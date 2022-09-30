Fed’s Favored Inflation Index Says: Underlying Inflation Just Isn’t Slowing Down at All

Everyone wants to know when inflation is finally going to cry uncle.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Just briefly here: The Fed uses the “core PCE” inflation index, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, as yardstick for its inflation target. This “core PCE” index – the overall PCE inflation index minus the volatile food and energy components – is therefore crucial in the current rate-hike scenario, amid red-hot inflation, when everyone wants to know when inflation is finally going to cry uncle.
Some folks thought that happened in July, when the month-to-month “core PCE” inflation slowed to “0%” (rounded down).
Turns out this much-ballyhooed month-to-month “core PCE” reading in July of “0%” was just a one-off event. In August, according to the BEA today, the core-PCE inflation index jumped by 0.6%, same as the multi-decade records in June 2022 and in April 2021 (all rounded to 0.6%). As Powell had said during the FOMC press conference: Underlying inflation is just not slowing down.
This “core PCE” is the lowest lowball inflation index the US government provides. But it is crucial in figuring out where the Fed’s monetary policy might go, and how far the Fed might go with its rate hikes, and when it might pause.
Compared to a year ago, the “core PCE” price index rose 4.9% in August, up from 4.7% in July.
This year-over-year measure is what the Fed uses for its 2% inflation target. But given the huge volatility in inflation last year, Powell said that they would be looking at month-to-month developments to get a feel of where inflation might be headed. They’re looking for “compelling” evidence that inflation is headed back to the 2% target.
Since about April 2021, I said that the Fed would need to bring its short-term policy rates to 4%, combined with sufficient QT, to bring inflation under control, and then pause to watch it take effect. I said that this would be enough to tamp down on what was then already soaring but still much less inflation. That was my story, and I stuck to it until a few months ago. Now it looks like the Fed will take those rates above 4% by yearend, and higher still next year.
In terms of overall inflation, “core PCE” doesn’t mean much because it is geared toward measuring some underlying inflation beyond the most volatile items that end up dogging consumers the most. But it is very important in terms of understanding what the Fed is looking at when it decides where to go with its rate hikes.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Nothing like running faster to fall further behind.
The solution is simple: Raise interest to positive real rate by 500 basis points.
Everything else seems to have been ineffective causing 99% of we, the people, to get screwed every day.
They’ll do it eventually, but they’ll take too long.
But doing it in one fell swoop would be too drastic, I think. You could announce a rate hike schedule that raises 50 bp every two month for 10 months.
inflation is a tax on gullible people. in ancient time it was called debasement, procedure is same.
The rule of 72 provides a simple and effective way to calculate how many years it will take to double your money.
In case of inflation, it will tell you, how fast your money is loosing value.
I feel like I’m running in place and life is passing me by, but that may be something different.
“Thank goodness we have inflation, because other than that we can’t afford anything at all!” (Yogi Berra-style)
I realize that things are a lot different than they were in 1980ish, but I remember that time and I remember that it took extraordinary measures and a lot of time to tame inflation.
I seem to remember getting medium-term CD with an 18% yield for quite a while.
I don’t think inflation is going to give up without a serious fight, and I don’t think the fight so far is even close to serious.
I remember in the very late 90’s it was just a matter of logging into Etrade and using a really crappy interface buying CD’s at 7%.
Was that because those were inflationary times or money was scarce (all in the market) or … ? How’s that compare to now. Watch for 7-18% yields before there’s a turning point.
Insanity:
Expecting the arsonists to know how to put out the inflation fire…and actually believing it will work…
Hey, at least Wolf’s final graph demonstrates the Fed is meeting their “symmetric about 2%” inflation goal.
The graph IS symmetric: Really high on the left side (1970s-1980s), really high on the right side (2021-2022), and low in between.
The FED and politicians have caused this entire shit show and yet there are no honest conversations about it, just a pretend circus where they act like inflation showed up out of nowhere, through no fault of their own.
Every time you go to the grocery store, the hardware store, the car lot, the fuel station or any other place where life requires you to, you are paying for this recklessness. The overpriced food on your dinner table is paying for that Lamborghini that some PPP “loan” recipient is driving.
Forget it, Jake. It’s Washington.
