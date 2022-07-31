THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Markets Are “Fighting the Fed”

One of the most important dictums in finance is this: “Don’t fight the Fed.” And this could get ugly (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Wolf, I wanted to ask. Are we wrong? Has the FED given up on rate hikes and we are doomed to the hellfire of inflation? Furthermore can you elaborate on do interest rated have to be higher than inflation to stop inflation from accelerating?
Thanks.
Listen to the podcast. I’m not repeating it here in the comments.
It was a bad idea for the FED to destroy its credibility.
The Fed controls money, and by extension, you. It doesn’t need credibility. It doesn’t need obedience either.
“Whoever controls the volume of money in our country is absolute master of all industry and commerce … and when you realize that the entire system is very easily controlled, one way or another, by a few powerful men at the top, you will not have to be told how periods of inflation and depression originate.”
James Garfield
Hence bitcoin.
The parable of the monkeys was lost on you.
Unless that’s your business model.
Tulip mania, without the tulips.
My shoe shine boy gave me a tip about Bitcoin. Maybe I’ll look into it.
You can grow tulips with water and sun and influence supply. Bitcoin is money tied to energy. It takes around 10k to mine a Bitcoin. There will always be less than 21m Bitcoin as many get lost. Tulips are dissimilar and only hasten your understanding of something that is swallowing fiat. You can move large amounts of value around the world for pennies today with BTC without permission and nobody can stop you. It’s like you are betting against the internet in 1995. They tried to create digital money along with the internet. But nobody could solve the double spend problem. Bitcoin solved it and now we have incorruptible digital money. It does have some strange characteristics. But tends to go up. 107m people hold Bitcoin and we are early in s curve adoption.
“ Hence bitcoin.”
Hence the phrase…
“Yew bes wants fries wid dat”
The bitcoin crowd tends to miss the part about them being the ‘absolute master of industry and commerce’.
Thus no bitcoin.
Money supply does need to be regulated, like water supply, electricity supply, blood pressure, blood oxygen supply. Impairing one regulator does not mean there will be better regulators/regulation in its place.
Crypto has stumbled very hard on this fact of life. The “trustless” medium turned out to be an impenetrable swamp of untrustworthiness, opacity and shell-games. As always, the chiselers showed up in short order. I’m not just a doubter, I have studied DEFI in depth. the hidden traps there are beyond count.
But the psychological desire for magical novelty escape is constant. A sucker is born every minute.
Duke, ya gonna lose it all, crypto is worth ZERO. I won’t waste any time explaining how everything ya say is just propaganda you probably picked up from pumpers.
Digital money already exists & with electricity exploding in price Bitcoin scamming costs are skyrocketing. Crypto people are cultists & delusional.
You say people lose their crypto like it’s a good thing, 2 years ago mining 1 Bitcoin supposedly cost 16k, now it’s 10k? costs tripled.
One last thing Duke, without banks ya can’t use Bitcoin, so it’s easy to stop you, people already have their bank accounts blocked & closed, cash is far better for privacy.
Everything ya say is nonsense, just propaganda, you need insolvent unregulated platforms to buy & you need banks to liquidate, in fact crypto is a huge target on ya back, it’s not private at all, if I drive a car 300 miles using a tank of fuel costing $100 does that make the car worth more or less. Linked to energy, that’s totally absurd.
Crypto like antisocial media is the height of stupidity.
But Matt Damon told me Fortune favors the brave..I get reminded of that everytime I walk by LA Live..what a joke..
In this day and age we live in Fortune favors the con artists and shills..and for that we sure are living in the golden age.
Did you listen to the podcast? It discusses how markets are fighting the FED. Why would markets fight a FED that has credibility? Particularly when, as you say, the FED controls money, and by extension, me, you and the markets themselves. I guess the markets didn’t get the memo from President Garfield.
Sure the FED will eventually win if it chooses to stay the course regardless of its credibility, but the markets wouldn’t fight the FED if it didn’t lack credibility.
They are just going to do what they did last time. They will fight the Fed to the end. History always repeats, due to the same underlying factors, both social and technical.
PS an intermeeting hike of 0.25% within the next few weeks would save a lot of people a lot of pain down the road. That little extra swat on the hiney for misbehaving would have the shock value needed to get people to fall in line.
Good idea. You should be running the FED, not Powell.
Stocks in 401k accts and in Robinhood bought with stimulus money are not for sale. I think that’s not going to help. Folks generally don’t actively manage their retirement. Sometimes I wonder if the whole 401k program was intended as a sinister ballast to the markets.
