Another Office Tower Goes Bust: Blackstone Walks from Manhattan Tower it Bought for $605 Million. CMBS Holders to Eat Remaining Losses

Older office towers are besieged. Working-from-home and hybrid-work aren’t helping. The losses are huge.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Another older office tower is going to cost lenders an arm and a leg, after it already cost PE firm Blackstone an arm and a leg. Blackstone is walking away from the 26-story 621,000-square-foot office tower at 1740 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan that it had bought in 2014 for $605 million. The two biggest tenants moved out well before their leases expired: L Brands, occupying 77% of the rentable area (lease expires March 31); and law firm Davis & Gilbert, which had 15.8% of the space. Now the building is mostly vacant.
The property, built in 1950, is the collateral for a $308 million loan that was originated by Deutsche Bank and securitized into a single-asset single-borrower CMBS in 2015. This CMBS is backed by only the loan on this building, and there is no diversification within it. Now Blackstone is letting the holders of the CMBS have the building and eat the losses.
“This asset faces a unique set of challenges, and we are working diligently to find a solution that is in the best interests of all parties involved, including our investors and lender,” a Blackstone spokesperson told the Commercial Observer.
“It’s the smartest move for their investors,” one source told the Commercial Observer.
Investing more money to upgrade the building, on top of the $308 million in existing debt, didn’t make any sense, particularly with the continued uncertain recovery of the Midtown submarket, another source told the Commercial Observer.
Blackstone’s investment – it purchased the tower for $605 million – had been written down before the pandemic due to the broader challenges in both the Midtown office submarket and the asset, and the pandemic only accelerated those pressures, particularly on the leasing front, sources told the Commercial Observer.
In Manhattan, 18.6% of the total office space was on the market for lease at the end of Q4, according to Savills. And new buildings are being completed and add to the total availability, and when their lease expires, companies can upgrade to the latest and greatest, and they can downsize and upgrade, and what’s left behind are these vacant older office towers.
These reports of vacant older office towers going back to lenders are piling up, as the shift to working-from-home and to hybrid arrangements has reduced the need for corporate office space. Companies are moving out of older buildings and are upgrading to newer and often smaller spaces. And as new office towers are still being built, the older office towers end up vacant.
Lenders get to eat the often huge losses while the future of these older office towers remains uncertain.
We got some ideas of how big the losses can be when the older office towers were sold in foreclosure sales. All this can take years.
For example, in Houston’s Energy Corridor, the 450,000-square-foot Two Westlake Park defaulted on a $87.5 million loan in 2018 and was sold in mid-2020 in a foreclosure sale for $18 million. After fees and expenses, the CMBS holders booked a loss of 82%. The vacant Three Westlake Park in the same complex, once “valued” at $121 million, was sold last month at a foreclosure sale for $20.6 million. After fees and expenses, the CMBS holders booked a loss of 88%.
Last week, in Chicago Downtown, where 23.2% of the total office space is on the market for lease, two huge older office buildings, each with over 1.3 million square feet, were sent back to the lenders: the 175 West Jackson Blvd. and the 135 South LaSalle St. This is now a happening everywhere, tower by tower, in slow motion and will spread over years.
That is what Jay is so afraid of–much of the economy being held up by junk collateral. With some bond portfolios about to crater as yields rise, another repo crisis is right around the corner.
And we are now sanctioning and threatening Chinese officials too.
There is some irony there.
With the Chinese swimming in trillions of Fed debt notes, with better relations, they would buy stuff like this building exactly as the Japanese did.
Not anymore
“they would buy stuff like this”
The CCP started turning that “save a dumb round-eye” spigot off years ago.
China and Japan call J Powell and ask him….”What’s your bid for all this paper with negative yields?”
No wonder the Saudis and the Chinese starting to deal oil in yuans.
Imagine Jay Powell and his legacy…
THE US DOLLAR LOST ITS RESERVE STATUS UNDER JAY POWELL’S MONETARY POLICIES.
