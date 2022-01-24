Stocks Better Bounce Soon or Else I’ll Have to Revise the WOLF STREET Dictum, “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line”

Even a dead-cat bounce that makes your ears ring would do.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Stocks are down ferociously at midday today, with the S&P 500 Index down 3.8%, the Dow Industrial Average down 2.7% and the Nasdaq Composite down 4.5%. This follows a large-scale and widespread and relentless selloff that for the Dow and the S&P 500 started on the second trading day in January; and for the Nasdaq in November. By this morning, the Nasdaq was down nearly 20% from its intraday high in November.
By Friday at the close, the S&P 500 Index had dropped through the 200-day moving average, and combined with a huge mega-boom of the type stocks had experienced after March 2020, is not a common occurrence, and in the past has been followed by serious selloffs and crashes. By this morning, after the steep losses, the S&P 500 Index was down 12% from its high. This all came in the span of three weeks, with each week having been a loser.
The Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 fell into the negative for the 12-month period, having surrendered all of their gains plus some that they’d obtained over the prior 11 months (gray line). The Dow is still up 10.7% (brown) and the S&P 500 is up 12.8% (purple) for the 12-month period, having surrendered in three weeks about half of their huge gains of the prior 11 months (index data via YCharts):
These kinds of sudden widespread losses day after day, week after week, are screaming for a bounce.
Any bounce would do. Whether this would be what traders call a “dead-cat bounce” that then leads to more losses, or the beginning of something new, well, we’ll see. But there needs to be a bounce. There always is.
Traders are always eager to pick the bottom of the drop if for nothing else but a brief and violent ride up because the craziest rallies occur during the pauses in broad sustained sell-offs, and so they dive in, and they’re buying what others are selling. And for days and weeks, these dip buyers got carried out on stretchers. But some day, there must be a bounce.
This selloff has been particularly brutal for holders of many most-hyped meme stocks, SPACs, and IPO stocks that have collapsed by 60%, 70%, 80% and some by 90% from their highs. And dip buyers were relentlessly beaten up.
And there better be a bounce soon or else I will have to revise the WOLF STREET dictum, immortalized on our beer mugs: “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line”:
Some of the biggest stocks are down massively. Midday Microsoft was down over 5%, and by nearly 20% from its high in November. Netflix was down over 8% midday, and down 48% from its high in October. These kinds of sustained drops are screaming at least for a dead-cat bounce of sizeable nature.
Here are the 10 biggest losers at midday in the S&P 500 Index and their declines from their 52-week highs:
|S&P 500 Biggest Losers Today
|Price
|Today %
|From 52-Wk High %
|1
|Moderna
|$144.36
|-9.8%
|-71.0%
|2
|Netflix
|$365.57
|-8.0%
|-47.8%
|3
|Signature Bank
|$302.14
|-7.4%
|-19.2%
|4
|Xilinx
|$173.99
|-7.4%
|-27.2%
|5
|DISH Network
|$29.57
|-6.9%
|-37.1%
|6
|Lincoln National Corp.
|$63.36
|-6.6%
|-18.3%
|7
|NVIDIA
|$218.76
|-6.4%
|-36.8%
|8
|Expedia Group
|$163.32
|-6.4%
|-14.9%
|9
|Freeport-McMoRan
|$38.46
|-6.2%
|-16.4%
|10
|Enphase Energy
|$118.25
|-6.2%
|-58.1%
No matter what happens to the market over the next few weeks or months or years, one thing we know for sure for sure, Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line, so to speak. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. And we’re due for a bounce that could make your ears ring.
Wolf, you should time-stamp the bottom calls … this one might be legendary. And if not, you can do what the big-propaganda boys do and memory-hole the post!
I’m glad the cash I kept on the sidelines is no longer trash.
We need to expand that chart to show just how far we haven’t fallen. If this is an old school bear market you don’t need to call this top, there is plenty of time, and the first reflex rally usually retraces most of the losses. Everything is on the table, this isn’t the 2020 Covid plunge on the fear of the unknown. There was plenty of low hanging fruit to sell, SPACS, IPOS, Bitcoin. That much was easy. The real question what’s it all worth; consumer prices, stock prices, oil prices. This market wants to put a number on these things, taking into account the size of the money supply, (add Crypto) what should interest rates be? They should probably lean to the low side. A sudden contraction causes an inflationary shock, which is counter trend. Smart investors will wait, wait to borrow wait to spend. The Fed engineered this inflation and they aren’t backing off (really) because deflation is the ultimate waiting game.
