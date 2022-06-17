New Vehicle Inventory, Stuck Near Record Lows, Gets Worse as Buyers Shift from Trucks to Economical Cars, which Vanish

Average new-vehicle price jumps by $5,000 from year ago, to $45,495.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Inventories of new vehicles at dealers are still desperately short, even as sales have plunged due to vehicle shortages. That has been a given now for over a year, and it hasn’t gotten better, and depending on who is talking, it might get a little better, or it might get worse, if that’s even possible.
The number of new vehicles in inventory on dealer lots remained at 1.13 million at the end of May, down by 70%, or by 2.68 million vehicles, from the same period in 2019, according to estimates by Cox Automotive, based on its Dealertrack data. In 2019, vehicle inventory averaged 3.66 million vehicles.
But now there is a new problem.
Gasoline prices that have doubled since the beginning of 2021 have pushed buying patterns away from the previously hottest and most profitable models – pickup trucks and full-size SUVs – that automakers had prioritized in their production plans as they struggled with semiconductor shortages and supply-chain chaos, to economical cars and compact SUVs.
And now dealers find that what little inventory they do have is the wrong inventory. Economical vehicles are now essentially gone. No one in the industry was prepared for this shift in buying patterns.
Supply fell to 34 days, remaining in the desperately low range, when 60 day is considered “healthy,” meaning fairly tight but sufficient, and 70-90 days is more common. In 2019, supply averaged 90 days.
The problem of the wrong inventory due to unexpected shifts in buying patterns, made worse by long supply-chain delays, has also hit clothing retailers and other retailers, that now find themselves short on some items and overstocked on other items, as consumer preferences had shifted in the meantime.
Inventory by vehicle category.
Inventories of compact cars, hybrids, and midsize cars, are essentially gone, with supply in the range of 18 days to 23 days. Note that “inventory” includes vehicles that are still in transit or are still waiting to be prepped. When you go to a dealer with a brand that still sells compact cars and mid-size cars – Ford and GM killed their models in recent years, and the import brands are loving it – you will essentially see none on the lot.
But inventories of full-size pickup trucks, mid-size pickup trucks, and full-size SUVs are starting to accumulate in inventory. These are the vehicles that automakers prioritized during the semiconductor shortage because of their big-fat profit margins, while they cut production of other models. Depending on brands, inventories of pickups still is very tight (Ford) to plentiful (Ram).
Tesla is not included here because it doesn’t have dealers. It sells direct to consumers and doesn’t have “dealer inventory,” and doesn’t disclose its US inventory, and doesn’t even disclose its US sales, only global sales, and only on a global basis.
But Tesla is the elephant in the room in the US when it comes to EVs, and with its inventory and sales data not being disclosed, the majority of the EV business is not included in the data here.
Legacy automakers are now all coming out with their own EV models, but they’re all having problems making them due to the semiconductor shortage, and the time it takes to ramp up supply chains for entirely new models, even during normal times, and the number of EVs they’re selling remains small.
Many EV models have long waiting lists, and there is essentially zero inventory. But because sales are just an uneven trickle, the days’ supply data, which is based on that uneven trickle of sales without Tesla, can get erratic, and there is no significant buildup of EVs in inventories yet.
Very high-end vehicles, which are sold in just a trickle, are in a similar situation as EVs and show up with erratic supply numbers even though only few vehicles are in inventory, and few are sold.
Sales plunge: inventory shortages and the wrong inventory.
Given these inventory shortages, new vehicle deliveries in May plunged by 29.6% from May last year, and by 30.2% from May 2019, to just 1.1 million vehicles, back were it was in the 1970s and 1980s, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Last spring was the last period when dealers still had inventory. Relatively strong sales in those months depleted that inventory.
Given the inventory shortages, no one knows for sure what actual demand would be, if there were enough vehicles to sell, because for a year now, potential customers have left dealer lots frustrated because there was nothing to buy, or they ended up buying a used vehicle because that’s all there was, while others have put in orders and are patiently waiting for months to get their vehicle.
This market remains strangled by supply issues – and those issues have been made worse by the shift to more economical models, when no one in the industry was prepared for this shift.
Soaring prices.
The average listing price in May rose 12% from a year to $45,495: for non-luxury vehicles to $42,240; and for luxury vehicles, to $64,282, according to Cox Automotive data. The year-over-year increase in listing prices has been roughly in the 12% range since last summer, and roughly in line with the CPI for New Vehicles.
