After GM, Ford, FCA Abandoned Cars, Toyota, Now #1 in the US, Rubs In their Monumental Blunder Publicly

There’s demand for cars, often lower priced. Abandoning them was an idiotic move to please Wall Street that’s now haunting the Big Three US automakers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
To please Wall Street and concentrate on the highest-profit margin trucks, SUVs, and crossovers, GM, Ford, and FCA have killed nearly all their sedan models. GM stopped taking orders for the Malibu in February. They kept their muscle cars, and Cadillac kept two models. But the whole mainstream lineup of sedans is disappearing.
At Ford, for example, outside of the Mustang, every car model got axed, from the entry-level Ford Fiesta that had a starting MSRP of $14,200 in 2019, its last year of production, to the Ford Fusion Hybrid, a large well-designed car that got around 40 mpg, which would be sorely needed at today’s gas prices.
It was a move, designed by some corporate idiot perhaps with the support of some lavishly paid recently graduated MBAs at some big-name consulting firm, to please short-termism-infected analysts on Wall Street.
And Toyota is having the last laugh. The former #3 in new vehicles sales in the US, and then the #2 after Ford walked away from sedans, is now #1.
Toyota was #1 for the first time ever on a quarterly basis in Q2 2021, largely because it still had access to chips, while others didn’t, and it blew everyone away.
But in Q1 2022, Toyota was #1 again. This time it also suffered from chip shortages and its sales were also down from a year ago. But it sold lots of those hated sedans, including lower-priced sedans that cost a lot less than SUVs and pickups, that the others have walked away from.
And Toyota is now rubbing it in publicly.
“A lot of our market share growth is really in the car side of the business,” Bob Carter, executive VP of sales for Toyota Motor North America, told reporters at a briefing Wednesday.
“Cars are still an important part of the market,” he said.
“Unlike other brands that have exited the sedan market, we’re choosing to double down,” he said.
Honda and other foreign automakers are still selling lots of sedans as well – many of them lower priced cars that get great gas mileage. Tesla is making the Model 3, its lowest-priced model. GM, Ford, and FCA just walked away from the market to please some analysts at Wall Street banks, which will likely go down as one of the stupidest decisions ever in automotive history.
Toyota’s sales in Q1 fell by 14.7% from a year ago, to 515,592 vehicles, but this surpassed the sales of GM (512,846 vehicles) and Ford (432,132).
Toyota’s sales included 142,523 cars, Toyota and Lexus models combined, with 47,501 Corollas at the low end and 78,151 Camrys at the higher end. Car sales were down 25% from a year ago, as Toyota cannot make enough of them due to the chip shortage, and it too is prioritizing high-profit-margin trucks and SUVs, whose sales also declined as dealers ran out of inventory, but there is enough demand for cars.
GM, Ford, and FCA just surrendered this business to Toyota, Honda, Tesla, and the other automakers that are still making sedans. And with gas prices where they are now – $6.15 a gallon of regular at my local gas station – those cars sure come in handy. GM, Ford, and FCA may never be able to fully recover from this monumental blunder.
AGREE, like Totally dudes and dudettes re ” which will likely go down as one of the stupidest decisions ever in automotive history. ”
Thanks Wolf, for putting into words what WE, in this case ”the family WE” thought when recently trying to buy a sedan to replace one that has served us well for the last 13 years, but was getting seriously ”long in the tooth” as We used to say regarding our horses of the 4 legged kind…
I mean, all seriousness aside, how damn dumb can these folks formerly known as ”car people” get???
The Power of Positive Magical Group Think is very much in vogue.. That along with huge doses of Denial..
“Power of Positive Magical Group Think”
Likely this…once one of the domestic manufacturers announced this, the other one or two had the CYA to pull a (bad) trigger.
It isn’t like the history of gas prices is volatile or anything…
But ultimately, ZIRP and habitual financing attitudes provide a huge assist for overpriced SUVs in the US.
An extra $5000 in price is “only” about an extra $70 per month on a 72 month payback, never more so than when ZIRP is in effect.
Spreading payments out makes 85% of buyers a *lot* less price sensitive. Somehow “just” $70 per month sounds a lot less intimidating than an extra 5 grand.
Somehow it makes most buyers feel like the manufacturers are doing them a favor rather than overpricing their autos by $5k in the first place.
