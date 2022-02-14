Now on the Fed’s Table: Sell Bonds Outright to Push Up Long-Term Yields, Steepen the Yield Curve, and Get Rid of MBS

“It could be a bumpy time”: Kansas City Fed President.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Quantitative Tightening, the opposite of QE, is now part of the Fed’s plan. Likely to start this year, it’s going to be more and faster than last time, according to the last FOMC meeting: The Fed would be “significantly reducing” the assets on its balance sheet, and over the longer term get rid of its $2.66 trillion in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The rhetoric has focused on just letting maturing securities roll off the balance sheet without replacement.
Turns out there is a discussion underway at the Fed to sell securities outright in order to steepen the yield curve and get rid of the MBS entirely – unlike during the last episode of QT in 2017-2019, when the Fed just let maturing securities roll off passively.
Selling securities outright has now been officially put on the Fed’s table by Kansas City Fed President Esther George in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published today. She’d already indicated in a speech that she was worried the Fed’s gargantuan balance sheet could repress long-term yields, even as the Fed raises short-term rates. Selling securities outright would:
- Loosen the stranglehold that the Fed’s gargantuan balance sheet has on long-term yields, allowing those yields to rise and thereby steepening the yield curve, even as the Fed raises short-term rates;
- Give the Fed more control over what comes off the balance sheet, such as shedding MBS entirely that would otherwise linger on its balance sheet for many years.
Some morsels of what Esther George told the WSJ:
“With a $9-trillion balance sheet pushing down on long-term rates, we’re going to have to face some considerations: How much downward pressure [should be applied], what [are the] implications for the yield curve, for risk, in terms of how that balance sheet affects the economy?”
“We’ll have to consider both of these tools [rate hikes and QT] in tandem.”
“The goal is to get to a primarily Treasurys portfolio [and shed the MBS]. So I don’t think I would rule out asset sales as we think about the way we have to talk about removing accommodation.”
“That doesn’t mean in March we’re going to have to say, ‘Let’s start the sales.’ What I’m trying to talk about here is this balance sheet is significant, and we will have to think about its implications for the unwinding of accommodation, just as we think about short-term interest rates.”
“If you look at the transcripts for meetings going back to 2012 and 2013, you will see there was an explicit recognition that introducing quantitative easing was going to complicate monetary policy. So I don’t think we can avoid the complexity that has come with a decision to deploy this tool.”
“What you don’t want to do is oversteer here. You are going to have to be thoughtful about the interaction of these two tools [rate hikes and QT].”
“I don’t think we can just focus on one and then say now we’ll turn to the other. I think it is going to be more complicated to think about what is the interplay here that we’ll have to take into account.”
“The alternative is trying to be more aggressive on the balance sheet and get a shallower path on interest rates. If you have to push interest rates, then what I think about is, what are you doing to the yield curve?”
“Right now, the signals coming about the need to remove accommodation are beginning to get priced in, in various ways. When you’re seeing various markets react to that and as that reality gets closer, it’s why I also said in my remarks that it could be a bumpy time, because you are going to see investors trying to reprice, and you’re going to see these term premiums adjust.”
“It does mean you’re going to have to think about what role the balance sheet is playing. We talk a lot about its benefits, but I don’t think we should assume because something has benefits it doesn’t have costs [costs such as creating the greatest Wealth Disparity ever, Wolf Richter adds]. And that is just a complicating factor, but an important one that we have to take into account.”
“I said in my speech that our policy is out of sync with where we are. I don’t think you can look at 7.5% inflation and a tight labor market and think that zero interest rates are the right calibration.”
“It is always preferable to go gradual, and I think given where we are, and the uncertainties around the pandemic effects and other things, I’d be hard-pressed to say, we have to get to neutral really fast. I think what is important to me is that’s our long-run aim and that we begin to systematically move in that direction.”
“Whether you call it slamming on the brakes or racing to the finish line, it’s probably going to be reasonable given where the economy is and given how much accommodation is out there.”
And to conclude…
Here is my “Wealth Effect Monitor,” detailing some of the costs of the Fed’s policies, namely the greatest wealth disparity ever, based on quarterly data from the New York Fed about the wealth distribution in the US:
Wolf,
Amazing article, as always. I wanted to ask you about the Fed monitory policy to broaden my knowledge:
1. Given how high the inflation is, will Fed have to potentially sell it’s MBS holdings at loss so that the buyers get higher yield? I don’t think many inverstors would buy the MBS at 2.5-3% rate. This would mean FED will lose the money and will “write off” the losses?