This means that the average new vehicle has gotten nearly $5,000 more expensive over the past 12 months, which is another indication that there is large demand amid complicated and shifting new vehicle shortages.
By now, there are several million frustrated potential customers who haven’t bought because there was nothing to buy; and there will be more of them by the end of 2022. These buyers will turn into pent-up demand when supply re-emerges. Some of them are already on waiting lists, with their orders pending. This isn’t a sign of low demand, but a sign of supply shortages.
Buy electric car when gas prices plunge. Buy gas guzzler when gas is most expensive. Rinse. Repeat
Irrational decisions by irrational shoppers
Nothing changes
In normal times this is actually sound strategy, as you get the lowest price due to situational circumstances. Today however, thanks to the FED/Covid/Covid gov checks/QE/ZIRP all normal responses are upside down
Demand for small cars just when American auto makers have abandoned that sector. Where have I seen this before? Wonder if they’ll get bailed out again?
We went through this starting in 1971 and then once again every decade since then, but obviously the manufacturers in the US never even slightly learned the lesson.
My head says that there will be a government response / stimulus to refresh cash for clunkers. Say $10k trade in for cars over 20 years old. Which will in turn drive up the price of vehicles to ATH, and the government will say they didn’t see that one coming
Will about half of the new car dealers be out of business within a year?
Obviously not Try to comprehend the concept of service absorption.
Conspiracy,gut car inventories,until dealers go bankrupt.Then go electric with no dealers,Tesla model of business
Wolf,
The link under the phrase “the import brands are loving it” is broken. The URL includes both the headline and sub-heading, but should only include the headline:
”/There%E2%80%99s%20demand%20for%20cars,%20often%20lower%20priced.%20Abandoning%20them%20was%20an%20idiotic%20move%20to%20please%20Wall%20Street%20that%E2%80%99s%20now%20haunting%20the%20Big%20Three%20US%20automakers.”
Also, is the average list price heavily skewed by the relatively small number of luxury vehicles? (So I wonder whether most buyers are being as responsible as they can.)
Thanks. Fixed.
Following the average list price in the same sentence are two prices, one for non-luxury and the other for luxury.
Wolf, are you going to do an article on all the crypto exchandes/financials going bust?
I love the part where crypto idiots deposited their bitcoins for 12% interest. So you get bitcoin appreciation plus interest. Win win.
I’m so tired of all this crypto nonsense. I just want it go away.
It’s not going away anymore than the internet is going away. It’s here to stay and it’s going to get bigger and bigger.
It’s already blowing up tho.
The real issue is the manufacturers SIMPLY PRODUCE HARDLY ANYTHING IN THE WAY OF CARS and ship nothing but trucks which dealers are ceasing to order because buyers don’t want them. Pretty simple issue, particularly as far as ‘American’ cars are concerned. That isn’t the case with intelligent import vendors such as Toyota and BMW.
I spent 10 days in Baltimore recently and took a total of about 20 or so Lyft rides. With one exception (a Ford) the drivers had one of the following:
— Kia
— Honda
— Hyundai
— Toyota
FWIW, again with one exception the drivers were all African-American and based on conversations most were of course driving as a separate gig from their main job. (Two were public school teachers, which is discouraging to say the least.)
In contrast, I was driven daily past 2 or 3 of Baltimore’s leading private schools (they are clustered in one neighbourhood by and large). There were streams of large SUVs dropping off and picking up the kids each day. I just can’t imagine how much it costs now to fill up those tanks!
(NB of course it’s not just US manufacturers of the SUVs — I saw plenty of BMW and Mercedes branded ones. Depressing to compare those compact sporty “Beemers” of the 1970s with the current hulking ones.)
Thankfully I am now back in my mid-sized EU city where I walk everywhere each day and shop locally and never need to use a car. What heaven!
The geniuses that run the US had a plan.
1. Use foreign labor to destroy our unions by taking domestic increased productivity to enhance profits but not rewarding the increased productivity by placing labor into competition with folks making 1/20th our labor rates.
2. Use the US military to protect the foreign investments used to destroy the domestic labor rates
3. Keep the border open to keep unskilled labor rates even lower
It all worked until it didn’t.
They didn’t count on a pandemic or their primary suppliers turning on them.
A long time ago I would have been sad over the situation…..today there is a reasonable amount of satisfaction in seeing them get what they deserve……unfortunately……the typical US citizen is also being hurt due their greed and stupidity.
Just for the record….they might have bit off more than they can chew this time.