I find the 1 payment plan works best and puts ‘affordability’ into proper perspective
Educated Idiots.
I mean, all seriousness aside, how damn dumb can these folks formerly known as ”car people” get???
They think they will be selling lots of cars soon. EV cars that is. With the infrastructure for EV’s really vaporware at this point, good luck with that.
VVNV-…would wonder about terming these folks ‘car people’. Maybe better (as in so many ‘Murican industries these days) to say what they really are: ‘financial people’ running an industry that they have spent not one actual spearpoint minute in, be it factory floor, engineering, logistics, or, perhaps most important, living among the masses that comprise their market (however, their obvious belief in the power of manipulation of that mass market via mass marketing could be their longterm strength).
Wolf hits it outta the park again, especially in referencing the entrenchment of ‘next-quarter share value’ thinking among those who one would think would know better.
may we all find a better day.
“logistics”
Harvard Biz School recruiting from Russian army these days.
That’s okay – Harvard’s been recruiting faculty from Russian political class for a lot longer…
Reminds me of where I used to work. They would promote people with little or no “time in the trenches”. They knew all kinds of theory (or had good connections), but never really got involved with the actual process. It was like childless me trying to tell someone how to be a parent.
91B20,
Case in point is Boeing. You got a company designing, engineering, building and selling airplanes.
Ford got an aerospace engineer and a manufacturing exec. when they got Alan Mulally from Boeing in 2006. An engineer running a company.
The Boeing 777 was created under Mr. Mulally, where he was director of engineering.
Boeing’s CEO is an accountant — literally. Virginia Tech, BS Accounting 1979; Boeing CEO today.
Never underestimate the stupidity of modern American car managers (or their unions)
Actually it is the stupidity of the American people at all levels of society. I once lived in the greatest country on earth – now my children and I call it what it is – a sh*thole.
How stupid to think not 1 person who worked for these idiots had the foresight to see we were in a bubble, oil supply worldwide is dropping and the masses would still need less expensive, gas efficient transportation.
Not 1?
Yet I see these massive developments still being built even today. Can anyone see the future or at least be cautious?
Remember what happened with Boeing and their Magical Max? Those who don’t go along are left on the side lines or worse, just let go.
The CEO left with a potful of money and he blamed the engineers on the 737 Max issue.
Unfortunately govt /taxpayer bailed boeing to the tune of $42b i think.
Sickening. Covid papered over a lot of wrongs
Danno,
I will bet you that lots of Ford, GM, and Fiat/Chrysler workers knew their companies were making a big mistake. I am guessing upper level management is to blame for this mistake. Heck, even I couldn’t believe it when they stopped selling sedans.
> the masses would still need less expensive, gas efficient transportation.
Even after EV becomes mainstream, if I ever need to buy a car, I’ll buy another Honda Civic. Fantastic car and much better looking than Teslas are.
Once the recession takes hold and auto sales totally tank I expect to see Ford and GM in DC looking for another bailout like in 2008.
And I hope they get the middle finger. Let these greedheads twist in the wind.
Ford will attempt to avoid a bailout like in 2008. One would mean the end of family control.
Ultimately though, without permanent government subsidies, what’s left of the Big 3 will ultimately disappear. All are shrinking their way to extinction.
GM filed for bankruptcy, as did Chrysler, and took their investors down with them. They then got a DIP loan from the government to emerge from bankruptcy. Ford squeaked through the crisis without filing for bankruptcy.
Mulally mortgaged everything in sight right away — including the blue oval logo — to borrow $23.6 million in 2006.
Ford at the time had a very intelligent CEO, I think he came from Boeing, it was Alan Mulally. He was smart enough to line up big lines of credit for Ford way before they needed to use it. That guy was smart. He also started redesigning several platforms way before regular “USA Car Guys” at the little 3 would have done. It’s too bad he didn’t stick around longer. Not all too sure if he was around in that time frame, but he was one of their best performers in that seat.
Ford was forced to take bailout $$$. They didn’t need it. I bot F Ford under 2 bucks
Ford, GM, and FCA are now just truck companies with some trucks without open beds. Love our Toyotas, btw.
1) Ford and GM investors rotate to XOM
The ev dream is fading. For entertainment only :
2) XOM backbone : June 16/23 1997 : 32.56/ 29.81.