2. I remember you mentioned that all interest that FED receives from it’s holdings goes to the Treasury. Does that mean that if Treasury issues a bond at 5%, and FED buys it, this 5% yield will be transferred back to Treasury, i.e. it is essentially interest free for Treasury to borrow from FED directly?
Thank you for your educational articles!
Bull&Bear,
1. The Fed has been selling MBS in the market for years on a small scale. “Small value exercise” it calls this. It’s announced on the New York Fed’s schedule. The idea is to keep its systems operational. Nothing has been decided how it would do that in the future with larger amounts. But anytime anyone sells any bond, the counterparty expects to make money on that deal somehow. They’re not buying unless they can see how it would make them money. Depending on how much the Fed paid for these MBS, the Fed might make or lose money on them.
The Fed only holds government guaranteed MBS, and there is no credit risk for the Fed or for the future buyer. They trade similar to Treasury securities.
2. Yes. And that show is getting unwound.
Sell assets outright? Let’s GO!
This tightening cycle is going to be STEEP
Hilarious state of equity mkts today!
Stocks were a shitshow of vertical buying and selling panics. Mounting tension overnight sent futures down hard, then they ripped higher on Lavrov’s “diplomatic” comments. Stocks dumped after Bullard’s hawkish comments, then were bid into the European close. Then Zelenskiy joked about Putin invading on Wednesday and stocks puked again, only to rebound when it was made clear he was being ironic, leaving Nasdaq around unchanged and the red of the majors in the red
(bloomi)
There have been no steep declines or advances this year. The point moves seem large but that’s a reflection of the index level.
I don’t have a list but none of these moves would make the top 100.
The BBC and DC are saying Putin may invade the Ukraine on Wednesday.
If that actually happens, there could be some interesting changes to markets.
Yes, so far it’s been an orderly decline.
This seems like a good moment to point out that the S&P500 is below it’s 200-day average again. I wrote an article on this which Wolf posted a couple of weeks ago.
The Wild Bull hasn’t gotten free of the hibernating bear yet.
I haven’t rechecked all the historical predecessors that were in the article, but the second drop below the 200-day rules out all the most bullish case ones.
Perhaps this new dip is just a retest of the January low, and it holds. But personally I’m not betting on that outcome, because the Fed is up the Wazoo without a paddle right now.
Augustus Frost
Just one day, doesn’t make history!
It is the furious volatility, in response to various news bulletins, that’s the point.
Furious volatility is a rare opportunity offered to exploit to nimble, experienced option traders!
NOT the retail investors. For them it is just a noise, right?
If a person says that he would do something tomorrow, something that he was supposed to do last year and was reminded many times to do it, would you believe him?
Fed kept jawboning same for years and then reverted course in 2020 even before interest rates could go over inflation rate.
Leo1992,
The Fed has never once jawboned about selling securities outright — until now.
When it actually did QT in 2017-2019, it expressly said that it would NOT sell bonds outright, and it stuck to it. QT happened by just letting maturing bonds roll of the balance sheet. The Fed did everything during QT that it said it would do. I tracked this and reported on it monthly, and sometimes more often. You must have missed it.
And back then, during QT, inflation was below the Fed’s target. Now inflation is 7.5%. Huge difference.
James Bullard’s comments today summarizes it, perceived loss of credibility.
They may (and probably) don’t care about the public (composed of faceless individuals they don’t even know) but do care about “losing face” with their peer groups: Wall Street, the economics profession, and maybe other central banks. They also hate lopsided negative media coverage.
It’s only normal to avoid being universally disliked too. They aren’t robots.
The only real decision here is what kind of disaster do you want as a result. There is no way out of this without extreme pain. Anyone who thinks you can reverse 30 years of lowering rates, boomer stock and bond purchasesduring their productive years, and Fed balance sheet bloat without reversing everything those phenomena produced is certifiably insane.
MG
Investors and Wall St had all the FUN for the last 13 yrs, front running and tail winds by Fed’s perpetual PUT along with Trillions of ‘easy-peasy’ money printed out of thin air!
Now is that KARMA is biting back , real hard! Piper was always waiting on the other end but conveniently ignored by Policy makers, Politicians, regulators and CBers including our FED!
I for one, is so glad that this unbelievable, surreal bull mkt, lacking any iota of fundamentals has come to an end!
