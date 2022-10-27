GDP Looked Good, No “Landing” (Soft or Otherwise), But Wasn’t as Good as it Looked due to Reversal of Q1 “Freak Event.” Consumers Still Refused to Throw in the Towel

And after five months of declines, government consumption and investment rose again.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Real” GDP – adjusted for inflation and seasonality – rose by an annualized rate of 2.6%, after two quarters of declines, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
On the positive side: Consumers, still flush with money and pumped up by rising incomes and very low unemployment, continued to outspend this raging inflation. Non-residential fixed investment rose. And after having dropped for six quarters in a row, government consumption expenditure and investment rose.
On the negative side: Residential fixed investment plunged for the sixth quarter in a row.
Q3 not as good as it looks, Q1 not as bad as it looked: What really moved the GDP needle was the reversal of the “freak event” that had sunk GDP in Q1, when net exports had collapsed by a historic amount. At the time it was clear that it would reverse, and so I mused in May: “That Q1 GDP Drop Was a Freak Event that’ll Get Unwound in Q2”; well, only part of that freak event got unwound in Q2, and the huge remaining part got unwound in Q3, plus some, and pushed up Q3 GDP by a good margin.
“Real” GDP, after dipping in Q1 and Q2, more than fully recovered in Q3 and eked out a new record of a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $20.0 trillion, expressed in 2012 dollars.
Not adjusted for raging inflation, GDP jumped by 6.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $25.7 trillion. This is in “current dollars” not “2012 dollars,” and roughly represents the actual size of the US economy in a 12-month period.
Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, grew by a somewhat feeble but still respectable – given the circumstances of the raging inflation – annual rate of 1.4% in Q3, after the 2.0% growth in Q2 and 1.3% growth in Q1. This was well below the normal growth range between the Great Recession and the pandemic. But back then, inflation wasn’t as much of a problem.
The share of consumer spending as a percent of GDP dipped to 70.7%, but still above the pre-pandemic range of 68-69%, as other factors in GDP aren’t fully pulling their weight yet.
Government consumption and investment rose by 2.4% (adjusted for inflation and annualized) after five quarters in a row of declines.
Federal government: +3.2%, after five quarters in a row of declines:
- National defense: +4.7%.
- Nondefense: +2.3%.
State and local government: +1.7%, after three quarters in a row of declines.
Government consumption and investment does not include salaries paid to government employees, transfer payments to consumers (stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, etc.), and other direct payments to consumers. Those payments enter GDP when consumers and businesses spend or invest this money.
Gross private domestic investment plunged by 8.5% (adjusted for inflation, annualized), the second quarter in a row of sharp declines, after a huge surge in 2021:
- Nonresidential fixed investments: +3.7%:
- Structures: -15.3%, sixth quarterly decline in a row.
- Equipment: +10.8%.
- Intellectual property products (software, etc.): +6.9%, ninth big increase in a row.
- Residential fixed investment: -26.4%, the second plunge in a row after smaller drops before.
The Trade Deficit in goods & services improved by $156 billion, after the $58 billion improvement in Q2, more than completely reversing the “freak event,” as I had called it, in Q1 (-$191 billion), all in 2012 dollars, annualized.
Exports add to GDP, imports subtract from GDP. And “Net Exports” (exports minus imports) have been a negative factor in the GDP calculations for decades, as exports rose some, while imports worsened year after year as Corporate America went on an all-out no-holds-barred campaign to “globalize” production to other countries. Additionally, in recent years, overseas vendors have been able to sell directly to US consumers via internet platforms, by passing Corporate America altogether.
During the pandemic, Americans binged on buying goods with the cash they got from everywhere, and many of these were imported, and the trade deficit blew out. Over the past year, consumers have been shifting their spending from goods back to services, and imports got less terrible.
In Q3, imports fell by 6.9%, while exports jumped by 14.4%, driven by exports of petroleum products, capital goods, and financial services:
Just absolutely hilarious that all the “WE’RE IN A RECESSION” crazies have gone underground. Q1 & 2 were inventory / export / import induced negative GDP anomalies, not REAL recessions.