3) When USSR collapsed in Sept 1998 XOM visited it’s backbone.
4) When the dotcom collapsed XOM made a round trip from Sept 1998 to it’s backbone in July 2002.
5) In Mar 23 2020 XOM visited it’s backbone.
After a test in Oct 2020 XOM is approaching the 2008 highs and 2014 high
thanks to Ford and GM defectors.
For an old fellow could you tell me what XOM and backbone mean?
XOM is Exxon Mobile…
Backbone is a stock chartist term…
If American automakers get bailed out again from their own bad business decisions, christ….
At least take control of them if they fail. But nope. Losses will be socialized, profits privatized.
Wouldn’t it be nice if those who made the bad decisions were held responsible!?!??
Different rules for the elite than the rest of society..
Frankly, Toyota just makes the best and most reliable cars with Honda a close 2nd.
GM will be saved again by the Gov. Unions will be protected. Stockholders will lose everything with the BK filing. Bondholders will be screwed again to protect the UAW. New GM Co stock will be reissued. Gov will hold most of the stock. New GM CEO and new “Buy American, Buy GM” slogans will be everywhere.
New GM models to be introduced…called “sedans”.
Rinse and repeat every 15 years.
Bond holders and stock holders generally don’t work for a living.
UAW DOES work for a living.
After all bond holders and stock holders are taking a risk with their capital. Sometimes you lose it.
Oh well.
Those who find that objectionable are invited to do what the rest of the population does. Get a job.
“Bond holders and stock holders generally don’t work for a living.”
That’s news to me.
Glad I can enlighten you.
Here’s another: The stocks and bonds are mostly held by the top 1% of the population.
It is true that some workers have a few thousand in a 401k.
That worker investment is so vanishingly small it is meaningless.
OTB-
Is your suggestion to curtail stock ownership? Bond ownership?
What about savings — prohibit that too?
It appears that most of the commenters on this sight mirror the general population in aspiring to a retirement some day that allows them to no longer work for pay, but also permits them a decent lifestyle during their waning years without becoming a burden on their families or the public trough.
Is that possible somehow without ownership vehicles mentioned above?
Nope
Investors typically are entitled to nothing although they think that only applies to labor.
The top 1% who by and large own everything feel entitled to big paydays always.
Everyone else can go to the devil.
The 401k and small investor crowd are so so small in comparison as to be nearly invisible. They ARE earnest but ultimately doomed.
Are you talking preferred stocks, or index funds?
America’s automakers listen to MBAs, and the FOMC listens to PhDs. I wish I had a funny punchline.
GM and Chrysler filed for bankruptcy and took their investors down with them. They then got a DIP loan from the government to emerge from bankruptcy. Ford squeaked through the crisis without filing for bankruptcy.
so execs came out well
stock owners destroyed
The Big 3 walked from sedan sales in part because they weren’t profitable. It seems high-priced union labor and selling a large portion of these already low-margin cars at fleet prices to rental car companies isn’t great for the bottom line.
Hey I’ve seen this episode before…
I was waiting for them to come out with the hummer h4 though.
GM is going to make 65,000 electric Hummers. You can have one for $120,000++. Better put your order in soon!
“Better put your order in soon!”
Pete Buttigieg is standing by!!
I was think more along the lines of a Hummer with ZL1 trim V10. 2mpg?
Let me guess, it was called “That time when they quit making reliable fuel-efficient vehicles to concentrate on profitable models”? Spoiler: they got owned by the foreign car manufacturers, but stay tuned for the surprises that happen in chapter 11!
It’s almost as if the US auto industry didn’t learn anything from the 1970s.
I’m an avid cyclist and I noticed there’s an equivalent phenomenon in cycling: fat bikes.
Those who ride them on roads and cycling paths look like idiots. But it shows that with a bit of marketing, you can push some people to buy anything.
That’s the beauty of my OTSO gravel bike. It’s designed to take fat tires if need be for winter; plenty of clearance in fork top, seat stays & chain stays.
I run mine with 38 mm Panaracer Gravelking tires which are great for most things, but not deep snow or packed ice without studs. They roll fast for how wide they are, and give good grip in bad conditions.
The cool thing the mech. E guys did at OTSO was make a frame wide enough for fat tires, but keeping the bottom bracket as narrow as possible.
i.e., you get on a road bike, and your feet are typically 150 mm apart. That’s how my gravel bike is too. A lot of fat tire bikes are 203 to 233 mm. The OTSO Voytek, which my neighbor has, is 183 mm “Q-Factor.”
