Fed’s QT Kicks Off: Total Assets Drop by $74 Billion from Peak, New Era Begins

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets on the Fed’s weekly balance sheet as of July 6, released this afternoon, fell by $22 billion from the prior week, and by $74 billion from the peak in April, to $8.89 trillion, the lowest since February 9, as the Fed’s quantitative tightening (QT) has kicked off. The zigzag pattern is due to the peculiar nature of Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS) that we’ll get to in a moment.
Treasury securities fell by $20 billion for the week, and by $27 billion from peak.
Run-offs: twice a month. Treasury notes and bonds mature mid-month and end of month, which is when they come off the Fed’s balance sheet, which in June was June 15th and June 30th.
Tightening deniers. Last week’s balance sheet was as of June 29 and didn’t include the June 30th run-off. However, the army of tightening-deniers trolling the internet and social media doesn’t know that, and so a week ago, they fanned out and announced that the Fed had already ended QT, or was backtracking on it, because Treasuries hadn’t dropped in two weeks, which was hilarious. Or more sinister: hedge funds manipulating markets through their minions?
Inflation compensation from TIPS adds to balance. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities pay inflation compensation that is added to the face value of the TIPS (similar to the popular “I bonds”). So if you hold a fixed number of TIPS, their face value will rise with the amount of the inflation compensation. When they mature, you will receive the total amount of original face value plus inflation compensation.
The Fed holds $384 billion in TIPS at original face value. It has received $92 billion of inflation compensation on those TIPS. This inflation compensation increased its holdings of TIPS to $476 billion.
Over the month of June, inflation compensation increased by $4 billion. In other words, until those TIPS mature and run off the balance sheet, the Fed’s holdings of TIPS will increase by the amount of inflation compensation – currently around $1-1.5 billion a week!
No TIPS matured in June. But next week, July 15, TIPS with an original face value of $9.6 billion plus $2.5 billion in inflation compensation will mature, for a total of $12.1 billion, that the Fed will get paid. After that, the next maturity of TIPS on the Fed’s balance sheet is on January 15, 2023. And the TIPS balance will increase from July 15 through January 15 due to inflation compensation.
The thing to remember about the Fed’s TIPS is that the inflation compensation is added to the balance of TIPS and therefore to the balance of Treasury securities, at around $1-1.5 billion a week currently.
The balance of Treasury securities fell by $20 billion from the prior week and by $27 billion from the peak on June 8, to $5.74 trillion, the lowest since February 23:
- Note the two run-offs on the balance sheets on June 16 and today.
- Note the small steady increase of around $1-1.5 billion a week after QE had ended from mid-March into June, which is the inflation compensation from TIPS.
MBS fell by $31 billion from peak.
Pass-through principal payments. Holders of MBS receive pass-through principal payments when the underlying mortgages are paid off after the home is sold or the mortgage is refinanced, and when mortgage payments are made. As a passthrough principal payment is made, the balance of the MBS shrinks by that amount. These pass-through principal payments are uneven and unpredictable.
Purchases in the TBA market and delayed settlement. During QE, and to a much lesser extent during the taper, and to a minuscule extent now, the Fed tries to keep the balance of MBS from shrinking too fast by buying MBS in the “To Be Announced” (TBA) market. But purchases in the TBA market take one to three months to settle. The Fed books its trades after they settle. So the purchases included in any balance sheet were made one to three months earlier.
This delay is why it takes months for MBS balance to reflect the Fed’s current purchases. The purchases we san show up on the balance sheet in June were made somewhere around March and April.
And these purchases are not aligned with the pass-through principal payments that the Fed receives. This misalignment creates the ups and downs of the MBS balance, that also carries through to the overall balance sheet.
In addition, MBS may also get called by the issuer (such as Fannie Mae) when the principal balance has shrunk so much that it’s not worth maintaining the MBS (the issuer then repackages the remaining underlying mortgages into new MBS).
Tightening deniers. So when the tightening-deniers – including a hedge-fund guy with a big Twitter following – trolled the internet and the social media about QT not happening because MBS balance ticked up by $1.2 billion on the June 23 balance sheet, they got tangled up in their own underwear. The following week, the MBS balance fell by $19.5 billion. That’s how MBS on the Fed’s balance sheet work. These folks just didn’t know, or more insidiously, tried to manipulate the markets.
