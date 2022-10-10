Cutting-Edge US Semiconductor Makers Crushed by One Thing after Another in 2022 after Mind-Boggling Bubble in 2020 & 2021

Nvidia -66% from the high, AMD -64%, Intel -63%, Marvell Technologies -57%, Micron -48%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
The US semiconductor giants that make the most advanced chips – and by extension semiconductor equipment makers – have been hounded by a multitude of problems this year, one layered on top of the other, and their stocks have gotten crushed, with Nvidia down 66% from the peak, AMD down 64%, Intel down 63% from its high in April 2021 and 66% from its all-time high in August 2000 (the glories of 22 years of buy-and-hold), Marvell Technologies down 57%, Micron down 48%, Applied Materials down 53%. They’ve issued earnings warnings, starting in the spring – with the most recent batch out last week when AMD, which makes processors for PCs, and Samsung, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, reported results that pointed at an even deeper-than-feared slowdown for advanced chips.
On top of all this, on Friday the White House, with bi-partisan support, announced new restrictions on these companies in their dealings with China. Friday was harsh for those stocks, and today so far is still harsh. For example, Nvidia, the largest US chipmaker by market cap, lost 12% over those two days through early afternoon today.
The mind-boggling bubble in these stocks during 2020 and 2021 is now getting unwound. Nvidia shares [NVDA] are back where they’d first been in August 2020. Between February 2020 and the peak in November 2021, they exploded by 360%. And that – I’ll repeat it because that’s what it is – mind-boggling gain is now getting unwound. The shares have plunged so hard since November that the 12% drop over the past two days is barely visible (data by YCharts):
The new restrictions on these companies in their dealings with China, that the White House announced on Friday, came on top of a slew of other issues that had been boiling over all year.
There was the collapse in demand for cutting-edge processors used in crypto mining rigs. Demand collapsed after crypto prices started plunging in November 2021, which took all the fun out of crypto mining, and crypto miners switched to survival mode and slashed their purchases of crypto mining rigs. Nvidia has warned about this starting earlier this year.
Then there was the down-turn in the PC and laptop business after the blistering boom during the pandemic, when folks switched to working from home and learning at home, and they, their companies, and their schools had to buy all sorts of electronic equipment. When this buying boom ended, chipmakers that make advanced processors and memory chips for laptops and PCs took a hit. This downturn continued in Q3, when shipments of PCs and laptops fell by 15% from the boom a year ago, according to the International Data Corporation today. But note: there were still more PCs and laptops shipped in Q3 than before the pandemic! It’s just that the boom vanished.
Global smartphone shipment started declining on a year-over-year basis in Q4 2021, and have continued to decline year-over-year in Q1 and Q2 2022, and there are bad omens coming out of the industry from all over the place.
There has been a litany of earnings warnings from chipmakers this year for these and a slew of other reasons.
All this comes even as cheap, low-end, tailing-edge semiconductors and microcontrollers used in automotive components continue to be dogged by shortages, and continue to hamper global auto production. In other words, there is a glut in high-end chips, and a shortage in the cheap stuff coming out of aging chip plants that companies weren’t motivated to invest in because there isn’t a lot of money in it.
The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index [SOX] is down 3.9% at the moment, after falling 6.1% on Friday; and it’s down 44% from its high on January 5.
The restrictions imposed on Friday by the White House on US semiconductor makers, and semiconductor equipment makers, in their dealings with China followed a series of restrictions imposed on them before, but they are by far the most comprehensive yet. They require these US companies to obtain licenses to export cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing equipment and cutting-edge semiconductors that are typically used in artificial intelligence, supercomputing, and modern weapons systems.
“We believe certain advanced computing capabilities which rely on U.S. chips, software, tooling and technology are fueling the [Chinese] military modernization, including the development of weapons of mass destruction,” which “poses profound national-security risks,” a senior administration official told the Wall Street Journal.
These new restrictions run in parallel with the $50 billion in subsidies that Congress recently passed and that chipmakers will get for setting up chip manufacturing facilities in the US, the purpose being to decouple the entire high-tech supply chain from China, bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the US, and halt the process of the US becoming dependent on China for semiconductors.