I think they’d rather buy farmlands than buildings. With farms, they get to feed their huge population. Buildings? Only their conglomerates would be interested in those.
Foreigners owning US farmland and shipping production back home?
And here I thought trade deficits don’t matter.
I suspect they do…..big time.
With what recently happened to assets owned by anyone with Russian connections, others might be careful about investing in the USA.
Hi Wolf,
More than 6 months ago, when Fed and Govt said that “INFLATION IS TRANSITORY”, you called out that Inflation will stick and even increase.
Now they are saying “Saudi Arabia selling Oil in Yuan will not hurt the Dollar”. Can you help present some insights on this?
I am worried not only because of Fed track record of lies or their incompetancy, but because the following info that I gathered. US runs a trade deficit of ~$355 Billion/year with China and China needs those dollars to buy Crude. China buys ~3.7 Billion barrels/year that at $100/Barrel costs ~$370 Billion/year. So now that they don’t need these excess dollars to buy oil, they can increase price of their imports to US causing higher inflation and lower Dollar.
What if this spreads and Saudis and rest of Opec, imitates Russia, and start selling crude in lieu of their imports to other countries or local currency of other countries like India, Japan, Taiwan, Australia etc?
Saudi kingdom will collapse as soon as the implicit US support is withdrawn.
The will go the way of Sadam or Kadaffi, just give it some time to see if they mend their ways.
It’s pure typical arab hubris with no understanding of geopolitical dynamics.
Withdrawing support will just cause China to replace us in Opec. We will need to stay there, use our empire (the 10 aircraft career battle groups), to change regime to a cousin of current prince who will obey us again. Don’t know if we retain the effective usage of our empire that we enjoyed 20 years ago.
When Captain Lawrence united the Arabs to fight the Germans/Turks in WW1, he said his biggest problem was stopping them fighting each other instead of their common enemy. Which by total coincidence was also his bosses’ enemy as well. Fighting each other has been normal Arab behaviour for the last 6000 years.
“It’s pure typical arab hubris with no understanding of geopolitical dynamics.”
DC petrodollar pimps, trade-deficit junkies…is that you?
Saudi may not be all that stable, but the thought that the “Victors of Iraq and Afghanistan*/50 yr trade-deficit addicts are really going to save the day…well…that is one hot take.
The Chinese will throw their arm around the Saudis…
Raj,
It’s good and inevitable that the currency of the second largest economy becomes a more widely used “trading currency.” The RMB is still a minuscule trading currency right now. The dollar and the euro are about even as trading currencies and are far ahead of the others. When the euro became a big trading currency, it didn’t hurt the dollar either. The dollar-demise people made a huge fuzz about this Saudi-China deal. But I don’t see it as any kind of issue for the dollar.
This is unrelated to “reserve currencies,” where the dollar is #1, the euro #2 and the yen #3. The RMB doesn’t even matter yet.
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/12/30/us-dollars-status-as-dominant-global-reserve-currency-hobbles-along-25-year-low-and-usd-exchange-rates/
Then there is the role as “investment currency,” where the RMB is still minuscule as well.
The problem with the RMB is that it’s not fully convertible and that there are capital controls, which continues to be a handicap.
Thanks for the explanation. Also, agree that capital controls will limit RMB and the Dollar is way ahead of RMB.
I heard that many countries need Dollars only to buy crude oil because latter was “only” sold in Dollars before. Is that incorrect?
“The problem with the RMB is that it’s not fully convertible and that there are capital controls,..”
Could the Chinese rectify these issues? Are they in the process now? And if they did, how quick would be the ramifications regarding the dollar’s status? I suspect it could be a rapid switch over. Something seems afoot.
“junk collateral”
1) Just goes to show how self-deluding valuation analyses can be.
2) Along these lines, also shows how “comparables-based” valuation can be little more than a self-reinforcing madness of crowds.
