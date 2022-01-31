Dear Mr. Fed Chair Powell Sir, Rents Are Blowing Out and People are Hurting

In 34 of the largest 100 cities, rents spiked by 15%-28%. Tenants get to pay for your reckless monetary policies that made the wealthy far wealthier.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In January, the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments increased by 10% or more in 56 of the 100 largest cities in the US, compared to a year earlier. In 34 of the 100 largest cities, one-bedroom rents spiked by 15% or more. In 20 of those cities, rents spiked by 20% or more, and in 11 of them, rents spiked by 25% or more. Many of the cities with the largest year-over-year rent spikes are medium-size cities with more modest incomes.
At the top is Fresno, CA, where the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments in January skyrocketed by 28% in 12 months, and by 41% in two years, from $1,000 in January 2020 to $1,410 in January 2022, according to data from Zumper’s National Rent Report. Rent increases like this are nuts:
This is a serious freaking problem, Mr. Chair Powell Sir. These renters are not wealthy people who made millions or billions of dollars thanks to your radical monetary policies. These are the working stiffs that now get to pay for your policies that made the already wealthy far wealthier.
In the US overall, across the 100 largest markets, the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments jumped by 12% year-over-year, according to Zumper’s National Index. The index for two-bedroom rents jumped by 14%.
“Asking rents” are advertised rents for apartments listed at various rental listing services, including Multiple Listing Service. They show the current pricing of the market, like a price tag. They’ don’t include rents that tenants have been paying for months or years. Zumper’s data is limited to apartments in multifamily buildings and do not include single-family houses for rent. “Median” means that half of the apartments are listed at higher rents, and half are listed at lower rents.
The 34 cities were rents spiked by 15% to 28% year-over-year.
Can you even imagine a 20% or 25% increase in rent, Mr. Chair Powell Sir, when your pay goes up a glorious 6%, what that would require of your belt-tightening strategies?
These are the 34 cities, of the largest 100 cities, were the median asking rent for 1-BR apartments spiked by 15% to 28% year-over-year. Mr. Chairman Sir, these are massive crushing rent increases that are now hitting a lot of people who are struggling to pay for them. If your pay goes up 6% and your rent goes up 25%, Mr. Chairman Sir, you’re screwed, Sir. But that’s what is happening now:
|The 34 Cities where 1-BR rents jumped 15% – 28%
|1-BR $
|Y/Y %
|1
|Fresno, CA
|$1,410
|28.2%
|2
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,940
|27.6%
|3
|Orlando, FL
|$1,620
|27.6%
|4
|Knoxville, TN
|$1,070
|27.4%
|5
|Boston, MA
|$2,720
|26.5%
|6
|Glendale, AZ
|$1,200
|26.3%
|7
|Tampa, FL
|$1,590
|26.2%
|8
|Austin, TX
|$1,550
|26.0%
|9
|Miami, FL
|$2,340
|25.8%
|10
|New York, NY
|$3,260
|25.4%
|11
|Anchorage, AK
|$1,140
|25.3%
|12
|Tulsa, OK
|$800
|25.0%
|13
|Mesa, AZ
|$1,270
|24.5%
|14
|Boise, ID
|$1,430
|24.3%
|15
|St Petersburg, FL
|$1,500
|24.0%
|16
|Las Vegas, NV
|$1,240
|24.0%
|17
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,190
|22.7%
|18
|Gilbert, AZ
|$1,620
|20.9%
|19
|Henderson, NV
|$1,560
|20.0%
|20
|Chattanooga, TN
|$1,200
|20.0%
|21
|Laredo, TX
|$770
|18.5%
|22
|Seattle, WA
|$1,820
|16.7%
|23
|Detroit, MI
|$1,040
|15.6%
|24
|Irving, TX
|$1,270
|15.5%
|25
|El Paso, TX
|$820
|15.5%
|26
|Bakersfield, CA
|$980
|15.3%
|27
|Raleigh, NC
|$1,210
|15.2%
|28
|Lincoln, NE
|$910
|15.2%
|29
|Plano, TX
|$1,370
|15.1%
|30
|Tucson, AZ
|$840
|15.1%
|31
|San Diego, CA
|$2,070
|15.0%
|32
|Denver, CO
|$1,610
|15.0%
|33
|Chandler, AZ
|$1,530
|15.0%
|34
|Reno, NV
|$1,230
|15.0%
Rents didn’t spike in all cities.
In San Francisco, the median asking rent rose 6% year-over-year in January, to $2,850, but has been relatively stable for the past 8 months – and is still down by 23% from the peak in June 2019. But that peak in 2019, at $3,720, was totally crazy. It was locally called the “Housing Crisis,” because middle-class San Franciscans couldn’t afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment. So this drop in rents brought some much needed relief to renters, and to the rest of the local economy because it leaves renters a little bit of money to spend on other things:
In Newark, rents plunged 25% year-over-year, but just back to normal from the ridiculous peak a year ago when landlords got drunk with the notion that Manhattanites who could work from home would flee to Newark, and so they jacked up their asking prices to fleece those Manhattanites, and it didn’t work. Now rents are back where they’d been in 2019.
Here are the only 8 cities of the 100 largest cities were rents fell, including our special case, Newark:
|The 8 Cities where 1-BR rents fell
|1-BR $
|Y/Y %
|1
|Newark, NJ
|$1,310
|-25.1%
|2
|Milwaukee, WI
|$1,000
|-16.7%
|3
|Richmond, VA
|$1,110
|-12.6%
|4
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,190
|-8.5%
|5
|St Louis, MO
|$920
|-7.1%
|6
|Kansas City, MO
|$950
|-5.0%
|7
|Cincinnati, OH
|$890
|-4.3%
|8
|New Orleans, LA
|$1,400
|-1.4%
The largest 100 rental markets.
