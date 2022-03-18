Mortgage Rates Spike, Home Sales Drop for 7th Month, and Suddenly Here Come the New Listings

But it doesn’t yet reflect the recent spike in mortgage rates to 4.5%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
OK, the “existing home sales” data released today by the National Association of Realtors was for February, and in February the average mortgage rates were a lot lower than today. In mid-February, the average conforming 30-year fixed mortgage rate had just edged over 4% for the first time since 2019, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly index.
According to the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 4.50% yesterday, the highest since March 2019. Since last fall, the average rate has jumped by 1.5 percentage points, from 3% to 4.5% (chart via Mortgage News Daily):
In its report for November, the National Association of Realtors expected the average 30-year mortgage rate to reach 3.70% by the end of 2022. Now it’s only March 2022, and we’re at 4.5% already. This is moving fast. Last month, I speculated that 4% might be the magic number beyond which the housing market is going to feel it.
It’s not a secret: As mortgage rates rise, more and more buyers are priced out at these sky-high prices, and they step away from the market.
But among buyers who still qualify, rising mortgage rates trigger a mad scramble to buy something “now,” no matter what the price and no questions asked, and they’re waving inspections and are taking huge risks – even NPR aired something like a warning about that yesterday, LOL – to lock in whatever mortgage rates are still available before they rise even further.
There is a well-established pattern: Sales activity picks up in the early phases of the cycle of rising mortgage rates, and we saw some of that, but it’s getting impossible for an increasing number of potential home buyers.
Sales of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops in February fell by 7.2% in February from January, and by 2.2% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.02 million homes, the seventh month in a row of year-over-year declines (historic data via YCharts):
“Housing affordability continues to be a major challenge, as buyers are getting a double whammy: rising mortgage rates and sustained price increases,” the NAR said in the press release. It pointed out that monthly payments had risen by 28% from a year ago. “Some who had previously qualified at a 3% mortgage rate are no longer able to buy at the 4% rate,” the report said.
Home sales peaked in the 2003-2006 era. The current era remains solidly below that peak. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.02 million sales in February was also well below the pandemic peak, but was up from the prior years.
Sales of single-family houses dropped 7.0% for the month and 2.2% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million houses.
Sales of condos plunged by 9.5% for the month and by 4.3% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 670,000 condos.
By Region, the percent change of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of total home sales in February from January, and year-over-year (yoy):
- Northeast: -11.5% from January, -12.7% yoy.
- Midwest: -11.3% from January, -1.5% yoy.
- South: -5.1% from January, +3.0% yoy.
- West: -4.7% from January, -8.3% yoy.
Here come the new listings. The number of homes listed for sale in February jumped by 13.4% year-over-year, after the 13.2% jump in January, and were down only 3.0% from February 2020.
New listings come out of the woodwork when interest rates rise and volume stalls — because it’s now suddenly time to put the extra house on the market before the market turns. In February, new listings essentially rose back to the normal range for a February, after having been woefully low during the past two years. The green lines connect the Februarys (source: realtor.com residential listings database):
Supply of homes listed for sale ticked up from the record low in January to 1.7 months of sales. The number of unsold homes on the market rose 2.4% from record lows in January to 870,000, seasonally adjusted.
The median price ticked up from January and was up 15% from a year ago, to $357,300. The year-over-year spikes had peaked last May and June at over 23%. The seasonal peak in the median price was in July 2021 at $362,800:
Investor share of sales remains about level. “Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales,” accounted for 19% of the transactions in February, down from 22% in January but up from 17% in February 2021. “All-cash” sales remained in the same range, accounting for 25% of the transactions in February, down from 27% in January but up from 22% in February 2021.
“…rising mortgage rates trigger a mad scramble to buy something “now,” no matter what the price”
A broker I know confirms that has been the sentiment here in SD, accelerating over the last few weeks. Yup.
DC has created an utterly phony interest rate environment for 20 years…and by this point most people know it.
Boom/bust 1.0 relied upon the suckers – those ignorant of DC’s manipulations.
Boom/bust 2.0 is relying upon the hyper-speculating psychopaths (they know the game for what it is)…thus the rush for the door…they know their “wealth” is wholly contingent upon DC’s increasingly runny empire of bullsh*t (interest rate division).
A 0.25% higher rate with postponed QT will cause house prices to inflate further.
When inflation is at 8%, the 4.5% mortgage gives you a 3.5% return over cash, even when house prices don’t go up. However, 30 year treasuries pay only 2.7%, and house prices are jumping by 20% a year, REITs got a 17.4% return over treasuries. So, no big investor will stop buying housing.
Also, there is both a Fed put and a Govt put on house prices, so they never go down and should keep going up. In essence, US is all in on Housing, and housing markets can only correct when whole US is going bankrupt, not because of dollar debt that we can print, but because we no longer manufacture stuff and may not have anything to offer in lieu of our imports.
