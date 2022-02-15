Even in Services, the Wholesale Price-Spike Is Now Relentlessly Red-Hot

Heading toward the consumer’s wallet.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of goods and services that consumer-facing companies are paying – and that they’re then trying to pass on to consumers – jumped by 1.0% in January from December, seasonally adjusted, and by 1.1% not seasonally adjusted, according to the Producer Price Index for Final Demand, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. Prices for goods jumped 1.3% for the month, and prices for services jumped 0.7%.
These input prices for consumer-facing companies have now bounced back to the top of the range of the red-hot producer-price inflation that began a year ago:
Compared to January last year, the PPI Final Demand jumped by 9.8%, now for the third months in a row in the 10% range (chart below, red line).
Without the volatile food and energy prices, the “Core” PPI Final Demand, jumped by 8.4% from a year ago, neck-to-neck with the record in the data going back to 2010, which was last in December at 8.5%. This is a sign that producers are now facing soaring costs beyond the volatile food and energy components (green line).
And just to see the relentless cumulative effects of this red-hot PPI inflation, here is the actual index in terms of index value for PPI (red) and Core PPI (green), not in percent change. Note the massive increase that started in mid-2020:
Producer price inflation has now seriously spread into services, with the PPI services jumping by 0.7% in January from December, same pace as in the prior month, but not driven this time by the usual suspects of transportation and warehouse services, which remained flat for the month, but by other services whose prices combined spiked by 0.9%.
Some examples of these other services that had red-hot price increases (with percentage increase in January from December):
- Construction services (+3.6%)
- Retailing of apparel, jewelry, footwear, and accessories (+4.2%)
- Hospital outpatient care prices (+1.6%)
- Dental care (+1.8%)
- Machinery and vehicle wholesaling (+4.3%)
- Traveler accommodation services (5.4%)
- Portfolio management (+1.9%)
Some other services prices declined month-to-month, after having shot higher in prior months, as inflation jumps from category to category.
This brought the year-over-year increase for the PPI Services to 7.8%, the second worst in the data, after the 8.1% spike in December, and the second month in a row in the 8% range, more than quadruple the pre-pandemic average of 1.8%:
What we’re now seeing is that inflation further up in the pipeline – meaning cost increases for companies that sell to other companies – are hovering in the same red-hot territory for the third month in a row. In some categories, prices remained flat for the month or ticked down, while in others prices shot higher, in the now popular game of inflation Whac-A-Mole. And this inflation has spread far from raw materials and encompasses services.
Over the next few months, companies will pass on these increased costs to consumers, and maybe plus some, now that they can. Many companies have touted their ability to do just that, passing on those higher costs plus some to consumers, as consumers are still willing, and in many cases eager, to pay the higher prices before they go even higher, in a sign that the inflationary mindset has gotten solidly entrenched with companies and consumers alike, which allows inflation to thrive.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Thanks for the great charts! Could you add vertical lines representing shifts in Fed jawboning? Surely there would be noticeable downward trends shortly after these time points.
Real world example of inflation here in the Northeast I just got 4 new tires on my car yesterday. Tire price was 40% higher than last year! $800 on the car….who knows in 6 months time maybe $1,000 on the car!
The metal quart and gallon cans we put our products up in only went up 68.5% on January 1st.
It’s transitory, right?
Looks like we might get a 500 basis point increase in short term rates in March. Maybe the Fed will sell some bonds instead of just letting them mature. We might need some shock and awe to get this under control.
Surely you jest. The FED has absolutely zero intention of any sort of meaningful attempt to get ahead of inflation.
It is manifest the Fed is lax, and complicit in this inflation.
Trimming the stimulus is a far cry from removing the stimulus.
Powell apparently wants to do things in the dark…..slowly trim QE, slowly let short term debt roll off the balance sheet..
BUT COME ON MAN!
Inflation 1% in a month and they are hand wringing over 1/2pt …maybe next month.
Fed Funds should be tied to inflation
Money supply should be tied to GDP demand
This insider game decided on the whims of the unelected is absurd, and will be revealed as such to a vast segment of the citizenry.
How long can this last without wage inflation?
Yes, burger flippers and wall street bankers got a big raise.
Not so much for the rest of the working/middle class.
“Many companies have touted their ability to do just that, passing on those higher costs plus some to consumers, as consumers are still willing, and in many cases eager, to pay the higher prices before they go even higher…”
Sad times. Either we inflate and fixed income boomers get a taste of the pain or we raise rates and their “nest egg” falls in value.
No avocado today for me. Solidarity!
I’ve already read that burger flippers are on the list to be automated out of a job. Not sure on the progress though.