Looking forward to the Nov & Dec 75-basis point hikes by the Fed. They are finally catching up. Not sure if the terminal rate will move above 4.75% much next year. Would expect a January pause by the Fed.
But, we’ve all certainly been surprised thus far. Now, we’ve got all sorts of people screaming to slam on the brakes. The market is going to tank. Housing is going to tank. Jobs are going to tank.
Let us remind ourselves that there’s a massive home affordability crisis out there with the only solution being at least a 20% decline in prices. 30% would be better along with a Fed who’s restrained from meddling with 10, 20 & 30Y treasuries going forward. And inflation is only really going to be tamed by some real increase in unemployment, meaning job losses. Anything else is a recipe for continued inflation disaster.
20% decline in home values doesn’t necessarily make them more affordable considering interest rates have more than doubled.
Interest rates are also halting the development of new homes, so the supply problem will just get dragged out further.
Rates have been too low for too long, but higher rates are not going to solve our housing affordability issues.
Bankster Language Warning:
They don't sell you a new "home". What you buy or sell is a house.
You're the one who makes it a home. Without you and your stuff in the building, it's just a building, right?
By using the word "home" in this type of discussion, they are duping you into putting on your rose-tinted glasses and throwing rationality out the window.
This is only one of many eConomic-marketing tricks foisted upon us by those who want to deceive us for their benefit:
Credit is not "capital".
Houses-for-sale are not "homes".
2% inflation is not "stable prices".
A money-market fund is not "cash".
This list could go on and on…
Don't even get me started on "ESG".
And how often does it happen that the real effect of a bill passed by Congress is the opposite of the title?
@Wisdom Thinker ….
“What’s in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
Panic —> Depression —> Great Recession —> Downturn …
“Inflation” sounds like blowing up a balloon, and makes graphs that go up-and-to-the-right, which is “good”, right? And for money supply it might be accurate.
But “Consumer Price Inflation” is an abomination – “Devaluation” is more accurate, or as Wolf sometimes charts for us, “Loss of Purchasing Power”. And that’s a graph that goes downhill all the way.
Chris L,
A lot of politicians these days like to talk about house “affordability” in terms of those easy monthly payments. That way, they can hide the fact that they supported criminal policies, such as QE, which benefitted themselves by causing asset prices to rise far above FMV. Here’s an idea to make houses more “affordable”—government-insured, 1,000- year mortgages.
I find it very annoying that general media dolts are saying housing is not affordable due to high interest rates, when it is housing prices that are the obvious outlier, historically speaking.
The solution to the problem will require years of higher interest rates, accompanied by a gradual lowering of housing prices and inflation, which will result in lower interest rates and better housing affordability a few years down the road. If people can’t wait a few years for that, they are part of the problem, not the solution.
IN my hood, home prices increased in last 2+ year by 50% plus. Even before covid, it was unaffordable. So, 20% price down would do absolutely nothing to affordability.
If you extrapolate case shiller that gives 4 month one data to now, you will know that the houses in West (Seattle, San Francisco, LA) have already dropped 20%.
You will see this in data after 4 months.
Form here on, a 3% – 4% monthly drop will give a 40% drop in 1 year. It may be faster when mass layoffs start in January. Here I say January because, companies still have huge expectations from holliday season. If these expectations don’t pan out, layoffs may start earlier.
Well stated, Jay. I think the so called “WE’RE IN A RECESSION” crazies do not fully comprehend we are entering a big fat depression.
Listened to Steve Hanke interview today. He is the only economist that forecast inflation accurately and published it in Wall Street Journal. Says inflation will still be 5% in 14 months. He says Fed looks as if they are going to tighten too fast and send us into recession and we will still have the inflation.
Not adjusted for raging inflation, GDP jumped by 6.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $25.7 trillion.
——————-
Hahaha. That is the key point. Not adjusted for inflation, my salary goes up and I still can’t buy a house. I am sure can feed myself in 2012 but not 2022.
