The Collapse of the EV SPACs: Retail Investors Got Fleeced Swiftly and Spectacularly

Four stocks collapsed by over 90% from highs. Others not far behind. SPAC-hype-boom leaves trail of SEC & DOJ investigations and class-action lawsuits.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The SPAC hype-boom that started taking off in 2020, along with a whole bunch of other ridiculous wealth-transfer schemes, has been imploding more broadly, not limited to EV SPACs. These Special Purpose Acquisition Companies raised tons of money, often involving celebrities that hyped this crap in the social media so that the dumbest retail investors would swallow it hook, line, and sinker. After the SPAC started trading publicly, they bought startups at huge valuations. The merger caused the start-up to be the publicly traded company. Insiders made a killing in this process no matter what happened.
This scheme of going public via SPAC dodges many of the disclosure requirements and other requirements that classic IPOs are subject to. Soon, a number of these companies were being investigated by the SEC and the Department of Justice. And the fleecing of retail investors has been swift and spectacular.
All of the nine EV makers and EV-battery makers featured here are losing enormous amounts of money. All of them compete with the hugest companies out there: global auto, truck, and battery makers. The shares of four of them have collapsed by over 90% from their highs. The one that collapsed by the least was still down 60%. Some of them will likely go to $0.
|EV SPACs & IPOs
|Price $
|% from peak
|Date of peak
|Nikola
|[NKLA]
|7.79
|-90.3%
|9-Jun-20
|Lordstown
|[RIDE]
|3.04
|-90.4%
|11-Feb-21
|Romeo Power
|[RMO]
|2.06
|-93.9%
|24-Dec-20
|Workhorse
|[WKHS]
|3.23
|-92.5%
|4-Feb-21
|Quantum
|[QS]
|15.87
|-88.0%
|22-Dec-20
|Faraday Future
|[FFIE]
|4.59
|-77.9%
|1-Feb-21
|Canoo
|[GOEV]
|5.85
|-73.9%
|7-Dec-20
|Rivian
|[RIVN]
|58.85
|-67.2%
|16-Nov-21
|Lucid Motors
|[LCID]
|25.84
|-60.2%
|18-Feb-21
These are not small amounts of dollars either. For example, Nikola, one of the minus-90%-ers, was once worth $34 billion. Now it’s word $3.2 billion – over $30 billion gone up in smoke.
Nikola went public via merger with a SPAC. The deal was approved by shareholders in March 2020. The post-merger stock started trading in June 2020. In November 2020, the company disclosed that it and its founder Trevor Milton were being investigated by the SEC and the Department of Justice after a short-seller caught them lying to investors. The company did some housecleaning and swept out the founder. In December 2021, it settled the SEC investigation for $125 million.
Investors that bought into the hype have gotten massacred. On Friday, shares closed at $7.79, down 90% from the peak in June 2020 (all stock data via YCharts):
Lordstown Motors went public via merger with a SPAC, a deal that was announced in October 2020. In March 2021, the company disclosed that it was being investigated by the SEC. In July 2021, the company confirmed that now the Justice Department was investigating its business, its SPAC deal, and its reporting of vehicle pre-orders. The company threw out its CEO and CFO.
Its stock closed on Friday at $3.04 a share, down 90% from the peak in February 2021:
Romeo Power, which is developing batteries for EVs, announced in late 2020 that it would be acquired by the SPAC RGM Acquisitions. The deal was approved by shareholders in December 2020. The SPAC shares then started trading under the new ticker in January, 2021. The share price more than tripled from about $10 before the initial announcement to $34 a share on December 24, 2020, at the time of the approval of the merger by the SPAC’s shareholders. Then the collapse began amid investigations by class-action law firms of its announcement prior to the merger of ridiculous growth projections that have fallen apart.
On Friday, shares closed at $2.06, down 94% from the SPAC-hype-boom peak in December 2020.
Workhorse went public via merger with a SPAC on October 22, 2020. Its shares shot up to nearly $43 on February 4, 2021, and then collapsed. In November 2021, the company confirmed that it was being investigated by the SEC and the Department of Justice for stock trading issues and accounting issues. On Friday, shares closed at $3.23, down 92% from the peak in February 2021:
QuantumScape, which is trying to develop solid-state lithium metal batteries for EVs and counts among its investors Bill Gates and Volkswagen, went public via merger with a SPAC in November 2020. It is now tangled up in class-action lawsuits, alleging that the company lied about the potential of its batteries, including that the company may never be able to scale them for EV purposes.