What you sow, you reap! Why surprise?
MG,
Tend to agree.
By letting ZIRP go on for 20 years (more or less, on and off, mostly on…) the Fed has created an almost wholly fictive macroeconomy, where companies that would have died off incrementally at 4%+ financing rates, over years…are now going to implode in a much more compressed fashion as they have to try and roll over their huge debt loads at slightly more honest rates.
(This is assuming that the Fed has found its nads after 20 years…which seems like a dicey assumption. The Fed shrieked like an 8 year schoolgirl when stock mkts fell 20% in late 2018…from their *all-time, Fed fuelled, paint huffing highs.*
Think we’ll see Fed profiles in courage when 20% of *actual businesses* go full BK because they have to refinance at 5%+, after 20 yrs in lotus land? The Dems will be screaming the Fed is run by White Supremacist Russian Fascist Lizard Space Aliens).
As a young person born in the early 2000s, I don’t care about a Boomer’s stock portfolio, home price or retirement fund. They made money printer go brrr to get rich and retire in Thailand (pricing out the locals there), and we young people own nothing are definitely not happy.
I can assure you, you are NOT alone! Young folks are starting to understand the math, for real…
Zillow had our house at about 1% increase a year, for many years. Then up 50% in the last two years. Thank the horrifically incompetent government for handing out trillions of dollars, to everyone, not just people who were told they could not work. Plus 50% on top of normal unemployment. Free stuff is never free.
Yep looking forward to the rug pull. And it is coming.
I will be happy to dispense free advice on how to cope with a sudden loss of purchase power due to arbitrary state policy changes.
10+ years of ultra low rates, with nothing to show for it but ‘WTF’ inflation and debt.
Did you see Wolf’s chart for the 1%? There is definitely something to show for it.
It’s mostly fake wealth which will evaporate in the upcoming historical bear market, no matter what they do or don’t do.
In Toronto, the 1% take the ladies on yachts and dinner dates which cost C$5,000 a plate. There is definitely paper gains for the 1%, if they sold early to the middle class bagholders.
Augustus Frost
Fake wealth???
Not to those who cash out NOW and wait for the completion of ;reversion to the mean’ If one remains greedy and wants to keep riding. they deserve the coming hair cut!
Over valuation and under valuation are part of mkt history of over 200 yrs! Investors who recognize this and act accordingly. will keep most of the profits. Others, NOT!
Would love to see that chart at the next Fed Hearing
Did you say ‘Fed Hearing’, or ‘Red Herring’?
Jeff D
Yep
Many are saying, Mission Accomplished!!!
Powell’s speaking fees will be enormous.
I am cynical to a fault. The old adage of shit in one hand and hope in the other and see which one fills up first is my mantra. I do not disagree with Wolfs sober analysis and I am rooting for his sober analysis and not my cynical view from over a decade of financial repression.
Re- Esther George’s comment:
“It is always preferable to go gradual…..important to me is that’s our long-run aim and that we begin to systematically move in that direction.”
It’s always been relatively easy to enact rate suppression, and mighty difficult to stop. This bout began over a decade ago, and like a toddler putting off bedtime, we are still debating with ourselves about timing.
Funny too, the longer the kid stays up, the worse the tears when sound policy is finally applied…
So much verbosity, pontification by FOMC memembers especially Kansas City Fed President Esther George: Trapped, confused and incoherent1!?
Could be this, could be that!?
Not to over steer- need to be thoughtful – going to be complicated – could be bumpy time- prefer to go gradual – have to get to neutral really fast-
I think what is important to me is that’s our long-run aim and that we begin to systematically move in that direction.”
OMG!
Talk of finesse in JAW BONING!
Get QT started and rise rates – Rest is BS!
sunny129,
This Fed LOATHES to surprise markets. Everything will be signaled way in advance, in bits and pieces. There will be more bits and pieces of selling securities outright. This is an explosive issue, and the Fed is going to take its time communicating it. It doesn’t want the markets to go down all the way in one day. As she said, “gradual” is the key :-]
Wolf
‘Fed LOATHES to surprise markets’
I don’t disagree.
But does it matter, at this point?
Inflation rate 7.5% with all the businesses raising prices or cutting sizes and portions. Labor wage is bound to increase. Declining labor participation continues. Boomers retiring every week and withdrawing their investments in the mkt. Supply chain squeeze persists. Covid is still withus.