Do you want to ride with your feet straight down like a road bike, or do you want them spread apart wide on the pedals? That’s what got this bike company started.
OK, I had to check. Both my Bianchi road bike and Waheela C are 61 cm frame size. Both have a Q-Factor, the width from crankarms where the pedals thread into them, of 153 mm.
The Bianchi’s a 2020 state-of-the-art race bike with the now fairly standard clearance for 28mm tires (I run 25mm Conti Grand Prix). The OTSO will take 700c x 54mm wide tires.
When you have loyal followers that are conditioned to accept poor quality and believe that everyone else’s vehicle rattles like theirs does, it’s foolish to intentionally educate them otherwise.
“Monumental Blunder”, indeed.
What dynamics disallow an upstart US manufacturing start-up from entering US sedan market with a dumb technology, high gas mileage, low price competitor?
Not claiming it is possible, but if not, why?
Toyota
Mostly, I’d say the barrier to entry is the high cost of starting up a new car company. I’ve seen multiple estimates that put the cost of designing a car (even a cheap one) at several $Billion. Cars (even “simple” ones) are massively complicated machines with thousands of parts that have to be assembled with almost unbelievable precision. Do you have an extra $20 to $40 billion dollars burning a hole in your pocket? Then you might be a great candidate for starting a new car company.
Back in 1999, Ford had a problem – their car designs were seriously long in the tooth and they desperately needed new designs. Buying Volvo Cars (and Volvo’s car designs) for $6.5 billion was apparently cheaper than designing their own cars. And this is Ford, which already has a fully-staffed design and engineering organization.
Launching a NEW car company into an industry that already has more vehicle production capacity than customers strikes me as the classic definition of how to make a small fortune: “Start with a large fortune.”
Of the recent car startups, the only one that is producing significant numbers of cars is Tesla. They raised almost $30 billion, ($20 billion in investor money, and almost $10 billion in debt. And is still bleeding money with uncertain prospects for sustained profits in the future.
Not going to disagree – just adding a bit of depth to the topic:
You don’t need to design a new car from scratch – the Soviets back in the day bought Fiat licenses and thus the Lada, the local people’s car was born. In fact the Chrysler 300C & co. was still heavily based on the design done while Daimler was onboard and was closely related to the old “ugly-eyes” E-Klasse Mercedes-Benz until the end of production.
So licensing a massive, no-thrills sedan from a 3rd party and implementing it to US standards (headlights, crash testing, emissions, etc.) is not a big deal. Sure, expensive, but definitely not the billion dollars range and not 5-10 years, more like 2-3. Engine is the most problematic part as not many manufacturers are ready to sell you their most recent powertrain technology – but let’s assume that you can scoop up some Chinese inline-4 engine as well – not impossible, just difficult, which is why launching an electric car startup is much simpler.
You can even rent the production capacity from the likes of Valmet, Steyr, Nedcar who used to be car manufacturers themselves, but downgraded their portfolio to automotive supplier & service companies. That’s where the problems start: most of the production capacity (and production culture!) is outside of the US, in Europe and Asia – for parts and assembly alike. So you have to have a margin high enough to make the transport & import process worth it or you must indeed committ to invest in production facility in the US.
I’ve often wondered if an auto startup couldn’t save a ton of startup costs by simply buying a ton of cheap chassis/engines from some number 4 or 5 overseas outfit and domestically producing a high design “glider”/shell to go on top.
Performance might be crap, but lowest end cars could be attractive vs. today’s intentionally design crippled ones.
They’d have to have the capital to develop a supply chain for parts. Given the shortages in the industry right now, that supply chain doesn’t exist. Given how all the investor money was poured into a million EV SPACs, while rates are rising, the capital doesn’t exist either.
Your question is answered by financialization. Except maybe under monopoly or oligopoly market conditions, this type of manufacturing isn’t very profitable by recent standards.
In the 21st century, it’s become a lot more profitable to make money off of money, through speculation.
Not sure about now or the very recent past, but it wasn’t too long ago that a noticeable proportion of many non-financial corporation profits came from lending their customers the money to buy the product.
I agree. Make one style. One. Three colors: Red, White, Blue.
