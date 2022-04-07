Homebuyer “Pessimism” Hits Bleak Record on Sky-High Prices, Spiking Mortgage Rates. Great Time to Sell, Though. Just Do It

If it continues, “we expect to see an even greater cooling of the housing market than previously forecast”: Fannie Mae.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We just knew this would be coming, given the sky-high home prices and the spike in mortgage rates: Homebuyer sentiment deteriorated further to a new low.
The percentage of people who said that now is a “bad time to buy” a home jumped to 73%, another record-worst in the data going back to 2010, according to Fannie Mae’s National Housing Survey for March, released today. Sentiment started to deteriorate sharply in February 2021.
“If consumer pessimism toward homebuying conditions continues and the recent mortgage rate increases are sustained, then we expect to see an even greater cooling of the housing market than previously forecast,” Fannie Mae said in the report.
The percentage of people who said that now is a “good time to buy” a home plunged to a record low of 24%.
The combination of ridiculously spiking home prices and mortgage rates that the Fed is now trying to push up further in order to tamp down on the ridiculously spiking prices is toxic for potential homebuyers. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly index, jumped by nearly 2 percentage points from September last year, when mortgage rates were still near historic lows:
Economy is on the wrong track, bigly: Inflation?
“This month, we also saw a survey-high share of consumers expecting their financial situations to worsen over the next year; this was especially true among current homeowners,” the report said.
Inflation, which is souring consumers’ mood all around, may have something to do with it: The percentage of consumers who said that the economy is on the wrong track jumped 5 percentage points to 73%, according to the Fannie Mae survey, up from 51% in March last year. The surge of the wrong-trackers started in May as consumers became aware of their nasty new companion in daily life: the worst inflation many people have ever experienced as adults.
The percentage of people who said that the economy was on the right track fell 3 percentage points to 21%.
“These concerns, together with the run-up in mortgage rates since the end of 2021, will likely diminish mortgage demand from move-up buyers – and fewer move-up buyers mean fewer available entry-level homes, adding to the rising-rate challenges for potential first-time homebuyers,” the report said.
But it’s a superb time to sell a home.
Given the sky-high prices and the still very low supply, and the ease with which a house can still be sold without jumping through all kinds of hoops, the percentage of people who said that now is a “good time to sell” rose to 74%, in the same record-lofty range since June last year. So… Just do it! Put it on the market… before everyone else does.
If we have some sort of housing bust/correction….
Who will get bailed out this time??
Mortgage insurance companies??
That seemed to be the new trend….0% down but hey, I’ve got mortgage insurance, so we’re good.
I don’t know what is left of the private mortgage insurance industry. During the Great recession, PMI went under. I suspect its demise encouraged lenders to be more careful. As for the government insurers such as FHA, I suspect that Congress would bail them out and they would continue to make low down payment loans to unqualified borrowers.
I have houses. I won’t sell. What would I do with the money? Put it in federal reserve notes declining 15% a year? Put in bonds that got hammered 20% this qtr, worst in 40 years? Put in stock valued at 25x earnings? It’s all rented. And if it goes down 10% or 20% I win.
I here that non-fungible tulips are a great investment.
50%?
Put it in short term bonds that have already been hammered and now pay 2.5%. Lots of option value there.
If only investors felt the same…
That’s what doesn’t make sense about this analysis.
Wolf knows how markets work.
The “orderbook” needs to be emptied at a certain price before prices go down.
As far as I can tell, there’s still plenty of institutions with access to free money coming off the presses at the Fed, who are putting orders into the “orderbook” and will do so as long as income from perspective rents will overcome interest payments.
Wolf wraps up saying that supply is still very low, which anyone from high school econ would be able to tell you means the prices are not coming down.
Geoff,
Despite all the hype in the media headlines about investors, even the NAR’s data shows that investors (cash buyers) have been roughly stable:
“All-cash sales accounted for 25% of transactions in February, down from 27% in January and up from 22% in February 2021.”
What people who just read the media headlines, without reading the articles, don’t know is that the big investors, such as BlackRock and pension funds, do NOT buy individual houses but buy entire portfolios of RENTAL properties – they’re already rented out — including entire subdivisions of BUILT TO RENT homes that are already rented out, and they buy entire apartment buildings, FROM OTHER BIG INVESTORS or from PROPERTY DEVELOPERS.