Either way, the majority of Americans are destined to become poorer or a lot poorer in the future.
Much or most of Wall Street too once the mania ends.
We better hope the BLS data is cr@p, or the Fed better stop jawboning, and get with the rate increases and liquidity pulls NOW!
The FED is extremely comfortable and happy with what’s going on. It was what they wanted. They stood up in front of the cameras and announced they were going to “let inflation run hot,” and that’s what they did. These guys go home to their mansions and enjoy life. They’ve got their tee times at the local country club every weekend. They are not the least bit concerned about anything.
DC
“It was what they wanted.”
That is the only conclusion that can logically be drawn from the inaction of the Fed.
And those WHO KNOW the Fed will drag their feet, not step up and put out the fire….THEY will make big chunks of wealth as others wait for the Fed to stand to their post and do their duty. The later group relies on honesty, fiduciary responsibility, and adherence to oath of office.
How foolish it is proving to be.
I think Federal Reserve is waiting to see what happens to inflation after pandemic finally subsides, and market mechanisms have a chance to work against inflation. There is a decent chance that inflation will go down, although probably not all the way down to their 2% “comfort zone”. Hopefully we will have more clarity about the course of inflation some time in the second half of this year.
Stop protecting the damn stock market!
Yer kidding, right? As I posted earlier, I have no faith in this Fed. Even if they do start to tighten and raise rates, once the stock and housing markets start to tank and revert, they’ll start catching hell from the “I got mine” crowd, go full fetal position and back off. We’ll then have the worst of both worlds where inflation still runs hot and nobody takes the Fed’s word on anything anymore. (as if they do now)
That is going to leave a mark. Good luck Jerome.
PPI : gate to heaven, u don’t want to rush.
If anyone thinks Fed wants to rein in inflation, they are delusional. Its all part of the plan, create inflation, print money, raise asset prices, and help rich reach new levels of prosperity. Everything is going as planned by Jerome Powell’s masters.
The “plan” doesn’t include destroying the FX value of the USD. It’s the basis of the FRB’s power and funds the empire.
Without the USD as global reserve currency, the FRB loses much of its power. This will happen eventually, but they have no motive to self-destruct voluntarily. Believing it is nuts.
Even if your premise was true (which it isn’t), they don’t serve all 724 billionaires, much less the larger number of other .01%ers. Most of these people are destined to lose much or most of their fake wealth when the mania ends, just like anyone else who holds into a crushing bear market. In the past, that’s what happened after every mania ended.
The Fed is indifferent to inflation. It’s a private company owned by a handful of huge banks. Figure out what’s best for the big banks and you’ll know what to expect from the Fed.
Whatever they do, it won’t avoid the long-overdue massive unwind.
I clicked on an ad for Jets.com next to the article. Apparently, THAT SERVICE is going up so fast that they can’t even tell you what it costs. You have to ask (uh, no, I didn’t).
Has there ever, in history, been so much talk about inflation yet so little action to stop it? It would be comical if it weren’t so harmful to human beings who need food, shelter and transportation to survive. But, for the sake of all that’s holy, we wouldn’t want to “upset the stock markets.” That would be sacrilegious. Where in the FED’s mandate does it say their job is to pump up stocks and juice asset prices to make the rich even richer?
Been doing almost constant price adjustments for the past year on our product line of heavy truck components. Normally we adjust prices 2-4% every one or two years.
As of today, the price of our most popular model is up 44% since January 2020.
The price of our “loss leader” model (less value-add, so is more directly impacted by commodity prices) is up 61% in the same time frame!
Everything has gone up. The increases have slowed, but not stopped.
Even if interest rates do go up some that may pause the home price increases, I just ready the rising cost of lumber has added $19k onto the price of a home.
-=————————–
After falling back sharply from a record high in May of last year, lumber prices began climbing again in December. They are now about 22% lower than that peak, but still about three times their average pre-pandemic price, according to Random Lengths.
That is adding to the cost of both building a new home and remodeling an older one. The National Association of Home Builders estimated the recent price jump added more than $18,600 to the price of a newly built home. It also added nearly $7,300 to the cost of the average new multifamily home, which translates into households paying $67 a month more to rent a new apartment.
There are several reasons behind the inflation, but it’s mostly that sawmills can’t keep up with demand. Sawmill output dropped at the start of the pandemic and while it has recovered some, it is still plagued by labor shortages. Compared to the increase in housing starts, sawmill output is significantly behind.
Other issues inflating lumber prices include ongoing supply chain disruptions, tariffs on Canadian lumber imports and an unusually strong wildfire season in the American West and in British Columbia.