Intel [INTC], the second-largest US chipmaker by market cap after Nvidia, never got back to its all-time high of $75 a share 22 years ago in August 2000, and it’s now down 66% from there. From its recent high in April 2021, it’s down 63% (data by YCharts):
Advanced Micro Devices [AMD] is down 64% from its high in November 2021:
Applied Material [AMAT] is down 53% from its high in January this year:
USA may decouple the entire high-tech supply chain from China, they also may decopuple from the Chinese markets.
There will be no decoupling between the two credit markets. That I can guarantee you.
China probably has the biggest credit mania in the world measured by market excess, but the US still has the lowest aggregate credit standards in its history.
When (not if) the credit bubble bursts in either country, there will be “blowback” in the rest of the world. I’m anticipating an “unexpected” accident in China first.
The idea of China and the US decoupling has never been valid and never will be. The 2 largest economies in the world are linked in literally thousands of ways. Moves to restrict high end semi exports or subsidize domestic production make us feel like we are doing something, but beyond making us feel better it’s hard to see what difference it makes in the bigger picture. We will continue to be highly dependent on each other.
“We will continue to be highly dependent on each other.”
So, how is China highly dependent on us exactly?
“The mind-boggling bubble in these stocks during 2020 and 2021 is now getting unwound. Nvidia shares [NVDA] are back where they’d first been in August 2020…with Nvidia down 66% from the peak.”
And it’s still grotesquely overpriced. That’s why I never compare current pricing to peak pricing, I compare current pricing to historic pricing. NVDA was already bubblicious at $74 before COVID hit. Given the economic realities and what’s in store, it’s probably a $30 stock. The Cathie Woodshed types loading up at $117 are going to get slaughtered.
Probably not even that ($30).
$290B market cap with $29B in revenue and this after parabolic growth which absolute will not continue in a major recession.
Not that it should matter, but the P/E ratio is still a nosebleed 38.
Dividend yield? A whopping .14%, no longer competitive with current interest rates.
Balance sheet is decent (strong by current standards).
If it’s lucky, it will match CSCO’s performance since 2002. This stock is about 50% lower 20 years later, and it took the biggest stock mania in history to accomplish even that.
The mania will definitely not last another 20 years.
NVidia is a tough one because their GPU market was so dependent on Crypto mining. Now that Etherum has gone Proof-of-Stake, a big part of their market went right out the window.
They have some Datacenter things they are working on like SmartNIC’s but they will never have the level of demand that mining got them.
Now Intel is really interesting, they have been beat down by AMD & Nvidia for years and years. They have taken a hit, but when, (not if) it is time to buy into Semi. Intel is a solid play…. hell, comes with a 5.8% dividend!
I went around my place couple of days ago and counted 4 out of 5 devices had Intel chip. Couple of laptops bought recently, one ftom work, etc. None with AMD or NVDIA chips. Bought couple of INTC calls next day.
Free money really distorts ,the stock market . Only took 7-8 trillion to bail banks out IDIoTS ,History repeats can u spell depression
The Trump era policy of putting tariffs on China was the wrong approach. It just pushed production of the lowest end stuff to Vietnam and other countries. The policies of decoupling the US and Chinese economy, particularly in technology is the right move.
But it is an inflationary policy. Off-shoring everything to low wage countries was highly deflationary and along with the price transparency afforded by the internet, was probably the reason the central banks have been able to print money for so long with no inflation, until recently. I guess the other reason was that all that money printing went into asset price increases, not the general economy.
As grotesque as it is, inflating asset bubbles is probably the best way to pump up the economy, without instigating inflation in core prices. But of course, this probably demonstrates that the Fed should never rely only on core prices as its measure of inflation. If housing prices double, that is inflation, even if the mortgage payments remain constant, due to lower interest rates.
I cant even fathom who would be buying a home right now. You have to have no idea at all about basic economics to buy a home at the moment.
Chips always canary in the coalmine for rest of market. Indices last to tumble.
+1
Dumb investors and Americans will eventually realize that TINA. Knock yourselves out. Go stone age.
You have no fkin idea of the supply chain and the possible supply chain and supply chain intermediaries involved.
