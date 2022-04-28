Afterhours Massacre as Amazon Plunges, Apple, Intel, Tesla, even Meta Dive

Meta? Didn’t it just spike? Friday is going to be interesting.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
A bunch of the biggest tech companies reported earnings after the market closed today, and their shares tanked, and Friday is going to be interesting, after today’s short-covering action.
Amazon [AMZN] shares plunged as much as 11% afterhours and currently trade down 9%, at $2,631, down 30% from their 52-week high, and back where they’d first been in June 2020.
This debacle is occurring despite the huge bout of financial engineering in early March to stem the slide of its shares at the time: Its announcement of a most-splendid but useless 20-for-1 stock split and an even more splendid share buyback program that it wants to fund with an enormous amount of borrowed cash. But the bloom has come off the rose, even tried-and-true financial engineering doesn’t do the trick anymore, and shares just let go (data via YCharts):
This makes Amazon the third giant, behind Meta [FB] and Alphabet [GOOG], whose hyperinflated shares have broken and are falling apart.
The debacle this evening was caused by Amazon’s earnings report, which disclosed that revenue growth was only 7% year over year, the slowest since the dotcom bust (compared to 44% growth a year ago). And guidance for the next quarter was even worse, suggesting even slower revenue growth, as slow as 3%, in an economy where CPI inflation is running over 8%.
Speaking of inflation: Higher costs are now biting Amazon in the butt: Total operating expenses jumped by 13%, including fulfillment costs which jumped by 25%, and sales and marketing expenses which jumped by 33%.
Operating income plunged by 59% to $3.7 billion. Amazon’s guidance for operating income was shitty: In a range of a loss of $1.0 billion to income of $3.0 billion. The middle of the range would be down by 74% year-over-year!
And there was a big-fat net loss of $3.8 billion, its first net loss since 2015. The net loss included a $7.6 billion write-down of it investment in EV maker Rivian [RVIN], a prime member, so to speak, of my Imploded Stocks. Its shares have collapsed by 82% from the high in November shortly after the IPO.
Amazon was an early investor in Rivian, at a much lower cost, but since Rivian’s IPO, Amazon has to mark to market its investment in Rivian, and Rivian’s shares have done nothing but plunge.
On March 31, Amazon’s quarter-end date for mark to market, Rivian’s shares were priced at $50. And that share price of $50 caused Amazon to take a write-down of $7.6 billion.
Since then, as of this evening, Rivian’s shares have plunged below $32. If this keeps going, Amazon’s write-downs will have to chase down Rivian’s collapsing stock (data via YCharts):
Apple [AAPL] also reported earnings, and its shares fell as much as 4% in afterhours trading and now are down 2.2% at $160.
Revenues grew 8.5%, in an environment of high inflation, including 8.5% CPI inflation in the US. All revenue growth does is keep up with inflation.
But unlike Amazon, Apple has pricing power, meaning consumers are still willing to pay Apple’s mega prices, and its profits are therefore huge, $25 billion in the quarter, up 6% from a year ago. Apple has turned into a slow-growth cash-generation machine.
What spooked investors this evening was likely CEO Tim Cook’s warning about supply chains, that Apple was “not immune” to them. And CFO Luca Maestri warned that supply chain issues could drag down sales by up to $8 billion this quarter.
Apple said that its Board of Directors authorized share buybacks of $90 billion in the year. And it increased its dividend to 23 cents a share.
Intel [INTC] shares fell 4.0% in afterhours trading to $44.97, after it reported that revenue declined by 7%, but no biggie, CEO Pat Gelsinger said on the call with analysts, “We have solid growth across all the business areas of the company.”
Guidance disappointed. The PC business is softening, in part because Apple is now transitioning away from Intel chips to its own chips. And Gelsinger said that the chip shortage is now going to last into 2024, or whenever….
Tesla [TSLA] didn’t report anything, but shares just kept sliding, and afterhours fell $23 or 2.6% to $854.50. They’re now down 31% from the peak in November last year. But the CEO, who walks on water, is busy preaching about “free speech” and lusting after Twitter, thereby forgetting to hype Tesla’s shares by hook or crook (data via YCharts) .
