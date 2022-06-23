What’s Behind the Collapse of so Many Stocks since Feb 2021?

This crash beneath the surface showed something had broken, that the magic had died, that hype and hoopla were suddenly unable to carry the day.
By Wolf Richter. This is the transcript of my podcast recorded last Sunday, THE WOLF STREET REPORT.
Stocks have been in a downward spiral for a while. The S&P 500 Index has dropped 23% from its high on January 3rd, the Nasdaq has dropped 33% from its high on November 22.
But here is the thing: many, and I mean a whole bunch of the biggest high-flyers peaked in February 2021, so about nine months before the Nasdaq peaked, and they have since then collapsed by 70%, 80%, and even over 90%. And it happened very fast, stock by stock. These stocks started getting totally crushed nine months before the Nasdaq headed south.
They include many big-name stocks that have crashed 70%, 80%, or 90% since February 2021.
What many of these companies have in common is that they’re losing lots of money, still, after many years in business. There are a handful in this group that are making money, but most are losing a running ton of money, and by now, many of them have started laying off staff.
Another thing they all had in common is that these stocks reached ridiculous peaks, mind-boggling peaks where any rational human would look at that and say, this crap is in a ridiculous bubble. They were hyped to the nth degree by Wall Street and everyone. And I’ve been calling them the hype-and-hoopla stocks.
On that long list of stocks that peaked in February 2021, and that since then have plunged 70%, 80% or even over 90% are Uber, Spotify, Snap, Pinterest, Zillow, Redfin, Opendoor, MicroStrategy, Twilio, AMC Theaters, Chewy, Virgin Galactic, educational platform Chegg, auto insurer Metromile.
Metromile had gone public via SPAC in February 2021, and that was the high, and it has imploded by 96% since then.
Zoom Video is in this group. It’s down 76% from its ridiculous peak in February 2021. But it’s one of the few companies on this list that made some money.
A bunch of EV makers that had just gone public via merger with a SPAC or via an IPO are on this list, including Lordstown, Workhorse, Faraday Future, and Lucid Motors. They got massacred since their high in February 2021.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF, which tracks a bunch of these hype-and-hoopla stocks, also peaked in February 2021, and has since then crashed 76%.
The Renaissance IPO ETF, which tracks stocks that had their IPOs over the past couple of years, also peaked in February 2021 and has since then crashed 63%.
The Cannabis ETF and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, both peaked in February 2021 and have since crashed by 87% and by 79% respectively.
By March 3, 2021, 10 months before the S&P 500 Index peaked, this bloodletting beneath the surface that had kicked off in February 2021, was becoming so brutal and so obvious that it gave rise to my first article on this phenomenon. I titled it: “Was That the IPO Stocks Bubble that Just Popped?” I wrote at the time: “When there are suddenly second thoughts in this market powered by so much blind and crazy exuberance, the entire foundation begins to wobble.”
By April 20, 2021, when the EV startup stocks were blowing up, I wrote an article that I titled, “the EV SPAC Hype Boom is Imploding Spectacularly,” and that these stocks were “getting massacred on the edge of the stock market.”
By May 11, 2021, this was getting so obvious that I wrote an article, with the title, “The Most Hyped Corners of the Stock Market Come Unglued.”
And this occurred while all the major indices were still lumbering from new high to new high, driven by the biggest stocks, and while the Federal Reserve was still printing money hand over fist, and while inflation had started to surge.
But this crash under the surface was an indication that something had broken, that the magic had died, that hype and hoopla were suddenly unable to carry the day, that enough investors were bailing out and were dumping this stuff into the laps of the hype-and-hoopla dip buyers; many then got their faces ripped off. And it was a sign that the Big S was starting to hit the fan.
So what happened around February 2021 that caused investors to dump those stocks and abandon them?
Inflation was suddenly surging, while the Federal Reserve was still printing money hand-over-fist and was still repressing interest rates, and while the third round of stimulus checks were getting set up to be sent out in March. And all these inflation issues were vigorously brushed off by the Federal Reserve, by the media, by economists, and most vigorously by hype-and-hoopla Wall Street.
