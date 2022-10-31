Popping Housing Bubble in Australia “Remains Orderly.” Prices Down Nationally from Year Ago. Sydney -8.6% Year-over-Year

“So far, we haven’t seen any evidence of panicked selling or forced sales”: CoreLogic.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In the most glorious housing bubbles, home prices are tumbling, as inflation is surging and central banks are trying to contain this raging inflation with rate hikes, and so mortgage rates are surging, and home prices are tanking – this is now the theme in lots of countries, particularly those with majestic housing bubbles, such as Australia.
In Australia, inflation spiked to 7.3% in the third quarter, up from 6.1% in the second quarter, and up from 3% a year earlier. The Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked its target for the cash rate six times so far this year, from 0.1% to 2.6%, but lagging woefully behind surging inflation. A seventh rate hike is expected on November 1, to 2.85%, while inflation is raging at 7.3%.
Home prices across Australia, after falling another 1.2% in October from September, have now dropped below year-ago-levels (-0.9%).
This year-over-year decline makes Australia’s housing bust far more advanced than the housing bust in the US, where home prices have been dropping for a few months nationally, but are still up from a year ago.
Home prices in Sydney fell 10.2% from the peak in January 2022, after dropping another 1.3% in October from September, with house prices falling faster than condo (“unit”) prices, according to CoreLogic.
Year-over-year, home prices in Sydney fell 8.6%, as the ridiculous spike during the pandemic is getting systematically unwound.
Home prices in Melbourne fell 6.4% from the peak in February 2022, after dropping 0.8% in October from September. Year-over-year, they’re down 5.6%.
The eight capital cities.
Home prices fell in all eight capital cities on a month-to-month (MoM) basis. Prices are now down year-over-year (YoY) in four of them. And in the other four, the monthly price declines are whittling down the year-over-year gains.
|Oct. 2022
|MoM
|YoY
|From peak
|Median, A$
|Sydney
|-1.3%
|-8.6%
|-10.2%
|1,036,727
|Melbourne
|-0.8%
|-5.6%
|-6.4%
|767,117
|Brisbane
|-2.0%
|8.4%
|-6.2%
|728,615
|Adelaide
|-0.3%
|16.5%
|-0.6%
|654,079
|Perth
|-0.2%
|4.0%
|-0.7%
|559,043
|Hobart
|-1.1%
|-1.0%
|-5.7%
|696,334
|Darwin
|-0.8%
|4.9%
|-0.9%
|507,081
|Canberra
|-1.0%
|-4.3%
|-5.4%
|876,567
“I think it’s important to keep in mind that inflation is sticking around, and this has the potential to see further lifts in the [RBA’s] cash rate,” Eliza Owen, head of Australian research at CoreLogic, told ABC news. “So, there is some risk that this downturn could really accelerate.”
“So far we haven’t seen any evidence of panicked selling or forced sales,” said CoreLogic’s Research Director Tim Lawless.
And the decline is still “orderly,” he said: “To-date, the housing downturn has remained orderly, at least in the context of the significant upswing in values. This is supported by a below-average flow of new listings that is keeping overall inventory levels contained.”
And so far, so good: “There’s also tight labor market conditions, an accrual of borrower savings, and a larger than normal cohort of fixed interest rate borrowers, who have so far been insulated from the rapid rise in interest rates,” Lawless said.
Just working off the free-money price spikes during the pandemic. These were the ridiculous price spikes from March 2020 through the respective peaks in 2022 that are now getting worked off in an “orderly” manner:
- Adelaide +45%
- Brisbane +43%
- Hobart +38%
- Canberra +38%
- Darwin +31%
- Sydney +28%
- Perth +26%
- Melbourne +17%
Sales dropped 16.6% across the capital cities compared to the blistering sales a year ago, but were up 3.8% from the five-year average for this time of the year.
“Housing finance data shows subsequent buyers, such as upgraders, downsizers or movers, have been the most resilient sector of the market since interest rates started to rise. As interest rates rise further, it’s likely sales activity will also trend lower as borrowing capacity is reduced,” Lawless said.
Total inventory was down 5% from a year ago and 18% from the five-year average. New listings fell 25% from a year ago and were down 19% from the five-year average.
To which Lawless said: “The low number of freshly advertised properties is probably helping to contain price falls to some extent.”
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
What do they even make in Australia, besides kangaroo meat? Where do they get a million dollars for an average home? I am trying to think if I’ve ever even seen any made in Australia product.
Apparently they manufacture housing bubbles in Australia. It costs nothing, and the crap sells for a lot, so the profit margins on it are really high!
I forgot about Fosters beer and ostrich boots.
We export food, minerals, oil and gas. We don’t make anything, we just dig it up and ship it out.
Give it time as economies level out and it will be more advantageous to manufacture in Australia then in countries like China.
With any luck (ha) Australians will have the pleasure of being the USA’s
next “Nation As Cannon Fodder” ……
You might achieve the same usage as the USA has for Ukraine …..
Excluding asset bubbles, we don’t make much of anything beyond Nobel Prize winners in medical research.
We dig it up and export it – iron ore and coal mainly. Lots of it.
High iron ore price = Government surplus.
Low iron ore price = Government deficit.
BTW, Fosters is not consumed locally but made for the US market, which reminds me of a riddle:
Q. Why is Fosters like making love in a boat?
A. They’re both f**king near water
We have Bernanke who got the Nobel prize for inventing the printing press I think.
Bernanke didn’t invent the printing press, but is a disciple of the Johannes Gutenberg school of economics.
