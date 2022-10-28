Last, Most Important Inflation Measure before the Fed’s Meeting Next Week, “Core PCE,” Worsened for 2nd Month in a Row

No signs of inflation slowing down, as measured by the yardstick for the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed, when it targets inflation and when it says that it wants to bring inflation back down to 2%, uses as its yardstick the inflation index that was released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis: the Core PCE price index. This is generally the lowest lowball inflation index that the US government produces. It attempts to measure how inflation has spread across the economy, beyond volatile commodities, and so it excludes the food and energy components. Food prices jumped in September but gasoline prices plunged, and both are excluded from this index.
The PCE price index released today is the last inflation index before the Fed’s meeting next week. What the Fed got today is additional evidence that underlying inflation isn’t cooling off, and it got additional support for a 75-basis-point hike, which will take the upper limit of its federal funds target range to 4.0%.
The core PCE price index jumped 5.1% in September, compared to a year ago, the fourth-highest reading in this cycle, behind January, February, and March. All of them are the highest since 1983. You can see that little trough that formed in the index from April through July. But the August and September moved in the wrong direction again:
In terms of the Fed’s 2% inflation target as measured by core PCE, inflation is worsening and now measures over 2.5 times the Fed’s target.
On a month-to-month basis, the “core PCE” price index jumped by 0.5% in September from August. This is in the range of the highest inflation readings in this cycle, and in the range of the red-hot inflation in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and another sign that underlying inflation is just not slowing down, though it varies from month to month:
Back in July, the core PCE had risen by just a hair over 0% from June, and it was once again ballyhooed as the end of inflation, and the meme was spread around that inflation had once again “peaked,” but turns out, this was just a one-time event, and raging inflation continues to dish up surprises.
Whether or not core PCE measures actual inflation as you or I experience it is totally irrelevant here. What matters here is that the Fed uses core PCE as a yardstick for its inflation target. It matters for future rate hikes. It matters for the bond market and stock market because it shows how far the Fed is off from its inflation target. And it gives some clues as to where the Fed might be going with its policy rates.
Based on today’s core PCE measure, and on other measures too, including core CPI and services CPI, the Fed has gotten all the ammo it needs to lift its policy rates by 75 basis points next week, and lift them further in December, and next year.
Yep… Things are going to have to break, seriously, before the markets believe it. The Fed can’t be too happy about this rally. I foresee another Jacksonhole moment coming up. But… I could be wrong lol
When interest rates rise on our $32T of US Treasury Debt, I don’t believe our taxes will cover the higher interest expenses that will be paid our. My assumption is we will issue more US Treasuries and just monetize the interest expense on the US Treasury Debt. Government continues to spend; US Treasury Debt continues to rise. Consumers bear the burden of not being able to borrow debt (we aren’t the money printing machine) and since the consumer is ~70% of the inflation equation; the fed is inherently forcing the consumer to stop spending, not the government.
As our former veep said, ‘deficits don’t matter’.
The Fed loves this rally.
Total cover to keep raising rates.
Imagine trying to raise rates in a FED meeting just days after a 5,000 point drop?
You’re right, but the rally tells me the stock market doesn’t get it, or at least wants to ignore what’s coming (higher interest rates and more QT).
I am reading at Bloomy that trouble brewing at the Treasury mkt, which could become acute any time. Is this reason for front running and mkt melt up?
Any thing from Wolf on this situation?
Thanks
The Fed would be happy with this rally. Nothing is worse for them than having to hike by 75 bpts into a crash. Stocks are down a lot, housing is already coming down, volume has frozen, bonds are down a lot… The Fed doesn’t want chaos. It wants lower inflation rates, and the way to get there is to hike without chaos. And I think we’re on track for hikes and QT “without chaos.” Looking good :-]
or chaos can come like a furry and a suck punch to the back of the head…and to this hubris forever hopium market, I say well deserved.