Below are the largest 100 rental markets that Zumper tracks, with 1-BR and 2-BR median asking rents in January, and year-over-year percent changes, in order of the price of 1-BR rents (if your smartphone clips the 6-column table on the right, hold your device in landscape position):
|The 100 largest markets: 1-BR & 2-BR median asking rents
|1-BR $
|Y/Y %
|2-BR $
|Y/Y%
|1
|New York, NY
|$3,260
|25.4%
|$3,400
|27.3%
|2
|San Francisco, CA
|$2,850
|6.3%
|$3,930
|12.3%
|3
|Boston, MA
|$2,720
|26.5%
|$3,150
|26.0%
|4
|San Jose, CA
|$2,390
|12.2%
|$2,870
|7.9%
|5
|Miami, FL
|$2,340
|25.8%
|$3,100
|24.0%
|6
|Washington, DC
|$2,250
|14.8%
|$3,010
|14.9%
|7
|Los Angeles, CA
|$2,220
|14.4%
|$2,940
|8.9%
|8
|Oakland, CA
|$2,100
|5.0%
|$2,770
|9.5%
|9
|San Diego, CA
|$2,070
|15.0%
|$2,900
|20.8%
|10
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,940
|27.6%
|$2,660
|26.7%
|11
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$1,940
|14.8%
|$2,810
|27.7%
|12
|Santa Ana, CA
|$1,940
|14.1%
|$2,600
|15.0%
|13
|Seattle, WA
|$1,820
|16.7%
|$2,570
|25.4%
|14
|Anaheim, CA
|$1,790
|7.8%
|$2,400
|18.8%
|15
|Atlanta, GA
|$1,700
|14.9%
|$2,140
|15.1%
|16
|Long Beach, CA
|$1,700
|6.3%
|$2,320
|14.9%
|17
|Honolulu, HI
|$1,660
|13.7%
|$2,190
|15.3%
|18
|Orlando, FL
|$1,620
|27.6%
|$1,850
|27.6%
|19
|Gilbert, AZ
|$1,620
|20.9%
|$1,850
|14.9%
|20
|Denver, CO
|$1,610
|15.0%
|$2,210
|15.1%
|21
|Tampa, FL
|$1,590
|26.2%
|$1,810
|27.5%
|22
|Sacramento, CA
|$1,590
|13.6%
|$1,870
|8.1%
|23
|Chicago, IL
|$1,590
|3.2%
|$1,800
|-4.8%
|24
|Providence, RI
|$1,580
|8.2%
|$1,860
|3.3%
|25
|Henderson, NV
|$1,560
|20.0%
|$1,620
|14.9%
|26
|Austin, TX
|$1,550
|26.0%
|$1,930
|25.3%
|27
|Chandler, AZ
|$1,530
|15.0%
|$1,880
|20.5%
|28
|St Petersburg, FL
|$1,500
|24.0%
|$2,190
|25.1%
|29
|Portland, OR
|$1,500
|7.1%
|$1,830
|6.4%
|30
|Nashville, TN
|$1,490
|14.6%
|$1,670
|15.2%
|31
|Philadelphia, PA
|$1,470
|8.9%
|$1,780
|4.7%
|32
|Boise, ID
|$1,430
|24.3%
|$1,550
|21.1%
|33
|Fresno, CA
|$1,410
|28.2%
|$1,700
|26.9%
|34
|Charlotte, NC
|$1,400
|14.8%
|$1,630
|12.4%
|35
|Dallas, TX
|$1,400
|14.8%
|$1,880
|14.6%
|36
|New Orleans, LA
|$1,400
|-1.4%
|$1,800
|5.9%
|37
|Plano, TX
|$1,370
|15.1%
|$1,940
|25.2%
|38
|Cleveland, OH
|$1,310
|13.9%
|$1,360
|13.3%
|39
|Newark, NJ
|$1,310
|-25.1%
|$1,660
|-14.9%
|40
|Baltimore, MD
|$1,290
|9.3%
|$1,400
|4.5%
|41
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,280
|13.3%
|$1,450
|11.5%
|42
|Mesa, AZ
|$1,270
|24.5%
|$1,580
|21.5%
|43
|Irving, TX
|$1,270
|15.5%
|$1,660
|15.3%
|44
|Durham, NC
|$1,250
|6.8%
|$1,450
|15.1%
|45
|Las Vegas, NV
|$1,240
|24.0%
|$1,530
|27.5%
|46
|Reno, NV
|$1,230
|15.0%
|$1,640
|14.7%
|47
|Houston, TX
|$1,220
|10.9%
|$1,500
|10.3%
|48
|Raleigh, NC
|$1,210
|15.2%
|$1,440
|15.2%
|49
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$1,210
|13.1%
|$1,510
|13.5%
|50
|Glendale, AZ
|$1,200
|26.3%
|$1,440
|22.0%
|51
|Chattanooga, TN
|$1,200
|20.0%
|$1,300
|14.0%
|52
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,200
|11.1%
|$1,410
|8.5%
|53
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,190
|22.7%
|$1,400
|22.8%
|54
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,190
|-8.5%
|$1,740
|-2.8%
|55
|Fort Worth, TX
|$1,180
|9.3%
|$1,550
|10.7%
|56
|Aurora, CO
|$1,180
|6.3%
|$1,610
|12.6%
|57
|Phoenix, AZ
|$1,160
|14.9%
|$1,460
|15.0%
|58
|Chesapeake, VA
|$1,160
|6.4%
|$1,380
|15.0%
|59
|Anchorage, AK
|$1,140
|25.3%
|$1,270
|10.4%
|60
|Norfolk, VA
|$1,120
|14.3%
|$1,350
|22.7%
|61
|Richmond, VA
|$1,110
|-12.6%
|$1,380
|-6.8%
|62
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$1,090
|0.0%
|$1,390
|6.9%
|63
|Madison, WI
|$1,080
|0.9%
|$1,450
|4.3%
|64
|Knoxville, TN
|$1,070
|27.4%
|$1,240
|24.0%
|65
|San Antonio, TX
|$1,070
|12.6%
|$1,370
|18.1%
|66
|Buffalo, NY
|$1,050
|0.0%
|$1,150
|-0.9%
|67
|Detroit, MI
|$1,040
|15.6%
|$1,100
|1.9%
|68
|Rochester, NY
|$1,040
|3.0%
|$1,250
|4.2%
|69
|Arlington, TX
|$1,030
|8.4%
|$1,330
|10.8%
|70
|Spokane, WA
|$1,010
|14.8%
|$1,300
|15.0%
|71
|Milwaukee, WI
|$1,000
|-16.7%
|$1,150
|-8.0%
|72
|Bakersfield, CA
|$980
|15.3%
|$1,280
|16.4%
|73
|Louisville, KY
|$950
|9.2%
|$1,090
|14.7%
|74
|Indianapolis, IN
|$950
|1.1%
|$1,050
|5.0%
|75
|Kansas City, MO
|$950
|-5.0%
|$1,200
|3.4%
|76
|Augusta, GA
|$920
|12.2%
|$1,050
|14.1%
|77
|St Louis, MO
|$920
|-7.1%
|$1,250
|0.0%
|78
|Lincoln, NE
|$910
|15.2%
|$1,050
|15.4%
|79
|Tallahassee, FL
|$910
|13.8%
|$1,000
|7.5%
|80
|Syracuse, NY
|$910
|8.3%
|$1,020
|5.2%
|81
|Memphis, TN
|$900
|8.4%
|$980
|11.4%
|82
|Corpus Christi, TX
|$900
|5.9%
|$1,150
|3.6%
|83
|Des Moines, IA
|$900
|1.1%
|$950
|1.1%
|84
|Winston Salem, NC
|$890
|11.3%
|$980
|12.6%
|85
|Cincinnati, OH
|$890
|-4.3%
|$1,230
|7.9%
|86
|Omaha, NE
|$880
|10.0%
|$1,100
|6.8%
|87
|Columbus, OH
|$880
|2.3%
|$1,100
|0.9%
|88
|Albuquerque, NM
|$850
|14.9%
|$1,090
|14.7%
|89
|Greensboro, NC
|$850
|2.4%
|$960
|4.3%
|90
|Tucson, AZ
|$840
|15.1%
|$1,190
|21.4%
|91
|Baton Rouge, LA
|$840
|5.0%
|$990
|4.2%
|92
|El Paso, TX
|$820
|15.5%
|$1,030
|18.4%
|93
|Lexington, KY
|$810
|6.6%
|$1,030
|8.4%
|94
|Tulsa, OK
|$800
|25.0%
|$970
|16.9%
|95
|Oklahoma City, OK
|$800
|3.9%
|$960
|6.7%
|96
|Laredo, TX
|$770
|18.5%
|$920
|-6.1%
|97
|Shreveport, LA
|$700
|6.1%
|$800
|6.7%
|98
|Lubbock, TX
|$670
|3.1%
|$830
|-2.4%
|99
|Akron, OH
|$650
|8.3%
|$800
|8.1%
|100
|Wichita, KS
|$620
|1.6%
|$800
|6.7%
