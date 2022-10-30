THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Housing Bubble Pops, and the Fed Can Let it Rip

Raging inflation knocked out the “Fed put,” and banks are no longer on the hook for mortgages; taxpayers and investors are (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Just posted your Wolf Street Report to my FB page, Wolf. During the past year a niece and stepson purchased homes over my strenuous objections, saying they had to buy now or become renters for life.
1) The primary banks want normalized rates, not zero rates.
2) They have plenty capital, but the dealers in the o/n market are constricted, forcing the Fed to raise rates, to change it’s diet.
3) The primary dealers clog the system when they smell troubles. They have been traumatized after Sept 2008 “event”.
4) Zero rates encourage malinvestment that end up as zombie loans and NPL. The FANG feasted on zero rates for over a decade.
5) NDX plunged since Nov 2021. Common wisdom didn’t work. DM #9 failed. Central banks and the blue zone saved us from an Oct 1987 “event” ==> to save themselves.