These are investors selling to other investors!
And the iBuyers such as Opendoor, they’re flippers, they buy and sell. That property shows up on the market again.
You’ve got to read the entire articles in the media, and not just the headlines!!!
Well, that partially answers the question I left under your previous housing article, asking what would cause hedge funds to stop sucking up starter homes. Thank you. I knew they bought in large bundles, but I always thought these were foreclosures that might have been made available to first-time buyers, not currently rented homes.
I just wish they weren’t in it at all. Similarly, that no one had conceived of Airbnb. I think about Lake Tahoe where I lived a couple of decades ago. It was expensive, but people who worked there could actually afford to live there. Now, the whole place is short-term rentals, pricing out the locals.
In my area sales are still booming but I suspect at least some of the activity is to lock in rates – primarily people who were waiting for the bust but got rabbit punched by inflation.
Lots of buyers still have rates that were locked some time ago. The lock period can be 90 days or longer.
Yes but are those rates locked in “bigly”?
And now they have a unique opportunity to lock in a historically high price!
On the coasts, homes could drop 30% and still be at 2019 price levels. Seems the Fed would have no concerns about that. Only a very small number of homeowners would be underwater.
Austin, Tx just added 150 listings in the past 24 hours. Ground zero?
Depends on overall supply, but more importantly how many on an average day are put up for sale.
Is it 120? No big deal.
Is it 20? That might be something to look at.
My Zestimate would buy a small studio in Wolftown ;-)
Sell ? To whom ?
Lincoln Park, one of the few decent liveable areas of Chicago is full of foreclosure notices.
If your house is paid for then 2.1% IL property tax on your shack which appreciated from $50K to $1.5M in the past 15 years will kill you.
If your house is not yet paid for, well, as RR used to joke, “We’re from the Government, We’re here to help !”
FHFA:
4/6/2022
Foreclosure Suspension for Borrowers Applying for Relief through the Homeowner Assistance Fund
Meaning – Die Another Day (or Month… or Year…)
This bad LSD trip will never end 😁
Not even California housing in good neighborhoods appreciated this quickly over the past 15 years.
If you prefer cold hard facts:
PROPERTY TAXES STILL ROB ‘HOME ALONE’ HOUSE
It is the house from “Home Alone” (1990) movie, 671 Lincoln Ave,Winnetka,IL (Chicago North Side)
You may also look up much more modest house from the movie “Risky Business” (1983) with action taking place in Chicago suburbs.
Inventory still low, few new homes being built (supply chain, labor availability).
Interest rate rises are intersecting with a longer term low inventory issue. Prices will not drop.
1) The old timey 3-6-9 rule tried to answer the RE question: is it wiser to rent the house or rent the money to buy the house.
annual rent / purchase price = 3% Do not buy
annual rent / purchase price = 6% Borderline
annual rent / purchase price = 9% Buy
Comment: in this sad year of 2022, where can you buy a liveable house selling for 11 times the annual rent it tosses off?
2) Another fun falacious RE rule for goldbugs: denominating houses in gold.
Buy RE when the average house sells for 100 ounces of gold (as in 1935 and 1980)
Sell RE when the average house sells for 500 ounces of gold (as in 1971 and 2001)
Comment: 100 ounces x $1950/ounce = $195k. 500 ounces x $1950/ounce = $975k.
Have no fear bl@crockman is hear
Looking at price is only one factor.
You have to look at other things as well.
You know financial aspects such as: real estate taxes, transaction costs, employment, and housing alternatives such as renting.
And other non-financial factors such as: regulations, crime, and of course politics.
Sizing up of all them I don’t think that buying real estate in the USA is a good deal no matter what the price or interest rate.
I am waiting for that Lehman-like moment and curious which company will be the poster child. Maybe a tech company this time?
Tesla.
TNX is close to topping for now…
my bet is oil drifts back down to 85, commodities get hit before May so a .50 raise will do trick and then quarter points thru summer…
they will say it was raising rates that did it but it will be the trading pits and commodity shorts via blackrock pushing the game
Lol, no. Just no. Shorting commodities with this global dynamic? Hope you made your will out!
The City of South Lake Tahoe banned STR homes in all but the core area as of the first of this year. Measure T allows a few strict exceptions but for the most part all residential areas are done with it.