“Inflation Forecasts Aren’t Worth the Paper They’re Written on”: This Is about the Bank of Canada’s Reaction to Inflation, But it’s the Same in the US and Everywhere

“Why the current tightening cycle is unlike anything we’ve observed in the past.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When Canada’s Consumer Price Index for May was released a couple of days ago, it was – “as expected,” I would say – a lot lot worse than expected, and exceeded once again by a huge margin the inflation forecasts by the Bank of Canada. According to the exasperated economists at the National Bank of Canada, CPI inflation runs 1.5 percentage points above the BoC forecasts of CPI, outrunning those forecasts at every step along the way. May was “the biggest miss yet in what has been a systematic underestimation of inflation,” they wrote in a note.
“So if May’s CPI report doesn’t set alarm bells ringing at Governing Council [of the Bank of Canada], someone should check their collective pulse,” they noted.
The headline CPI for Canada spiked by 7.7% in May compared to a year ago, the worst inflation rate since 1983, according to Statistics Canada:
The BoC has already hiked its policy rates by 125 basis points, to 1.50%. At its last meeting, it included hawkish language of more and bigger hikes than expected, such as a 75- basis point hike at the July meeting. The BoC has also embarked on QT, and its balance sheet has been shrinking since March 2021. But the rate hikes and the hawkish language of future rate hikes were based on the BoC’s inflation forecasts which have been “a systematic underestimation of inflation.” So this rate-hike cycle is going to get interesting.
On a month-to-month basis, CPI jumped by a stunning 1.4% in May from April, not seasonally adjusted; and by 1.1% seasonally adjusted. As expected, I would say, those spikes totally blew away the expectations.
The month-to-month CPI rates of March, April, and May, annualized, spiked to an annual rate of 12.5%.
The red-hot month-to-month increases came across the board, and not just in a few commodities-linked items. It gave the BoC more than enough reasons to pull the trigger on a 75-basis point hike at its meeting on July 13.
“Inflation forecasts aren’t worth the paper they’re written on.”
The BoC’s inflation forecasts that it released at each of its prior meetings going back to April 2021 are depicted in different colors in the chart below from National Bank of Canada’s Financial Markets shop. The red line is the actual CPI rate for each quarter. The BoC’s estimates start at each meeting with the then current CPI rate.
So at its April 2021 meeting (light blue, first line from the bottom), as inflation had begun to surge, the BoC estimated that CPI would peak at just under 3% by mid-2021 and then decline to 2% by March 2022, hahahaha.
Then at its July 2021 meeting, the BoC forecast that inflation would top out at 3.8% by Q3 2021, then drop to 3% by about right now, hahahaha, and to 2% by Q3.
The above chart shows how ridiculously far off these inflation forecasts were, and how this inflation is a big wild card that just keeps getting worse, even as commodities prices have started to come down.
“For BoC watchers trying to compare today’s inflation trajectory with earlier monetary tightening episodes, give up. There’s simply no comparison in the overnight rate target era (that started in the mid-1990s). That’s why the current tightening cycle is unlike anything we’ve observed in the past,” said National Bank of Canada’s Warren Lovely and Taylor Schleich in their note.
“As aggressive as the past couple of BoC actions may have seemed at the time, it’s time to turn the screws even tighter,” they said.
“A 75 bp rate hike on July 13th won’t fix Canada’s inflation problem, not with labour markets as tight as they are. As an aside, job vacancy data are clearly worrying, and Canada’s acute labour shortage won’t be remedied quickly despite a resumption of healthy population growth [through immigration],” they wrote.
And they added – sprinkled with stark inflation humor:
“To summarize: We have out-of-control inflation. Simply sending more money to households like some governments have done (or intend to do) is just like adding gasoline (itself already expensive) to the fire.
“Inflation demands an uber-forceful BoC reaction, including a 75 bp hike in three weeks’ time.
“Exceptional rate hikes have done little to control prices (so far) but have turned housing markets upside down. Consumer psyches bear watching and recession risks have mounted.
“Indeed, with inflation data like this, securing a ‘soft landing’ might be like threading the eye of a needle. We haven’t totally abandoned hope, but today’s CPI report should sober up even the most enthusiastic among us.”
