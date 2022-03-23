Now It’s BBQ-Grill IPO Stocks that Barbecue Retail Investors

The hype-and-hoopla era was just so much fun while it lasted.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Look, I have a BBQ grill made by one of the grill and griddle makers here, and some of the companies here have been around since dirt was young, and others are startups, and so they all rode up the lockdown boom, and now it turns out that the boom didn’t last. And that’s OK.
What’s not OK is that these companies, at the very end of the lockdown boom in the second half last year, when everyone already knew that this lockdown boom was ending, decided to go public at mega valuations amid huge hype-and-hoopla spread by Wall Street banks and their minions that all made a gazillion bucks on these deals.
What’s not OK is that these shares were sold to retail investors directly or indirectly and then, after a quick spurt, the shares collapsed as everyone knew they would, because by that time, countless stocks had already collapsed, following the infamous February 2021.
So here we go again.
Traeger Inc. [COOK], which makes wood-pellet-fired outdoor grills and sells wood pellets, reported earnings this evening. The company was founded in 2017. As it says, it “entered the BBQ category because it’s ripe for disruption, and our strategy is already working. We are winning with disruptive product, sales and marketing…”
Yup, disruptive. And so this evening, upon the earnings release, shares tanked another 18% to $7.20 a share in afterhours trading, down 78% from their high on August 9, 2021, and down 60% from the IPO price of $18 on July 29, 2021. This was one heck of a “disruption” for the folks that bought the Wall Street hype-and-hoopla, premediated by Wall Street. They knew what would come, a massive wealth transfer (data via YCharts):
Traeger reported today that it lost $33.6 million in Q4, ended December 31, up ten-fold from a year ago, and it lost $89 million for the year 2021. In the year 2020, before the company went public, but during the maximum lockdown boom, it made a profit of $31.6 million. In 2019, it had lost $30 million.
In its earnings release, the company guided for lower sales; “we are projecting lower than typical growth in 2022,” it said. And it mentioned “near-term headwinds,” and costs were going up everywhere in its operations, and its gross margin were getting squeezed.
In terms of Q4, sales jumped 30.8%, but gross profit rose less than that, +28%. Operating expenses spiked by 78%. And so the net loss multiplied by 10, to $33.7 million.
The operating and cost issues aren’t the problem – all companies face this inflation nightmare. And companies that benefited from the lockdown boom, are now having to say goodbye to it. The problem is that the shares were sold with huge hype and hoopla at ridiculous valuations to unsuspecting retail investors that are now getting cleaned out. Hype-and-hoopla booms have that effect.
Other grill and griddle makers too.
Weber [WEBR], the grill maker that has been around since dirt was young and made money over the last three years before it went public, had its IPO right at the end of the lockdown boom, on August 5, 2021, at the IPO price of $14 a share. Shares then spiked 50% to $20.44 by August 10, and then the whole thing came unglued.
In 2021, it lost money, and it’s just a grill maker that has been making grills for decades, and the lockdown boom is over.
By mid-January, the stock price was down to about $10 a share, where it has been bouncing along ever since. In afterhours trading today, the stock fell to $10.65, down 48% from its high and down 24% from its IPO price (data via YCharts):
Solo Brands [DTC] – its Solo Stove brand of firepit cooking systems and grills makes up about 90% of its revenues, and three companies it hastily bought just before the IPO make up the other 10% – went public on October 28, 2021, at the IPO price of $17 a share.
The first trade out the gate was at $22.36, valuing the company at over $2 billion. Minutes later, it traded at $23.39, before shares fell. Today, shares closed at $9.45, down 60% from its high on the first day, and down 44% from its IPO price (data via YCharts):
Eagerly awaiting the Blackstone Products SPAC.
This isn’t over yet. Blackstone Products, which has been making BBQ griddles for over 15 years, announced on December 23, 2021, that it would merge with a SPAC and that the merger would likely close in Q2.