Wealth, if that were the case and you may be right… Why did Paul rip up his prepared speech at Jackson hole that was supposed to be 30 minutes, to get a 10 minute no holds barred hawkish without a doubt we’re raising rates there will be no pivot speech instead. That happened just after in fact right at the end of the summer rally which caused it to drop. Just asking, I defer to your experience… It just seems to me that a 13% rally in the teeth of bad inflation reports is irrational exuberance.🤷🏽♂️
Obviously my voice activated comment should have said Wolf instead of Wealth…
The other comment is this market rally, to the extent and velocity it has risen, fosters the opposite of the tightening policy the Fed is trying to establish… I think…Please someone correct me if that’s wrong..
Anyway S&P closes JUST over 3900… next week will be REAL interesting.
I’ll end by repeating what I said in the comments of Wolf’s previous post…. IMAGINE what the markets would have done today if AMZN/AAPL’s earnings were good?
The summer rally was bigger and ended in a lower low.
Good!
If the FED does not want chaos, it should have not laid the groundwork for chaos in the first place.
The FED doesn’t want accountability for its past actions.
” The Fed doesn’t want chaos.”
Hard for me to believe, Wolf, seeing as how they ZIRP’d rates and purchased what, 1-2 trillion worth of MBSs, to help loan-owners blow the biggest leveraged housing bubble ever. They set the table for the coming chaos.
Granted it was idiot consumers that took the bait, but after over 100 years of practice you’d think the Fed would be a bit better at smoothing economic cycles.
Not comfortable with the Fed will hike until something breaks policy
I know it’s purely anecdotal evidence, but I just haven’t seen a change in the spending habits in my community. In fact, things seem to be chugging along pretty mightily, despite the ubiquitous sense of foreboding about the future.
All that could go out the window very quickly, but it definitely fits with the market rally, rising inflation, etc. Still a looooot of money out there.
100%! Been looking at my local Toyota dealership. Everything fuel efficient AND gas guzzler is sold out WITH $5K dealer adjustments(up) on everything. My contractor is booked solid through 2024 with projects. Looking to do a kitchen remodel- 13 WEEKS at least just to get the cabinets.
Waiting for a consumer spending slow down is like Waiting for Godot.
Went to a nice steak house in a nice suburban area on a Wednesday night…
A step above an Outback but not by much.
Two hour wait for a table.
The place was packed.
Same, went to a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Thursday. The line was out the door.
I was in Honolulu last week. The place was packed. A manager at the Hilton Hawaiian Village said this July was their busiest month ever.
Our little piece of heaven here on the north side of Houston, Texas is just brimming with new BMW’s, Benz’s, BIG Trucks, and even a splattering of C8 Corvettes.
Restaurants are packed here, too, and an hour and a half wait is common, even on Sunday nights! No recession in sight here.
Gas is cheap though, as most stations are at $2.89 – $3.09 for RUG. Diesel is another matter.
I use the bike gauge. $6000 road bikes are out of stock indefinitely.
Anthony, maybe those C* purchases were downgrades from what would have been Porsche 992 buys? That’s their version of cutting back!
You know, the new 911 (992) GT3 RS has active aerodynamic downforce incorporated into its ‘performance bag of tricks.’ It is the new benchmark of moderately-priced supercars, is it not?
I saw my first Ford Lightening parked at my office building. Very nice looking truck. Not sure its worth $70k though.
Back of the napkin an EV costs about .05 a mile in electricty and a hybrid about double that. However you can own a hybrid at half the cost. That does not net to zero because the EV is about 25 cents to own for 200K miles, and the hybrid is maybe 12 1/2. And with an EV you won’t exactly be driving cross country marathons.
PLY: It is the same where I live in Australia – minus the foreboding. Australians were pretty untouched by the 2008 financial downturn and keep assuring me that we are the “lucky country.” House prices in my area have even gone up a little although we are not in the Melbourne or Sydney areas. Restaurants are full and shops are busy. You can’t get a “tradie” without waiting at least a month and when you do, the person is very expensive.
