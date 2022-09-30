Eurozone Inflation Spikes to 10%, Ex Energy 6.4%. Germany 10.9%. From Temporary Inflation mid-2021 to Runaway Inflation

This inflation shock finally goosed the ECB out of its reckless NIRP policies.
This is what runaway inflation that kicked off in mid-2021, and was called “temporary” by the ECB at the time, looks like 14 months into it, as inflationary pressures are shifting from energy to other items and to services.
Inflation in the Eurozone jumped to 10.0% in September from 9.1% in August, a new record in the Eurozone data going back to 1997, according to preliminary data released today by Eurostat.
In Germany, where some of the government’s inflation subsidies expired, inflation spiked to 10.9% from 8.8% in August. Nine of the 19 Eurozone countries had inflation of 10% or more, including the three Baltic countries, at over 22%.
Inflation began spiking in mid-2021 – well before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The fact that inflation began spiking in mid-2021, shooting past the ECB’s target of 2% in July 2021, and hitting 3% in August 2021, while the ECB called it “temporary,” shows that the same dynamics were at play as in the US: The inflation dam had broken, and suddenly inflation was washing over the land, and all inflation-heck was breaking loose.
Central banks, lulled to sleep by years of QE and interest rate repression that hadn’t caused much consumer price inflation – just asset price inflation – blew it off as “temporary.”
Then came the spike in costs of energy products and some other raw materials in 2022, making the already burning inflation scenario a whole lot worse.
Energy costs are still the big driver (+40.8%), but price spikes have spread across the economy to other goods, and even to services. Services inflation jumped to 4.3% in September, up from 3.8% in August.
Inflation without energy.
The CPI without energy spiked to 6.4% in the Eurozone, from 5.8% in the prior month. This measure hit the 2% mark in October last year and has spiked relentlessly since then:
Inflation in Germany hits 10.9%.
Across the Eurozone, governments applied various strategies to push down the inflation rate, such as capping fuel prices, cutting fuel taxes, subsidizing fares for public transportation, etc., all of which kept the CPI lower. But some of those subsidies have expired, including in Germany.
In Germany, CPI already hit 6.0% in November 2021, well before Russia invaded Ukraine. By June 2022, the government cut fuel taxes and offered a public transportation subsidy in from of a €9-per-month transportation pass that allowed people unlimited travel on rail systems, buses, and trams across the country. This program, which contributed to a dip in CPI in June and July, ended in August. And in September, CPI inflation spiked to 10.9%.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the West efforts to halt Russia’s territorial ambitions in Europe caused energy prices to spike further. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also tore directly into supply chains that ran through or originated in Ukraine, hitting Ukraine’s exports of iron, steel, cereals, animal feeds, electrical equipment, automotive components, etc., which triggered a series of shortages among European manufacturers, including automakers that were getting their wiring harnesses from manufacturers in Ukraine. All this contributed to price increases in Europe.
Runaway inflation, by Eurozone Country:
|CPI increase, September 2022
|Estonia
|24.2%
|Lithuania
|22.5%
|Latvia
|22.4%
|Netherlands
|17.1%
|Slovakia
|13.6%
|Greece
|12.1%
|Belgium
|12.0%
|Austria
|11.0%
|Germany
|10.9%
|Slovenia
|10.6%
|Portugal
|9.8%
|Italy
|9.5%
|Spain
|9.3%
|Cyprus
|9.0%
|Luxembourg
|8.8%
|Ireland
|8.6%
|Finland
|8.4%
|Malta
|7.3%
|France
|6.2%
The ECB belatedly reacts to runaway inflation.
The ECB ended QE in June when its balance sheet topped out at €8.84 trillion in total assets. On September 8, it hiked its policy rates for the second time, this one by 75 basis points, bringing its deposit rate to +0.75%, which finally ended the era of Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP), after its July rate hike had ended the crazy era of Negative Interest Rate Policy (NIRP). The absurdity now is that inflation is at 10% while the ECB’s main policy rate is at a ridiculous 0.75%:
Crazy!
I’m curious how this will impact German exports, with input costs accelerating so rapidly.
Oh, this is just the beginning. Just like UK, EU bonds and funds will also break before QT can even be started. Then ECB will be forced to restart QE and inflation will run way higher. Winter is coming!
EU is no better off than UK. The only thing that can save them is raises rates by 600 basis points today and they can’t do this because “The emperor has no clothes”.
Netherland inflation 17%,,,with intrestrate at 2%,,,,,are we seing the end of corrupted Fiat money now ??
When is the ECB’s next expected likely rate-hike to take things from unbelievably impotent and behind to merely hillariously impotent and behind?
Those three countries in EU that have > 20% “official” inflation rate must be democracies in name only.
Such high inflation has to be called modern day slavery.
ECB still buying the PIGS countries worthless Bonds,,,,,incredible
Does history repeat itself?
When there was high inflation, fascism and global conflict became a reaction.
These high inflations are getting everyone angry.
Fortunately, Europe has less capacity to spread its problems globally today. Though that doesn’t make dealing with the inflation any easier for the average European.
Highest inflation in Germany since at least 1951. Higher even than in the 1970s. Given the Weimar era hyperinflation – and resulting hyper-vigilance against inflation, including the strong mandates for price stability built into the ECB’s mandate – that’s stunning.
That 0.75% ECB deposit rate does nothing to encourage savers to put their hard-earned Euros into the bank- much better to buy now whatever they might need for the next 5 years, before the price goes up even more. Interest rates so far below inflation provide poor incentives that just make the inflation even worse…
Hey Wolf, I just came across this announcement by the Fed… What does this mean…. is it a normal thing? It was listed yesterday… I’ll post the link in a reply..
The meeting was announced three days ago. The rates they’re looking at don’t impact much at the moment since the facilities are barely used. In March, they had a similar meeting and decided to make some changes to the discount window terms (narrowing the spread and lengthening the term to 90 days). It seems they might discuss some other changes this time. I’m not going to lose sleep over it.
Blackrock blackmailed the BOE to buy bonds by threatening to leave the UK bond market altogether if they didn’t do it. Inflation is raging and yet there you go. The system is rigged. I expect the same here when something breaks. Good luck trying to trade this crap. As George Carlin said, it’s a club and you ain’t in it!
You gotta read beyond the headlines. The credit market was blowing up in the UK. BlackRock said it would execute on its collateral, which it had a right to do, which would have protected BlackRock but sunk the pensions. The pensions were idiotic getting into these LDIs at this scale, and so now there was a price to pay when they blew up. When you get into ZIRP, everyone starts taking huge risks. So now rates blew out in the UK, and the BoE gave everyone a little time to untangle those issues without panic selling of Gilts. It actually makes sense to me that they stepped in to calm down the credit market panic.
BTW, the 10-year Gilt yield is still at 4.14%! Not much effect of this “QE,” eh?