The thing to remember about the Fed’s MBS balance is that it declines due to pass-through principal payments, and occasionally because they’re called, and this is an uneven process.
The Fed’s MBS holdings fell by $31 billion from the peak.
The up-moves in the balance come from purchases in the TBA market during the phase after QE and before QT, when the Fed was trying to keep the MBS balances flat. It has since reduced those purchases to small amounts, but they won’t show up for a couple of months. When they do show up, the up-moves will be much smaller, and will eventually vanish, and only the down-move will continue, and the overall balance will drop faster:
Unamortized Premiums declined.
Unamortized premiums accounts for the amount that the Fed paid in “premiums” over face value when it purchased Treasury securities, MBS, and agency securities in the market.
Bond buyers, including me and the Fed, have to pay a premium to buy securities if the coupon interest rate exceeds the market yield at the time of purchase.
But unlike me, the Fed books securities at face value and books the premiums in a separate account on its balance sheet. This adds some transparency. The Fed amortizes the premium to zero over the life of the bond, against the higher coupon interest payments. By the time the bond matures, the premium has been fully amortized, and the Fed receives face value and the bond comes off the balance sheet.
The unamortized premiums peaked with the beginning of the taper in November 2021 at $356 billion and have now declined by $23 billion to $333 billion:
The SPV creatures almost gone.
The Fed set up the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) during the crisis to do QE with assets that it was not allowed to buy otherwise. Equity funding was provided by the Treasury Department. The Fed lent to the SPVs, and shows these loans plus the equity funding from the Treasury Dept. in these SPV accounts.
Four of the eight SPVs have been completely unwound by now, and their balance has been zero.
The PPP loans that the Fed bought from the banks fell to $18 billion and account for about half of the total SPVs. The remainder: Main Street Lending Program ($12 billion), Municipal Liquidity Facility ($7 billion), and TALF ($2 billion). Also listed is the account for Primary Credit (less than $2 billion). For a total of $39 billion, down from $208 billion in July 2020.
QE creates money. QT does the opposite: it destroys money.
With QE, the Fed creates money that it then pumps into the financial markets via its primary dealers, and this money is used to purchase assets, and as this money chases assets, it inflates asset prices of all kinds, which means it drives down long-term interest rates, including mortgage rates, which further inflates home prices, etc. This is the officially stated reason for deploying QE.
With QT, the Fed does the opposite. QT reverses QE. QT destroys some of the money that QE had created, with opposite effect on yields and asset prices, and home prices, etc., driving up long-term interest rates and deflating asset prices.
The Fed is now tightening its policies – raising rates and kicking off QT – because inflation has exploded to a 40-year high, has spread across the economy and deeply into services, and is becoming solidly entrenched. This inflation is in part a result of QE. And QT is one of the tools the Fed is using to crack down on inflation.
The Fed’s assets from crisis to crisis – money-printing comes home to roost:
In the 15 years of this chart, there are two crises: the Financial Crisis and now the inflation crisis. Today’s inflation crisis pulls into the opposite direction of the Financial Crisis, and dealing with it will require the opposite tools:
I’m not a QT denier, as the information is too public to argue against. However, that doesn’t change the fact that this amount of tightening doesn’t show a real commitment to fighting inflation. When they can print $3 trillion in a month, they can sell $1 trillion in a month. They just don’t want to upset the “markets.”
Sell $1 trillion to who though? Some hedge fund would have to have $1T just sitting there. If the fed wanted to sell those to someone they would take a HUGE loss because interest rates are higher now. The rolloff and going up to 90B/month is the right policy, just should have started way sooner. As soon as housing prices took off.
Greg said: ” The rolloff and going up to 90B/month is the right policy,”
for who? and what do you base this on?
To whom and at what price. At prices yielding 5-6% on 10-year treasuries they could probably unload $1 Trillion in a week.
Well said. I feel wolf and most commenters are too idealistic or negative to see the reality. People at the top are too knowledgeable to ignore all the issues mentioned here. Even they can’t control the economy 100%, they can distort it for a long long time.
You have (utterly and completely) failed to understand the reality that is inflation. Specifically, that the Fed CAN”T PRINT ANY MORE FUCKING MONEY.
