Yields Spike, Stocks Dump, Futures Fall, Asia Sags, after Powell Explains How the Fed Will Crack Down on Inflation

The balance sheet is “substantially larger than it needs to be,” and “there is a substantial amount of shrinkage to be done.” We’ll put some numbers to it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In reaction to the FOMC announcements and Powell’s post-meeting press conference today, the 10-year yield spiked nearly 10 basis points, to 1.87%, the highest since December 2019, and the two-year yield spiked by 15 basis points to 1.17%, the highest since mid-February 2020.
Stocks sagged from their bounce before the meeting. The Dow dropped about 600 points between 2 p.m. and the close, and the S&P 500 dropped 73 points, from being up about 1.5% to being down 0.15%. Futures are now down about 1% for the Dow and the S&P 500, and about 1.5% for the Nasdaq. Stocks in Asia are spiraling lower.
Markets had expected that Powell would soothe their rattled nerves, as he’d done before, and perhaps walk back some of the recent hawkishness, at least in tone, but that didn’t happen. The opposite happened.
Powell explained that “monetary policy will become significantly less accommodative,” that the Fed would “move over time to a policy that is not accommodative,” and that high inflation readings would have important implications for the path of the rate hikes.
“A significant threat to the labor market is high inflation,” he said. A long recovery, such as the last recovery which was the longest on record, requires low inflation, he said, thereby turning over the argument that the Fed couldn’t tighten because it would threaten the labor market.
The Fed has a lot of room to raise interest rates without damaging the labor market, he said.
This Fed loathes to surprise the markets.
Long-gone are the days of surprise rate hikes. The speeches of the Fed governors, Powell’s statements and post-meeting press conferences, and the statements and minutes from the FOMC prepare the markets for what is coming so that they can gradually adjust to it, over time, and not all at once, on one day – which could cause seizures in the financial markets.
Powell today explicitly praised the success of the Fed’s jawboning, that it had worked very well, because markets had already priced in multiple rate hikes for 2022. And today was a further effort at preparing markets for what is coming.
The FOMC announced today in its statement that it would end QE entirely in “early March,” and that it would start hiking interest rates “soon.” And after the rate hikes begin, the Fed would “significantly” reduce the size of its balance sheet.
In the post-meeting press conference, Powell then added more precision about the timing of the initial rate hike and the beginning of the balance sheet reduction.
Rate hike on March 16.
“The Committee is of the mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting,” he said. That means March 16 for liftoff.
And the balance sheet reduction would begin “sometime later this year, perhaps, we haven’t made a decision yet,” he said.
When asked, Powell refused to rule out interest rate hikes at every meeting this year. He also refused to rule out hikes of 50 basis points.
By way of answer, he reiterated – as he’d already done several times during the presser to make sure everyone got it – that the Fed would remain “nimble” in this economy that was running hotter than anything seen many years, with inflation far above the Fed’s target, and with a “very, very, very strong labor market,” and a “historically tight” labor market, as he put it.
The balance sheet reduction looms large.
In a separate statement, the Fed announced plans “for significantly reducing” its balance sheet, and that in the longer run, it intends to shed its holdings of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) entirely. The Committee members voted unanimously for this plan.
The balance sheet reduction would take place “in a predictable manner,” the statement said.
Powell added that the runoff, once on track, would take place systematically “in the background,” in the foreground being the rate hikes.
When Powell was asked what “significantly reducing” the balance sheet means, he said that the balance sheet was “substantially larger than it needs to be,” and that “there is a substantial amount of shrinkage to be done,” but that the Fed wants that shrinkage to be “orderly and predictable.”
He said that the balance sheet was of “shorter duration” (holding more bonds with shorter maturities) than last time when the Fed reduced its balance sheet (2018 through mid-2019), and that the economy is much stronger, inflation much higher, and the labor market much tighter than it was back then, he said.
The balance sheet reduction would “move sooner and also perhaps faster” than last time, he said. Last time, after a phase-in period, the balance sheet reduction was capped at $50 billion a month.
How fast? Over $100 billion per month. But the Fed will cap it.
The Fed would reduce its balance sheet “primarily” by allowing maturing bonds to run off the balance sheet without replacement, according to the statement today. This runoff could be big if the Fed doesn’t cap it.
The runoff associated with the Fed’s $5.69 trillion in Treasury securities. To pick a time frame: In August, September, and October combined, $197 billion in short-term Treasury bills and $198 billion in Treasury notes and bonds will mature, for a total of $395 billion. If the Fed just lets them mature without replacement, the balance sheet would be reduced per month on average by $131 billion, just from the Treasury runoff.
