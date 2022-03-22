Ultimate No-Growth Industry: Electricity Generation in 2021 Rose to, Well, 2007 Levels, Eagerly Awaits Demand from EVs

But the mix of how power was generated changed dramatically over the years.
Electricity generation in the US overall has been a stagnant business since 2005 despite economic growth and despite population growth, and despite the arrival of EVs in ever larger (but still small) numbers.
There were variations from year to year based on how hot the summers were and how cold the winters, and how bad the recessions were – the Financial Crisis and the pandemic recession. But since 2005, the amount of electricity that was generated for end users has remained in the same narrow band, except in 2009, during the Financial Crisis when generation dropped below the range, as demand from the manufacturing and industrial sectors collapsed.
In 2021, the amount of electricity generated from all sources – natural gas, coal, nuclear, wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, biomass, and others – bounced back from the 2020 drop, to 4.16 million gigawatt hours, according to EIA data. This was where it had been in 2019 – and, well, in 2007!
This is the no-growth business electric utilities are in, and only price increases can produce revenue growth. But this wasn’t always the case: electric utilities used to be in a steady growth business, as you can see on the left side of the chart.
The electric utility industry has been hoping for years that EVs would stimulate demand for their product (electricity).
And EVs are increasing demand a little, but at this point not enough to make up for the declining demand that resulted from investments by utility customers – residential, commercial, and industrial – in better thermal insulation and more efficient electrical equipment such as LED lights and HVAC systems. In addition, especially during the Great Recession, some manufacturing activity was offshored, and that demand for electricity never came back.
But the mix of how this electricity was generated changed dramatically.
In 2021, the price of US natural gas exploded, so to speak. In the prior years, the spot price of natural gas at the Henry Hub traded in a range between roughly $1.75 to $3.00 per million Btu. But in 2021, natural gas prices began to spike and punched through $5 per million Btu, spiking into the double-digits briefly. Even at this moment, the spot price at the Henry Hub is at $5.10.
With natural gas prices having doubled, power generators that still had coal-fired power plants started to shift some generation to their coal power plants, which caused the price of coal to shoot higher too, reducing the incentive for the shift.
And this shift of some generation from natural gas to coal in 2021 caused power generation from natural gas (blue line in the chart below) to dip, and generation from coal (black) to rise, reversing briefly the long-term trend where generation from coal is getting replaced by generation from natural gas and other sources.
In 2021, the share of total electricity generated by:
- Natural gas (blue) = 37.9%
- Coal (black) = 21.6%
- Nuclear (green) = 18.7%
- Wind, utility-scale solar, rooftop solar, and geothermal (red) = 13.5%
- Hydro (yellow) = 6.3%
- Petroleum liquids, petroleum coke, other gases, biomass (purple) = 2.1%
The chart below shows the amount of electricity generated by source (not “capacity,” but actual electricity generated and used) over the past 20 years:
Rooftop solar, included in the red line (wind, solar, geo), accounted for 1.2% of total power generated in the US and for 30% of total solar power generated. Rooftop solar generation has been growing at about 19% year-over-year in the past three years, and between 23% and 33% year-over-year in the prior four years. In 2021, rooftop solar generated 49,000 gigawatt hours of electricity, up from 11,000 gigawatt hours in 2014.
The combined electricity generation from non-combustion renewables – hydro, wind, solar, geothermal – accounted for 19.7% of total power generation.
The share of coal collapsed from 51% in 2001 – when it was still called “king coal” – to 21.6% in 2021. In 2020, the amount of electricity generated by coal fell for the first time ever below nuclear.
The decline of coal was driven by two massive forces – technological innovation and cheap natural gas from fracking.
- Technological innovation: The combined-cycle natural-gas power plant became commercially available in the 1990s. In this type of power plant, natural gas drives a gas turbine (similar to a jet engine) that drives a generator. In addition, the exhaust heat is used to create high-pressure steam that powers a steam turbine that also drives a generator. The thermal efficiency of around 65% made this technology more cost efficient than coal.
- Cheap natural gas from fracking: the boom in fracking for natural gas in the US caused the price of natural gas to plunge by 2009.
Given these two factors – the cost efficiency of the combined-cycle natural-gas power plant and cheap natural gas from fracking – practically no new coal-fired power plants have been built over the past decade, and many of the oldest least efficient coal-fired plants have been decommissioned because they have become cost-prohibitive to operate for electric utilities.
Power generators are now hoping that EVs will boost the demand for electricity. And they will, but it will likely take a couple more years before this demand from EVs shows up in the charts here as a clear new high in electricity consumption, and we will keep an eye on it because some day in the future, it will happen. Meanwhile, the power industry and its investors are impatiently sitting on the edge of their chair, waiting for this new growth to arrive.
