Amazon to Close 4 of its 5 US Call Centers, Shifts to Work-from-Home, after Closing 44 Warehouses, Halting Construction on 8 Office Towers

The giant’s footprint reduction to cut costs sinks Commercial Real Estate.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Amazon, which booked net losses in Q1 and Q2 totaling nearly $6 billion and whose shares are down 38% from their high in July last year, is undertaking large-scale efforts to cut costs – including commercial real estate costs. It is closing or cancelling 44 warehouses across the US; it’s halting construction on six office towers, and won’t start construction on a seventh. And now it emerges that it plans to close four of its five call centers in the US and switch those customer service representatives to working from home.
Amazon currently operates five call centers in the US. Kennewick, WA; Lexington, KY; Phoenix, AZ; Huntington, WV; and Houston, TX. It plans to close four of them. Either the Houston or the Huntington facility will likely remain open, according to Bloomberg, citing a source.
Amazon confirmed to Bloomberg that the call center work will be shifted to work from home. Even before the pandemic, it already allowed some call center workers to work from home.
“We’re offering additional members of our customer service team the increased flexibility that comes with working virtually,” an Amazon spokesman told Bloomberg. “We’re working with employees to make sure their transition is seamless while continuing to prioritize best-in-class support for customers.”
For many call center workers, not having to commute is a big benefit, and this should make recruitment easier and reduce turnover, in an economy where hiring and employee turnover are tough challenges for employers. In addition, Amazon can recruit call center workers around the US – essentially anywhere with a good internet connection – and is no longer tied to particular cities.
By cutting out four of its five call centers, Amazon will save on the costs of running them, including administrative and real estate costs.
Footprint reduction.
In July, it emerged that Amazon was halting construction on five office towers, and will not even start construction on a sixth tower, all of them in downtown Bellevue, Washington. Amazon also halted construction on its office tower in Nashville, Tennessee, where it already has a tower. And it slashed the amount of office space it had planned on leasing at Hudson Yards, in Manhattan, where it has been leasing space since 2019, and this would be for additional space.
The entire office sector of commercial real estate is already in trouble with sky-high vacancy rates and a very uncertain future as demand for office space has plunged amid working from home and the sudden recognition that the future these office towers were built for in huge number may not come.
Prices of office REITS have plunged below their March 2020 lows. Boston Properties [BXP] is down 50% from February 2020, most of which over the past five months. Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] plunged to the lowest in about 20 years and is down 66% from February 2020. Etc.
In terms of warehouses, in May, it emerged that Amazon would shed between 10 million square feet to 30 million square feet of warehouse space that it took on during the pandemic, but that it won’t need anymore. It is leasing these warehouses and will try to sublease them to some other companies.
This instantly pulled the rug out from under what was then the still red-hot industrial segment of commercial real estate. Amazon is the giant in the industrial space.
In late June, it emerged that Amazon has delayed or cancelled plans for 13 warehouses around the country. It more recently emerged that Amazon in fact has closed or cancelled 44 warehouse facilities and delayed the opening of 25 additional facilities.
Shares of Prologis [PLD], the giant among the warehouse REITS and a super-hot stock during the pandemic as Amazon was ramping up in the industrial sector, has plunged by 42% from its high on April 28, just days before Amazon’s warehouse footprint reduction became publicly known, which took the whole sector down.
How did they get caught so flat footed? The pandemic switched most non grocery shopping to the internet. It was pretty obvious to me that was temporary. It seems like management is pretty arrogant and short sighted to think they were suddenly going to own retail.
To many people shopping is like a theme park. They enjoy the social interaction, touching the product, being out of the house. They don’t mind the driving and parking, no matter how much they might complain. It seems like amazon always manages to screw up and not make much profit, even though their revenue is huge now.
I was similarly surprised at the breadth and depth of Amazon’s actions reported here, Harrold.
Wolf has been saying services has resumed growth and inflation is hitting hard in that sector. I assume this impacts Amazon’s business. If inflation is hitting across all sectors and wages aren’t keeping up (they aren’t), it stands to reason that people have to cut discretionary purchases.
Agree about some shopping being based on the experience. But if large gathering entertainment is coming back to life, I’d expect the brick-and-mortar retailers to be in competition with it, rather than online shopping.
Or, maybe Walmart’s e-commerce is finally catching up?
My personal experience with amazon is comparable to a company here in The Netherlands called Bol.com. Both started as online booksellers, then went on selling goods they bought in and offered themselves and then allowed third parties to use their platforms. All went well until the little Chinese sellers came in and started selling their junk stuff. A lot of purchases that looked great on screen, turned out to be just junk, bad copies. So as a customer i now had to carefully check who the real seller was and where the goods came from. With a lot of goods that was too much of a hassle and i stopped bothering and started to go back to the physical store or looked for alternative local online sellers. If i was to spend time, i better spend it well. And to my amazement there are far better prizes to be found for better quality goods. So these early ones that became as arrogant as they got big are losing customers.
I think it is called competition?
And i think that is a good thing.
The drop in retail sales must be phenomenal, likely way more than the big corp guys are letting on. I’m seeing a lot more substantial coupons coming to my inbox as well as big sale prices on things (unfortunately the things we don’t need). I’ve had my eye on a few things I’ve wanted to buy but I decided to wait a few months to see what happens.
On a side note, would that make his girl friend a work from home wrecker? I hear the ex is back on the market.
If they are “halting” construction on 6 office towers, they will be bleed for it. Rupert Murdock did this in 1990 with a credit crunch on his expansion and it cost a fortune to keep the contractors on stand down. Things must be rolling over because this is drastic
And, over here in the UK, I was recently in conversation with a chap who holds a Masters in Real Estate Development. Absolutely, certainly – realio trulio – he tried to convince me, the office sector is on the cusp of a rebound and now presents a wonderful investment opportunity.
Delusion always precedes bankruptcy.
1) IAN destroyed tens of thousands homes.
2) Ian destroyed citrus, tomatoes, poultry, cattle…
3) Ian destroyed Fl tourism and Disney. Homeless people will live in cruise ships, vacant buildings, tent cities, or go back home to where they came from.
4) The gov will not shutdown during Ian. Gov debt will rise. The fifty years commodities bust is over.
5) Inflation is hard to dislodge. The Fed will raise rates trying to catch up with inflation.
6) Fl is overrated.
7) Ukraine, risk off.
Amazon will continue to be hurt as the savings rates decline and the ability to use one’s house as a “house ATM” machine becomes less and less feasible. Housing debt drives a large percentage of consumer over spending, not equity markets.
Per Bloomberg:
Yale University Nobel economics laureate Robert Shiller analyzes the relationship between the consumer and home prices:
Changes in equity wealth exert considerably less influence over changes in consumption than changes in housing wealth. With a two-quarter lag, year-over-year consumption has changed by nearly three cents for every dollar move in equity wealth… The housing wealth regression indicates that every dollar of changes in housing wealth leads to a 38-cent change in consumption.
That housing wealth exerts a greater influence over equity wealth isn’t all that surprising, he said. Consider the geography. Nearly two-thirds of US households own their home — not to mention their homes being the largest asset for most people except perhaps wealthy families — while stock ownership is highly concentrated to a few. In fact, Peta pointed out that 50% of equities are owned by the top 1% of households by wealth.