Totally agree with this. I am not an active or smart investor by any means… It’s hard for me to wrap my mind around all the different kinds of investments and what they do. But in January I moved all my money in my 401k from stocks to stable value bonds. Now my portfolio only goes up a few dollars every day, but I’m avoiding the big drops. Avoiding any big gains, too, and this probably isn’t the best way to make money in my 401k, but I feel much more comfortable in the short term. Everyone thought I was crazy. They still think I’m crazy when I say it has a lot more to fall. Oh well…
With Interest rates for retail borrowers going up.while interest rates for the big guys are falling .10yr bonds falling from 3.5% down to 2.6% someone with unlimited pockets has to be buying the debt.who would buy debt at 2.6% when inflation is at 9.1% that is BS They are trying hard to fuel inflation at the expense of retail borrowers .All this unlimited money printing to suppress the 10yr bonds down to 2.6% is total FED inflation fighting BS .
Wolf
What do you think on Bill’s supply? Treasury aims to limit Bill’s supply?
Sincerely
I would too, with an inverted yield curve, where it’s more expensive for the Treasury to borrow short-term (2.9% for 6 months and nearly 3% for 1 year) than long-term (2.67% for 10 years). They might as well lock in the lower long-term interest rates. Bills have to be refinanced when the mature, and six months from now, short-term yields will be far higher.
Fighting yesterdays battles?
“The crisis now unfolding, however, is entirely different to the 1970s in one crucial respect… The 1970s crisis was largely artificial. When all is said and done, the oil shock was nothing more than the emerging OPEC cartel asserting its newfound leverage following the peak of continental US oil production. There was no shortage of oil any more than the three-day-week had been caused by coal shortages. What they did, perhaps, give us a glimpse of was what might happen in the event that our economies depleted our fossil fuel reserves before we had found a more versatile and energy-dense alternative. . . . That system has been on the life-support of quantitative easing and near zero interest rates ever since. Indeed, so perilous a state has the system been in since 2008, it was essential that the people who claim to be our leaders avoid doing anything so foolish as to lockdown the economy or launch an undeclared economic war on one of the world’s biggest commodity exporters . . .
And this is why the crisis we are beginning to experience will make the 1970s look like a golden age of peace and tranquility. . . . The sad reality though, is that our leaders – at least within the western empire – have bought into a vision of the future which cannot work without some new and yet-to-be-discovered high-density energy source (which rules out all of the so-called green technologies whose main purpose is to concentrate relatively weak and diffuse energy sources). . . . Even as we struggle to reimagine the 1970s in an attempt to understand the current situation, the only people on Earth today who can even begin to imagine the economic and social horrors that await western populations are the survivors of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, the hyperinflation in 1990s Zimbabwe, or, ironically, the Russians who survived the collapse of the Soviet Union.”
“..without some new and yet-to-be-discovered high-density energy source”
E=mc^2. Hello.
“As winter approaches, the outlook in France is increasingly dire. Electricite de France SA, the state-owned utility, is running only 26 of its 57 reactors, with more than half of its chain undergoing emergency maintenance after the discovery of cracked pipes.”
“Although the French economy is smaller than Germany’s, Gallic power demand surges well above that of its neighbor during the winter as households there rely more on electricity for heating and hot water.”
“France has been importing electricity, on a net basis, by a growing number of days per year as its nuclear fleet couldn’t deliver enough electricity.”
So their maintenance is lacking and their designs not robust. Not a knock on nuclear power. Think of all the CO2 not spewed into the atmosphere.
> The 1970s crisis was largely artificial
The current crises are also remarkably artificial. The central bank gypsies grasp to suppress the eventuality of true price discovery however is not.
I get why when the economy is doing fairly well Wall Street wants QE to turbo charge everything. The analogy I have in mind is the economy is a bathtub and by doing QE, the Fed is adding a boatload of water in the tub and a rising tide raises all boats (some more than others). But Wall Street rooting for a recession is like wanting the plug to be removed so the water is draining just so the Fed can pour more water back in the tub. Wouldn’t a recession and layoffs and consumers and companies spending less outweigh the benefit of extra QE?
