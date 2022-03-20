Next Shoe Drops on Office Markets: State & Local Governments Dump Office Space amid Working-from-Home/Hybrid Model

Office vacancy rates are already huge, foreclosures of office towers are piling up, and office attendance is still very low, everywhere.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
At the end of 2019, state and local governments leased 22.6 million square feet (sf) of privately owned, corporate-grade office space in the US, according to data by JLL US Office Research, cited by Bisnow. But thanks to the shift to the hybrid model, combining office and working-from-home, governments are reducing their office footprint. And by the end of 2021, the total amount of privately owned office space that state and local governments leased dropped by nearly 10%.
And this is just the beginning. JLL estimates that over time state and local governments could shrink their office footprints in leased privately owned buildings by 25% or 30%.
The space that becomes available in government-owned buildings due to the hybrid work model could then be filled by transferring departments that are in leased buildings to the owned buildings. In addition, space in leased buildings can be consolidated. Buildings whose leases expire can then be left to the landlord to worry about.
Many government jobs cannot be performed at home, but others can. And many employees find flexible work arrangements attractive, which makes it easier for governments to recruit and retain workers, in a historically tight labor markets where many businesses are already offering flexible work arrangements in order to be competitive.
The government of California already gotten rid of 767,000 sf of office space, for an annual savings of $22 million, and over the next three years will try to dump 20% of its leased office space, for $85 million in savings, California Department of General Services Deputy Director Monica Hassan told Bisnow.
In San Francisco, 26% of the total office space was on the market for lease at the end of Q4, a catastrophically high rate, and up from the single digits in 2018, and only slightly less catastrophic than Houston (31%) and Dallas Fort Worth (28%), according to Savills.
Last year, Fort Worth, Texas, purchased the 425,000-sf office tower that had been the headquarters of Pier 1 imports which filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and was liquidated. The City paid $69.5 million for the building and figured that it would have to spend $30 million on renovations to turn it into its new City Hall.
The tower will then consolidate 16 departments that are spread over nine city-owned buildings. “We’re going to empty them and sell them for the most part,” Fort Worth Director of Property Management Steve Cooke told Bisnow. “To sit here and say that it’s going to save us 30 million bucks, I can’t do that sitting here right now,” Cooke said. “But it certainly helps.”
This will put even more vacant office space on the market, in an office market that is already struggling. In the Dallas-Fort Worth office market, 28% of the total office space is already on the market for lease, worse even than in San Francisco (26%), and only slightly less bad than Houston (31%).
The Georgia State Properties Commission works state agencies that occupy 12 million sf of office space, half or which is in privately owned buildings leased from landlords. Lee Nelson, GSPC’s leasing manager and assistant director of space management, told Bisnow: “It seems like just about all of [the agencies] are in some stage of figuring out the proper way for us to be organizing our in-office experience going forward.”
Many agencies have budgetary motivations to reduce leased space, he said. The Georgia Department of Education has decided to reduce its office footprint at its 150,000 sf state-owned headquarters in Downtown Atlanta by more than half, with part of the staff working from home or in remote counties. “We’ll find a state entity to backfill it,” Nelson said. And so the vacant space would ripple through the sector.
In Nebraska, 18 of 80 state agencies, with 13,000 employees, still use working from home or hybrid work arrangements. “We surprised ourselves with our own capability to leverage this [situation],” Nebraska Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson, told Bisnow.
“The savings are real,” he said. “I think future administrations are going to be hard-pressed to say, ‘We should be spending more on office space.’”
In terms of office workers returning to the office: The numbers are still dismal. Currently, the number of workers who enter office buildings is still down by 60% from February 2020, ranging from -70% in the epicenter of working-from-home, San Francisco, to -42% in Austin, based on data from Kastle, which provides entry systems for commercial buildings.
The average office attendance in the top 10 cities is still down by about 60% from February 2020, meaning that attendance is running at 40% of where it used to be. Clearly, more workers will be returning to the office, but many of them will be returning on a flexible basis.
A year ago, a JLL survey found that 87% of state governments were rethinking their real estate strategies, and 40% said this would likely result in a reduction in office space, while the other governments were unsure what impact this rethink would have on their footprint, according to JLL’s Hunt during a November webinar, cited by Bisnow.
This is the latest shoe to drop in the already struggling office market dotted with huge numbers of empty or nearly empty office towers. In many major markets, the amount of vacant office now on the market for lease has exploded.
Older vacant office towers can be bought for cents on the dollar in the foreclosure sales that are now cropping up. For example, in Houston’s Energy Corridor, a 420,000 square-foot Class A office tower that was completed in 1983 and renovated in 2005, and was “valued” at $121 million in 2014, was sold in a foreclosure sale for $20.6 million. Read… What are Vacant Office Towers Worth? Foreclosure Sales Show How Values of 1980s Office Towers in Houston Have Collapsed, Dishing out Huge Losses for CMBS
Similar to China real estate bubble?
The difference is that many of the Chinese buildings were always empty :) They were never intended to be rented out.
The great assumption here is that Government employees “work”.