In February 2021, CPI inflation jumped by 0.44% from January. That’s an annual rate of 5.5%. And it came after some big increases in the prior months. In March 2021, CPI inflation spiked by 0.64% from February, which is an annual rate of close to 8%. These were suddenly huge month-to-month inflation numbers, and the Federal Reserve was brushing them off as transitory, essentially telling everyone that it was going to let inflation rip because it would go away on its own.
But even before these CPI numbers were released, consumer prices were rising in all kinds of things that had nothing to do with commodities, such as used cars, new cars, and rents, and other services. And everyone knew that once the stimulus money would reach consumers, they’d spend much of it, and would thereby push up prices further. And investors who chose to see it – investors who weren’t participating in the consensual hallucination – could see it.
Enough investors saw it coming: Sooner rather than later, inflation would get so bad that the Federal Reserve would be forced to crack down, and would be forced to raise rates by a lot, and end quantitative easing, and start quantitative tightening, and everyone knew what that meant: Stocks would spiral down because this entire stock market bubble was a result of money printing and interest rate repression, and to some extent, all that stimulus cash that the government handed out to companies, consumers, and municipal governments. Without all this, stocks would be toast.
Everyone who decided to think about it, knew that stocks would spiral down once the Fed reversed course and started raising rates and unload its assets, and that in fact, markets would spiral down well before the Fed would actually act, because the Fed signals this stuff well in advance, and markets react to those signals. And that’s exactly what happened.
And if you wanted to get out of these hype-and-hoopla stocks, the time was at the ridiculous valuations in February 2021, and not after they’d already started crashing. He who gets out first, gets out best.
At the same time, some big voices out there kept hyping this crap, and kept yelling that “cash was trash,” and that people had to buy stocks to deal with inflation, and they tried to motivate dip buyers, while perhaps the same folks started unloading that hype-and-hoopla crap into the eager hands of the dip buyers, who then got crushed over and over again.
In the spring of 2021, something else was starting to happen: Money market funds that focused on investing in short-term Treasury securities were swelling up with cash. That was a sign that some investors with deep pockets were looking for safety.
These Treasury money market funds have to buy short-term Treasury securities to invest the incoming cash. And the demand for short-term Treasury securities was so huge that the short-term yields were essentially 0% and were threatening to drop into the negative, and briefly did drop into the negative.
But money market funds are fragile, structurally, and if the yield drops below 0%, the fund might, as it’s called, “break the buck,” meaning the value of a share that is pegged at $1 might drop below $1, which could then trigger a run on the fund, where everyone would be trying to yank their money out, which could then cause the fund to collapse and wreak all sorts of havoc across the financial markets.
So by April, these money market funds started to get a helping hand from the Fed, where they lent their cash to the Fed in overnight transactions that matured the next day, at 0% interest, and in exchange, these money market funds took the Fed’s Treasury securities as collateral. The Fed calls these transactions overnight reverse repos, or overnight RRPs. These RRPs are essentially an overnight loan by the counterparties to the Fed.
By early June, the Fed had taken in over half a trillion dollars in RRPs, meaning the Fed had drained over half a trillion dollars in cash from the financial system. These RRPs are the opposite of QE.
QE adds liquidity to the system; RRPs drain liquidity from the system. And the Fed was draining liquidity via RRPs faster than it was adding liquidity via QE.
In mid-June, 2021, the Fed gave some indications that it was taking notice. It said at its meeting, that it had had “discussions about tapering QE, which at the time was still going on full-blast, and it pulled rate hikes closer, and among other things, it raised the interest rate it was paying on RRPs to an annual rate of 0.05%.
That was still near 0%, but it unleashed a flood of cash heading the Fed’s way. And two weeks later, by the end of June, the Fed had $1 trillion in RRPs. In other words, by then it had drained $1 trillion in cash from the financial system.