Esther’s wishy-washy statements doesn’t evoke any confidence, just display of their incompetency, confusion and incoherency.
Where is the sense of urgency of the situation? Fed still keeps buying MBSs and Treasuries this month and the next! Ironically Bullard is the only one raising hell there, today!
Question is who is really minding the store! Just sad!
“‘Fed LOATHES to surprise markets’”
But I will guarantee you…..not everyone will be surprised when it happens….and that is why the Fed should be reshaped….
too much latitude….
*Money supply should only expand to meet GDP demand
*Fed Funds should be CLOSELY tied to inflation.
If those two guard rails were in place, and honored, we wouldnt be where we are now……
The internet is rife with more reports of now Powell trading and other staffers…
what brings credence is the reluctance of the release of key documents…
and the no penalties for the “three amigos” Fed govs that were ejected
How much more ‘communication’ does the Fed need – maybe they should send the braille version.
They are going to be pretty surprised when the Fed fail to step in, as markets tank.
I really hope they reduce MBS holdings and that materially lifts rates. If you stop the home price inflation I think that will have major ripple effects and stop a lot of other types of inflation.
The FHFA just raised conforming loan limits by 20%. Selling MBS is not going to counteract the effects from that.
With inflation above 7.5% and being a hot-button political issue, central bankers have no choice but to act – for the time being.
However, I could well imagine a scenario in which inflation drops to a still-elevated but more politically tolerable 3 to 4% (whether through some combination of “careful” rate hikes, supply chain disruptions abating, base effects, etc.), the stock market throws a tantrum, and that becomes their new defacto target. The previous 2% PCE target is now effectively a floor instead of a ceiling, as Powell just said in the January press conference there’s no circumstance under which the committee would target inflation below 2%.
The entire institution is full of shit. Their only loyalties are to Wall Street and their own investment portfolios.
” inflation drops to a still-elevated but more politically tolerable 3 to 4%”
and the 4% will be tagged “deflation”….just watch.
But the 4% will be add on to the 7%….the 7% doesnt go away,
This is the result of what happens when you convert your country into a corporation.
Exactly right. The people doing most of the complaining are the SAME ones who allowed it to happen.
Corporation?
Insider game….
For, “Who knew the Fed would not answer their mandates/instructions/agreements to their existence this time?”
People knew the inflation was coming, every thing the Fed did was aligned to promote a BIG inflation….and people were cautious….but some werent and made a killing, somehow knowing the Fed would do this then be very very late to deal with it.
Haha, same Fed BS. They will keep QE alive and interest will go negative over time.
They said two decades ago that QE is temporary.
Kunal,
You’re dead wrong about QE.
If you still think that interest rates will go negative in the US, you do not understand who the Fed represents: the banks. Negative interest rates wipe out bank profits. Look at a two-decade chart of European bank stocks to see how that works. Look at a four-decade chart of Japanese banks. The Fed isn’t going to use negative rates for that reason. It didn’t during the financial crisis, and it didn’t in March 2020, and it’s not going to in the future, for that reason. And it started the overnight reverse repos with the express purpose of preventing market rates going negative.
I agree.
Unlike ECB, FED pays the banks for reserves deposited. I read recently that they might even increase that rate by another 15 or 25 basis points after the next rate increase!
Without the stable Banking syatem( primary dealers) , US GOVT cannot finance their deficit spending.
The primary mission of the ECB since 2011 has been to keep the Eurozone and EU from falling apart, totally different than here.
The goal of the EU elites seems to be to create a European superstate at all costs. To my recollection, Jean Claude Junker was the Luxembourg Prime Minister prior to his EU roles. That’s about equivalent to being mayor of a large sized US city at most. Not much different for most of them and they aren’t interested in being demoted.
If true, anything and everything will be sacrificed to preserve it.
The FED paying banks for reserves deposited is a fairly recent phenomenon. It’s shouldn’t be done.
Why does US GOVT need stable Banking system (primary dealers) to finance their deficit spending. They can sell through treasury direct. It is the US GOVT, by guaranteeing Treasuries, and their ability to back that guarantee with the printing press and the US military that provides the security and stability ………………. a thousand fold over the banks. It is the Banking system that needs the US GOVT, not the other way around.
Re “this balance sheet is significant, and we will have to think about its implications for the unwinding of accommodation”
Uh-Oh: Esther George basically says the Fed has no workable exit strategy.
