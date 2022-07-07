“New Vehicle Sales in Russia Collapsed by 82% in June”

The top 10 brands in Russia and their struggles.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
New vehicle sales have been a mess in all countries for the past two years – in the US, they were down 25% in June compared to June 2019 – hampered by supply issues, semiconductor shortages, and various lockdowns, including the lockdowns in Shanghai that are further messing up supply chains. For some European automakers, Russia’s invasion and bombing of the Ukraine disrupted the flow of components from the Ukraine.
But new vehicle sales in Russia are in a category of their own, in terms of how far they collapsed and what chaos they face.
In June, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) plunged by 82% from June last year to 27,761 vehicles, after having plunged by 84% in May and by 79% in April, according to the Russia-based Association of European Businesses, which collects and reports the data on this industry. Auto production in Russia has been thrown into chaos that far transcends the supply chain snags that are dogging auto production in other countries.
The top 10 brands in Russia.
Based on their 2021 sales volume, these are the top 10 brands in Russia, along with the number of vehicles they sold in June 2022, and the percent decline from June 2021:
|Rank in 2021
|Brand
|June sales
|% YOY
|1
|Lada
|7,484
|-81%
|2
|Hyundai
|2,685
|-86%
|3
|Kia
|3,703
|-80%
|4
|Renault
|1,834
|-86%
|5
|VW
|671
|-93%
|6
|Skoda
|659
|-93%
|7
|Toyota
|387
|-95%
|8
|GAZ LCV
|2,710
|-42%
|9
|Nissan
|473
|-88%
|10
|Haval
|1,637
|-53%
Automakers in Russia are dependent on imported components, particularly those involving electronics, and the flow of those components, already stressed for the entire industry globally, was thrown into utter chaos due to the sanctions.
AvtoVaz, which owns Lada, is Russia’s largest automaker. It is majority-owned by Alliance Rostec Auto BV, which in turn is owned by the Renault and the Russian company Rostec. The company also makes Russian versions of models from Renault and Nissan.
Renault said in May that it would sell its 69% stake in AvtoVaz and its factory in Moscow to the Russian government. The deal included an option to buy back its stake over the next six years. Terms were not disclosed, but Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov indicated that the deal could be conducted for a symbolic one ruble, according to the AP, citing Russian media reports.
Renault CEO Luca de Meo said at the time that “we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia, while preserving the Group’s performance and our ability to return to the country in the future, in a different context.”
AvtoVaz said earlier this year that it would produce only Lada models with less foreign content and forget about airbags, electric power steering systems, and antilock brakes. It halted production in late April and in May due to component shortages, but resumed production on June 8 of the Lada Granta.
But this Granta would be a stripped-down version with fewer imported components. It is “the most affordable new car on the Russian market,” the company said, according to Tass. “The model was developed for the purpose of providing as much vehicle localization as possible, excluding the effect of imported components’ shortage.”
Kia and Hyundai said in April that they would continue assembling vehicles at their plants in Russia. But they halted assembly operations because of component shortages, particularly electronic components. At the end of May, they resumed production, but at a much smaller volume and with parts missing and with unfinished vehicles piling up, waiting for the components to show up.
Volkswagen, owner of VW and Skoda, among others, said in March that it halted production until further notice at its Kaluga plant, which it owns, and at the Nizhny Novgorod plant, which is owned by GAZ Group, which assembles some VW models under contract. At the time, Volkswagen also said that it would halt exports of vehicles to Russia.
Nissan shut down production at its plant in St. Petersburg in March. In May, it disclosed that it had written off its ¥52.6 billion investment ($500 million) in Russia. At the end of June, it extended its production halt for another six months.
GAZ, a Russian company, produces commercial vehicles, buses, and power trains, including light commercial vehicles (LCVs), such as vans, that are included here.
Haval, a Chinese automaker, which makes several models at its plant in the Tula region, said in April that it would continue producing vehicles in Russia. It’s struggling with the same supply issues all automakers are, and sales have plunged by 53%, but that was less than the collapse among other brands, and it more than doubled its market share to 5.9%. Other Chinese automakers are now also eying the Russian market.
US automakers left in 2019 mostly…
GM exited production in Russia in 2019 when it sold its 50% stake in a joint venture to its partner AvtoVaz. The venture had produced vehicles under the Chevrolet brand. From that point on, GM only exported a small number of vehicles to Russia, which it now halted.
Ford, also in 2019, shut down passenger vehicle production at Ford Sollers, a joint venture in Russia. Ford Sollers, of which Ford holds only a minority stake, then only produced Ford-branded commercial vans. In March, it suspended production of the vans.
First they leave Moscow, and then they leave Alabama.
Opposite. Automakers and component makers are still setting up factories in Alabama, including Toyota which just announced that it would invest $222 million to expand engine production in Alabama.