And the RRP balance kept rising. By the end of December 2021, the Fed had drained $1.9 trillion from the financial system.
This was investor cash that was looking for safety, $1.9 trillion in cash at the end of 2021 that the Fed had absorbed from money market funds. This was like a voluntary form of QT, where the Fed makes this available, and investors jump on it because they’re scared, and the effect is quantitative tightening, and by that time, the beginning of January 2022, stocks began plunging across the board.
As of Friday, the Fed had drained over $2.2 trillion in cash from the system via these RRPs.
What these RRPs show is that, starting in early 2021, enough investors were no longer willing to take risks on hype-and-hoopla stocks. Some had ridden them up, and now it was time to dump them, and then they put some of their cash into Treasury money market funds, even while new investors bought those stocks from them with new cash, including from the stimulus programs, and increasingly from stock-market leverage which began spiking out the wazoo in early 2021, as we can see from the spiking margin debt at the time.
And enough other investors refused to buy these stocks and instead put their cash into Treasury money market funds to ride this out.
These investors knew that inflation, which was beginning to surge in early 2021, would get big and would eventually be met by a response from the Fed that would topple the ridiculously inflated stocks off their sky-high perch one by one, and they knew that they couldn’t wait until the Fed actually acted because it telegraphs its moves well in advance, and markets react to those messages, and by that time it would have been too late to unload the hype-and-hoopla stuff.
And that’s how February 2021 was the beneath-the-surface beginning of what would turn into this brutal bear market.
When a company needs VC investment to keep the lights on and pay the custodians, that’s probably not a good business model.
Some of the tech companies I’ve followed are on series E and F funding. I didn’t even know there was such a thing! And more and more are becoming ‘portfolio companies’.
This current recession will be a real shakedown for many of these on-the-edge ‘almost’ companies.
Wolf，China’s Shanghai stock market has begun to rebound, starting from the lowest 2865 points on April 27 and closing at 3320 points today. However, the future trend is still unpredictable. China’s stock market is not in line with China’s rapidly developing economic peers.
The SSE peaked in 2007 in a blistering bubble and today is still down about 50% from the peak. That’s what you get with stock market bubbles, such as the US bubble that peaked last year.
For further information, check out the long-term chart of the Nikkei, and the long-term charts of the markets in Italy, Spain, et. al
Given what’s going on in their RE market and combine with this, I wonder if the Chinese also have this forever sunny optimism/hopium now about stock and housing markets similar to most in the US?
The major China indexes also peaked in February 2021. The SSEC, the Hang Seng for Hong Kong, etc.
The Nikkei index for Japan peaked in February 2021 but managed to match the top (and come out 0.3% higher) again in September.
The European and American stock indexes lagged the Asian ones in this global market top.
But it was the bond markets that peaked first. US broad bond index funds (i.e. total return of the bond market) peaked in August 2020, and a broad international bond index peaked in December 2020.
This site isn’t about politics but it’d be remiss not to note that the US had a change of presidential administrations in late January 2021 also.
Basically it seems that the business climate changed in late 2020, leading to the markets turning, the SPAC burst as private equity dashed for the exits, and now the broad bear market we have today…
> ” … the US had a change of presidential administrations in late January 2021 also.
Basically it seems that the business climate changed in late 2020 …”
Maybe meaning the hucksterism underlying the preceding era began to be apparent or exposed? Not that I’m a breathless fan of either political team. They have few real answers, and I’m ready to dump both.
Wolf
I cannot disagree with you.
But look at the indexes so far this week including today!
BAD news has become GOOD news like in the era of QE!
The assumption from the financial media is that yield on the Bonds are ‘falling’ anticipating recession which may be already here! They think Mr Powell will chicken out and reverse the course, like before!
