Job Market Refuses to Soften, Fed Gets More Stuffing for Rate Hikes: Layoffs, Quits, Job Openings, Hires

Still a contorted labor market with massive churn and job hopping, but slightly less than in early 2022. Only retail is back to the old normal.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
At every press conference following the FOMC monster-rate-hike meetings, Chair Powell discussed the tight labor market: The imbalance between high demand for labor and the tight supply of labor. And some of the data points he normally cites were released today. Two of the most important ones — job openings and layoffs — tightened further. The others remains very tight.
This is based on what 21,000 businesses said about the number of job openings they have, the number of people they actually hired, the number of people they laid off, the number of people who quit, etc.
Job openings rose by 437,000, to 10.7 million seasonally adjusted, up by 51% from September 2019. Not seasonally adjusted, they rose by 306,000 to 10.7 million, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job openings increased in all major sectors except wholesale trade, government (mostly education), and manufacturing. But even in manufacturing, the number of unfilled openings, though it dipped, remained huge – up by 84% from three years ago, just slightly less huge than before.
Job openings had come down somewhat in the prior month, and there had been hopes that they would further track lower to show that the demand for labor might back off. But that didn’t happen, and instead, the number of unfilled jobs moved deeper into the astronomical zone.
Layoffs & discharges fell from already low levels to even lower levels, near the record lows in late 2021. Employers reported that they laid off 1.33 million people in September, down from 1.49 million in August, and down by 33% from September 2019.
Small scale layoffs, and most people were quickly rehired.
There have been a lot of stories in the news about layoffs at famous or infamous companies, including at the most speculative ones that had gone public with enormous hype and hoopla via SPAC merger or IPO, and whose stocks then imploded.
But they were mostly small-scale layoffs in the dozens or hundreds, and a few times a couple of thousand people. Among the big profitable companies, there were layoffs in some divisions, while other divisions still hired. This includes big tech. But it also includes companies like Ford, which has been implementing buyouts in its ICE division while hiring manically in its EV division.
And most people that were laid off found new jobs quickly, given the still enormous number of job openings across most industries. Many people already had a new job lined up by the time they lost their old job.
We see this confirmed by the actual number of people who filed for unemployment insurance with their state unemployment offices, which is reported weekly by the US Department of Labor. Last Thursday, the number of initial claims for unemployment insurance, at 217,000, was in the same low range where it had been all year and below nearly all prior lows.
This confirms that most of the people who were laid off found a job so quickly or already had a new job lined up that they didn’t file for unemployment compensation.
For the labor market to soften meaningfully, we would have to see the number of unemployment claims rise above the 300,000 mark.
Voluntary “quits” dipped from August, but were still higher than in July, and remained in the astronomical zone, a sign of still massive churn and job hopping.
At 4.06 million, the number of workers who voluntarily quit jobs was still up by 18% from the already high levels of September 2019. But the declines off the peak are indicating that there is a little less confidence among employees that they might get a better job, or that the job offer that they have is actually a better job, and so there is a little less job hopping than earlier this year.
The number of new hires declined to 6.08 million people in September, but remained higher than in any but one month before the pandemic. Hiring is still handicapped by difficulties in actually being able to hire people away from other employers.
And employers may now also be a little less aggressive in offering higher pay to attract workers than in prior months, which could be another sign of a slight cooling of the red-hot labor market.
Most of the 1.33 million people who were laid off and most of the 4.06 million people who “quit” became part of the 6.08 million people who were hired by other employers.
The large number of “quits” and the large number of “hires” show that there is still a lot of churn and job-hopping, as workers can still arbitrage the tight labor market for better pay and benefits, or a better job in different industry. But here we can see that some of the pressures on the labor market are easing just a tad.
Job openings in major industry categories.
Professional and business services, a large industry category with 22.4 million employees in Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services; Management of Companies and Enterprises; Administrative and Support, and Waste Management and Remediation Services.
- Job openings: +104,000 to 1.92 million
- From September 2019: + 53%
Information, a small category with about 3 million employees in web search portals, data processing, data transmission, information services, software publishing, motion picture and sound recording, broadcasting including over the Internet, and telecommunications. This is where some or the mediatized small-scale layoffs have been.
- Job openings: +23,000 to 214,000
- From September 2019: +20%
Healthcare and social assistance, a large category with about 21 million employees, set a new record in job openings, amid numerous reports on continued staffing shortages:
- Job openings: +115,000 to 2.10 million
- From September 2019: +88%
Leisure and hospitality, with about 16 million employees, amid numerous reports of hotels and restaurants still struggling with staff shortages:
- Job openings: +234,000 to 1.61 million
- From September 2019: +63%
Retail trade, with about 16 million employees. This sector has now normalized in terms of job openings.
- Job openings: + 3,000 to 795,000
- From September 2019: +7%
Education – as depicted by state & local government job openings, most of which are in education amid continued teacher shortages:
- Job openings: -23,000 to 877,000
- From September 2019: +40%
Manufacturing, with about 13 million employees:
- Job openings: -40,000 to 806,000
- From September 2019: +84%.
Construction, with nearly 8 million employees, in all types of construction, from single-family houses to powerplants:
- Job openings: +36,000 to 422,000, the third-highest ever, behind only March and April 2022
- Since September 2019: +27%
Undoubtedly this is a local phenomenon, but the local Burger King advertises on its exterior signage for workers. About the beginning of summer, they were advertising a starting wage of $17 an hour. Now the sign says $15 an hour.