When is your next “Margin Debt”, article, Wolf?
Waiting patiently.
TIA
Michael
Plenty of people selling to cover calls today, probably one factor causing the rally attempt in the pre market to fail.
Looking forward to that too, but it’s a slow process with margin debt. The raw data show $935B peak a year ago, then some drops, especially from May to June. For June-July-August it’s been kinda steady around $685B. September will almost certainly show a drop, but we’ll have to wait until FINRA wants us to know.
It was redistribution rewarding the reckless, and now stealth taxation to pay for it. Classical activities of a representative government, but without representation, as the Fed is “independent.”
Someone dig up Milton Friedman and tell him that Austrian Economics called and wants an apology. Better yet, tell Bernanke and Yellen we want a refund, the money printing show isn’t fun anymore.
It seems that those in charge didn’t really understand why assets were inflating but not prices and so were willing to let it continue. Now it seems obvious that prices have to do the same eventually, and even race to catch up, but was there any previous evidence that this was the case?
While the Fed is certainly to blame, hindsight is always clear and they did have other, more pressing, problems to deal with at the time. Being at fault doesn’t necessarily mean being wrong if the action prevented something worse.
Wolf,
Stanley Druckenmiller commented in an interview earlier in the week that Yellen’s actions have largely been offsetting the effects of QT so far.
Are you familiar with what he might be referring to and do you agree?
Just think, if we hadn’t shut down everything in 2020 we woulda got all that inflation then…………… almost like the goal of the shutdown was to keep the inflation from all that printed money from seeping into the general economy. Just a thought
Read The Premonition by Michael Lewis for what it actually takes to combat a pandemic and the abysmal state of public health in the United States. It does for the COVID-19 pandemic what the Big Short did for the 2008 Financial Crisis. The entire period was a shitshow of reactive thinking.
No policy plan ever survives contact with a politician.
Yeah but at least if you disagreed with housing run up and the way it was handled you weren’t censored………………………
“abysmal state of public health in the United States.”
Also this isn’t new. We’ve known for at least two decades that healthcare in the US is akin to higher ED, aka a grift, what truly opened my eyes was how if you do your best to scare the living daylights out of people, they’ll even fight for your terrible ideas!
Some of us have been too busy living our lives to realize the reality of things and just how utterly screwed we’d be had something more serious happened.
The book covers *public* health, different from the private health networks that put profits over people and other perverse incentives in health care that we are all too familiar with. The CDC is not your friend, and that book drives home that reality.
Yes, there is a kind of loose consensus with social media companies on certain ideas and topics (similar to what today’s CEOs might believe on certain ideas and topics), but at the same time, there was also a significant amount of dis- and misinformation being used to advance certain political objectives.
Social media, to avoid liability for what was put on there, wanted to be treated as neutral platforms in the eyes of the law, so they put themselves in that position of getting backlash whenever they stepped in, trying to have it both ways. As much as it is their right, as private organizations, to remove posts on their content platform.
Nonsense. The printed money still seeped into the general economy, it just did so in the form of Amazon online purchases rather than hotels and haircuts.
But of course, you must make sure your friends get all the printed money first. We all know those who get the money first get the biggest boost before inflation begins.
“Inflation is transitory” – Powell the greatest comedian of all time
“That was my story, and I stuck to it until a few months ago. Now it looks like the Fed will take those rates above 4% by yearend, and higher still next year.”
It’s a totally reasonable story, so I wouldn’t abandon it just yet. A lot could happen in the 4th quarter, and nobody realistically has any clue what next year is going to look like. A lot of commodities are back to pre-pandemic levels, and that will show up in product pricing given some lag time. House prices are moving downward and construction is going flat which will show up in services, also with a lag time. And let’s not forget that there’s always the specter of some currently unknown part of our fragile financial sector imploding at any time, just ask the Brits. How long until something in our credit markets buckles under QT with a growing FFR, prompting “temporary” Fed intervention?
I’m just scrambling to not be one upon whom the next exciting phase of rebalancing rebalances. So far this year, so good. But it has taken some sacrifice and care. With help from wolfstreet.
IMHO, the problem is there is still an insane amount of money in the economy which will pounce on assets the second the Fed even hints of a pause which will cause big run up on stock/bond prices and we’ll be back where we started. QT is the key to destroying the excess as Wolf has pointed out. IF they pause QT then we will have never ending inflation.