And just in case you missed it, Mr. Chair Powell Sir, here is the result of what you have accomplished with your radical monetary policies that tenants (among others) are now paying for: The biggest fastest wealth disparity ever, as the richest got far richer since Q1 2020, while nothing much has changed for the lower 50%, except that their expenses, such as rents, are now soaring:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I said it before and I’ll say it again… the Fed’s continued purchases of MBSs into an obviously glowing hot real estate market was tantamount to a criminal act. The least they could have done, even if the wanted to keep the same level of QE was to shift purchases from MBSs to treasurys but they couldn’t even manage a feeble act as that.
These guys are supposed to be ‘data-dependent’. Yeah, right… data-dependent my @$$.
Agreed, one of countless crimes committed by the FED, who works exclusively for the 1% richest of the world.
“who works exclusively for the 1% richest of the world”
And they’re doing a magnificent job, too. Unfortunately, for the rest of us…
Max
1999 and 2006, inflation an issue but well below today’s levels.
30yr mortgages 6%.
2006, the Fed owned NO MBSs. Now they own 24% of all residential MBSs.
What changed? How can this be considered anything but abnormal?
Who is in the Fed’s “tent” and who benefits from large MBS purchases and the subsequent low interest rates which pump the real estate market?
The obvious answer is anyone who has a large bet on in residential real estate. So, who, with a large position in residential real estate, walked into the Fed’s tent in March of 2020?
It is ridiculous for the Fed to have 30yr mortgages 4% below inflation.
Ii think what Mr. Powell said is true. Treasury securities and Government backed securities compete in the market place for similar risk adverse investors. If they had purchased all treasuries it would have still had similar affects on MBS market.
They probably thought there would be less market distortion if they plot the purchases up.
Oops. …split the purchases up.
Agreed! It makes me furious when we hear them talk because no reporter every asks them the real questions to corner them about what they’ve done. There is no way to logically explain it like when for years they kept saying how amazingly strong the economy was … while not lifting off the gas a bit.
The whole thing is just ridiculous … and now I fear the administration will suffer for it even though it has much more to do with the last (even though they don’t have much to do with it at least this one is trying to do a few things that might help the average guy against corporate America ), hardly anyone outside readers here understands anything about Fed policy or why and how it’s doing what it does.
The mainstream news organizations (including Fox), reporters, the FED and the administration all work for the same class. Get it?
which is why they talk about crushing home inflation as “price growth.”
“…and now I fear the administration will suffer for it even though it has much more to do with the last (even though they don’t have much to do with it at least this one is trying to do a few things that might help the average guy against corporate America ), hardly anyone outside readers here understands anything about Fed policy or why and how it’s doing what it does.”
Hahaha. Get a clue. The current administration just nominated Powell for another term.
“There’s a floor under the stock market.”
~Speaker of the House Nancy P.
As long as you sheep are stuck on partisan stupid, nothing will ever change. “Divide and conquer” is the game the Uniparty is playing, and you fell for it hook, line and sinker.
The younger generation is looking to buy their first home and is having the market driven away from them by this irresponsible Fed policy. Plus, they can’t save their money for it goes backwards due to inflation and zero savings returns, both courtesy of the Fed.
And where is the money coming from to have homes and stocks “bid away” from the younger generation? From their future, that’s where! The future wealth, their future wealth, is being used against them.
Well said. It is the deliberate actions of the FED to make them slaves. Slaves to work, debt, rent (either on property, interest on money, or both), taxes, and perhaps even service in the armed forces to risk their lives to protect the wealth of the masters.
The FED is turning Citizens into subjects. (copyright)
or, more accurately The FED has turned Citizens into subjects. (copyright)
I think if I was young and saving for a house I would try to find assets highly correlated to the housing market to save in. Probably can find correlation indexes on-line. Not sure what they are but maybe home builders, apartment REITs, timber REITs, copper.
Couldn’t have said it better.
The Fed’s policy borders on criminal because it disregards legal mandates and violates every societal value that led to US prosperity in the past. Hard work and reward, fairness, and community have been replaced with speculation, counter-productivity, and an irresponsible dog-eat-dog/YOLO financial mentality that demands recurring bailouts. The Fed’s policy is now a parasitic element of society.
The country badly needs an asset price drop to reward prudent investors/employers and wipe out the speculators/government-dependents on Wall Street and elsewhere that waste society’s resources for personal gain.
Citizens must identify the real enemy, the real culprit of this inflation madness. And march against them !!!
Jerome Powell, Fed guys & wall street friends
Start with your END THE FED bumper sticker
Yamo
You need to add Congress in there for their reckless spending
Where I live in north Idaho, the affordable rental is now a used RV trailer, parked either in a trailer court or in some family member’s driveway. Invariably with a blue plastic tarp stretched over the top.