Didn’t some used to say the most reliable indicator of growth you could get out of China was electricity consumption? Perhaps we’ve had no growth since 2005 and are lying? Just a thought
Would explain the rise of populism, and sounds much more believable then the Russians are behind it ;)
You discounting conservation and more energy efficient devices.
All of the LED bulbs in my house use less than two of my old 100 watt bulbs.
Additionally, most new devices and other stuff I buy are USB powered and very efficient. I rarely buy batteries these days. I’m building out a small camper van and just purchased a small 100w solar panel for the roof instead of a second house battery…yet another example of how tech is advancing.
Glad to see the favorable solar and wind generation trend lines.
Mr. House,
That might be the case in countries where manufacturing is a primary driver of growth, such as in China, AND where electricity consumption was underdeveloped to begin with, due to a poor population and infrastructure 20+ years ago, hence large growth rates.
A huge amount of investment has gone into reducing energy costs in many countries, including in the US. Investing in efficiency is one of the best investments there is. We’ve done it, everyone is doing it.
So why almost 0% interest rates for 20 years? I wouldn’t say electricity is the only thing signalling their hasn’t been any growth for some time.
The last time you could get 5% on a CD was probably right around 2005-06. Maybe still in 2007.
Financial services are included in GDP. With the Financialization Of Everything, a lot of America’s “industry” and “growth” are merely moving money from one pocket to anolther. The bankers and stonk jockies get a slice of the money for making or doing nothing. This cash flows directly to the top 5%. Take all this legal pickpocketing out of GDP and where does America stand?
Good thing there is crypto “mining”. It counts as a “growth industry”, even though it’s a waste of resources producing nothing.
At some point, demand for EV’s will hit a wall. The cost to retrofit homes & apartments will become a major obstacle. I would say the barrier is around 25% market share. I do believe the battery cost will continue to drop as solid state comes on line, but with all of the supply issues, especially with rare earth metals, the deployment of EV’s & solar may well slow down in the next 5 to 10 years. And, like Wolf is alluding to, renewables have a long way to go to cover the future demand gap. Will they make it? I sure hope so.
Also, a Level 2 charger only charges at 11 kw/h. So that 200 KWH battery in your new Ford Lightening truck will take over 18 hours to fully charge.
China has built a demonstration Thorium-based nuclear reactor and they’re already building the 1st full-scale plant, while the US nearly stands still.
The US is easily 20 years behind China. Sure, NuScale & TerraPower have a chance to even things out, but these companies won’t see real deployments for another 5-8 years, putting us that much further behind.
If you can afford to buy a $70,000 you probably are able to afford $500 to install a level 2 charger.
Perhaps smart auto dealers will make that an add on accessory?
If you live in a condo or apartment without a garage or only have on-street parking, where does one install that “level two charger”?
Will a condo association allow the installation of a level two charger in their parking garage? Then there’s the metering….
While this may be the future, not sure it’s ready for prime time yet.
Electricity demand is stagnant.
Borrowing costs, a major expense for utilities, are starting to rise after decades of declining interest rates.
Fuel costs are also on the rise.
This looks like a recipe for a profit squeeze – so why are utility stock ETFs trading near all time highs?
“why are utility stock ETFs trading near all time highs?”
Share buybacks and irrational exuberance: the triumph of hope over experience.
Wisdom Seeker,
“so why are utility stock ETFs trading near all time highs?”
Electricity and gas price (rate) increases, big ones, that their customers are paying, plus hopes for future price increases. This is in addition to all the other reasons, such as record historic irrational exuberance across the stock market.
Hmm… Per Table 2.4 of the EIA’s Annual Energy Report, electricity prices US-wide only changed by 8% from 2010 to 2020 per the EIA.
But then, Table 5.6.A of the current Electric Power Monthly shows prices increasing 7% from December 2020 to December 2021. (10.37c/kwh to 11.10c/kwh). That’s a pretty sudden inflation!
Not clear if that’s profit, or just offsetting the increased cost of fuel for the NatGas and other power plants, though.
Definitely seems like something irrational is going on!
Wisdom Seeker,
Good lordy. I have no idea what you’re looking at. Wholesale prices? The CPI for electricity (and the CPI is NOT known to overstate inflation, hahahaha) finds that the RETAIL price of electricity jumped by 27.6% from Feb 2010 to Feb 2022.
News Center Maine says, “Maine Public Utilities Commission announced in 2021 that Mainers would be paying between 83-89 percent more for electricity.”
That’s what’s going on. In addition to increased supply prices, the utilities also announced big increases in the delivery prices, with the overall result that my Mom’s electric bill doubled overnight.