But since GDP went up, it must mean for something. The nightmare never stops.
It will be interesting to see whether the Net Imports (trade deficit) continues to return towards balanced-trade. Some supply chains are being onshored back to the US. Others are being reshored away from now-adversary nations, to friendlier nations. Wolf has noted the global energy trade is very, very different now than 2 years ago. But it’s not just energy, now it’s semiconductors, food… and sadly weaponry.
On the other hand, Net Imports (of goods and services) means Dollar Exports (of currency). Despite the surge in Dollar Exports, the dollar is near record highs vs. other currencies. So demand for dollars is off the charts!
I guess the numbers don’t lie, but any upticks in pay/splashy behavior are just not readily perceptible to me among friends/colleagues & random slobs in my travels. Maybe it’s just less razzle-y dazzle-y items that Americans put off during the pandemic, like furniture steamings, haircuts & oil changes…
Consumer spending increased by 1.4% annualized… that’s not exactly “splashy behavior” — it’s less than normal growth.
That said, I sit in a touristy part of the US (San Francisco), and people are throwing money around like there’s not tomorrow. This is spending on services, not goods.
San Francisco — I can maybe see that.
I suspect the spending on services is a mix of people trying desperately to claw their way back to some kind of normal doings post-pandemic, and then also people trying to get things done ahead of whatever recession may be in-store in the coming quarters — sort of hording services ahead of a storm: “I may be unemployed, but at least the pools shocked, the carpets dewormed & my backs been waxed”
Austin, TX doesn’t look like a downturn either. People are out in droves. But the university and medical industries never downturn and tech salaries have been going through the roof. Companies are still fighting for employees.
I see the danger. The Fed seems committed.
But the downturn hasn’t come to live in peoples minds yet in my neck of the woods.
It’s strange the dichotomy between people’s behavior and the gloom in the financial press and executive suites.
There is a good chance that USD weekly have reached it’s peak in
Sept 26 @ 114.75. Today USD closed @ 110.45, below Sept 26 low @ 111.54.
Michael,
I think the important date to keep track of is Sept 25th. Maybe 27th. Definetly not 26th. Attention to details is important, you know.
How much of Q3 GDP growth was government spending, Ukraine, and LNG exports, also due to Ukraine?
Look at the chart
Hey Wolf, I was talking w/ a friend today about the weapons going to Ukraine…as they were paid by US tax $’s and we’re giving them to Ukraine for free…I’m guessing that this is still considered as part of the GDP for exports and is helping raise that number a bit… But… SHOULD it be? I have no idea of how that sort of give-aways as opposed to arm sales to countries works…
Can you enlighten me?
Government spending, like consumer spending, is counted as part of GDP.
GDP = Consumer_Spending + Government_Spending + Business_Investment + (Exports-Imports)
The military equipment going to Ukraine counts as GDP.
(There is not automatically sense to this equation. If we tore down all the country’s houses and rebuilt them every third year, our GDP would be enormous. But the results after some years of this would be really bad for quality of life. The housing construction would crowd out other activities.)
What Wolf said… ‘National defense’: +4.7%.
Sure, some of it may be for new uniforms but maybe we should call it ‘World Defense’!
No, (national) offense department.
If you take everything into consideration, it’s obvious that those both in control of foreign affairs and pushing recent changes in military culture are obviously not worried about any (potential) military threat to the US.
I wonder how many people are like me? I feel more comfortable spending a little more now that my money is locked into safer assets (like brokered CDs) and earning around 4%. Even though I was earning more in the stock market, I didn’t really feel like that money was mine until I sold.
Not that I am going on a spending spree, but I sleep better at night and I can afford to buy that $15 cheeseburger from time to time.
Not many. You sound like you are easily in the top 10% if not 1%. The number of people living paycheck to paycheck or on credit is shocking. They are not sleeping well at night.
I’m in the top 10%. Not comfortable at all with $15 burgers. Maybe THAT has something to do WHY I’m in the top 10%.
