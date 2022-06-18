Commercial Real Estate’s Early Autumn: We Now See Price Cuts, Blown Deals, Widening Bid-Ask Spreads

We listed a 40-unit apartment building in the East Bay, a couple months too late, and a shopping center in Silicon Valley. Here’s what happened.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at real estate developer McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET:
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that April’s commercial property sales were down 16 percent compared to April 2021. In detailing the market’s loss of velocity, the newspaper stated that the hotel, senior housing, office buildings and industrial sectors were particularly hard hit, while retail and apartment building sales remained robust. The cause? Rising interest rates, inflation and economic uncertainty. The piece concluded with this hopeful quote: “It’s now turning into a buyer’s market.”
Maybe. But if a buyer’s market were universally acknowledged, the sales volume wouldn’t have nosedived off the thirtieth floor. Sellers and buyers would have been on the same page. Let’s say that a hot seller’s market is the height of summer, and a bone-picking buyer’s market the depth of winter. What we have today is that seasonal no-man’s land, when summer’s lingering heat chases away the gathering chill for a day or two, only to be beaten back by the strengthening north wind.
In less poetic terms, we have a widening “bid-ask spread,” that is, sellers sticking with their summer prices and cagey buyers either spooked or looking for big wintry discounts. This disconnect is the root of the precipitous sales decline.
With the caveat that divining national trends from personal anecdotes is risky business indeed, let’s bring the Journal’s big numbers down to the small. We listed a forty-unit apartment building in the East Bay in May, a couple months too late. The bid date came with just one zombie offer, about 25 percent off the asking price. We declined.
Another offer straggled in a couple days later. The buyer—a born negotiator—chiseled harder than Michelangelo, wore us down and we finally accepted a deal about 7.5 percent off list. Then a week into her 10 day “free look”, this buyer dumped us with a text. No explanation, no complaints about the property, no further chiseling—nada. Bewildered, we could only conclude the buyer had become fearful and decided to keep her money in her mattress.
Another blown deal: We listed a shopping center in the valley late last fall. It languished over the Christmas holidays. Then it wall flowered throughout January and February. Then our broker broke the news that wasn’t news: interest rates had risen, anyone buying class B retail was yield-driven and we had to lower our price to maintain the property’s yield.
We dropped our price by 11 percent (a decent chunk of money) and an offer finally appeared. Once more, rounds of Mt. Rushmore chiseling ensued, and we went into escrow. To get this center off our books, we even agreed to carry a first mortgage for three years, thinking we would eliminate the reluctant lender issue. Despite our willingness to bank the deal, the buyer walked away two weeks into his initial review without a word of complaint about the property or a desire for a further price cut.
Thus, our personal experience tells us the Journal is on the money about the velocity drop-off, but note that our two properties—retail and residential—were among the subspecies that are supposedly still thriving nationwide. (Back to the perils of anecdotal evidence.)
Let’s return, however, to that shimmering mirage of a buyer’s market. We’ve been in commercial real estate for decades, and the only true buyer’s market we’ve ever experienced was during the early nineties, the time when the RTC took over the bankrupt savings and loan industry and conducted real estate’s greatest fire sale since France dumped Louisiana. During that period, real estate’s ownership underwent a seismic shift: The mom & pop investors and cowboy developers who owned over-leveraged properties were wiped out. In their place came the real money—institutional investors with pockets so deep they never had to sell out of economic necessity—owners that could ride out any market turbulence.
We’ve looked forward to buyers’ markets before: the dot.com recession of 2001, the Great Recession of 2007 and the Covid recession of 2020. None ever materialized. At best, a handful of good deals were picked off at the margin. The opportunity funds—the billions in vulture capital that Wall Street raised to snatch bargain-basement deals—did end up with an opportunity, that of paying full price for their acquisitions.
Real estate isn’t wheat, it’s not a perishable. Absent personal disaster, deep-pocketed sellers never have to sell. By John E. McNellis, author of Making it in Real Estate: Starting Out as a Developer.
Good of you to share your experience. I have noticed that the tone of multi family syndicators has changed. Their “fully subscribed” deals seem to re-circulate again, looking for money.
In my market I am also seeing small office, retail and industrial commercial property sit. Multi-family in the 15-30 unit range is still getting bid up with multiple offers due to competitive cap rates in our flyover state. Great article John!
The alligator has to be fed. Mortgage, insurance, taxes, upkeep, maintenance, utilities and your time.
Time is on the buyers side when money is no longer cheap nor easy.
One of the five stocks I try to keep up with is the big outlet REIT. They have a good concept in they do triple net leases and pass most of the costs over to the retailers, they have standard 100 ft wide construction with moveable internal walls so they can reconfigure space easily when retailers leave and they provide low rent to sales cost to client at just over 10%. It’s a low growth or no growth business, but sometimes nobody wants to own the shares and you get can dirt cheap. Got to make sure you understand the balance sheet and how they will do as interest rates rise.