I’m betting months supply heads lower from here for the rest of the year as CPI inflation continues to increase for at least six more months. The only thing that would change my bet is several 0.5% rate hikes in a row.
JeffD,
So just another thought here:
For home buyers struggling to qualify for a mortgage, it doesn’t matter if “real” mortgage rates are negative (below CPI).
If they cannot qualify for a mortgage because they don’t have enough income to cover the mortgage payment, now that the rate is 4.5%, that’s it… they’re not buying. Those buyers are gone from the market. It doesn’t matter what CPI is.
The number of potential home buyers that disappear from the market increases with rising mortgage rates and rising home prices. At some point, the market stalls (volume slows), and price discovery starts.
In fact, big inflation leaves less money for mortgage payments.
to add on that, the “all cash investors,” many of whom are actually leveraged, just not with a traditional mortgage, will bail the moment they see things slowing down. the investors don’t have to dump what they have bought in the past 18 months. they just have to merely stop buying new stuff, and the buying pressure is gone. and i think that’s a distinct possibility when you consider that the people you described being gone from the market will put downward pressure on prices for everyone.
After Fed’s demonstrated apathy to inflation, stock markets are roaring again.
Why should it ne different for Housing? “To infinity and Beyond…”
USDA home loans have a very low bar, similar to “are you breathing?” I just typed fictitious numbers into their eligibility quiz with an approval. You would be surprised where USDA home loans apply.
Example: 47 charlottes way, muir beach is an eligible property under USDA loan guidelines.
Whoops. Showed as eligible in their tool, but violated loan cap:
Properties financed with direct loan funds must:
* Generally be 2,000 square feet or less
*Not have market value in excess of the applicable area loan limit
*Not be designed for income producing activities
For instance, anywhere in Scotts Valley is eligible that meets these requirement.
1.5% on a $300,000 mortgage is about $250 more per month.
Not sure how much the cost of financing has gone up for institutional buyers if it’s comparable, there is a limit to how much of it can be passed to the renter.
About a 20% increase in the monthly payment.
You also need to factor in the price increase as well. Those 300k crap shack is now “worth” 350K – 400K on paper.
But for investors, the CPI specifically rent CPI is an important factor because it represents the growth rate for the gross income they expect to accrue from their investment.
So even if the market stalls and capital appreciation slows, the income growth potential relative to the cost of capital (mortgage rate) may make housing an attractive investment.
i don’t know where these investors think the money is going to come from. in many places, rents have gone up 20-30% this year. anecdotally, it seems that renters are tapped out.
Jake.
I’ve wondered the same thing myself. I live in a 2BR where the rent is about $2000 which is supposed to be about average in metro ATL but I’m in much better than average location and the complex was built in 2019.
2BR units range up to $3800, depending upon location in the complex. 3BR of which there are a few I think range up to $5000.
Last I checked, the vacancy rate was something like 1%.
I’m sure many people said it was “impossible” for paycheck-to-paycheck renters to pay an additional 20-30% per month, and yet somehow they are paying it, right?
“Last I checked, the vacancy rate was something like 1%.
Not bad for an economy that has been “gutted”.
Unamused,
1% vacancy because insufficient apartments built for 7 years (reaction from Bust 1.0 blast crater).
And people have to live *somewhere* (but the longer they get rent raped, the more tolerable having a roommate seems).
And when people start doubling up, what happens to occupancy?
jeffd, most people are not paying 20-30% more. that was the average increase for asking rents, but renewals didn’t pay anywhere near that, in my anecdotal experience.
as always, prices are set on the margins.
“In fact, big inflation leaves less money for mortgage payments.”
Salient point there… Rising mtg rates *coupled* with inflation is *double trouble*.
“In its report for November, the National Association of Realtors expected the average 30-year mortgage rate to reach 3.70% by the end of 2022.”
I would never put any stock in anything NAR has to say. NEVER.
Most likely, the magic number is about 4.5%, and I agree that certain groups of buyers will start to disappear from the market. Also, listing prices in the next 3-6 months will start to pull back a little for those final sellers that become desperate.
Since mortgage closings lag rate changes, the sales numbers will continue to deteriorate from here on out and will accelerate once rates hit 5%. If rates hit 5.25%, then the housing market will begin a 10% rollover which the FED is fine with.
What they don’t want to see is a 15% or more pullback. We’ll know by late this year if a greater than 10% pullback is in the cards.
Another way inflation plays into this is that homebuyers won’t mind stretching themselves early on because the payments will stay fixed while their incomes soar at or ahead of inflation place and so will become much less of a burden over time.