Diesel was up from $2.37 in Nov 2020 to $5.81 in June 2022. R/R strike,
during a never ending road works. will increase demand for diesel.
Reducing oil reserves for political reasons might exacerbate the situation.
R/R unions are more important than Long Beach and Savannah stevadores, because our economy is shifting internally.
If both unions strike Europe energy situation will get worse.
Natural gas was below $0 in Europe on Wednesday. Too much gas, no place to put it. Like what happened in May 2020.
They should ramp up QT by selling off assets rather than letting the bonds mature and roll off. Seems like the markets have quite a bit of liquidity still so the demand for them is there…might as well sell it while they can (even at a loss).
Treasuries are rolling off fast enough to hit the cap most months, and they have T-bills that they let roll off if Treasuries can’t meet the cap. The problem is MBS. The volume of payoffs has frozen, as refis collapsed and home purchases are way down. So pass-through principal payments are way down, and below the cap, and they should start selling MBS to get to the cap, and we might hear a little more about that in the minutes of the Nov meeting.
Thanks for this update, Wolf.
Unless they are forced to, who would pay off their 3% mortgage now?
That would explain the low volume of payoffs of MBS’s
Given all of the skimming that happens with a mortgage on its way to becoming an MBS, Ambrose Bierce pointed out that publicly available MBS funds are only paying a 1.4% dividend.
I hope the Fed is getting a better return on their MBSs. Otherwise, they may have earn 1.4% for the next 30 years waiting for the roll-off as people start dying in their 3% loan houses. Or the Fed could sell the MBS’s at a huge loss.
Does this make sense?
Our loan servicer just changed and we are going through the typical hassle of making sure our payments are now going to the new place. The web page for the new servicer is much worse than the old one. The mortgage holder may have gone with a service provider who charges less and has less interest in customer service
I will certainly not refi at 7% with a 3% loan. I have no need to sell and move at my age. With Treasuries paying 4+% I am not paying my loan down early.
If I was a crook and dishonest and I thought housing would crash 50%, it may be to my benefit to refi at 7% and take the all the 50% gains from the last 3 years out of the house now. I’m sure it is tempting to take the money and run if things fall apart. Living in a non-recourse state allows people to do this. The US government will bail out the banks like they did in 2008, and the mortgage holder can keep the yacht while going back to a discount rental.
They can pry my 3% loan out of my cold dead fingers. :-)
1. The Fed made $1.06 trillion in profit over the past 10 years and remitted that to the US Treasury Dept. So who cares if it loses some money?
2. Trillions of dollars have already been lost in the stock and bond markets, and not by the Fed. When rates go up, asset prices go down, that’s just how it is. MBS are no different.
3. The MBS pass-through principal payments are still flowing. They’re not zero. They have just turned from a torrent into a creek. So for the Fed, the MBS are still going away, but at a slower pace than the cap.
4. Once the housing market thaws a little, with sellers finally accepting reality and lowering prices to where they can actually sell their properties, the pass-through principal payments will speed up again. Same if we get a wave of foreclosures.
And yet traders are buying stocks like crazy this morning with the Fed Pivot narrative once again out in full force. Powell has been crystal clear about his intentions, and yet the market keeps doubting him.
I do hope Powell will deliver another Jackson Hole type beating next week. Not even a complete collapse in the economy will get us to 2% inflation due to labor and material costs.
But…but…PIVOT!
OK…how about soft pivot?
Maybe a kinda warm fuzzy pivot?
“Based on today’s core PCE measure, and on other measures too, including core CPI and services CPI, the Fed has gotten all the ammo it needs to lift its policy rates by 75 basis points next week, and lift them further in December, and next year.”
Somebody need to tell this jackA$$ market to RDGTFA but then again even headlines should do if they bother…based on today’s action, you would think our Core PCE is at 2% now…freaking insane.
