Mayhem in the Treasury Market as Powell Adds 50-Basis-Point Rate Hikes (Plural) to Menu, QT “As Soon As” May

10-Year yield hits 2.31%, 30-year fixed mortgage rate hits 4.66%. And why the funny kangaroo-shaped yield curve says nothing about the economy.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Another day, another rout in the bond market. Bond yields are an inverse reflection of bond prices: rising yields means bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield at the moment spiked by 16 basis points to hit 2.31% in afternoon trading, the highest since May 2019.
One of the trigger points was possibly – though you can never really tell with these crazy markets – that Fed Chair Pro Tempore Jerome Powell spoke, confirming the Fed’s new-found religion in using its monetary tools to tamp down on inflation, at least a little bit, while trying to achieve a “soft landing” or at least a “soft-ish landing.”
His speech included a line that stated that the Fed may impose bigger rate hikes, such as 50-basis-point rate hikes, (possibly plural) if needed to get there:
“In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so,” he said.
So here we go. The two-year Treasury yield spiked by 18 basis points to 2.13% at the moment, the highest since May 2019:
All Treasury yields are still ridiculously below the rate of CPI inflation, which spiked to 7.9% in February, and they have a lot of catching-up to do, and they remain deeply negative in real terms.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped to 4.66% today, the highest since December 2018, according to the daily data by Mortgage New Daily. And all mortgage rates, though they spiked, remain negative in real terms, even for subprime mortgages:
And nearly all corporate bond yields, though they too have risen sharply, remain negative in real terms, including most junk bond yields down through the category of single-B, which is considered “highly speculative” – here’s my cheat sheet on corporate bond credit ratings by ratings agency.
You have to go down all the way into deep-junk, to CCC-rated bonds and below to beat inflation, where you’re facing anything from “substantial risk” of default to actual default, which is what it now takes to beat inflation while losing all or part of your capital trying, thanks to the most reckless Fed ever.
The yield curve groans under the Fed’s gigantic balance sheet.
The weight of the Fed’s gargantuan balance sheet is pushing down on long-term yields that the Fed spent years repressing with trillions of dollars of QE since 2008, and most radically since March 2020. QE has ended, but the weight is still there, the $5.76 trillion in Treasury securities and the $2.73 trillion in MBS, for a combined $8.5 trillion in securities. The Fed has taken $8.5 trillion in supply of bonds off the market, and the yield curve reflects that.
The Fed is talking about lowering its weight. Quantitative Tightening “could come as soon as” in May, Powell confirmed today, adding that no decision has been made. But when it starts, it won’t move nearly fast enough.
At the same time, while long-term yields are repressed by the Fed’s balance sheet, the shortest-term yields of one month to three months are firmly controlled by the Fed’s policy rates.
In the one-year through three-year range, it’s a three-way tug of war (why has no one invented that sport yet?) between the Fed’s policy rates at the short end, rate-hike expectations shooting up for the next couple of years, and the Fed’s gargantuan balance sheet sitting on top of the longer-term yields and long-term yields and weighing them down.
This is producing a funny kangaroo-shaped yield curve, which is steep in the front up through the three-year yield, but then essentially flat through the 10-year yield, a bump at 20 years, followed by an inversion between the 20-year and the 30-year yields:
And he dragged the stock market down today with his comments. But we all know that’s the game plan.
The mainstream media is to tell ya to Buy high and sell low! Be careful of the mainstream media. They told Americans to buy Dogcoin when it was at its peak at 70 cents. It has crashed to 15 cents for quite a while.
Who exactly “told Americans to buy Dogcoin”?
Just curious, and I am sure it was not J. Powell.
Other Americans who already held Dogecoin.
The “mainstream media” reported on it, but as a curiosity. The hype was 100% social media based.
Except that Dogecoin should be worth nothing, since it is actually nothing.
WR has already told you everything you need to know about cryptocurrencies, and it’s not good:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/02/28/the-big-buy-hype-bitcoin-casino/
Sue Webber refers to CCs as ‘prosecution futures’, and for good reason.
S&P down a grand total of … 2 pts today.
4,463 to 4,461.
Powell’s usual attempt to sound forceful and yet to back off, to equivocate, to finesse it, is on display. But the question of our times is, when assets and employment really drop, at new levels, will he blink?