There is one problem however for “deep pocketed investors”. They swim in a sea of other deep pocketed sharks, and just because we try to pretend that the powerful force towards monopoly doesn’t exist, eventually will all be eaten but one.
Except deep pocketed investors sell all the time. And they sell without emotion and in large quantities if the ROI numbers ain’t working out and there are better ROI investments somewhere else.
“Absent personal disaster, deep-pocketed sellers never have to sell.”
This is called chasing the market down because you “didnt want to give it away.” And is very common.
In hindsight, you should have initially listed 15% below market and sold it quick with a bunch of folks interested.
“we finally accepted a deal about 7.5 percent off list.
We dropped our price by 11 percent (a decent chunk of money) and an offer finally appeared.”
2banana, I had to post in agreement how being insulted by offers is a handicap which definitely must be suppressed or overcome.
I learned this lesson as a teenager trading collector coins at coin shows. How dare the coin dealer insult my carefully selected and collected coin I want to sell!
Emotional detachment from objects, including primary homes, can be a difficult ask for some people at the negotiating table, yes.
We’ve been in a lowering interest rate environment for 40 years. That includes all the periods you mentioned. Deeper pockets always have an easier time weathering economic storms. But what if long term rates keep rising, putting downward pressure on asset prices. Agreed the rich can hold on, but at some point, other yield producing assets will likely look more attractive. Lock in +15% yield on the Dow with appreciation upside or mess with the physical realities of being a landlord in a politically unfriendly climate? On a long enough timeline… It’s not always up up up.
One of the many sites I follow besides Wolf , biznow.com, had a in depth article on PREIT yesterday and why they are guaranteed to file bankruptcy again. It will apply to most cmbs
After watching Louis Rossmann channel on youtube regarding NY commercial RE, I realized that deep pocketed investors do not have to sell quickly, but they’ll keep bleeding until they eventually go bankrupt and have to sell. It may last a while, but not for too long.
Actually, the commercial market is leading the implosion, even in so-called impervious markets, like NYC. Tons of see through space of all flavors in AAA locations, rents dropping like a rock. Masters of the Universe, like Blackstone and Simon, dumping properties BEFORE the interest rates doubled, at huge losses. CMBS is just another bond proxy, getting hammered by that wonderful mixture of rising rates and shitty collateral, a perfect formula for a cascade of Non Performing Loans, as far as the eye can see. Let’s see: my deep pockets own tons of junk bonds and priced for perfection buildings- oops! Even the stupid money is jumping off the Titanic to risk the sharks.
And possibly some localized market softness. Seattle CRE, multi-family is still strong and getting multiple offers on good properties. Theres some dogs sitting around overpriced..
We’d have buyers’ markets if local governments would stop strangulating development with zoning laws and other insane regulations. Let us build!
Minneapolis has the “2040 Plan.” It was passed a few years ago by the city council, but has been kicked around in civil court, “in a circuitous years-long journey,” which went through the Minnesota Supreme Court, and just a couple days ago, it was back in District Court to be blocked — for now.
The plan is to get rid of single family zoning and allow multi-unit taller buildings to be put in, pretty much anywhere.
It was sold as being a way to increase density and make lower-cost housing available. But in fact, it would do the opposite. And it makes no allowance for environmental issues.
Cytotoxic’s “let us build!” is not OK if a high-rise gets put up next to me on the south side and blocks the sunlight for my gardens and home. If I lived downtown, or in an industrial part of the city, it would be OK, but the 2040 Plan is an invitation to have any single family home in Minneapolis bulldozed down, and a multi-unit, light-blocking structure put in its place.
I am a “Moderate Libertarian,” so I am for an individual’s rights and freedoms, but there is a reason for zoning laws. The 2040 Plan has, once again, divided the people of my city into two partisan sides.
It will increase density, but turn starter homes into tenement housing.
It won’t get bulldozed for a 20 unit complex if everything is opened up for development, because supply vs demand will balance very quickly.
It’s the same in the UK. Rather than regulate the quality of what’s built, so it’ll last a lifetime or longer and isn’t just there to make someone rich… we just get expensive rubbish that isn’t what people actually want.
Septic in rural areas is the worst. $10K in permits alone to install a new one where one has failed. Not including any cleanup. Some of the Building and Planning and some of the Water/Sanitary depts are corrupt which makes it even harder.
We’re talking places where the median income is $40K..
What state/county?
Trumbull County Ohio is insane for septic costs new or replacements. Even more than 10k
I think you did about as well as could be. If you had put it on the market 2 months earlier you might have had the same results. I’ve seen several places go off and then back on the market in the past 4 to 5 months, pending 2 or 3 times especially if they needed maintenance or repair. In either case, if you are selling within 2 months of the peak it is extremely good.