The Fed absolutely HAS distorted the economy since 2007. What we are seeing now is the Fed trying to reverse course, because they have RUN OUT of your ‘long, long time.’
They have distorted it for decades, at least.
New Era Begins
ERA, a long and distinct period of history with a particular feature or characteristic.
Wolf, your title has more than a little hyperbole! Let’s see if your “era’ lasts 6 months!
According to you tightening deniers, the Fed would never taper its asset purchases, never end QE, never raise rates, and certainly never do QT. You people have totally lost tough with reality every step along the way. You people are steeped in propaganda.
Let’s round up and say QT is drawing down about $40 billion per month.
So, how long to return to the $1 trillion the Fed held before Housing Bust 1.0?
$7.8 *trillion* divided by 40 *billion*…about 192 months if my top ‘o head math is right.
16 *years* at this rate. Which ain’t never going to happen.
My point?
The QT rate is pretty damn slow and the amounts pretty damn small (relative to the mass of unbacked money printed).
The fact that mortgage rates have more than doubled in the wake of this, this …kernel of a reversal highlights just how addicted/dependent the mkts have become upon Fed money printing – reverse the unbacked boodle of printed money by .5% and borrowing rates more than double.
This isn’t the result of a central bank acting as a wise steward, it is the result of a CB becoming a crack dealer for politicians.
While I agree with your general point that the Fed is going too slow, your math is off. Firstly, the Fed has publicly stated their goal of $95bil/month in QT, which they’ll reach within just 3 months. This is the first month and they’re already at $75bil.
You have to look at the overall balance sheet, not just treasuries, because, to some extent, these are fungible assets: people often sell one and buy the other and both securities are classified similarly for most regulatory purposes.
Secondly, the balance will never go to zero: there is some level of balance sheet that the Fed needs to carry to manage the money needs of the economy. Generally speaking, as the GDP grows, so should the Fed’s balance sheet to provide enough money to keep the economy flowing freely.
No one knows what that level is in this new era of monetary policy, but $2Tril has been bandied about. Let’s assume that’s right. Then that means $8.9tril – $2tril = $6.9tril / $95bil per month = 72 months or 6 years. Still too slow, but a lot different than the 16 years your math comes up with.
And the Fed had to stop its first and only round of QT after about a year once it went full tilt because the repo market freaked out, the yield curve inverted and then they had to start lowering rates in late 2019.
The Fed won’t make it anywhere near $6T before it has to startup QE again, and I’m not a tightening denier. But, with a cooling housing market, I do think the Fed may have problems meeting the full $35B MBS runoff by fall. The Treasury’s won’t be an issue because of all the short-dated bills it has on its books.
By early 2023, they’ll have to start selling MBS which won’t be a bad thing. By then 30YFRM will probably be about 4.5% and it will need to rise back to 5% and stay there. Otherwise, the housing market will re-ignite.
I agree with Mish. This may well be a 1990 recession redo where we see unemployment tick up by “maybe” 1.2’ish %.
Jay,
“And the Fed had to stop its first and only round of QT after about a year once it went full tilt because the repo market freaked out…”
This is precisely why the Fed re-instituted the “Standing Repo Facilities” – repos and reverse repos – to keep the repo market from freaking out. It did this last summer before it discussed QT, and for that reason.
Now the repo market won’t freak out again because everyone knows that the Fed now has an upper and a lower limit on it with repos and reverse repos, as explained here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/07/28/my-thoughts-on-the-feds-back-to-the-future-standing-repo-facilities-announced-today/
Wolf, so if they did not plan for the repo freak out the first time, chances are they will miss something else this time around. They are incompetent.
Thanks for the additional info, I guess my timeline was off by a month or 45 days.
1) But…I don’t know how much faith should be put in Fed’s “stated intent” for anything, for any significant length of time – let alone 60 months of adversity and political pressure.
A) In the fall of 2018 the Fed folded like a cheap suit in 3 months after the hugely overvalued stock mkt fell a mere 20% (after Treasuries hit a lofty 3%)
B) “Jawboning” (read manipulation of perceptions divorced from actual activity) is probably the Fed’s favored mode of “action”.
