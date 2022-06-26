Average Transaction Price for New Vehicles Hits Record $45,844 in June, as Consumer Still Pay No-Matter-What, amid Inventory Shortages, Record Per-Unit Gross Profits at Dealers

And despite the surge in interest rates for auto loans.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The average transaction price (ATP) of new vehicles sold by dealers to retail customers in June hit a new breath-taking record high of $45,844, up by 14.5% from a year ago, and beating the prior record set in May, according to estimates by J.D. Power, even as the pace of new vehicle deliveries to retail customers in June is expected to have plunged by 18% from a year ago, while many dealers were short or out of the models that would sell in large numbers, as automakers continue to struggle with semiconductor shortages, triggering production shortfalls.
With overall inventories near historic lows, and barely improved from the desperate levels last year, prices continued to surge, driven by historically low incentives from automakers and by addendum stickers from dealers, but also by the prioritization of the most expensive trim packages and models by automakers, and that’s how the ATP jumped to a new record.
Since June 2019, the ATP has spiked by 36%, or by over ten grand! The chart shows ATPs for December and June of each year. Note the pre-pandemic seasonality, where the ATP hit a high in December but dropped from there to June every year. But in June 2020, the ATP was level with December for the first time. From then on, the ATP just spiked without regard to seasonality, including this June. The green line connects the Decembers:
The inventory nightmare.
June started out with new vehicle inventories at desperately low levels as automakers continued to struggle with the semiconductor shortages that will now drag into 2023. Months ago, many automakers stopped taking orders for certain models for the 2022 model year, where waiting lists were so huge that they cannot be built this year, given the supply constraints. For example, Ford stopped taking orders and reservations for the 2022 Maverick baby-truck (hybrid), the F-150 Lightning (EV), and the Mustang Mach-E (EV).
So June started out with 1.13 million new vehicles in inventory on dealer lots and in transit, down by 70%, or by 2.68 million vehicles, from the beginning of June 2019, according to separate reporting from Cox Automotive, based on its Dealertrack data. In all of 2019, the new vehicle inventory averaged 3.66 million vehicles, with many models simply out of stock and not even orderable. Starting a few months ago, an additional inventory problem cropped up: Customers, mauled by spiking gasoline prices, started switching to more fuel efficient cars and compact SUVs that no one was prepared for, and dealers ran out.
So, record per-vehicle gross profits at dealers.
The combination of enough demand that cannot be built due to the semiconductor shortages and these historically low inventory levels that resulted in record high ATPs allowed dealers to make record per-vehicle gross profits.
Total gross profit per vehicle delivered – which includes gross profit from the vehicle plus the profit from finance and insurance sales (F&I) – jumped to a record of $5,123, up by $1,174 from the already sky-high levels of June 2021, according to J.D. Power estimates. This per-vehicle gross profit at dealers is over 2.5 times of what it was in the normal times of June 2019.
At the per-vehicle level, the amounts of money made by dealers are just astounding, as consumers pay no matter what, including big-fat addendum stickers. This is a reflection of the inflationary mindset, and dealers and automakers adjust pricing to take advantage of it. Consumers could just as well go on a buyers’ strike and refuse to buy or order at these ridiculous prices, which would end these price spikes, but they haven’t yet.
These massive per-vehicle gross profits allowed all dealers combined to make $4.9 billion in aggregate in their sales departments, up by 10% from June last year, and the fourth biggest profit for any month, despite the plunge in volume.
Automakers slashed incentives to record lows, lease incentives died.
The average amount that automakers spent on incentives, either paid to dealers or rebated to retail customers, dropped by 59% from the already lowest levels on record a year ago, to just $930 per vehicle on average, the second month in a row under $1,000, according to J.D. Power estimates. This includes incentives for leases, and those have been eliminated entirely.
Incentive spending as a percent of MSRP in June dropped to a record low of about 2% of MSRP. By comparison, back in 2019, incentive spending was in the range of 10% of MSRP.
Incentive spending is how automakers adjust prices since the MSRPs are set at the beginning of the model year and are not changed during the model year.
This massive reduction of incentive spending translates into huge per-vehicle gross profits for automakers.
Affordability? Forget it.
The average interest rate on new vehicle loans rose to over 5% in June, according to J. D. Power estimates. And despite record high trade-in value due to the ridiculous spike in used vehicle prices, which bring down the amount to be financed, the average monthly payment jumped by 12.8% from June last year.
But at this point still, consumers who can afford it pay no matter what to get a new vehicle, and many of them now order it, and they pay addendum stickers, and they pay higher interest rates, and demand still exceeds supply.
Most consumers could just as well drive what they already have for another year or two or five, which makes new vehicles a discretionary purchase, unlike food. And consumers could react to these prices and interest rates, but they haven’t yet, which shows that the inflationary mindset is running wild.