As usual, I think he tries the trial balloon, the jawboning, the feint, up front, to see if that works. The test is yet to come.
It is all priced in they say. Well exactly what is priced in? He said back on 3/21/22 the FED is aggressively looking to take into consideration the possible increase of rates. Check back and see how the market digests it and then when the next meeting comes they will talk about the talking and meetings they have been having. Expect it will be in direct response to the people they know impacted and need support right now
What
China is supporting there economy,we’re destroying ours
What do you think Powell would do if the S&P 500 entered a bear market but inflation is still high and there isn’t visible deterioration in the economic data (like a 2018 year end situation?)
Would he delay tightening to save the market, or proceed anyway?
Powell: stop talking, start doing.
he reminds me of the smoker who is always “trying to quit.”
either do it or stfu about it.
He said he didn’t want negative rates. Inflation is 8%. Does ANYONE think this clown is gonna raise short rates to 9%?
We’ve had 30 years of Greenspan and all the others looting this nation. It won’t end until the dollar is literally swirling down the drain.
” … corporate bond yields, though they too have risen sharply, remain negative in real terms ….”
Maybe since the Powell put embraced junk in spring 2020, bond punters still think he is bluffing?
So .. The Ruddy Bloody Roo Leap of $hock .. e.i. the death-throws of overly leveraged corporates, thieves, rakes, and scoundrels?
Outstanding!
Wolf,
Just off the top of your head, it would be good to hear your observations about how Powell’s tone, demeanor and words have shifted over the last year or too. He has transitioned from being almost casual to concerned and now maybe very concerned. Now the guidance is somewhat more clear and the timeline no longer vague. I don’t know if his statements are becoming more frequent. The tone and frequency of announcements would indicate a lot. Even without current unfolding developments, it will be too little and too late.
i get the impression that he’s concerned, not because he actually cares about the common man (he doesn’t), but because he’s concerned about his legacy.
he doesn’t want to be seen as the guy who destroyed the u.s. dollar.
Powell is probably afraid of Americans starting a revolt against the inflation. I’m amazed to see how arms are like a home tool in America. It’s like every American is armed to the teeth, including in the Blue states.
My take is that he and the other talking heads are preparing the markets for more and bigger rate hikes and higher interest rates. But they’re still so woefully behind the curve, and they’re still hoping that interest rates of somewhere between 2% and 4%, depending on talking head, will bring 7.9% CPI inflation back down.
CPI inflation will go over 8% in the coming months. And they know it too. Powell said as much today. This is pretty scary inflation.
They also want to rely on QT more than rate hikes, and we’ll see how they will do that, but in principle, that makes sense to me. The fastest way to bring inflation down is to sell outright lots of assets to get long-term Treasury yields to spike 2-3 percentage points above CPI. This would be chaotic, but it would bring inflation down quickly.
Short-term rates don’t matter all that much. So the rate hikes, which raise short-term interest rates directly, might matter less than QT if it’s big enough.
There is no doubt in my mind that they’re now taking inflation very seriously. But they’re still trying to get that “soft-ish landing.” And that will cause them to dilly-dally around too long, and to let inflation get worse, before they really crack down, and that might then cause some real damage.
I called my bank today, because I was tired of them charging me 50 cents a check to deposit them through their mobile app. When I deposit checks into my personal checking using the app it is free. This is just a charge for business customers.
In addition, my personal checking receives 0.10% interest (wow, right?). My business checking receives 0.00%. So I called up the banker and he said it cost the banks to verify the checks, etc. and that is why they charge for business deposits through the app and why they don’t give any interest on my money sitting in the bank. I asked, “What would a small business pay for a business loan?” His answer was between 3 to 10%. So basically, the bank can use my deposits and pay me 0.00% and then turn around and charge another business up to 10%, but they can’t absorb the costs associated with mobile deposits? I would think it would cost less for a bank when I make a mobile deposit than for me to physically walk into the bank and take up a teller’s time.
Back to the interest rates…even if I got 0.10% like my personal account, they could charge 100 times more (10%) to another business customer!
Frustrated with Banks,
Seems like you need to shop for a better business bank account. Maybe your current bank offers something better. If not, another bank will. Sometimes there are minimum balance requirements (such as $5,000 or $20,000) to get the free deposits. And if you generally have enough cash in your account for that kind of minimum balance, you need to go fishing for a better bank, or for a better account at your current bank.