Asking prices went down over 45%, near 50% in some parts of California during the GFC. It was most definitely a buyers market, especially in places that had been “hot” before. Cash buyers, many with Chinese, Bulgarian or Russian (etc) backing, scooped them all up in 2013.
From Denver, I’m still seeing a lot of dirt moving, and tilt-ups following. Might just be my area. I also have a waiting list of potential tenants on my industrial property. The taxes are the biggest problem.
The only reason the RE markets did not correct much worse than they did in 2001 and 2007 was the governments interference in the markets.
Drastic drops in the interest rates allowed institutional investors to step in and offset any risk with what amounted to a government subsidy. It was a mistake for government to do it, because it reinforced moral hazard and ensured a reckoning at some point in the future much worse than had they allowed the market to correct at those times.
Of course the government was not confronted with massive inflation destroying the economy in 2001 or 2007, and so they had that option, as unethical as it was.
Today, they do not have that option. Inflation is threatening to destroy the dollar, and its lure as a reserve currency. More QE will just increase inflation which is already out of control.
No one is coming to bail out the RE industry this time….
I would love to know the total amount of loan & rent forbearance kept by renters & owners over the course of the way too long, multi-extended period they were offered. That’s a lot of stimulus. Add that to stimulus checks, PPP monies and trillions of dollars in 90% refi’s and, again, that’s a lot of inflation. And no one ever spoke about what total amount of the $53B in landlord reimbursement monies approved by Congress. The last I heard only about $6B had been doled out.
Before the GFC new home completions were high. Rental vacancies were high as people left rentals to buy their own homes. Apartments were converted to condos. A shopping center at Edsel Rd and 395 in the VA DC metro inner suburbs was torn down and multifamily housing put in its place. Mortgage brokers gave loans to people without jobs – NINJA loans. With so many new homes on the market and few buyers, the real estate market started to crash. Construction shut down. Unemployed workers gave their homes back to the banks. The Federal government had to rescue the banks after Lehman Bros. became insolvent. AIG had so many worthless mortgage backed securities on their books, they had to be recapitalized. The stock market was down for years.
You seem a little biased today. I don’t think you will get what you hoped for just few months ago anytime soon. You might have deep pocket but others don’t, and they will sell for less and you have to follow eventually.
Off topic; it seems that Canada’s and Sweden’s residential market are already down at least in Toronto suburbs and Stockholm according to Bloomberg… Who is next!?
Certainly hope you’re right. My apartment in central Stockholm is up 1200% [yes, that’s one thousand two hundred percent] since I bought it in 1993.
Volvo P-1800- my brother’s house in Mölndal appreciated big-time in the same period, he cashed out several years back and bought a boarding stable/horse farm outside of Gothenburg, which he now has to heat.
no-one really has to sell in commercial. never be a true buyers market, just a quite market. cap rates to the 10 yr spread is still 300bps. in apts, rents are still high and climbing. yields on investments will always be higher than the cost of capital.
about inflation, the fed will keep reading the data and will keep rising int rates making the same mistake in the 70s. what we should do is turn the keystone pipeline back on and stop meddling in wars that isnt ours. int rates trying to flatten inflation caused by high energy cost. the cpi, cpe, the 10 year treasury all shot up after closing the xl. of course we will see rise in cost of cars, iron, building materials, shipping, because the cost to power these large factories are just too high. but if you want to believe in the microchip story be my guest, keep voting on the left.
Possibly polluting one the largest underground freshwater aquifers in the US spanning 7-8 states in the middle of America’s bread basket. Only, if exclude corporate limited liability subsidies for the project and require insurance and reinsurance against losses, and claw back provisions for all executives and management involved. In other words, only a partnership would be allowed to build and operate the project. No shell corporations.
The Canadian pipeline would profited Canada, and the oil would have been shipped overseas.
Here in Orange County CA, I believe that many, many jobs will need to wiped out before sellers lower prices significantly, irrespective of interest rates. There is a combination of delusional thinking and deep pockets here that will support prices through a huge amount of pain.
Probably the most important simple ratio in where public markets are at any time is price to sales. The average is 1 and if you think about it for a while you can understand why that is the long time average. Fed blew it up this time to 3.2 and look at what we have.
Our residential, suburb in Central Ohio, market had less then 40 houses listed in January-February. We now have over 200 listings. Most of the houses were for rent. Now, there are over 9 pages of foreclosures in a separate website not listed with MLS. Amazingly enough most houses that were for rent ended up in foreclosure. Some of these were Offer Pad related. Ironically, non-builder homes dropped 15% in prices and builders are not offering discounts or incentives. I think I will sit and stack for a few years. This reminds me of 2008. Only time will tell if it will be as bad as the GFC.