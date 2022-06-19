What’s Behind the Collapse of so Many Stocks since Feb 2021?

This crash beneath the surface showed something had broken, that the magic had died, that hype and hoopla were suddenly unable to carry the day (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
It’s structured like this. The bank could care less if YOU default as they can get a much more stable and valuable asset: your banks house.
You’ve been bearish on the market as long I have been reading your site. Hopefully when thinks near a bottom, you’ll start to publish more optimistic stuff.
I know the boomer coin (gold) crowd won’t like that, but some of us want to keep making money when the markets turn around and rip back up..
Let us know where you decide to park your refrigerator box house after you lose everything.
Good one – Depth Charge!!
It has all been spelled out by Wolf, and many WS experts, and by so many good commentators here – that’s if they actually read, and comprehend, which so many “drive thru” investors do these days.
correction:
“which so many “drive thru” investors DON’T do these days.
Anani,
If you want to read hype and hoopla, there are plenty of publications out there that promote hype and hoopla. If you want to pollute your brain with hype and hoopla, you’re in the wrong place.
Could never understand how “disrupting” and “growth no matter what” and “debt out the wazoo” had folks ignoring profits or ever paying investors back…
The answer we seek, 2b, is found in the School of Psychology rather than the School of Finance & Economics.
The pendulum swings between Fear of Missing Out and Fear of Not Getting Out.
I recommend “The Psychology of Money”, by Morgan Housel. A quick, engaging and informative read.
Wow – “The Psychology of Money” has 22,618 ratings on Amazon, with an average 4.7 out of 5.
Thanks – I’ll download a sample and check it out.
Back in 2015 WhatsApp was valued at 20 billion. In the same year a major retailer with hundreds of stores, trucks, inventory, large amount of cash on hand was valued at 10 billion. I guess that’s around the time things started going nuts. I guess the same people that stamped MBS as A grade instruments were doing these tech valuations.
Facebook website was Trillion dollars. Trillion! They bought WhatsUp for just few tens of Billions. Meta is still $0.5 Trillion.
Bitcoin is only down 70%. Still not too late to leave with some dignity and self respect.
Bitcoin and its ilk are a phenomenon that I still have never understood, but worthy of an update to Charles Kindleburger’s classic, “Manias, Panics and Crashes.”
Reckless gamblers never quit until they lose it all. Then many jump off the highest building they can find. It’s a mental illness.
The. Windows don’t open anymore
Why worry about breaking a window if you’re going to jump anyway.
Leave? And lose the chance to average all the way down? Never!
Crypto is down about as much as all the gold and silver explorers and juniors I sold in the new year.
Anyone who took the fed seriously sold before the real carnage begun.
If crypto keeps dropping, I will be buying at some point. Imo this is the new gold and where all the money will flow back in.
Same with aark ETFs and the kind of companies they hold….
“If crypto keeps dropping, I will be buying at some point. Imo this is the new gold and where all the money will flow back in.”
Bahahahahahahahaha!!!
Azani – keep buying pal, and you will be living under a bridge in a Maytag refrigerator box – LOL
All that cryptotrash is based on a “handful of nothing” – Geeeeezzzzzzzzzz
I am 100% cash since the new year and will star slowly buying back in slowly.
Problem is that people like you have been out of the market since your first pay cheques and probably shoveling money into highly speculative gold and silver stocks since before the internet was invented…
Now that the market is down 20%-30% from the peak, you think it’s going to zero…
Just wait until gold is smashed down to sub $1500, then lots of you guys will parade out all the canned manipulation accusations….
Azani, Bitcoin loses 90% then you buy at 6000, then it drops to 3000 and you lose 50% in a year. Realistic. There is no floor on Bitcoin. If it is around in 10 years I’ll be surprised.
Kind of agree. While there is no actual floor to bitcoin per se… realistically, I think the floor for bitcoin, at least for now, will be when tether is blown out and microstrategy is forced to liquidate and declare bk. I see value in the blockchain and defi. As precarious as bitcoin or any particular cryptocoin is, there’s no other asset class that is as portable/borderless and confiscation resistant as some cryptos. How much that’s worth in the form of some tokens is debatable, since the supply of any tokens is infinite. It’s a value call. Can be invaluable on a short term basis.
The difference is that people actually use gold for things and it has been an accepted store of value since Neolithic times. Crypto has no intrinsic value and therefore is MUCH more like a tulip bulb, the bottom is literally zero.
Good podcast, Wolf. I never understood very well how RRP’s played an outsized role in the beginning of the collapse, even though I already had a rough familiarity with the concept.
It seemed to reach the point of either crush the money markets via negative rates or crush stocks.
Negative rates are next in their toolbox. Official negative rates. We have real negative rate now.
andy,
Nope. The Fed represents the banks, and the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks are owned by the banks in theirs districts, and negative rates are really really bad for bank stocks — see Japanese and European bank stocks — and that’s why negative rates will NEVER happen in the US.
People who promote negative rates in the US, like you, don’t understand the difference between the Fed (12 FRBs owned by the banks) and the other central banks that have negative rates (none of them owned by the banks).
For the Fed, it’s “zero lower bound.” That’s an expression they use all the time, which means 0% is the lower limit of their interest rate policies.
So forget this negative rate BS for the US.
Simple. Trillions flooded the markets from the 2020 low. Thank you fed. Now they all go back to the 2020 break outs. I fully expect a return to 2016 levels. It was all fake. Nft, crypto meta verse real estate, spacs. Obvious parabolic bubble
Fiat is no more than an exchange of labor ,time or theft figure out where you are in the scam
One of your best. Time for me to send another donation.
It’s not just those hype and hoopla stocks that were/are way over priced. When I see Apple and Microsoft down 50+%, only than I can comfortably buy stocks. Meta already at half the peak and Amazon close to half.
Yes, good point. Even 3M is down 27% YTD.
Watch Jim richards podcast = good luck
Sounds about right. Those two were last over the hump. And berely yielding any dividend.
Remember myspace? They all going there. And another one – I just read about pet rock in 70’s. It’s all manipulation.
Thanks to Wolf for this podcast, which gives a new big picture perspective about the valuable information he was reporting in real time as the events happened throughout 2021.
Why is Cathie Woodshed still allowed on financial programs. Doesn’t a more than 75% crash of your fund automatically disqualify you from participating? FAILURE.
Hey, put some respect on that name. It’s not a shed, it’s a full-size *hut*, with all the innovations and tech flavour. Like, the doors lock in themselves.
Surprised that no one has mentioned this, but Gold has held up well. It’s down only 12 13% from the top. That’s actually very gentle. Remember when people were saying Bitcoin was Digital Gold?
Why does Bitcoin – which isn’t even a coin – use a gold coin as its moniker? Because they want it to appear as if it’s gold to suggest value. If it was named “Bitsheet” and its moniker was a white sheet of paper, do you think the suckers would have fallen for it?
I prefer Bitcrap
But I thought gold was supposed to go up during times of inflation, isn’t that the main reason for holding gold? As a hedge against inflation?
I bought most of mine at around 1350. I am still up :) Thanks very much.
Speaking about a particular asset class that would make a good hedge against inflation, I think you’ll find people recommending everything from Crypto to stocks, to real estate. Everyone thinks that their preferred asset class would be the best.
Like fishing just keep reeling them in until they stop biting ,sometimes people are stupider than fish
The term “like shooting fish in a barrel” comes to mind.
Tesla is down around 45%. Another 50% to go. After short squeeze rally is done.
Or should I say another 90% to go.