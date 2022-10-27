Amazon Makes Big Mess Afterhours. Intel Reports Fiasco but Mass-Layoffs Boost Battered Stock. Apple Hangs on Amid “Challenging and Volatile Macroeconomic Backdrop”

One heck of an earnings season for tech and social media companies so far.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It got started with Snap last week, then Meta made a huge mess afterhours on Wednesday and during regular trading on Thursday, after its fiasco of an earnings report caused its shares to plunge by 24%. And Thursday afterhours we got Amazon, Intel, and Apple.
Amazon shares plunged 20% in afterhours trading on Thursday, moments after releasing its earnings report for Q3 and its projections for the holiday shopping quarter. At the moment, shares are down 14%, after having already dropped 4.1% during regular trading. Now at $96.84, the stock [AMZN] has plunged by 48% from its high in July 2021 and is back where it had first been in September 2018 (data via YCharts):
Revenues in Q3 rose by 15% to $127 billion, including by 20% in North America. At its cloud services division AWS, revenues jumped 27% to $20 billion.
But operating expenses jumped by 17.6%. Operating income plunged by 48%. Net income was only $2.87 billion – despite the operating profit at AWS of $5.4 billion, so losing money hand over fist in its retail division. On a per-share bases, net income fell to $0.28, from $0.31 a year earlier.
That was bad, but the killer was the forecast.
Amazon said that revenues in Q4 would rise 2% to 8%. Even the high figure would be the slowest holiday-quarter growth in its history. It expects Q4 revenues of $140 to $148 billion, when analysts expected $156 billion. Amazon expects an operating income between $0 and $4.0 billion, compared with $3.5 billion a year ago.
Amazon is “optimistic about the holiday, but we’re realistic that various forces are weighing on people’s wallets,” CFO Brian Olsavsky told journalists during a call after the report.
“We’re taking actions to tighten our belt,” he said. So Amazon would pause hiring in some divisions and wind down some products and services.
This comes after reports that Amazon would close four of its five call centers in the US and switch these people to working from home; and that Amazon was halting construction on five office towers and would not start construction on a sixth tower in downtown Bellevue, Washington, and that it was halting construction on its office tower in Nashville, Tennessee, and that it cut the amount of additional office space it had planned on leasing at Hudson Yards, in Manhattan, and that it closed or cancelled 44 warehouse facilities and delayed the opening of 25 additional facilities.
Intel reported a fiasco. Mass-layoffs perked up the stock.
Intel reported a 20% plunge in revenues, including a 27% plunge at its data-center division and a 17% plunge in its PC division. It reported a 13.4-percentage-point plunge in profit margin, a restructuring charge, and a loss before taxes. Had it not been for a $1.2 billion “tax benefit,” Intel would have had a net loss.
It cut its revenue forecast for Q4 by another 10% or so, and cut its revenue forecast for all of 2023 further, to amount to about a 20% year-over-year plunge in revenues.
What saved the evening for Intel’s stock was the announcement that it would cut costs by $3 billion in 2023, “growing to $8 billion to $10 billion in annualized cost reductions and efficiency gains by the end of 2025,” as it said. Everyone knows what those kinds of cost-cuts mean: mass-layoffs.
Sure enough, CFO David Zinsner said in a phone interview with Barron’s that there would be a “meaningful number” of layoffs, thereby confirming a Bloomberg report earlier this month of big layoffs that would reach 20% of the staff in some divisions, such as sales and marketing.
“The worsening macro was the story and is the story,” CEO Pat Gelsinger told Bloomberg in an interview. “There’s no good economic news,” he said, and predicting a bottom for the semiconductor market would be “too presumptive.”
And there’s nothing like the charming sound of a “meaningful number of layoffs” to perk up the share price. Intel’s shares [INTC], beaten down by 60% from the high in April 2021, had initially dropped afterhours, but then rose on the “meaningful number of layoffs,” and ended just a little above where they’d been in the morning, at $27.72.
Incidentally, Intel is a Dotcom Bust survivor, and its shares are down 63% from its all-time Dotcom Bubble high in August 2000 of $75. The time to buy Intel was in 1972, and the time to sell and go away was in August 2000 (data via YCharts):
Thankfully, Apple didn’t offer a forecast.
Apple’s shares, which had dropped 3% during the day, initially fell afterhours upon its earnings report but then recovered to about unchanged at the moment, at $145.35 a share, down only 20.5% from the high in January 2022, and only back where it had been in July 2021.
It reported a mixed bag of flat net income, and an 8% gain in revenues, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines, but missing by a little on service revenues and iPhone revenues, amid “a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop,” as it said.