“ I get why when the economy is doing fairly well Wall Street wants QE to turbo charge everything”
Consider how Wall St makes money…
They produce or create nothing productive…
Higher interest rates create less money churn which creates less fees which reduces Wall St income…
Low interest rates have been a very golden goose for years creating a lot of money churn…
The “market” knows that higher interest rates will have a substantial and long term effect on their fees and income…
If it were me I’d be trying to influence everything I could to keep the game going too…
> They produce or create nothing productive…
Capital is a factor of production, it coordinates production.
Do you think some mythical blue collar worker standing on a street corner can do that?
“Wall Street” coordinates and deploys capital. And charges a fee for it — oh, the shock! Banks and other financial entities gather information about good prospective deployments of capital.
Do you think a bunch of pseudonymous crypto bros from East B-F with tokens who don’t even know each other, can do that? Exhibit A is all their blow-ups.
Hating anything centralized is the great faux phobia of our times.
How does using your profits to buy back your own stock benefit anyone other than top management and yes the big stockholders? That’s not deploying capital towards plant or equipment. It is greedy financial engineering. Often times it doesn’t end well. It used to be illegal. It should be illegal.
“ Capital is a factor of production, it coordinates production.”
Noooo….
It allows production… Wall St does not create anything except fees for the pass through of capital…
Reread what I actually said vs what you thought I said…
The gist was that Wall St in a low rate environment makes a lot of fees that will be reduced in a higher rate environment, resulting in less profits from the churn…
Nothing about how capital is employed or centralized…
I know it’s early in SD…
Good morning !
It’s too bad that Wall Street has deployed so much capital to zombie corporations. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons that Finance’s share of the economy has grown so large in the last 20 to 30 years.
Wall Street needs to be reformed. Specifically, all of the investment banking firms must become general partnerships again, which will deter reckless deals.
QE became ineffective in 2021. The Fed could restart it tomorrow with limited sustained effect.
The market is at greater liberty to Fight the Fed, or more precisely, make allocation decisions notwithstanding the Fed.
A reason for the fall in longer dated yields might be the anticipation of imploding equity prices in Q4 or sooner and possibly a cascading trend after that. Surely, this is no less plausible than the Fed’s outlook that it can bring inflation back to target, avert recession and maintain an orderly balance through incremental rate hikes and speeches.
QT must progress much further before QE can function again as a crisis-deferral tool, which is all it has ever been. It has never been a remedy.
There is more wisdom in pockets of the market than on the board at the Fed. It’s a statistical certainty and not a derogatory comment. Some of this wisdom or alternative thinking is starting to emerge in the data.
The market majority continues to follow the Fed as evidenced by the S&P 500 at 4,130 and rising.
Who is the greater fool?
Why is the I word suddenly so important? The Fed was lulled into a sense of false security. Even Bernanke said he could not understand why inflation had not resulted from QE. For years the presses went brrrr without inflation even stirring. And then whammo and here we are.
The answer perhaps lies in the type of inflation. For over a decade we had major inflation of assets but the CPI was docile. But when covid arrived the Fed took courage from the benign history of QE and (with POTUS leaning over its shoulder as Wolf mentioned) decided to get bigger helicopters and shower the peasantry rather than the gentry. The gentry had always used the windfalls to purchase stable assets such as yachts and estates so the money was quickly locked up. But give it to the peasants and it is immediately gone down the road to buy a sixpack and then on its merry way to the next transient purchase until the velocity of the money moving around reaches an escape level. This is CPI inflation rather than asset inflation.
“The gentry had always used the windfalls to purchase stable assets such as yachts and estates so the money was quickly locked up.But give it to the peasants and it is immediately gone down the road to buy a sixpack and then on its merry way to the next transient purchase…”
How is it that money is locked up when used to buy yachts and estates but not when used to buy consumables such as sixpacks? Do the sellers of yachts and estates hang on to the money? If so why? If they do they’re losing out, obviously.
Medial A the seller of yachts and estates may use the money to buy another yacht or estate. People with this sort of money may be more likely to tie it up rather than spend on consumables. The seller of the 6pack will use it to buy more 6packs, pay sales staff etc the money moves ever on. The more often money moves on (the velocity) the more available it is. The more available money there is for consumers, the more likely are prices for consumable goods to rise. The same rule holds for the investor in speculative assets.
The investor spends on different things to the consumer and the Fed and Congress changed where they were sending the money. They went from investors/banks to consumers/day spenders.