Head faking the mkts into thinking more QT will occur than really will, theoretically addresses the inflation issue while leaving the Fed-Treasury Debt incest essentially…unmolested (pretty crucial for a gvt whose debt is in excess of the nation’s GDP and is largely bought up by its own central bank)
2) As I mentioned above, the very, very quick doubling of mortgage rates/collapse of equities indicates just how much everyone knows that the mkt is utterly dependent upon Fed ZIRP. A flutter away from ZIRP and rates have more than doubled and equities are off 25%.
Those things occurred *before* the QT (apparently)…does the Fed/DC have the stomach for months 3/6/12/36/60?
Cas127,
Nonsense. Not “a month.” This was the FIRST MONTH — the phase-in of QT. In a little while, QT will run at around $95 billion a month. So now redo your numbers.
I think these numbers need to be normalized to GDP to be most meaningful.
Wolf,
Can you provide any context/background to the balance sheet expansion that kicked off at the beginning of 2013 (“no crisis” in your last chart)?
Go back to my articles back then.
Hi Wolf,
The markets jumped partially because of a $200 billion spending program announced in China.
Can you explain how that could affect us here, since they likely have something similar to the Fed there ?
No, that’s not why the market jumped. The market jumps and the market dumps on a day to day basis, because that’s what markets do, and whatever reasons anyone assigns to these short-term moves is just fiction.
If it sells off tomorrow or Monday, it’s not because China rescinded whatever program had promoted earlier.
Thanks for the great info as always Wolf. If one is to believe a one liner tweet from Burry about MBS, it’s easy to be mislead into thinking QE is just around the corner. Now since likely know what he is doing, I would chalk this up to hedge fund manipulating the market. Kind of disappointing coming from him to say the least but just like any other money managers out there…
Wolf-
I’m assuming these balance sheet figures don’t include the overnight reverse repos and the bank excessive reserves?
I think it’s important to include those in the overall balance sheet, because they are definitely a part of QE/QT. If the Fed reduces their balance sheet by $75bil, but also reduces its overnight reverse repo balance by $75bil, then the overall amount of money in circulation hasn’t changed.
I get why the Fed has these other facilities, as they allow them some ability to manage their QE/QT efforts (the reverse repo market allows daily fine tuning and rapid reaction to events happening faster than the biweekly market operations they conduct, and the excessive reserves is specifically targeting bank lending and credit formation). But, IMHO, real QT isn’t happening unless the balances fall faster than the balances in these other 2 programs.
Lune,
Reverse repos and reserves are liabilities on the balance sheet. This article discusses the assets. Reverse repos are the OPPOSITE of QE. They’re a form of QT and drain money from the market.
I occasionally discuss the liabilities, and I might do soon again.
Reverse repos are a gimmick created by Bernanke to let the Fed do QE. It doesn’t truly remove money from the system. It’s like a water turning into liquid, then gas over and over. And it’s free money to the banks to the tune of $80B a year or about 29% of their gross profits last year. Tell Fidelity to start putting some of that RRP money they make off my money every day back into my account. It’s criminal.
Great write up btw. I hope it all goes as planned.
Jay,
The Fed has had reverse repos before Bernanke came along. But QE creates excess liquidity, which can push short-term yields into the negative, and which tears up money market funds because they will break the buck, and that can cascade nicely into a financial panic. So RRPs remove that excess liquidity, and by removing liquidity they act as form of QT. But unlike QT, RRPs are demand-based, and if demand dies down for them, they go away. And they will go away as QT begins to remove excess liquidity.
The primary counterparty of RRPs are Treasury money market funds, NOT banks. Banks can put their excess cash into the Fed’s reserves account.
Those things are LIABILITIES (NOT ASSETS) on the Federal Reserve balance sheet which are offset by ASSETS in order for the sheet to balance.
Good info. Could you do an article on currencies? Will the euro catch a bid now that the ECB is about to finally raise rates? And how does Japan manage to keep inflation down when their stocks and currency are in the tank? I’m guessing they didnt go on a printing binge like the west did for covid.
“This inflation is in part a result of QE.”
Why “in part” instead of”primarily”?
The other part being the Trump & Biden administrations going overboard with fiscal stimulus.
If I had to estimate, probably 60% of the current inflation crisis was caused by reckless fiscal spending (stimulus checks, unemployment benefits exceeding wages, PPP, etc.), 30% by reckless monetary policy (ZIRP & QE long past the end of the emergency), and the remaining 10% from the supply chain stuff, China lockdowns, Russia-Ukraine, and other outside factors that Democrats (as the governing party) & central bankers cite to deflect blame to others.