But share repurchases were gigantic – using up all of its cash flow to buy back $25 billion of its own shares in the quarter and $89 billion in the 12-month period – thereby reducing its cash and marketable securities to $48 billion, the lowest in many years, and less than half the amount in 2019.
In line with its pandemic era habit, Apple did not offer a forecast beyond the “challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop,” and that may have been a good thing, because some spooky number and a big drop in Apple’s stock would have been a nightmare at this point (data via YCharts):
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
FB stock down yuge…
Amazon stock down big…
Twitter communist board out on their as*es in the first hour…
I almost don’t want today to end.
I can’t count the number of times that guests on CNBC were recommending Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft over the past six months. These analysts are poorly programmed robots, with no sense of the big picture.
They’re selling what they’re paid to sell. The sheep who buy what CNBC chuckleheads tell them to deserve to lose everything.
Apple revenue growth was only 8%. That is 0% when corrected for inflation. Somehow no-one questioned Apple.
Intel did lip-service to financial discipline by announcing possible layoffs of thousands. Intel doesn’t need to wait for holliday season, as time to market is huge and inventory is high, so it’s only waiting for elections.
Apple will remain elevates till its cash is all used up in share buybacks. After sucking the company dry, its big investors will dump the stock in the true American way.
At that point Apple will be left with inferior products, with no R&D budget, with negative revenue growth when corrected for inflation, with a proprietary stack of hardware and software that doesn’t interoperable with other product stacks and so is very expensive to maintain.
That’s when Apple will implode big with no come back.
I say that Apple stack is proprietary because:
1. Many PC manufacturers make PCs and laptops that can run windows and Linux, but only Apple makes PCs and MacBook for Mac OS.
2. Similarly many manufacturers make Smartphones and tablets that can run open source Android OS, but only Apple makes IPhones and IPads for IOS.
3. Other companies that did same like Nokia and Blackberry completely vanished once products lost edge as re-engineering was too costly.
Wolf pointed out they have $48B in cash and securities, but are spending at a run rate of $25B on stock buybacks. That’s less than 6 months and they’re out of all cash. They also have almost $84B in debt due within 1 to 5 years. They probably funded that at 2% and will have to refund at 4.5% (notionally) and it’ll be refunded in 2.5 years (approximately). That’ll cost them an additional $1.68B in annual expenses. It’s not going to sink them, but they are going find themselves (as Leo points out), without money shortly to buy back shares and with a reduced R&D budget.
Apple will be fine. The problem is that finding that game-changing, hot, mass consumer product like an iPhone is something that’s becoming harder and harder for *any* company, not just Apple.
I think all the fast money opportunities and “great leap forwards” that have typified the last couple decades for technology companies is over. I’d be interested in seeing how the tech industry moves forward and what it emphasizes after the burning of the underbrush created from the easy money of ZIRP.
FYI, Apple’s “lack of interoperability” / proprietary systems is what some might call a *positive* depending on who you are. Its closed ecosystem keeps bad actors / malicious code off their platform and holds people who sell on the Apple platform to a certain minimum quality standard. I don’t like, as a consumer and an engineer, having to buy *their* widgets instead of everyone playing by some common standard, but I bet investors and other business minded folks love how they corral people into Apple-advantaged upsells and other revenue boosters.
I wish I had a dollar for every time somebody counted Apple out for their supposed proprietary weaknesses, and narrow range of products. (including myself). As much as Apple annoys me, I still have to admit that I will continue buy their overpriced products because they work so well.
Even Jim Kramer semi apologized for his recommendation of Meta.
Anyone acting on advice gleaned from MSM propagandists deserves what they get.
That’s a heck of a range…
“Amazon expects an operating income between $0 and $4.0 billion, compared with $3.5 billion a year ago.”
All that work for 20 years just to get back to $0 profit. But, Jeff Bezzos flew to “space” in his phallus rocket. So that’s something.
Who would’ve thunk that of all the FAANG+M stocks, Netflix has been the best performer these last several months, almost doubling from it’s lows earlier this year…
I guess Apple squeezed out an acceptable quarter, but the tightening and recessionary effects have only just begun there. It’s interesting to see that marketeers, who supposedly look a few quarters ahead are propping this one up…
The bigger they are…. as the saying goes, time will tell.
PS Same deal w/ Intel…. any real improvement is years away. It’s been dead money for a long time and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.