Good gravy. Recovery is on the way. Jerome must have read my earlier post. Plunge Protection Team reporting for duty sir.
Today was the first day that the futures really opened up a hole underneath, and now the day session has reversed their role as driver of the selling. Looks very much like a capitulation moment. There were a lot of technical glitches to resolve. Everything since October has been problematic. The Bull wasn’t on his best behavior. The Fed leaving a huge gap in real interest rates was probably the cause. The market still sees that as manna.
AB
“The Fed leaving a huge gap in real interest rates was probably the cause.”
I think the damage caused by that is extremely understated.
The Fed created this situation….. it is all on them…they were so far behind…….and so accommodative……..
There are too many like minded people on the Fed Board….who was it Former Fed Gov Hoenig that tried to be the dissenting voice for so long?
Did anybody at a Fed meeting say
* We are really hurting people with this low interest high inflation situation
*Maybe the bottlenecks are from businesses reaching for inventory because of the acknowledged and obvious inflation
* Inflation hurts businesses too, with the higher input costs. That’s not good for earnings…..or stock prices.
* What are we doing here?
From down 1000+ to only 400+ today… the markets are slowly crawling back. Lets see how MSFT and AAPL earning calls go this week. These two companies aren’t profitless MEMEs or SPACs. The whole markets depend on them doing well along with any positive FED announcements.
Regardless, hold on tight for a roller coaster ride this year!
Show a chart of the 200 day SMA vs. the S&P 475 (the 500 without the highest tech flyers). That will be an interesting look at the truer state of the market.
John, I charted the XLG fund (the top 50 stocks by size) vs. the S&P500 and there’s actually more damage occurring now in the Top 50 than in the lower 450. But the difference is small. XLG was strongest at the end of November (in a relative way). It’s given up 2-3% vs. the S&P 500 since then, with about 1/3 of that coming today.
Yeah I saw this comment and looked up the “S&P dividend aristocrats” – old companies who’ve paid a steady/increasing dividend for a long time, should contain little to no tech. Looks like it closed around the 200 DMA today, after dipping well below that. I guess the John Test is whether that holds.
This has been 13 years in the making. I’ve been fooled before again, again … can’t help but think some garbage strategy will be dreamed up by some revolving door sociopath Wharton business school grad Goldman Sachs SEC Fed d-bags, the wasters and debtors will rejoice with another buying frenzy and my money will continue to die along with the American economy.
haha Wolf, don’t worry I think you’ll still get your nothing goes to heck in a straight line motto validated.
I commented on the other article but like I said, been seeing this picture way too many times and like Dubeyu, fool me twice..not gonna get fool again (follow by a stupid smirk just like Dubeyu). The market is calling Powell boy’s jawboning bluff on raising interest rates and today and last week is for them to put on a show and basically said “Don’t even think Fing dare”
Weimar Powell likely took notice the last couple of days and I fully prepare him to say something like due to deteriorating market condition, we will slow our initial rate hike and tapering purchase projection..blah blah..Market will rejoice and we shoot for Mars instead of the Moon this time.
As a caveat every time, I really hope I am wrong about all of this but unlike March of 2020, I am not betting on this is the new bear market. Think that can will be kick so far down probably beyond my lifetime at this point.
Phoenix_Ikki
‘ I am not betting on this is the new bear market’
I am!
Without FED’s put, there is NO market of any sort!
This is purely traders’ mkt! ( see my comments below)
One could still make money but need to know option trading and judicial use of leveraged funds (both short & long!)
The peasants are slowing awakening in countries across globe. No movie theater necessary.
The pops have pocket cinemas to go with their pocket pizzas. You might say the scratchy arssed masses are still picking their seats, just no longer in the local hall. Coming out of total state of supsension…maybe? But hardly at the point of any revolution of mankind. The costumes department has not been shut down yet. Cherry bon bons are still available. aNd the show must go on.
Followups to yesterday’s post:
1) Based on the historical record, a negative close today removes from consideration some of the prior “bull bounces back” scenarios. That tilts the remaining outcomes towards the looming-crash and/or bear market scenarios.
