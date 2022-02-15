When Will the Brutal Spike in Rents Drive Up CPI Inflation? How Much Will it Add to CPI?

The numbers are already baked in and will show up over the next 24 months.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Two rent factors account for 32% of the Consumer Price Index. Despite the massive spike in “asking rents” across the US, those two CPI rent factors have been much lower than CPI and have thereby repressed CPI so far. Unlike asking rents, these two rent factors track the average rent that tenants are actually paying across the entire stock of rental units in US cities, including in rent-controlled units.
On the other hand, “asking rents” reflect current price tags on units listed for rent that people have not yet rented, and it takes a while for people to rent these units and pay those rents in large enough numbers to where they move the needle of the average rent actually paid across the entire stock of US rental units, which then gets picked up by the CPI rent measures.
But those two CPI rent factors are bound to catch up with asking rents and they will then fuel overall CPI – which was already 7.5% in January, WHOOSH.
But when will the spike in asking rents drive up CPI? And how much will it add to CPI?
The short answer: The current spikes in asking rents that have already occurred through January 2022 will add more than 1 percentage point to overall CPI for the year 2022, and will add more than 1 percentage point to overall CPI in 2023, even if asking rents don’t rise further from here. This is already baked into the numbers. CPI is going to catch up with a painful reality spread over the next two years.
The asking-rent spikes are brutal.
Rents for single-family houses and condos on the rental market exploded by 12% year-over-year in the US, varying widely from city to city, the worst increase in the data which starts in 2004, according to CoreLogic today. Miami was on top of the list, with a 35% spike in rents. In the years between the Financial Crisis and the pandemic, rents of single-family houses in the US had been increasing in the 2.5% to 3.5% range.
Rents in apartment buildings – does not include single-family houses and condos for rent – jumped by 12% for one-bedroom apartments and by 14% for two-bedroom apartments on average across the US, according to Zumper data. In 20 of the 100 largest cities, rents spiked by 20% or more, and in 11 of them, rents spiked by 25% or more. This is based on median asking rents, which are the rents landlords advertise for their listings. They’re similar to price tags in a store.
By a different measure, the Zillow Observed Rent Index, rents in January spiked by 14.9% year-over-year across the US, varying widely among cities.
All these measures show the same thing: On average, rents across the US spiked by over 12% year-over-year, varying widely from city to city, with some cities experiencing astronomical rent increases.
Asking rents take 24 months to spread across CPI rent inflation.
Asking rents are the current price tags. They don’t show up in rent inflation until enough people signed leases for units at those rents, and are actually paying those rents in large enough numbers to move the needle for the entire stock of rental units in US cities.
This makes asking rents a leading indicator for CPI rent inflation. Turns out, according to a study by the San Francisco Fed, these surging asking rents that have already occurred will push up CPI rent inflation for the next 24 months.
The two rent measures in the Consumer Price Index that together account for 32% of the overall CPI show this lag, though they too have started rising. The CPI Rent of Primary Residence (“CPI Rent”) in January was up 3.8% year-over-year, and the CPI Owner’s Equivalent of Rent (“CPI OER”) was up 4.1%.
These two CPI rent measures track what tenants are actually paying in rent across the entire stock of rental units in the cities. This includes tenants in rent-controlled apartments where rents don’t rise sharply, and it includes tenants on still active leases where rents cannot be raised, and it includes tenants whose landlords are slow to raise rents for a variety of reasons, including to keep good tenants.
So, the CPI measures will not spike in the same magnitude as asking rents. Between 2017 and 2019, the CPI measures tracked closely with the Zillow index. But in 2015 and 2016, there were large differences: In January 2015, the Zillow index showed rent increases of 5%, while the CPI measures showed rent increases of 2.6% and 3.5%.
When will these asking rents start fueling overall CPI?
So far, the rent factors in CPI have repressed overall CPI. Overall CPI in January jumped by 7.5%, despite the low readings of the two rent factors – rent of primary residence (3.8%) and owner’s equivalent rent (4.1%).
The San Francisco Fed has now come out with a staff report to estimate when these asking rents would filter into the CPI rent measures, and thereby into overall CPI. And this is going to happen over the next 24 months bit by bit.
The asking rents that have already occurred will likely push up the CPI rent factor by 3.4 percentage points in 2022 and then again in 2023, and given the 32% weight of the rent factors, will add 1.1 percentage points to whatever CPI will be by the end of 2022 and will add 1.1 percentage points to overall CPI in 2023, even if no further rent increases occur in the market.