Banks are in a competitive business, and you need to shop around. I have never paid for deposits at my business bank.
Thanks Wolf…I have been looking…
The bank down the street offers a business account with free mobile deposits and 0.10% interest with balances over $1500. I usually have $20,000+ in the account, so I should be getting something. When I complained they credited me back all my mobile deposit fees for the last few months. When I shared with them that the other local bank offers free mobile deposits and 0.10% interest they said “we will see what we can do.”
I looked into online banks, such as BlueVine which offers 1.20%, but with conditions. BlueVine requires a customer to spend $500 per month with their debit card or have $2500 per month in direct deposits to get the 1.2%. I hate having conditions like that and I prefer having a local bank.
It is a hassle to change banks. I have many customers that use ACH, so I would have to update all of those. Hopefully my bank will make some changes and keep me there. I have been banking there for 12 years.
I think in the 1980s I would get about 8-10% interest at my local credit union.
This will be an interesting show for the latter part of this year. I am just trying to bet on when Weimar Powell will reverse course once the market really tank back to 2018 level and inflation is slowing (not decrease) and employment market is slowing down…My guess is by 2 FOMC out, this tone will change.
If true price discovery were to be allowed, I think the market would tank back to pre-Trump tax cuts that was signed in December 2017. That’s when everything became so…fake.
Phoenix ikki…….Exactly…..this guy is nothing but a political schill……….his idea of patriotism is akin to Joe Stalin being a friend of the US.
JP says he will take “necessary actions” to control inflation……….HAHAHAHAHA!……..somebody save me……I’am going to laugh to death.
This is better than Saturday night live.
Does JP know that his credibility is less than zero. He has destroyed any credibility the fed has…….now he wants half point increases.
Jay…….you should have started with a full point a year ago…..asset sales last fall………but of course I’am not a crooked, political, egotistical moron that has no morals.
Fred you forgot EVIL!!
The US dollar is real bla-bla-bla show. Enjoy it.
Meantime real inflation is at high velocity against mid term elections.
And Powell have lost the war.
So democrats will reappoint him???
Don´t think so
“You have to go down all the way into deep-junk, to CCC-rated bonds and below to beat inflation…”
Man-o-man, that’s tough. What to do, I don’t know.
Precious metals?? I’ve been going the silver route.
In a deflating economy everything goes down including PM check carts in depression
I think this real estate market reflects a loss of confidence in the dollar. Lots of all cash deals. But you just know the fed will raise rates until it hurts. They can’t let the dollar lose reserve currency status so up we go!
After the dot-com crash many people took what they could recover from the market and put it into real estate (because everyone knows you can’t lose money in real estate). The fact that so many home purchases are being made with cash only leads me to believe this is happening again.
Yes, except that real estate is also in its own bubble and in some locations a mania.
Owning property 100% free and clear (except for taxes) is better than some maniacally priced financial asset that should be worth a huge discount to current value but is still destined to result in losing wealth.
Real estate is good. They won’t be printing up any more of it.
As Lex Luthor’s father told him (before he said “get out”):
“Son, stocks may rise and fall, utilities and transportation systems may collapse. People are no damn good, but they will always need land and they will pay through the nose to get it.”
And so they do.
Land values can, and have, dropped dramatically, even in prime locations. And while it’s hard to make more land (but possible with land fill, e.g. Foster City), yes, they can “make” a lot more housing – higher density, convert land from other uses (farm land, office parks, airports, race tracks, etc).
It’s nice to have a positive cash flow from a renter or two when house values start to depreciate to help stay above water on a mortgage. It helps when there is still some cash flow during bad times with deflation or inflation.
“The Fed is talking about lowering its weight. Quantitative Tightening “could come as soon as” in May, Powell confirmed today, adding that no decision has been made. But when it starts, it won’t move nearly fast enough.”
You have to laugh at the “could”…WTF are they waiting for? Serendipity’s blessing and for all planets to align in one straight line?