2) In the 1987 crash, the day after the market landed on the 200-day average, it went down another 5%. And the day after that all heck broke loose. So if the S&P closes down at the lows today, that tracks the worst historical scenarios.
3) In the 2020 COVID plunge, the market cut thru the 200-day on 2/27, threatened a big plunge on 2/28 but rallied off the bottom (closing a lot less down). The market in 2020 did rally for a few days before turning around and plunging again on March 6&9. Today, if the S&P doesn’t swoon further into the close, it’ll look a lot like 2020 and we’d hope for at least a few days of rally and potentially an extended bull-bear battle.
Whoopee Doo! Fed still QEing, S&P and Dow down 9%, and rates are exploding! Oh wait, treasuries(1.72%) are DOWN! LOL
All jawboning and lipgloss!
The talking heads are blaming this all on the Fed threat of four 1/4pt raises.
Gimme a break.
If the threat 1% Fed Funds are the blame, who ever is doing the blaming is CONFIRMING and ADMITTING the fragility of these markets. Can’t handle a 1% Fed Fund rate with 7% inflation?
The markets acted terrible the day before 9/11 as I recall……maybe not this bad…….
This is about Russia and war, or the threat thereof.
But the talking heads all turn to the Fed…..their Savior, their Deity.
Not this time. And rates are all ready pegged at zip…..the make it better buttons all punched.
Yes, Russiaphobia!
Looking forward to the tech stock implosion to the SF housing implosion analysis
Wolf
If you have limited original beer mugs left, may it is time to plan for a special edition when you order some more;
Perhaps one with a Hong Kong Hamster on the side to represent retail investors…
My short bets were up almost 20 percent intraday while NASDAQ hit -4.50. Bouncing around now. The most leveraged are cleaned out, one tier. A friend messages to say he is down $70,000. A test of nerves now for those intermediate folks who might toss in a towel at the prolonged stress of sustained red (per Mandelbrot, time compresses in ways at these moments, so “prolonged” sort of shows up like a freight train), and say this mini-bounce is an opportunity to get out. It will be fascinating to watch the close, not to mention the week, and I’m back on the trigger to cash in some shorts. But mainly glad I bailed out of lots of longs in November.
Will they continue to taper?
Are interest rate hikes still on the table?
Get the band out. First Request.
Don’t cry for me Argentina.
Wolf has reapeatedly covered how serious they are about the situation in front of them. Don’t fight the Wolf, just watch if he wags his tail.
Really do wish we see this kind of drop in the Real estate market soon enough. Although like many times before I am not holding my breath, in this crazy world we live in, people will probably end up piling into RE even more as a flight to safety move.
I love living in my new metaverse NFT palace.
I suspect you are right – as stock market crashes, big buck will run into residential real estate market for refuge, inflating prices into stratosphere.
Phoenix Ikki,
Perhaps initially.
The rebound is so strong it feels like we’re positive on the day. Still 1 hr to go, this dead cat could still turn green!
Limit orders, margin calls, stopped out meanwhile. Time for junior to see if parents’ basement is still available. A generational lesson for the wise.
I’m intrigued to see what’ll happen to RE over the next 6 months, just as the Feds supposed interest rate rises come in.
Will they really let RE and stocks tank, in essence to keep salaries down?
Afterall, if inflation is hot and salary rises hot, what is the issue? Isn’t that good for deflating the debt?
Maybe the issue will be less clear one-directional travel, but almost Logarithmic volatility that leads to (despite central bank efforts to countermand disorderly moves) an overall loss of confidence that is difficult to ‘Ken.
Ken = Northern English and West of Scotland dialect for understand
I haven’t the time to look, but it would be interesting to see what proportion of current interest is retail as opposed to other actors, on a background of overall levels of volume of trading.
Plunge protection team is definitely on overdrive today. Half and hour left and only 300pts down, the way things are going, no doubt it will be positive by end of today.
On a different note, guess that plunge protection team is playing favor to certain stock. Macy up 11% today, WTF? They better get back to work and make sure Tesla close the day above $900 or there will be hell to pay.
investopedia dot com:
“The “Plunge Protection Team” (PPT) is a colloquial name given to the Working Group on Financial Markets […] Conspiracy theorists have speculated that the group executes trades on several exchanges when prices are heading downward”
So apparently they do no such thing and we have free markets, apart from Fed QE. And if you think they do make purchases, you’re a (dun dun dun) conspiracy theorist! Feel free to join me under the bridge, I’ve got an extra tin foil hat.