China and Japan, the worlds 2nd & 3rd largest economies, have stable inflation rates around 2% right now.
There is also interest rate repression and government stimulus programs and some other factors, including mass psychology. The actual causes of inflation are amazingly not all the well understood — but it’s never just one thing.
QE was the primary cause of the interest rate repression. $11T in two years is the “one thing” that stoked inflation. And JPowell watched gleefully as my house appreciated 100% in four years. A 5th grader could have looked at a home price appreciation chart from June 2020 over the next 12 months and realized something was out of whack big time and needed to be done. It’s utterly insane, borderline criminal that the Fed let all of this go on as long as it did, especially the rent & mortgage moratoriums which was the next biggest driver of inflation.
Again, great post!
And, I didn’t mean to say the rent & mortgage forbearance was the fault of the Fed. That was the CFPB.
Goldman sucks and black rock running this ship ,FEd is a puppet
There are a few variations on a theory of inflation that is well-supported by the facts and by historical experience, but it’s well outside of conventional economic thinking and rather accusatory towards large-scale finance and capitalism as practiced for purposes of exploitation. All rather Keynesian, with its deficiencies corrected, and accounting for boom-bust cycles as well. While there are numerous potential drivers of inflation, like shortages, excessive credit, and mismanagement of money supply, there are always certain other common features.
John Adams’ disagreed vehemently with Alexander Hamilton over an early form:
“All the perplexities, confusion and distress in America rise, not from defects in the Constitution or Confederation, not from want of honor or virtue, so much as from downright ignorance of the nature of coin, credit, and circulation.”
– John Adams
Accounting for extended periods of low inflation, with boom-bust cycles tamed, make for an interesting discussion of the theory. Not that it matters.
It’s always one thing: the purchasing power of the unit of account being degraded. Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomena. Indeed you can use M2 to more or less hindcast today’s inflation or so I’ve heard.
Friedman thought inflation was purely based on monetary policy. Keynes said monetary policy shouldn’t affect government spending.
When you get into the esoterica of the dismal science, it’s easy to see it’s mostly political unless the government actually slows down debt creation for new initiatives and current entitlements are properly funded.
The biggest surprise to me has been the utter failure of Gold’s price to respond to inflation and how incredibly strong DXY is now.
The Euro has had the bottom fall out and basket cases like the Turkish Lira and Argentine Peso are getting slaughtered.
I feel like the Bond market has done a lot of work for the Fed, but I also don’t think it’s going to get much more help, which means the next 1-2% of rate increases will hurt what is a strong economy. They were late, and they will be late with their pivot.
I guess the flip side is that at least it’s not Turkey or the EU.
In my personal opinion, instead of doing 0.75% rate increases (though I certainly don’t oppose them), the Federal Reserve should have sped up balance sheet reduction instead.
Rate increases are easy to reverse: they can immediately slash rates to 0% when there’s an “emergency,” as they’ve already done twice in the last 15 years. But the balance sheet takes time to shrink. Last time QT made it to $600 billion before the markets threw a tantrum, and the balance sheet is now $5 trillion larger than it was before.
“The Fed holds $384 billion in TIPS at original face value. It has received $92 billion of inflation compensation on those TIPS. This inflation compensation increased its holdings of TIPS to $476 billion.”
This, in part, explains why the Fed is so behind the curve.
I think you were posting your comment while I was writing mine below, otherwise I would have replied to you originally. At any rate, this all seems really twisted. I never understood why the fed bought TIPS. Maybe there is a reason that somebody here can explain.
If the Fed pays extra $$$, the yield stays lower would be my guess. It’s all part of that interest rate repression business they’re in now. All they know how to do is lower rates vis-a-vis QE.
SocalJohn,
Here is the reason why the Fed bought TIPS, quoted from my article in April:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/04/21/peak-balance-sheet-feds-assets-dip-to-5-weeks-ago-level-end-of-qe-end-of-an-era/
The Fed’s sleight of hand with TIPS on market-based inflation expectations.
Since March 2020, the Fed’s proportionally huge purchases dominated the relatively small TIPS market and pushed the TIPS yields into the negative.