Lenders might start to lend based on what the borrower will be earning next year which might make it easier to qualify. That’s part of the heightened inflation expectations we hear so much about.
Wolf. At what point do we start seeing NINJA loans again……and wouldn’t those contribute to even higher home prices ?
Buy now or be priced out forever!!! I have tamed inflation with my .25 rate hike!!! The market will never go down!!! Just double your money on Bitcoin!!!! Buy now and then the house you dream of will be half price next year coz Bitcoin will quadruple and houses will double!!!! I have create the greatest economy known to man!!! Can never go down!!!
Inventory is far lower compared to 2018 and real mortgage rates are still negative.
I hope I’m wrong, but it’s probably going to take higher rates than 4.5% to see a 2018-like slow down in the RE market.
To be clear, Wolf states average rates at 4.5% which means half are lower and half are higher.
In my area, several Credit unions are still closer to 3.5 than 4.5.
The one I watch just raised 30 year fixed to 3.675.
Not 2.875 like I saw before but not that much higher either.
People don’t buy a house (car), they buy a payment. They only have so much per month. And when rates go from 3% to 4.5% that’s a lot less price they can put into a payment. (also as insurance goes crazy because of insurance) and property tax because of valuations………….. Again, lot less house for the same payment.
Housing prices are sticky. Takes a long time to go down. When the time on market (can you get that nationally?) really starts to jump up, then you’ll know ti’s really starting to bust.
“People don’t buy a house (car), they buy a payment”
Not me, never. But people do and I think they are foolish for that path.
Nobody ever even looks at the total interest paid over the course of 30 years.
Interest over 30 years on 1 million borrowed increases overt 200K from 3% to 4%. If anyone looked at that we would already be in a slowdown.
“Nobody ever even looks at the total interest paid …”
For many buyers, I think that you’re spot on. Afterall, interest payments are a tax deduction. Right? Ask the realtor — that’s a selling point.
:)
People don’t think about the fact that paying cash for a home results in buying the home for tens, often hundreds of thousands of dollars less than the financed option. Well, the ones that pay cash do. People don’t understand the costs of interest over the life of the loan, even if you pay off early. In this sense they do buy monthly payments without considering the actual cost.
Accumulated interest adds enormous amounts to the cost of the home. Deductions are of course nice but they are not reducing the amortized amount of the loan.
“People don’t buy a house (car), they buy a payment”
Some people actually do “buy a house”. They do that by writing a check. Others just change landlords and now they rent from the bank.
Until the day you pay it off, it ain’t your house. It’s the bank’s house.
Even when house, anywhere in USA, is without mortgage, ya still just renting it from the local taxing authorities H.
If you don’t pay your taxes, they WILL and DO all the time TAKE your house.
Surely, you can put it off, sometimes in some states for the rest of your life if elderly,,, BUT,,,
Sooner and later, they WILL take your house.
Vintage,
I agree, especially in states that allow ‘owners’ to walk away without penalty. These are the houses that some investors pounce on. I know a guy that almost exclusively buys these as fixer-uppers. The house is trashed, the former ‘owners’ have walked away, and the bank sells it — often at a loss. He buys them, polishes them up, and then resells.
He used to be a plumber, but makes more doing this than fixing leaky pipes.
“Until the day you pay it off, it ain’t your house. It’s the bank’s house.”
All too true.
People have been sold on the idea that buying a house constitutes an ‘investment’, when for most people it should be treated as an expense. The important thing is that the ‘homeowner’, so called, is accumulating equity for oneself, and not for a landlord.
Rule #1 in Personal Finance: live below your means. With high inflation that becomes increasingly difficult for a large fraction of the population to do, even while being tenaciously frugal, even though such persons are routinely castigated for profligacy by the predator class.
I believe Wolf is right that tapering is the main thing to watch here and not the discount rate that the Fed is slowly increasing.
Without the Fed support of MBS mortgage rates are spiking much more than the rise in 10 year and the rise in discount rates. I fear all those who bought in the last year or two because of FOMO will get their rears handed to them, and realize any gains due to low interest rates will be more than offset by the losses in home equity. They won’t feel so smart that they “locked” at 2.75% especially when they will need to sell due to a job change, divorce, or other life events.
It’s a terrible time to buy but it’s a harder decision when rents are going up so fast unlike in 2006.
Though I definitely consider the current market another bubble, I don’t think there is going to be an immediate housing crash this time. History never repeats exactly.
For this reason, I would consider buying a moderately priced home as long but then would need to commit to staying in it which I can’t do right now. Any loss would be treated as a consumption expense.
There needs to be one though because artificially inflated prices are not a sign of economic health and in the aggregate the country be better off.
There are no “moderately priced homes” when the median single family residence price is 10x household income.