At some point, the Fed’s future rate hikes may finally lead to auto-loan interest rates that are so high that they will cut demand below the level of supply, allowing inventories to build, and prices to settle, and inflationary pressures to recede, but not yet.
It remains hard to see what actual demand would be under these conditions if supply were back to pre-pandemic normal levels. And all this shows is that inflationary pressures in new vehicles are not yet receding because enough consumers continue to play along.
This is part of the re-set. A lower standard of living.
What? Reset? It looks just as Wolf has pictured it in the article. Give it some time.
Wolf wrote: ” per-vehicle gross profit at dealers is over 2.5 times of what it was in the normal times of June 2019.”
Record profits. Where is the incentive to do anything different ?
Yes, not the best time to buy a new car.
My lease is close to be over and its best time for buying my leased car for the contract price , about $12k, same car in the market is $18k buying from private party and being offered by dealers for $21k.
If I return my leased car, I will get $2000 as bonus. LOL but I have to pay premium again for a new lease
Quit leasing cars. You’re getting fleeced.
“Lower your expectations.”
In my experience with Dealertrack, – (which, admittedly is a few years old at this point) – their data is skewed because the feeds they get from the dealerships are not uniformly placed across the country nor are they equally representative of the franchises reporting.
IIRC, there are large blocks of non-reporting dealers in certain geographic areas (I think Chicago was one of them… I had to arm wrestle a friend into subscribing so we could be represented by more than 2 dealerships) and there were large holes in flyover and the PNW where reporting was zero.
Estimates of incentive spending are notoriously inaccurate. I had actual $ figures PNVR for the company I worked for and DT data often overstated them by multiple 100’s. They could also be understated, depending on how the incentives were structured as they couldn’t see the penetration of certain types of offers (things like military discounts, owner loyalty, stair-steps, etc..).
Sure, the numbers are useful for comparison – but that’s only if the pool of contributing dealers remains consistent.
The Dealertrack inventory data tracks fairly closely similar data from the Census, which is derived from surveys of dealerships across the board, but lags Dealertrack by more than a month. We just got April data from the Census, while Cox Automotive, which owns Dealertrack, already provided end of May data.
Ignore the data at your own risk!!
My comments were focused primarily on incentive spending. For inventory data we used our own records as well as DMS (Dealer Management System) output – which was real time.
The company was “weird” by automotive standards in that we didn’t chase market share for the sake of chasing market share. We sold to our business plan and adjusted strategies to achieve those numbers while maximizing plant profitability and production. How many cars Chrysler, Toyota or Ford had in inventory bore little influence on that. Worrying about everything a competitor is doing leads to stupid decisions (chasing market share) and a ticket to the race to the bottom. Field sales was the king of arm waving, which was why we tried to keep them away from the budgets as they’d try to spend their way to success.
The only time market share became an issue was when the C-suite wanted to beat us over the head with it…. then, when you asked for the funds to achieve market share parity, you were shown the door with the admonishment of “we sell to the plan, not chase market share”…..
Fun times!
I think a lot of people see war on the horizon and say” what the hell I’ll live for today”. The top 20% of Americans seem to be spending like there’s no tomorrow. I’ve never seen so many people at the beach this fathers day weekend. 20$ hamburgers 8$ beers! Yikes!
Top 10-20% of Americans are the ONES who have 70%-90% of Wall St wealth since ’09, unlike the bottom 90% who have less than 7%!
So I am NOT surprised! For them life is a paradise. They thank Mr. Powell and Co, profusely! Even the if the rates to 5% or 6% it matters little to them.
Those between the 11th and 20th percentiles measured by net worth are middle class but that’s all. If they are also (approximately) in the same range measured by income, depending upon where they live, their household size, and their lifestyle, might be as you describe.
Most I suspect aren’t, not even close, because they tend to live in higher cost areas where the better jobs are located and their living standards consume most of their income.
I attribute these spending habits to the mania. An asset crash and a job loss recession can turn the financial circumstances of these people “upside down” rather quickly, as it did in 2008.
And such people that live in the high cost areas chose to have one or more children when they weren’t ready (and they are spending over $3,000 a month to rent a one bedroom apt)
WSJ said the average wealth of a home owner is 245k compared to 6700 for renters. That seemed hard to believe
Anyway things are slowing down. They said homes that used to get 20 bids are only seeing 3 to 5.
They also said the typical monthly house payment with 20% down is $2038 and in 2018 it was $1378. This payment takes up 41% of a families income when in 2018 it was 32%
What if cars and trucks didn’t have chips? You know like anything built before 1995.