“ How is it that money is locked up when used to buy yachts and estates but not when used to buy consumables such as sixpacks? Do the sellers of yachts and estates hang on to the money? If so why? If they do they’re losing out, obviously.”
ma,
The people at that level buy or sell ( whether it’s yachts, aircraft, or property) based upon tax implication for them…
A $20 million yacht, I guarantee you, has favorable tax benefits when it’s all said and done…
“Why is the I word suddenly so important?”
Malignant narcissism is fashionable these days. It plays on every human’s neurotic need to feel ‘special’ and makes it so much easier to encourage the slaves to learn to love their chains.
There are many examples. Millions of them.
unamused the “I” word I referred to is inflation and I agree completely with your comment
I have been hearing “The Fed’s credibility” thrown around a lot lately. Mainly the fact that if they do indeed pivot soon, bond markets won’t listen and will run away. Could that mean bizarro world where fighting The Fed becomes not fighting The Fed. I think anything’s possible when they think a soft landing can be engineered. Just like when an airliner makes a crash landing. It looks like they are going to make it until one of the wings burst into flames and it’s game over.
Cheers! Thanks for the clarity.
Maybe the silver lining is that Powell really makes good on his word (albeit slowly) and eventually, savers can get a reasonable return on their money.
A safe 5+% return would seem like heaven on earth these days.
Great report. Why would the market react when there are still suckers (buyers and holders)? Wall St makes money either way. I think the large diverse pool of equity owners believe assets will rise. That mindset hasn’t flipped. Maybe it won’t. Just like the consumers that spend no matter what. But it’s like a smoldering powder keg. If something happens it will be unpleasant.
Delete ‘money’ and insert ‘credit’….and note that while the Fed has influence over credit, it has control only over its own issuance as fiscal agent of the Treasury.
“Markets Are ‘Fighting the Fed'”
AKA what happens when simplistic garbage economic models interfere with free market forces.
Good Report
The market participants are smacked up, the Fed heroin made them all addicts, the shorters, the disciplinarians have been killed by the Feds constant rescue of markets, Ya absolutely correct Wolf, but Powell is weak.
As I said many times markets have to collapse to bring back discipline, fear has to be so huge that gamblers learn, only when they lose it all & beg for a job at McDonald’s will this end.
That means stocks, Property & commodities collapse 70% plus, it’ll happen, it’s all symmetry, the pain has to equal the euphoria.
Yeah, I doubt Powell has the spine or perhaps the imagination to weather the demands of this dynamic. Bernanke at least was steeped in the Depression. This is a new and different point of departure, founded on the unraveling of the Bernanke era. Bernanke had some dry powder to deploy, opening new vistas of Fed magic tricks. We are down to the empty bottom of that particular magic hat. I hope no utterly crazy “exogenous shocks” arrive too soon. Just keeping this vessel aright is a lot.
But maybe the masses, valiantly vacationing, spending and buying stocks and crypto, etc., will take some of the hits for us!
phleep, He doesn’t have a choice, it’s either he fight inflation & collapse markets or inflation rages & markets collapse even worse. The less damage is fight inflation, protect the $, either way a reversion to the mean will happen, no escape & that’s 70% plus down. The faster the better.
Even if Powell were to stick to his guns, politicians will flood the world with money.
We are royally fooked by our so called ‘leaders.’
Sounds like everyone is desperate to talk the world into inflation, recession, and panic…
Forward-looking M money supply is falling, wholesale energy prices are falling, gas prices are falling, wholesale commodity prices are falling, used car prices are falling, Covid is fading, chipset supply is rebounding.
The outlook for 2023 is much better than many realize.
Then the economy can support few more interest hikes, no?
I think traders are betting on a long term fall on the U.S. dollar so the stock market is going up even as earnings will continue to fall. A fall in the dollar would also push the inflation rate upwards so that would cap any increases in the stock market. The bottom line is the stock market is still absurdly overvalued.
The trend is my friend.
Some who held a good stock long term did better than day traders. Others held too long.
GE was a good blue chip stock. It grew for decades making shareholders rich. In 2000 it went down. It has been declining in value over 20 years.
But most ‘Mericans don’t own securities, so…..?
Most do not own securities even during the 1929 and 2008? Why people were affected by the crash?
This is like the Battle of Little BigHornToad:
“Don’t fight the Fed”
That is a dictum that I really haven’t heard much in the past decade. 20 years ago it was a pretty common saying. I guess a decade or more of QE makes it pretty much meaningless… until now.
It’s hard to justify this stock market rally. If the Fed continues its tightening, look out below. If the Fed reverses course, it means the economy is tanking, and look out below.
In short, look out below.