Even if the Fed decided to keep its Treasury bills on the balance sheet, the runoff of the T-notes and T-bonds alone would amount to an average of $66 billion per month over the period.
The runoff associated with the Fed’s $2.67 trillion in MBS. MBS are different from regular bonds, and this is key: Holders of MBS, such as the Fed, receive passthrough principal payments when mortgages are paid off, such as when a house is sold or refinanced, and when mortgages are paid down with regular mortgage payments.
In 2021, the Fed received over $60 billion in passthrough principal payments per month. To increase its MBS holdings by $40 billion a month, the Fed in effect ended up purchasing between $100 billion and $110 billion a month in MBS.
This stream of passthrough principal payments will slow as rising mortgage rate typically cause refis to decline. But there will still be a lot of refis, and a lot of payoffs when homes are sold, plus the constant stream of principal payments from regular mortgage payments.
These passthrough principal payments are unpredictable, but given the huge size of the Fed’s MBS holdings would continue to be very large and could very well amount to $30-60 billion per month.
In other words, if the Fed doesn’t cap the runoff of Treasury securities and MBS, it could amount to over $100 billion per month, or a balance sheet reduction of over $1.2 trillion during the first year.
This is why the Fed will likely cap the runoff, and as Powell indicated probably at an amount higher than last time, when the cap was $50 billion per month. But back then, the cap wasn’t hit in every month because in some months, less than $50 billion in securities matured.
According to Powell, the Fed will decide these details, such as the cap, over the next few meetings. Once that is decided and the runoff kicks off, it will proceed “in the background.”
I will then, of course, pull this runoff from the background into the foremost foreground on about a monthly basis, to see how it is progressing – as I did last time.
Gee, how did it get so big? And why?
Gosh, it’s almost like every single line this guy was feeding us the past two years was bullshit.
Well I think it was pretty clear. There will be a gradual slowdown in acceleration of the rate of monetary base expansion growth with respect to labor force inflation expectations.
Forget the last two years.
Everything he is telling us NOW is complete bull s$it as well as anything he tells us in the future. Get used to it.
Swamp Creature,
“Get used to it”.
Get used to interest rates going up and get used to the balance sheet shrinking, and get used to bond prices falling and yields rising, and stocks heading lower, and get used to the housing market to adjust to higher mortgage rates. That’s what you need to get used to.
Getting used will be short lived.
I would say a 10% decline in the financial markets and the hysteria about the end of the world will reverse every thing, expect Powell to explain to the plebs how 7% inflation is better than not having a job.
Eastern Bunny,
“I would say a 10% decline in the financial markets…”
We already have a 10% decline. The S&P is down 9.7% from the intraday peak to the close today. In addition, S&P e-mini futures are now down 1.3%.
So are you talking about an additional 10% decline?
Given how much stock prices have risen, an additional 10% decline would likely not bother the Fed.
If the credit markets lock up, that would be an issue. But credit markets remain near the loosest they’ve ever been.
You need to listen to the press conference. It’s an eye-opener. Listen particularly to what he says about the labor market.
Get used to more jawboning and, as a last resort, tiny baby steps.
Jerome is no Volcker.
Nah, that would be a straight line. But that’s not the motto of this site.
Powell is a political Fed Chief. He’s not independent. He let Trump bully him into stopping the QT and interest rate normalization when it was actually starting to work. And now he kept saying Inflation was “Transitory” and the day after he was appointed for another 4 years he took away the word “Transitory”. He lied and said he was focusing on the two Fed mandates of stable prices and full employment. The next thing you know he’s pushing Climate change and social Justice. Just go to a Wells Fargo ATM machine, and before you get your transaction completed you get lectured on both of these items.
Do tell how is the Wells Fargo ATM machine lecturing on climate change and social Justice.
At that rate it’d take almost 8 years to get back to historical levels. Many will have died by then, some on the sidewalk thanks to Weimar Boy Powell and his war on affordable shelter.
All those buy the dip crowds will have one hell of a dip to buy and for quite some time it seems. It’s actually nice to see the Fed holding steady in the face of a slowing stonks! market.
But I suppose they’re painted into a corner at this point anyways. Nothing they can do buy fight the inflation. They’re just trying to do as much damage control as they can it seems. We shall see I suppose but somewhat surprised ole J-Pow is holding the course.