This is the world’s biggest Trade Gone Bad. The market has moved well past their ZIRP+QE stop-out point. They no longer have time to thoughtfully formulate a well-conceived exit strategy. And it’s a Committee Decision.
Will they manage to do something even dumber than being trapped in ZIRP+QE with the economy already at full employment + 7% inflation?
Flashback to 1977:
Princess Leia: “This is some rescue. You came in here, didn’t you have a plan for getting out?”
Me to Fed/DC in 2002 – “Aren’t you a little short to be an economic God-Emperor?”
“, didn’t you have a plan for getting out?””
Central bankers ONLY enter, with no real concept of exiting.
We had record stock prices and record low unemployment and they KEPT THE PEDAL TO THE METAL….
Never a retreat or retrieval….
All traders know….getting in always looks good…it is the getting out.
Wolf,
It’s common for regional bank presidents to be more hawkish (relatively speaking – there are no real hawks on the FOMC today), and Esther George has been known to be more on that side of the policy spectrum.
Biden just nominated 3 “labor economists” and promoted Brainard to the vice chairmanship. Since governors are always eligible to vote on rates (as opposed to regional presidents who rotate from year to year), this will tilt the balance towards even more dovish.
Jackson Y,
Even the biggest dove, Bullard, is now hawkish.
“Labor economist” dread inflation because they know how the purchasing power of labor gets sapped by inflation, and how inflation adds to income inequality. They can be the biggest inflation hawks. They don’t care about stock prices.
Brainard has already put fighting inflation at the top of her list.
Biden’s agenda is getting crushed by this inflation. This changed everything.
You can have high stock prices or a crackdown on inflation. You cannot have both.
Policy makers that don’t prioritize stock prices but focus on the purchasing power of labor will focus on fighting inflation.
And if a market downturn lowers the wealth inequality depicted in my chart, labor economists won’t be too upset.
There is a reason there are only 5 FOMC Regional voters and 7 appointed Fed Governor voters… and they say the Fed is independent.
Then why the imbalance between the appointed vs the elected (Regional Presidents are elected)?
I truly wish you are right but data supports otherwise.
Stocks are near all time high in spite of all Fed BS about fighting inflation and in spite of record inflation on ground. If anyone thought Fed is serious, stocks would have crashed by now. Smart and powerful folks with insider info know that all Fed talk about inflation is lip service BS.
Kunal,
Stocks and bonds are down quite a bit, with entire sectors having been totally crushed, the Nasdaq down 15% from its high, the S&P 500 down 8.7%, the Russell 2000 down 18%, and yet the Fed has ONLY been jawboning. It hasn’t even started the actual tightening. It’s STILL printing and rates are still 0%!!!
Jawboning works!!
Fed doing what it does best.
Jawboning.
Let’s see what they actually do, not what they say they’ll do.
Jawboning is already working pretty well :-]
Wolf’s got a point here …
Treasury Interest Rate changes in 2022
3 Month Bill: +0.37%
6 Month Bill: +0.55%
1 Year: +0.75%
2 Year: +0.8%
5 Year: +0.64%
10 Year: +0.46%
20 Year: +0.41%
30 Year: +0.39%
There’s been about half a Powell Movement across the whole yield curve.
But there is a bit of a chicken-and-egg question with this Fed-Dances-With-Markets business: is the market moving because of the Fed jawboning, or is the Fed reacting to what the market is saying?
Bullard wasn’t calling for half-point immediate rate hikes until the curve was already up more than a quarter-point – with no sign of slowing down and a full month to go before the March Meeting. Was he leading the market, or being led by it?
Or are both the market and the Fed reacting separately to the music being played, dancing madly while watching each other for cues, and trying to avoid knocking over the band?
Wolf
How?
Indexes are going down in spite of INACTION on the part of Fed.
Fed continues to buy – MBSs and Tresuries!?
Rates are reacting in response to markets, inflation news, Ukraine, oil price going up etc
One more inflation reading coming up in March before Fed actually does some thing, beside jaw boning!? It should be fun!
6) Esther is smarter than Larry the vacuum tube.
Tell you kid you’re taking away his allowance and he’ll throw a tantrum. Threaten to take away his Xbox, bicycle, smartphone, TV and internet, and he’ll know your full of it. Past a certain point, the more the Fed postures, the more markets smell BS.
Here are your two choices. There is no third choice. Pick one. Then resign. We won’t need you anymore.