Idaho is about to be in a long term secular decline. The amount of Californians moving in with money from selling overpriced homes is driving the wrong kind of people out of the state, which is the the middle class.
I know people that live there that couldn’t buy the house they live in right now if it were priced at current market values. Houses appreciating at values faster than the median household wage, for years on end, is totally unsustainable.
In many cities in Idaho in the very near future there will be no teachers, nurses, police, or firefighters as they will all have been priced out, and all that will be left will be baby boomers demanding services. Services which will only exist at the most exorbitant prices.
Just wait until your local RE appraise and tax denizens wake up from the Californians lamenting the lack of woke services where you live.
Doesn’t matter if you own your house outright, they can kill you in taxes, some places in Illinois and NJ are over 2.0%/yr on those high current market values
I advise you to get to your local town/county administration first and get some grandfathering, long term resident, old age, veteran, etc tax reduction/forgiveness policies in place.
SnakeEater,
You’re spot on. And the demographics are showing this. The county where I live has gotten older — the median age has increased to around 50 YO. There are more people 65 and older than 18 and under, and these newcomers do not like to pass the school levies. I guess they figure that they’ve raised their kids and they don’t want the expense of paying for the education of the local kids.
Worse, the county is also getting ‘woke.’ These new folks can’t stand where they moved from, but they sure want to change for the ‘better’ where they now live.
There are people all over America that couldn’t buy the house they live in. Welcome to the FED supported rentier society.
But corporate real estate entities can afford it. “Buy up anything that is selling for below replacement cost”…is their mantra.
And it has been said 1/3 of all corporate residential real estate purchases are foreign.
Couple this with the same people that cant afford their house not being able to SAVE MONEY! 7% inflation and zero interest rates…NEVER EVER HAPPENED before….and both are a result of Fed policy. Punishing savers, that is criminal….and theft of the highest degree.
This reminds me of a news story from the Washington DC area now some 20 years ago. In a neighboring hi-brow residential area, the county decided to zone some affordable town house unit, specifically for firefighters, teachers, etc. who could not afford to live in the area. The locals were aghast at having this low-life scum in their neighborhood.
The target price for these “affordable” town houses was $400,000…..
Collar counties of Washington DC wealthiest in the nation.
So the antifederalists were correct again. Send money to a central location, from the States, and a chunk of it will “disappear”, eaten by the bureaucracy.
I just moved into Idaho a few months ago (not from California), and I really hope you’re wrong (but you probably aren’t).
Thankfully I’m in a part of the state that doesn’t seem to be attracting as much of them as places like Boise or Sun Valley.
Don’t worry, they can set up public services for Spanish speakers which will attract plenty of low wage workers that will take those jobs and gratefully live eight to a room, still better than back home.
I would say American ‘s are kind of spoiled too. I lived in four different places in the last 15 years and averaged paying right around $475 per month. None were in dangerous neighbors and all had good neighbors. Sure they were not HGTV quality, but but if you are not trying to impress someone who cares.
I kind of raised my own rent this year to $750 because a young guy bought the house I am living in and his cost to carry it not counting maintenance is $710 and I didn’t want to move out.
Powell, “Well, statistics show inflation has disproportionate impacts on various and sundry socio-economic groups.”
“Next question.”
kam
He also said the government doesnt have a problem borrowing at these low rates.
How can the next question not be..
“But the Fed now has 25% of all marketable Treasuries and 24% of all residential mortgage securities. Isnt THAT why the borrowing is easy….YOU’RE the LENDER? The Fed has its foot on the scale.”
Mr. Powell….did you hear the question?
Randy Newman, 1974, “Mr. President” Lyrics:
[…]
I know it may sound funny
But people ev’ry where are runnin’ out of money
We just can’t make it by ourself
It is cold and the wind is blowing
We need something to keep us going
Mr. President, have pity on the working man
[…]
(Song was also featured in Forrest Gump – movie & soundtrack – in the 1990s…)
I’m not a U.S. denizen, so I just can’t get my head around it – 25,3% increase for… Anchorage?.. Why?
Working from home?…love the scenery and weather (maybe). I’ve been to Anchorage many times when I was in the oil business. It’s still the “wild west” in that state. kind of gets you away from the madness in the lower 48.
Anchorage is a great place. The best to two worlds, the comfortable ‘civilized’ and at the doorstep of the wilderness. A great place for the person who loves hunting, fishing, hiking, etc., but wants their lattes too.
And you can almost grow a decent garden there too!
Sounds great but the 25,3% raise is still a rip-off.
Oh wait, the whole market is, I get it now :D
@ Rudolf-
money printing and interest rate suppression …..
along with banksterism and government home loan programs
our current officials and their masters love wage, debt and rent slavery
it keeps their bread buttered and servants working for them
Government “affordable housing programs” have contributed mightily to lack of housing affordability. It enables people who otherwise can’t quality to buy at all and many more to pay more.
The only “natural buyers” for 30YR mortgage paper are pension funds and insurance companies with matching long-term liabilities.
No one else would lend their own money to what are actually predominantly marginal borrowers on current terms ( low down payments, maturity and interest rates) at their own risk, except to speculate on interest rate changes.
Less familiar with rental subsidies but don’t see why it is any different.
Both housing subsidies, rent controls, price controls and student loan subsidies seem at first to “increase affordability”, but that overlooks the long term side effects (aka “unintended consequences”). In the long term the meddling just rewards inefficiency and creates higher prices for all… sadly it also creates business for middlemen who get some skim and then hire lobbyists to keep the grift going…
What’s interesting is when you realize that the Fed’s true business is implementing price controls, not on stuff, but on credit itself! The interest rate is literally the price of credit.
Price Controls Don’t Work – And Fed Credit Is No Exception.
Rent strikes will solve the problem along with rent control and an $18 minimum wage. Oh yeah, nationalize the banks and cut the “ Defense “ budget by 75% and dedicate the funds to education and infrastructure after confiscating all personal assets over $10 million. Can’t live on $10 million ? Things are tough all over. I almost forgot, all earned and passive income subject to Social Security taxes. Can’t leave out Socialized Medicine. No more oiling the machinery of capitalism with the blood of the worker, because there will be no more capitalism, only justice. Some call it Socialism.There, fixed it for you. You’re welcome.