Actually, all 3 of those worked out really really well. We have better cars than ever before, and labor unions are learning their place ie the fossil bed. Automation and 3D printing should keep them there.
A big downer on US sales for those who don’t pay cash for new vehicles will be the finance costs due to interest rates doubling over the past year which is not a trivial amount at all on $50, 000 vehicles financed for 7 years.
Probably be able to buy them for half price for cash
Guess we can’t count on new-vehicle sales prices to help bring down inflation…
I expect truck prices to stop being red hot. There are starting to be trucks on the lots. That should trim some of the addendum sticker prices, even though they’re very sticky, so to speak. And if inventories get big enough, they may get rid of addendum stickers entirely. A reduction or disappearance of these freaking addendum stickers is the first thing I expect to happen.
Amen on those addendum stickers. If there’s one thing that’s glaringly obvious about the main or maybe side effect from this pandemic, massive QE and supply chain issues is to really remind us how much greed is oozing out of people’s eye balls. From cars, collectibles, computer parts, housing..
Back on April 9th I posted a comment that I was seeing used car lots stuffed with pickup trucks. I don’t suppose I should be surprised that situation has migrated to new car dealers as well.
I don’t think “stuffed” would be the right word at the moment to describe the inventory of new trucks. But there are more of them than there were before.
Wolf, looking at the table of Days Supply, you show Electric Vehicles as having a 60 days supply at dealers? How is this true? I thought dealers have no measurable supply?
Quoted from the article, just above the chart:
“Tesla is not included here because it doesn’t have dealers. It sells direct to consumers and doesn’t have “dealer inventory,” and doesn’t disclose its US inventory, and doesn’t even disclose its US sales, only global sales, and only on a global basis.
“But Tesla is the elephant in the room in the US when it comes to EVs, and with its inventory and sales data not being disclosed, the majority of the EV business is not included in the data here.
“Legacy automakers are now all coming out with their own EV models, but they’re all having problems making them due to the semiconductor shortage, and the time it takes to ramp up supply chains for entirely new models, even during normal times, and the number of EVs they’re selling remains small.
“Many EV models have long waiting lists, and there is essentially zero inventory. But because sales are just an uneven trickle, the days’ supply data, which is based on that uneven trickle of sales without Tesla, can get erratic, and there is no significant buildup of EVs in inventories yet.
“Very high-end vehicles, which are sold in just a trickle, are in a similar situation as EVs and show up with erratic supply numbers even though only few vehicles are in inventory, and few are sold.“
I planned to buy a new Honda Fit this year. My current 2007 fit has 250,000 miles on it, and has some rust, leaky door seals, dead AC, etc.
So, Honda immediately discontinued the Fit in the US.
So I decided that I would go with a Hyundai Ioniq hybrid.
Immediately, Hyundai killed the model in the US.
I feel like the car manufacturers are planning for a different planet than the one I live on. All electric is still not practical where I am. I would like a decent small car with great mileage. Hybrid is fine- as long as I am not stuck relying on plugging it in.
The way it’s going, I’m afraid to discuss other models I’m considering… I expect they will be killed too.
Get a Fiat 45 mpg, all the options, AC and such. Have ours 5 years never been in for any repairs.
I’ve been buying Chevy’s manual transmission models the last 25 years – currently have the Chevy Cruze and I can get >50 mpg on the highway.
And if you treat those Chevys right they can last 15+ years.
GM and Ford – hahahahahaha
Nothing better than watching terrible management decisions backfire. Even better was reading comments on var enthusiast sites saying what a great decision it was to stop making cars since shareholder value is so import and SUVs are higher profit per sale
Brilliant idea to hollow out American industry for short term profits.
Best DC can do is a few token reshoring gestures.
Unable to propose systemic solutions.
There are claims some companies will be reshoring, but unanswered is how much.
Not likely that much after the chains get sorted and are working.
Pathetic.
Avraam,
I recently read a paper about the loss of American jobs(decent trade jobs in manufacturing and other industries) due to globalization. The paper was well researched and quite detailed.
In summary, around 20% of the job losses we have suffered over the last few decades are due to offshoring, the other 80% are due to machines/technology replacing humans.
Dave, Can you post a link ? I would be interested in reading about it too.
Pandering. Reasonable vehicle fuel standards (CAFE) were just about scrapped over the whining of the Big 3 so they cold sell more pickup trucks to clueless Americans who thought they made the best passenger vehicles for enormous profits. The standards were stretched and rendered farcical to the point where even regular cab work trucks counted against fleet average and were dropped from manufacturing lines, lest they hurt profitable crew cab sales (read about the vehicle “footprint” by class points system that CAFE uses). Meanwhile, no one has the cajones to get rid of the chicken tax so that reasonably sized practical trucks could be affordably imported. Just utter nonsense. Consumption and “consumer choice” should not drive the vehicle market. To hell with the Big 3.