So any leveling off or even declines in the CPIs for new and used vehicles will pale, because of their much smaller weight, in comparison to the coming surge of the CPI rent factors.
In terms of the measure the Fed uses as inflation target, “core PCE,” whose housing components are smaller than in CPI, the asking rent spikes that have already occurred will add 0.5 percentage points to core PCE in both 2022 and 2023, according to the San Francisco Fed, even if no further rent increases occur in the market.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
In Canada, when a long-term tenant pays below market value, there is ALWAYS a loophole to evict them in Toronto. ALWAYS. Nobody pays below market value rent anymore. Hear that Tiff Macklem and Chrystia Freeland who OWN properties?
In California the loophole is to ask them to leave in order to do a major renovation, which many landlords are doing. You need to give them proper notice, maybe 60 days, and rebate them a months worth of rent as relocation money (I’m not sure the exact details but this is close). Before rents spiked like crazy landlords kept tenants in place, but the lure of a thousand or more for increased rent has started the “remodel” evictions.
Good ole renovictions. I guess the greedy feudal lords want to rent the apartment to a dozen desperate international students cheating their way into the country?
This exact thing happened to my MIL in another state. She rented faithfully for 15 years. She did not get anything when she moved, not even her original deposit. Apparently, they were renovating the whole building.
I hope any freedom loving Canadian holds the line and demands Trudeau resign. Lol, Trudeau, what a tool.
Anyone who protests gainst the asset bubbles and the Liberal policies are labelled as a “white supremercist” and a future Hateler.
Meanwhile, Adam Vaughan was laughing on TVO when moderate Liberal TVO host Steve Paikin was concerned that Canadian real estate was unaffordable for Canadians.
Canadians are too passive to do a French Revolution. When Canadians are starving and homeless they rather attack someone who is going to work their dead-end job rather than the elite in Bridle Path or Ottawa.
Google “globeandmail mom pop landlords” and “bloomberg trudeau immigration targets”.
Canadians are watching their future slip away in front of their eyes, and they are totally passive. Quite incredible.
Inflation is like 7-14%. The central planners’ talking heads mull over 0.25%-0.5% raise in rates, perhaps in the next meeting. They won’t stop till we’re all broke.
Andy- that is the master plan. The middle class is gone and only gov welfare dependent lower service class remains. They are making a little bit of progress every year since the 1990’s.
Rent control laws in California dictate that any unit 15 years or older is subject to rent control. Asking prices for vacant units isn’t controlled, but rent increases on existing tenants is controlled. Here’s the part that makes no sense, max rent increases in a 12 month period are limited to 5% plus regional CPI. I believe that any spreadsheet program would call this a circular reference or something like that. Because CPI is part of determining rent increases and rent increases are part of determining CPI you’ll never get a true number. I’ve pointed this out to friends and colleagues who all agree that this could be grounds for a lawsuit to remove rent controls from CA. I should also mention that the max increase regardless of CPI is 10%. All of this leads to very large errors in reporting of what the actual CPI number is and is just one more thing that makes the whole metric unbelievable. Regsrdless, rents on new to market stuff are, as you’ve said, absolutely insane.
In SF Bay Area, where rents dropped a bit in the middle of pandemic, rents are now rising rapidly even before offices are fully open and population actually shrank. Think what would happen when offices open in a couple months and massive immigration begins.
In a year from now, I expect SF bay Area rents be 50% higher than pre-pandemic levels, which was already insanely high.
LOL, no one wants to live in SF ghetto. And those workers are never returning to the office. You might as well bring out the wrecking ball or start converting the SF tower to cheap apartments for the crackheads.
I just envisioned a SF tower of crackheads, Must be a movie that exists of this.
If you’re going to make a snarky comment at least know what the hell you’re talking about. SF a ghetto? Give me a break
Wage deflation and rent inflation are already happening. “International students” are working in those warehouses and factories for minimum wage. Next will be international students doing welding, plumbing and construction jobs for minimum wage.
The public sector has hired “international students” to work in the hospitals and municipal offices, which can explain why Canadians are getting threatening scam calls from Asia.
Funny how international students are not being hired as overpaid bureaucrats like teachers, politicians, school administrators and cops.
“overpaid bureaucrats like teachers … and cops”
Oh, am I an overpaid teacher? Less than $20k/year gross in coastal CA. And I pay for everything I need to get there and do it, most supplies included. Have missed 5 workdays total in 37 years. Make up some more stuff.
And try being a cop with today’s complexities on the streets. You should find someone at least vaguely reasonable to demonize. But nowadays that is asking way too much.