3) As a consequence of number 2, there is the bad danger of cascade failure/domino collapse as all the lazy valuation “experts” simultaneously wake up and realize their peers are imbeciles.
4) On a marginally related note – boy, what a half-useful tool single asset CMBS is. As Wolf notes, there is no diversification created…which is one of the few useful things that financial jiggery-pokery can actually accomplish. Single asset CMBS still creates segmentation by risk appetite, which is useful, but nowhere near as useful as diversification.
I just picture the poor saps on the *bottom* of this CMBS waterfall…they aren’t losing 80% of their invt…they are losing 100%…in “safe”, “collateralized” real estate…probably for some “massive” 6% yield circa 2014.
Just shows how many assets are craptastic in the long reign of ZIRP.
“We FORCED the investor to take more risk.” former Fed Gov Fisher.
Well, that means you skew the risk / return ratios as the investors are FORCED to chase any yield. They are forced to do what they normally would not do. They are pushed farther out the limb….by decisions at the Fed.
“sometimes falling feels like flying, for a little while.”
That is you, future and current pension promises.
“Now Blackstone is letting the holders of the CMBS have the building and eat the losses.”
Good, because they didn’t earn those pensions. You can’t contribute a dime and collect $5.00 and expect the taxpayers to flip the bill for the $4.90 deficit. All gov pensions should align with social security TAX. Work until 62-68 and collect a max % of your prior salary. And yes, you are free to have a Roth/401 or whatever supplemental retirement account you desire.
Actually, the promise of those pensions was part of the employees’ promised compensation – and they’re not all government employees. So, they did work for those pensions, and made pension fund contributions as well. Pretty harsh to tell them we had to raid their pension funds to pay the CEO enough to buy another Florida mega-mansion.
I realize the current business model is for the C-level executives to get the golden parachutes and for the worker bees to get a free shopping cart to use when collecting aluminum cans to cash in – but the workers are catching on. This may explain why so many are quitting.
Oh, and those Roth /401(k) funds are getting hit as well…
Yeah. Let’s just break all commitments and contracts with worker bees. The Billionaire class is really hurting these days.
Yep. It will not even hurt Blackstone’s credit rating either I am guessing. Simon Property just walks away from mall loans too. They just do jingle mail to the bank.
But for some reason it does not prevent them at all from buying more properties all the time.
How come that does not work very well for the consumer?
Now you know why Blackstone is buying so many single family homes. If there is a recession, they will not take a financial hit. The good thing is neither will the pension funds that bought the MBS. GSE have guaranteed them all.
So I am guessing buying SFHs will be a forever business for Blackstone and why not. Buy some houses, bundle loans into MBS and collect some fees, get the loans guaranteed by the GSEs, and collect more fees as investors will be falling hand of feet to buy them.
They really have not risk even if they overpay for a house. So what if the rent does not cover the interest payments.
Any home owned by a corporation is a justifiable sitting duck for squatters and housing activists.
Our elected sheriff has said that evicting people during the pandemic from corporate owned housing is their last priority.
Corporations are not people my friend. Pro No Fly Zone Mitt Romney, who said that, is a four time draft dodger.
The US Supreme Court established that corporations are people. They have refused to distinguish between real and fictional people, which categories were established by Old English law.
In 1886 Santa Clara v Union Pacific RR [?] the “headnotes” by the Court Reporter said corps are people, whereas the SC itself never debated or said such. Since that time, the USSC has refused to take up that apparent error, as absurd as it sounds..
Again IIRC, there was a case in the 1970’s wherein that issue was actually raised after the SC agreed to hear a case [certiorari]. At that point, the Chief Justice of the USSC announced, out of the blue sky, that the SC made a mistake when it granted certiorari and the entire case was then disappeared.
The 1886 “error” was again involved in 2010 United Citizens v Fed Elections Committee, and again the real people v fictional people distinction along with the “headnotes” error were utterly ignored.
