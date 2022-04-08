After Robinhood Shares Collapsed 87% from Peak and 70% from IPO, Goldman Sachs, IPO Lead Underwriter, Cuts Stock to “Sell”

It would be funny – if it weren’t so serious – how this stuff is imploding, and Wall Street, which created it, is now washing its hands off it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Back in December 2020, Robinhood Markets selected Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan as the lead underwriters for its IPO. Then on August 3, 2021, just eight months ago, Robinhood went public at an IPO price of $38 a share, giving the company a valuation of $32 billion, amid enormous hoopla. The lead underwriter’s job is to create this hoopla and create demand for the shares at ridiculous valuations, and they did a great job at that. It came amid the meme-stock trading mania that Robinhood catered to, and crypto trading that Robinhood was getting into.
But on the first day of trading, July 29, 2021, shares closed below the IPO price. Over the next few days, the stock meandered higher, and on August 4, it spiked for a moment in an incredible meme-stock paroxysm to $80 a share, and that was it.
The collapse of the share price over those eight months has been spectacular, right there with the collapse of the EV SPACS and other creatures of our time. The shares are now down 87% from the high and are down 70% from the IPO price (data via YCharts):
And this is the moment, after the stock collapsed by 87% from its high and mauled nearly every retail investor that touched these misbegotten shares since August 3, that Goldman Sachs with its usual impeccable timing cut its rating to “sell” from “neutral,” cut the price target to $13 a share, and washed its hands off it.
Goldman analyst William Nance cited the “fading retail engagement” and ongoing weakness in account growth and fading hopes for profitability.
In 2021, Robinhood had a net loss of $3.7 billion, on $1.8 billion in revenues. Which was fascinating – how a brokerage platform could generate such huge losses of twice its revenues during some of the craziest stock and crypto trading ever.
Robinhood is unlikely to become profitable in 2023, based on current trends and headwinds, Nance said. “We believe this lack of clarity around the path to profitability will prevent the stock from re-rating higher.” A “key requirement” for the shares to re-rate higher, such as an upgrade to neutral, or whatever, Goldman would need to “see an acceleration in user growth.”
So user growth is “depressed,” and it could take longer to get to profitability, if ever, and that’s suddenly the problem for Goldman, not the $3.7 billion loss last year, or the ridiculously high pump-and-dump IPO price just eight months ago.
Robinhood tried to boost growth by announcing in March that it would extend its trading hours and eventually would introduce 24-hour trading. But trading isn’t fun unless the stuff being traded goes up. And many of the stocks being traded by enthusiastic meme traders and working-from-homers between Zoom meetings and actual work has formed the now vast body of imploded stocks, including Zoom itself, which has collapsed by 75%, and Robinhood which has collapsed by 87%.
It would be funny – if it weren’t so serious – how this stuff is imploding, and Wall Street, which created it, is now washing its hands off it.
While Robinhood’s cryptocurrency trading has “much better” economics, Nance wrote, the recent decline in trading volumes is a problem.
Why sure. It’s not fun trading cryptos either when cryptos are getting beaten up. Bitcoin at the moment is down 26% year-over-year and down 36% from the November high. Crypto trading is only fun when this stuff goes up. And fun is what the Robinhood platform is all about. Plow your stimulus checks and PPP loans into trading meme stocks and cryptos and have a huge amount of fun becoming a multi-millionaire in no time.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
So…..
It’s time to buy!!!!
Yes, it is always time to buy for bag holders. Goldman is out in force telling people to get back in the water and ignore the dorsal fin.
And the dorsal fin belongs to Goldman
Vampire squids don’t have dorsal fins.
I think we can retire that whole “reputational effects” concept now.
But more seriously, who are the rich Goldman “customers” who are so ignorant of Goldman history, who think they themselves won’t be tossed into the wood chipper the second it serves Goldman’s interests?
You can only dump on so many people, so many times.
It would be very interesting to hear theories as to how Goldman actually makes its “Flywheel of Foolishness” actually work.
(I *really* wanted to use another F word rather Foolishness, but I am trying to be a better person).
They could allow trading in Russian stocks and currency to get a market differential over the big trading houses.
And allow OTC trades.
Maybe they could get in the futures trading markets too!