Fortunately my electric company is one of those Communistic co-operatives funded by loans from the Socialistic Rural Electrification Administration, with the result that my rates didn’t go up a penny.
None of my meager pension goes to feed an unreliable foreign corporate owned utility. The co-op’s money stays in the community instead of going to stock buy-backs and CEO bonuses.
The co-op hires local people and trains them and they stay here instead of moving to some urban hellhole. Local people are elected to the co-op’s board and make sure the utility continues to be financially sound.
The Wall Street parasites have financialized the rest of the economy into a state of near-ruin. Why should electric utilities miss out on the fun?
After all the value is sucked out of them people might want to take another look at the utility co-op model. Except we can’t even consider ideas that might somehow be Communistic like those Chinese we love to hate.
“the RETAIL price of electricity jumped by 27.6% from Feb 2010 to Feb 2022.”
Whoopeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.
In Australia retail electricity prices went up at least 100% in that time and even more in some places with 150% not uncommon.
Supply charges (monthly service fees) for just supplying the electricity went up just as much, if not more.
Cheapest rate where I live is US 21 cent per kwh. Supply charge is US 82 cents per day.
Our numbers are roughly consistent. I’m looking at the Energy Information Administration website (EIA.gov) and specifically at their annual and monthly reports on Electric Power.
CPI isn’t the whole story for electricity since Retail use is only a small fraction of total electric consumption.
Table 2.4 of the EIA Electric Power Annual report is “Average Price of Electricity to Ultimate Customers” and includes residential, commercial, industrial and transportation categories plus an overall “Total” (presumably a weighted average), which is what I am looking at.
Table 5.6.A of the EIA Electric Power Monthly report is “Average Price of Electricity to Ultimate Customers by End-Use Sector” and includes the same categories.
The Industrial and Transportation categories have had more stable prices. It’s Residential and Commercial prices that are now surging.
The EIA data show Residential prices increasing more rapidly than the overall average: 19% from “2010” (annual data) to “December 2021”. That’s closer to the CPI data you have.
I’d bet that industrial and transportation customers have longer-term contracts (and/or preferentially use baseload power) so it makes sense that those prices are more stable than Residential and Commercial, which have a higher fraction of peak-demand usage.
I’ll post the links separately in case you’d like to have a look.
captured market
Why are utilities trading near all-time highs?
Their relatively stable client bases make them fairly reliable dividend payers. They’ve been a yield play in a yield-starved market.
But prepare for a reversion as inflation strikes and war on inflation begins. They will be hurt when:
– other “safe,” high yielding investment choices present themselves,
– higher interest rates increase financing costs,
– they find themselves regularly behind in the race to pass on costs to the consumer.
In the 1970’s electric utilities traded in the mid single digit PE ratios and yielded more than treasuries. (Admittedly, they also had other construction related issues that dogged them for several decades…)
I have a hint for the utilities trying to grow their revenue, Actualy Try to Sell Electricity. I spent a month and a half waiting for a utility guy to show up and tell me if there 3 phase power was available in to the small industrial shop I was trying to lease this January . After waiting all that time it turns out is was there all along in the big box below the meter waiting to be hooked up too ( but only the utility has access to that box to find out as it is ahead of the meter.) The same sort of thing happened to me about 12 years ago when I tried to lease a different shop ( for my then larger company ). We needed double the electrical capacity to lease a certain building. They told us they they were no longer adding to service at the pole ( above ground wires) on that street and only doing underground with vaults. But underground service to that location was at least three years away. Good thing we had not leased that spot yet. These clowns act like they are doing you a service to get set up to have the opportunity to sell you thousands of dollars a month worth of power.
We must not become complacent.
When Global Warming hits, as the UN has warned us, we will need all the electricity we can get to cool server farms, chip plants, schools, etc.
A lot more people will be buying A/C units, central in the South and window units in the North. When Global Warming hits, we will see electric consumption take off.
Both poles are 50 °F above normal, and higher.
You’re too late.
“according to the scientists who recorded those temps.”
Sheer invention. The scientists who recorded those temps attribute it to climate change and state that it’s worse than they expected.
I think the bigger picture issue is missed here. If the % of EV cars the Biden administration is projecting( no political commentary here) , electric demand would increase greatly , and the grid is not capable of handling it. Believe the Manhattan institute said it would be a 5-10 year build out, cost a trillion if you started today . So it’s not as important where it comes from if it can’t get where it needs to be
635,
RTGDFA
I get so tired of this nonsense. For 10 years, people have been posting the same braindead copy-and-paste nonsense, and for 10 years, I have been showing electricity consumption in the US to ridicule these comments, but they just keep coming, because these people just don’t RTGDFA.