WTF was this about? Making tech from sand?
Why is making these things in America considered the Stone Age? They used to be made here. I’m sure I’ll get all sorts of MBA or CPA arguments telling me how dumb it is to make products in the US.
I was under the impression environmental rules made it impossible to manufacture here in USA. Very toxic manufacturing process. Shipped to China where no one (American politicians or businesses) cared about harmful effects to the labor force or the environment.
Chip and PC companies got a big boost from the pandemic, everybody and his grandmother working from home. But that just pulled future sales forward. Investors acted as if this would go on forever. Group think is always of the lowest quality.
The industry is probably looking at 2-3 years of slowdown until all that equipment starts to retire. The bubble was easy to predict, and so is this… for anyone who can open their eyes and be impartial to facts.
These things run in cycles,look at japan,Cisco . It’s a long list
Still no “dumb” chips for automobiles. The news is actually getting worse, not better. Manufacturers are still revising down their 2022 production numbers, and Honda just announced a 40% cut in production. The industry is now calling for supply chain issues for another year minimum.
All of those suckers like myself who were hoping for some sort of rebound in inventory and better prices can pound sand. Mary Barra and GM have gleefully announced that those days are over, they have permanent pricing power, and it’s to the moon with prices from here on out.
“it’s to the moon with prices from here on out.”
Probley not. But it might be worth replacing an engine or transmission while waiting for prices to become sane.
I wonder what the total cost (parts and labor) is for replacing, say, a Toyota Corolla engine (plain vanilla for plain vanilla).
A single engine replacement might get you a vehicle that lasts 300k to 400k miles. 30 years of driving.
I imagine a transmission replacement would be required somewhere along the line as well, but, still…30 years…
Whoa.. Just looked at used high end graphics card prices for PCs, way way down. If you can find one that hasn’t been worked to death by miners. Something that went for $4k during the height of the shortage (way overpriced) now for around $450 used. It’s tempting.
Graphics cards are no longer needed to mine Ethereum. Prices have no where to go but down.
Thanks for that info, that means I can certainly hold off for a while.
Ford announced higher price for new orders of their EV truck . 5k
Inflationary.
The Fed with QT will have dramatic effects on the wallstreet pricing. stock buybacks was responsible for 50 percent more or less of the gains since 2008 on the back of the Feds and ZIRP
Now we have a 1 percent tax on buybacks and much higher borrowing costs and potentially lower profits from QT so not only do we have a slowing economy but more headwinds over time.
Nothing drops in a straight line but the directional drop is pretty flat when one can’t even see the reflex rally last week of 6-12 percent.
I love the story in pictures. Feds are responsible. Going forward the new Congress will need to start tightening as well I hope.
Yeah, & it’s been dropping steadily which doesn’t seem to register with a lot of people because of all the zig zagging. Like boiling frogs. I’s good to see some of the very wealthy get boiled for a change. The bottom half has already been fried.
Don’t forget M&A. That was also a big factor in driving up share prices. M&A has died. And time someone tries to buy a publicly traded company at a premium, it drives up share prices. Merger Monday is dead.
Banks are taking massive losses on their leveraged buyout loans that they committed to months ago or even last year. LBOs of publicly traded companies are very difficult to pull off in this environment. Even Musk tried to back out of his Twitter LBO.
Investment banks have complained about 50% drop in deal revenues.
Wolf: Have you written any articles about the Twitter/Musk saga? I do not think I have seen any. If not, I am surprised. I thought you would be all over it.
Anyone can raise the prices of their products as much as they want and it is not inflationary. Customers don’t have to pay it. Dealers were already marking up these vehicles, now the manufacturer can capture more of what the customer is willing to pay.
“Going forward the new Congress will need to start tightening as well I hope.”
You can count on that, doncha know?
And, we thought it wouldn’t happen: Ben Bernanke wins the Nobel prize for economics. I would have thought the world reversing its spin in the other direction had more chance, but what do I know?
I have a feeling of a musical chairs game ending. So, consolidations, restructurings, layoffs. Repricing of financial assets. Fire sales?
phleep
Repricing started in March.