General Strike,`
Please clarify for me what a rent strike looks like. Renters start taking up in parks and wilderness areas? I believe the label is the problem. Rent strike gives a delusion of agency. Let’s call it what it is, homelessness.
no, a rent strike is just renters refusing to pay their rent. let the courts be overloaded with eviction proceedings. that’s what’s going to happen if corporate investors keep buying up houses.
Toronto Police are paid by the Mayor of Toronto to beat up the homeless who protest in parks.
Toronto has had rent control for years. Several years ago, it was not unusual to see “No vacancy” signs in front of what were once modest three story apartment blocks that at one time were affordable for middle class wage earners. Rent control in a city is a strong disincentive for real estate developers to NOT build rental housing. It is also a strong incentive for current occupants with favorable rents to NOT move.
A buyers strike is coming….
All the rest of that utopian pipe dream is just that….
Why don’t you and your friends get together and build you a place to live in your spare time. You will find out why the rent is so high.
If the defense budget was eliminated entirely, it wouldn’t come close to paying for the social decay already existing in this country.
The rest of your fantasy wish list, maybe at the bottom of the upcoming greater depression when living standards have already collapsed and asset values fall over 90%.
It’s not going to happen anywhere near a market peak.
Have you ever visited former Soviet Union, perhaps present day China? Venezuela perhaps? Careful what you ask for, you may get it. Oiling the machine of Socialism, with your blood, unless you’re one of the elite in that system, will leave you with begging for scrapes. Perhaps what you mean to say, is a world with moral and ethical standards applied equally to all.
Then socialism, capitalism will work. There, fixed it for you.
We all need to look inward first and see our own personal prejudices before we blame everyone else for our problems.
I’ve spent the least seven years retired in China. I can tell by your remarks that you have never spent any time there. Where do you get your “information”?. I can tell you that capitalism is alive and well in China, and not the vulture type that is prevalent in America. It is easier to start a company and get rich in China than America. The middle class is growing steadily, year after year. Nobody needs charts or graphs to see that their life is better than last year and ten years ago. Nothing makes the citizenry more loyal than this.
Slightly off topic in Canada rents have doubled in two-thirds of Canada in the last 5 years and wages have only gone up 10 percent in those 5 years. Rents are not included in the CPI or inflation rate in Canada.
A minimum wage worker earns C$2400 before taxes, working 40 hours a week, but rent for a 1-bedroom apartment is C$1900 and going higher.
But do people actually work for minimum wage? Where I live the minimum wage is less than $8 an hour. But the actual minimum wage being paid is about $13 or more. No one here would accept a job that only paid the federal minimum, and employers are competing for workers by paying much more.
One of my daughters graduated (mEng) and started a job for the federal government in Ottawa last year. $60K after deductions is $3180/m She can make her rent, food, utilities and gasoline but there’s not enough left to own a car.
Minimum wage workers should not expect to live in their own dwelling in a major city.
I live in the ATL area and to my knowledge, they couldn’t do it when I was in high school and college in the 80’s even when housing was much cheaper. Certainly not anything remotely newer meeting more recent usual expectations for acceptability.
I made from $3.60 to $9.29 per hour working at Kroger, usually 30 to 40 hours a week. Minimum wage was $3.35 to $4.00. Toward the end of my tenure there, I could have done it but not earlier.
Most of my co-workers were young like me but if not living at home, usually shared housing in one form or another.
In depression my grand mother had 15 family members in one house ,on 80 acres
Where does your Mr. Trudeau expect to settle all of the new immigrants that he want to bring to Canada in 2022? In 2021, immigration to Canada was at an all time high and was only the second time in history that immigration to Canada topped 400,000. The last time was in 1913, when the major urban areas had far fewer people and new housing construction was much easier to carry out.
Point made, and I appreciate it. But with due respect, I think there are deeper, wider problems of which the Fed policies are merely the most visible. I think the rise of network effects (winner take all, growing disparity, radically different paths for various people) have countless expressions across the planet. Individuals acting in their own best interests (rather, the failure of this) presents a collective action problem that is not being solved; to the contrary. I don’t think it is restricted to any particular political system or regime either, though again, one can point to obvious culprits such as the rising relative returns to capital, versus human labor. It is complex and many-sided but I think the most prominent aspect is the decline of old networks (thick, embedded, social, local) and their replacement by disembodied flows of capital and other resources across modern tech networks, at 30,000 feet so to speak. Automatically massive numbers of people are excluded/marginalized. One version of this critique emerged with Marx, though he was wrong about countless things.
No. The Fed policy IS the problem, because it both subverts market prices and ENABLES a myriad of other government interventions. Without the money printing, bureaucrats would have only the power to tax and borrow, which has a quite limited political half life. Again, without the Fed sticking its nose in, all the other issues you mention could be solved by a competitive marketplace.
The FED and their masters, the bankster/wall street/private equity class, has little interest in free markets.
Debt service is the name of the game. Fed is suppressing rates to keep existing debts serviceable. Otherwise a lot of debt defaults are going to occur. Future is a little bleak. Savers going to pay through negative real rates. We are all going to pay through inflation. Investors going to pay with lower asset returns. It’s what happens when you push the debt system too far.
Don’t bet on a specific outcome. Stay diversified if old including some precious metals. Keep improving your employment skills if young. Keep swimming where tide is going in or out.
OS
The cost of servicing “new” debt and any variable debt out there will increase. But the coupons stay the same on most of it.
Future is more than little bleak for a noticeable (though maybe not majority) of the population.
Living standards for most Americans are going to decline over the next 20 years. It’s a virtual slam dunk. Measuring living standards by median household income and net worth, it’s taken a 5X increase in the national debt and a 14X increase in the FRB’s balance sheet to keep both flat since 2000.
What’s going to happen when current policy no longer “works”?
August Frost,
I think we were possibly slightly on an upward slope, but nearly flat on standard of living before GFC. We have taken a one two punch with GFC and the Pandemic.
Poor government oversight on financial markets and poor over sight on lab research it appears.
Will raising interest rates un-ring this bell? It is not symmetrical in the sense of physics. Time arrow going forward says, it doesn’t just rewind.
No. The thieves already digitized new money and put it into the system where that money is going to stay. Though that new money will work it’s way to the top, it has already reduced the value of your dollars. That is the way a FED supported rentier society works.
Too bad the Fed subsidizing the housing market isn’t working, the term affordable housing is a joke. There is rent control in California? Higher rents mean people stack up, 8 x 2bdrm, not sure if landlords can control the number of people in their units, or they want too. US has a lot of FEMA trailers, time to break them out. In SF is there is a problem finding service workers?