Of course, this must be a joke. I am not a lawyer.
Thus we have the creation of Corporations As Monsters.
They really have not risk even if they overpay for a house. So what if the rent does not cover the interest payments. Ask Zillow if it matters.
Different story. Zillow owned the houses. Blackstone does not. The MBS holders own the house which really means the GSEs (Fannie, Freddie, and Ginnie) owns the house. Well maybe I should say the tax payers.
As soon as Blackstone quickly bundles the loans into a MBS and sells them…they are removed from the risk of the renter not paying.
Check the CMBS holders. They will have been sold the bonds by Blackstone using really high valuations done by Blackstone’s tame valuer. But the suckers financing the bond purchases will have had no say or input into the investments. They will be subject to fund managers’ commission driven decision making.
Blackstone should eat their ‘losses’,not punt them off to ‘other’ invester ‘chumps’!
This is, in great part, why shit is the way it is..
It is a voluntary business deal.
You lend me money and, if I default, you get the building I used as collateral.
Millions of Americans did just that in the last housing bust.
If company or person would simple just “eat the losses” then they should get a much better deal when borrowing the money as there is much less risk to the lender.
When enough idiot investors get burned, the rest will be much more careful in lending and this will lead to a much more normal non bubble market.
Sam Zell is holding the bag after the hurried transfer from L brands after Epstein debacle
Good opportunity for patient bottom feeders.
We have a long way to go before bottom.
Yes, maybe. The towers in Houston’s Energy Corridor that I mentioned and linked were bought for a song. The new cost basis is now very low. The buyer can remodel them and lease them for a LOT less than others. That’s ultimately how office rents come down — and in the process, it will put even greater pressure on other office buildings.
Funny how this time around it is CRE that’s falling apart first. In the last crash, residential led the way, for entirely different reasons, and we all waited for (feared) the CRE shoe to drop. But the shoe kind of bounced around and landed on the bed rather than the floor.
A few years from now we may all be saying “damn, I should’ve known when commercial started to fall apart that the end of the show was coming…”
And without any gov intervention/bailouts, cheaper office space is created, available to a new generation of entrepreneurs. Out with the old and in with the new. How Capitalism is supposed to work. Painful but necessary churn.
Houston and Calgary went through hell in the late 20-teens with the prolonged bear market in energy. Cities in the oil patch are no strangers to the boom and bust cycle. As we enter another commodities/energy up cycle, property may not “recover” as rapidly as it did last time around. Energy companies downsized considerably and there are just far fewer experienced engineers and specialists left in the industry (let alone factor in the new environment for remote working).
“sent back to the lenders: the 175 West Jackson Blvd. and the 135 South LaSalle St.”
Time for Chicago’s Financial District to reinvent itself.
Casinos ….. that’s the politicians answer..
TAXES! And its right around the corner…
This news is very bullish for stocks. Hurry up and buy some. Moonshot, incoming.
Imagine if millennials lived on one floor, took their kids to school on another, then worked on another floor, with hopefully nearby, theatres, parks, ballfields, YMCA’s and stadiums. Does Sam Zell imagine this…PJS
If you read the fourth industrial revolution, the smart cities, is just as you described. As part of your employment you will be provided a nice home that houses your child’s school, gym, and entertainment. It will become a working benefit. Some think this is a new and wonderful idea. In theory, it is. However, in practice it turns to crap in a hand basket. Just watch October Sky. If you lose your job your family losses their home.
The failing shopping malls near me are converting to apartments with close proximity to restaurants…and shops.
That’s the new “neighborhood” concept.
Seems to be a success.
Wolf – we counted 50 cranes in London on our last visit several years ago. Are they looking at the same dynamics?
They will make dandy homeless shelters.
I just read this. From November. Floating interest rate loan. What was Blackstone thinking?