This FED…the market must feel like being a in narcissistic relationship most of the time, constantly gas lighted and plenty of promises to dangle in front to market gyrating up and down…
Reverse course to keep asset bubbles from popping? If Powell thought he could keep printing and inflating assets without killing the dollar he would not have blinked or attempted a pause. The Stock market and any other market will be thrown under the bus because the US is an Empire of War and King Dollar Fiat Debt makes the War Machine possible. He is a bitch of the Empire. He will service the machine. War has never been abandoned by an Empire. Empires fall because they go broke from War. There is only one political party in America that really counts. The Party of Constant War.
Totally correct
The public, economy, and markets will be thrown under the bus to preserve the Empire which needs the USD as reserve currency to survive.
No vote can changer this either. It’s been the same policy for at least 30 years which as evidenced by current events, has no prospect for change.
The good news (if it is good) is that there are about 30 points on the DXY before the “printing” will need to stop but this still doesn’t mean the financial markets won’t crash first anyway.
We shall wee if the tides change if China enters the fray by supporting Russia. That might be the make or break moment for us to put up or shut up. The markets will likely see that as the black swan -mid 2022 version. Since we get new ones years now. I wonder if there is a subscription for Black Swan events
I think Powell, over the weekend, studied the CPI vs. FFR chart from a few articles back and concluded that the FFR needs to be leading the CPI instead of lagging, as it is now.
The Fed uses the CPI, which is pure deception. The Fedsters claim CPI is 8%, and in reality, CPI is north of 15%.
Why is this dangerous? Imagine driving down a desert highway in a car whose fuel gauge says the tank is half full, but your tank is empty in reality. You start to make decisions about your future based on that fuel gauge. You decide to pass the gas station because you believe you have enough gas to get to the next gas station.
Millions of Americans are making future decisions based on what the Fed tells them about inflation. Remember when the Fedsters said inflation was transient? Remember when Nixon said taking the dollar off the gold standard was temporary 50 years ago? Remember when Bernanke said, QE was a one-off and was not monetizing debt? What are we on now QE7?
Now, these clowns are pretending to be hawkish with tweedle dee increments of .25 basis points, and Mr. Powell and his carnival barker Bostic today are saying they may have to raise rates .50 basis points multiple times. Guess what? That’s still far too low to address this inflation problem. They need to raise rates quickly and hit a number like Vulker (16-20%). But use your imagination to visualize what happens to the united states when rates go to 20% with $30 trillion in debt and a balance sheet that is almost $9 trillion. Imagine what the stock market will do. Imagine what pension funds will do as the Bond market crashes.
The bottom line is the Fed can’t squash inflation without popping the everything bubble, and the only thing they can do is pray for a miracle and shout while not carrying a stick (instead of speaking softly and carrying a big stick). They won’t fight inflation; they will surrender to it. They will try to take the easy way out and inflate their way out of debt, and these morons will invite the US to have a collision with hyperinflation. Think that’s crazy? Think again.
Remember when Nikola aired that commercial with that cool-looking truck blazing down the highway in a commercial? And then we found out that the truck didn’t even have an engine, and it was operating not even on fumes but strictly on gravity. It was a hoax, just like the US economy is a hoax.
Our leaders have misled us for years, and we believed them. As the system crumbles, it’s time to run for safety. The dollar is doomed, and when planning for the future, I suggest not trusting Jay Powell—not trusting Washington DC. Don’t trust your fuel gauge. Trust your common sense.
Start planning to hedge for inflation. Inflation will be your companion until the end of this decade. We’ll be introduced to a new term that our grandchildren will read about – Inflationary Depression – the perfect title for the current state of affairs. It’s an oxymoron, and our leaders are just morons.
My quick inspection of interest rates since the onset of the GFC — after mid 2011, mortgage rates only hit 4.66% of above twice. Briefly at the end of 2013 and for a sustained 8 months during the last 2/3 of 2018. I think the stagnation in real estate during 2018 and 2019 is considerably underreported nationally, the national median dropped 5% nominally and 10% adjusted for inflation during that period of time. Then consider that 2016 and 2017 were years of price increases still somewhat in the normal range, around 5% a year nominally, around 5% total adjusted for inflation.
Compare that to the runup that we’ve seen since around Q3 2020, 27% nominally in around 20 months vs 10% nominally over two years.
There are markets that have vastly exceeded that 27% figure. My house literally appreciated over 60% from February 2020 through August 2021. I couldn’t resist selling last summer and sit things out for a year, the madness couldn’t be sustained. At this point in time as far I can tell from comparable listings, I couldn’t sell my house for more now than I could have in August 2021.