E-S-G, but you make a good point, foreign companies are sometimes less concerned with corporate governance in overseas operations, (esp the Japanese) a post colonial artifact probably. Not sure how much security these plants have, but one good mass shooting at an auto plant and these guys are gone. Are those ICE engines?
Auto makers have been in Alabama for thirty years. It’s not got anything to do with whatever vague point I can’t parse from your comment. They get big tax breaks and infrastructure investment.
I think Mercedes Benz was the first to set up there, on I-59 between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, which is why you see the logo so often during Alabama football broadcasts.
Yes, ICE.
They’ll probably be self-sufficient in no time; they have the scientific and technical capabilities and educated population that it takes. A country like Russia will be able to adjust to imposed war-economy, unlike the West where everybody just whines if things are not perfect. For now if they can’t get the tech stuff they’ll just continue to revert to pre-overtech. As self-sufficiency builds they can restore the fancy stuff.
I loved my Ladas – had four of them during the ’80s, one was dual-fuel, propane and gasoline. Hard to start propane in cold weather (then, anyway, don’t know about now) so you started on gas and switched to propane (35 cents a gallon) when it was warmed up. Simple to work on, like an old-fashioned car and you could go anywhere in the bush. Never got stuck, sort of like my ’56 Chev standard 6, my all-time favorite.
I was in Costa Rica for 1988. Yes, 35 years ago. I rented a brand new Lada in San Jose. The exterior looked like it had been painted by kindergarteners with a broom. The material used on the dashboard, which is supposed to be “under” the interior trim piece of the windshield didn’t. Left about 1/2 inch, more and less along said windshield piece. Ugh! The car did start and did make several trips to Limon to check on my banana exports as the year wore on. The Lada was my first experience with Russian quality. Meh, at best
Hkack
Better than ‘YOUGO” from former Yugoslavia, right?
Ah yes, the Yugo, the cutting edge of Serbo-Croatian technology, aptly described as a pop can on a roller skate.
I went to Jamaica in the early 80’s as a college graduation getaway.
The cars on the road were primarily Ladas. There were also Japanese brands and a few higher end German brands. Despite it being the Buy American era, there weren’t any US cars. Jamaica was heavily trading with Russia during the height of the Cold War.
I asked a Lada taxi driver and he said:
1) Jamaica was trading mining ore with Russia for cars so Ladas were cheap.
2) Japanese cars were also cheaper at the time.
3) Mercedes were for the wealthy but also were far superior in surviving the salty humid air.
When I went back for a wedding in 2005, the Ladas were all gone (probably rusted away). They were all replaced by newer Japanese brands. Japanese cars had gained more endurability during that time. ie thicker metal. I still didn’t see any US cars.
An educated citizenry is very dangerous to a despot.
It is in the interest of tyrants to reduce the people to ignorance and vice. For they cannot live in any country where virtue and knowledge prevail.
– Samuel Adams
No, I do not want to talk about Fox News.
“I loved my Ladas”
Robert, are you in Canada? I know that they were imported there for years. I always wanted to buy one, kind of a poor man’s exotic, but now they’re priced way too high as a used-cars (for a novelty). That and the original SAAB 92.
Tough rigs!
I remember the 80’s the Lada, Skoda and Dacia weren’t fit to be driven. In Canada no one would buy any of them.
If we assume the “Cold War 2.0 with New Iron Curtain” perspective…
It’s now a race to see which bloc can get their product types and supply chains back in order first.
Still waiting for the new models from Western producers that have finally gotten past their overdependence on allegedly-irreplaceable chips from bottlenecked suppliers…
Did Ford and GM know something we didn’t.
No, but they were losing a lot of money in Russia. GM also sold Opel a few years ago. GM is focused on China, it’s biggest market. It always lost money in Europe. Ford has had a tough ride in Europe too.
T-72 sales, however, have been brisk.
Check out our scratch and dent models!
I wonder if this is good for China, who could probably replace many of the sanction-blocked component manufacturers.
But then, how big of a market can they really expect going forward if they gear up to fill the void?
The PRC produces more cars than any other country in the world and is the largest vehicle market in the world and will be happy to meet any and all demands for vehicles in Russia over the coming years and decades and centuries.
Ditto the oil trade.
But…if Russian paranoia vis a vis the US extends to invading Ukraine to protect Moscow (Russia is really big on buffer states…) then just imagine the Russian leadership’s bottom line view of the 1.2 billion Chinese (with the fastest growing, resource limited, economy in human history) just to the south of Russia’s very, very thinly populated eastern 75% (Siberia).
Mongolia is the buffer state there, but 1.2 billion Chinese with a booming economy has got to be the greatest worry (by far) in Moscow.
But there isn’t much Russia dares to do about *that*.
Russia and China will trade (to a point) but the knives are always unsheathed behind their backs. There are no more realpolitik nations than those two, sharing a continent.
It’s still bigger than most.
