Dear Mr. Fed Chair Powell Sir, Rents Are Blowing Out and People are Hurting

In 34 of the largest 100 cities, rents spiked by 15%-28%. Tenants get to pay for your reckless monetary policies that made the wealthy far wealthier.

In January, the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments increased by 10% or more in 56 of the 100 largest cities in the US, compared to a year earlier. In 34 of the 100 largest cities, one-bedroom rents spiked by 15% or more. In 20 of those cities, rents spiked by 20% or more, and in 11 of them, rents spiked by 25% or more. Many of the cities with the largest year-over-year rent spikes are medium-size cities with more modest incomes.

At the top is Fresno, CA, where the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments in January skyrocketed by 28% in 12 months, and by 41% in two years, from $1,000 in January 2020 to $1,410 in January 2022, according to data from Zumper’s National Rent Report. Rent increases like this are nuts:

This is a serious freaking problem, Mr. Chair Powell Sir. These renters are not wealthy people who made millions or billions of dollars thanks to your radical monetary policies. These are the working stiffs that now get to pay for your policies that made the already wealthy far wealthier.

In the US overall, across the 100 largest markets, the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments jumped by 12% year-over-year, according to Zumper’s National Index. The index for two-bedroom rents jumped by 14%.

“Asking rents” are advertised rents for apartments listed at various rental listing services, including Multiple Listing Service. They show the current pricing of the market, like a price tag. They’ don’t include rents that tenants have been paying for months or years. Zumper’s data is limited to apartments in multifamily buildings and do not include single-family houses for rent. “Median” means that half of the apartments are listed at higher rents, and half are listed at lower rents.

The 34 cities were rents spiked by 15% to 28% year-over-year.

Can you even imagine a 20% or 25% increase in rent, Mr. Chair Powell Sir, when your pay goes up a glorious 6%, what that would require of your belt-tightening strategies?

These are the 34 cities, of the largest 100 cities, were the median asking rent for 1-BR apartments spiked by 15% to 28% year-over-year. Mr. Chairman Sir, these are massive crushing rent increases that are now hitting a lot of people who are struggling to pay for them. If your pay goes up 6% and your rent goes up 25%, Mr. Chairman Sir, you’re screwed, Sir. But that’s what is happening now:

The 34 Cities where 1-BR rents jumped 15% – 28% 1-BR $ Y/Y % 1 Fresno, CA $1,410 28.2% 2 Scottsdale, AZ $1,940 27.6% 3 Orlando, FL $1,620 27.6% 4 Knoxville, TN $1,070 27.4% 5 Boston, MA $2,720 26.5% 6 Glendale, AZ $1,200 26.3% 7 Tampa, FL $1,590 26.2% 8 Austin, TX $1,550 26.0% 9 Miami, FL $2,340 25.8% 10 New York, NY $3,260 25.4% 11 Anchorage, AK $1,140 25.3% 12 Tulsa, OK $800 25.0% 13 Mesa, AZ $1,270 24.5% 14 Boise, ID $1,430 24.3% 15 St Petersburg, FL $1,500 24.0% 16 Las Vegas, NV $1,240 24.0% 17 Jacksonville, FL $1,190 22.7% 18 Gilbert, AZ $1,620 20.9% 19 Henderson, NV $1,560 20.0% 20 Chattanooga, TN $1,200 20.0% 21 Laredo, TX $770 18.5% 22 Seattle, WA $1,820 16.7% 23 Detroit, MI $1,040 15.6% 24 Irving, TX $1,270 15.5% 25 El Paso, TX $820 15.5% 26 Bakersfield, CA $980 15.3% 27 Raleigh, NC $1,210 15.2% 28 Lincoln, NE $910 15.2% 29 Plano, TX $1,370 15.1% 30 Tucson, AZ $840 15.1% 31 San Diego, CA $2,070 15.0% 32 Denver, CO $1,610 15.0% 33 Chandler, AZ $1,530 15.0% 34 Reno, NV $1,230 15.0%

Rents didn’t spike in all cities.