No options. It comes with A/C, 4 cyl, simple automatic transmission..
4 door, but a “hatch back” for loading stuff.
Where a “radio” or screen would go is a big blank hole. Aftermarket will supply hundreds of electronics for that gold-mine of a space.
Tires? Most common size.
Brake pads? Hoses? Belts? The most common aftermarket models.
Sell them inside a Wal-Mart. Price $9,999, and go pick yours out in the parking lot.
Financing? 2% for 4 years, just to cover the paper work costs. No other charges. No “Title” crap charges, or “Dealer” fees, or “Paint Protection” rip offs. Just your State sales tax.
It will costs about $250 a month.
Perhaps GM, Ford and Dodge can buy back a lot more stock and right the ship. That seems to be the leading US corporate solution now because it’s all CEO’s know how to do. I mean besides moving the factories to China.
Maybe when the people who bought the 80k pickups and SUVs are finished paying the eight-year loans off, they be ready for another one? There should be chips available then.
“To please Wall Street and concentrate on the highest-profit margin trucks, SUVs, and crossovers, GM, Ford, and FCA have killed all their sedan models. They only kept their muscle cars. But the whole lineup of sedans has disappeared……It was a move, designed by some corporate idiot perhaps with the support of some lavishly paid recently graduated MBAs at some big-name consulting firm, to please short-termism-infected analysts on Wall Street.”
Even worse is that you can’t even find a lower trim model truck, SUV or crossover anymore, they’re only the loaded to the hilt models which are prices at msrp+. Even the lowly 1500 series trucks are pushing $70,000 loaded now. This is/was such an absolutely disgusting move by these filthy swine. They basically told the working class and the poor to f**k off. It’s time for everybody to tell them to f**k off. I hope they all go out of business.
It makes sense, in a way, to produce only most profitable models while demand is high and supply is low. Once supply chains ease then you produce the lower end models at volume and undergo price discovery.
Upper middle class people running out of money is how the plan falls apart.
I think Ford must have realized their mistake with the “Big Fancy Trucks”, as they recently introduced the lower end and much smaller Maverick pickup.
F-series ain’t a “mistake”. It’s the best selling full-size pickup truck in America — And a golden goose.
Of course, they’ll sell every Maverick they can build as well.
Front wheel drive= mini van with truck body fraud
For the first time in I don’t know how long, I saw Ram pick-ups being advertised with 0% interest, 72 mo., and $2000 bonus cash.
The solution to higher fuel prices in the US is just to have the pump prices posted in litres like other countries do.
Glib, but true.
Pulling up at the big neon sign outside the gas station, $1-2 per liter will always feel “cheaper” than $6 a US gallon.
Around 1980, the fuel station Racetrack actually did do that…
Didn’t last long…
Maff is complicated…
Quarts would be better. The populous would not feel like they were being hoodwinked as most don’t know what a litre is.
I remember Hudson Oil sold gas by the litre. They eventually were taken to court for charging customers too much for the fuel they received and underpaying employees for time worked.
I am living in France and have been driving a big old Toyota diesel 4×4 for years, because I regularly need to tow big heavy trailers with building materials. But of course this same car also got used for more mundane tasks like doing shopping and going out. And all around, people have acquired a taste for big cars and SUV’s. So everybody is high on the hog.
Now with the incredible spike in fuel prices, with diesel being more expensive than petrol for the first time in my life, my 20 mpg behemoth became way too expensive. Also, there is talk of diesel rationing in the near future, which would pose big problems for me since I live in the middle of nowhere. The same goes for lots of people around here. All of a sudden, these big cars and SUV’s are not fun any longer.
So I bought a cheap old but incredibly economic petrol car on the side that runs almost 50 mpg. For the petrolheads, it is a tiny-mini 2007 Daihatsu Trevis with one-litre 3-cylinder engine, 3.60 metres long, weighs around 800 kg. Ridiculously small compared to USA cars, these are variants on the Japanese kei-car, meant primarily for big city use. And although they have their obvious disadvantages, the second-hand market for these is rapidly drying up, and prices are rising.