After spiking to the ridiculous hype-boom peak of $132, shares collapsed by 88% and on Friday closed at $15.87, about $48 billion having gone up in smoke in 14 months.
Faraday Future went public via acquisition by a SPAC and a private investment in public equity (PIPE) on July 22, 2021. Then short-seller allegations surfaced. In November, the company launched its own internal investigation about “inaccurate financial disclosures” and delayed the release of its Q3 earnings report. On February 1, 2022, the Committee released the results of its investigation. Among other things, it had found that the originally hyped report of over 14,000 reservations its vehicle was “potentially misleading” because “only several hundred of those reservations were paid, while the others (totaling 14,000) were unpaid indications of interest.”
On Friday, shares closed at $4.59, down 78% from February 1, 2021:
Canoo went public via merger with a SPAC on December 22, 2020. In May 2021, it disclosed that the SEC is investigating its merger deal with the SPAC and its “operations, business model, revenues, revenue strategy, customer agreements, earnings and other related topics, along with the recent departures of certain of the Company’s officers.”
On Friday, shares closed at $5.85, down 74% from the peak in December 2020:
Rivian didn’t use a SPAC to go public, but a regular IPO, at $78 a share, on November 10, 2021. It raised $12 billion in the IPO. Amazon and Ford were big early investors. A week later, shares hit $179 and the sky was the limit. By the end of December, shares were down 41% from the peak, at $103.69.
Ironically, Amazon and Ford booked huge gains in Q4 for their Rivian shares that they had purchased as early investors at much lower prices, and that for Q4 financial reporting purposes were valued at the end-of-quarter share price. For Ford, this worked out to be a paper gain on its Rivian shares of $9.1 billion.
Alas, those shares have now collapsed an additional 43%, to $58.85, and if they stay at this level through Q1, Ford faces a multi-billion-dollar write-down of its shares in Rivian. Similar for Amazon. Shares are down 67% from the peak three months ago and are well below the IPO price.
Lucid Motors went public via merger with a SPAC in July, 2021, raising $4.5 billion. On December 6, 2021, it disclosed that its SPAC deal along with “certain projections and statements” were being investigated by the SEC. Shares had been tanking for a week before the disclosure. On Friday, shares closed at $25.84, down 60% from the peak. A strange-looking chart of a double-hype-double-implosion in a short time:
> “ridiculous growth projections”
Unlike the normal, regulated process, a legal loophole allowed the promoters to sell absurd, made-up “projections.” But we will see how much of a loophole it proves to be. There is still common-law fraud if not securities fraud, though I’m sure the drafters included all sorts of disclaimers. This is another example of the exploitation of the “we are outsiders” pitch. Being outside the guardrails means just that. At least SPACS did have some ability of the punters to get their money back at some stages. But he incentives for promoters to do a deal, any deal, and cash in, was there.
I’m watching DWAC intently too. Interesting that a possible future US president would be the central promotional figure.
It’s a Ponzi scheme. Just read the prospectus.
I agree that these things were just made-up nonsense… but they were not Ponzi schemes… Ponzi schemes rely on continuously getting new investors to pay off the old ones. These were not that: They issued shares saying they were going to find something to buy with the invested capital, then when they started trading they went up and down due to normal market forces: crazy but not a Ponzi scheme
These SPACs are the equivalent of the dot-coms and CDO-squareds of the prior 2 bubbles.
The fun part for those buying them now is that even though they’re down 90%, you can still be just like the original buyers – and lose all of your money!
Right. If you bought a stock for $100 and it crashed to $10, you just lost 90% of your investment. If it drops to $1 from there, you’ve only lost another 9% on that original investment. But the people who loaded up at $10 just lost 90% on the move down to $1, like you did on your first amputation from $100 to $10. Buying dips can be every bit as ruinous.
Look at the bright side: now you can own $132 shares for just $3 per share. At least that’s what they told me down at the bucket shop.
Another defense for promoters is that their statements about the future are opinions, thus not statements of fact, thus not fraud. This was used by some credit rating agencies to elude responsibility for the horrific ratings that greased investor losses in the GFC.
But the regulators got after them and at least fined some of them, anyway.
“But the regulators got after them and at least fined some of them, anyway.”
In typical fashion, closing the barn door after the horses had already bolted. The SEC created this mess, back in 1974 by designating rating firms as NRSROs. Prior to that, bond buyers paid the bill. Bond issuers paying rating agencies is a gross conflict of interest, yet it remains.