The Fed was also ridiculously off with its inflation forecast every step along the way and by now has gotten burned at the stake for its use of “temporary” and transitory.” The ECB too has been ridiculously far off with its inflation forecasts. And their monetary policies – their refusal to hike rates starting in early 2021, and their refusal to end QE and start QT at the same time – were driven by this ridiculous underestimation of inflation. But now they’ve gotten the memo.
It is an interesting turn of events that economists at the big banks in Canada as well as the US and everywhere are exhorting their respective central banks to crack down on inflation by raising rates further and harder as this inflation is threatening to spiral out of control, after which the economic and financial damage from runaway inflation is going to be huge.
Stock and bond markets have already reacted sharply to this tightening scenario, and in Canada, housing markets have already “turned upside down,” and central banks have just started to tighten, and nothing central banks did in recent decades can be compared to what comes next, and if a recession is part of the deal of getting this runaway inflation under control, so be it.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I have a good feeling about this.
I don’t have a good feeling about this. I think the plan was:
1. To say there is no inflation
2. Then to say inflation is transitory
3. Then to Jawbone markets with tightening with the hope that inflation would evaporate.
That plan has failed:
1. Current -7% real rate (1.6% Fed rate – 8.6% BLS infation) is already heavy on market.
2. Inflation is still very far from under control.
3. Any “Real tightening” (= Real positive interest rate) would just crash all Asset prices.
4. Our economy is hopelessly depended on Asset Prices to keep our Balance Sheets Balanced!
5. I don’t see a happy path (softish landing) here.
There was no plan. They were shooting from the hip responding ad hoc to the situation du jour.
Hope every Canadian landlord loses everything they ever had!
It really has been disgusting to see Canadians one owner ambivalence as prices outstripped wages.
Shoe is now on the other foot.
Just tax the assets that are inflating. Tax back the printed money wherever it lands. (Looking at you top 1%)
I do not. We may soon see manufacturers cut production due to a weakening market and increasing cost. Soon we will see if farmers have done that this spring around here.
What might be different this time is the supply side reaction to inflation.
I just wanted to be first. I like to watch how the ads change. At the moment my theory is being partially debunked.
Its all about magical thinking. If you magic think your way into a slow down of inflation or deflation, their next wish is for FED to turn around that ship from QT to QE. This is the magical La La land narrative they are selling to MSM nowadays..it’s just around the corner so get in the market now buy that dip before it’s going back up to the moon again after the QE train roll back into town due to popular demand..
Please don’t feed the zombies. And please oppose the Fed’s inclinations to do so!
This may be as big of a miss in planning and perceptions as 2008.
Spewing money and credit was the path of least resistance politically for organizations supposedly politically independent. Writing a check is the easiest thing in life. It is the dilemma of democracies (where the public clamors for free stuff but tolerates no taxes to realistically pay). That tail wagged the dog.
But the dilemma cannot be spent-away. The spool was run out on debt, now on money printing. “Interesting,” for sure. This is quite a pickle for these elite bankers who seem in some sort of shared mental bubble. I don’t fully comprehend what Japan and China are doing, but they seem the outliers, and of course Russia. But the US dollar is still our currency and everybody’s problem (a quote from the 1970s).
We are in the cheap seats. They are steering the ship, and we are nobodies down in steerage somewhere, caught in the tides.
The 300 PHDs at Fed are not foolish. They should have known that they would lose control of inflation. Most probably they could not find an acceptable solution, so they just kept postponing with hope that someone else will take care of the problem.
Its like a Pilot who is flying over North pole and found that his Aircraft has lost both engines.
1. He first choses to keep the passengers happy by not sharing the bad news and kept flying high.
2. Then, when the plane stalls and started going down, the Pilot tells the passenger that he would make a soft landing on the ice.
3. Why tell anyone that he has no control and even if he did manage to land in north pole, passenger’s and crew’s fate is essentially sealed.