Last time I purchased a new car was in October 2018. It was a Honda Accord Hybrid Base. Dealer had 20+ of these models in stock, they were not moving. I was trading in a pick up truck for the Accord. Switched jobs and no longer needed the pick up truck, but would be driving into NYC on a weekly basis and the NY/NJ area provides discounts for tolls when you have a hybrid car. I paid $24K OTD, which was MSRP at the time for the base model. Lots of incentives from the dealer.
Fast forward to today. We are back in the market since my son will get his license in September. There are three options on the table. Option 1: he doesn’t get a car and uses the two cars at home whenever they are available. Option 2: buy a used car. Used car prices have softened, but not enough for my liking. Option 3: upgrade the wife’s ride and have him drive the “old” car, which would be a 2012 Honda. The problem is every new vehicle we go see has a minimum of $4K dealer addendum, and as high as $8K. This is for SUVs in the $30-40K MSRP range. Zero dealer incentives except for military/recent grad/loyalty in the $500 range. We REFUSE to buy a car until the madness stops.
I agree with Wolf, people do not have to buy a car. They buy it because they WANT it. Just like people don’t have to buy a $1,200 phone, or $7 Frappuccino, or $500 headphones, or $1,200 sneakers. They buy these things because they want to.
Good article. Absolutely agree. People are addicted to “New”. Made plans to take my 03 Audi A6 in for some much needed service in 2 weeks. Have zero interest in a new car. Just need a good independent garage 🤠
The last car we bought was in 2020 before things got really out of hand with the dealers because someone crashed into our car and totaled it. It would be interesting to have a breakdown of who and why people are buying. A quick Google search shows 5 million car accidents a year with property damage (unclear what percentage are totaled). Then there is your situation of people turning 16+ and needing a car to get to school or work or whatever. Then of course are the 10 percenters that made tons of money in stock the last few years where money is no object. For those first 2 groups of people, buying a car is not “discretionary” but I’m not sure what percentage of buyers that represents.
Pray that your car isn’t involved in a collision. Last year, my 17 year old minivan which was in very good condition was rear ended. Luckily, I was able to keep driving it, because the insurance value for the van was only $2100 if totaled. I was lucky, but I could have easily been forced to purchase something in this crazy market.
Yes, the dealer profits really are gross.
I thought they were net? 🤣
No 16 year old needs a new car especially if they live in any big city where insurance rates will be sky high.
Even families that live on park and 5th avenues in NYC use car services or Uber and get this people not in the top 1% can use the subway or bus.
Why “gross.” Just market conditions. No one has to buy a new vehicle. When lots are full, vehicles are not selling, salespeople being laid off – there is little sympathy for dealers. It’s not gross when dealers have to sell at little to no profit….. Just the other side of the capitalist coin. Supply/demand.
No doubt Americans love their vehicles and so many will acquire them in any way possible no matter what the cost to the budget. And apparently, fuel prices aren’t too big an issue, it’s pandemic over, hit the road 2022.
Cars and trucks are such an important part of life, pricing is going to take a good while to thrash out. On top of this, who could come close to predicting what types of vehicles will be on the lots in five years?
My 2004 Honda Accord has only 63,000 miles on the odometer. I’ll drive this car until it drops, I drop, or car dealers drop. Of course, I would like a new car radio, but those apparently require computer chips, too.
You drive even less than me. My 6 years old civic has 23k on it. In 18 years it would be 70k miles unless I go on a cross country trip!
you can replace your radio very easily.
go onto crutchfield, put in your car model / year, they will list radios/speakers that fit (space and interface).
The hardest part is getting the dash cover off, which itself is only a youtube query away.
The entire job takes an hour or so, the new radios are way, way better than what you get in a low spec or older car.
If you do replace the radio know that you won’t get the full benefit if you also have cheap stock speakers.
Was quite a fun project, surprisingly easy.
No I wouldn’t unless you want to completely mess up the whole system.
It’s not nearly as plug and play like replacing an older hard drive with an SSD or memory in a laptop. Many cars you can’t because the ECU won’t ‘accept’ it and you may have to goto the dealer that charges $130 an hour to put it in and make sure that it works properly so the car doesn’t completely shut down and stall on the highway
Buy what ever parts are needed and pay the shop their hourly labor charge
This just isn’t correct at all. Crutchfield sell a tonne of these every year, there are hundreds of reviews of successful installs for hundreds of radios.
They (and other providers) explicitly recommend models compatible with your car.
> stall on the highway
all the best with your auto shop by the way!
g is right…
Many of the head units are indeed plug and play with wire harness adapters to keep steering wheel controls if you have them…
Most are more capable than a low end unit as well…
If you’re not comfortable taking your dash apart, find the shop all the kids go to and let them take care of you…
Emphasizing how totally wrong this post of NickL is. Crutchfield will sell you everything you need including the wiring adapter. They will walk you through the install over the phone if necessary.
The ECU has nothing whatsoever to do with the stereo (although that may be changing these days) in a 2004 Accord.