It is working perfectly from the vantage of the FED and their masters.
For almost a year, I have been complaining to elected officials about the Fed’s QE policies. These officials either don’t care, perhaps because they are profiting, or they are too eager to believe every crackpot economic theory espoused by a jackass with a Ph.D. in economics. Along those latter lines, Congress enacted three stimulus bills, one of which permitted people to withdraw $100,000 from their retirement account without paying the usual 10 percent penalty. Where I live, I didn’t notice crazy house-price inflation or general price inflation until after the second and third stimulus bills were enacted, so I think much of the blame for these problems belongs with Congress’ reckless spending spree. I would love for Wolf to explore how much of that stimulus spending (including cancelable PPP loans) was effectively stolen and invested in various markets. That’s probably too big a task for one man to handle, but I’d still like to know.
I have subs that I hire that dipped into the payroll relief and I know for a fact they didn’t need too.
Most folks can’t turn down free money…. Human nature or greed? Either way the feds know this…
I have often thought it would be fun to buy property next to Fed building and stock a finger in their eye.
Maybe on one side a nice gold shop with a sign in window saying trade fiat for real money here.
Maybe on the other side a history museum of the history of failed fiats and failed central banks.
Powell is a private equity guy. The FED is there to advance bankers/wall street and protect their equity. Big money loves a monopolist and rentier society.
It’s not complicated. Increased welfare, increased minimum wage, stimulus, bailouts, tax cuts, ultimately go to the rentier class. It’s called Trickle Up. Reagan had it backwards.
The FED is a major player in the system to capture productive servants for the monied class and assure a basic framework of society, including law with the judicial system, police and the armed forces to protect them. The FED and their banker/wall street/private equity constituency look to create wage slaves and debt servitude. nothing better than a steady paying renter, whether that renter is renting money or shelter or both, that renter is typically beholding to to an owner.
The Fed’s ignoring of the “promote moderate long term interest rates’ mandate is at the heart of their malfeasance, IMO.
This was the third mandate in the Federal Reserve Reform Act of 1977.
You can not find mention of this on the Fed web site or in their recent publications. They have buried it.
IF the Fed had been held to this mandate, the yield curve would not have flattened, there would have been a balance between lender and borrower, the mortgage rates would not be sharply under inflation, and the irresponsible creation of long term debt deterred by the higher costs.
But the Fed drilled the idea of a “dual mandate” into all discussions, omitting the “promote moderate (not extreme) long term interest rates”.
Now we have the stealing of future wealth brought forward to push up the housing and stock markets.
IF the younger generations knew that their future was being emptied out (21 Trillion since 2009) to have that same money be used to bid housing and stocks up and away from their grasp, I suspect they might be pissed.
@ historicus –
you are right, but mandates and morals are for little people ……
looters, thieves and rentiers can’t be bothered with such trifle
The “twist” worked as follows:
Fed bought long-term Treasury bills and then sold an equal dollar amount of short-term Treasurys into the market. This lowered interest rate on long-term. But selling equal value of short-term, it didn’t involve printing new cash in the banking system.
The goal was to push people out on the risk curve rather than saving via long term Treasury bills. And do this without flooding banking system with even more cash.
drifter prof…
The PBS special, “The Power of the Federal Reserve” is obtainable from their website for viewing.
Former Fed Governor Fisher said (around the 7 minute mark) that the Fed intentionally crushed the long end to FORCE (his word) investors to take greater risk.
Think about that for a second. The Fed decided…DECIDED, to FORCE the investor to TAKE greater RISK.
First, is that the duty of the Fed, to FORCE investors to take a risk they normally would not take? Why is that on their radar at all?
Secondly, this is a complete violation of “promoting moderate (not extreme) long term interest rates”. For 4000 yr lows in long rates are EXTREME by any metric. That mandate was placed with the wisdom to PREVENT the trick the Fed pulled….and that is why you won’t find any mention of “moderate long rates” in any recent Fed publication of on their web site. It is in the 1977 Federal Reserve Act….
SO the Fed has ignored Stable Prices (#2) and moderate long term interest rates (#3). Batting .333 is good in baseball, but……
Historicus – as I’ve mentioned before, I didn’t get the same takeaway as you from the PBS video. For me, it didn’t seem like Fisher was advocating the policy of forcing people to take more risk. He was commenting on what happened, and apparently it was over his objections in FOMC meetings, as described in Lords of Easy Money:
“Fisher, the Dallas Fed president, said he was “deeply concerned” about the plan [extending QE]. Of course, he didn’t let pass the chance to use a nice metaphor: “Quantitative easing is like kudzu for market operators,” he said. “It grows and grows and it may be impossible to trim off once it takes root.” Fisher echoed Hoenig’s warnings that the plan would primarily benefit big banks and financial speculators, while punishing people who saved their money for retirement. “I see considerable risk in conducting policy with the consequence of transferring income from the poor, those most dependent…”
(this was in 2011)
cb,
The Canadian trio Rush has a tune called “The Big Money.”
It played in my mind as I read the end of your first paragraph.
“Big money got a mighty voice
Big money make no sound
Big money pull a million strings
Big money hold the prize
Big money weave a mighty web
Big money draw the flies
Sometimes pushing people around
Sometimes pulling out the rug
Sometimes pushing all the buttons
Sometimes pulling out the plug
It’s the power and the glory
It’s a war in paradise”
Ni know some police officers starting to turn against the system ,they figured out they are getting shafted too
The system then works well until the lower ranks get as corrupt as the higher. With nepotism, corruption and infighting at the top the grand scheme wither away.
An example hilarious on where the USA is heading is a failed repo job that a news channel reported. Repo man is to tow a car when the debtor show up and say he can pay cash at the spot. Repo man can’t take the money, some workmates of the debtor show up. All police officers, they arrest the repo man and confiscate his tow truck. The repo man get out of jail the morning after and after a month or more he get his tow truck back.
Evidently someone has a book out telling the story of how Powell’s company flipped a business in a couple of years and made a lot of money resulting in US factory shutting down and moving to Mexico
Wolf
Anyway you can get your “wealth effect” chart displayed for the next Fed hearing?
I’m sure they saw it already. It’s making the rounds. Since I started this series some time ago, Bloomberg and others (they’re all looking at my stuff) have come around too. But no, it will not be shown on the next Fed meeting. If a reporter holds it up (on Zoom) for the world to see, it will be a career-ender moment for the poor reporter, and they all know this.