If someone lives in place where the price increases have been less than 20% over the past couple years and you’re able to buy, I would just buy. However, if you live in place where mania took hold (numerous markets out West and in the South), I would sit this one out.
I may be jaded to the bearish side because I was a mediator during 2011-2012 in Nevada involved with state-mandated mediations (at the homeowners’ option). Basically, Nevada passed a law requiring lenders to give a mediation option to homeowners whenever a notice of default was filed. The goal of the mediation was a loan modification. I literally saw people who owed over $500k get appraisals from the lender showing a value of less than $200k. People use the general absence of crazy lending this time around as a crutch to why prices won’t decrease this time.
The real underlying problem, however, still exists — investors/speculators buying too much of the inventory. Last time it was the Option ARMs that enabled it, this time the money was too cheap in 2020 and 2021. Now, the money isn’t nearly as cheap and when the prices show their peak, investors will flood the market with inventory. When the buying of real estate becomes more similar to buying shares of stock, then the selling of real estate also becomes more similar to the stock market on the downside. We saw that in abundance in 2008-2012.
Trich, appreciate the insight, but why would investors flood the market when they can rent out to cover mortgage payments. Rents are up 20%+ so I’m sure that covers a mortgage taken with a 25% downpayment, as is required for investment properties
Good points, for if you’re lucky enough to be in that situation.
However, rent prices usually go down when house values go down, and your typical home owner isn’t prepared to rent out part of their house.
When the shtf everything goes down yeah!
“People use the general absence of crazy lending this time around as a crutch to why prices won’t decrease this time.”
Pure rationalization
The idea that lending standards are strict is a farce. LTV of 80% to 95% on a bubble or mania priced asset is not strict.
The GFC also exposed the lie that someone with a high credit score is a “prime” credit risk. Many of these people are broke or near it. No actual prime credit risk is at risk of default or defaults at the first hint of economic duress, as in when they lose their employment.
The bigger consideration is that real estate is part of a larger mania where illiquidity or “risk off” in a supposedly totally unrelated segment can set off contagion risk noticeably tightening credit conditions and plunging asset prices.
That’s what happened during the GFC, as it wasn’t a mechanical result due to subprime lending. The bond mania was at risk of imploding during GFC and that’s what triggered the real estate meltdown. The bond mania is even bigger today, with more debt, lower interest rates, and the loosest credit conditions in the history of human civilization.
Imagine all those who bought bonds at 0.5% during the height of the pandemic. I wonder what the losses in bond portfolios will do going forward.
I bought Vanguard’s intermediate-term ETF (VFIUX) at around 11.54 (Aug 2021), and it’s now down to 10.77. My investment is down 6.4%, and it feels like it’s going to only get worse. The standard advice is that treasuries are considered a safe investment. Hmmm.
One article stated that, over time, the investment will pay off because new bonds are purchased with higher yields. I wonder if the higher yields compensate for the plummeting value of the investment. It’s quite nerve-racking!
Sorry to hear about your losses.
I am also wondering about the repo market–the bond losses should affect the repo market and possibly cause another repo crisis, no?
RoseN,
If you want to own bonds long term, NEVER buy bond funds (bond funds may be ok as short-term trading vehicles though). Buy the bonds outright, collect the coupon interest, and hold them to maturity, when you will get paid face value. You can buy Treasuries at Treasurydirect.gov
I HATE bond funds — for the reason you point out, and more so because they also add a huge risk that bonds themselves don’t have: run on the fund. If that happens, you’re cooked. You can lose 40% to 60%, even though most of the underlying bonds are just fine.
You probably don’t give recommendations, Wolf, but I wondered if anyone wanted to weigh in as to whether I should cut my losses and sell. (Maybe I should have listened to my sister and hired a financial advisor.)
That yield curve really does look like a hopping kangaroo.
It must be an omen of some sort. I googled “dream jumping kangaroo money” and the first site that popped up (“Guide to Dreams”) said a jumping kangaroo “indicates that you will pay your debts in the short term.”
There you have it.
I’m inspired.
There’s a term called Kangaroo Court that implies a farce of a judicial proceeding, where the verdict is already in, and everything is being done for show. Excellent song by Capital Cities on the subject.