We here in California are still going to get our stimulus checks, I mean inflation checks, to pay for all this inflation, hahahaha. Up to $1,050. They start going out in October. The state is sitting on a record amount of money and doesn’t know what to do with it, so it’s going to get spent one way or the other. Other states, and cities too, are similarly flush with cash. And this cash will get spent and it will continue to stimulate the economy. The Fed is gnashing its teeth. This inflation will be a long and tough slog to get rid of because all this stimulus is still circulating and will continue to do so.
Political stupidity knows no bounds.
Fortunately, with gas between $6-7/gallon again in CA (I paid $6.80 for regular today), the stimulus checks will be gone almost immediately and inflation can then subside. /s
Plus wages are trending up. We don’t see it broadly yet for some reason. But there are billboards advertising $30 per hour for warehouse work. CDL billboards advertise 100K per year. McDonalds is advertising $15 per hour.
That explains why my favorite cheeseburger is no longer on the dollar menu. In healthcare, our local Hospital pays an $75 per hour, to any RN that works extra shifts. It sure feels like the Fed will need to keep going with QT beyond this year. Good article.
Instead of bubbles bursting, runaway price increases.
If you look at NIPA table 2.3.5 on the BEA’s website, you’ll see what categories make up the core PCE, along with the weights each of the categories has. Then think about how the Fed’s raising interest rates and letting Treasuries roll off will affect the inflation rate in these categories. The inflation decline rate in the bigger categories will determine how fast the Fed will reach its target. Other effects of the Fed’s actions are not how the Fed measures its progress toward its goal.
Translation: If you look at the mechanics of how the Fed “fights inflation”, you discover (a) it’s gonna take a while, and (b) there will be a lot of collateral damage, because the Fed’s policy tools don’t connect directly to the observables they’re trying to manage.
Fortunately, now that they’re hitting the Minsky Moment phase and triggering all the “unexpected” black-swan crises for which they’re justifiably famous, they’ll trigger lots of “nonlinear effects” (market crashes) that will help them get to their objectives a lot faster!
Not even close to capitulation yet. The VIX isn’t going hockey stick up like it always does. This could drag out awhile.
Wolf being humble and adjusting his 4% estimate up a bit while ZH, MSNBC, Kramer, Krugman and just about everyone else have been more profitable to inverse than listen to.
I’m still bitter about deleting my link in comments a week ago but have to give due credit here.
2022 Federal Budget 6T,
2022 Federal Debt 31T.
Rising rates make it more expensive to service the 31T debt. Who cares, right? Deficits and debts don’t much matter if you borrow dollars but intend to pay back 50 cent pieces……then quarters……then dimes.
The website you greatly dislike is indicating things are beginning to blow up with the little monetary tightening applied so far. Do you agree things are already beginning to break, in the US, not just Europe? Or is this merely more propaganda?
Looking at the 3 yr trend of the stock markets, the COVID bubble is already gone for the DOW, and almost gone for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ. As I mentioned prior, I didn’t believe things would become interesting or significant until this occurred. Now I believe things are more likely to become/signal dysfunctional and break.
Stock Markets 2/9/2020 vs today
DOW 29,400 – 28,700 -20.95% YTD
S&P 500 3,380 – 3,585 24.77% YTD
NASDAQ 9,700 – 10,600 -32.40% YTD
Oops Typo, S&P 500 -24.77% YTD
Roger Dodger,
The biggest thing that already broke is “price stability” and it turned into raging inflation. That’s a HUGE thing that broke. People forget that. And the Fed is directly in charge of that huge thing that broke. And so yes, the Everything Bubble is deflating, and I said it would under Fed tightening. QE and interest rate repression inflated the Everything Bubble. Now QT and rate hikes are deflating it. It was the most predictable thing in the world. It only surprised the tightening deniers.
But markets were busy fighting the Fed, which can get very expensive in a hurry, and now they’re finding out. I did a podcast on this on July 31 to warn people about this (people pooh-poohed me over this in the comments:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/07/31/the-wolf-street-report-markets-are-fighting-the-fed/
Are some hedge funds or pension funds or whatever going to get into trouble? Sure. Are some zombie junk-rated companies going to file for bankruptcy? Sure. There will be quite a bit of that. Should have happened a while ago. Cleans out the cobwebs of the economy.