“ridiculous growth projections”
The entire US stock market’s valuation is and has been based upon a complete fantasy. So are the market values of companies like Tesla and so are the market values of “industries” like crypto.
Augustus Frost
“The entire US stock market’s valuation is and has been based upon a complete fantasy. So are the market values of companies like Tesla and so are the market values of “industries” like crypto.”
This summarize the Crap show basically. So thank You.
And remember, once you remove the one vital element of a market function , you’ve removed them all!
No price discovery allowed!
No large companies allowed to fail!
Not allowing the market forces to find its equilibrium!!!
And.,. You can add your own here too:
–
–
-….
And another thing , I am Not trying to take the piss ! and feel deep empathy with the average American citizen, but!
At what point does he/she not realizes that the continued erosion of his/her Freedoms, quality and standards of living is in huge part due basically to their own doings and choices.
The abrogations of one’s critical processing of events and surrounding phenomena , (be them in life in general or specific to the financial realm )and surrendering them to others is inviting trouble!
The empathy tank thus far empties!!
And I ask once more, how long will it take you folks to see and comprehend the truth?
Your “ Elected are NOT working for you”!
You have being dealt with as mushrooms, and fed a whole heap of the proverbial.
Don’t forget about APPH – Fox Business was pumping this one hard. Not in the EV space, I know, but still relevant.
Yes, there are tons of similar goodies out there. APPH is a very good goodie :-]
The market, under the surface, is melting down. The issue keeping the indexes from revealing the destruction is the fact that the top few names, like Apple, Amazon, Google etc make up a very large amount of the capitalization of the indexes. IMO, They may be breaking soon.
Just one example of a former darling that is included in lots of growth portfolios…..Paypal…..far from a speculative hunk of junk that was pumped by most houses……peaked at 308 per share last summer and is now headed lower at 114. If you look at the earnings there has been no growth in the past year….so it might bottom at 30 or so.
At least it has earnings….most of the junk Wolfe is illustrating in his article were and are total hunks of junk pumped by your local financial advisor……..education and qualifications for a financial advisor…….none.
So as this market continues to narrow and the macro risks continue to grow…..don’t be surprised to see S&P 500 at 1500 some day. If it don’t make it….for most growth investors that are diversified….it might feel like it. If the Russians cross the border oil will jump 10 to 20 per barrel which will create one of those hard to wake up mornings in the market and drive rates down. The fed is going to have a real mess on its hand with the bond market, which they were counting on to do their jobs, stimulating while they are trying to slow……mean while oil will be driving inflation wild.
Of course if they don’t cross……..it will create enough uncertainty that the fed will not know what to do…..particularly considering this pack of crooks and morons have created a situation that is getting more dangerous by the day.
1500 on the S&P is only back where it was in October 2007 and March 2007. Even with a 66% loss from the peak, it would still be overvalued versus the historical norm.
The US stock market has never been more overvalued in history. To some, it looks (somewhat) “reasonable” because of the bond mania (also the biggest ever) which inflates revenues from the fake economy, lowers interest expense due to yield suppression, and basement level dividend yields are supposedly “competitive” due to TINA.
For anyone who claims the dot.com bubble was worse due to the worthless P/E ratio, there was no bond mania, no real estate bubble, no fake economy, and no Bizarro World monetary policy in 2000. It was a mania but nothing close to now. It’s also the same mania, as it never really ended.
Also look at what happened to the US stock market between February 9, 1966 and August 13, 1982. The DJIA fell from 995 to 776, a 24% nominal loss but about 75% adjusted for price changes, excluding dividends. That’s 16 years of stagnation from the peak when the fundamentals were much better and though prices were historically high at the time, a “moonshot” from current valuations.
The S&P is going to fall a lot more than 66% from the January 5 peak or whatever peak it ultimately reaches when the next major bear market ends, likely several decades to half a century in the future.
The actual fundamentals underlying this market are mediocre to awful. It’s just not evident to most due to manic psychology. The (worst) bad news will come out during the strongest part of the decline and at the end, as it always does. It never does at the peak.
March 2000, not March 2007
The rich already profited. They are finding bag holders to buy their stocks before the stock market goes crashing down later this year. Remember to buy Dog coin at 75 cents because the news reporter dressed up seductively and told us to?
Yet “crypto” makes these pump and dump schemes look honest. I mean, “Dogecoin?” LMFAO. A meltdown a comin’.
A VERY interesting read, another place consumers are sending big bucks to places and people and situations unknown, and bound to bring a LOT of consumer woes along the line:
What Happens If a Cryptocurrency Exchange Files for Bankruptcy?