“No signs of inflation slowing down, as measured by the yardstick for the Fed’s 2% inflation target.”
Oh well, at least it’s nice to see some safe heaven med tech company like Edwards Lifesciences getting a beating…guess their executive leadership team might have to downgrade from Ferrari to McLaren soon if it continues, oh the horror…
My guess is the ‘pause’ button is 4.5%. The asset inflation came from all the tax cuts, and loopholes, mainly benefitting the rich, over the past 40 years. The pandemic just lit the fuse. The inflation will stop when the supply chains are repaired. If the asset inflation resumes, raise taxes on the rich. If the Fed applies what I call ‘Disaster Capitalism’ then we run the risk of lousy industrial returns and a debt deflation. Which would be at minimum a very severe recession if not a Depression.
There is no monetary or government policy which will enable the majority of the US population to escape the consequences of reckless fiscal and monetary policy during most of the entire 21st century.
Loose monetary policy contributing to the asset mania is a problem, but not primarily because of rising wealth inequality. It’s fake wealth anyway, so it’s not like anyone else would have or can have more if these people have less. That’s pure envy.
Taxes aren’t too low either. That’s utterly absurd, as no one has absolutely any obligation whatsoever to provide anyone else with an arbitrary minimum living standard.
I do blame the elites (not the 1%ers, few of whom are in the elite) for offshoring the jobs that didn’t disappear through automation and opening the immigration floodgates to weaken labor’s negotiating power, but that’s something else entirely.
More anecdote: Yes, the people in my upper middle class neighborhood also seem unfazed — houses still selling at ask, or above ask even, restaurants full, lots of laughing couples pushing prams. All the hallmarks of a happy and secure populace. They must believe this is only a temporary lull and that their stock and home prices will reverse what losses they sustained. Or perhaps they don’t care because they cashed out and can withstand these price hikes. Who knows.
But it feels like, in six months or so, things won’t be so cheery — so much of the business generated in the past 10-15 years seems so socially useless. Ride-share apps, bakeries that sell nothing but dog treats, meal delivery services — who needs this garbage and how did it generate so much wealth? Such things could only come about via almost free money. And what happens to an economy that is so dependent on such useless ventures when that money suddenly becomes expensive? Will we ever have to return to making and doing real and important things?
I recall attending a lecture some five or six years ago where the prof posited that rising interest rates on debt would be the next black swan. I didn’t quite get what he was talking about then, but now I’m beginning to understand.
The problem is, making and doing real things would only employ a fraction of the workforce.
Now, if we should revert to only making and doing real things, what should the excess workforce do?
And how should they earn money for a living?
Yes, a really interesting conundrum! Most of the seemingly useless economic activity exists simply to employ people. I wonder, though, if it can continue to exist without extremely low interest rates.
It’s not low rates per se. It exists because we’re the reserve currency. It exists people the rest of the world is willing to provide their resources, finished goods, and labor for our dollars. If they cease being willing to do that, we’ll have to actually produce what we consume.
A huge segment of the American population no longer needs to work at all. I am retired so I am never working again but several of my kids don’t need to work either. Some of them only work a little because that’s all they need. Lot of millionaires out there who are not invested in stock market junk or crypto.
The only reason this is possible is because of a fake economy and an asset mania made possible by the loosest fiscal policy in history and the credit conditions and lowest credit standards in history.
I keep reading comments (and articles) mirroring yours where the inference is that what exists now and has in the entire 21st century is mostly sustainable.
It isn’t, regardless that it’s lasted for most of the last generation.
Debt isn’t wealth, the US stock market is an outlier globally with valuations in deep outer space, and real estate (the source of most middle class wealth) is in the biggest bubble in the country’s history.
There is also the fiction propagated here that demographics means there is going to a future labor shortage. Wrong again on that assumption.
Sorry, Augustus. We are all in cold hard cash and assets that resemble cold hard cash. The financial markets can do what they like – it doesn’t matter to us.