The TIPS yields are called “real yields” and form a factor in the “market-based” inflation expectations (such as the spread to regular Treasury yields) that the Fed cited in its statements to show that market-based inflation expectations were “well-anchored,” when in fact these “market-based inflation expectations” were the result of the TIPS yields that the Fed manipulated down with its purchases of TIPS.
With its purchases, the Fed pushed the 10-year TIPS yield into the negative throughout the pandemic. But the Fed has now stopped buying TIPS, and TIPS yields began to rise in January (from -1.1% at year-end) to just above 0% on April 19, the first time since March 2020 that 10-year TIPS yield closed in the positive, though for only one day.
Manipulating the TIPS yield to show that “market-based inflation expectations” were “well-anchored,” though inflation had already begun to rage, was one of the cleverest monetary sleights of hand.
Thank you Wolf! I’m embarrassed to admit that I now remember your original article on this. Thanks again for reposting the pertinent text from that article, and thanks for all of your excellent work.
Thank you for the way you break things down. I’m not entirely a novice, but I’m also no expert in the Fed’s workings. This article in particular broke concepts down to their fundamentals, which helps people like me. Keep up your good work!
The Fed creates inflation, and then the the Fed gets paid for having done so because the Fed holds TIPS, which were bought with money that the Fed created out of thin air. And the TIPS payments to the Fed increase the balance sheet that the Fed is now trying to shrink. I hope I’m wrong about something here. Sometimes I think this system is so badly broken that it cannot be fixed.
Thanks for the detailed explanation Mr Wolf. I learned something! ( I think, if I have to, I guess ….)
It will be interesting to see how far Fed goes and how much real reduction they achieve before making a U turn. They tried doing so in 2018-19 and backed off the moment Trump threatens them.
US debt, Consumer debt, Corporate debt have only grown over time with small efforts to reduce it without any significant reduction.
I bet the moment there will be any trouble they will begin QE in full steam. May be they will reduce any another few hundred to show everyone they are trying.
When they made the U-turn in 2019, inflation was BELOW the Fed’s target. Now we have raging inflation. This is s a crisis, and the Fed understands that it needs to get this under control. People who compare 2019 to 2022 are comparing apples and oranges.
Reading these great details, I wonder what is Wolf’s background to be so familiar with these dynamics
I covered the last QT in detail, and I contacted the New York Fed which answered some technical questions back then when I couldn’t figure them out myself. I dug into it because no one else was, and because it was so confusing, and the reporting was so bad on it.
What exactly was in any way ‘confusing’ about what the Federal Reserve was doing back then?
As I understand it the intent of QE was to suppress the longer end of the yield curve. If that’s right then I think that QE will most directly affect asset inflation – inflated housing prices. I guess it will indirectly address other facets of inflation via demand destruction, i.e. negative wealth effect. So maybe fewer imported cars and international vacations. Won’t lower grocery bills or ever increasing cost of all energy, health insurance, etc.
Wolf,
I calculated the following numbers for the month of June, June 1 through June 29, to be exact, from the System Open Market Account Holdings table (SOMA) found at newyorkfed.org:
Change is Treasury Bills: $0.0 Dollars
Change in Treasury Notes and Bonds: -$9,301,269,800.0 Dollars
Change in Agency MBS: -$1,987,287,600.0 Dollars
With regard to the Treasury cap only, $30 Billion for the month of June, coupon securities that mature have priority and if the cap is still not met, T-Bills will roll off the balance sheet to meet the cap.
From the numbers above, why didn’t the Fed roll off T-Bills? I understand that there may not have been enough T-Bills that matured in the month of June to meet the cap, but they didn’t roll off any, as far as I can tell.
Perhaps the Fed is talking about a rolling 30-day period instead of a calendar month.
Thank you.
I understand that there were T-Notes and T-Bonds that expired on June 30th, as the article points out. I guess those were credited toward the month of June even though the SOMA holdings were not updated until the following week.
Trying to avoid the RTGDFA hurled upon me.
From the SOMA account I calculated a change in T-notes and bonds of -$31,400,708,200 dollars, June 1 to July 6, which takes into account the June 30th maturities. So looks like the cap was met after all, without the need to roll off T-bills. Sorry to pollute the comments.