I believe Dogecoin was originally started as a joke.
Yes, but who was buying this crap? Who are the bagholders?
Not sure Joe Sixpack could muster enough total cash to make a dent. Pensions, widows and orphans funds? 401k’s?
Wasn’t Nikola the one who supposedly had an electric 18 wheeler almost ready to go, but they found out the whole thing was one giant orchestrated fraud, kind of like Colin Powell and Co.’s “global weapons of mass destruction?”
Nikola had a promo video where their electrical truck was rolled down a hill.
Everyone knows Sunday is the Crypto Bowl … anyone care to predict whether it will be a sell-the-news event vs a catalyst for further adoption?
I predict the Rams win it!
=Romeo Power, which is developing batteries for EVs=
=QuantumScape, which is trying to develop solid-state lithium metal batteries for EVs=
One gets the impression that the team of PhD MIT scientists spends sleepless nights inventing batteries which will change EVERYTHING 😀
It is not the case.All EV car batteries are pretty much the same – 1000’s of 18650 Li-ion batteries used in flashlights and vaporizers.Tesla Model S car battery consists of 7,104 18650 batteries.
Since Li-ion batteries are unpredictable and tend to self-combust,especially while being charged, without any reason – USPS imposed severe restrictions on shipping Li-ion batteries.
I understand that USPS Cliff Clavins are such scaredy cats running away from 1 burning battery…
But 7,104 burning batteries are quite a show.
WaPo:
“While they were asleep, their Teslas burned in the garage. It’s a risk many automakers are taking seriously.”
Also bear in mind that even if 1 of 7,104 batteries fails your Tesla dealer will recommend replacing the whole block.
Brent,
15 gallons of gasoline igniting the entire vehicle is quite a show too. About 250 people a year die in ICE vehicle fires. Not fun. I’ve seen a few of those wrecks after they were done burning.
Once again, before you delete my comment again because it’s too truthful as you are a chicken shit paid Fed representative, EVs are an impossible proposition like the rest of the green movement. It’s all designed to wipe out the remainder of the USA middle class. EVs do not save energy. They waste energy and valuable resources. There isn’t enough ore in the ground to make them.
My good man, you’ve got esprit, but the tactics are lacking!
Peak ore?
I don’t want to be dependent on this crappy utility company Pepco, for my transportation. Pepco can’t even keep the power on during clear sunny weather. I like my ICE car. Why don’t they just build cars that get better mileage?
They do. Buy a hybrid. 50-100% more miles for the same amount of gas. Or, same ride for half the gas.
You don’t need a plug-in hybrid with an EV-sized battery to get the fuel efficiency boost.
The smaller battery in the typical hybrid can be replaced after 100K miles for $2-3K. With the savings in fuel, it pays for itself.
Disclaimer: I own two different Honda hybrid vehicles (’18, ’21) and love them both. These replaced 15-20 year old conventional gas cars of similar body types, and do in fact deliver 80% better mpg.
I can’t tell you how much gasoline I have not paid for driving my Bolt EV. I just laugh at the fools waiting for one of 32 pumps at my local Costco.
Wolf please do not take this comment down. We all need a good conspiracy theorist to keep our tin-foil hats on straight. LOL
Stupid,
Thank you for choosing a screen name that perfectly describes you. This braindead crap has been copy-and-pasted for years, including by people like you — if you’re actually a person not a bot. Ever since I had this website and “EV” was in the title, the braindead comments get copied-and-pasted on how EVs will never work, how they cannot work, how they waste resources, how they pollute more than ICE vehicles, how they burn coal, how they can never be charged because the grid…. yadayadayada. Post this braindead shit on twitter.
And yet, in reality, EV sales are the only segment in the auto industry that is growing in leaps and bounds while ICE vehicle sales are in sharp decline.
Late 90s I was trading Lucent Tech fast and loose. No one believed Lucent could actually ever go down. I live near the former Corp. Hqtrs. A lot of employees had all retirement savings in Lucent – and lost everthing. Lucent was a legacy to the break up of the Bells and Western Electric. I remember an “elder” in our investment club warning us. But half the club came from Lucent. Just before the dot bomb, I kept buying the dips. At some point I listened to that elder thankfully. Good luck to all.
Hah!, funny you mention “Lucent”. I started thinking about them as I was reading this article. My co-worker bought a bunch of Lucent at around $70 bucks in 1998. He was about 25 years older than me, in his early 60s. As the stock was sliding down over the years He could bring himself to sell it. I remember him joking about it when it reached about $4. So much for buy and hold he said :-)
Correction: “As the stock was sliding down over the years he couldn’t bring himself to sell it”.