That’s quite a swing.
Taco Bell says they pay managers 100K, a case of luring away the small business competition? They are building a new TB, on the old site, and took it down to the dirt.
I hope people prepared some liquidity during these boom times to withstand the next 3 years. Layoffs are just starting for WFHomers. Just when we thought you can have your cake and eat it too.
That’s not happening.
I wouldn’t say not happening….many companies now require people back a few days a week instead of zero.
Don’t see that happening either 4 children out of 4 in technical and sales roles wrk from home 60 percent or more. Tech energy and medical equipment are the three roles
Apple should fall off a cliff once this latest bear rally runs out of steam. I’m talking $90-100 in short order (3-4 months). Adding to Sept puts slowly.
Yes, I often find the best targets for puts are strong businesses with monopolies, excellent engineering, and lots of cash in the bank.
A monopoly, really? How did I ever manage to never buy an Apple product in my life. Also, if they are doing so well, why not raise the dividend from paltry 0.6%?
Apple is egregiously overvalued.
Apple overvalued ? Any analysis behind the statement ?
At least wolf does not lob a statement without some txt to read? And I’m not disagreeing just would like a short basis for understanding because I don’t think the company is worth 150 a share. I bought my first iPhone in oct 2022 and I’m 65
Mfg 13 million employees out of 165 millions in the labor force,
or 7.8%.
Construction 8 million employees from housing to power plants and road works, 4.8% of the labor force.
Labor force includes people who are not working but are looking for a job. In terms people who are employed by employers (not self employed), the number is 153 million. So of the total number of people employed by employers, about 8.5% are employed by manufacturers.
Manufacturing is largely automated, and many manufacturing employees are technically skilled and hard to find. The classic unskilled manufacturing jobs are thinning out.
Thanks
businesses need to start offering entry level positions(sweeping floors) while they get trained in profession at employers dime
—–
but we can’t fix greedy companies who are short sighted
The good times are still rolling, but now they’re rolling downhill.
Good ‘labor’ is hard to find today across all job categories – from lawn maintenance to cloud engineers. Also, you will not read this in the MSM, but yes, the ‘vaxx’ is taking out people through mortality or just sickness and the inability to work.
So, I suspect that even in a declining economy, those who have skills will be readily employable. The hight inflation will eventually kill off service level jobs unless employers can dig really deep. The $15/hr jobs will become $30/hr or better to keep people around. People are generally not motivated to work when the wages don’t cover gas and food.
And yes, here in FL living expenses are climbing quickly. I sometimes have to do a double take at the grocery receipt.
This Q stuff is just getting plain boring. Don’t you get tired of posting it?
The JOLTs rattled the markets. Puts the FED in a bind. Now it’s PIVOT or DIVOT (take a big chunk out of the economy)…
Investors need to be adults about this, and not have this silly sense of entitlement. Inflation is raging because of years of money-printing and interest-rate repression. The Everything Bubble was created by the Fed’s money-printing and interest-rate repression, and now we’ve got the results: raging inflation. And the Fed is undoing some of the damage it had done before, and so the Everything Bubble is unwinding, even while the economy is still plodding along just fine, and assets are getting downwardly repriced as rates are rising, and that’s a good thing. Bubbles always blow up. An orderly deflation of the Everything Bubble is better than a messy blowup. But either one of them is better than raging inflation.
The data is good for the Fed, but JP will not destroy Black Friday.
Good for the Fed to stay on course with their maniacal rate hikes which are destroying the yield curve (pushing savers to the short end) where they still earn only half the rate of inflation. Clearly S&L conditions exist when deposit rates exceed lending rates. The only austerity they’ve going to get is on Main street where all you are entitled to is three hots and a cot.
No Black Friday the key for retailers correct my Engel great thought process!
I guess everyone is expecting another.75% rate hike. Real rates remain deeply negative. Fed watchers will be on tenterhooks, awaiting any hint of future easing of the pace.
“Information, a small category with about 3 million employees … where some or the mediatized small-scale layoffs have been.”
Based on what I see on the BLS website, it seems like this category, along with maybe some portion of Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (part of Professional and Business Services) would be where the majority of layoffs will occur as cash-furnace tech companies hit the end of their shrinking runways.
So the popping of this tech bubble may not end up having a catastrophic impact on unemployment by itself. Many of the cash burners on the imploded stocks list may have (or may have had) large valuations, but they don’t actually employ very many people. This or that company laying off a couple hundred, or even a couple thousand people here or there just doesn’t make that big of a dent in the overall labor market.
Eyeballing these graphs to get the bigger picture, it looks like both quits and hires peaked well over a year ago, and the trend for openings has been falling fairly quickly over the last half of 2022… Just goes to illustrate the lag times involved between policy changes and meaningful outcomes. Maybe it would actually be a good thing for the Fed to taper their rate hikes to pause for a while and let things sink in. They still have QT to lean on for some period of time until something blows up “unexpectedly” and causes lending to freeze.
Those job openings in construction are surprising to me. I can’t imagine any demand for office, retail or warehouse space and it’s too expensive to build new SFHs.
Also, I thought America was closing powerplants, not building them??
Yesterday I was unable to get into Treasury Direct. The website had mentioned that there was an unprecedented number of I Bond purchases. I realized that yesterday was the end of the month and there was a rush. Today it was just fine.
Wow, the healthcare/sa industry which is sucking our country dry, still needs over 2 million positions filled!