“I fear all those who bought in the last year or two because of FOMO will get their rears handed to them, and realize any gains due to low interest rates will be more than offset by the losses in home equity.”
I don’t fear that at all, I celebrate it. These people are the dumbest of the dumb, and were responsible for driving up prices.
People who can do basic math understand that the FED’s 1/4 point rate hike is window dressing at best, outright criminality at worst. They could never dream of getting ahead of inflation at that rate. So the massive iBuyers and institutional investors continue to pour into housing and all hard assets because the FED has signaled they don’t G A F about inflation, so it’s going to continue roaring for many years, fueled by said criminals.
The Chinese money launderers and oil dictators are living a better life than we Canadians and Americans. This world is truly Hell.
Sorry, dude. There was a time when the filthy rich (and their antics) were small in number. Once everybody saw the grift, they sharpened their pencils and stopped living like a bunch of lushes. They got steel in their eyes and joined the contest. It was a matter of, if you are not at the table, you are on the menu. Evolution doesn’t say who is right (or nice, or neighborly, or good-looking), it simply says who is left.
Things like war and large instability (1930s-1940s) open up gaps and opportunities to move up. This may be the thing that interrupts long periods of peace and tranquility, where inequality builds up. That is not a comforting thought for me either.
Yeah, you’re right. Blame it on those 5 year olds who just couldn’t see what was going on 20 years ago, and failed to prepare.
well stated and true – truth is like evolution you can ignore it but eventually it will extract its toll
Phleep-excellent comment!
And the hell is just beginning for the younger generations with no assets. The FED just insulted them yet again yesterday. Notice how they couldn’t even provide any details on reducing their balance sheet after having months upon months to think about it? Yet these clowns show up in a MINUTE to hammer rates to zero, pour QE on assets, and save the stock market.
“Morale hazard” has become a 10% stonk correction.
We don’t agree on everything DC but I’m right there with you in your disgust of policy makers crucifying our young people.
They’re not doing we savers trying to earn a safe return any favors either.
w.c.l., it’s not just savers, but anyone looking to lend money period. even junk bonds trade at crap rates.
Junk bond rates are down because yield hungry investors are willing to take a chance on them bidding up the price and lowering the yield. I don’t see how lenders are limited by anything. Credit cards sure aren’t, payday lenders are only limited by law, and self financing car dealers don’t seem to be restricted. IMHO It comes down to how bad do you want the money and what are you willing to give for it.
but that’s just the point. the fed has created so much fake money that got lent out that the yields are terrible for money that anyone else wants to lend out.
People that haven’t moved house for years will now be seeing their property tax increase thanks to yet another crazy house price boom. The ten metros with the highest property tax growth from 26% to16% –
FOMO, BTFD, TINA, diamond hands, to the moon ….
Just a sigh of relief all my family members bought into some hard assets awhile back. And, for the most part, they didn’t try anything flashy with the financing. It is nice to be able to sleep reasonably well. Very underrated.
It would take a new Fed to do what needs to be done.
Will it happen?
My guess is more & more & more inflation until the debt is wiped out by funny money.
Good luck to the bond holders.
Cheers,
B
I try not to laugh at people who complain about mortgage interest rates rising to 4.5 percent because in 1978, I was paying 9.75 percent.
For decades, American taxpayers were paying billions in taxes to protect the country from the Soviet Union. Now, we have a Federal Reserve that behaves like the central planners of that Soviet Union. I’m not against having a central bank, but think that the Fed has assumed, and been granted, too much power over the lives of the American people. This transformation has occurred under both Democratic and Republican administrations and Congresses.
“I try not to laugh at people who complain about mortgage interest rates rising to 4.5 percent because in 1978, I was paying 9.75 percent.”
i’m really getting tired of this particular refrain (nothing against you specifically). in 1978, when you were paying 9.75%, you paid for the house the market price that 9.75% interest rates lead to. so while you were paying a high interest rate, you paid 1/10th for that house than anyone today has to pay.
Jake,
I didn’t take any offense from your comment. About six months ago, an economist in Washington, DC, opined to me that low interest rates make houses more affordable. That view arguably is true when prospective buyers are shopping for a house payment in the world of ceteris paribus. Unfortunately, suppressed long-term interest rates (and the inflation that often results) drive up house prices, so are these buyers really better off? FWIW, I’ve started thinking of economists as witch doctors.
thanks for understanding. you’re exactly right. and the disgusting and despicable janet yellen repeated the lie about low rates helping homebuyers.
no, they help homeowners who are looking to sell and downsize. that’s it.
It appears that many economists and politicians think human behavior is static, e.g. lower interest rates do not affect house prices.