I do like this line you included “we have free markets, apart from Fed QE” haha the FED is the market…for all those that rail against Socialism…see the irony yet?
I do like the bridge, don’t mind if I rock out to “Under the Bridge” by Red Hot Chilly Peppers while I grab that extra tin foil hat from you.
‘Plunge Protection Team’
Aww Jeez people, a lifeguard is only as good as the direction they’re looking in.
Who knows, as you point out, which direction ultimately they will be forced to look in.
But…will it matter in the end, really, if enough damage is done flip flopping along the way.
You don’t need a visible whirlpool for people to drown.
There’s been a MASSIVE reversal. I guarantee it’s the PPT. I’d bet everything I own on it. They won’t allow a free market. Ever.
Banks get to create money with Fed and FDIC insurance backup. That means cronies are on that train. Nice ‘work” if you can get it.
Now comes the test to see if Powell has any minerals. The history is not encouraging.
JPowell must have made a 1-800-HELP-PPT call!
From minus 1000 to minus 200 must feel like a bounce to the guy who was down 1000.
It was minus 1100
Uncanny timing.
Exactly, it just ripped back up at the exact pace that would allow for just turning green on end of day.
Old dictums applied to markets. We no longer have markets.
Yeah, I bet the next few days will be mostly green, but the selling will start again next week. The Fruit company (Apple) better deliver this week ……….
The PPT is working furiously to finish in the green today. They got NASDAQ positive now just the S&P and Dow for the trifecta. I am surprised they let gold rise a few bucks but then they are too busy to suppress the price much.
It’s in the green for the close. What a day. That’s a 4.5 percent rise from today’s bottom. Yet the PE multiples are still at nosebleed levels.
I guess it’s time for Wolf to do an article on the PPT. (Plunge Protection Team) For those of you that want to know more, a fair bit of info can be found on investopedia.
Tl;Dr: Large banks colluding with POTUS and FED to stop market plunges by strategically (aggressively) purchasing index futures.
This is actually one of the most comical things I’ve seen in my life. Such an obvious massive market manipulation has never before been seen.
Back in October ’29, an insider-banker marched up on the NYSE floor and ordered a bunch of US Steel very visibly, to try to rally the market. Now it’s all electronic and instant. Just add zeros.
the thing is, these types of things are actually emblematic of a third world country. where the leaders don’t even pretend that the economy, permitting, inspections, voting, and everything else isn’t rigged.
we’ve become a third world country.
The tent cities confirm the fact. There was a class war. The rich won. It’s heads they win, tails you lose. Anybody thinking they will be fighting inflation at the expense of their own wealth is delusional. These pigs can never have enough, as evidenced by today’s rigged market.
“There’s a floor under the stock market.”
~Speaker of the House, Nancy P.
yes. it’s basically a situation where they cheat, we know they cheat, and they know we know they cheat. but they’re basically sticking their thumbs in our faces, as if to say “yeah, and what are you going to do about it?”
You don’t have to denigrate the third world. Just that the US is corrupt.
Tesla closed at $930. All is well with the world and market is aiming for the Mars or perhaps Pluto next for the next bull run.
Putin and Xi and the Iranians called, all want to sing Kumbaya.
Now electronic tulips are joining the party. Shitcoin is back up over $37,000 – a move of $5,000 – and rocketing higher as I type. The party’s back on.
Well at least the indexes closed in the green!
OK. Now you have your bounce. All Indexes ended day positive, Dollar strong, BTC up, and the 20 year down. But we’re still below the 200 day SMA … barely. Is that going to turn the market down? Or are we looking at more declining markets. From my perspective we have barely made a scratch on more than ten year of insanity.
My mistake … Is that going to turn the markets up?
R Russel
BEAR traps, very common during Secular Bear mkts! Just study the previous bear mkts!
hmm, don’t you mean bull traps?
Nevermind on my question below. BEAR trap it is…misread it in my mind.
‘Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line, so to speak. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it’
This is the typical secular Bear on it’s way down, with frequent and expected bounce backs- Bear trap or squeeze!? But the long trend is DOWN, no matter what!
What day!
DJIA went deep red to -1050 and back to green at+ 99 A 2000 points journey! Wow! This won’t be the last day of gut wrenching volatility!