They’ll probably blur it out with some made-up “connection issues” since the live stream most definitely would have a certain buffer to allow for such cases, and distort the sound as well to make it seem on viewers’ side as if the guy got dropped due to bad wi-fi router.
Wish I could’ve been at least partially joking on this one.
Sort of like the press coverage of the Canadian truckers’ drive on Ottawa. What? Where? Huh? (I mean, Eh?)
Why will this be a career ender moment for the reporter. It should rapidly boost his career if he gets to highlight this issue and then tweets about it and share on social media and it goes viral. Think of how many followers the reporter would get which implies his reporting will be worth far more in the future.
If he does not get the followers and career boost then perhaps the sheeps do not understand what he is talking and therefore they deserve the life they have.
“Why will this be a career ender moment for the reporter.”
Because the FED decides which questions you’re allowed to ask beforehand. If you thought it was free speech, you thought wrong. The reporting is all scripted, to stick to the FED’s narrative. Going off script to expose them would be akin to publicly embarrassing/shaming them, much like touching the Queen of England or showing her in a bad light.
Danielle DiMartino-Booth, who used to work for the Dallas Fed, talked about this. The FED operates behind a wall of complete control where they are above reproach. If you go off script you will never be allowed back in the room again.
Only CONgress can publicly call them out, but as you have noticed it’s really nothing but crickets with the occasional soundbite from Elizabeth Warren or Ron Paul or somebody. By and large the criticism is nonexistent.
The reality is that the FED does not give a f*ck about humanity. They’re all about making themselves and their buddies as disgustingly wealthy as is possible, and they’re doing an absolutely brilliant job of it. Where in the past it was somewhat covert, they recently just embarked on a stunningly in-your-face round of PIGGING out with their pig faces, as Wolf’s charts highlight.
And they even got busted for insider trading and told a few lies about it and nothing’s ever come of it. ABOVE THE LAW is what these people are. If this was China, Jerome Powell would have already disappeared, with his organs donated to somebody who needed them. For all of their corruption, even they have some standards. The US has zero.
@Depth Charge
If we still had kings, they would have these cretins lined up and executed.
Today, if they screw up, they just walk into the sunset.
@Kunal – The reporters allowed in aren’t the kind like Wolf who work for their viewers. They’re the kind who work for the corporate advertisers, and their bread is buttered by spreading Narrative Propaganda, not by going viral with the truth. Fortunately their ratings are tanking but until they let a truly free press into the briefings, we won’t get a dose of reality.
Unfortunately it takes more than a press credential to get into the DC briefing rooms. Wonder what it does take?
they will show it, but with all the labels reversed, we are governed by Psychopaths.
15% increase? I wish. In San Diego, ours rose 32.4% on an already very (very) high absolute amount.
I am about halfway through “Lords of Easy Money” and am very surprised that Powell was the point man fighting against to Bernanke’s irrational and catastrophic push to continue ZIRP / QE as a general policy, instead of terminating it after using it in response to the 2008 financial meltdown emergency.
Summer 2011: $1.5 trillion excess cash reserves were in banking system, a “96000 percent increase from precrisis levels.” All that liquidity had not significantly strengthened the economy or employment, yet “Bernanke became single-minded in his drive to do more.”
Summer 2012: There was more internal FOMC opposition (6 of 12 members dissenting or criticizing) to Bernanke’s push for a new round of QE. Bernanke began politicking within the FOMC to prevent the outside world from knowing there was opposition to his proposed escalation of QE.
One of the three strongest opposition governors within the FOMC was Jerome Powell, who become a “formidable critic of ZIRP” within the closed sessions. Powell’s arguments were similar to Hoenig’s (who had retired). But he was listened to more seriously because of his career in private equity dealmaking, creating and selling risky debt.
From the time he had joined the Fed, Powell described how risky debt could become the the broader economy. During the years he rose to power, he “provided some of the clearest warning of just how dangerous quantitative easing might become.
The book seems substantially factual, drawing from FOMC notes, and insider interviews. Has power changed Powell so much? If Powell becomes his old self again, Mr. Market had better watch out.
The “Lords of Easy Money”should be mandatory reading for all politicians and all of the talking heads on TV. Unfortunately, the name of the game is do whatever is necessary to obtain wealth and power. That includes driving a heavy truck over grandma.
The difference I see is that he wasn’t going to be blamed if things fell apart.
The FRB chairperson is the face of the agency. The public has no clue who anyone else is, to the extent they are paying attention at all,
The rent-seeking economy where those who own land and property make mad coin, while the serfs have to work to enrich the landlord class.
And then you have the “disruptors,” like Airbnb, VRBO, Uber, Lyft, Turo, Ridester, RVshare, etc., which encourage people to saddle themselves with extreme debt levels by borrowing for a durable good they cannot afford, then renting it out to try to make the payments and eke out a profit. The only people who do it are those who flunked out of math, because there is no profit. They end up with a burned out depreciating asset and no money in the bank.
This is all a result of the financialization of the entire eCONomy, care of pigmen central bankers and all of their subsidiaries selling loans to the masses the world over, propped up by fraudulent IPOs and scumbag attorneys providing protection from local authorities by litigating in court for years so that their illegal businesses aren’t shut down (Uber, Airbnb).
Oh, there’s profit all right, just not for the marks stuck with the debt and the worth-less depreciating assets.
The “wealth effect” chart really should have a logarithmic Y axis to be meaningful.
Seems like that would make the chart LESS meaningful for the purposes of showing who the “Wealth Effect” really benefits.
Inequalities in mirror may be larger than they appear!
It’s a little off subject, but it seems there’s another “qualitative” aspect to the rental transaction… related to how the renter is treated by the property owner.
I imagine that if “asking rents” have moved up significantly, then the owner has a perverse incentive to minimize complaint response time and apartment upkeep in order to nudge current renters out… so they can bring in newbies at the higher rent level.
Just one more of the thousands of unintended consequences of monetary manipulation and experimentation.
JH – your speculation may be true in big rentier cases, but it’s too much a generalization.
For one of my house rentals, there is no need for manipulation. My property manager told me the rent should be raised, and they simply inform the tenants (original lease expired went month to month).
For my other house rental, I don’t want to raise the rent on the old fixed-income retired couple as long as my margin is okay and minimal repairs.
Many landlords invested and planned for the rental income as part of their retirement. The writing was on the wall about 40 years ago as pension systems started disappearing, employee benefits shrinking, and cash savings losing value as well as dwindling interest rate returns.
the flip side is that, for a landlord with new tenants who are now paying 15-20% more than last year’s rental price, those tenants are going to expect everything to be working perfectly.