I think it’s pretty obvious that for given monthly payment for the same house, higher rates make houses more affordable, for example, property taxes will be lower, insurance will likely be lower, there’s the possibility of refinancing later if rates drop, and your down payment matters more (e.g. think of $100K down payment on a $300K house vs $500K house)
“I’ve started thinking of economists as witch doctors.”
As practiced in recent government policy, it’s idiotic where it isn’t intentional.
… sorry to everyone else. I had a comment in moderation I wanted to be deleted (hopefully along with these trailings).
“ About six months ago, an economist in Washington, DC, opined to me that low interest rates make houses more affordable”
Indeed true…
Circa 2013-17…
Well, yes, houses were cheaper. But the middle class wasn’t buying a house as an investment, they were buying a home. And remember, wages were a heck of a lot lower too.
I bought my first home in 1989. I had to put down approximately one years wages (before taxes) to qualify for a 13.25 home loan. To put that into perspective, my mortgage payment then was almost exactly the same as my mortgage on a house bought in 2012 that cost 3 times as much, at a time when I was earning 5 times as much. And in 2012 the amount down was the same.
If you’re over 30 and you did not buy a house in the last 10 years you’re going to regret it, because I see this inflationary cycle running 10 years or more. It’s going to be very hard on anyone who rents, has credit card (or any other) debt, and isn’t in a position to be upwardly mobile in their chosen career path.
Milton Friedman is going to kick Joe Biden to the curb.
where do you get this nonsense? the middle class is not buying a house as an investment. they’re buying to live. and wages were actually a lot *higher* as a percentage of home costs.
how anyone can say that people are better off today trying to buy a house than in the 70s and 80s is beyond me
Back in mid eighties, I could have bought a condo for $7k. I didn’t buy it because there was no one to rent it to and the HOA because of all the vacancies would have jacked the fees to unbelievable. Denver area. Some of you don’t realize what can happen when people lose their jobs, companies shut down, unemployment rises. When you have to choose between food, gas and rent; many times rent or mortgage comes last. Just sayin’.
Jake,
I forgot to mention a fact that often gets overlooked when people are comparing house prices then and now. Salaries and wages also were lower back in the good old days when houses cost a lot less than they do now. I think I was earning about $17,000 per year, which wasn’t sufficient to pay for a house in my area, I had to settle for a condo.
Taxes were lower back then also.
Social Security was only 5% back then.
“because in 1978, I was paying 9.75 percent”
Confused, my in-laws bought at +12% in 1978, but they were desperate for a place and simply bought — an element of desperation. Of course, later they were able to refinanced for a much better rate.
If mortgage rates rise sellers will offer to carry the note. As a seller I would gladly lock in full price at lower interest rates.
most people selling a house need the sale proceeds for something, whether for retirement in a downsized condo or a new home. seller notes are not an option for them, and indeed, most people.
i’d never recommend someone get involved in something like that as a seller unless the buyer is a family member, and even then, to be cautious.
Being a mortgage lender is not a business most home sellers want to be in, I guarantee you that. That’s why so few people are doing it. Like any business, it’s complicated, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can get run over.
Not that complicated – just need to know credit, get plenty of skin in the game and properly assess the risk – an excellent way to make some steady interest in a market that offers little else.
This works until the buyer stops the payments, but owns the home, and doesn’t want to leave. Start saving for the legal fees, the costs of foreclosure, and the loss after you finally get to sell the beat-up property, maybe a year or two after the buyer first defaulted.
Wolf,
I personally know of two scenarios you described, and the ‘owners’ gutted the houses before they walked away. One was intentionally trashed.
As a seller, I couldn’t do it…I gotta be able to sleep at night.
:)
Are you going to hold that paper for 30 years or deed it to someone who will?
If not, do you expect to sell it at a discount versus publicly traded paper because the chances are this might be necessary.
Even with the current increase in rates, it’s one of the worst possible uses for the money.
The bond bull market from 1981 might not be over (I think it is) but it’s not going to last anywhere near another 30 years from now.
Taking back long-term paper now on a property sale is the equivalent of buying a (relatively) illiquid debt security in a raging mania where the long-term economic fundamentals are also mediocre to awful.
If you borrow $300K 30 yr fixed,
At 3.5%, monthly payment is $1347
At 4.5%, monthly payment is $1520
That’s 12.8% higher in terms of cash outflow on household spending.
So a rising interest rate has an inflation like impact.
But interest costs are not included in CPI as per BLS.
https://www.bls.gov/cpi/factsheets/owners-equivalent-rent-and-rent.pdf
“”Interest costs (such as mortgage interest), property taxes and real estate fees, along with most maintenance and all improvement costs, are part of the cost of the capital good and are not consumption items either. The CPI adjusts the expenditures for
home maintenance downward before using it in the CPI weight. “””
They say it’s part of Capital Goods and not something consumed, therefore not part of CPI.