Having this experience, I really do wonder how this is going to turn out in the USA. For starters, all those people who have paid exorbitant prices for the biggest and baddest trucks, must now be getting slaughtered at the pump. But also the big US automakers, who made the (for me entirely incomprehensible) decision to ax their car offers and concentrate only on trucks. Since when is putting all eggs in one basket good business? I can imagine that lots of people are going to make the switch that I did. So the dealer lots will fill up with big gas guzzlers and a new scarcity of economy cars may well arise.
The big three might get out from under by rapidly starting to market their European car models in the US. If they don’t change course soon (like yesterday) they most likely will get completely crushed by foreign automakers, with Toyota leading the assault.
We’ve seen this movie (US automakers caught with their pants down) before. I can’t wait to see how it is going to turn out this time…
On another website, someone posted a picture of the gas pump bill, $350.
That’s more than I ever paid for a car payment in my life, back when I had one.
I filled up for $186 the other day. That was 31 gallons in my 35 gallon tank. I usually don’t run it that low but was between stations. The new trucks have 50 gallon tanks. $300 per tank at the current $6 per gallon diesel price will get the attention of those guys with$1,000 per month truck payments. I don’t think this ends well for a lot of them.
If I remember 2006-2008, it took about 6 months of close to $4 gas to bust the auto industry sales. With March’s numbers, we are very closed to the jackpot again.
endeavor,
Not even close. In 2006, the housing market started to blow up, which then caused the mortgage crisis, which then blew up the US banks with Lehman imploding and going bankrupt and others getting bailed out, and the whole economy was shocked and came to a halt, and 10 million people lost their jobs.
Today’s problems: 8% inflation and rising, surging interest rates, huge overstimulated demand leading to labor shortages, supply shortages, shipping chaos….
If I may say so, your English is very good.
Same broad trend in UK…
Ford Fiesta was no.1 or no.2 for 3+ decades.
Tesla is now no.1 in March 2022.
Fiesta is 10th…
Would love to see GM offer a Bolt with about 115 mile electric range with a 30 KWH batter pack (~1/2 the current size) and sell the thing for $25,000. But alas, this won’t happen. GM & Ford are all in on keeping their model prices as high as possible. When they release a Chevy Blazer EV, I’d expect the Bolt to go the way of the dodo bird.
And probably the worst thing about almost all EVs is the oversized electric engine. The Bolt is a small car, yet has a 200 HP electric motor. Reduce the size of the battery by 25% (65 KWH) and do the same thing with the electric motor down to 150 HP which would be great and reduce overall weight and probably increase range 10%.
I would make sense (though the range would have to be closer to 200 miles I think), and you’re right, it won’t happen. They’re all going for max profit margins.
I remember the 70s, when gas was expensive for a time and people started wanting smaller more efficient cars, which the automakers derided as “econoboxes”.
Well, Detroit “obliged” the public by producing small cars. But they clearly didn’t want to. Why? Because per-unit profits would have to be lower.
So their strategy was to make their small-car offerings as unpalatable as possible. They made these cars plain ugly and unstylish because in their mind if you want a stylish vehicle you are going to have to pay more.
I fully believe that this is what gave the Japanese carmakers at the time an easy in to the American market. They didn’t go out of their way to make their “econoboxes” ugly, they made nice looking cars that people wanted to be seen in.
The automakers have always been so stupid as to cut off their nose to spite their face. Nothing new here.
Ford does have a small reasonably priced car with excellent fuel economy . It’s a four door with a little pickup bed in the back called a Ford Maverick. Sales are red hot, they sold out of 2022 order spots months ago and may start taking orders for 2023s next Summer.
Does Ford have a “sell at no more than MSRP” mandate like Toyota?
When this low priced Maverick starts taking sales away from the F150, then watch the price go up with the addition of tons of bling being added (leather seats, AWD, special paint schemes, etc).
In 2018, I tried to buy a low priced GM Colorado (Small truck) and at that time had printed out a “build sheet” from GM’s website. I built the truck out on paper at $29,000+ (4 cyl, no fancy interior, 2 WD, standard transmission, blah, blah). I took this sheet to the local GMC dealer and asked if they either had this in stock or could locate one like it. Well, they had none in stock but offered a Colorado at $42,000+ and I obviously said no deal. They then said they would try to locate one, but nothing ever materialized. I suppose I could have ordered one, but at that time did not want to wait for months.
Lets face it, automakers have found their pot of gold at the end of the rainbow by selling expensive vehicles with lots of high margin extras bolted on.