I just took delivery of a new Ford Ranger for MSRP @ 31K. A dealer in Phoenix ordered it in January and it showed up June 6th, I flew in on the 8th picked it up and spent a few days taking care of business in Tucson then drove back to WA State getting 26 mpg. I also picked up a great stainless steel canopy (made in South Africa) in Boise that the Ford dealer had mis-ordered and was selling on Craigslist for $700 off list. Probably going to sell my Dodge pickup that I’ve owned for 25 years. It runs great but it’s a 1952, no AC, column shift, manual steering, 50 mph top speed…..
OK, so I looked at the Penske BMW dealership in the Twin Cities — via their very good website — which I used two years ago to learn about, and buy, my lease-back M4.
Total inventory of cars in stock = one 750i xDrive @ $110.4K
Total inventory of cars “in transit” = one 540i xDrive @ $71.5k
Total inventory of cars “in production” =
one M5 @ $118k
four 330i xDrive @ $48k to $51.4k
For a large Penske dealership in a fairly big metro area, they ain’t got but one new ride that’s not an SUV on the floor!
If they had any of the 2 series, they would move out the door quickly, but even Roger is losing this race, to sell cars, it seems.
BMW 7-Series are in ultra short supply and have been all year. Pretty much the same with the 5 Series. Verified that this week at our local SoCal dealer when we took our 2014 535d in for a warranty service and took a look at what was available. I think the 2 Series has been discontinued.
Four days ago, you wrote:
“Today is a nice day to go shopping for BMWs. We’re going to the local store around 9:30 am and they have one of the best selections ever of both new and used cars…”
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/06/11/monday-is-going-to-be-interesting-for-stocks/#comment-441381
Well, we found out differently when we went in to the store!!!
Yes. That’s why I remembered your prior comment. It startled me that you saw or expected all this inventory while everyone else is having these shortages. I mean who am I to know what your local dealer has, but it struck me.
You’re telling me socalbeachdude makes up stories to fit whatever narrative is the flavor of the day for him?
Say it ain’t so Wolf.
My comment of “Total inventory” could have been more clear by, “Total new inventory.”
The dealership does have a couple dozen 3 series that are ‘Pre-owned’ listed for sale on the website.
But a new sedan or coupe would have to be ordered, and waited for. To me, that’s a surprise. There’s no inventory of new cars to choose from if you want a BMW; without waiting.
My local BMW dealer (Fremont CA) website shows 80 new vehicles “in transit”, 27 on the lot. I think that’s more than they had when I bought my X3M last November.
The wiring harnesses for German cars are made in…Ukraine.
Gotta LMFAO on this. Didn’t we dealt we this last time right before 08, people and dealers were loading up on big SUVs like Hummers and Suburban and Excursions then when gas price spiked last time and then recession hit hard…inventory piled up. We are repeating that pattern all over talk about definition of insanity. Looks like this reality hasn’t hit everyone since dealers are still ripping customers a new one asking well above sticker on Broncos .
Gotta love our Prius now, I will gladly give up driving pleasure and pay less than half of those gas guzzling trucks and SUVs.
Had my jeep with 150k miles listed on Craigslist for $11,500. Dealership called today and offered $15k cash sight unseen. Can’t feel but a small victory thinking about current market conditions, and SUVs and trucks average days on lot growing monthly. Consumer psych is heavily demanding sedan and fuel efficient vehicles. Can’t help but think that’s a bad strategy long term. Guess we’ll see.
No one should have any sympathy for US car manufactures.
The Chevy Volt was a perfect example of a car that they should have committed to making through at least 2025ish.
Auto & homes sales need to plummet. Can’t wait to hear about more production slow downs in the coming months.
For the last 6 months of so, the chip shortage excuse in the US has been a red herring. They know this slowdown was coming. They’re using the chip shortage as a scape coat to a certain extent.
thumbs up to that. Evidence is also accumulating that supply-chain on power transformers will delay 3 GM Ultium battery-plants by potentially years. Same sort of extended time-line for acquisition of hurricane repair inventory. Ford is majorly-struggling on at least one of its battery-plants afaik; as in, nobody competent enough to deal with the snafu’s is presently willing to do so. How’d you like to lose your best project manager in the face of all these birds coming home to roost? These wily cats are retiring nowadays; still in their later prime-years. Who needs the stress?