Those Ph.D.s might not be foolish, but that doesn’t mean they understand how economies, with billions of constantly moving pieces, work in the real world. Haven’t you ever wondered why we have so many schools of economic thought (e.g., Keynesian, Austrian, Marxist, Chicago)? If economists truly understood how economies work, wouldn’t one school of economic thought be sufficient?
We would at least have one school that taught the right stuff!
But, then what would they do with all the extra teachers?
The Austrian economists seem to have pretty good explanations for things, and a comparatively excellent ability to forecast. But their advice is not in line with big government and is therefore blithely ignored.
Neither is the Austrian economists in line with big money and banks.
As Mr. Richter said this is the most accommodating FED ever. I know inflation is a problem but I am not sure how to invest in an inflation-increasing environment that is different from an increasing rate environment.
We’ll just eat NFTs and volcano bonds until we aren’t hungry anymore.
“To summarize: We have out-of-control inflation. Simply sending more money to households like some governments have done (or intend to do) is just like adding gasoline (itself already expensive) to the fire.”
Tell that to the ZeroHedge and Goldman crowd who are predicting rates cuts to zero and massive QE later this year. I believe there will be no appetite for another round of stimulus and QE no matter what happens to the stock and housing markets.
I agree. Watching Powell this week, replying to senators, I got zero we vibes from him.
Inflation is not a problem for the Grifter’s of The Empire. Their position on inflations impact on me is STFU piss ant. This is the price for freedom. Ohhhhh…..I feel better now. I think I’ll do the Nancy P. Knuckle Rub Shimmy Shammy.
These central bankers are like guys hunting a grizzly bear with a pea shooter. Inflation doesn’t care about your wussy little 75 point hikes. Bring out the elephant gun and level them with a 500 point rate increase! You want to be taken seriously? Then get serious!!!
I wonder how many market participants are consciously playing a game of chicken here.
Well there goes your pension ,s welfare Medicare plus many other social programs. Riots in the streets ,what fun .Be careful what u wish for
Most civil service pensions are indexed to inflation. They will get +6% this year and next, while the rest of us, paying the taxes, will get 3% if we are lucky.
I prefer the constant false dawn’s, giving hope to the degenerate gamblers who go long the triple Q or crypto hoping for rates to go back to zero like Pavlov’s dogs.
One reason that the projections have been off probably is linked to inaccurate data sources.
For example the Canadian Institute of Actuaries is very concerned about the couple of decades of inaccurate guidelines for how much is needed in condo reserve fund pools (so time that could have been used to build the funding up with somewhat higher maintenance fees over the years was squandered. So there will be huge and unavoidable shocks coming to condo owners as a result of this. Exacerbated now of course by current inflation.
Shane’s Dingman of the Globe and Mail has also written about this pending raincheck that has not been included in calculations for the cost of housing.
So if the data feed is erroneous. And both the bank of Canada and retail (prospective homeowners especially for condos have not gotten proper disclosure this is also likely to feed into further nasty surprise. Plus interest rate hikes become an inflationary self reinforcing loop given the magnitude of repeat special assessment and the need to resort to Helocs or reverse mortgage to anti up plus except for landlords set ups there is not the ability to use tax write off to cushion these costs in Canada.
So what else has not be culled so that the Bank of Canada keeps getting caught off guard.
Yes there are factors beyond the B of C control but if their core data is not as comprehensive as it needs to be from its usual sources (right down to those poor status reports section 12 for condos then of course inaccuracies will pile up
But they could nationalize all gold,oil ,lumber .Mightbring ship upright
At least long enough for all the politicians to rob and plunder it all.
The Canadian government under Trudeau was showing zero gold reserves in 2016 after he sold it to China along with some gold mines. There’s some government-minted Maple leafs from previous years in bullion circulation. They may have surreptitiously bought a hundred tonnes last year but nothing’s certain, the World Gold Council says they made a mistake in reporting. Quite a boo-boo. They will not want to confirm a reversal in policy, especially concerning a purported inflation hedge like gold, after they dumped it for more negotiable investments.
I’m considering exchanging some of my clown cad for xau
Trudeau is a WEF/Great Reset disciple. Anointed “Young Global Leader” by Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari. He gets his marching orders from Davos.