Holding steady? They are still buying bonds/MBS with rates at zero. Hint: Rates can NEVER go up more than 2%. NEVER, or the entire system implodes.
Perhaps the entire system already imploded and we just don’t know it yet.
Words are words and actions are actions …
If the economy slows sharply or the Markets drop by 50% how much of this FED guidance will be actioned or even achieved ?
I hope that you are right on their intentions but what about the old quote about expecting a different result, may be it’s the sign of investment insanity to expect each-time a different result/action from the FED ?
I still feel the Fed will take the cowards way out of their own mess and inflate it away and let us all pay for their incredible failures and recklessness …
All the insiders made all their money. Most are out of the market now. Wouldn’t be surprised to find out the FED and all their buddies just exited.
Make money on the downside and then switch to land, pm’s, and foreign assets. The economic and financial system cannot handle additional bouts of money printing like we just saw without a loss of confidence, but the Fed and government will go back spraying money in every direction in a year or two, if that.
Land is the most overpriced it has ever been in history. Raw land is highly speculative and subject to much more vicious price swings than houses. Unless it’s prime farmland that you can lease out, it is a money suck. You pay taxes every year and get nothing in return. The costs to develop land are the highest ever, and a huge deterrent to development. Many locales have adopted overly stringent standards and fees.
Desert scrub in areas of the southwest should be selling for less than $500 per acre, instead bid up to the hundreds of thousands via speculators. If you want to see some financial amputations, watch what’s going to happen to those idiots. In 5 years time, you might be able to get a deal, but right now land is one of the dumbest “investments” ever.
I heard the Chinese are buying up massive amounts of our farmland. They think long term.
Wait till the farmland bubble bursts, as it did before.
I read Iowa farmland increase 29% in the past year.
I read it is big companies and would not be surprised if it is foreign governments hiding behind LLCs. I know Saudi Arabia has been buying a lot in the US to secure and send food back home.
Wolf… what could be different us in my example, no farmland price is too high for a country that needs food.
I know a few years ago it was becoming a big deal in Missouri that they were thinking about putting limits on foreign farmland ownership
You either own land or rent it – you’re paying either way. I don’t think the Fed will wait 5 years before the next money volcano erupts and then everything, including that overpriced land, will shoot up in price. Ideally one would wait until max pain, but who knows when they’ll next intervene. I did not say to buy land now, but do try to get in before the next round of printing blows everything up. I agree about being careful about the jurisdiction / local government.
Not always. Many poor people have taken to living on public lands in their cars, RVs, and sometimes even tents.
Or, get foreign land. Two birds with one stone.
If you have a second passport and while we still have a relatively strong currency.
If the FED controls the money supply and PPT can be the market maker buying bonds, stocks, ETF’s, everything, then why not QE and raise rates simultaneously? It seems against common logic, but could be the best of both worlds, at least for a short time. This all minus the consideration of debt load and impending collapse of the entire financial system and USD, which will happen regardless.
I don’t think the USD will collapse. Not until the Fed buys NFTs or crypto currencies some time next year.
No asset is safe, everything coming down. Cash could be king in 2022 if the FED actually raises rates more than 2x. I just hope bloated gov pensions are reduced at the same rate as the coming wave of deflation.
Problem is some gov pensions are state constitutional. Meaning taxpayers obligated no matter what. Colorado Tabor law says tax increases must be voter approved. No tax increases, but taxpayer funded pensions. Uh oh. Catch 22.
We are very fortunate that Fed Chair Jerome Powell attended law school rather than medical school. I would hate to have my doctor tell me that I have cancer and then explain that he cannot begin treating me for two years because the cancer is transitory and he does not want to spook the funeral industry.
Yes, lawyers specialize in ensuring their words do not match their actions! Otherwise you might become confused!
As far as conventional policy goes, it may not be necessary the Fed to radically tighten to quell inflation. It will have to tolerate some asset price declines though, and if it does feel the need to step in with a “Fed put”, be content to stabilize markets and refrain from repeating past mistakes by inflating them further.
The Fed’s dug itself into a hole. It can at least stop digging deeper.
Seems to me that Fed’s tone and actions are still tamed and to slow to seriously reduce consumer inflation, unless they intend to get more aggressive as markets realize the new reality I don’t see how 1/2% rate and no QT before fall will fight inflation. It might effect the stock market for a while but not enough to make substantial dent.
Weimar Boy Powell has always taken a squirt gun to a raging inferno. That’s how he rolls.