There were ~48 billion in notes and bonds that matured in June, above the 30billion cap. Thats why t-bills stayed steady. The last h.4.1 was through 6/29 so missed all the 6/30 maturities (reflected in this weeks h.4.1).
See my comment below for september, tbills will need to be reduced then.
“Change in Treasury Notes and Bonds: -$9,301,269,800.0 Dollars”
RTGDFA.
At least read the 2nd paragraph!!!!!!!!!!
Treasuries roll off twice a month, June 15 and June 30. The June 30 roll-off of $20 billion wasn’t part of the June 30 balance sheet because that balance sheet cut off on Wednesday Jun 29. For crying out loud. RTGDFA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fabulous article.
Some additional input.
SOMA holdings can be found at https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/soma-holdings
Its useful to look at the UST held by the FED to determine when the balance sheet will drop. For example for July, between 2billion and 13.6billion will drop on 7/15 with the balance 16.4-28billion will drop on 7/31. Just look at the UST maturing for the month and readers can see for themselves.
September is interesting since the FED owns only ~44billion of maturing treasury notes/bonds. Since QT will be 60 billion in UST the FED wont roll over any of these and additionally the FED will have to also not roll ~16billion of treasury bills so look for the tbills on the FEDs h.4.1 to drop in september
On MBS, Fannie and Freddie pay their monthly payments to investors (the FED in this instance) on the 25th of each month or next business day if weekend/holiday (which is why the MBS balance sheet dropped so much on last weeks h.4.1 that spanned June 27th (25th was a saturday). Fannie and freddie MBS account for ~80% of SOMA MBS holdings.
GNMA II MBS accounts for most of the other 20% of holdings and it pays to the FED on the 20th of each month. GNMA I is negligible but pays on the 15th.
Those MBS payments consist of both regularly scheduled monthly payments and any principal prepayments (payoffs of the mortgage due to refinance or selling the house or winning the lottery), the regularly scheduled payments are predictable ~5bill a month but the prepayments are less so and have been slowing o. Based on May prepayments and the Feds MBS purchase schedule for MBS from mid june to mid july it implies ~25bill in prepayments + the 5bill regular payments. I havent seen prepaymment numbers for June yet but they will probably continue to slow. Meaning, so long as the FED continues to just roll off MBS balance (as opposed to selling MBS) and prepayment rates stay steady or continue to slow, the FED will not be able to meet the ramped 35billion number for September but will instead be somewhere in the low 20s probably.
Hope this additional info helps readers to understand (and confirm for themselves) some of the underlying mechanics for QT.
What I dont have the details on are detailed settlement dates on the MBS the FED is purchasing/has purchased (as reinvestments). If that information is public Id love to know where to find it.
Hope this helps.
Wolf said: ” With QE, the Fed creates money that it then pumps into the financial markets via its primary dealers, and this money is used to purchase assets, and as this money chases assets, it inflates asset prices of all kinds, which means it drives down long-term interest rates, including mortgage rates, which further inflates home prices, etc. This is the officially stated reason for deploying QE.”
—————————————–
officially stated reason by who, and where?
exceptional work
Wow. Larry Summers really wants to crack the whip.
Late last month, Summers got more specific about just how much pain he thought it would take. “We need five years of unemployment above 5 percent to contain inflation—in other words, we need two years of 7.5 percent unemployment or five years of 6 percent unemployment or one year of 10 percent unemployment,” Summers said during a speech at the London School of Economics. He added that the numbers were “remarkably discouraging” compared to the predictions of Federal Reserve leaders, who have suggested they can bring down inflation without pushing unemployment much above 4 percent.
Wolf said: “In the 15 years of this chart, there are two crises: the Financial Crisis and now the inflation crisis.”
——————————————–
The culprit in both crisis was and is the FED. They are the crisis, or at least crisis creators for the string pullers.
QE doesn’t create money, it creates Dow. Dow is counterfeit, not money. QT destroys Dow, which leaves business more dependent on REAL money, real products, real customers, and real employees.
I’m curious. Are TIPS a good investment?
They’re complicated with nasty tax consequences for individual investors (you have to pay income taxes on the inflation compensation every year though you don’t get paid the inflation compensation until the bond matures. If you buy TIPS in your IRA, you can dodge that problem.
Glad we have Wolf explaining us how the QE an QT work. I’m really curious how you know all that:)
Thank you for sharing your knowledge!