They also assume that inflation will be contained soon, which is very unlikely! Inflation popping up after 41 yrs of deflation will not be that easy, especially by this Fed which way behind, too little late! The ‘neutral’ rate has to be above the prevailing rate. Mr Powell assumes that rate will be 3.8% at the end of this year. Many experts believe it should be in the range of 5-6%. Any input on this issue? Thank you
“But look at the indexes so far this week including today!”
No one can say anything about these markets without being proven wrong the next minute.
The S&P finished in the red yesterday (Wed), and just dipped into the red today (Thu), this minute, and who knows where it will end up today. Tuesday was a bounce following the huge drop last week. Monday was closed. So far this week, this was a very disappointing dead-cat bounce following the drubbing last week.
Better watch out, with these high flyers coming down so hard, the chalatans and hypers are out in full force making their media tour to tell you why these are all hidden gems and get in on the “dip” now. Been seeing more of Cathie Woodshed lately. Hard as they might try, now they are telling the FED to back off on QT..how pathetic
This seems like a problem that will take care of itself. The hypesters can’t run on mere oxygen forever, and their “investors” can’t either. They will be wrung out of money like dish-rags.
This retrenchment SHOULD be about true value discovery, price discovery. Many are those, not ready for that.
I get the impression that Mr Powell doesn’t like Joe Biden so interest rates will continue to go up.
If inflation is 9% and interest rates are 3%, that still means -6% interest rates.
Cashboy,
Opposite. Biden has been begging Powell to get inflation down because inflation has turned into a political bitch for Biden. It’s the single most worrisome issue for Americans. And Republicans are making hay with it, as they should. Biden reappointed Powell likely with an agreement to crack down and get inflation out the way before Nov 2024. Not sure if that’s even possible, but that’s the plan. In other words, Powell has White House backing for the higher interest rates and QT. Hence the 75-basis-point hike earlier this month, and likely another one in July, plus more on the way. Biden lost a year before following finally the Reagan script on inflation.
For what’s it worth,Danielle DiMartino Booth also stated Powell is a Republican at heart and dislike MMT and how he was used political pawn with the last and current administration so he wants to tighten and will stick with it all in the meanwhile giving the market a different perception or leave them wondering. Not sure if there’s any truth to this but it’s an interesting view nonetheless.
I definitely saw the hydrogen and EV stocks stop working after going up when Biden got elected. That was March 2021. It was countertrend and frustrating, so I saw it early but didn’t know why.
You really are a class act! I watch Bloomberg News and CNBC here in Britain and they get some proper bells on that say inflation ain’t going nowhere fast that all this talk about second hand vehicles (remember?) was nothing but a coincidence. I trust these economists even less now Wolf, cos you’ve nailed it time and again. Respect to you from Stoke on Trent, England.
Wolf,
Thank you for explaining these technicalities in a clear and precise way. I really understand reverse repos now.
Thanks again Mr. Wolfster for your on going attempts, mostly ignored far shore, to educate WE the PEONs who have had not only ”not much” but apparently, ”lately” NOT EVEN ANY ”education” in financial and economic aspects/parts of the economy(s) in which we spend our entire lives at least, for most of us,,, ”trying”…
Time and enough to make any person who wants to make a ”financial contract of any kind” have to prove they know what they are ”agreeing” to do…
OF COURSE I understand full well that our ”lords and ladies” of the oligarchy do NOT want this education for ALL of WE the PEONs…
But, very clearly, THEY are WRONG to want WE the PEONs to be ”ignorant” or ” MORE ignorant.”
THIS will be very very clear in the next few years,,,, or, possibly decades while the entrenched oligarchs who have NO understanding continue on the current ”path.”
This is an embarrassingly information-rich society, and has been all along. Nobody in any elite ever took a book out of my hand. To the contrary. It was always right there, and incredibly cheap. but I share your admiration for Wolf. he pulls it all together so amazingly!
My wife started ordering dog food through Chewy some years back. I thought, “Hmmm. How is this company possibly making money selling and shipping heavy bags of dog food for cheaper than the crappy dog food on the shelf at the grocery store?”