Seriously, call them up and go over options for your car. I’ve been buying from them for more than 30 years.
NickL,
During the late 80’s when I turned 16, my Minneapolis grandma let me drive my deceased grandpa’s 1973 battle tank-sized Chrysler New Yorker around the metro area on my own.
The glorious land yacht only had one problem: A stodgy old AM radio with one speaker.
My inner teenager solution? Set down a big boombox and a big holder of cassette tapes in the front passenger seat so I could still listen to Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd in the giant cruiser, enjoying the Twin City sunsets without damaging or altering the car in any way.
2008 with 53k for us, but in New England the corrosion will be the death of it. Freaking out a bit at the fear it heads south and we become unwilling shoppers in this exploitive nightmare. Grateful Wolf provides this data along with his future forecasts.
Any sales *volume* data?
(I scanned the article and did a quick kw search…did not see any).
Insane price hikes are a bit less troubling if only 50% of typical sales volume is occurring (idiots will always idiot).
Also…we’re 24+ months into the pandemic and manufacturers haven’t been able to re-engineer a less chip-filled car? Which *all* cars were through perhaps mid 90’s?
And some manufacturers/models aren’t less chip exposed?
(How about Indian/etc auto industry – are *all* their models chip heavy/starved)?
Or chip switchable?
And nobody ever heard of a %#@$% scooter?
There was a ginormous scooter boom less than 10 years ago with prices starting at $650. Haven’t heard much about scooter substitution – why not? Do all buyers love being bent over?
There are a lot of questions and not so many detailed answers, after this strange post 1 million Covid dead/1.5 yr closed economy hyper “boom”.
CAS127: I happen to know that my 89 Corvette had 12 microprocessors.
Government mandates (for example, backup cameras, vehicle stability control, ABS, airbags, drive by wire, emissions controls, MPG standards and transmission / engine controls) and consumer preference dictate how many chips are required. It has been proven for years that the appetite for basic transportation vehicles is limited. Historically, those are the lowest profit, slowest selling vehicles – the antithesis of what the manufacturers require in the current climate. You also must realize that the testing of a new vehicle is extensive… it can take up to 5 years to suss out a new product and pass all the mandated tests and certifications – and the cost of those certifications is staggering.
A scooter on today’s roads in the area where I live is a death wish.
If you are referring to scooters like the ones available for rental (like Bird), those are available near my office.
City ordinances don’t allow riders to use sidewalks anymore and yes, read about a few deaths as a result.
Infrastructure wasn’t built to handle cars, pedestrians, and other forms of transportation (scooters, bicycles) especially for the current population density.
The area near work is one of the most walkable, but it’s concurrently an annoyance when driving. Better now versus before the pandemic.
Had an instructor once who was an avid bicyclist…
She railed about having the right of way with this, or the right of that, and how people should totally be aware of a bike, yada, yada….
In conversation, I politely reminded her that, yeah, she may be “right”, just try not to be “ dead” right…
Down here in the land of cataracts and 20/100, there ain’t no way…
I did have an idea to make some stickers of mailboxes, trash cans and bikes that people could put on their drivers door, like the fighter pilots do…
AF,
Actually I was thinking of the larger scooters (think Chinese knock off Vespas) rather than the Bird flocks. Those Chinese scooters are perfectly adequate for 5 mile commutes and there are probably some after mkt add ons that even allow for limited cargo carriage (groceries).
Nowhere near the equivalent of a car…but their $650 entry price ain’t $45k either.
And every college student/part-timing spouse/etc not using a car, applies downward pressure to the price-setting demand curve.
1) In Mar 2020 dealers parking lots and safe parking lots were full to the rim.
2) It took over a year to liquidate what they got.
3) Dealers adjusted their business model from selling what u got to clicking on line. High turnover X high profit margin = perfection
4) Dealers profit margin exploded : selling small, midsize cars, used cars, vans, high end pickup trucks, along with lean inventory, maintenance and parts.
5) Winners are sold out.
6) Losers, low turnover, min required samples.
7) No inflection point, nothing wrong…
Different markets, different pricing. I signed for a new car the other week. All bells and whistles, to be delivered in four months to half a year. The only reason to go with a top spec car was a campaign deal. The deal was cheaper than a lower spec car list price.
The only car I ever bought from an American dealer was my beloved 1974 Plymouth Duster 318 V8 (bought with my end-of-service largess after I came home from a 2-year Peace Corps gig in West Africa in 1976).
My cheapskate philosophy was always: Let other people buy the premium cars. And being a car DIY scavenger has paid off in a life of otherwise modest middle-class means.
Now I enjoy driving a motor scooter a short way to the traditional local market area here in Thailand to buy food / beer / wine etc. Other required car excursions, my wife drives in her Honda BRV.