I’m thinking of a Goya painting (yeah, like educated people know about). Two characters flailing each other while both are heedless that they sinking in quicksand. That’s what happens when one strikes out blind and doesn’t know who true enemies or friends are.
Not to be arrogant, did any of you ya hoo’s go to school 1.87 gallon gas now in vicinity of 5.00 what is the real increase , jBONE HEADS
But Jerome Powell and the lying Tiff Macklem from the Bank of Canada refuses the gas prices because it’s “volatile”. These banksters are robbing us blind while making the rich richer.
CLARK,
Hahahaha, gas was already near $5 in 2008 in California, same as now, “you ya hoo” – to use your elegant term. So do the math, since you’ve been to school: What’s the increase over those 13 years? And what is the increase in rent over those 13 years
and what percentage of price at the pump is actually taxes, not producer price? Amazing that gasoline can be produced with all this tax at lower price per gallon than milk, with its subsidies.
And beer is even cheaper than either milk or gasoline!
Just take last years $2.50 gallon gas compared to today’s $5.00. That’s your comparison. The past 12-Months rents are also up 50% in many areas.
You and clark are trolling.
Inflation adjusted gas is cheap. Gas compared to other country is super cheap. Not sure where your seeing $5.00 gas but its not the US.
“Here come the hedonic adjustments!”
or
“Wow! My same apartment suddenly just feels so much more fulfilling! Must be the President’s War on White Supremacy!”
Cobalt again with his moonshine postings…
1. If WFH made people to move away from cities, how come the rent is spiking?
2. Why people are protesting about rents? Can’t they buy a home? Million dollar starter homes with 5% rates for 30 years are available? Higher officials are scratching their heads…
3. Do you remember? Detroit sold $1 homes with $10K property taxes? Now homes of that kind are selling for more than a million dollars
4. Fear not. Rates will not be raised.
5. Even if rates are raised, it will be “a day late and dollar short”. A 2% increase over 2 years. As usual blame it on the white house.
6. I brought a lot of stuff expecting a tuckers strike. Please stike. I dont want to return those items.
7. Swamp area gas prices are slowly creeping to LOL, OMG and WTF. I feel sad for those gas guzzling trucks and SUVs.
8. Do you laugh at me for believing in the cryptos. Look in the mirror, you believe in the feds.
“I brought a lot of stuff expecting a tuckers strike. Please stike. I dont want to return those items.”
What did you buy that you won’t have to have in a few months, after more inflation? If inflationary expectations are high, the thing to dump is cash, right? For things?
The one reason I’m not dumping cash is, I want to have liquidity no matter what, to pay for necessities and fixed costs.
Just where do you think all those folks coming through an open border are living?
Yeah, you are competing with them for available limited rental stock.
They also double, triple and quadruple, etc up.
Yea, they took our jobs (and rentals).
A decade ago it was illegal to have more than three tenants in a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto. Today, a dozen “international students” are in that one bedroom apartment and are paying a premium while working a minimum wage former unionized factory job.
When Will the Brutal Spike in Rents Drive Up CPI Inflation? As soon as accurate inflation stats are reported by the Gov. In other words, NEVER. CPI is already 15%.
Instead of OER, why not have the property tax appraisers provide the estimates of market rents instead of asking clueless owners? Or simply extrapolate from actual rents among rental properties in the same neighborhood/ ZIP code?
Of course, the government isn’t interested in accuracy; they’re interested in understating actual inflation which means lower SS payments, lower interest rates, lower chance of population rioting, etc. Chances are the BLS is brainstorming ways to understate inflation by even more in future release cycles.
During one long and uneventful drive I was wondering – will that piss-ant 0.25% Fed rate hike produce desired inflation-curbing effect, or any effect at all ?
Then I had an epiphany.Reasoning by analogy if you wish.
When large amounts of prescription drugs and doses of radiation fail to cure the patient (allopathy) – some substances diluted to 1:20,000,000,000,000,000 will heal the patient in no time (homeopathy).
“And He saith unto them, Why are Ye fearful, O Ye of little Faith? Then He arose, and rebuked the Winds and the Sea; and there was a Great Calm.”
Godspeed Our Father of Easy Money Who Art in Eccles Building !!!
Paraphrasing Ronnie Reagan – dont worry what they think about you right now.You should care what they will be thinking about you 100 years from now.
AI:
10Y = 2%, mortgage = 4%, cpi = 8%.
Mortgage cost is low. The value of debt today will be nothing tomorrow, because inflation is 8%. This ids better than the 80’s and the 90’s.