Fast forward a couple years when Chewy became a publicly traded company. I was intrigued, so I looked at CHWY’s stats. No P/E because there was and still is no E. No surprise there. But something else caught my attention… Wait, what? They have lots of debt, but no debt-to-equity ratio? How can that be? I looked at the balance sheet and figured out that this was the first time I had come across a company with negative equity while researching stocks! They still have no hope of cutting a profit shipping heavy, low-margin products to their customer’s door. They now at least have a debt to equity number, but it’s near 750! This company’s balance sheet is a dumpster fire.
Chewy will never make money shipping dog food to your door. They couldn’t pull a profit when everybody was stuck at home, so they have no hope of a profit under normal conditions. Look at the rest of the list and you see real estate companies that all lost huge piles of money during the largest RE craze in human history. An exercise bike maker that burned through a mountain of cash even when the government shut down all gyms, confined bored American to their homes, and shoved thousands of “free” dollars at each one. A music streaming service that couldn’t make money when there was nothing else to do but stream video and music endlessly. And the list goes on an on… Trillions of dollars dumped into companies who couldn’t make money even when conditions were way beyond perfection for them.
I often wondered the same thing about Chewey. It just never seemed to make sense to me what made them special. Not that I was ever going to invest in them, which requires money, but nonetheless now I at least know the dynamics behind their business… which is there aren’t any. Just like Wolf has been saying for a while now with these darlings.
This exact thing already happened in the dotcom crash. It was called pets.com.
That was the amazing thing about Amazon: unlike all its failed peers, it survived by solving the “last mile problem” of getting cheap stuff to our front doors, and still making money. That is the core of Bezos’s genius.
1) Anti bubble backbones are born to send the markets down.
2) We might return to the congestion area of Anti BB #2, before
testing #1, above.
3) With forever minus (-)0.50% deposit rate, along with food shortages and rising natgas, several small European countries inflation rates run between 10% and 20%.
Turkey > 80% officially, hyperinflation. Zombie Greece still survive on a ventilator in the emergency room…
4) Madam ECB is not aggressive after observing that US mortgage rates fell from 18.5% in 1981 to 2.6% in 2020, before rising to 6%, a tiny blip on the chart, a 17% retracement, a one timer to ignore.
5) Madam ECB believes that negative deposit rates are honest, superior to the 1.58% EFFR.
6) EFFR : 5.2% for over a year, between July 2006 and Sept 2007.
Half of that rate and half the distribution period : 2.4% between Jan and July 2019. Up to about 1.6% in June 2022, possibly for a year, pumping muscles for a waterfall chart.
7) If Anti BB #1 become resistance, SPX might breach June 17 2022 low, forming Anti BB #3… EFFR might breach zero, trailing madam ECB deposit rate.
My translation: trouble in EU, worse than USA.
On June first “Chewy” CHWY closed at 23.49 and now sits at 34.59 – a gain of $11 a share or a 47% increase. It is still valued at 14 to 14.5 Billion. It is not in an “index” so its not getting purchased by index funds as 401K contributions SO the mighty questions are “traders” really just playing “pump” and dump. Float is approx 420 Million shares , $11 increase a share = there has been a $4 BILLION inflow of money into Chewy since JUNE 1st. Thats a ton of cash, don’t tell me this is “short” covering, I don’t buy it. The list goes on and on for all the over “imploded” stocks. TRILLIONS back “in” junk stocks. to the group and wolf, any thoughts on why this stuff is getting “bought” if we are going into a recession?? Also don’t give me that the “market” feels “jpow” is going fold and not raise rates, just dont get it, what am I missing?
It will be interesting to see the physiological effect when people start seeing how much their 401K’s have dropped in value. A lot of paper wealth is going away in a hurry.
I am already seeing a lot of “toys” hit the market. They are usually the first things to go when people start struggling financially. They buy those boats and RV’s and such, with the idea that they can always sell them and recoup their money if they need to… but that does not work if the economy gets bad and the supply of toys for sale is too large for more frugal market.
