New Vehicle Sales in June 2022 Plunged 25% from June 2019, Back to 1970s Levels, on Inventory Shortages

Pent-up demand in time for the recession when supply might finally rise enough? This messed-up economy will continue to dish up surprises.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Automakers have now reported their June new vehicle sales, or their Q2 new vehicle sales, for the US, except Tesla, which doesn’t report US sales but only global sales. All automakers, even Toyota, and now even Tesla, are struggling with the ongoing semiconductor shortages, and they started the month of June with desperately low inventories on dealer lots and in transit.
And so new vehicle sales in June plunged by 13.5% from the already horribly beaten-down June 2021, to 1.127 million vehicles, and collapsed by 25% from June 2019, the last decent year in the industry, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis today:
Monthly v. quarterly sales, and what mess it is now.
All automakers used to report US sales (deliveries to end users) on a monthly basis, except Tesla, which doesn’t report US sales at all. Then GM decided in 2018 that it wasn’t going to do that anymore, and it switched to quarterly sales reports. Other automakers followed.
Ford switched from monthly to quarterly sales reporting in 2019. But then during the pandemic, Ford flip-flopped and switched back to monthly reporting, which now is making comparisons to the last decent year the industry had – 2019 – impossible because Ford only reported quarterly sales. But then there’s still 2018. So that’s where we’ll look for inspiration.
Today Ford bragged about its monthly sales for June that had jumped by 30.5% from June 2021. But wait…
In June 2019, Ford had reported only quarterly sales, and so we cannot compare Ford’s monthly sales in June 2022 to June 2019, the last decent June the industry had.
But June 2021 was when Ford ran out of inventory, and its sales collapsed to just 115,789 vehicles, down by 50% from June 2018 (230,635 vehicles).
And from that collapsed base in June 2021, Ford’s sales now jumped 30.5%, but they were still down by 34.0% from June 2018!!
So you see where this is going. In terms of quarterly sales, in Q2, Ford sold 483,688 vehicles. In Q2 2019, it had sold 650,336 vehicles. In other words, Ford’s Q2 sales plunged by 34% from the last decent Q2, in 2019. And Ford, among the hardest hit by the chip shortages, was among the worst decliners from the good times (2019).
These are huge sales declines, and they hit to a somewhat lesser or greater extent all legacy automakers.
Total new vehicle sales for the entire industry in Q2 plunged by 20.8% from the beaten-down levels in Q2 last year, to 3.29 million vehicles. While up a tad from Q1, sales were down 21.3% from Q2 2019. These quarterly sales figures in the 3.3 million range were first seen in the 1970s.
Not a demand issue, but a supply issue.
June started out with 1.13 million new vehicles in inventory on dealer lots and in transit, down by 70%, or by 2.68 million vehicles, from the same period in 2019, according to Cox Automotive, based on its Dealertrack data. In 2019, vehicle inventory averaged 3.66 million vehicles. So far this year, inventories averaged 1.10 million vehicles:
Under these conditions, customers end up having to order a vehicle and having to wait months for delivery. They’re still paying whatever prices, including over sticker. Automakers, with no inventory to promote, have cut their incentives from roughly 10% of MSRP in 2019 to just 2% of MSRP in June. And the average transaction price in June soared to a record of $45,844 on price increases, over-sticker prices, and automakers’ prioritization of high-end models to try to make up for the loss of volume.
These are signs of supply issues, not demand issues:
Pent-up demand in time for the recession when supply might finally rise enough?
In the period between February 2020 and June 2022, about 8 million fewer new vehicles were sold than in the period between February 2017 and June 2019. By the time production catches up with demand, there might be 10 million fewer new vehicles sold than in the equivalent pre-pandemic period.
These 10 million vehicles would amount to a huge shortfall. But it came because supply plunged due to shortages, and not because demand plunged, as during the Great Recession.
We don’t even know what demand really is; we just know it exceeds supply by a large enough amount to trigger these extraordinary pricing conditions, inventory shortages, and Americans’ sudden and large-scale willingness to order vehicles.
Vehicles don’t last forever – they last longer than they used to, but still not forever. And people are hanging on longer to what they already have, but they can’t hang on to their vehicles forever. Eventually they’re going to replace these vehicles.
So when supply finally increases – which may be just around the time that a recession might waltz into the economy – lots of people have been waiting in some cases years to buy a new vehicle. A recession means that some people lose their jobs, but most people just keep working and keep earning money, and now finally, there are some vehicles on the lot that they can buy.