In San Francisco, the median asking rent rose 6% year-over-year in January, to $2,850, but has been relatively stable for the past 8 months – and is still down by 23% from the peak in June 2019. But that peak in 2019, at $3,720, was totally crazy. It was locally called the “Housing Crisis,” because middle-class San Franciscans couldn’t afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment. So this drop in rents brought some much needed relief to renters, and to the rest of the local economy because it leaves renters a little bit of money to spend on other things:

In Newark, rents plunged 25% year-over-year, but just back to normal from the ridiculous peak a year ago when landlords got drunk with the notion that Manhattanites who could work from home would flee to Newark, and so they jacked up their asking prices to fleece those Manhattanites, and it didn’t work. Now rents are back where they’d been in 2019.

Here are the only 8 cities of the 100 largest cities were rents fell, including our special case, Newark:

The 8 Cities where 1-BR rents fell 1-BR $ Y/Y % 1 Newark, NJ $1,310 -25.1% 2 Milwaukee, WI $1,000 -16.7% 3 Richmond, VA $1,110 -12.6% 4 Minneapolis, MN $1,190 -8.5% 5 St Louis, MO $920 -7.1% 6 Kansas City, MO $950 -5.0% 7 Cincinnati, OH $890 -4.3% 8 New Orleans, LA $1,400 -1.4%

The largest 100 rental markets.

Below are the largest 100 rental markets that Zumper tracks, with 1-BR and 2-BR median asking rents in January, and year-over-year percent changes, in order of the price of 1-BR rents (if your smartphone clips the 6-column table on the right, hold your device in landscape position):

