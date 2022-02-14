What I See Ahead for the Chip Shortage & Used Car Prices. Bond Market Reacts to Inflation. The Inflection Point for Real Estate

by Wolf Richter •  • 3 Comments

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on HoweStreet.com Radio. Once-in-a-life-time mess, at least in my lifetime. Recorded Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

  3 comments for “What I See Ahead for the Chip Shortage & Used Car Prices. Bond Market Reacts to Inflation. The Inflection Point for Real Estate

  1. Pete Koziar says:
    Feb 14, 2022 at 10:22 am

    Always interesting, and I learned a couple of things. I never realized that housing prices follow the stock market.

    I also never realized how much the statistics have been distorted by the various loan forbearance plans out there.

    I do have some money in REITs that are invested in fairly large, multi-unit apartment complexes outside of the “hot” areas. It seems to me, since the appeal to me is mostly cash-flow and not appreciation, that they would be a good inflation hedge. Or, am I just imagining things?

  2. phleep says:
    Feb 14, 2022 at 10:27 am

    Great insights on the extend-and-pretend underneath the supposedly financially sound consumers. Good details on time frames for clearing some of the supply chain stuff, cars and chips and so on.

  3. J-Pow!!! says:
    Feb 14, 2022 at 10:27 am

    I need to steal more of people’s money before I raise rates and do the boom/crash trick.