Doesn’t the Thailand market demand and manufacturers produce a larger volume of economical utilitarian vehicles? Other countries definitely have a very different vehicle mix. Went to the Sweden Volvo site and was astounded that you could still buy them with tiny diesels and manual transmissions.
Many many much more economical vehicles of all sorts and sizes and so forth are totally available many places on the globe, and can certifiably be made much more ”green” and efficient.
But, NOT in USA because USA has policy of letting anyone who can fog a mirror vote AND drive,,, SO WE, in this case the universal USA WE,
MUST be protected from our own ignorance and arrogance once again…
OTOH, from what’s happening right now,,,
Certainly seems that, ”it won’t be long” until a ton of changes more or less end all of the nanny state BS.
JS: The hugely prevalent economical utilitarian vehicles in Thailand are swarms of motorcycles and motor scooters. Not unusual to see a parent, or both parents, along with a child or two on a motor scooter. Grannies and obese people also.
That’s why I have my wife do almost all the driving. I don’t want to feel guilty the rest of my life for killing or crippling someone.
btw: “…most Americans, other than pure car enthusiasts, will choose an automatic car. In Europe, it is far more common to learn to drive in a manual-transmission vehicle, and the tradition carries on. Until recently, it was also far easier to buy a manual car in Europe and maintain it so it was considered a no-brainer.”
All the more reason rate hikes are not stopping anytime soon…I wouldn’t buy into this false stock rise…money will keep flowing out of the stock markets…possibly the outflow is being used to buy vehicles before rates get out of hand
Cheers
Stocks should go up until the G7 summit meeting is over then they should fall. The June CPI print has to be a negative for stocks. Stocks always seem to go up before a major holiday in America. July 4th.
You would think people would be driving more carefully these days given the cost of replacing cars that are so easily “totaled”.
The typical income for 2022 according to the government is $52,000 per year. A new vehicle would cost approximately 88% of a years income.
More people will figure out they don’t need a new car.
Median household income should be slightly above $70,000 now. It was about $67,000 per FRED a few years ago.
Given today’s living costs, I’d describe most households of two or more anywhere near this level as “working class” or “working poor”. It’s decidedly not “middle class” when combined with anything near the median net worth.
Cars are funny thing, and I believe this has to do with shifting demographics and priorities.
I live in completely Hispanic dominated area of Tampa. 3 bed 2 bath working class type neighborhood (with also insane housing prices atm).
When I go for my daily walk I am always amazed that in front of a modest house there are often 4 to 6 cars jammed in. They cover every inch of dirt with pavers or concrete to create more parking. Home sharing and multiple rentals on one property are rampant. Many put sheds, trailers etc in the yard and rent them.
These cars combined are valued multiple times more than the property they are parked in front. It has to be a cultural shift.
When I was a kid growing up in a more affluent area in Chicago, much more affluent really, most people drove used cars, bought used cars or bought more modest new cars. A new Cadillac in the neighborhood was the talk of the neighbors.
Maintenance or improvement on the home today is less of a priority than having a new luxury SUV in the drive or a jacked up 60k F150. That is a complete flip from 50 years ago.
Expensive new cars were for most, an unnecessary luxury even though most could easily afford them.
In this new culture I am now immersed cars are a necessary status symbol, needed at any cost, although most do not seem to be in a position to afford them.
A total cultural paradigm shift has occurred, aided by longer and longer financing options likely also.
Looking at population statistics would at least support the demographic shift. That, in all reality, is shifting the reality of purchases across the whole consumer spectrum.
It is the same here in Queens NYC. By the way how do 6 people share a 3 bedroom house or in some cases 2 or 3 unrelated people crammed into a one bedroom but of course everyone owns at least one car when you have subway and bus service.
I live in a rent regulated 2 bedroom apt alone and have a six year old Honda Civic
And no 16 year old needs a new car as I saw above. They can use the subway or bus like millions still do..i assume mommy and daddy are paying for insurance and $5.00 gas as is “so common” now
Not to mention that this demographic loves to double park, considers the street an extension of their driveway, loves to party and make noise.
Lots of Florida is like that now.
That stated, you’ll see the same thing in Palatka, Alachua and other little places too. Difference being they are modded out trucks parked in front of trailers.
Lots of FL and the rest of the SE has been like that for many years to my certain experience matey!
Remember well, driving through the countryside as far back as the 1950s and since, seeing new pick up trucks and a TV antenna on run down housing/trailers, etc.
And for the top of the line pick ups, saw a new one last week in a dealer showroom,,, marked sold but still had the sticker — $$$115,000.00
Wow absolutely insane
“These cars combined are valued multiple times more than the property they are parked in front. It has to be a cultural shift.”
Totally a cultural shift.
It also explains why the majority of people fitting this profile will never have any meaningful net worth, certainly not when the asset mania collapses.