When this low priced Maverick starts taking sales away from the F150 and Ranger (forgot to add Ranger model)…
Ford used to make the Ranger just across the Mississippi from my home.
Before that, Henry Ford liked having a hydro power set up, the river for barges and a railroad line for his factory. Wood for the coaches was close too.
“Lets face it, automakers have found their pot of gold at the end of the rainbow by selling expensive vehicles with lots of high margin extras bolted on.”
The greed disease has infected every pore of the economy. When you order a vehicle, they have made sure that if you want a reasonable feature like power windows and locks, you must buy the whole “technology package” with all sorts of bling for $5,000, or some such. The gouging is incredible. If you want carpeted floors or door panels which aren’t completely hard plastic, you end up with “luxury package B” which includes leather seating, or some such, for another $5,000. Pretty soon you’re $15,000 over the entry price.
Yup. There’s always that ONE thing in each package that I ain’t gonna do without, so I end up with a loaded model including features I could care less about.
Like “power 3rd row”. I put that down once and it never moves again.
But, before all the supply issues, you could haggle a LOT on the luxury model.
“you must buy the whole “technology package” with all sorts of bling”
That’s not greed. It’s just your failure to think like a business instead of a consumer.
If I have a part that makes money, but no one wants it; I will have a hard time selling it. But if I package that part with something that people do want, I get to make money on the wanted part and make money on the unwanted part.
As a manufacturer, would you rather sell more parts for more money, or fewer parts for less money?
To the best of my recollection, Ford and FCA have European operations where some economy cars could be imported the US to sell here. GM not so much.
GM is big in China with 2.9 million unit sales in 2021. GM is pretty much out of the EU with manufacturing, less than 3,000 units a couple of years ago.
=perhaps with the support of some lavishly paid recently graduated MBAs=
Most likely because sedan jokes outnumber any other car body type jokes by the factor of 10.GM & Ford Top Brass are not amused.
Just like Ronnie Reagan jokes contributed mightily to the fall of Communism.
Let your imagination fill in the blanks …
Q:Can you fit 71 in a sedan?
A: Yes you can.2 up front and 69 at the back.
Q:Why do chicken coops have two doors?
A: ………
Q: ………
A:But if I’m gonna have sex with my boyfriend in a way that’s out of his Element, it will have to be on my own Accord.
Q: …
A: ….Sedan Hussein…
Q:Can you fit 71 in a sedan?
A: Yes you can.2 up front and 69 at the back.
Lol!!!
Don’t lose sight of the fact that Toyota has a tailwind from Japanese government policies that enforce an exchange rate that makes Japanese labor far cheaper in dollar terms than it should be. The yen is probably undervalued by about 20-25 percent at current exchange rates. That’s an enormous advantage in any business, especially manufacturing. (Having worked for both Japanese and American firms, both at times when the yen was overvalued and undervalued, I’ve seen the effects first-hand.)
Right now you can get a room at the Hilton in Nagoya (one of Japan’s leading cities, Toyota’s home) for $212 including a _first-class_ breakfast buffet. Great hotel, I’ve stayed there. The Chicago Hilton will set you back $250+, with no breakfast.
Combine the exchange rate advantage with the fact that the Japanese home market strongly favors small sedans, and you have a situation in which trying to compete with Toyota in the sedan market is pissing into the wind.
jm,
A lot of the Toyotas sold in the US are made in the USA. Some are made in Mexico.
Their pickup trucks are made in the old Levi’s factory in San Antonio.
And the Japanese transplants have some of the highest domestic content built into their vehicles. Good for American workers.
Eventually, some unlucky politician is going to have to tell his constituents something that they do not want to hear: “Oil is a valuable and underpriced commodity and you need to pay more and use less.” Until that time comes it is a game of musical chairs to keep the party going. Ford and GM, and most of their customers, think you can just weather any storm, then go back to making pickup trucks and SUV’s. Empty the SPR, browbeat the Saudis, stripmine Alberta. Anything except dealing with facts about resource depletion which have been known since the 1950’s.
There is an unlimited, almost infinite amount of oil.
The Earth creates billions of barrels of it, continuously, due to the sublimation of tectonic plate actions, etc..
It is not from Dinosaur poop.
“Eventually, some unlucky politician is going to have to tell his constituents something that they do not want to hear: “Oil is a valuable and underpriced commodity and you need to pay more and use less.”