“Now, if we should revert to only making and doing real things, what should the excess workforce do?
And how should they earn money for a living?”
You’ve just summarized why most Americans are going to be poorer or a lot poorer in the future.
It’s a not entirely all or nothing, but a substantial proportion of economic activity (measured by GDP) is going to ultimately disappear because it’s uneconomical, zero, or even negative value add which won’t be financed when central banks can no longer get away with distorting the cost of capital as they have most of the 21st century.
It’s starting now with the end of QE and ZIRP.
From my anecdotal experience, this is exactly right. Even while upper middle class people have taken 20% hits on their stock portfolios, they’re still convinced this is temporary, that we’ll have a short recession, and that happy days will be here again. They don’t seem to think anything major has changed regarding interest rates or debt more generally.
I guess we’ll see.
I am still hearing the exact chorus from a pal who bought into stocks circa early 1982, and has glided on it ever since: markets over the long haul will always reward the patient buy and hold investor. Stock-picking is a sucker’s game. Etc. Are things different this time? Even that 40-year frame of reference is a small sample, like water supply in California: yes things can be different. And, who has the patience (or lifespan) to await the storied runup? That said, I have some dry powder and will consider at some point, buying back in, but as a recession baby I always keep big reserves. It lets me sleep well in “hard times.”
US stocks markets have been the exception. Look at the markets in China, Japan, Germany (used the DAX K Kursindex which is the equivalent to the S&P500, the DAX being a total return index), Spain, Italy, France, Hong Kong, UK, and many other countries with previously low inflation rates: their markets are all DOWN FROM their highs 15-20 YEARS AGO.
The entire world has come to invest in the S&P 500 because they got crushed in their own markets. But many things have changed, so the 15-year gravy train of the S&P 500 may turn into what the other markets turned into long ago.
All I hear is this is great buying opportunity for tech stocks and crypto. Lots of buying on the way down. No fear. So far they look smart based upon recent lows.
They looked smart into the summer bear market rally too, and you were trolling this site at the time with the same copy-and-paste stuff, and then they got crushed when stocks carved out a new low. Unless they dumped that stuff at the top into the lap of some hapless chap that believed the BS you were telling them.
“Will we ever have to return to making and doing real and important things?”
Yes, unless the country wants to end up a lot poorer, which is my prediction regardless of the outcome. The rest of the world isn’t going to exchange real production for electronic digits forever and the US runs a merchandise trade deficit of over $1T per year.
“rising interest rates on debt would be the next black swan.”
I don’t think so because anyone who is paying attention can see it coming. It’s almost certainly going to be something unexpected or “unexpected”, like the illiquidity in the UK gilt market a few weeks ago.
Whatever the supposed “cause” (which is always psychological in the financial realm), there is also a good chance any future meltdown will be disproportionate to the supposed triggering event.
The fundamentals are actually already terrible, right now.
Are you really eager for your grandchildren to return to the coal mines?
Gotta keep in mind that the impact of these hikes won’t be seen or felt for another 2 quarters. That’s when equities start to rock and role.
Actually, according to the St Lous FED, deflation have started. Both M2 and M3 is down, showing that the amount of money is contracting. On the other hand, a quarter of todays money volume must be taken away to get back to 2020 level.
If the amount of money is deflated that much, it may have an impact on the prices of assets, goods and services. Still, I do not think the FED ever will do such a move
Not deflation, but less inflation?
Monetary deflation.
Inflation and deflation is a monetary thing.
Notice, in CPI it is I for Index, not Inflation, even if many use the CPI as a measure of inflation.
Controlling an inflation eruption coming after 40 yrs of deflation will be that easy. Once the inflation is about 5%, it takes 2 yrs to bring it down below 5%, let alone 2%, which is unrealistic. Inflation will be stickier than most assume
Looking at the St Louis FED charts on M2 and M3, where do you see 4 years of deflation?
The amount of money have been steadily inflated, less the last years wher inflation got a higher pace.