If the country switches permanently to working from home 3 to 4 days per week, such that employers don’t need as many office buildings and parking structures, what other changes are likely? For example, will it make financial sense for cities and states to build and maintain freeways and subways?
Not everybody can work from home. That really applies to office types who input things into computers. People who make things still have to go to manufacturing plants, service facilities, etc.
Most of those people don’t produce anything and are going to be the first ones let go once this whole fake economy collapses.
Confused,
Yes, this raises some huge questions. City planning is going to be impacted by this.
Freeways becoming less congested would be a good thing, though. Less money spent on fuel to commute to work (serious $ savings, less pollution) would also be a good thing.
The more immediate question now is what to do with all these older vacant office buildings. Some might be converted to residential — but this works only with some buildings. Many others won’t work as residential, and might eventually be torn down, and be replaced by a residential building. The commerce built up around office districts will change as well, with some of it moving to residential areas (delis, cafes, restaurants, etc.) where people are hanging out more often.
Hi, Wolf,
After living in high rises located in Crystal City and Skyline, I know I would not have chosen to live in either location if I could have worked from home 3 to 5 days per week. Of course, as another person commented, some people must go to a workplace every day, and perhaps additional condos and apartments will satisfy their needs. I just hope that government agencies are thinking about the ramifications of permanent WFH.
In Orange County, la, socal, the freeways seem as horrible as pre pandemic, im sure there are data to provide traffic meters, but it’s so bad to drive here again….and I know so many people still working from home…so why are they all on the roads?
In the Bay Area, mass transit traffic is way down. It seems lots of people who used to take mass transit are driving. But congestion is less than it was, according to my wife who drives into Silicon Valley every day.
In Atlanta where I live, I used to think that WFH was the best solution to traffic congestion, but I have been proved wrong so far.
I WFH too but will go back for the first time on April 6. Afterwards, intermittently. I have no idea where this traffic comes from when I do get out but suspect some of it is people supposedly working who are not. Probably most though working irregular schedules just running their errands.
Here in metro ATL, I don’t see that there will be any reduced demand for road construction or maintenance. Too many people here driving too many cars. Population is up about 4X from the first time I moved here in 1975.
The highways are packed in Houston all day too. Plus, the local golf courses are so full that getting a tee time is near impossible. I guess a lot of the WFH folks are working the night shift in their homes around here.
The NWFH types are everywhere. At least 3 out 5 working days a week.
It sucked when I lived there in the early 80s… ten times as bad now…
Crossroads of I75, 85, and 20…
A lot of that traffic isn’t local…
But that doesn’t help when you’re in that mess sitting still…
ATL… that is…
Mgmt is loathe to give up those plush corner office with a secretary. It will take about 20 years, after they are all retired, before there will be a seismic change in Fortune 500 offices.
Yes, that happened 2 years ago.
Only a handful of companies have announced permanent WFH.
Houston energy corridor = great reset but only 60% ,of correction wait till market correction,then 90/10 rule
With respect to lack of workers/war for talent, my state government in Maryland just dropped the 4 year degree requirement on thousands of state jobs. Hundreds of positions have been unfilled for the last 2 years.
Seems like the standard approach is to avoid paying market rate for positions by slacken standards. The public sector typically doesn’t compete for labor so much as pick up the scraps (or if they’re luck find someone willing to do the job as charity).
UCLA a few days ago had a job posted for an Assistant Adjunct Professor in the Chemistry department, salary was $0.
Twitter fodder. Usually state positions are required to be listed for X number of days. This is probably someone from industry who volunteered to teach a course for free, and to get hired they had to first list the position for two weeks.
Typo
Yeah also you’re pretty much stuck on the ladder, everyone before you are “lifer” until they retire. At least you won’t get laid off.
The local Panda Express has a sign offering $21 per hour starting pay, and is having difficulty finding anybody.
In 1987 in CT McDonald’s was having trouble filling openings at $8.00, which was equal to about $21 an hour now. In 1988, the Eighties came crashing down. Real estate lost half its value and the economy puked. That solved the whole problem.
I don’t know much about CT or the east coast, but this reminded me of a conversation I had with a guy seated next to me on a flight in the late 1990s. He was originally from Concorde, NH, and he told me he never could sell his house there. He said there were houses all around the neighborhood and town that had been for sale for years with no buyers. He told me it was a terrible place to buy a house, that you could never sell it again.
Doesn’t look good for REITs.
This market disruption does have a positive side. Low-cost space for a new generation of businesses. Repurposed for who knows what… whomever figures this out will be very rich in 10-20 years. Finally an opening for the next generation, whom have taken it on the chin in so many ways. We keep bailing out legacy business which stifles the painful churn necessary for innovation.
Got a reit for you to check out DOC. You can’t get an exam or a test at home.
No, they won’t be rich in 10-20 years.
It’s not just WFH but the loosest credit standards in history which have created a fake economy and with it, fake demand for commercial real estate and it’s not just office space.
My prediction is that in 20 years (if not 10), there will be less demand for most if not all commercial real estate in the US than there is now, though this won’t be true in every market.