The pent-up demand might not be all of the 10 million vehicles, but maybe only a part of it, and it won’t materialize all at once, but it will be there when supply arrives, even though the above-sticker prices might have to disappear, and dealers might have to slap on some discounts from MSRP, for these people to buy.
But that hidden demand is now sitting out there, and is growing every month, waiting for supply, waiting for the market to somehow normalize. I think this is one of many factors – similar to the labor shortages and other issues – why the next recession may not be much of a recession in the real economy, though financial markets will be struggling with much higher interest rates, QT, and inflation.
By the time supply comes back to normal levels we may have interest rates at levels that may make financing a car a lot more expensive than when we were having 0% deals. This will help keep a cap on sales I think
We already have interest rates jumping higher.
Example, 2022 Toyota tundra, 5.49% finance or 7.49% lease.
This will go up another point or two by Q4.
The supply/demand equilibrium may be reached faster than anyone is thinking.
Look at housing, the supply is heading up in notches as buyers stay away for one reason or another.
DM: Tesla is no longer the world’s largest electric vehicle maker as China’s Warren Buffet-backed BYD takes the top spot by outselling the Elon Musk’s company by 77,000 EVs in the first six months of this year
BYD, an auto giant backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, saw a 315 percent jump in sales from last year – it sold 640,000 electric vehicles, while Tesla delivered 564,000.
BYD is a huge company. Besides cars, they sell electric delivery trucks worldwide and in the U.S. They make their own batteries for their vehicles and also sell battery assemblies to other EV manufacturers. They also manufacture their own chips for their vehicles.
They sell electric buses in the US too, assembled in the US.
A beautiful day.
“why the next recession may not be much of a recession in the real economy, though financial markets will be struggling with much higher interest rates, QT, and inflation.”
Great take on the future wolf.
All of the established car manufactures management really dropped the ball here. If one of them could have put cars into lots, there was a good amount of share to take.
For those skeptical, I can just point to the gaming consoles, which are dependent on chips too. M$ figured out a way to improve their chip supply first and have been taking some of Sony’s share to reach parity in 2022 (sony had legacy and first year numbers suggesting that they should be outselling Xbox).
That none of the auto cos figured out a way to get to the front of the line re chips is collective managerial incompetence. These are five figure products being held back by one or two figure chips. That or antitrust. But I would rather err on stupidity rather than malfeasance.
I’m so tired of these stupid-ass comparisons. Semiconductors are not potato ships. You cannot use the chips designed for a game console or a tablet or a crypto mining rig in a review mirror or in the sensor of a catalytic converter. They’re NOT the same chips!!! Got it???
Vehicles have thousands of specialized chips today. If they’re out of one of those specialized $4 el-cheapo trailing-edge chips, they cannot finish the vehicle, even if there is a huge glut of processors for crypto mining rigs. Got it???
The BMW 330i xDrive Sedan is an inline 4 cylinder, 2 liter turbo AWD. It runs 50 grand. Five are in production or in transit at the Penske dealership in Bloomington, MN. Nothing on the lot & ready to go.
One would think that if Ford had anything remotely comparative for 40 grand, they would be moving out the door like hotcakes.
As I was looking over a 39 year-old college textbook for electronics, I came across a chapter on microprocessors.
“The most inexpensive microprocessor chips cost as little as $2 in quantity, and considerable computational power is available for $10.” from ‘The Art Of Electronics’ 1983 reprint (first out in 1980).
The chapter starts with a look at the Intel 8085. I bet Ford’s engineers wished they had access to these old things. “Rear-view mirror control” eh?
And just to make a point, the new Italian naked bike that replaces my 2019 version, has adjustable, on the fly, engine braking that’s computer controlled. You’re rolling down the highway at 70 mph and let off the throttle; do you want to coast or do you want to slow down? The Tuono (Italian for thunder) lets the rider set the bike up to their liking in every aspect you could imagine.
“Computers on wheels.” And, my bicycle’s Lithium-ion batteries for the derailleurs’ Bluetooth wireless shifting are all charged up and ready to go for tomorrow’s ride.
No computer chips, no cars. Sad, really.
I’m already there, so I have no where to go anyway.
Dan Romig,
“One would think that if Ford had anything remotely comparative for 40 grand, they would be moving out the door like hotcakes.”