Still waiting for that closed parentheses in your narrative. ;-)
Even more than reigning in inflation, I want to reign in central bankers. For good. These greedheads have been destroying the world for over 30 years, with the worst effects over the past 25. It’s time for change.
Hear,hear,don’t forget lobbyist about equal ,SCUM
Inflation is reigning during the Central Bankers’ reign. You might be looking at reining in both. Otherwise, it’s going to rain on everyone’s parade :-)
There seems to be mass hallucination among the speculators who have been pouring out of the woodwork lately to announce that the FED is going to pivot any day now, because they just won’t allow asset prices to fall.
Inflation in 1980 was 13.55%. The Fed funds rate started out the year about 14%, dipped to 9%, then shot back up to nearly 19% by years end. We’ve pumped $11T into our economy in the last 24 months and the current FFR is at 1.5%. The Fed has only rolled off $47.5B in bonds & MBS from its $8.9T in assets with full tilt not due for another 3 months.
We have lingering supply chain issues that may take years more to shake.
Real inflation if housing & rent were properly accounted for would be within reach of 1980. Joe Biden’s entire administration is hostile towards fossil fuels. Biden hasn’t approved a new oil/gas lease in the 18 months he’s been in office. The median price of an existing home just reached $414,200. Anecdotally, my dinky 1,200 SF home increased in value over 29% in the last 12 months alone, per Zillow.
Climate change puts the USA one bad harvest away from food scarcity which would result in real hyperinflation. We have over a million new mouths to feed with thousands more arriving every day. Everyone is screaming about a lack of housing, including affordable, which will get worse as another 3-4 million arrive before 1/20/2025. These millions of extra mouths to fed, educate, provide healthcare have to have some place to live. The reality is this avoidable situation will put enormous strain on the lower end housing & rentals, creating even more economic pain for the lower class. Setting aside the politics, this is a significant economic issue and will create incremental pressures on inflation. How can it not?
There’s a trillion dollars in Congressional infrastructure spending coming online. There’s $2.2T in reverse repo monies being parked with the Fed from all sorts of financial institutions.
Counties across the country a flush with cash from historically high property taxes. Lots of people, including teachers like myself, are getting raises.
Yes, I agree that a lot of Wall Street gurus are hallucinating if they think inflation is going to subside anytime soon. Larry summers has been right the whole time, but he might have the 1 year of 10% unemployment wrong. It might take 2 to 3 at that level. After the great recession, unemployment was at or above 5% starting for 8 years from 2008 through 2015, and inflation averaged 1.5%. During the two years prior to the great recession, inflation averaged 3.3% and unemployment averaged 4.65%
So our inflation rate prior to the looming recession is realistically (i.e., the BLS properly captured rent & housing costs) three times more and our unemployment rate is a full 1% lower.
Like the WSJ said the other day: Biden is practically engineering a recession, and it’s not going to be mild.
To Jay
“Climate chinge puts the USA one bad harvest away from food scarcity which would result in real hyperinflation. ”
The Northern States and Canada have had a very cool and wet spring with many crops behind in not only in their growth but also in their quality. The desert growing states are growing in a desert and anything can happen. Add that many farmers use 2000 gallons of diesel a month plus fertiliser costs going up 300% plus massive rises in insecticide and weed killers and you can see that you don’t need, in theory, different types of weather to put the price of food up, as the farmers have already had their “bad” weather……
Asset prices will plummet immensely. Obviously.
Boc would backtrack in a heartbeat.
Luckily Powell is going to force them to follow, however reluctantly.
BoE has been left behind.
Boj has too.
I will convert some cad to usd just in case boc decides to ease up.
That Chart 1. is a real eye opener!
How could the central bankers in Canada look at this from month to month and not do anything?
We live in interesting times. That being said, any of you guys know how to read a balance sheet? BMW pays like 8% dividend. Is that normal? What am I missing?
BMW is an excellent and very profitable company.
Many companies in Europe pay, 5,6,7% dividend…..
Curiouscat: “There was no plan.”
Really? The Helicopter Man himself: “The US government has a technology, called a printing press, that allows it to produce as many dollars as it wishes at essentially no cost. Under a paper money system, a determined government can always generate higher spending and, hence, positive inflation.”