That’s what the majority of “investors” have been conditioned to do and that’s what they are going to do when this mania ends.
It’s impossible for everyone in the aggregate to get out (someone has to own everything at all times) but most will hold it, all the way down.
Harvey Mushman
He probably bought Radio Shack stock, as the company was buying all their stock back. That is until it hit .25/share and filed for bankruptcy.
Back in the late 90s I needed an extra money to put down on a house, back when you needed a full 10% to get to the table. I was wondering how I would do that, but I heard through the crowd that Lucent was a sure thing, and put some money into it. Voila, I made my down payment!
Unfortunately I thought that made me a genius and I kept on trading through the dot com bubble including Broadcom, JDSU and a couple of those high fliers. But I only played with my winnings so didn’t lose any real savings when the collapse came, but I lost a six figure paper gain when I didn’t make six figures! it made me a much more cautious investor, only blue chips and indices now.
Then there was that time when I lost 10% in week in a “safe” bond index fund. I learned the hard way about duration and how the market reacts to perceived Fed movements.
I’m more of a carbeurator guy but those Rivian trucks are pretty cool, gotta admit.
Why isn’t there a standardized car battery that can be charged on racks at a gas station and swapped out in three minutes. Seems this would solve a lot of problems with EVs range and battery replacement. Could have a regular and a premium battery.
Would make for a great IPO. Where’s Bootygig on this?
The whole system of IPOs need to be reformed. The current system is theft.
Promoted inflation while pegging rates at Zero is THEFT.
Now at over 7%….
all decided….all intentional..by the unelected cabal known as the Fed.
SPACs can be hard to borrow.
Count that as a gift from the almighty!
Indeed, John H, indeed. Thou shalt not short thy brother’s shares (whilst he’s losing his shirt).
If some of these companies are sued by class action lawyers, chances are that there will be very little for individual shareholders after legal expenses. A recent out of court settlement with Altria (a major tobacco company in the US) provided for a settlement of about $0.15 per share for qualifying shareholders and about $30 million for the lawyers. For a small shareholder owning a few hundred shares of the company, it is hardly worth one’s while to complete the claim form.
If you trade in and out of a broad spectrum of stocks throughout the year, and in size, CAL’s can turn out to be an unanticipated, but welcome, additional stream of income.
But the rich bankers and Mutual Fund companies always tell us that investments ALWAYS return 7% year over year on average?
Bitcoin a hedge against inflation? Buy Dog coin at 75 cents because it’s the future of money?
Collateralized Loan Obligations….
the new version of Collateralized Debt Obligations
The debt games encouraged by the Federal Reserve’s policy to force “investors take more risk” is coming home to roost.
Why would a Federal Reserve FORCE investors to take more risk…especially after 2008? Risk is a measure weighed against Return…and the Fed skewed the parameters off of reality into an era of ZIRP desperation and yield chasing.
The debt pyramiding is beyond measure, and the fragility soon to be revealed.
Once again, investors are not “forced” to take more risk. Is one supposed to add investors to the long list of “victims” in American society?
For the most part it is greed and FOMO rather than being an innocent helpless investor victim of Fed policies.
Note that in 2019, “Only 5% of families in the bottom quintile held stocks directly, while 12% of middle-class families and 44% of families in top 10% did.”
Obviously, the worst thing for those in real need, or middle-class raising a family, is inflation caused by Fed policies. They have no assets to be “forced” out on the risk curve. And many are happy to see the investor “victims” getting a haircut.
All these stock schemes have at their core the belief among many that the EV business will be hugely profitable for someone. Even if people like them, and they sell a lot they still won’t be hugely profitable. The auto industry is big but the last time it was hugely profitable was back when a car was made up a of a few iron and steel parts. Henry Ford docked the ore carriers at the River Rouge plant and in 3 days the ore plus a bit of copper, some rubber and some wood was turned in to a model T. An Ev requires complex inputs from all over the globe. From copper wire, to computer chips to lithium, to aluminum to composites these inputs are all skyrocketing in cost, and will continue to do so. Betting on making a big profit on these complex assemblies of expensive and energy intensive components is a fools game. I think they all knew this and decided that stock swindling was the only way to get rich when it comes to EV’s.
A zombie can be stopped with a head shot. Not so a with a Venture Capital Zombie that morphs into a SPAC. It takes several well placed head shots to put them down. As long as they are twitching they might rise again.