Blackstone’s real estate investing arm is following up its record third quarter with a massive refinancing package.
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust nabbed close to $1.1 billion in debt to refinance a 13-property multifamily portfolio, spanning 5,450 apartments across nine markets, most of which are in the Sun Belt.
The two-year, interest-only and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities loan was originated by Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Société Générale, the Commercial Observer reported.
The loan is set to mature in October 2023, although there are three one-year extension options available, according to the Observer.
S&P Global Ratings reports that the occupancy rate of the portfolio had risen to 96 percent as of September, up from 91 percent last year.
Blackstone is coming off the best third quarter in its 36-year history, fueled in no small part by the performance of its real estate holdings. The firm’s real estate investments swelled to $230 billion in the third quarter, appreciating 36 percent year-over-year and bringing in distributable earnings of $2.6 billion.
and there is the answer to
“Why was the Fed supporting the real estate market for all these years?”
and the answer to
Cui Bono? (40 billion a month of MBS purchases)
I don’t care much for Blackstone, but they couldn’t foresee the pandemic or the work from home revolution back in 2014 and they paid the price. It will be fascinating to see how this all works out in the future and, as Wolf points out, it will take years.
60 minutes did a story this Sunday on the unattainable housing dream and the 30% rising rents thanks to Wall Street.
Not sure if the number are correct but they said there is a 4 million housing deficit and the home builders are barely keeping up with current population growth.
Basically….good luck.
Realtytrac says there are 1.2 million zombie homes that are empty for one reason or another. They also say it would help but that extra inventory will be sucked up quickly.
So what happens next? I have no clue.
These higher interest rates are certainly going to effect new home buyers looking to buy. They may not be able to buy a starter home because higher interest rates will make the house payment too high. Thus demand should drop? Then again, current home owners may want to stay and not move because they have such a great interest rate. Supply will not increase?
“Supply will not increase?”
Typically, in a hyper inflation you hold onto your largest hard asset.
Replacement cost of the house you live in is going up at least 10% a year.
Thus, no supply.
And contractors are having a heck of a time bidding on construction…..suppliers changing prices and availability.
FYI.
ECB balance sheet is over 9 trillion.
FED balance sheet is 8.9 trillion
Bank of Japan is at 6.5 trillion
The total over 25 trillion. In 2007 the total was 3 trillion.
Wow.
The FEDs Balance would be equal to giving every U.S. family 67k dollars. Maybe they just should have taken that route instead of most of it going to the 1%?
as a reminder, and specifically to the spending Congressmen
a billion seconds is 32 years.
a trillion seconds is 320 centuries!
The word Trillion was rare in Washington pre 2009. Now it is a throw away word. Dangerous.
These office towers are toast. But everyone is barking up the wrong tree thinking they can be converted to residential housing or some other bubble economy use. With the coming shortages of fertilizer and diesel fuel we will need much more land and labor to feed the population. So office buildings, apartments and the concept of retirement are old news. Most of these empty relics of the “Information Age” will need to be converted to Chicken Coops, Composting facilities, market gardens, mule pens and farmworker shacks. When you get too old to plow or shear sheep, you can retire to washing lettuce or sorting eggs. We will quickly return to the historic normal of 80 or 90 percent of the population being needed for growing food, fiber and firewood.
Still residential real estate and stocks are rising.
No more QE, no more bond purchases by Fed, rapidity rising Fed rate, geo political tension, rising Chinese yuan, real possibility of a recession, high inflation and expected to explode due to rising energy and food shortage. And still stocks are rising and residential real estates are rising. This got to be a bullish sign and once in a lifetime buy opportunity because think what would happen when these uncertainties will subside.
“And still stocks are rising ”
a very strong seasonal up into April 15
add in the scared European money coming here…
“Sell in May and go away” may be mantra soon…
Old saying: Money talks, BS walks.
The Demolition Sector has a rosy future. Where can investors put their few remaining groats?