The majority of Americans are destined to become poorer or a lot poorer.
Not just Americans but most of the Western world is going to be much poorer.
Btw, who owns this real estate? I guess it’s your pension fund (if you have one).
On top of $30T official debt and multiple times that in unfunded liabilities that GROW with inflation and will have to be paid with increased taxes or be defaulted on.
Prudent people saw this coming, so they saved and then got f***ed over by the central banks.
End of rant :)
Yes, most of the western world.
Much of the rest of the world at least temporarily too when the mania breaks but for the west, it will be a permanent decrease in their relative living standards.
Permanent as in for the indefinite future.
They could open up space for general buissnes and call it “We Space” or “WeWork”. Could make a billion. Timing is everything.
I don’t think anyone needs to figure it out. They just need to reduce the prices. I have worked in startups for much of my career, and they can always use more space, but prices are absurd.
It’s like in central London. There will never be a problem ramming central London commercial full of people, but there is clearly a problem trying to do so at pre-pandemic prices.
Unfortunately in our up-side-down economy, when the price of rentier streams reduces it’s a huge issue that apparently threaten our collective existence, yet when you’re a business having to slash your prices due to intense competition, everyone says it’s just the free market/survival of the fittest/creative destruction at work etc etc.
The question is when do we start to see major distress in office market? Banks that hold loans against office buildings? Prices across the board in office real estate have not fallen that much yet on a wide scale. I guess because leases are long. But these buildings have been sitting with low vacancy for two full years now, and the capex is very high for landlords who own office towers. Something has to give soon?
BackRoad,
“Something has to give soon?”
Yes, something has to give, but real estate moves very slowly. The signs are everywhere, including in the article I linked about the two sister towers in the Energy Corridor in Houston that finally were liquidated at a huge loss for lenders. But it can take years from an office-tower loan going to special servicing and the foreclosure sale:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/02/17/whats-a-vacant-office-tower-worth-foreclosure-sales-show-how-values-of-1980s-office-towers-in-houston-have-collapsed-dishing-out-huge-losses-for-cmbs/
Thanks Wolf, I read that article, very interesting. And thanks so much for the terrific investigative work you do on this web site. I’ll have to review the charts of REIT’s that hold mostly office buildings.
First, the factories disappeared…
Next, the shops disappeared…
Finally, the offices disappeared…
…and everybody became fantastically wealthy sitting on their couch trading crypto every day…
Oh, wait…
… in metaverse…
Most of these office buildings have 4 HUGE bathrooms per floor. Not an easy change to residential units.
Then, you have hideous drop ceilings that no one wants to live with. And on and on.
You’re talking massive investments to convert to residential. For what ROI? Maybe the restaurants and groceries come later, but it’s a huge, high risk investment.
However, Salesforce could have the tallest WFH tower west of Mississippi.
Thanks for great data and analysis Wolf. Though the work from home model works well in some professions, in the medical field we are seeing more patients return for “real” office visits which are better at assessing and caring for patients. Its not that telehealth is “bad”, it has its place for the 40 year old who want to just review cholesterol levels, but anecdotally “in office” visits have help identify skin lesions that were melanoma, pick up on asymptomatic atrial fibrillation (that your Apple Watch didn’t catch). In office visits / urgicare will not go away but will return to normal levels shortly and then increase. But of note independent small medical offices are dead! From the inside of the field, everybody and their brother is consolidating either with a health system or “private equality” in the more lucrative specialities ( dermatology, orthopedics). If you are going to invest or speculating in “medical” real estate go for the 20,000 sq foot medical “home” at a minimum, bigger is better. Unfortunately converting “office” space to medical space is very expensive (plumbing for sinks and bathrooms, lighting, access for wheelchairs and morbidly obese patients). New medical on the east coast (philly/baltimor/dc corridor) now at about $300 sq/ft. Don’t fear quality “big” medical space.
The choice isn’t just between telehealth and office visits. What about the old fashion model of doctors making home visits? Seems to be a nice fit for the WFH movement. And that’s the problem. We just don’t know before the fact what’s going to be the winning model.
Part of it is that more people are likely to be reticent to ride in an elevator at least twice a day. I used to do it periodically.
A 46 acre mall in Florida was sold in a foreclosure auction earlier this month. Walmart is profitable. Office towers in Chicago are distressed. There are new SUV’s on car lots for about $30k; poor gas mileage. An earthquake in Japan a few days ago shut down more silicon chip production.
Legacy buildings, legacy jobs, legacy skill sets. Lots of space in a wider sense opening for change, but very costly to get the inputs converted.
This might sound cynical, but I’m intrigued by the thought of sub-federal governmental entities efforts to cut costs and improve operational efficiency. My experience has been that governmental units grow, but are very slow to shrink…
Also, does anyone know if this trend is touching the US Postal System, many of whose facilities seem woefully antiquated? Wonder too how many facilities are owned outright by USPS, versus facilities owned by non-governmental landlords?
The next shoe of more contagious BA2 will stomp the office market, might send it back to a zombie status.