Different mechanisms and reasons have supressed the CPI, Consumer Price Index, but that it in the end started to catch up with inflation should not come as an suprise.
Fed has only to constrain the ‘demand’ side, by restricting the credit but has absolutely no control over the ‘supply’ side like Energy, Food, Medical/health care, Renters’ expense and Education. The later are so called ‘inelastic’ items in economics.
Energy has come down a bit but not for too long. Fed cannot create jobs or any of the other items, mentioned above. there is shortage of grains, seeds and fertilizers.
It took nearly 18 months for Mr. Volcker to contain from 15% to below 5%. I was here. Debt to GDP was around 35%, NOT like now over 130% now.
The coming annual deficit will be close 1 Trillion or more. The interest payment to our National debt holders will be close 1 Trillion annually, when the rates go above 4.5%.
The global (total) debt is over 200% It was at 100% in 1999.
Who is going to keep on buying our Treasuries, if the actual yield on 10yr bond is NEGATIVE -4%, against 8% inflation.
We are in uncharted waters
It is hard to fight inflation when the labor mkt is as tight as now with 3.5% unemployment! Rate of wage growth is hard to contain. Fed is trapped.
This coincides with all of my own anecdotal evidence. Some of the largest price increases are showing up recently. Inflation is nowhere near tamed, it’s accelerating.
And now the stock market is going parabolic for reasons unknown, other than insane levels of speculation and liquidity that just can’t be extinguished with the FED’s pea shooter. They brought a squirt gun to a nuclear war.
“And now the stock market is going parabolic for reasons unknown,”
My own conjecture is that some of this speculation is due to capital flows from the Euro area or less developed economies or maybe even Japan where the monetary situation is under even greater stress than here in the US. One of the big contributors to the banking crisis of the 1930s was the money flows attracted into the US from Europe by the Fed raising rates at the “wrong time.”
CNBC front page now showing two traders with wide smiles. You know what that means. Sold INTC and VZ calls from two weeks ago. Around 40% profit. Rebalanced some of it into Sept Apple puts. Looking at 2-year 4.8% CD for the rest.
A reminder that for every wide trader smile you see, there’s also a snarling trader frown you don’t see who was on the other side of the trade.
The Fed has definitely put itself between a rock and a hard place, we will leave out the counter-Fed spending by our Government in the blame game for the minute. The long-term historical (hysterical?) average for Fed Funds is 4.6%, so if, and I think it is a “when”, the Fed raises rates at the next two remaining meetings of some 1.5 percentage points to the cries of pain on Wall & Broad, it will have a top of the range number for Fed Funds of a mere 4.75%. Not earth shattering by any measure, and sure as heck way too low to put a fast enough dent in inflation still screaming at 8% or higher.
The “where did this number come from” 2% inflation target just ain’t in sight even if one wears rose-colored glasses to search the horizon. The supply side of the equation may just be about ready to get worse even with demand softening around the globe ( Net Exports graph looks like nothing but a dead cat bounce with the skyrocketed Dollar yet to make U.S. goods and services even more expensive and unappealing to our overseas trading partners). We have record low levels of diesel fuel to power our over-the-road tractors just before Holiday shopping, a nationwide rail strike is not off the table as we thought in late summer, and persistent droughts across the grain growing regions of America have almost guaranteed higher foods costs going into 2023.
The run-off of the Fed’s multi-Trillion dollar balance sheet is akin to watching paint dry (can they open-market sell MBS with a spike already in mortgage rates??), so in order to show the markets and the inflation-ravaged public that they are wielding the biggest Monetary Sword they can muster or lift off the dirt, the aggressive rate hikes are going to continue well into 2023. Probably, a step-down to 50 basis point hikes in 2023, but rate raising will be much longer than markets currently expect. I would not be surprised to see a Fed Funds rate, some time before summer of 2023, at 8% to 9%.
The U.S. bond market is front-running the Fed and not waiting for the monetary maestros to catch up because bond traders see the writing on the Wall, pun intended. The average Junk Bond yield today is 8.8% and destined to go much higher to start covering Default Risk on all of the garbage debt issued to primarily buy back stock and fund Zombies since 2009. Junk bonds at 12% to 14% are totally possible by 2nd Quarter, 2023 with such high-grade debt stalwarts as Amazon, Apple, and even WalMart starting to cough up giant financial hairballs in revenue declines, earnings shortfalls, and planned layoffs in the thousands of workers that we have not seen up until this point.
Good luck on maintaining monetary policy that will not spook the markets that are already on Valium, Mr. Powell. Even a hint a of a pivot when inflation is running at over 4x times your 2% target, and investor confidence in the Fed, what is left of it, goes out the window along with your dancing shoes. Loss of confidence is a classic way to spook markets, just ask UK bond investors. Happy Halloween.
There are many specialized price indices which do not reflect any individual’s consumption basket.
GDP price deflator is falling. It will be a new trend.
Quarterly – Percent Change from Preceding Quarter
Q3 2022 (Adv) +4.1 %
Q2 2022 (3rd) +9.1 %
That trend bottomed in July and reversed, and rose in August and September, as I point out in the article. The bottom in July and the increases in August and September were in the same quarter. Because the July low (0%) the increases in August (0.5%) and September (0.5%) get averaged out in the quarterly data, you cannot see the reversal of the trend in the quarterly data.
Regardless of the reality on the ground (inflation & rates & earnings) a bear market rally is coming just like the one in the summer using any excuse to pump the stocks. Justification for the rally includes the election & last week fed speakers and even the fact that we are all still alive….
Bear market rally is coming or has already come? At this point, we’re up 6-7% in a week or two based on nothing. How much more do you see coming?
What bear market? The Dow at 32,862 is barely in correction territory, down only 10.7% from its 36,800 record.
The Dow is 30 stocks.
The S&P 500 accounts for the 500 most representative stocks, and it’s down 19%.
The Nasdaq Composite, which tracks thousands of stocks is down 31%
With all the bad news and market is up, at this point bulls don’t care about anything, not even facts. We may have another month or two and a 10% up before a major reversal. But this is just my opinion and I have been wrong more often than not.
Maybe the commenters here are wrong and a year from now the gaggle of pram pushing couples going to deluxe restaurants in their high-end automobiles will still be pointing their fingers at their phones, laughing merrily at Wolf Street commenters no matter how high rates go or how tight QT becomes?
With the amount of trillions they printed, I’d say it’s quite likely.
Ugh I hate that scenario
This is a bit un-relevant but, headline earlier today… “ Jim Cramer chokes up as he apologizes for pushing Meta stock: ‘I screwed up!’” in NY Post.
To all here who called it- nice.
Picked up a passenger at LAX. The nearby short term parking lot was full. So were the second and third closest lots. I entered the fourth closest lot and finally found a parking space on the top floor under the sun, a 30 minute walk to the airport. When I returned, I noticed this lot was also full and travelers were directed to a lot 3 miles from the airport.
– Based on what I see in the charts (3 month T-bill rate) the FED’s fund rate will be at 4% next week after the meeting of the FED.
– For the 1st time in a while I see a serious break in the rising trend of interest rates. Even the 2 year yield has fallen in a meaningful way.
We’ve known about that 4% since the last Fed meeting in September. The Fed essentially announced it. There’s no surprise. The 3-month yield is now finally catching up, as short-term yields do, when you get closer to the date of the rate hike.
At the last Fed meeting in Sept., they projected at 75 hike in Nov, a 50 hike in Dec and a 25 hike in Jan. They could change their mind still, but that’s what they projected. Short-term yields are adjusting to it slowly as we get closer to those dates of the rate hikes. Simplest thing in the world.
– The weekly Dow closed on May 31 close, slightly below ma50. The monthly, on July close, slightly below May close, but well above June close. June 30 close split Oct bar in the middle.
– This week USD is the first close under Sept 26 low. It’s low was slightly above July 11 high @109.14. The next close might be below July 11 low.
The PCE is slight increasing. 0.75% rate hike next week but Mkt melt up with over 2% in each index.
What gives?
My best guess is that serious trouble brewing in the treasury mkt, which could become acute, once the next 2 rate hikes go through or even before that.
What’s the interest payment on our National debt, when rate becomes 4.0%-4.5%? Can Fed can handle it? It could be close to a Trillion if not more! Wait n See!?
The financial media is widely reporting that FOMC officials intend to take a “strategic pause” at 5% FFR regardless of the incoming data, in order to allow time for the tightening to work through the financial system. (Monetary policy operates with “long & variable lags.”)
That’s what sparked the insane stock market rally over the last 2 weeks. Wall Street hears “imminent pause/end to tightening” and starts backing up the truck.
It’s now rumors of a pause at 5% that is sparking a rally?? Hahahahaha. oh my how far we have come!
A few months ago, it was rumors of a pause at 1.0% that sparked a rally. Blew right through that one with a 75 bpt hike.
5% is high. That is higher than I expected them to go. But yes, there are now quite a few observers out there that say that’s where the Fed will pause. A little while ago, I elevated my range for a pause, that I’ve had for a year, from 4% to a range between 4% and 5%.
Federal funds futures are currently projecting a peak FFR between 4.75-5.25% in Q1 2023, holding for a bit, then cutting rates by second-half 2023.
I actually don’t have any issue with this policy path. 5.25% was the peak FFR before the 2007 financial crisis. It’s just unhealthy how the markets operate these days – it’s 100% dependent on the direction of Federal Reserve policy actions, rather than the underlying economy.
Caution for those that walk away from Homes even in non recourse states.
IRS will still come for the loan forgiveness amount
According to the IRS, nearly any debt you owe that is canceled, forgiven or discharged becomes taxable income to you. You’ll receive a Form 1099-C, “Cancellation of Debt,” from the lender that forgave the debt.
Have filed many a tax return from folks that had no idea
How will this IRS 1099-C affect the stumbling Student Loan Forgiveness, Act III, proposed by the White House and being challenged by several State’s Attorneys General? When it is a private entity that owns the debt, government edicts without compensation have significant legal issues. Another fly in the ointment?
All the posts here about nobody seeing consumption slow in their areas just speaks to how epic this bubble has been, and how conditioned our fellow idiot citizens are to the Fed continuing to spike the punchbowl.
Those of us fortunate to have found Wolf, and many others’ great info know better, and are hopefully scaling things back now. I’ll be selling 2 cars I no longer need due to core household shrinking (couldn’t quite time those sales perfectly due to household move to another state).
At first I thought that once the idiocracy awakened to just the threat (not even the actual arrival) of the coming layoffs, defaults, foreclosures, etc that will once again ensue, that we’d start to see the panic as the herd recognizes their predicament.
Now I think they’ll all need to be clubbed over the head to realize “it’s not different this time”, and by then it’ll be far too late to react accordingly.
Apple’s earnings have peaked yet the company posts a 7% increase. Got to say that I think Apple is headed for no growth in profits for a while. The services business is propped up by the money Apple steals from every company that launches an app through the App Store. I cant see Apple being able to keep charging these same amounts in the future. The 30% tax for launching in the App Store is simply extortion.
The big question is when does China make a move on Taiwan, or some other move that truly forces companies like Apple to choose. I see alot of focus on companies that are pandering to China’s politburo.
Apple’s margins are propped up by services and Amazon’s by AWS. Both of these will get hit by competition and regulation.
More downside coming.
FOMC Mester recently said on Bloomberg, point blank, that they will hike the Fed funds rate until it is higher than core PCE, which now means until 5.2%. They currently plan to hold at that level once they reach it.