That’s pretty good. I like: We DON’T need you anymore. Let AI run the whole schmeer!
If I had a vote I would sell the assets first,
see what happens. and then gradually raise rates from there.
Wolf,
Other than “wishin’ and-a hopin'” that people will buy the liquidity-draining securities that the Fed now wants to sell from its engorged portfolio, how exactly can the Fed *be sure* that such tightening will actually occur?
l mean, it isn’t like the Fed can *make* people buy its MBS/Treasuries/whatever.
And if the Muppets won’t chow down, how can the Fed drain liquidity/slow inflation?
(This always seemed like one of the big “underpants gnome” aspects of having the Fed play act as economic God-Emperor. Historically, the Fed’s answer has more or less been, “Trust us, we’re experts.” Well, that, and something approximating Fredo’s “I’m schmart” speech at the end of Godfather 2, just before he ends up in the boat.)
The Fed might be counting on pension
funds that are forced to allocated certain % of monies
to treasuries etc.
Gorby,
Yep…pretty sure forced “savings” in (and only in) gvt. securities have been tried in a few places (Argentina? Chile? Hungary?).
(DC: “And why not! After all, we are all in this together, right?!…of course, by we, I mean *you* citizen”)
cas127,
There will be plenty of demand, including from me, for these securities if the yield rises high enough. And that’s what QT will do, it will push up yields until there is demand for this stuff from people like me. A 10-year yield of 4% will bring out droves of investors; a 10-year yield of 5% will bring out more droves, including the little people like me.
At those yields, people will dump their stocks to buy Treasuries. Well, someone is going to have to buy those stocks they’re dumping, but that will likely take place at much lower prices if the 10-year yield is 5%. And a 5% yield means that bondholders that bought those securities at a 1.5% yield will get totally crushed.
You see, as this stuff is getting repriced, there will be plenty of buyers looking for deals, but all this will be accompanied by a lot of wailing, weeping, and gnashing of teeth.
That process of rising yields to where demand is, and falling prices, translates into higher costs of funding for companies, home buyers, consumers, etc., and this is precisely what “tightening” means.
The Fed is like the offensive line of the Bengals last night; poor QB Burrow is the American Consumer who is getting sacked a record 7 times or 7% plus by the ravages of dual push inflation, played by the Rams defensive players, Donald (demand push) and Miller (cost push). Amazing how real life mimics art, or is it the other way around?
The Fed is spooked, the markets are spooked, investors are beginning to get real spooked, and the very scary people in Washington are also getting spooked. I guess Halloween is coming early this year. Boo.
Fasten your seatbelts, Sports Fans. It is going to be a very bumpy ride.
How bumpy for stock market? Any predictions on the S&P over the next year?
“The goal is to get to a primarily Treasurys portfolio [and shed the MBS]…”
The Fed never had any business buying MBS in the first place. Playing favorites with sectors is not a monetary function.
” Playing favorites ”
And who might the favorites be? Who benefited? Who had the Fed’s ear and partnered up with them ( March 20, 2020) in alleged limited capacity, but likely unlimited influence?
The Fed owned NO MBSs in 2006….now own 24% of all residential MBSs.
Why?
Who were the big buyers of residential real estate ….corporately?
Yes, exactly, and the Fed has conceded as much. But it keeps wanting to bail out the housing market as a way of bailing out the lenders.
It was worse than playing sectors, they literally broke the existing law in 2008-2009 by buying MBS that were explicitly labeled as NOT having a federal guarantee (you could read the prospectus, it was right there), despite having a legal mandate to only buy federally-backed securities.
Then Congress rewrote the law to make it legal, but supposedly discouraged the Fed from doing it again.
Then the Fed did it again.
It needs to stop, now. When kids with good jobs can’t afford a tolerable (much less decent) place to live, you know the country is off the rails.
Don’t you just love Fed Regional Presidents from KANSAS CITY??!!
Hoenig was from the same district…
and they seem to have a completely different approach to things than those from the Wall St, Northeastern Prep Schools and country clubs that rocket their way through venture capital schemes and inot departments like the Treasury, then the Fed.
They miss all the elbow rubbing with actual workers/earners/savers that turn the lights on each morning in this country, fill the shelves.
Remember when…
* People said the Fed ONLY controls the front end of the curve
(Then the Fed intentionally pounded the long end and said “see? people arent worried about inflation.”)