My bet is that Russia becomes dependent on China, and China turns them into a puppet state.
Sounds like the right bet to me. China still needs their oil.
LoL, gear up. Did you see the numbers? The Chinese have those parts in twenty minutes, since they make millions for the rest of the world. Russian economy reverted to the level of 1988. Complete with the secret police openly imprisoned opposition protesters. Next thing will be tons of stolen European vehicles driving all over Russia. Oh to be a Polish Custom Official on the border with Byeloruss
Criminals are the kings of Russia, and the people, meh
Someday this war’s gonna end…but Why is oil seemingly predicting peace so soon?
AE: The Aurus Senat Officially Goes Into Production, so You Too Can Roll Like Vlad…
Three years after it was formally introduced to the public and eight years after it was announced, the Aurus Senat luxury sedan is becoming widely available. “Widely” is a relative term here since it will be a limited edition and a very expensive one at that, but at least civilians will be able to drive it.
The Aurus Senat is also known as Putin’s limousine. It’s actually an entire line of luxury sedans comprising various body styles (normal wheelbase, long wheelbase, and two-door drop-top cabriolet) in either full armor and no armor at all, used by the Russian President himself. He turned the long-wheelbase version into his own Beast, showing it off for the first time at the 2018 Inauguration.
That the Senat would become publicly available was the plan all along since Putin is hellbent on promoting local makers and showing the rest of the world that he and Russia can do very well (thank you very much) without capitalist brands. At one point in 2019, orders for the Senat were possible, though there was no word on when deliveries would be made.
A new Reuters report notes that, as of May 31, 2021, the Senat has officially started production at the Aurus manufacturing plant in the town of Yelabuga in the Republic of Tatarstan. Production for the first year will only yield 200 or 300 luxury sedans, but the report doesn’t mention whether all body styles will be made right off the bat. It does say this, though: the most basic version starts at around $245,000. Aurus is making sure to put the “luxury” in the “luxury sedan” description alright.
The Aurus Senat, which has often been described as the baby of a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Bentley Continental Flying Spur, is made by the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute in Moscow (NAMI), with an engine supposedly developed with input from Bosch and Porsche.
This is a class business scoop – once again. You’re well ahead of the rest, keep giving it to ’em.
As is the case almost everywhere in the world, BMWs and Mercedes-Benz motor cars are the popular cars of choice for people of means in Moscow and elsewhere in the Russian Federation and they continue to flow into Russia in substantial quantities to meet demand from sources in the EU.
To be honest…kinda of jealous we don’t have that choice in America.
“But this Granta would be a stripped-down version with fewer imported components. It is “the most affordable new car on the Russian market,” the company said, according to Tass. “The model was developed for the purpose of providing as much vehicle localization as possible, excluding the effect of imported components’ shortage.”
Russia doesn’t have a zillion product liability lawyers.
And Americans would refuse to buy it. Americans don’t like strippies. Remember the Ford Festiva, a tough little car, 50 mpg, that we used advertise for $4,999 and lose money on, and we still couldn’t sell them.
People came in to look at them and then they bought a used car for for $4,999 that had A/C, a 4-speed automatic, power windows and locks, a stereo with CD player, maybe even power seats, and all the other great luxuries Americans already took for granted at the time.
At one point while in college…my brother was driving a Festiva and I was driving a Subaru Justy around Seattle. Felt like we had the same car. Good times.
Interesting. Ugly numbers. But the situation in Russia is very insecure, so who would need a new car.
” But the situation in Russia is very insecure…”
I would argue the exact opposite. The car market will rebound sooner than later. They’ll be fine.
That robust Russian economy, 56th in the world in per capita GDP, ranking right up there with such industrial powerhouses as Panama and Equatorial Guinea but below Kazahkstan and Croatia.
And who could forget Russia’s rosy, did I say rosy? lol I meant Collapsing Demographics!
Da Future’s looking Bright Indeed, Comrade. A slogan that might look good on some Socialist Realist mural outside a bread shop somewhere, wouldn’t it?
Suddenly the whole world realizes:
Own your supply chain,
own it locally,
or be owned.
( comparative advantage, ha )
Sounds like you’ve been listening or reading Peter Zeihan.
Paradigm Shift.
New/Reorganized Domestic RUS and CHN Makers will fill in the Gap and Prosper along with the SilkRoad.
KAMAZ trucks do well in the Dakar Rally.
49.9% owned by Rostec; 23.54% owned by Avtoinvest Limited & 15% by Daimler Truck. Made in Naberezhnye Chelny, Tatarstan, Russia. It is the center of a lot of Russian industry, and on the Kama River.
Watching these beasts rip through the Saudi plains, where the Dakar Rally is now held, as they race is an amazing sight to watch.
“New Vehicle Sales in Russia Collapsed by 82% in June”
Maybe if they consolidated operations as a US corporation they could make the Imploded Stocks list.