We’re in a Kangaroo Economy.
““In particular, if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so,” he said.”
This guy is the living version of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” Nobody believes his tired old BS anymore.
“If we conclude that it is appropriate.”
You mean it’s not appropriate yet when the rigged to be low CPI numbers are running 8% over the Fed Funds Rate? What do we need, 10%? What’s the magic number, you fraudster? Anybody ask him that? This guy speaks in tongues and nobody calls him out on hit. He is the consummate bullsh!tter. Don’t listen to what they say, watch what they do. He’s stalling. WHY ARE YOU STALLING, YOU CORRUPT B@STARD?
The bond market is starting to believe him, no?
It will be a classic battle again between who is right: the bond market or the stock market. Right now the stock market is betting on only one more hike and then QE to the moon. They apparently think we will deal with Russia like Desert Storm.
In your own words, maestro Wolf:
“The Fed is talking about lowering its weight. Quantitative Tightening “could come as soon as” in May, Powell confirmed today, adding that no decision has been made. But when it starts, it won’t move nearly fast enough.”
“But they’re still trying to get that “soft-ish landing.” And that will cause them to dilly-dally around too long, and to let inflation get worse, before they really crack down, and that might then cause some real damage.”
It seems you agree with me, he’s STALLING.
Take all the people in the United States who bought their house 5 or more years ago and refinanced during Covid interest rates at under 3% and are now paying 50% or less the monthly payment as what the same house would cost today. They’re now stuck in their house forever because it’s either same price for half the house or they’re priced out altogether – there is no downsizing option.
Then add anyone who made Covid lifestyle adjustments (one parent stopping work, starting their own business, moving to a more rural area, early retirement) who bought during the height of the pandemic. They now have a sub 3% interest too, likely less income, less savings from a huge down payment and leaving means buying back into the old market at 50% higher interest rates and higher prices than when they left a year or two ago.
Then squeeze these two groups of people whose ships are burned and have no easy options to downsize by double digit inflation of goods – with huge increases in the most inelastic items like gas and groceries.
…should end well.
I don’t just want massive rate hikes and the FED to empty its balance sheet, I want the country’s money back from Powell. I don’t want he and his buddies to keep that stolen loot. It’s time for clawbacks. I want all of those central bank fraudsters in prison. Using a health crisis and public emergency to steal from the people, especially the future of the young, is unacceptable. We don’t just want and need answers, we want consequences.
I would settle with them making a commitment to stop doing QE every creak in the credit market. They have exhausted the EMERGENCY call. Just like a teenager who is only to use the credit card for emergencies. “We were hungry and $100 worth of Pizza fix it!” “I just had to buy my BFF a new dress she just went through a bad breakup :(”
Emergencies need some type of oversight or limit. Not used daily
Nothing can change until we start hearing the right soundbites out of Jerome Powell and the FED:
“Yes, you caught us. We were illegally trading on our own policies, policies which were wholly designed to pump up all asset prices to make ourselves obscenely wealthy at the expense of the young, the working class and the poor. We are going to do everything necessary to put asset prices back to where they were before we started. It is necessary for housing to be affordable for the working people, and for stocks to be priced upon real supply and demand, not based upon a FED put.”
Most Likely is that he wants to” Leave the Fed ” with all the money he made by lowering the Rate , what is it about 25 Million ? P.P. Personal Investments , get fired, lose the job, it’s time to step back and enjoy life at the cost of the American Public .When you have that kind of Money who cares ? you have so much it simply does not matter you can use actual Cash to mulch plants in your Garden it’s not worth much anyway.
Just imagine driving away with your own truck full of actual Cash Money you just made working for the Fed ? a Big Smile on His face.
A few things stand out
*There was only one dissenter in the 1/4pt raise last week. The “group think” of the FOMC is dangerous. Casual observers knew 1/4pt was nonsense. There needs to be a more diverse FOMC and a more diverse presentation of opinion and fact.
*Powell just might sense that his handling of the monetary policy will lead to the dollar losing its reserve status.
*Businesses are pointing out to Powell that INFLATION has a greater chance of causing a recession than a few clicks in the Fed Funds rate.
*The paper loses of bond holders is enormous, and getting bigger.
*The ghost of Paul Volcker had a visit with Powell.
Comeon man!