I dunno the stock markets choked and fell over today after his press conference. Seems like more indigestion is coming.
Once QE is over, and QT begins, why not flat-out sell bonds/bills/notes and MBS in addition to balance sheet run-off?
If they just let the runoff proceed without cap, the balance sheet might shrink by $180 billion a month initially. This is huge. Check out the numbers in the article. I ran some examples on actual maturities in the Fed’s portfolio for Aug, Sep, and Oct.
So the Fed is going to put a cap on the runoff. Maybe $75 billion a month… just guessing.
The only thing they might want to sell are their very long-dated bonds because otherwise, after two years of runoff, that’s all they would have left on their balance sheet.
The price action in the futures market continues to be erratic every time I look at it, whether the market is up 2% or down 2%. The only other times I’ve seen this is in late 2018 and in March 2020. Both times, the Fed had to act very boldly to prevent the markets from going bidless.
In 2018, the market remained nervous for about 2 months until Powell finally relented. In 2020, it was about a month before the Fed acted boldly enough. The average of the two is 6 weeks. The S&P 500 broke its channel a week ago. So if history repeats itself, we can expect 5 more weeks of nervous markets before Powell is forced to postpone rate cuts.
A different interpretation of the markets is that the leverage is higher this time, so markets will lose control more quickly. If this interpretation is correct, Powell will flip-flop within 2 weeks, and stop tapering.
5 more weeks sounds reasonable. Before they cut rates in March meeting.
Clearly you need to spend a little time on /r/wallstreetbets. Everyone knows futes don’t mean jack squat!
Reddit is like Facebook and Google. They censor too much and this makes them useless.
Here is the sequence:
1) Futures trade erratically.
2) Option-adjusted spread on US High Yield Index shoots past 4.5% (currently at 3.4%)
3) Jerome panics and does whatever it takes.
Reddit…. Censorship…. You sure? Most corners of Reddit are like the wild west compared to Facebook. It’s crazy in there.
//So if history repeats itself, we can expect 5 more weeks of nervous markets before Powell is forced to postpone rate cuts.//
Powell has 2 choices:
1. keep the interest rate unchanged, and embrace >10% inflation annually.
2. Increase the rate by 0.25% (the higher the better). It will pop the stock bubbles, but it may bring down inflation a bit.
8_mile_road,
Powell and the Fed have a million choices, and he isn’t going to listen to me or you. They care about the credit markets, and if they lock up, the Fed will end its tightening. But the credit markets are near the loosest they ever, and the Fed is specifically trying to tighten the credit markets.
So enjoy the show. This is going to go on for years.
How many of us will go on for years Wolf?
As we have seen in the past, those credit markets can slam shut faster than a disgruntled wife’s legs.
Yes, correct, credit market can slam shut very quickly! But there is way too much liquidity out there now (incl $1.6 trillion in reverse repos) to make this happen.
DC: “…credit markets can slam shut faster than a disgruntled wife’s legs.”
There’s so much available liquidity around that one does not need to stick to one’s traditional source. It will probably be easy to find outsourcing options that are eager to lend out for a reasonable interest charge.
In good news, Tesla’s net income is up some 760%, per CNBC. Very undervalued on PEG basis.
Accounting gimmicks. “Cooked books” is the new, widely accepted accounting standard.
Even IBM!
Tesla’s GAAP income for 2021 was $5.5 billion. If I give Tesla the benefit of the doubt, I would pay 25 times net income = $137 billion. Compared to its current market cap of $941 billion. So the stock is overvalued and would need to drop by 85% before it would be valued appropriately at 25 times earnings.
I want to believe what he said but Fed has been lying for 15 years now. Why wait when full employment mandates are met and real inflation running at 10+%. He did not even commit to raising rates in March. The man is full of BS.
Whenever markets crash, Fed drops the rate immediately. Now that it’s high time to raise rates, he is doing nothing and just lying through his teeth. No action and more BS.
He is more political than our politicians. Sugar coating poison pills for the sheep. Some sheeps do believe his lies that’s why yields and stocks are moving but elite knows that Fed is in bed with them.
“Whenever markets crash, Fed drops the rate immediately”
Yes that is what they have been doing last since 2008.
But that was when inflation was not running at 7%. Now there is this…
“Will you take a question on inflation?” Doocy asked. “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”
(President not knowing mic was hot)
“No, it’s a great asset,” President deadpanned. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”
Market losing 5% or 10% is not going to cut it this time. The credit market has to seize up.