Per FRED “real” median net worth was something like $120K or $130K a few years ago. Presumably somewhat higher now due to the housing bubble.
Still, if a household owns two cars collectively worth $60K, $80K or even $40K, under normal market conditions (prior to the insane pandemic distortions), it should be evident that it’s impossible to build meaningful wealth when an “asset” representing such a large percentage of someone’s net worth is constantly depreciating.
Just one reason to sell the 2019 $$$ pick up truck and buy two older ”collector’s item” vehicles in it’s place, vehicles whose $ price low point is behind them and which actually become worth more over time,,,
( As one example, my first car cost me $600.00, and is now available for $60,000.00, but ya better hurry, LOL)
As suggested above, better to have a ”back up” in place in case one of the poor drivers drives into you.
And as also above, the electronics, chips, etc., on the newer vehicles mean months in the shop if anything does go wrong,,, which of course it won’t, ever,, eh
I’m hoping my 2017 RAV4 out-lives me. I’m 72.
I’m hoping my 2022 X3M does not out-live me. I’m 74
Better to hope you are buying a new 2052 some day….
And get a couple decades out of it.
And while I am on the subject:
Never have a bucket list. After you finish it you have to die….
😆
Yeah, admittedly that could be construed as a strange wish.
1) Payroll, pensions, disabilities, veterans health, housing…chew up over 90% of DOD budget.. little left for procurement of assets. Foreign countries, our friends, that depend on us, finance our industrial might.
2) If a self driving military vehicle get a bullet in the head, no harm is done.
3) If a self driving car get a left hook in Walmart, AI is blind.
4) We are wasting money on silicon valley executives, software engineers, foreign countries R&D, doing nothing for soccer moms and shoppers….
5) Rookie software engineers, out of college, demand higher compensations than their bosses, jolting JOLTS.
Regarding software devs. Attrition is so high (work for a huge US company) that I even had news of someone quitting come to me during a screen share with higher ups.
This person had very little experience, wasn’t really a strong developer, had a good work ethic and potential, but nothing you can bank yet.
The dev went to a FANG and got paid more than myself and another dev lead, who have between us 25 years and direct all the projects and the tech side and much of the business domain.
I’m underpaid, but the new salaries are just out the park.
Well, back to interview prep work…
But if you are over age 45 and a Caucasian male and not working or maybe took some time off from working (which you think hiring managers would understand due to COVID but shouldn’t have to explain like you are on the witness stand in court) you are screwed while 20 & 30 something hipsters and those that look like Mitt Romney’s kids (when he was running in 2012) are getting hiring in droves because as you say they have a ‘good work ethic’ and more importantly they have the 3 W’s which you need to get ahead now (wealthy, WASPY and white) so they are just hired based on nice interview and social skills
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. I’m jumping ship this month for a 40% raise myself. Once in a lifetime opportunity to reset my total comp package.
yes agreed I’m going to do the same, going to try and get a promotion to boot
How long can the manufacturers support their current workforces at this low level of production? Profit is higher, but the big chunk being siphoned by the dealers doesn’t help GM pay the employees sitting on their hands.
Check there debt enormous
Everybody should Google “Zombie Companies” (basically publicly traded corporations that are barely breaking even/covering debt service).
The small rate hikes to date have an excellent chance of pushing them into bankruptcy and various academic studies have found many, many hundreds of them.
I won’t speak to GM, but a significant purpose of ZIRP was to keep the zombies alive.
I read all this semiconductor shortage info, and it all makes sense.
But then I go on Amazon and there are reams of products that use semiconductors.
Faint smell of fish somewhere, but cannot locate the source.
The supply of semiconductors is not one big pool like oil or cotton or wheat.
Company A makes their chips at TSMC. Company B makes their chips at UMC or Intel or Global Foundries. Worse, remember that TSMC produces chips at 5 nm, 7 nm, 12 nm, 20 nm, 28 nm, 45 nm, 55 nm, etc. etc. They have new fabs being built at 3 nm and I suspect they still have some old fabs building legacy chips well above 55 nm.
It is *hard* and *expensive* to move a product between processes even within a single fabrication company.
I think the meaning of “expensive” is obvious. But “hard” means that it might take 6 months or even over a year to move a product, using a team of seasoned engineers.
Cheers,
The dealers may be making a fortune in this market… it is all variable costs to them… they pay for the cars and the labor only if they sell. Their only fixed costs are the parking lot and the electric bill.
But I have a hard time believing that FORD, GM, and the rest of the manufacturers are happy with selling fewer and fewer cars. The fixed costs of those factories require a certain level of production across them that can’t be made up by simply eliminating sales incentives.