Not so much bigger Rosarito Dave – operating outside of national competition laws, bypassing national regulatory protections for consumers, using advertising mind control techniques that supermarkets use to sell shelves, and sobering legal jurisdiction discussions lever big tech into line with other businesses which do pay to meet regulatory landscape to ensure a fair exchange by all. The can was kicked until it wasnt.
The big stocks which are a huge component of sp500 and nasdaq such as Microsoft, amazon, meta, etc are down a lot but the index’s are not down as much compared to them. Even other (non major component of index) stocks are down a lot too.
Shouldn’t the sp500 and nasdaq be down a lot more than where they are?
Some pharmaceuticals are still going up. Apple is kind of hanging in there still. Oil stocks, etc. But yeah, about time for sp500 to lose the next 20%.
Many tech stocks have sky high valuations (not so much anymore) that should only make sense if you think the high growth will go on for years, even decades. It’s rare that actually happens. We get caught every so often when we play that game of ignoring that fact, with devestating results. There are many Sp500 stocks that have boring growth and solid fundamentals. Pick your poison.
I think Wolfspeed a chip maker reported bad earnings too. They are s
breaking ground on a multi billion dollar plant near me in NC with a lot of taxpayer handouts. Ditto with an Vietnamese EV plant and a Toyota battery plant.
Why are we breaking the bank to subsidize corporations while raising rates to cause a recession? Strange world or stupid economic policy.
share buyback at these valuations is value destroying.
capital allocation is supposed to work for the company, not for the CEO’s bonus based on share price.
they took henry singleton’s playbook and made it work for them, sadly.
Not if you borrow money to buy back shares. Then it’s a shrewd investment.
Just goes to show how weak those companies are without QE. It also shows how investor greed clouded every bit of common sense.
With that said, i just read an article in one of manufacturing magazines, stating how chip shortage will negatively affect output and production cost in automotive industry in 2023…
abs paper in precarious position if layoffs accelerate
Layoffs.
And so it begins.
Layoffs? You misread the article, what’s beginning are “efficiency gains.” ;-)
I wonder if the stock splits by Amazon were factored into the numbers above, because if not, the picture would change dramatically, since the value of the number of “spit” shares after the splits would have to have their current prices summed up (and adjusted into US dollars valued as as of the time before the split or splits). See stocksplithistory’s
AMZN Split History Table
Date Ratio
06/02/1998 2 for 1
01/05/1999 3 for 1
09/02/1999 2 for 1
06/06/2022 20 for 1
The last split seems very relevant.
Split shares not “spit” shares. Child interrupted. Apparently, I no longer can type and speak at the same time.
Stock splits are ALWAYS factored in. ALWAYS ALWAYS. Look at the numbers.
Even without a recession 10 year Treasury going from 1% to 5% with 3% risk premium says SP500 is worth 1/2 as much if that happens. Buy and hold investors better hope 10 year doesn’t get to 7% plus or it’s going to get really ugly.
Apple products are the epitome of discretionary spending.
Waiting for this to drop Bigly in next few quarters.
But the phones are free with your data plan.
But the watches aren’t, and they’ve been a massive seller recently, given by all the people I see around me with one.
I’ve stuck with my old phone (not apple) and no watch.
I see no evidence that “spend whatever” mentality has abated. It seems like you could slap a random 10-30% markup on just about anything and barely affect unit sales. People have lost their collective minds. Aggressive QT and massive job losses are the only way to bring back discipline, it seems. Current QT levels are obviously nowhere near enough.
Marketwatch reported by Anviksha Patel on 27 October 2022 that Facebook Reels has made $3 billion in ad revenue so far for 2022, and there has been a 50% increase in use of Facebook Reels over the last 6 months.
So Facebook Reels has done real well considering many said Zuckerberg was wasting money on it.
I read also that Meta is also looking to further monetize Instagram.
There has been nothing about monetizing WhatsApp.
I just hope the VR sets by Meta also have education and entertainment activities. I liken it to how Disney makes learning fun such as mixing education and entertainment at Disney Epcot.
I never was sold on Amazon’s retail business. AWS was the profit center. Mass retail is a low profit business with Walmart netting out about 3% and you are gathering up the goods and checking yourself out. Hard to get over the expense of paying a driver and transport expenses to put the single box by your door.
NQ monthly is a green doji. In Dec 2021 NQ reached DM #12. If Nov 2022 will be green NQ will reach DM #13.
Dec/Jan 2023 might be volatile, but the uptrend will cont until the Dow and SPX will celebrate Bar Mitzva.
NQ is down since Nov 2021. JP might slow down on raising rates, not for
NDX, but for madam ECB to catch up, because JP is too fast for her. Once they coordinate their actions they can produce higher rates with less pain and friction.