The 100 largest markets: 1-BR & 2-BR median asking rents 1-BR $ Y/Y % 2-BR $ Y/Y% 1 New York, NY $3,260 25.4% $3,400 27.3% 2 San Francisco, CA $2,850 6.3% $3,930 12.3% 3 Boston, MA $2,720 26.5% $3,150 26.0% 4 San Jose, CA $2,390 12.2% $2,870 7.9% 5 Miami, FL $2,340 25.8% $3,100 24.0% 6 Washington, DC $2,250 14.8% $3,010 14.9% 7 Los Angeles, CA $2,220 14.4% $2,940 8.9% 8 Oakland, CA $2,100 5.0% $2,770 9.5% 9 San Diego, CA $2,070 15.0% $2,900 20.8% 10 Scottsdale, AZ $1,940 27.6% $2,660 26.7% 11 Fort Lauderdale, FL $1,940 14.8% $2,810 27.7% 12 Santa Ana, CA $1,940 14.1% $2,600 15.0% 13 Seattle, WA $1,820 16.7% $2,570 25.4% 14 Anaheim, CA $1,790 7.8% $2,400 18.8% 15 Atlanta, GA $1,700 14.9% $2,140 15.1% 16 Long Beach, CA $1,700 6.3% $2,320 14.9% 17 Honolulu, HI $1,660 13.7% $2,190 15.3% 18 Orlando, FL $1,620 27.6% $1,850 27.6% 19 Gilbert, AZ $1,620 20.9% $1,850 14.9% 20 Denver, CO $1,610 15.0% $2,210 15.1% 21 Tampa, FL $1,590 26.2% $1,810 27.5% 22 Sacramento, CA $1,590 13.6% $1,870 8.1% 23 Chicago, IL $1,590 3.2% $1,800 -4.8% 24 Providence, RI $1,580 8.2% $1,860 3.3% 25 Henderson, NV $1,560 20.0% $1,620 14.9% 26 Austin, TX $1,550 26.0% $1,930 25.3% 27 Chandler, AZ $1,530 15.0% $1,880 20.5% 28 St Petersburg, FL $1,500 24.0% $2,190 25.1% 29 Portland, OR $1,500 7.1% $1,830 6.4% 30 Nashville, TN $1,490 14.6% $1,670 15.2% 31 Philadelphia, PA $1,470 8.9% $1,780 4.7% 32 Boise, ID $1,430 24.3% $1,550 21.1% 33 Fresno, CA $1,410 28.2% $1,700 26.9% 34 Charlotte, NC $1,400 14.8% $1,630 12.4% 35 Dallas, TX $1,400 14.8% $1,880 14.6% 36 New Orleans, LA $1,400 -1.4% $1,800 5.9% 37 Plano, TX $1,370 15.1% $1,940 25.2% 38 Cleveland, OH $1,310 13.9% $1,360 13.3% 39 Newark, NJ $1,310 -25.1% $1,660 -14.9% 40 Baltimore, MD $1,290 9.3% $1,400 4.5% 41 Virginia Beach, VA $1,280 13.3% $1,450 11.5% 42 Mesa, AZ $1,270 24.5% $1,580 21.5% 43 Irving, TX $1,270 15.5% $1,660 15.3% 44 Durham, NC $1,250 6.8% $1,450 15.1% 45 Las Vegas, NV $1,240 24.0% $1,530 27.5% 46 Reno, NV $1,230 15.0% $1,640 14.7% 47 Houston, TX $1,220 10.9% $1,500 10.3% 48 Raleigh, NC $1,210 15.2% $1,440 15.2% 49 Salt Lake City, UT $1,210 13.1% $1,510 13.5% 50 Glendale, AZ $1,200 26.3% $1,440 22.0% 51 Chattanooga, TN $1,200 20.0% $1,300 14.0% 52 Pittsburgh, PA $1,200 11.1% $1,410 8.5% 53 Jacksonville, FL $1,190 22.7% $1,400 22.8% 54 Minneapolis, MN $1,190 -8.5% $1,740 -2.8% 55 Fort Worth, TX $1,180 9.3% $1,550 10.7% 56 Aurora, CO $1,180 6.3% $1,610 12.6% 57 Phoenix, AZ $1,160 14.9% $1,460 15.0% 58 Chesapeake, VA $1,160 6.4% $1,380 15.0% 59 Anchorage, AK $1,140 25.3% $1,270 10.4% 60 Norfolk, VA $1,120 14.3% $1,350 22.7% 61 Richmond, VA $1,110 -12.6% $1,380 -6.8% 62 Colorado Springs, CO $1,090 0.0% $1,390 6.9% 63 Madison, WI $1,080 0.9% $1,450 4.3% 64 Knoxville, TN $1,070 27.4% $1,240 24.0% 65 San Antonio, TX $1,070 12.6% $1,370 18.1% 66 Buffalo, NY $1,050 0.0% $1,150 -0.9% 67 Detroit, MI $1,040 15.6% $1,100 1.9% 68 Rochester, NY $1,040 3.0% $1,250 4.2% 69 Arlington, TX $1,030 8.4% $1,330 10.8% 70 Spokane, WA $1,010 14.8% $1,300 15.0% 71 Milwaukee, WI $1,000 -16.7% $1,150 -8.0% 72 Bakersfield, CA $980 15.3% $1,280 16.4% 73 Louisville, KY $950 9.2% $1,090 14.7% 74 Indianapolis, IN $950 1.1% $1,050 5.0% 75 Kansas City, MO $950 -5.0% $1,200 3.4% 76 Augusta, GA $920 12.2% $1,050 14.1% 77 St Louis, MO $920 -7.1% $1,250 0.0% 78 Lincoln, NE $910 15.2% $1,050 15.4% 79 Tallahassee, FL $910 13.8% $1,000 7.5% 80 Syracuse, NY $910 8.3% $1,020 5.2% 81 Memphis, TN $900 8.4% $980 11.4% 82 Corpus Christi, TX $900 5.9% $1,150 3.6% 83 Des Moines, IA $900 1.1% $950 1.1% 84 Winston Salem, NC $890 11.3% $980 12.6% 85 Cincinnati, OH $890 -4.3% $1,230 7.9% 86 Omaha, NE $880 10.0% $1,100 6.8% 87 Columbus, OH $880 2.3% $1,100 0.9% 88 Albuquerque, NM $850 14.9% $1,090 14.7% 89 Greensboro, NC $850 2.4% $960 4.3% 90 Tucson, AZ $840 15.1% $1,190 21.4% 91 Baton Rouge, LA $840 5.0% $990 4.2% 92 El Paso, TX $820 15.5% $1,030 18.4% 93 Lexington, KY $810 6.6% $1,030 8.4% 94 Tulsa, OK $800 25.0% $970 16.9% 95 Oklahoma City, OK $800 3.9% $960 6.7% 96 Laredo, TX $770 18.5% $920 -6.1% 97 Shreveport, LA $700 6.1% $800 6.7% 98 Lubbock, TX $670 3.1% $830 -2.4% 99 Akron, OH $650 8.3% $800 8.1% 100 Wichita, KS $620 1.6% $800 6.7%

And just in case you missed it, Mr. Chair Powell Sir, here is the result of what you have accomplished with your radical monetary policies that tenants (among others) are now paying for: The biggest fastest wealth disparity ever, as the richest got far richer since Q1 2020, while nothing much has changed for the lower 50%, except that their expenses, such as rents, are now soaring:

