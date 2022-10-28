Advertise on a Competitor’s Social Media Platform? Um, that Would Be a Hoot… GM “Paused” Ads on Musk’s Twitter

Automakers are huge advertisers. Social media platforms are huge data collectors. And now Tesla’s Musk owns this data.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Automakers spend lavishly on advertising, and they advertise heavily in the social media. But now, one of the social media platforms, Twitter, is owned as of yesterday by the CEO and largest shareholder of Tesla. And the automakers that compete with Tesla, and are getting their clocks cleaned by Tesla, are now finding themselves advertising on Elon Musk’s platform. And when you think about it, that’s kind of a hoot.
No one likes to advertise on a competitor’s platform, for all sorts of reasons, but particularly because on a social-media platform, the competitor gathers the consumer tracking data and can get important insights into current and potential customers and their reactions to the products and ads – without even passing on those insights to the automaker.
Advertising on a competitor’s social media platform is a particular problem because of the vast amount of user data that those platforms collect – data on your customers and potential customers that you may actually not see yourself, unless the platform decides to share it with you.
General Motors is the first automaker out the gate: It announced on the first day after Musk closed the acquisition of Twitter that it “paused” its paid advertising on Twitter.
“We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue,” GM said in a statement emailed to CNBC.
Stellantis, which owns the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram brands, among a bunch of other brands, tweeted this morning via its Citroën account, pointing specifically at the issue: “Hello to the social media platform owned by one of our competitors.”
This isn’t about advertisers’ concerns, if any, with Musk’s potential content moderation policies. Musk already tried to soothe those fears with his open letter, addressed to advertisers, that was suddenly full of lovey-dovey language, posted on Twitter, of course. “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all.” And he said, “I very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain, and inform you.” And he said, “Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.”
But for automakers, this is about competition and how much information you want your competitor to have about your customers, potential customers, their reactions to your products, and their interactions with you.
Ford, for example, used Twitter to promote its electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, a direct competitor to Tesla’s still unavailable Cybertruck. Ford designed a huge “reveal” campaign on Twitter, encompassing a wide variety of strategies and partners on Twitter, that Twitter itself described in its marketing post, “How Ford helped drive the electric vehicle conversation on Twitter with its F-150 Lightning launch.”
Twitter claimed that Ford reached over 1.56 billion “brand impressions” on Twitter, a 39% “EV share of voice on Twitter,” 4.5 million “livestream views,” and whatever – assuming that these weren’t all bots and fake accounts, which would be, well, a hoot, now that Musk owns the shop.
Does Ford really want Tesla to have all this data? I doubt it. But Musk bought the data, and Tesla will have it.
Over the months that Musk’s wildly entertaining takeover of Twitter has played out before us, there surely has been a lot of navel-gazing and head-scratching among automakers as to what to do with their Twitter ads, and their Twitter accounts, and their interactions with folks on Twitter.
GM didn’t just wake up this morning and suddenly realize that Twitter is owned by the guy from Tesla. They prepared for this, and they planned it, and now they’re trying to sort it out with the new owners, if there is anything to sort out. Other automakers and their ad agencies are struggling with it too – because advertising on a competitor’s social media platform is not a good proposition, and there are plenty of other places where automakers can deploy their ad dollars.
Musk, Zuckerberg and Besos are just the next myspace
One week into owning Twitter Musk realizes he was talking to robots all along. Sells it to Metaverse for a cool Billion.
But wait, I thought he fired all the bots today.
Wolf, perhaps you can offer Elon your predictive Michael Engel 2.0 AI. :-]
GM could keep making ICE vehicles and not worry about it.
GM IS making ICE vehicles, but their sales are dropping. The hot thing is EVs, and GM doesn’t have any new mass-produced EVs. It has the Bolt but that’s an old model, and it has some high-dollar handmade stuff. Growth is in EVs, and GM has nothing but big-fat announcements of models it might have in 2025 or whatever. It’s selling automotive vaporware?
Depending on the interpretation of mass-produced, the new Cadillac Lyriq should sell in adequate numbers to meet that threshold. Or at least the demand will be there, if not supply. GM even temporarily stripped out Super Cruise on vehicles like the Escalade to dedicate the chips to the Lyriq launch.
Never thought about this but obvious . Maybe my brain is starting to miss some consequences. Thanks for the insight.
Neither do I, luckily we have Wolf who makes us move our brains. LoL
Im pretty happy being short GM
Sorry, but I’m now a Musk Cult member. Twitter was supposed to be his Waterloo, and he’s turned into his most brilliant move yet. The haters really need to just give it a rest.
Second most brilliant. The first was the tunnels. Also, the self-standing robot was prety cool. It didn’t do AI (or anything really), but it did stand on its own with some support.
[faceplant] … I rest my case.
Never buy GM cars. Junk
No! Musk doesn’t own the data from GM. Twitter does. And Twitter isn’t allowed to share that data with Tesla since these are two unaffiliated firms not under one holding company. This is corporate structure 101 knowledge.
Ridiculous BS. Musk owns Twitter, owns every part of Twitter including the data, and is the CEO of Twitter and can manage the company however he sees fit since it’s now a privately owned company — just like I can manage Wolf Street Corp however I see fit. He can decide that the company he owns can share data with another company, zero problem. That’s done ALL THE TIME, normally for a payment. Ever heard of data brokers? Your personal data is sold all the time, from corporation to corporation. Tesla might even pay a little bit for this data, no problem.
No need to apologize, but…brilliant??!
Brilliant was Henry Fox Talbot; Brilliant was Frank Lloyd Wright; Brilliant is that Marty Feldman album on Decca; Brilliant were those late-90’s Miller High Life commercials by Errol Morris; Brilliant was whoever invented the Hemi engine, the hot dog or fishnet stockings.
Imagine the data that Musk has access to on all sorts of companies and big brands that advertise on Twitter. It’s not just automotive makers alone that should be wondering what to do Musk. What Musk owns now, and what he could add to his empire in the future, could surprise a whole lot of corporations. If anyone knows what to do with data and how to monetize it, my money would be on Elon Musk.
The mega billionaires and money he can handily attract, and have worldwide influence with is mind boggling. He’s gonna no doubt turn Twitter into a money making machine, and could easily surpass Alphabet and Apple both in terms of the genius and marketing prowess they currently possess. Both are marking time, living off their respective pasts. Musk is so incredibly forward thinking, in his approach to the world, it would be very unwise for any company to underestimate this man’s ambitions.
Musk is going to have a field day with his new ‘toy’. Let that ‘sink’ in.
EV’s are the next big thing and always will be.
Netflix runs on AWS. The later is also Netflix’s competitor, first in the streaming video space, and pretty soon on the online ad space.