Yes, they’re sold before they arrive on the lot. There is nearly nothing on the lot. There are long waiting lists for all of Ford’s EVs, including the Mach E Mustang which will blow the doors off the BMW you cited (0-60 in 3.5 seconds). Get on the waiting list.
Like I said, it’s a SUPPLY problem, not a demand problem.
I think the demand side will fizzle fast. So many jobs are from massive Fed fake printed money. Dash, wework, zoom, now Facebook, so many more. Unprecedented fake money created all kinds of silly jobs that will not be holding up imho. When the housing ponzi blows shortly, the whole house of cards with it’s massive debt will show what a real job is and reveal true demand. The Fed would have to do massive QE again to save a complete implosion.
I know a couple of people who got laid off by startups. They had new jobs already lined up and just jumped ship, no problem. Labor shortage in tech – and nearly everywhere – is still there. The layoffs you’re seeing are minuscule in numbers.
States and municipal governments are swimming in money from the pandemic stimulus and huge massive tax revenues — and they’re now trying to spend it, and they will spend it. That stimulus money from 2020-2021 is still circulating everywhere.
Consumers’ incomes have risen, and they’re spending like crazy. San Francisco is crawling with tourists. They’re throwing money around left and right. Airports are packed, planes are packed, people don’t mind the high prices, they’re paying whatever. All this stuff about the consumer being “tapped out” is just nonsense.
“The chapter starts with a look at the Intel 8085. ”
That’s a blast from the past. I worked with the 8085 from 1985 to 1989 at a fiber optics test equipment company called 3M Photodyne. The 8085 was a general purpose microprocessor used in all kinds of equipment. After that I moved on to another Intel microcontroller called the 8051. Believe or not, but new derivatives of the 8-bit 8051 are still being produced today.
Oh, and the 2006 Kawasaki KLR 650 that I ride, is unchanged from the original design in 1986. Not a single computer chip is used. A slow ugly dinosaur of a motorcycle… but I love it!
@Harvey
I love these no-nonsense diehard bikes. I am riding a 1992 Kawasaki Zephyr ZR1100, constructed on the philosophy of the legendary Z900, and there is not an LED display or chip in sight.
With proper maintenance these things will still be around in the year 2100, when all the current chip-stuffed rolling playstations will be long gone because the electronics that power them have failed and become impossible to replace.
New cars and motorbikes are becoming more and more like smartphones. End-of-life is built-in and once that is reached they can only be scrapped. How this terrible waste continues to be tolerated by the “save our planet” crowd remains a mystery to me.
I work with auto dealers and so far so good — business as usual. I suppose they are making due with lower volume but higher prices.
A quick check of security cameras on storage lots show a little higher inventory versus 2021, but still looking like about 80% empty.
I wish I bought a minivan before the pandemic.
There are actually a couple of reasons why the average age of cars on the road goes up. Reason one could be that they are built better and last longer but it could also be that the supply of new cars is so pitiful and expensive people have to keep driving their old cars no matter what. As evidence of the second theory is the old East German Trabant , which stayed on the road for an average of 28 years. Where these communist wonder cars really twice as well built as the average Toyota, or was it the 9 years that the average East German had to wait to qualify To buy one? Are our cars better, or are we just becoming more like the old East Germany?
2013 Altima 3.5 S
172,000 miles
3 wheel bearings
1 battery
Tires and brakes
14.0 quarter mile
32 overall mpg
Try to imagine a 1970s or 1980s car doing that. Cars now are way, way better.
We are becoming more like a third-world country, if not East Germany. I suspect that due to the banksters’ “Federal” Reserve’s creation of inflation for years to decrease the banksters’ liabilities, most Americans have lost so much purchasing power that, except for the more wealthy baby boomers and their heirs, fewer and fewer of the more expensive cars will be purchased each year. Like other countries, Americans will probably move to lower level, smaller cars, except maybe for very cheaply produced, domestically produced trucks.
More and more Americans will become poorer and poorer due to the effective corruption tax. Aside from China, which leads us by a mile, we are one of the most corrupt countries in history with the greatest wealth inequality due to the corrupt efforts (“financial innovation” of new cons/scams) of the parasitic banksters and financiers.
Smells like it’s the 90’s Soviet Union in the US today.
With the chip shortage producers have at least an excuse for bad sales numbers. Hard to analyze this.