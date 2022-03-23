Inventory of New Houses Piles Up to Highest since 2008. Sales & Prices Drop. Stocks of Homebuilders Swoon

Buyers hobbled by spike in mortgage rates and sky-high prices. Builders hobbled by shortages and worst spike in costs ever recorded.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The inventory of new single-family houses for sale rose to 407,000 houses in February (seasonally adjusted), the largest unsold inventory since August 2008, up by 40% from a year ago. This represents 6.3 months of supply at the current rate of sales, according to data from the Census Bureau today.
A problematic mix. Homebuilders are facing historic spikes in costs, and they’re hobbled by shortages of materials, supplies, and labor that have been stalling construction projects and impeded the completion of projects. Potential buyers are hobbled by surging mortgage rates and prices that last year spiked into the sky. This is turning in to a problematic mix.
Sales of new houses in February fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 772,000 houses, down 6% year-over-year. Sales remain far below the boom years of 2002-2006.
Sales of new houses are registered when the sales contracts are signed, not when deals close, unlike sales of existing homes, which are tracked when sales actually close. Trends of new-house sales tend to be an early but volatile indicator of broader home sales.
The median price of single-family houses sold, having apparently hit some kind of ceiling last year, fell to $400,600 in February, down about 7% from the peak in November 2021 ($430,300), having now bounced up and down in the same range since July 2021 ($406,000).
This whittled down the year-over-year gain to 10.7%, from the year-over-year gains of 20% to 24% that had raged last year through November.
Note the ridiculous price spike from June 2020 through July 2021, and how prices might have bumped into some sort of ceiling late last year:
Construction costs of single-family houses – excluding the cost of land and other non-construction costs – spiked by 17% year-over-year, the third month in a row of 17% spikes, according to separate data from the Census Bureau today. These were the worst cost spikes in the data that go back to 1964, amid all kinds of shortages and delays, and with everyone being able to pass on higher prices.
This chart shows the year-over-year increases in the construction cost index of new single-family houses:
The chart below shows the actual index, with index values. Since June 2020, the index has spiked by 24%. Note what happened during the Housing Bust: Between April 2007 and February 2012, the construction cost index fell by 11%:
Homebuilder stocks swooned upon the news. Their stock price moves by early afternoon today:
- R. Horton [DHI]: -4.3%
- Lennar [LEN]: -3.6%
- PulteGroup [PHM]: -3.2%
- NVR [NVR]: -1.5%
- Taylor Morrison [TMHC]: -4.7%
- Meritage Homes [MTH]: -4.4%
- KB Home [KBH]: -4.5%
- Century Communities [CCS]: -4.7%
- LGI Homes [LGIH]: -7.8%
But sentiment about the homebuilders has been souring since December last year. The WOLF STREET Homebuilders Index, based on the combined market cap of the above nine homebuilders, fell 4% as of early afternoon today, is down 26% from the 52-week high last December, and is back where it had first been in August 2020:
Question: At least in my experience, the big homebuilders listed above only build on property they own. How does the land value track YoY, or does it?
They also build in the lesser-desirable areas, because that’s where the land is open for tracts.
The accumulating inventory is interesting, but I’d bet that the majority of that is in not-so-prime locations (including the regions themselves).
Not so prime areas become more attractive when that’s all you can afford.
Some thoughts…
– Last year would have been a great time to sell a new house due to low interest rates (FOMO). In my area many homes did not finish in time due to lack of everything from windows, bathrooms, garage doors, to qualified electricians and plumbers.
– The builders of new homes cannot just sit in them like existing home owners, and will be forced to sell before rising mortgage rates make selling even harder. Perhaps the new inventory that has piled up will have to go on fire sale. This will be the first domino to fall in the housing market.
– Many existing home owners saw their home equity balloon last year, so they took out HELCOs. The variable rates will crush them in a rising interest rate environment which will increase the existing home supply.
Pick your poison Jay, do another round of QE and push inflation up to 30%, or keep rising rates and see the system fall apart. You raised to 2.5% in 2018 and saw what happened. This time it might just take 1%.
40% yoy increase in supply coupled with a 7% decline in avg price over the last qtr is a recipe for disaster. Especially if they have houses incomplete due to lingering supply chain issues.
I do hope they get all planned supply on market soon so that 40% turns into 50%, which could turn that 7% into almost 9% in decreased transaction value. Which could wipe almost $40k off purchasing price.