Benjamin Shalom Bernanke …..
A name written in infamy for all time
Mining, energy, agriculture, education.
Australia does enough with that that Australians can afford a pretty good life. The medium income earner in Australia is far better off that an US citizen.
High income earners in the USA do better though.
When it comes to housing bubbles though Australia puts the US to shame. High rates are going to hurt many buyers because in Australia mortgages are rarely fixed and if they are it is only for a few years.
We use to make everything until the politicians sold us out.
Now we have mining, mining and mining and farming.
And immigration.
Classic Yankee ignorance. All that Chinese junk you book up on one of your credit cards is made from Aussie iron and other metal ores refined in Chinese refineries using Aussie coal.
Most loans are 1,2,3 year fixed reverting to higher rates after. Wait till these start rolling off. On flip side oz is only country seeking increased immigration in 2023
Maybe you mean ”officially” seeking increased immigration AJ?
Read the recent public comments from Marty Walsh, and you will see that although some politicians speak otherwise, ALL of them, the paid puppets of the rich folks, are committed to MUCH more immigration in USA.
IMHO, WE, in this case WE the PEEDONs have the choice of getting off our phones and back to work,,, OR more immigration.
Based on recent reports of folks retiring early, doing their best to avoid work, etc., etc., it certainly seems we will need a ton more LEGAL workers, especially those who are willing to do the manual labor still needed and likely to be needed for decades to provide sufficient food, build new homes, etc., etc.
Without immigration, who will dig in those mines and who will buy those expensive houses to keep the bubble from popping.
And still Australians hate immigrants! They should be worshiping them as their saviors.
Or they can actually start working productively themselves.
Commodity export country and food export
Coal
Iron Ore
Natural Gas
To name a few
Australia’s Products:
Left hand side: Mining especially iron ore to China, but everything else from diamonds to rare earths.
Middle: agriculture
Right hand side: No significant production of anything. The entire economy consists of selling Australian farms, factories and homes to the Chinese.
And there’s an immigration Ponzi scheme where more and more migrants are imported, mainly from China, and added to the GDP as if that constituted growth.
In 1993 I was advised China was buying up the Gold Coast and owned half back then. Assuming trajectory continued Oz is China’s back yard.
Im an Aussie currently looking to buy a property in Sydney. i can tell you there is no panic yet in sellers. sales cycles are lengthening but sales are going through at still high prices. there is a C19 back up in demand. the other big factor is that in C19 3/20 the Government lent a huge amount of cheap $ through the banks in 3 years fixed loans. they expire March 2023. refinancing will be a struggle. i am hoping to buy JAn-jun 2023 see how it goes. real estate is an investing religion down here.
Just to be consistent, all figures in column 1 (MoM) should also appear red rather than black?
The idea of the red is to point out what’s “important.” The minus sign indicates the negative value, the color red indicates what’s important. MOM declines are not important in this table — nice to know but not important. Declines YOY and from peak are import.
And here you were probably thinking there’d be no need to answer any really stupid questions before breakfast. Thanks for claryifying the point.
Today Australian Central bank increased rates by meagre 0.25% (25 bps).
Reason given by CB :
1.all house mortgagers are in short term fixed interest rates . last 3-4 increases have yet to filter thro (Read Housing Ponzi will collapse if we do higher faster like USA)
2.Iron ore (dirt is the main export) prices has dropped to 80$/ton
3.Wage increase not like USA (since constantly importing immigrants) If US federal reserve does 75bps then aussie might blink.
The severe weather in New South Wales and Victoria will surely make matter worse – across the spectrum. Being in the Sarasota, Fl area and just missing the most severe whirl of Ian, will change you POV on some things.
Sure, home prices will decline. Hopefully another 5% is all, and not 100% (for some).
The global central banking system is quite a racket. Since I was in a field that benefited from all of this, I never even thought to consider the flip side until 2018 when it hit me like a ton of bricks, and I finally woke up.
No empathy required to play this game at the highest level.
Off subject, based on articles and live police cam footage, it was made to appear like Australia was completely authoritarian during the lockdown period. Almost like Australia was England’s beta testing facility for policy?
Back to the article – and to some comments above regarding Australian GDP – I did some quick reading, since I know little about Australia, and according to an Australian news outlet: Australia falls, only, behind, Switzerland in a lot of recent wealth metrics. I imagine the numbers and %’s and ticked out a bit, but still. Who’d (outside Australia) would have guessed?
I’d be curious to see how much, if any, the wealthy from London and the City Of, along with Royalty, have influenced these numbers?
.. I imagine the numbers and %’s **are tricked out a bit** …
Treasury bond yields going up so fast really changes things for income producing things like a rental property and dividend payers. Our big local utility is Duke Energy. It’s dividend yield at yesterday’s price was 4.38% or less than some places on treasury curve.
Treasuries vs. other income producing assets is a little like comparing apples to oranges, but if the yields go much higher they are going to really cause other asset prices to fall. Another 1% increase in treasuries wold mean other income producing assets would need to fall around 20% to be competitive.
Factors that have created the Great Australian Housing Bubble.
1). Lowering of interest rates.
2) Loose lending standards.
3) Government grants and incentives (free money) to first home buyers.
4) Tax breaks for property investors.
5) Property investment funds restricting supply by land banking.
6) Media hype
7) immigration.
The rise and rise of interest rates is reversing all the above except for points 3 and 7.
Hence, Government has just increased immigration to its highest level in history and are re-introducing more free money grants to first homebuyers as incentives to buy to keep this thing going.