Wolf,
Think the same way, something is fishy and looks like a made up story. Seems like a short was there at that time but now its hard to believe the old story. What is behind this shortage. I feel a kind of jaw bowing is going on behind the curtain , to not produce. I dont know but just feels fishy
China buying them all ,they hoarded copper,food who knows what else. This is your inflation problem ,that forked tounge politicians,say are supply chain issues,Bullshit
US automakers are on a path either to irrelevancy or out of existence.
Not sure what GM’s US share is now but last I checked, think it was about 20%. Back in their heyday, it was over 50%. More recently, Ford’s revenues are larger than GM’s. Can’t remember when it first happened but GM used to be a much bigger company. Of course, Ford didn’t have as many name brands which they eliminated and didn’t file for bankruptcy in 2008 either.
US automakers can’t compete on small cars. So for the past decade or so they have only wanted to build giant SUVs, crossovers, and pickups. Interestingly electric vehicles may get them back in the Market Share game
Upgraded my car this weekend.
I added a fuse tap and a wire to my satnav, which normally plugs into the cigarette lighter/charger. About $20, all in.
Upgraded the radio and speakers the other week.
Livin’ the dream. I will wait for prices to fall, unless it dies on me.
During the high gas prices in 2010 I was shopping for a Ford Fusion Hybrid since my wife’s car was rear ended (still drivable but needed other repairs). Local dealer added the market adjustment to the MSRP so I just walked away and kept her car. Gas prices dropped and I was able to pick up a 2010 Fusion Hybrid at less than MSRP. Still have it.
1) India sacrificed soldiers in WWI and WWII. India produced
stuff for the British Empire war machine, piling cash/gold in London banks.
2) According to the law the colonies could spend their money only in the Empire.
3) In 1945 US treasury changed the rules : the colonies could spend it anywhere. Within 1,000 days the British Empire collapsed.
4) In the 1940’s/ early 50’s US dominated 90% of the global GDP.
5) India refused to become a US colony.
6) Nixon opened China. China expanded their Monroe and silk road doctrine to Gwadar Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Djibuti… surround India from the Himalaya, Afghanistan and Kashmir.
7) US dollar is strong, because: Japan, S.Korea, Taiwan, Australia, India, Poland, Lita, Germany, England, Sweden… need us more than
ever…
Great overview, Wolf..
Lady I know took VW SUV for sensor (chip) failure) and at the payment desk informed her that vehicle had an added problem, a defective “clockspring” which is essential for several functions like horn, airbags, steering wheel buttons. She was Strongly advised to park it and keep it off the street, but offered no other information or assistance.
Came to find out about 7,000 other people are waiting for this part, some for 6 months. Unable to drive vehicles safely, thousands of otherwise useful vehicles are parked at dealer lots or driveways gathering dust. Rumor is clockspring factory is located in Ukraine.
At first VW denied to help for this part covered under their extended warranty. Lady screamed loudly and persistently up the VW food chain until they gave her a 2022 Japanese rental with 3000 miles and 40 mpg while she waited for part. Going on month 2 with no ETA for repairs.
Lady starting to like the free loaner. VW has to deal with this profit killing supply chain shortfall, everyone involved an unwilling victim. YMMV
Offered for ancedotal perspective of 2022 auto industry. Cheers!
We are in what I call “ the time travel economy.” When it comes to inflation and gas prices we are back in the 1970’s. And when it comes to automobiles we are quickly moving toward the early 1900’s where automobiles were just playthings for the rich.
Kinda like we moved past “trickle down” and into “horse and sparrow”?
I wonder how many sales are insurance related.
Here in Toronto, a friend of mine that’s in Auto sales indicates that a large percentage of his sales are from high end vehicles being stolen…most likely put into containers and shipped overseas.
That would be interesting to hear. Word on the street in my area is the Hyundais are getting taken constantly. Apparently the keyless start system is easy to break. Opposite end of the market. Between theft and accidents, you have to wonder about those contributions to sales.
One weird thing I’ve noticed lately is a number of cars going around with major damage, like they were in an accident, it’s still drivable, but they can’t afford to repair or replace. Feels like I see way more of that in the last year.
My son is a police officer. They look for unrepaired new cars. No insurance every time.
Just wait for the massive REPOs. Get an almost new car for 40% off.
It would be nice to get an Explainer post about the operations/dynamics of the auto repo mkt (from initial doomed sale to inevitable resale).
We are moving to higher cost/ higher spec/ higher profit margin cars.
Schumpeter, most efficient/ inexpensive car co, will destroy
Detroit fat cows.
“GO CREDIT !!!!!!!!
HA Ha ha ha ha-ha ha Ha!!
Just wait tell these newly vintinted vehicular ‘owners’ realize that the monthly nut needed to p • a • y the loan ain’t workin out as intended***??