Meta [FB], my goodness, its shares spiked 17.6% during the day, then dipped 1.3% afterhours, but shares have plunged so far so hard that the huge big fat mega giant spike today is barely visible on the chart, and it has the glorious looks of a feeble dead-cat bounce-let, with shares down 47% from the August peak:
BTFD fo eva!
Just kidding.
AMZN and FB have a long way to fall. Look out below.
I hope for the same: Some sanity in pricing of stocks and value of labor (dollars).
Meanwhile, retail investors don’t get to trade after hours and have to wait till tomorrow morning. Sometimes I feel that after hours trading is just to set narrative much like Fed Jawboning or like Analyst Estimates where stocks then just trade up / down based on how the numbers were relative to estimates rather than relative to last year!
e.g. Revenue beat of 7.5% vs expected 7.2% that is really a 1.0% decrease in revenue when accounting for BLS 8.5% inflation!!!
Looks like the bears are now in charge of tech and short sellers are having fun.
Good 45 minute interview out today with Bill Fleckenstein. He has been around the block a few times and seems to have good grasp of financial markets and tends to be a short seller. His take on what is going on in Japan, on current US stock market structure and on central bank credibility is interesting.
Ah yes I enjoy Adam’s interviews quite a bit. Fleckenstein has interesting viewpoints for sure. I too am watching the bond market, and would love to see it pull the printing press away from the Fed.
China really needs to get it’s act together concerning these draconian lockdowns. The CCP has to realize at some level that what they’re doing isn’t working. Hell, their own citizens are even sick of it. This is going to be a real bad look during an election year if the unwashed masses start taking up pitch forks.
The stimulus faucet has finally been turned on in China. They can wait it out.
What do you suggest? A US strategy? Given their larger population an equivalent death toll would be more than 4 million. Is that less draconian?
My suggestion would be that they get a real vaccine from an outside source and stop playing Russian Roulette with the one they have now. Just a common sense solution. They should have jumped on this last year with the rest of the planet instead of hoping and dreaming that COVID would just magically go away.
China doesn’t owe other countries anything. If their citizens are against the lockdowns let them use their votes.
Just an observation here. Seems TSLA spiked at the very same time as RIVN debuted, then both fell in nearly lock step before the end of 2021.
Why?
And why would anything spike in these very uncertain times, let alone the harbinger of a likely recession?
People seem to be running up the price of Utilities looking for safety. Our local regulated utility Duke Energy has ran up to $114 which means the dividend payout is less than 3.5%.
Old School,
My second largest equity holding is Xcel Energy with a PE ratio of 25 to 1.
Duke has a PE of 23 to 1. In today’s world, these seem like reasonable numbers.
As Anthony A. has commented with me in the past, he holds some CHS Inc., which is my largest position, and the stock price really does not move, but the dividend is 6.5%. A year ago, this was a good income generator, but now, of course it’s still not keeping up with inflation.
To me, the best strategy is to keep one’s portfolio conservative, diversified and in a bear market, treading water. Jumping up is always fun, but drowning and going under is not good. Duke & Xcel seem to be nice and conservative.
Put on a life vest when out boating, I say.
I’ve noticed this apparent flight to safety on the Fidelity and Vanguard consumer staple ETFs (VDC and FSTA) too.
The great thing about the great Wolf is that there is nothing sacred!
Praise be the the Wolf!
Timber…………
“Amazon’s guidance for operating income was shitty.” Telling it like it is! People, even higher income ones are becoming more price sensitive (bad for Amazon) but still spending to the max of course.
Can you elaborate a little on what exactly operating income is? With the Rivian write down, did Amazon not get a bit of a boost when Rivian’s shares were appreciating ? Any idea if Amazon has much in the way of holdings of other risky start-ups ?
Rivian doesn’t go into operating income. As I said, Amazon invested in Rivian at a very low price, and some of Amazon’s prior profits were due to valuation increase of Rivian up through its IPO. Amazon had a big gain on that in Q4.
Brokerage computers will probably be working overtime tonight issuing margin calls..
I believe we are approaching the edge of the cliff here.