Today was ‘Xmas in January’ for those nimble,experienced Option trders to make money in both directions. My PUTS and inverse leveraged ETFs did excactly what I expected. Sold them and then bought back at relatively low, just before the end of the day. I was also buying calls when indexes went real deep red, b/c as Wolf says, NOTHING goes down straight! There will so many BEAR traps, which is usually obvious in retrospect!
This is market for nimble traders and NOT for investors either short or long. Long way to the reversion to the mean, with LOWER of the HIGHS and LOWER of the LOWS! Who is willing to catch the falling knives tomorrow!?
“DJIA went deep red to -1050 and back to green at+ 99 A 2000 points journey! ”
That would be an 1099 point journey :-)
Cmon HM,,, the journey counts BOTH ways!!!
At least some of us who have driven across USA hundreds of times count it that way…
SO, yes, it was only 1149 or so ONE way, eh?
And the ”net” distance was only right next door, eh?
Wonder WHY???
If in fact a claimed PPT is propping prices up at these multiples in vaporware companies, overlaid on the recent abuses of credit, they are gambling with unprecedented drunkenness with our future. They are in the casino tippling with the tin hat bored apes crowd.
phleep
Reflex bounces (dead cat bounce?) are common & expected in ongoing secular Bear mkt. Study previous Bear mkts!
Meanwhile, back in the real world, inflation is crushing the masses who have absolutely zero exposure to stocks.
Yep, that is true. I am glad the market recovered, because now the Fed can stick with the hiking of rates. No excuses at this point.
not if they use the volatility and “uncertainty” as a reason not to taper and keep zirp in place. these criminals are certainly capable of it.
But we have the whole “inflation” thing that the Fed can’t ignore.
they’ll go back to describing it as transitory. powell will “unretire” the word.
“You of little Faith,” Jerome replied, “why are you so afraid?”
Then He got up and rebuked the Winds and the Sea, and it was perfectly calm.
Today’s Market was just a pathetic joke …things are so screwed
Fabulous timing on release of this commentary and the bounce prediction.
Some things dropped and bounced.
Some things did not drop.
Some things dropped but did not bounce.
Stock indices all dropped and bounced.
Gold, & some ag commodities held their ground and actually gained
Lumber did NOT bounce
Whatever any of this might mean to experienced market pro’s even a novice can see the machine (combine) is overheating, on fire, leaking oil, missing a wheel, and the operator fell asleep slumped over the throttle lever at full bore.
.
Yeah, Gold really surprised me this time around. It’s probably building a base before going up big the next time the Fed decides to print more money.
Wolf is right = RSI and MACD are screaming oversold. So we bounce…and we retrace either 30% or 50% of the drop before she rolls over again. My thought is to add to the shorts when it has retraced by that amount = now that the new trend is set to sloop DOWN and she stays under the 200 moving average. AAPL or MSFT EPS miss may tip this down some more. After taking it in the shorts last year ….it feels good to be short this year. :-)
bb say’s, ”bounce for the ages,” to follow your suggestion Wolf!!!
Dead cat or other critter,,,, some of us with cash on the side will not go anywhere near this skunk by any name until ALL the indices are back to at least close to reality…
Gonna stick with my suggested numbers from early 2020 if I remember correctly, the remembering part definitely not a done deal,,,LOL
Seem to remember Old School and I somewhat close on our predicted numbers for dow and snp,,,
The Fed can manipulate the market but they can’t stop Putin.
That was one heck of a dip! What were the Buy The Dippers waiting for?
I hope it wasn’t a Flubber coated dead cat.
Bear Market rallies are the most vicious ……
Wolf,
Would love to see an article on Margin Debts and the chart. Thanks!
Qt
Bloomberg has “Stocks Storm Back…” headline currently and right below it is “Pentagon Readies Troops…”, so a lot of geopolitical events going on right now to scare markets up and down, along with Wed Fed meeting…oh and US carriers massing in the China Sea…so potential two front mega-wars no biggie for the famous JPow Put, for now….HA
Bounce was widely expected before Fed meeting Wednesday, and why I closed my Russell Short hedge EOD last Friday. Good time to be an active trader with 4-5% daily market moves although you get tossed around easily and have to be careful and have trading platforms that don’t shut down during panic and mania active trading days. Futures volumes were 2x normal so the big guys pushed the markets down and up while retail got dragged along for the ride…