YTD
SPY (-23%) vs SH (+25%) (SDS+49%)
DIA (-18%) vs DOG (+19%) DXD (39%)
QQQ (-32%) vs PSQ (37%)
TQQQ (-77%) vs SQQQ (99%)
I pair them (favoring Bear) with their long kind (Bull) to cut the loss by whiplash.
Highly volatile. Definitely NOT recommended for the Novice due to daily decay and other draw backs.
Front running has become so common, expect MANY strong re-bounces along the way
Perhaps the president should be more interested in the production of more natural gas that supplies the electricity for the electric cars, heat and all the chip factories he wants to build here. Since there will be no cheap China labor, how about cheaper energy. and research to support more autonomy.
Energy is the closest money variant at controlling costs to bring down inflation. Everybody wants that, but they also want the illogical costly appearance of investing in just green energy. The gas and oil bills will hurt the most in the cold areas this winter. Switching to all green is expensive, and not an option for most people, states and countries for a long while.
We have a lot of energy sources in the US that could be tapped to further strengthen our economy and lower production and fuel costs while the transition to greener sources of energy becomes an option. People should not starve and freeze to death to make some politicians and rich folks look good and green.
Not sure what you’re complaining about. The US is ALREADY the largest natural gas producer in the world; it produces far more natural gas than it uses, and it exports large amounts of natural gas via LNG to the rest of the world, and to Mexico via pipeline. Natural gas production and exports are a booming business in the US that I have covered here for over a decade.
here are US LNG exports:
“Nothing drops in a straight line but the directional drop is pretty flat when one can’t even see the reflex rally last week of 6-12 percent”
Front running crowd dive-in whenever a whiff of pivot in the air, peak inflation here, climb in the unemployment, along with daily ‘siren’ song from the Wall St. So many will be buying into these strong ‘re-bounce’ rallies (Bear traps) down the road. Indexes will remain highly volatile.
Who wants to invest for the long term in this ‘casino’ type environment?
Global economy is contracting and the recession already in Europe.
“In other words, there is a glut in high-end chips, and a shortage in the cheap stuff coming out of aging chip plants that companies weren’t motivated to invest in because there isn’t a lot of money in it.”
A prime example of what the Austrian school calls “malinvestment”. Yet just a microcosm of the past decade or so. The glitzy, techy, and the sparkly has been over capitalized while the basics have fallen into neglect. A bubble grows in digital bits of nothing and millions of smartphone apps get made, while store shelves go empty, infrastructure crumbles, and affordable housing and medical care grow scarcer. Years of artificially low interest rates have consequences that are just beginning to be appreciated.
The direction of American society has a lot to do with this too… We’ve been badmouthing blue-collar work for decades while we put doctors, lawyers, programmers, and stock/finance folks on a pedestal. We’ve been drilling it into kid’s heads that building or growing something with your hands is for dummies and hard work is for suckers while a liberal arts degree is totally worth going into six-figure debt over. Home economics, civics, shop class… Basically any aspect of school that taught kids how to be functional members of society is gone. Malinvestment at its finest!
I bought my first stock in 27 months today- bought some Intel. Just too cheap not to. And will buy more if it reaches $20/share. Nvidia still has a way to go down, so not touching that one. The equipment makers have farther to fall, too, in my opinion.
“Too cheap not to” thanks for the good laugh 🤣
The mismatch between chip supply and demand that Wolf mentioned (the demand is now in low-tech chips while the demand for high-tech chips vanished) is interesting.
By inflating the monetary supply, the FED creates a market distortion. Entrepreneurs interpret the falling interest rates as an increase in thrift by savers, but it’s not.
So they misallocate their capital based on misjudging the situation. The recession reveals these misallocations en masse, and losses follow.
This sounds like what has happened with the semiconductor shortages. It was a foolish decision to invest in high-end chips for crypto mining at the neglect of the low-end production capacity. Now, no one wants the mining rigs anymore, but there is still plenty of demand for the low-end chips.
If any of the major chip suppliers had kept their eye on that ball and invested their capital in improving output for low-end chips instead of building better mining rigs , then they’d be sitting pretty right now. Like Noah, they’d have had to suffer endless ridicule, but now their foresight would be proven accurate.