But interest costs and property taxes don’t add any value to the Capital Goods so should be considered consumption, shouldn’t they?
Rightly or wrongly, the BLS looks at housing costs as a service (“shelter”), and it uses two rent factors to approximate the costs of this shelter = 1/3 of CPI.
I guess two rent factors are supposed to capture in interest costs, property taxes, maintenance, etc., as landlords factor those costs when setting the rent.
But what about the cost of interest in a broader sense like auto loans, credit card or any other financing?
My question would be, is the cost of money captured anywhere in the CPI? If not, why not?
BLS deliberately excludes interest costs because it is circular.
Since many interest rates are linked directly or indirectly to Fed Funds Rate, it would mean that the Fed easing monetary policy by lowering interest rates is counterproductive because it will cause deflation by lowering interest costs.
Could it be said that raising the interest rate accelerates the rate of inflation?
I mean it increases cash outflow for borrowers and increases income for lenders.
There is nothing deflationary about a rising interest rate in itself.
As they say the cure for high prices is high prices, the only way a higher rate suppresses inflation is by destroying demand.
The way I see it, a rising interest rate only speeds up the inflation until we reach that point where demand gets destroyed.
I’ve bought a couple rentals in my time. Maybe 20 in my life time. All in cash now because… But simple formula. What’s the going rent for the area? $2000? times 12 =$24000. Taxes & insurance & maintenance, $6000? $18000 divided by desired rate of return (5%)?. House is worth $360,000. Not $500k.
Kenny,
You’re trying to apply theory across all classes of income…
Top 20% of income doesn’t care about interest rates… if they want it ( if they don’t already have it ) , they’ll buy it on favorable terms….
The lower 30% can’t afford anything, so they don’t care about interest rates…
The impact most felt is in the middle 50%, they will get crushed playing to play the “ look at me “ game…
That’s where the most demand will be destroyed…
One phrase that should cause shivers in a lot of men is “ the lifestyle me and the children have become accustomed to” :)
Curious how some areas move glacially, but with inexorable progress in one particular direction, yet no one wants to know. Like the Dr Evil employee infront of the steamroller smiling and walking forwards Austin’s steamroller,
.. instead of shrieking.
Whilst, in other news, some areas soar,crash, rise like a phoenix to fly just a little lower before they… just inexplicable trade sideways in an otter-like recumbent snooze.
Tide’s or tiredness always right for somebody, I suppose.
That said it’s about time a spring’s tide goes out and shows those swimmin’ with nothin’ on, I reckon.
While the stats do seem to be turning, there’s a big base effect going on. Last year was absolutely bonkers as people were buying homes in response to covid. Looking at the actual numbers, it looks like sales are still higher than they were in 2019 and early 2020. So we’re still only getting back to our baseline trends. That said, I understand these numbers are lagging indicators so perhaps the market has cooled off much more, more recently. But I think we have to wait for the numbers before declaring the peak has come.
Wolf wrote:
“According to the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 4.50% yesterday, the highest since March 2019. ”
In March 2019, the median house sales price was $261,100 compared to $357,300 today. That’s an increase of almost 37% over the last 3 years.
Since the mortgage rate is same now as it was then, this means that monthly housing payments (PITI) are also up 37% while household incomes over the last 3 years are likely up no more than CPI – about 12%.
This is a huge drop in affordability over the last 3 years and will just get worse as mortgage rates rise further even if house prices level off.
This is not sustainable – something’s gotta give ….
What gives is people’s hopes of owning a home. The fed apparently has no concern with turning multiple generations of Americans into lifetime renters. I guess that’s just the will of the free market at play? But how free is a market when it’s controlled by fed policy?
When homes are owned by investors, how will fed policy effectuate their wealth effect on younger generations? The only channel left is the stock market.
Under this line of thinking, anyone priced out of a home should be fully invested in the stock market. You can’t afford to leave any cash in a savings/checking account, or you’ll risk being left behind and destroyed by inflation in the long run. Also, avoid pension plans and focus on employers with 401k matching.
i hope so. but i’ve been yearning for a civil war for a long time now so that my kids can know a real country again.
homeless,
So what’s YOUR plan for YOUR future?
Do you have one based on your best and worst economic forecasts? Short term and long term?
Just curious…
And what does that say about the purchasing power of the dollar…in the real world,….not the Fed world?
I’ve been meaning to say this for some time. So.. no more MBS purchases , no more FED Treasury purchases. Treasuries go to sale , few buyers. Rate increases to the few buyers desires? Right? Also, the FFR is what the FED controls. But their only and recent manipulation of rates has been their ability to step in and buy Treasuries when there are few buyers. So even if they don’t raise rates, the rates will rise on their own competition. Thus, mortgage rates to stay competitive must increase. Sorry, I’m not that in the know. Thanks for your patience.