Now, if the tycoons and wannabe tycoons had rigged the markets properly this wouldn’t have happened, but then again it’s not that easy to grossly distort markets one way without grossly distorting other markets in other ways.
This is what they euphemistically call ‘free-market economics’, even though it’s well-established that there is no such thing as a ‘free market’, unless one means markets that can be freely rigged.
“Free markets you say? I’ll take two!”
The problem with all the sharp operators (as is the fashion these days) out to cheat everybody else is that everybody ends up getting cheated.
New builds are predominantly McMansions thanks to NIMBYs pushing zoning laws favoring larger builds, and builders profiting better off bigger homes. I’ve read actual, 2-3 BR, 1-2 bathroom, practically sized 900-1,200sq ft starter homes are < 4% of the market, and barely a blip on the radar of new builds. What's out there under 1,300 sq ft is ridiculously overpriced, over 50 years old and needs a ton of work (amid a labor and lumber shortage). Young couples are about to find out quick the cost to heat and cool the Instagram-ready open floor plan, vaulted ceiling new Starter Castles they paid over-asking on.
Sure, new builds are generally more energy efficient than a house built in '68, but most people don't need 5+ bedrooms and 2+ acres, and that's not mentioning the skyrocketing property taxes on properties both big and small.
Curious what will become of these new, 3,000+ sq ft mini palaces once the market tanks again and the foreclosures roll in.
I fully admit to being a bitter home shopper. But all I could qualify for was one of those 3% down mortgages with these prices up so high. Judge away, but down payments don't save themselves after the cost of a divorce and $175k in childcare before public school kicked in (life, yanno?). In two years I've watched a 3% down payment look increasingly like throw away of money, and then some (plus, costs of reno). And now its happening: houses in my market/price range have been dropping asking prices 6-10% in the past 2 months. Morbidly curious where it goes from here.
175k in childcare before public school? What are you feeding these kids, gold coated ribeeyes?
Sorry unamused, wasn’t trying to reply to you.
All it takes is selling ONE house for less than the entire development, and you’ve just repriced the entire development lower. There are going to be mass walkaways AGAIN, because nobody likes to pay for something that no longer is “worth” what they borrowed for it. All of this was avoidable. Blowing bubbles as monetary policy is reckless.
Same as the stock market, except that buybacks have been keeping individual stocks up until companies can’t borrow any more to prop up their own stock.
Up to the most recent leg of this manic market starting in 2009, I was wondering where the catalyst would come for the biggest losses in US market history.
Now with gutted balance sheets, a fake economy which has inflated revenues and profits, and the end of the bond bull market dating to 1981, it’s not so difficult to see it.
Even with stocks and house prices at the most delusional levels imaginable, crypto is what really makes me laugh out loud. This is the dumbest bubble in history – people literally buying and selling “nothing” to each other. “Dogecoin?” GTFO.
How long will it be before lumber prices drop to their normal 350-450 MBF range?
When the speculators lose so much money that they don’t have enough sloshing around anymore. BTFD is alive and well.
I hope there is a huge market bubble collapse and a crash in single family home prices soon. Not because I like to see people suffer, but because I want to own my own f***ing house already. I’ll be well into my 40’s before it happens at this rate.
Solidarity.
Houses are not liquid. It takes years for a crash to play out. The best thing you can do right now is build a massive cash position and then be able to purchase a house outright when almost nobody can qualify for a loan anymore, just like in 2012. BTW, 2012 was a fake bottom. Hopefully this time we get real price discovery. If we do, you’ll see 75% drops in many areas.
“2012 was a fake bottom. Hopefully this time we get real price discovery. If we do, you’ll see 75% drops in many areas.”
First candidate is city centrals in undesirable neighborhoods that are supposedly gentrifying. The places are actually dumps or near it.
It would take a price drop of 40-50% before we could afford anything where I live, and I’m not getting my hopes up.
If you signed a contract to buy a new build in,say, mid 2021 when mortgages were 3%, at what point can you lock the mortgage rate? Curious if the long supply chains and build times are leaving people who thought they would have a 3% loan with a 4.7% loan.
On a $500,000 loan, which is common with today’s debt junkies for a “starter home,” the difference between those two rates is roughly $400 per month – not exactly pocket change. That just made the house $145,000 more expensive over the life of the loan. Conclusion: House prices are about to crash bigly.
The thing about houses is that buyers typically like to live in them. What percentage of this new inventory is completed and ready for occupancy? If I was looking at a year-plus before the property is ready to live in, I’d be highly motivated to focus my efforts on an existing home–and probably get a much better location as well.