The costs of interest rate repression and QE are immense, as we’re finding out.
I keep seeing a lot of people that keep pointing to the market as evidence the Fed will pivot. I don’t think a lot of people are listening to the Fed.
JP stated that it looks as though the market is getting the message; that was back in may/june I think.
Kashkari was just rooting the market downward last week.
Why does everyone think the Fed is so worried about the stock market? Is this just historical?
I think that the stock market dropping, so long as it is orderly, is exactly what the Fed wants.
What is interesting is if you look at a lot of stocks, they have done a round trip and are back at pre-pandemic levels. Funny, but many are even lower.
R2K is back to pre-pandemic levels
QQQ is still about 20% higher
SPY is about 10% higher.
QQQ and SPY are heavily weighted by the Apple, MSFT, Google stocks which have been safe havens.
What is not funny is even though a persons investments are barely above pre-pandemic levels their everyday costs are not. This would include food, housing, cars, land, clothing are now much higher. Luckily wages have risen too. Not enough though.
The FED has raised rates fast and hard. Usually when this happens something breaks. It will not be the stock market, unemployment, or inflation that will cause the FED to pivot. The FED does not care if the stock market or housing falls. They want the unemployment rate to go up and inflation will drop.
The event that will cause a pivot is when the banking system freezes because they are moving to fast. I agree with Wolf, they should wait some to see the effects of rising rates and QT.
I am not sure if anyone remembers taper tantrum but the overnight lending was freezing up (just like during the GFC). Banks did not want to lend as they did not trust the counter party collateral. This will happen again, I just do not know when. Look at the Bank of England and Japan as examples. They both started buying bonds again. Come on man. We need a some short term pain for long term gains. They already cried uncle and inflation needs to drop a lot yet.
The FED will protect the banks and Hedge Funds to keep them from blowing up to stop any spreading contagion.
They learned their lesson with Bear Sterns and Lehman.
Greenspan said: “Because monetary policy works with a lag, we need to be forward looking, taking actions to forestall imbalances that may not be visible for many months. There is no alternative to basing actions on forecasts, at least implicitly.”
But Powell only started tightening recently:
Reserve Bank Credit:
2021-12-01 8678.115
2022-01-01 8780.344 start
2022-02-01 8852.336
2022-03-01 8891.820
2022-04-01 8910.015
2022-05-01 8907.146
2022-06-01 8888.579
2022-07-01 8862.560
2022-08-01 8828.338
2022-09-01 8783.417
Yes, but QT started in June, not in January.
Not including the month-end Treasury roll-off today (it will be on the balance sheet to be released next Thursday), total assets are now down by $170 billion from the peak in April:
I’m just going to go out on a limb and predict 5 months or so until inflation is under control. Looking at the chart is been 5 or 6 months since the peak of what I’m hoping is a one time increase. Suppose there was an instantaneous 10% increase yoy in cpi. the yoy would take 12 months to show 0% inflation.
Wolf,
what do you make of this “surprise” monday meeting the fed has planned?
I have been seeing chatter about some special emergency meeting posted on the Fed website scheduled for this Monday.
They had one like that in March, about the same topic (discount window). I think they’re going to tweak some of the terms of their discount window.
“Surprise” is the wrong word. They announced it three days ago.
Not going to lose any sleep over it.
While nominal risk-free interest rates (treasury yields) have been rising very rapidly this year and getting most of the attention, real (inflation-protected) interest rates (TIPS yields) have been rising even faster for all maturities.
The upshot of this is that 5 year breakeven inflation rate is now 2.14% which is basically back in the normal pre-pandemic range and where it was back in Jan 2021 when CPI was still below 2%. 5 year breakeven inflation rate peaked at 3.6% in March 2022.
“The breakeven inflation rate represents a measure of expected inflation … and implies what market participants expect inflation to be in the next 5 years, on average.”
I know that many folks are suspicious of any measure derived from the bond market due to the massive Fed manipulations of QE and now QT but I thought that this was an appropriate thread to mention this significant milestone that happened today.