I think the number where it really slows is 6%. Then just all cash foreign buyers will be left.
According to the NAR methodology, the Housing Affordability Index reached an all-time high of 184 in Jan 2021 due to a combination of stimmie enhanced family income and record low mortgage rates.
Right now the HAI is about 132 which is down massively over the last year but still well above the all-time low of 100 from 2006.
If or when mortgage rates hit 6%, HAI will drop to 108 – a level not seen since the last bubble peak in 2007.
To set a new record low affordability, mortgage rates would need to exceed 6.6%.
We’re in the last hurrah of the baby boomers shafting the young with their cash. Not sure when, but eventually demographics will kick in, with ever smaller younger generations, eventually there will be a lot fewer buyers and potentially empty homes. Likely the first hit will be states with negative population growth.
It will be interesting to see how investors react. They don’t care necessarily about mortgage rates and still have no better place to put their cash. Rents rises will have to eventually level off, but they will have leveled off after huge increases.
I’m a boomer and I didn’t shaft anyone.
Hahahaha, I’m a boomer and I got shafted many times, and I’ve come to understand that that’s life and that you’ve got to deal with it (this kind of understanding comes from being around long enough to be a boomer).
maybe not directly, but i’m sure you feel entitled to your social security and medicare.
which is the problem.
when i tell boomers “what if the money isn’t there from current production such that the working people have to be shafted with ruinous taxes?” they say “oh, well, they have to figure it out, because it’s mine!”
You are absolutely %100 correct, Jake. I feel very much entitled to what I’ve been working and paying for since I turned 13 years old. That’s why it’s called an “entitlement” as opposed to “welfare”.
I’ll never get back what I’ve paid in, but I will never blame you or your generation for that raw deal or ever ask you or your generation for reparations.
I learned a long time ago who causes all of my problems. It’s the guy in the mirror. He’s the only one with the power to invoke change. Blaming others is a complete, foolish waste of time, Jake.
Where I live just outside Denver, we still have such a massive imbalance between the number of buyers and the number of houses for sale, that anything half-way decent continues to goes under contract in under a week at well over asking. I suspect we’ll need several more rate hikes, and/or 2x the inventory to seriously dent demand and prices. Will be interesting… as I’m looking to cash in my chips at the RE casino and geo-arbitrage by relocating to Mexico, which appears to not have a housing bubble (outside of a couple of gringo-centric locations).
1) NDX weekly, for entertainment only : There was an uptrend from Mar 23 2020 low to Nov 22 2021 high. The current plunge is : 38.2%. The first reaction might end between 38.2% and 50%.
2) Next week NDX might close the Feb 16/17 gap and move down.
3) The 5y/10y is zero. It inverted last week.
4) UST10Y – DET10Y = 1.77%, in the middle of a one year trading range.
5) If JP in 2022 raise interest rate by 1.75% (7 x 0.25), gravity with Germany will pull him down, before JP baby steps will be completed.
6) This week SSEC breached it’s BB : 3,049.11/ 3,404.33 and bounced back up. US + Canada RE prices are still great, but China RE & SSEC are plunging fast.
COMPQ is going back to 15….then down
Sell now, or be priced in forever!
You will own nothing and be happy!
“…and suddenly here come the new listings…”
To be fair, that’s a pretty paltry uptick. Look at the historic inventory and then look at where we are – way too few houses for sale, STILL.
No supply where I live.
People hold onto their homes with both arms….it is their most valuable asset in a hyper inflation.
Speculators might be selling….pyramiders…….but its still musical chairs here.
Patience, obiewan.
7) Don’t trust JP/MI6 bs.
As a parody, I am going to say it…”Not here in SoCal” still not seeing a whole lot of inventory and what’s available is grossly overpriced and I am still seeing sold for over asking on Redfin but that might just be funny business by RE agents.
The non parody part of me say let this market crash harder than last time. Even trained my 5 yr old too say Housing market crash hard and J Powell suck…
Perhaps it is different in other states, but in Oregon, I see all the interesting stats on Zillow: listing date and price, sale-pending date, price and date sold. Not only am I interested in sold vs. listing price, but also the time span between sale-pending and sold dates. Houses selling over list are very nearly the norm right now with the exception of houses listed by Zillow. I see many homes that close within two weeks or so after sale-pending. I’m not a realtor, but a closing date within two weeks of pending makes me think these are cash sales, though I really don’t know.
My thoughts on how RE will change is below:
1. Rents are going up rapidly. This means that cash flowing multi unit rental properties will continue to appreciate as their prices are normally a multiple of rents. Single unit properties are often not cash flowing but those that do will benefit too. Also these rental investment properties are usually bought all cash (institutional or leverage money) so they are not as affected by mortgage rate.