“This is the no-growth business electric utilities are in, and only price increases can produce revenue growth. ”
It would be interesting to see the Total Revenue and Total Profit charts for electric utilities. I am guessing that they haven’t gone DOWN in the past fifteen years… despite the cost of natural gas, coal, and renewables having dropped during that timeframe.
That’s like automakers. They haven’t sold more vehicles in over two decades, but they keep raising prices and sell more expensive loaded models, and thus their revenues go up.
Too bad the utilities don’t have some way of selling luxury electricity loaded with a better infotainment system, or whatever. All they can do is raise their price, and they’re doing it. Raising prices is the source of revenue growth for them.
It is nice to know that “regulated utilities” are so well regulated.
One of my larger equity holdings in the portfolio is Xcel Energy.And there’s a nice transformer from Xcel at the corner of my driveway and alley.
My line voltage right now is 124 and the juice is running clean to my stereo system through a 15 Amp “Power Management” unit. It does make my audio-video system work better by keeping bounce-back down between components and by putting a filter on the incoming electric wave coming in from the wall outlet.
My older Panasonic plasma 50″ takes a lot of current to run and that current draw changes quite a lot (& quickly) with screen color and brightness. Hockey games in a bright arena can draw an extra 2 Amps to power the video display, for example.
The utility didn’t sell me this machine, but it was just shy of $400 a few years ago. A new unit, which is still in production, runs a cool $665.
If 100% of all cars today were EVs, how much more demand would that generate (as a rough %)? And would it just plateau again once all the EVs are accounted for?
I’m astonished that wind/solar have come as far as they have. That said, anyone who has driven past the massive solar farm on the Nevada-California border can attest that the footprint and expense of these things are unwieldy. Additionally, the lack of consistency don’t make them a viable coal/petro power plant alternative.
That said, I think there should be a massive push for rooftop solar in most of the Western half of the U.S. I can’t say for sure, but it seems like that would be more efficient and cost effective than these massive solar farms. It would reduce the power grid demand on the hottest days, and the 8 of those things could supply a household with close to half or more of a normal household’s electricity needs if the sun shines for five hours on a given day.
Trich,
With wind and solar, the “fuel” is free. All you have is the equipment and maintenance.
With other power plants, you have the expense of the equipment and maintenance expense, PLUS the fuel expense. And fuel is a variable expense, meaning the more power you generate the more it costs you. Wind and solar aren’t that way, the expenses are largely fixed, so you maximize power generation when there is wind and sun, and you reduce power generation at the other plants. They work hand in hand, as does the entire portfolio of power generators.
The Biggest wind power generators are the central states, on top of which is Texas. No other state comes even close to Texas in terms of wind power generation. If you have lots of wind, and a thinly populated area, such as West Texas, wind power makes a huge amount of sense.
Given the current chip shortage ( and potential to drag on for some time) I think what we need is a new generation of EV’s without any semiconductor chips to get this thing started now. I used to have this electric forklift that was old enough it did not have SCR’s or Power Transistors, so when you stepped on the accelerator you could hear a contactor click in, then if you stepped harder a second contactor would kick in. Might not be as smooth as people are used too, but it would get people where they are going. I also envision one of those big Dr . Frankenstein knife switches on the dash to turn the thing on when you got in.
In the 1970’s. I ran an entire manufacturing plant in Connecticut with 1,300 employees, about 2 million SF of operating equipment, and 20 or so fork lifts and there were NO chips in anything until I snuck in a 64 K process controller made by Eagle Signal Corp. to replace a panel full of electro mechanical relays.
The problem with all these stories is really quite simple:
No figures to back up the argument.
People need to take the guessetimated (that is all it is is a big fat guess) of the increase in number of EV’s per year in the market and then multiply that by the number of kwh of electricity that will be needed to charge the vehicles for another guessestimated number hours for a guessetimated number of miles or hours of usage.
Then once that number is done they’ll have to take off the reduced demand for electricity as a result of the increased efficiency new electrical appliances and increased installation of rooftop solar over that time period.
And of course if EV’s ever become that big of a market you’ll also have to reduce electricity demand from such places as service stations that supply gasoline, refineries that supply the gasoline, workshops that repair cars that are no longer in business, less demand from the parts suppliers such as oil filters, etc and the entire supply chain from that sector that is eliminated as well.
And of course and lost demand those big industrial electricity users that no longer make the gasoline power cars offset by increased demand from the EV makers.
And so far I haven’t seen one study or paper that shows the change in electricity demand as a result of the uptake in EV’s.
And until then it is just a bunch of hogwash.