*Powell said the yield curve demonstrates the government doesnt have a problem borrowing at these rates. (as the Fed did a lions share of the lending!)
Inflation is a RACE TO THE BOTTOM and the Fed has no place, authority, or right to promote inflation (a tax) when they are charged with stable prices. I am surprised the “Dual Mandate” (there are really three as outlined in the 1977 Fed papers) hasnt been trimmed down to ONE mandate….
“Maximum Inclusive Employment with gender and demographic Fairness for all, enjoyed in a Green Powered economy”
Only a recession or two due directly to QT and an honest attempt at rate normalization will work. Removing liquidity will be a bitch. It will be painful and messy. Either save the last 40 % of the last nickel that the dollar has in buying power or lose the Empire and the majority of its wealth that goes up to the connected and to fuel the obscene MIC/SS . They have already screwed the majority of Americans and now the fools on the gravy train at the top are going to screw themselves. My cynical gut feeling is we are going to slowly circle the drain and drop in the shitter.
None of this is going to happen, and I think everyone knows it, too.
I am shocked that there is a lot of pretending going on here!
Yancey what, then, do you think will happen?
Thanks Wolf, in my reading there are two camps, one that the fed will raise interest rates like they say and the other that that they won’t or can’t. Within that there are those that say they will raise to a point and then stop due to a recession perhaps…If that plays out and the feds tighten into the teeth of a recession what happens next?! Any help much appreciated….
The ridiculously overstimulated economy is a million miles away from a recession. If 5 million jobs go away, it will just end the labor shortage and bring the number of job openings back into the historic range. A lot of that stimulus money is still circulating out there. $1.5 trillion in excess liquidity that no one knows what to do with is holed up in the Fed’s reverse repo account. This will take a long time and a lot of QT to burn up.
A lot of zombie assets can vaporize if liquidity/credit is withdrawn. I imagine the Fed prays the jawboning will carry a lot of the water. I think it will take something more concrete, at least a steady period of some bits of genuine “shock and awe” to reverse the entrenched mindset, the direction of things.
Ans somebody at the table is going to take some losses. Can this weakened patient (or the doctor) stand the medicine administration?
If the Fed stops buying longer term securities and actually becomes a seller , who will buy US debt to finance the deficit.
While the Feds overt mandate is inflation and unemployment , its main purpose seems to be propping up the markets . The so called Fed put has been the underpinnings of the rally for the last decade . If the stops buying and eliminates the Fed put , who is going to provide liquidated to the most overpriced markets in history
“who will buy US debt to finance the deficit.”
If yields go high enough, I will. If the 10-year hits 5%, I’m buying. If it hits 8%, I’m backing up the truck to buy a whole lot more. I might even nibble at 4%, depending on how serious the Fed gets in combating inflation.
Yield cures demand problems.
Wolf
How is it possible for 10y yield go to 3.0%, when in late 2018, mkts couldn’r handle even 2.5%!? Mr. Powell has turn around 180 back to ZRP!
How it will be different, this time?
sunny129,
“when in late 2018, mkts couldn’t handle even 2.5%!?”
Markets will be able to handle it but there will be a lot of repricing, which is what markets do and excel at. We’re already seeing some of that.
In 2018, the markets handled it just fine. The repricing worked smoothly. But Trump couldn’t handle it, and he trampled on Powell. And Powell caved and did his U-Turn.
“How it will be different, this time?”
What’s different is inflation.
Back then, inflation was at or below the Fed’s target.
Now CPI is 7.5%, and it may still head higher as the rent CPIs, which will continue to rise as I pointed out, are starting to exert their power, and as other services CPIs are also taking off. If the rent CPIs go from about 4% to 7% (likely over the next 12 months), they will add 1 percentage point to overall CPI. We may see 8% CPI or higher. That’s what’s different. The Fed has unleashed a monster, and it now acknowledges at least part of it.
I hope they stop buying longer-dated securities for a while.We
will finally find out what the value of money is.
Meanwhile, Tiff Macklem and Adam Vaughan want interest rates low to make Canadian real estate profitable for foreign (Chinese) money laundromats while Canadians sleep on top of subway vent grills on the sidewalk.
In Canada, Tiff Macklem might delay rate rises to protect the profits of the Chinese money launderer and criminal investing in Toronto real estate. Canada also protects the real estate bubble by inflating the market to protect the investment of Ontario Teacher Pension Funds. Ironic, because the teachers pensions depend on the suffering of their students.