2. Residential properties owned by home owners will take a big hit because they are directly dependent on mortgage rate and number of listings. They are also negatively affected by high inflation as owners will have less money left to pay mortgage and property taxes.
3. In places like Bay Area, owning has become significantly more expensive that renting, which must reset to historical norms as economy gets back to normalcy. This will cause more downward pressure on the owner occupied property prices.
4. So in a nutshell, positive cash flowing multi unit rental properties will keep appreciating with inflation and growing rent, while cash flow negative units and single family homes and condos will take a huge hit.
“Rents are going up rapidly.”
Not even remotely sustainable. They’ve already gotten ahead of themselves. Wages determine rents, landlords don’t.
these fools never have an answer to my question “where do you think the extra money for the increased rents you’re gloating about is going to come from?”
I said this in jest a while ago…
but I don’t think it is out of the question in an election year
INFLATION COMPENSATION CHECKS to be dispensed…and the blame for the inflation will not be the Fed and the federal govt…it will be Russia.
Yes, DC. You must have a willing & ABLE Buyer. Wages stagnating. Prices rising. Payments (interest rate rising). Unsustainable!
A single observation, from the west coast “trophy” city of Portland, Oregon:
Zillow, just this past week, adjusted SFH Z estimates, upwards. For the past 30 days, the new Z estimate on my home caused a 6.9% increase. The new Z estimate is now in line with recent sales of a similar homes.
A prediction: if the housing market gets into trouble, mortgage moratoriums will return, across the country, for people living in their primary residence, offsetting any supply created by those trying to sell investment homes.
Yes, there is something for nothing.
4.5% is still low. Just back in 2000, they were 7.75% to 8%. Inflation they reported, I don’t believe them was much lower 3.5% to 4% max. I would not be surprised a 5%+ 30 year mortgage rate in coming weeks, months. First they screwed the CD depositor, US treasuries investor and now it is the home owner, real estate owner’s turn to pay through the nose.
Does anybody remember back in 1980 when there was a credit crunch and there were no loans made at interest rates above 10%. I forget what caused interest rates to be capped at 10%. Could this happen again?
”If you remember the ’70s, you weren’t there.” Is an often said joking reminder/remembrance of a decade devoted to finding out the limits of the population’s ability to self medicate.
”You young boomers” probably don’t remember, eh?
I don’t remember the interest rates SC, even though I do remember the one for the house purchased in ’78 for $40K was about double the one purchased in ’80 after selling the first one for well over double, with significant upgrades to all components.
Maybe 18% and 9-10% for the second one, for the first mortgage on both.
First is now worth approximately 25 times what it was then.
VNV !
I am of ’65 vintage and still remember Burma Shave ads:
Hardly a borrower
Is now alive
Who took out the mortgage
AT SEVEN-POINT-FIVE !
(slightly modified)
Well,Henry Longfellow’s “Paul Revere Ride” is for highbrows,
Burma Shave ads derived therefrom are for the rest of us 😁
The FED announced to the world on Wednesday that they would continue to be “light and late” when it comes to addressing inflation. In other words, “let it run hot” is alive and well. That’s why the stock market just ripped up another 2,000, and the speculative crypto fervor continues unabated. Speculators will get more face-ripping rallies, and young non-asset holders will get more ripped off.
which is why most of my friends can’t buy houses. i hope powell gets pancreatic cancer. i can’t wait to vote for people who will cut these people off from medicare.
You need help, Jake.
Jake,
What were you and your friends doing 5 years ago… or even 10…
You can’t bitch today because you weren’t paying attention then…
A lot of people saw this coming (this blog) and positioned themselves to be in a good spot…
You should be mad… but be mad at the right person…
Most , or a lot of this, is a psychological war on intellectually stupid people to separate. them from their money… which, given enough time, will benefit others who didn’t succumb to the stupidity… I plan to be one of them… if not, oh, well…
Learn, as I had to when I lost my a$$, to not be mad…just be better…
Not trying to preach, my friend, just a different perspective…
Jake you’re okay by me.
x
I have been curious for a long time to see what happens to this housing bubble once mortgage rates return to their historical 5-6% range.
This bubble has never had to contend with reality before. But reality always eventually imposes itself.
For the first time in two years the current “for sale” housing market is in double digits for my zip code. Many of the houses we looked at renting in January are now in the market for sale. Most, obviously poorly flipped, are for sale below previously sold price. While for rent they had been on the rental market for around 100 days. Something is not adding up. However, none of the new house builds have lowered prices. If anything they went up another 2%. We saw one house, that has been contingent twice, back on the market. We found out that is due to asking and bidding price being well over bank appraisal. People are walking away and losing their good faith money. That is what happened in 2007 right before the crash.