1. Amazon, Apple, and now Netflix have stalled. It really shows how important the massive stimulus payments were to the earnings of these companies. For example, Mississippi has one of the lowest median unemployment compensations in the nation at $166/week. Uncle sugar was paying out $600 a week extra during the pandemic. So much of that new income went into the pockets of Amazon and Apple.
2. Russel went down first as Wolf has shown. Money piled into DOW and seemingly safe S&P and NASDAQ companies like Tesla and Apple. Once they crack, it will be the 2000 bust all over again since faith in market will crumble.
3. The Fed only protects the banks and not the stock market. It will let the private investors eat the losses this time now that many bank-generated loans such as mortgages are sold to private investors (unlike in 2008). The market still believes in 1% rates and then reversal and QE once stocks enter a bear market, and as such faith is the only glue holding this broken market together.
4. I believe companies are running out of cash for buybacks and will have a hard time borrowing once rates approach even 1.5%. Much of their collateral will take a huge hit in the repo market.
That “extra $600” was the most f**ked up idea ever, nearly on par with the PPP loans. The people running the show are grotesquely incompetent and should be fired for what they have created.
Interesting article in today’s WSJ (B12). Seems there is a dawning realization that the cost of obtaining Lithium, nickel and cobalt has rocketed. GM announced a deal with Glencore for Cobalt and is working on something similar for nickel. Where does that leave a boutique manufacturer like Rivian?
I don’t even know a single person who owns an EV, nor have I heard of any who want them. A couple hybrids is all. The government is, like always, pushing something way too hard when the infrastructure and such is not even remotely ready.
The costs of EVERYTHING have skyrocketed. All kinds of shit is up 50% and 100% and more over the past 12 months.
Ahem….
Four months after tech stocks start cratering should start show up in falling Silicon Valley housing prices…
Wasn’t Theranos “valued” at $12 billion and about to take over the world of healthcare? How could 12 billion disappear into the abyss?
Could this extinction event be coming to other companies in silly con valley once their frauds are exposed too?
SO we’re seeing the first smaller layoffs here, biotech, tech, etc. Nothing huge yet. Twitter is going to be interesting. The Nasdaq isn’t down hard enough yet to really hit the housing market. Give it a little more time.
It won’t be long before the Powell Pivot Part II du jour. Despite what occurs next week at the FED May meeting and their expected 50 basis point hike, it won’t long before they’re cutting and printing like the mad swashbucklers they are, AGAIN.
Back in 2009, no one knew what Central Banks were really capable of doing. But today everyone sees through the hubris. There is no escaping the cataclysmic results of over a decade of insidious malfeasance, and their backs are now pinned against the wall.
The only alternative now (for the FED) is to back track on the hawkish narrative. Start cutting rates back to zero and stimulating yet again with tens of trillions of more stimulus. The global economy is in a terminal death spiral. We’re at the end game and they know it.
I think Meta were being grilled at the time of their last report by the govt and so and wanted to talk down their influence.
As reliant as the overall market was on the FANG stocks… it should be no surprise what happens when those same stocks start to collapse in value.
James Turk wrote (The Money Bubble, 1913):
“For a sense of how an over-indebted financial system enters a catastrophic collapse, imagine a spinning top. For a while after being set in motion, the top stays in one place, spinning smoothly. But then a slight wobble creeps into its rotation, gradually becoming more pronounced until it turns violent. The unstable top then shoots off in a random direction to crash against whatever is nearby. That’s the way the financial markets will behave when the Money Bubble bursts.
As this is written in late 2013 our imagined top is spinning smoothly again after a huge, near-catastrophic wobble in 2008. With US stock prices at record highs, interest rates still historically low and daily fluctuations in major markets reasonably muted, all looks well. But soon, probably in 2014 but almost certainly by 2015, the fluctuations will begin to increase until the system spins out of control.”
Oops, he didn’t understand how long the Fed could keep that top spinning with the scream of a revved up Lamborghini. But the predicted acceleration of wobbles may be happening at last, with inflation being an oil leak that will blow the engine.
Its finally happening to the big boy techs…we were living on borrowed time for the last two decades. I’ll be wearing my brown pants.
Tech wreck…