The SPAC minus Blackstone Products is currently trading under the ticker ACKIU. The merger, when completed, will make Blackstone Products a publicly traded company. Unlike companies that go public via classic IPOs, there are not a lot of hoops to jump through and not a lot of things to disclose, and pretty much anything flies. Many of the stocks of companies that went public via SPAC since 2020 have collapsed by 70%, 80% and 90%, and I have covered some of them, such as the EV SPACS and Grab, the biggest SPAC ever. So I’m eagerly looking forward to this latest SPAC miracle.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Zing
Amazing financial engineering and all the investors get grilled. 🤣🤑🤣🤑
Why did these companies, which have good products, wait so long to IPO? Did they think the increased use of their products due to lockdowns, would continue? Did they just take advantage of the situation, greed, or just plain lack of foresight?
Propagation and Dispersion of Ideas. New ideas and concepts are spread out in waves, through different media, with varying properties.
There are some “fast” companies who are always going to be “up front with the very latest”, then many more “unimaginative” companies who are firmly welded to “best industry practice” defined by others, and then there are all of the “stale” backwaters.
The first wave of a New Thing, maybe the hardest effort and using the best salespeople with F1 tickets and the sharpest consultants, goes into the “up with the latest” crowd.
If that succeeds, whatever that lot are up to eventually appears in industry magasines, “all the big guys are doing it, it is best practice”. This generates the long tail of very profitable “bread and butter” con-slutting work amongst the large “best practice”-copycat crowd.
Finally, we hit the backwaters. The more suspect and commission-driven salespeople will be trawling those, maybe competing with someone that has copied the original idea, thus creating the final wave, where the costs of “the solution” is also dropping to make sales.
BBQ manufacturers are definitively way out in the backwaters.
Prime retail investors, not prime rib, being grilled ?
Sincere question about SPACs: if I buy their shares while they’re still an empty shell, before they merge, then can I still redeem them for $10/share if I don’t agree with their merger? Or is that put option only available to the early, private investors and not people who but the SPAC in the public market?
The last 2 years have been a money grab of historic proportions. Now, we get to pay for it.
You think? Wait till MMT arrives. Every family will get a minimum of 2 BBQ grills dumped on their front yards.
… with 3 new kinds of tax bills, and incompetent “helpers” on the employment program, meddling in it all.
In the movie Brazil, I think it was DeNiro, who played a rebel outlaw plumber, who showed up spontaneously and actually efficiently fixed things.
“the shares collapsed as everyone knew they would”
Not everyone apparently. You’ve got to give the sellers credit for their cunning ways to always find investors, … ehm … gamblers, who fall for their sales pitches.
It’s sort of a free world. Nobody is forced to buy into these stocks/stories.
But it does amaze me that there are still so many believers/gamblers to be found.
I guess it is a feature, not a bug. We the public have the opportunity to take a flyer on something that might work out. Or not. The government is helpfully there to pre-screen the pitches, and help police fraud.
If it works out, we get to keep the upside (net of taxes, to pay for said government). If not, we should rightfully take the loss.
This does not apply to people having kids, in the welfare state. If that works out, the parents keep the upside. But if the parents are incompetent at life, they will be bailed out, and the bills get forwarded to me and you.
> it does amaze me that there are still so many believers/gamblers to be found.
A bug, perhaps, in evolution. Each new generation has to learn life all over again from scratch (barring a few inherited instincts and other traits). To some, though, this is a marvelous arbitrage opportunity.
I think Ray Kurzweil has complained about this feature/bug, as an argument for individual life extension.
Dollar has collapsed 99% in 100 years. Read Eustace Mullins. His most descriptive was “The Secrets of the Federal Reserve- the creature from Jekyll Island”. Caution. The effects of understanding the contents will not may alter your view that can damage your ability to sleep contentedly, hence my post in the madrugada.
Opposite problem is banking crises and a lack of sufficient currency, that has plagued societies through history also.
How about an clean oil type drum and a torch…..DIY
Those pellets are expensive….and half the fun of grilling is tending to the fire. …no automation.
The BBQ and “must use our pellets” is the old Kodak camera free, and here is what the film will cost you…game.
Just another example of investors forced to chase things they shouldnt because there is no fair return on the dollar, which disappears in a savings account. Nice job Fed.
I have a page from Ladies Home Journal of August, 1929, titled “Everybody Ought to be Rich, an Interview with John J. Raskob.” It says most anyone might be a millionaire with stocks. Raskob was a key player in putting up the Empire State Building, just as the crash proceeded. Great building projects to some are indicators of such turning points. This time, various flashy “disruptors” too, eh?
I wonder how many people invested their stimmies in these companies. YOLO.