How about taking concrete steps to begin supporting other forms of transportation instead of perpetually saddling everyone with the exorbitant annual costs of personal car ownership (which are a depreciating asset).
It’s no wonder my fellow Americans have no retirement savings.
My first car, was a 1976 Chevy Chevette.
It was one of GM’s first attempts into the sub-compact car market.
The car had so many problems but it still did get around 30 MPG.
It would back fire so loud, it sounded like gun fire.
Ironically, the Chevy Cavalier I now drive was also built to serve the low end sub compact market. It is the best car I have ever owned. 2.2 liter dual overhead cam engine, cost of ownership is nearly nothing.
My Cavalier was built for one purpose only which was to get great gas mileage and allow GM to continue selling its profitable high end SUV’s and trucks to meet federal gas mileage requirements.
Maybe there should be a “thumbs up” button so if we like a comment we don’t have to write a separate comment?
Learning to save and buy used vehicles with low mileage and paying cash for them changed my life and increased my net worth. Motor vehicles are a depreciating asset for the most part and it makes no sense to finance such a purchase. I did luck out with my last vehicle purchase in the winter of 2021, closing the deal before the auto market went haywire a few months later. While haggling with the dealer, I was amazed to learn my cash had NO value in reducing the price… the dealer would have actually given me a better price had I financed. And so it goes. Americans love freedom (or at least the illusion of such) and having one’s own vehicle is an essential part of American freedom.
I waited to long to add another work truck. Will see how long we can sit on the sidelines. Hopefully late 22 or early 23 . Then again…a lot of us have put off purchasing due to price.
Same here. My 2011 3/4 ton work truck in the rust-prone north is on borrowed time for what I use it for. And the van I need is unobtainable. Between Amazon and van-life dipsh*ts they’re impossible to find. I’m in a recession proof line of work. So I’m sorry, but not sorry, to say that I hope a recession comes and wipes a decade of stupid money out of every market. The working class needs this.
Shutting the economy down while simultaneously cashing up the entire populace was one of the dumbest ideas ever. The people running things are the dumbest of the dumb.
Since Joe Biden is taking the oil companies to task for “price gouging”
why doesn’t he give the same treatment to the auto manufacturers who stopped producing small economical cars in favor of road hogs and monsters that require obscene amounts of fuel? After all, that’s only
fair, what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. The auto folks
are just as culpable as the oil guys but not a word about them.
I hope to g-d he doesn’t dole out more trillions to help the
“poor” buy more gasoline. We don’t need to make inflation any worse
than it already is.
Tesla is a total fraud. It will never show a meaningful profit. That is why Musk maintains such secrecy about. Teslas have a proven track record of bursting into flames and/or crashing, causing life and limb. Even the working atmosphere at Tesla plants has been described as “toxic” by workers.
What a weird country this is when the stock of a company that sells 25,000 cars worldwide is valued many times more than ‘legacy” companies that sell hundreds of thousands or even millions of cars worldwide.
Adam Dalgliesh,
I agree with you that Tesla’s stock is vastly overvalued. But your knowledge is maybe from 8 years ago.
In Q1 2022 alone, Tesla sold 310,000 vehicles globally. It’s going to sell over 1.2 million vehicles in all of 2022.
https://ir.tesla.com/press-release/tesla-vehicle-production-deliveries-and-date-financial-results-webcast-first-quarter
Tesla is now quite profitable:
– It had net income of $5.5 billion in the year 2021.
– In Q1, 2022, it had a net income of $3.3 billion on $18 billion in revenues.
And it sits on about $20 billion in cash.
How much of that cash is from advance orders of their Cyber Truck I wonder?
Tesla did the hardest thing there is to do in manufacturing – being able to mass produce one of the most complicated products on the planet in an established market with insane capital requirements. Of course they were saved early on by extreme taxpayer investment, the ineptitude of the big players (anyone of which had the R&D, supply chains and manufacturing capabilities to snuff out any no nascent EV ventures…but of course meeting quarterly goals and SUV/pickup induced greed means this never happened), and the b@alls of one CEO. This CEO was probably best suited to get them over the hump to respectable production numbers but he’s now growing bitter and stale and showing his true @sshat colors. The smartest thing TESLA could do now is to dump him and get someone who is serious about the next stage, which can only be growing into a big manufacturer.
I would say for most people buying a new car makes no economic sense.