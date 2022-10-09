THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Something Big Has Already Broken: Price Stability

The Fed will tighten “Until Something Breaks” and then pivot? Wait a minute… (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Just saw in my Google News feed the following Wall Street Journal article: “Fed’s Inflation Fight Has Some Economists Fearing an Unnecessarily Deep Downturn”
Economists are advising no more than a 0.5% increase at the next Fed meeting.
Hahaha, yes, it’s everywhere. They don’t care about inflation because they’re wealthy enough to where inflation doesn’t matter. But they’re losing their shirts with these falling asset prices, and they want the Fed to stop, and to heck with inflation. That’s the main topic of the podcast.
In the podcast, I call these people: “hedge fund gurus, bond kings, stock-fund apostles, and other crybabies on Wall Street.”
Surely they’re not so dim though?
Inflation might not eat their shirts, but it’ll eat everyone else’s, and no one is a financial island.
As long as assets hold or increase value the 1% will borrow using the assets as collateral.
Add in price gouging to inflation and the wealthy will increase their wealth.
Too bad, so sad for the rest of us.
@josap
Assets are not holding value. The stock market is down big this year and housing is on the verge of a collapse.
I have been critical of the Fed for a long time but will give them credit now. Perhaps it’s too late but they do not have the “too bad so sad” attitude you describe. They have even spoken out about how inflation makes life difficult for the poor and working class. It might not be easy or completely in their control but I believe they sincerely want to fight inflation.
“I have been critical of the Fed for a long time but will give them credit now.”
For what, finally doing something in a futile effort to prevent complete collapse due to the damage they have already done over decades? How many trillions in interest income have been lost by savers in order to allow speculators to buy that second mansion on beach front property?
Hypothetically if the Fed raises rates to 99.9% and OPEC cuts to 1 barrel a day; will the Fed reach it’s target of bringing armed lootings and cannibalism to within it’s mandated range?
I would wait till either Deutsche Bank or Credit Suisse goes to hell. DB in particular is very worrisome. The Germans are in for a big economic and energy shock, they are probably in no position to bail DB out.
Most of Europe will have a very, very difficult winter. People will be cold, heat will be unaffordable. Factories will cut back, jobs will be lost.
They are preparing for the worst.
Heat may be more of an awkward situation than unaffordable. It might simply be unavailable at times. Being rationed, in effect.
Agree completely. Hyper-inflation hurts profitability in the long run. Germany post WW1.