I’m not feeling good about 4% return in a 10% inflation environment. Not at all.
Depends how much you have invested at 4% vs. how much you’re buying that goes up 10%. 7 figures in a 4% yielding investment can easily cover ones inflation tax on their PCE/CPI basket depending how much they spend. I.e. $1mm making $40k a year covers the increased cost of spending $50k (CPI/PCE) that goes up $5k in that 10% scenario. Absolute dollars it’s not bad. Plus asset values going down to make it better, too.
Z33,
You are forgetting that your $1M principal suffered a permanent loss of 5%, or $50,000 due to inflation of your basket.
DC,
Have to disagree. I think many sleep just fine. Not because you’re wrong, just because it’s the 2022 American way.
The people I’ve known like you are usually post-trauma; they’re on the other side of a messy divorce or a death, and they become fatalistic about their lifestyles & their spending; they’ll buy a 25 dollar hamburger and eat half of it, spitting the other half in the street. There’s something cathartic in pissing it away for some folks who’ve suffered in certain ways; it’s a way of laughing at the system and into the flames which they feel are about to engulf them; taunting their own fears of bankruptcy & dispossession. It could be that you’re witnessing something similar in the spending habits of Americans post-Covid…most properly rich bastards I know throw their money around like manhole covers (HT S. McQueen)…
“The people I’ve known like you are usually post-trauma; they’re on the other side of a messy divorce or a death, and they become fatalistic about their lifestyles & their spending; they’ll buy a 25 dollar hamburger and eat half of it, spitting the other half in the street.”
What?
“What?”
It’s not a literal example. Like someone lighting a cigar with a hundred dollar bill; people who’ve stopped caring/stopped being fearful because they’re post-trauma often exhibit fatalism in the form of extravagance.
The only other reason someone may be inclined to spend 15 dollars on a decidedly blue collar victual is something called the Chivas Regal effect; charge a shocking amount over actual cost for a good or service & people start to believe they’re getting something truly premium (you see this in practice in college tuition rates).
Bullfinch,
Graceful of you to spell that out for our friend, RECEO. He’s been having trouble processing well thought contributions on this site today. Earlier dismissing another comment as “word salad” but with no thoughtful contributions of his own.
He may be lost and needing redirection back to tiktok.
Curious how that freak event that happened in Q1 created a buffer for a positive Q3 GDP right before midterms hmmm curious SMH
Dang. You beat me to it.
It looks very suspicious to me. Hard to trust these numbers RIGHT NOW.
So, the numbers look better than expected right before the midterms. Hmmm.
But they wouldn’t fake the numbers, would they?
Is adjusted for inflation really adjusted for inflation?
We had a few amazing GDP reports when the fed first turned on the printer – but seems like most of that was just “growth” that hadn’t been eaten up by inflation in the future yet.
1) The temp inflation is sticky. It might osc between 9% and 2% in the next few years..
The Fed is behind the curve, not just one curve, but behind every curve, with Anti inflation doses, like a trader. Next year, y/y the inflation might be negative, otherwise it will be above 10%.
2) It’s a system control with a negative feedback loop. The highest osc
are in the front end. The front end might be (soon) behind us.
3) The housing market is deflating, but in real terms, due to inflation accumulation, the decline is steeper. C/S pairs will not show it.
4) Druggie “I will do whatever it takes to keep negative rates” is over. Gravity between US & the German yield curve pull them together. UST10Y minus UST3M dived to (-) 0.17%.
5) US & Germany front end are anchored, but the long duration have a freedom to pulled together. If Druggie was still on US10Y minus DET 10Y might have reached 4%, because JP will not stop…
Risk off : B61 two weeks training drill will be over this Sunday.
B61 replaced old junk. B61 will be station in Europe in Dec.
The other side ended the same exercise yesterday. The current gov
follow the footsteps of the former administration…
Wolf:
Can you make a Michael Engel Secret Decoder Ring available with a donation?
Gonna need an updated list of imploded stocks with AMZN cratering Wolf!