Know a guy who retired last year and put his entire nest egg in RH. Told him not to. Hilarious really. Robinhood: steal from the rich and give to the poor. Even the name was a mockery. He’s broke…
“Even the name was a mockery.”
Right up there with “Ally” – the rump financing unit of GM, which itself received a massive taxpayer bailout, declared BK, screwed bondholders, but sheltered the politically powerful union.
Of course, they could have called it, “Boot Heel” or “Aristocrat” or some such.
So the financial analysts at Ally are union?
Do you think unions are responsible for all of the problems in the business world?
Note to FOMO buyers, please see your NFTs and Crypto to save this stock and many like it. This is the perfect buy the dip moment…once in a life time for sure.
Not that we need anymore real life examples but here’s another one on full blast to illustrate the destructive power of simply horrendous monetary policy over the last decades…this is text book of when you make capital extremely cheap for people and normal risk assessment goes out the window.
One’s naivety getting the Edward II treatment isn’t fun…
But for those worthy of ongoing participation in the gene pool, instructional.
And no, merely the grimness of the scene implied, not any underlying prejudice to the perceived principle for which said king received said treatment.
Just to be clear
RH is trapped in the shallowness of its whole promotional game. It is like a generation of kids raised on super-sugary cereal sprinkled with meth.
They thought they had it all over on us old-school fools.
Thiel is out there raging against the “gerontocracy” and calling for revolution. Sitting on his vast stash, he hasn’t run out of cash quite yet, as so many of his fanboy bag-holder suckers are in the process of doing. Smart of him to sell out early, and not stay all-in on Palantir.
That’s because Goldman is buying.
Wait till wall street washes it’s hands off of FATMAAN.
Given Robin Hood’s business model of letting big dogs front run its retail traders, I don’t have any sympathy for them.
Look at the bright side of things, HOOD still has almost $10B of market cap to lose.
They might be able to reach profitability by drastically cutting expenses. But unfortunately when the mania ends, their revenue is going to collapse too.
Another instant Wolfstreet classic:
“and other creatures of our time”
I’d love to know who much money Goldman made on the IPO and any special stock they got and unloaded.
A company with a business model of pushing overpriced stocks and cryptos is going to struggle very badly in a global recession.
This explains the plunging price of RH.
Burn baby burn!
Wolf,
On a side note. I sent you my annual donation, $115, I upped it from $100. As we all know this years inflation rate is not 7.9%, it is closer to 15% if not more, it is really only worth $100 thanks to the Feds bullshit and government overspending.
Keep up the great work. Stay safe.
I would like to add a companion mug to my Wolf Street “Nothing goes….”
I want a “Wolf Was Right” mug. I bet someday it will be priceless.
I want to thank Robinhood for driving down stock commissions to zero.
Easy come, easy go. What’s taking GameStop and AMC so long to go?
Robinhood stock 87% loss in NINE months ? I call this process rather glacial.
Sort of Leaning Tower of Pisa which is still standing after leaning for the past 500 or so years.
That’s for Beardstown Ladies Investing Club (Midwestern Grandmas leisurely buying/selling stocks while sipping herbal teas in the ’70s)
Meanwhile the new craptos are exploding like fireworks gaining >>100% DAILY.
Past 24 hours:
Sakura Bloom +487.50%
Web3D All Best ICO +200.67%
Ratscoin +140.92%
Gera Coin +134.53%
…………
I’m looking for a source of inexpensive neon lights. I’m making a giant “I told you so” sign.
Have you not heard? Vlad the Mad has all the Neon gas and he ain’t been feeling much love from the west. Better string some cheap Christmas Lights together to make your sign.
Though I didn’t use their app, I liked that this company offer free trading. That is until they purposely block users from buying GME. Boo!
The company does not really offer free trading. It sells your trading data to other companies which front loads your market.
If you think company is giving you something for free then assume you are the product.
Wolf I thought you might comment on the new sell rating on Rite Aid, (you’ve covered Walgreens in the past) The new price target on RAD is $1 and a sell rating. Not sure how many reverse splits were put in place, (was this stock ever $1000?) and Robinhood can still go that way. Factset has a target of 5000 on the S&P and most of that is consumer discretionary.
Robbin’ The Hood!