By “no cost” the great man means no cost to the government but plenty of cost to you if you are a saver or a wage earner
95% of money is digital
With no serial numbers.😉
It will be interesting to see what the lagged impact of rate increases is.
The reactions at the moment have a bit of a feeling of someone who has turned their boat, but doesn’t realize it takes a while for the boat to actually turn, so they keep turning the wheel further and further.
I’m skeptical the wheel needs to go further than 75bp more, but I guess time will tell.
Zoltan Pozsar said at a Young Scholar’s Initiative talk with Adam Tooze, that he thinks the Fed is going to do a Volcker: massive wealth destruction.
It is because the Fed cannot control supply problems – regardless if supply is due to commodity supercycle, sanctions, supply chain etc etc so the only alternative is to crush demand by destroying wealth and wealth effect.
I would normally dismiss such talk, particularly in an election year, but Pozsar is ex-Fed albeit on the research side.
Canadians thought they had invented a perpetual motion machine.
House prices up. Build a few more, add even more immigrants.
House prices up again.
Turns out it was just cutting rates all along.
Time to learn the hard way, my Canuck friends.
“….Exceptional rate hikes have done little to control prices (so far) but have turned housing markets upside down…”
Did I miss something? I thought most of Canada was still blowing air into the housing bubble ??
Yes, you missed something, namely the part in the article about how housing markets in Canada have “turned upside down.” Yup, they’re a little ahead of the US, and their housing markets are starting to go through major gyrations.
Below chart “1”
“inflation forecasts where” Should be changed to “were”.
Thanks.
Isn’t inflation an artifact of government throwing a shite ton of money up in the air due to Covid? Yes the banks were very accommodative in their credit interest conditions and that did see credit expansion go up fast and furiously. But here in NZ over half the population was paid to stay home and do nothing over the lockdowns. Mo’ money, less produced. Equals mo’ money chasing less shiny things. Credit conditions were to blame for NZ property going up vertical, but this broad based inflation definitely is due to government intervention in the productive sectors of the economy. Oil at highs doesn’t help either. But you could argue govt ban on oil and gas exploration contributes to NZ exposure to global effects. The RBNZ wants to crush demand too. Which is like the Aztec priests crushing the demand of 30,000 sacrificial victims by ripping out their hearts. Can’t buy beer and fish and chips when you have no job and suicidal depression. Can’t buy corn when your heart is bouncing down the steps of the Pyramid of the Moon. Good for the economy! That’s what’s going on right now.
Isn’t inflation an artifact of government throwing a shite ton of money up in the air due to Covid?
The answer to that is “Yes.” But it is a bit more complicated. Oil prices are up because of OPEC cutbacks and sanctions against Iran and Russia… so that doesn’t fit the normal definition of inflation. Food prices are up because of the war in Ukraine… again a different problem than typical inflation.
I don’t know how all of this shakes out but we are in a real mess right now.
That’s a good summary of the uk too.
My wife is a self employed dental hygienist and during covid she was paid 80% of her wage for the tax year even though she went back to work for 6 months of that year so she actually got a higher wage for less work.
Then for those dental hygienists that wanted even more money they could sign up to work as a covid tracker phone operator. My wife’s friend did this and in 6 months she took two phone calls.
“The ECB too has been ridiculously far off with its inflation forecasts. And their monetary policies – their refusal to hike rates starting in early 2021, and their refusal to end QE and start QT at the same time – were driven by this ridiculous underestimation of inflation. But now they’ve gotten the memo.”
Is ‘it’ interest rates?
“Why is Switzerland’s rate of inflation so much lower than that of Britain and the USA? . . .
Switzerland’s record is that it has a central bank which believes in the importance of monetary control to inflation. ”
JP RRP is 50% of the o/n market. The Fed isn’t fighting inflation.
The Fed is fighting deflation.
Eastern Europe put a spell on Canada & US.
It will get worse.
China & India are buying Russian oil at $30 – $40 discount.
Lower prices in the spot markets, large discounts to privileged
consumers, lower inflation at least until next winter.