So …. either they #1.) Jingle-fob their entry units .. or .. #2.) forsake EVERYTHING just to show who’s Dog! in the neighborhood .. ORRR.. DooR #3 …….no gasolino .. No Diesel fuel .. no e-juice (or enough anyway ..), leaves only one other alternative #4) . .the chipping of ‘Flintstone* wheelage’ + Those ancient of treads – the TIRE TREADED sandal.
*** those of wealth who think themselves immune to the peasants rather, might find there ‘ride’ lassoed’ into compliance of a different kind.
__________________________________________________________________________
*Garranteed NOT • To • Catch • !FIRE! – one hopes.
What the Dickens is this drivel? Do I have to read backwards?
The author mentioned it, but it deserves to be underlined that the high prices have a lot to do with mix.
Given the supply constraints, many manufacturers and dealers want to sell the expensive, high margin cars. Given the high prices, many low end buyers have decided to buy used for now. High end buyers have no such worries, by and large.
Yesterday somehow arrived through a chain of twitter posts at a YouTube video by one “Lucky Lopez” titled “Used Car Market Popped (Update)” saying that (at least in Las Vegas and other markets he knew) the inventory on the car auction lots has begun to explode, and includes a lot of cars repo’d after just a few payments, many of them luxury models.
@Wolf: What’s your view? Is this so nationwide?
Also just read an article on thehill.com titled “American’s views of economy, finances Worsens: poll” referencing a CBS news poll in which I find the following:
“One-third of respondents said they were very concerned about their ability to afford basic goods and services while 32 percent said they were somewhat concerned. Seventy-three percent expressed at least some concern for their ability to save money.”
and
“Sixty-two percent of respondents said the price of gas has had a lot of impact on them personally.”
—–
Are we seeing in these new vehicle pricings perhaps a reflection of splurging by that fraction of the people who are still doing well — perhaps having a lot of cash in their brokerage accounts from having gotten out of the market while still having large profits from stocks bought early in the bubble run-up, or feeling flush from the huge run-up in home prices?
And what might we see in the repo rate for these high-priced vehicles?
I passed a new Benz dealership this afternoon and right out in front with the high end used cars was a row of 6 late model Tesla’s. Make of that what you will.
I see many signs of recession in my area. In the last four months many businesses have just closed down without notice. Strangely the closures are more in the wealthy areas.
I think we’re in recession and the Fed is not coming to the rescue.
Interesting read & comments.
I cant speak for personal use, but on the commercial side…..that clock is running out. We do not own 10yr vehicle with 15K on it, and a shiny hitch that has never pulled anything. The pent up demand has got to be significant. Every contractor I work with has been playing the same waiting game as my business.
I did let my Amish neighbors know that Amazon may be recruiting them for deliveries.
They buy at what costs soever because they believe when the next crisis hits the next helicoptermoney will come – so buy better now, after the second wave of helicoptermoney things getting even more expansive.
As a used truck dealer 20 years, with the lowest prices on high demand low mi units 2003 – 2013 in the $8-$12k range, people have stopped buying completely. Nobody is calling. For months now it’s gone dead and I am losing a lot of money. People are refusing to pay the new prices, and they have no money. This economy has collapsed it appears, in this segment anyway. I have seen many dealers with the same ad going on over a year now. Still holding the pandemic prices. 08 09 10 was not even this slow. And this crash barely started. A few more months and many like me will be kaput.
Are you selling 1/2 tons & heavy duty?
I hear ya on the slow down.
Manufacturer in my town took down all their job postings.
That did not happen even in 08/09.
The number guys will be behind the curve for this sh*t show as usual.
Steve Sovring,
Sorry to read about how tough it has been moving inventory. If you don’t mind, can you share where you’re located, roughly? Urban or rural area? If you don’t want to be specific to protect your location privacy, I understand this…but I was curious as to whether the slowdown is a regional issue or not.
I’m looking let me know on web
Hi Wolf, Love your work. A story about your priorities. Food vs autonomy. About 3 crises ago I was filling up. Oil prices were skyrocketing. I said to the pump jockey “I guess they will be driving less now”. He said “No, they will let their children starve before they give up their cars…”
Wolf how about a article on Russian default,my opinion this could become global. Then Russia taxes the fall ,when the global bond market evaporates
Very interesting that sales are still strong with limited inventory maybe like housing a rush to beat future price increases.
Cars have been replaced since they first came on the market for variety of reasons.
USA huge market and almost all global manufacturing tries to get a piece of the usa car market
Comment to Steve Sovring
Really sorry about the inventory of trucks not moving. Hope that situation changes.
oil price has been dropping but demand for trucks has softened and i’m sure your depreciation and interest costs on those used vehicles is large and difficult to overcome.
Trade in offer for my ram 1500 4wd 2009 with 120k miles was 6 k so your pricing seems reasonable. I kept the truck for a 3rd vehicle because i thought price was too low