However they are going to do it ever so slowly – my guess is the Fed is hoping that inflation will come down alongside.
If the next inflation reading comes in hotter then?
I listened to Powell on AM radio while getting lunch. He sounded less confident and more stammering than usual. I chuckled thinking he was probability praying that all journalists were vetted well enough to not bring up “transitory”.
Later looked at the Nasdaq and it had keeled over. Seems like markets had an epiphany today.
Oliver Renick on twitter: “The good news is, stocks are getting cheaper. Price/Sales of the S&P 500 is now just 20% above the dot-come level.”
The USD believes Powell is serious. It shot up like a rocket today. Gold was annihilated. So much for the inflation trade!
DXY up .76%
USD/THB up only .23%
I’m hoping USD/THB returns to its November high, which was about 10% higher than it is now. I want to convert another tranche the Thai baht because U.S. volatility is making me more nervous now.
In other words, it’s a top and everyone has been warned…when does the average american start to sell to lock in those precious gains?
at the bottom :)
The SPX can fall 50 percent and still be in a bull market. It’s had an 11 year run and the last 18 months was batchit up relentless crazy. Time to pay the piper. Get used to it. Let the markets work again and find true value . When Home Depot runs up 100 percent in a year and Deere 200 points. You have a problem I don’t feel sorry for outright greed Time to book em Dano
“The SPX can fall 50 percent and still be in a bull market.”
Yes and this is something the guys used to the market going up for ever do not want to wrap their head around. All the more reason for the Fed to be not bothered about it as long as it happens ever slowly and not all at once and also it does not seize up the credit market.
That means, for now, as long as the inflation is hot and credit market is awash with liquidity, it is going to be rate hike and QT time.
So we again go with do not fight the Fed.
However the question does remain how long can it go on (rate hike and QT) without credit markets seizing up?
I like Cycles….seems we have a 7 year Cycle coming on us .
In 1966, the United States experienced a “credit crunch”. In August of the same year, the U.S. Treasury market suffered a “liquidity crisis.
In 1973, the “first oil crisis”, with economic problems and stagflation.
In 1980, Wall Street forced the Hunt brothers to stop hoarding silver , to avoid brokers bankruptcy, Prime Rate hit 18%
In 1987 October, the Dow fell 22% in one day on “Black Monday”.
In 1994, the FeD raised interest rates six times in a row, and interest rates rose sharply from 3% to 6%, resulting in famous bond massacre.
In 2001, Dot Com Bust and 9/11 triggered a severe setback in the global stock market, stock market closure from 9/11 to 9/14, the stock market fell 14% in one week.
In 2008, Sub Prime Real Estate Bust – Lehman and Bear Sternes and Bank Failures, Hong Kong stocks and U.S. stocks plunged.
In 2015, Hong Kong stocks collaped 45%, Grexit Drama, German and Swiss bonds and U.S. stocks drop on 1st rate hike in 10 years.
IN 2022:?
The Fed’s loading up on US treasuries and MBS’s is analogous to a Costco shopper in the early days of the pandemic going through the checkout with multiple shopping carts full of paper towels & toilet paper.
I am trying to figure out the housing scenario. In the last post there were many charts of new homes being built. Yet we are hitting an all time low in housing inventory for sale.
I have a couple of rentals and I am still getting several calls and postcards and text messages every week offering cash for my rentals. I would like to know who is selling my cell phone number to these people.
I also just read in the WSJ how local cities are now also jumping into the housing market. The city of Cincinnati just outbid four big investment companies on 194 homes. They are trying to limit how many homes get sold to investors. They plan on renting these homes to low income families and then eventually sell the homes to these families. The article said 4000 homes in Cinncy have been bought by investors over the past several years. The city is going to issue 500 million in bonds to buy houses.
I read something similar about Kansas City. Black stone went into some low income neighborhoods and have bought over 300 homes recently. . These neighborhoods used to be 85% owned by families that lived in them but now most of the neighborhoods are 70% owned by investors whose businesses are in New York or foreign investors from overseas. The newspaper that ran the article said they are all LLCs so it is hard to track down the real owner of the home. It is crazy but there is still a land grab going on.
Guess what is even more ironic. Now the Mayor of Kansas City wants to pump tax payer infrastructure money into these neighborhoods that are all owned by corporations. Thus will raise the value of all those houses they bought. Why did they not make these area better before wall street bought the houses. We know who wags the the tail.
It is causing issues as many low income people have lived for years in these areas but now cannot afford to. They are struggling to find somewhere to live.