And now they have 20% less discretionary income to spend in the real economy. So good luck to all those companies looking for new customers. Not only is that not happening, they’re going to be losing existing customers. High shelter costs destroy the economy.
The lost discretionary income would not actually be 20%. You would have to know what their discretionary income was, then divide the rent increase by total discretionary income to figure that out. But I think I made my point. There’s only so much money to go around.
We seriously need to build more housing, and the right size housing. We keep building large singly family homes while the average family size plummets. My old neighborhood was 3br ranchers and the average no. of kids was 2-3, now they are building mini-mansions, for power couples (no kids, just a pedigree dog) that are 3x the size. In Europe, houses of this size would be carved up into multiple apartment units. In CA they surround metro rail stations with single family homes. No wonder we appear to be running out of land in metro areas. I’ve been looking at 55+ communities. Generally no apt/condo option, only single family homes (many quite large). Madness. Local bldg regs and NIMBY to blame….
we don’t need to build more housing. we need to remove the perverse incentives that lead to people trading housing like collectibles.
The US also doesn’t need an increasing population. I can provide several mostly extremely unpopular policy changes to incentivize it.
The problem is that most of the 3br ranchers are in old neighborhoods where many are purchased by first-timers who really can’t afford them. They can’t afford to keep them up either. These are neighborhoods that used to be nice but not so much anymore. In most places today, what you find in GOOD/SAFE neighborhoods are BIG houses. You want more space than you need? Or you wanna live next door to the guy with used tires leaning against the garage, knee-high grass and wearing a “wife beater” shirt? I’ll take the extra space.
Gradually ease in a ban on foreigners owning land in the United States, or add a tax like in B.C. and there would be more than enough housing on the market to house every so called homeless person, rents would plunge, and there’s be no shortage of places for you to rent.
They do that in Parts of Mexico and many other countries.
Increase property taxes on second or additional homes owned by anyone. Not just a small increase but a very large increase.
People with 2nd and 3rd houses are part of the problem. Does anyone really need a year around place in both the sunbelt and the frost belt ?
Reminds me of the Senator (R) who didn’t know how many houses he owned. He thought maybe 7. but wasn’t sure.
You should address Fed chair with scumbag. He singlehandedly stole trillions in the overall share of wealth and assets from American working class and handed over to the rich.
Every time I see his smug expressionless face, it makes me want to own a punching bag more. Then again seeing Greenspan’s vulture face invoke the same feeling as well.
…they aren’t making any more Fresno!
“In the US overall, across the 100 largest markets, the median asking rent”
CPI does not report median and its a bit misleading without accompanied by the mean. I wonder if mean rent went up by double digit percent too. I assume no because many high volume heavyweight rental markets (SF, NY, etc.) did decline substantially. If mean rose far slower then Fed will not pay attention.
POS Weimar Powell don’t give a flying F about regular people, if your regular joe needs a reminder of it, the data that Wolf showed does an excellent job illustrating that point. Oh I am sure it’s transitory..wait they retire that word a while back, so now they are combating close to double digit inflation with .25 basis point at a time…fight that fire with a teaspoon of water at a time, it will work for sure.
Powell boy must be a George Carlin fan, he sure does take this line to heart “It’s a big club and you ain’t in it”
The big club is for beatings -haha
San Diego rent increase explains why the rents in Tijuana increased so much. There are even more low-income Americans living down here than before the pandemic. In 2019 the median rent for a 2-br was $500 (yes, dollars) now is close to $900! Only a quarter of the population can afford it, since a wage in pesos cannot compete against the Americans wages and landlords only accept dollars. Thank you, Mr. Fed Chair Powell Sir!
Dear Mr. Wolf Richter,
Eff you!
Yours Truly,
Jerome Powell
Mortgage interest rates spiked over 10% in one month.
I do not know what rents in my area are. Land is cheap, thus they are building homes and the population is growing. Some years we get a touch of frost, some years no frost. Invasive green iguanas have been damaging canal sea walls.
Oh, don’t worry. Soon these grunts will have a direct FED account, and the FED will pay the rent every month.
It’s now to the point where those who are into status are buying up the $500 Snow Peak tents so no one will think they’re one of those $100 Coleman tent scumbags on the opposite side under the freeway. And then there’s that lowly tarp bunch over by the bridge…
Dear Mr Richter Sir,
Who are these “people” and why should I care about them? A good friend of mine, Eddie Temple used to say the following:
“You’re born, you take sh**. You get out in the world, you take more sh**. You climb a little higher, you take less sh**. Till one day you’re up in the rarefied atmosphere and you’ve forgotten what sh** even looks like. Welcome to the layer cake son.”
Cheerio. Love your site by the way.
J. Pow
The US is falling to pieces in a multitude of ways, and life is becoming harsher and harsher for many Americans. But our government’s priorities are looking for countries to sanction and wars to start.
This situation has happened many times in history. Maybe in his next press statement he will say something about eating cake. Then the riff-raff storm the Bastille.
Mr Wolf,
What are you talking about!
According to every stat my office keeps the top 1% are richer than ever. They are buying anything their hearts desire. Assets are piling up everywhere.
As for the rest……my text book on economics written by Marie Antoinette states very plainly…….let them eat cake.
As I’ve indicated many times the FOMC is aggressively meeting the threat of higher inflation….why just last month we agreed to meet again in March to discuss ordering the paper needed to create a preliminary work plan towards possible action taken to plan our July meeting, at which time we may decide to order the pens. Yours truly, JP
This guy (the folks keeping him in place) could care less about inflation. Their stock market, bond market, Real estate assets are all sky high while what we face means very little.
As always throw a few crumbs to keep us in line…..and destroy any threat to their leadership by taking out the saved capital thereby making us more dependent on the crumbs.
My comment is for all of you Gen Y and Gen Z readers out there, whose futures were stolen so that the rich could amass fantastic wealth never before seen since perhaps the days of slavery.
Don’t focus on how you can buy a house, or afford a car, or any of that big ticket stuff. Focus on how you can destroy the FED and this evil cabal that has chosen to wage war against you. Rather than play their game, come up with your own game which ends these peoples’ grip on your futures. Your livelihoods depend upon it.
Memo from the Chairman to all concerned: Ref: Wolf Street Pleading for Relief Post, 01/31/22 Memo: Congress has abandoned you. Therefore, Go F$&k yourselves, piss ants. cc. Wolf Street, Wolf Richter
Bay area and southern california transplants who moved to fresno have driven up rent in fresno. not a good example.