Um, Jimmy Carter – 1977? Remember the great “MEOW” – moral equivalent of war? Pepperidge Farm does.
At base, ALL vehicles are transportation appliances – nothing more. You can put as much lipstick on it as you want, but it’s still a means to get form Point A to Point B.
Long ago, Consumer’s Reports talked about vehicle TCO – “total cost of ownership” and steps to reduce that cost. The bottom line was “don’t buy more vehicle than you *need*!
I’m guessing that’s going to come back into vogue. The days of cheap energy are over and probably ain’t comin’ back.
As COWG said above, “maff is complicated” – lotta folks are about to discover that to their regret.
Are these sales numbers global? They seem too high per month.
US and Q1 (January February and March). GM doesn’t disclose monthly data.
Well look at it this way:
US auto manufacturers no longer have to complain about not getting access to the Japanese “car” market…………………
Right before Alan Mullaly took the helm of Ford in September 2006, he ran Boeing. Just as Ford was deciding to make him CEO, he made this true statement: His Lexus LS430 was the ‘finest car in the world.’
Lexus still makes one of the finest sedans in the world.
Except for the butt ugly front end…
Says the man who owns an 06 BMW E65…:)
My first encounter with these “smartest MBA in the room type” was analysis of our business. I’m an oilfield engineer and was told the guy helping us was a genius able to add numbers on powerpoint accurately. My first statement was my excel spreadsheet can do that as well never a mistake and for about 1/100000000 of the cost! This guy then looked at our oil fields and said we needed to only find and invest in the highest margin field. I then advised him great we found that in 1920 so if we stuck with that no job for him! Similar to the high margin SUV.. Only sell those forget the low margin sedan! Stupid!
GM still sells a few non-muscle cars in 2022: Chevy Bolt, Chevy Malibu, Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5.
The Bolt is an EV, and it’s a crossover not a sedan.
GM stopped taking orders for the Chevy Malibu in February. It’s likely just filling orders for rental fleets, and that’s it.
EVs don’t count as cars? But the regular Bolt is classified as a hatchback. The Bolt EUV is a crossover.
And FCA still sells the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger sedans.
Chrysler 300 production ends in 2023.
The Charger is a muscle car.
I wouldn’t call the base Charger with the V6 engine a muscle car. That’s just a large 4-door sedan. They start at $32,500. The V8 ones are, though. So it depends on the engine.
You can say the same thing about the base Mustang in terms of the engine. But they’re classified as muscle cars nevertheless.
The Charger happens to be America’s only four-door muscle car.
“Muscle car” is just a slang term. The Charger’s classified as a 4-door sedan.
It is a mistake for US auto makers to let finance guys make marketing decisions.
It was an even bigger mistake for Boeing to let the finance guys make engineering decisions.
Naturally, finance guys have more money than brains. They’re not really interested in making cars, or real estate, or construction. They’re just interested in making money. They don’t care how.
There was a time when US corporations marketed on the basis of the quality of the products and services, but that went out when the finance guys started calling all the shots. Nowadays quality tends toward pretenses, mostly the job of marketing rather than engineering or operations.
US automakers haven’t been primarily manufacturers for a long time. If you look at their balance sheets you can see that they are basically finance companies, and making vehicles is just a side line, mostly limited to design and final assembly. They’d rather have suppliers make most of the parts so they can squeeze them.
Money often ruins people. Money can make people stupid. But it can also ruin companies, especially when the people calling the shots are more interested in their personal gains than in the viability of the firm.
Stupidity is worse than evil. Evil can be confronted, challenged, and defeated. But against stupidity there can be no argument. Beware of stupid people with delusions of adequacy and lots of money and a hunger for more. They are not your friends.
They run the world. That should terrify you.
That is why Ayn Rand made, in “Atlas Shrugged”, all the Industrialist individuals who created and ran their own Companies.
She realized that made all the difference in character and morality.
So my SIL just brought a new RAV4 hybrid. It was $45k OTD. She had to wait several months for delivery.
GM is a little slow to act since they waited for government funding before making the leap but they are converting a Equinox plant in Ingersoll, Ontario to an EV van plant. Should switch up by the fall, but Equinox production in the plant is shut down as of April. If the government offers them money they will make cars again, but they will never do anything on their own dime