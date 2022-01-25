The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, January Update: Starting to Look Like a Mixed Bag

Raging mania in Phoenix, stalling prices in Boston & Washington DC, dropping condo prices in San Francisco.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
House prices spiked further in some cities, including by a crazy 32% year-over-year in Phoenix. In other cities, price increases slowed. In the Boston metro, house prices remained flat for the second month in a row. And in the San Francisco metro, condo prices fell for the third month in a row. That’s the range, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index today.
The overall National Index ticked up 0.9% for the month, whittling down the year-over-year increase to a still ridiculous 18.8%, the smallest increase since June. “Slows further,” is how S&P CoreLogic described this situation. The time frame: today’s “November” data are a three-month moving average of closed sales that were entered into public records in September, October, and November.
Los Angeles metro: Prices of single-family houses rose 1.2% in November from October, and by 19.0% year-over-year:
The Case-Shiller Indices were set at 100 for January 2000. The Los Angeles index value of 375 means that prices in the metro have risen by 275% since January 2000, including the Housing Bust in between. By comparison, over the same period, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is up by 65%.
This 275% price surge since January 2000 makes Los Angeles the Number 1 most splendid housing bubble on this list. But there are other metros on this list where prices have spiked much faster on a year-over-year basis in 2021. The charts below are on the Los Angeles scale to show the relative house price inflation in each market.
San Diego metro: The Case-Shiller Index rose 1.0% for the month, cooling somewhat from the month-to-month spikes of over 3% last spring. Year-over-year, house prices spiked by 24.4%, just a tad down from 27.8% in July. Since 2000, the index has ballooned by 268%:
The dollar is losing purchasing power with regards to houses. The Case-Shiller Index is based on the “sales pairs method,” comparing the sales price of a house when it sells in the current period to the price of the same house when it sold previously. It includes adjustments for home improvements and the passage of time since these sales pairs can be decades apart. By tracking the price of the same house, it tracks how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, thereby tracking the loss of the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses. In other words, it tracks house price inflation.
Seattle metro: House prices jumped 1.4% in November from October, and by 23.3% year-over-year, down a tad from July’s 25.5% spike. Since January 2000, the index has soared 253%:
San Francisco Bay Area: House prices rose 0.6% for the month, after having stalled for three months in a row. This whittled down the year-over-year spike to 18.2%, the slowest year-over-year spike since April:
San Francisco Bay Area: Condo prices fell 0.3% for the month, the third month in a row of declines. For the past six months, prices have gone essentially nowhere. This reduced the year-over-year gain to 7.7%. Since June 2017, condo prices have risen just 4.1%:
Portland metro: House prices rose by 0.5% for the month, and by 17.4% year-over-year. This is down from peak-heat in July of 19.5%:
Miami metro: House prices spiked by 2.0% for the month, with no “slowing further” thingy going on here. Year-over-year, prices spiked by 26.6%, the fastest since March 2006, on the eve of the Housing Bust:
Washington D.C. metro: House prices rose 0.5% for the month, after two months of slight declines. This trimmed the year-over-year gain to 11.1%, the slowest since February, and developing a flat spot on top, the first since 2019
Boston metro: House prices were flat for the second month in a row, which trimmed the year-over-year gain to 13.5%, from 18.7% in July, and created the first flat spot since the second half of 2019:
Tampa metro: +2.1% for the month, and +29.0% year-over-year, a new record year-over-year spike in this market, out-spiking the craziness during Housing Bubble 1:
Denver metro: +0.8% for the month, which whittled down the year-over-year spike to 20.1% (from a peak of 21.5% in August):
Phoenix metro: +1.2% for the month. November and October had the slowest month-to-month spikes since July 2020. Year-over-year: +32.2%, out-spiking the peak of Housing Bubble 1, and the red-hottest spike in this line-up of the most splendid housing bubbles:
Las Vegas metro: +0.9% for the month, the slowest spike since November 2020, and down from peak-heat in June of 3.4%. Year-over-year: +25.7%.
Dallas metro: +1.2% for the month, +25.0% year-over-year. .
New York metro – what Case-Shiller calls the “New York Commuter” consisting of New York City plus numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from which people commute, or used to commute into the City.
House prices +1.0% for the month, trimming down the year-over-year gain to 13.8%, the lowest since March. The index is up 151% since 2000.
The remaining metros in the 20-metro Case-Shiller Index – Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and Minneapolis – have house price inflation since 2000 that has been substantially less than 150%, and so they don’t yet qualify for this list of the most splendid housing bubbles.
It’s really, really important to break our minds out of the realtor/media “framing” of this issue.
Low prices on good-quality houses are GOOD, not bad. They mean lower costs of living, a benefit for the majority of Americans. They mean homebuilding is more economically efficient and less wasteful. Smaller mortgages (as a share of income) means lower financial leverage, less risk for individuals, and less cost to society since fewer people will be forced to declare bankruptcy in a job loss, injury, illness or other health crisis.
The only people who think houses should be ever-more-expensive are the ones trying to sell them, and the ones hoping to trap you into debt so you can pay them interest for the rest of your life.
Wisdom Seeker,
Yes, in addition to the reasons you pointed out, high home prices are a tax on the “real economy” because people don’t have enough money left over to spend on other things.
The winners are: finance and insurance, RE brokers, and state and local taxing authorities. The losers are practically every other player in the economy.
I have tried explaining this to countless people over the years. A FLAT real estate market is ideal.
When RE continuously appreciates, you have rising prop taxes (especially outside of prop 13 CA), and a cap gain tax when you exit. That’s no fun. It’s a dead weight loss, and the longer you held it, the worse that is. After taxes, you can’t even buy back the exact same house down the street if you wanted to.
One result is that fewer people downsize, or if they do, they either give away a chunk to taxes and suck it up, or instead of moving to a smaller home nearby, they have to move somewhere else where they get more value for their sale proceeds.
Dallas was basically flat from 2002-2012.
What went wrong?
Rising housing prices without rising salaries is wage deflation. You need more hours worked in order to afford the same SQ ft
Is the idea that the Phoenix graph somewhat resembles Monument Valley, any cause for concern?
As long as the shortage of buyable homes continues, expect home prices to keep marching higher and higher.
With inflation at 7% and rising, and increasing volatity and risk in the equity and crypto markets, not to mention worldwide political instability, I wouldnt be surprised to see prices up another 15-20% in the next 2 years, interest rate hikes or not. Rising rents continue to give RE more attractive returns than most other inflated assets.
Is RE high and overvalued? Probably, but I dont see a catalyst to turn the market any time soon, including higher mortgage rates (below 6.0%).
In my my decades in the real estate business (selling, investing, building) I’ve never seen such a shortage of properties – ever.
There are two components to prices — the ability to pay, and the willingness to pay. You’ve explained why the willingness is likely to continue. But will the ability increase 15-20%?
“I’ve never seen such a shortage of properties – ever”
don’t you see it as a red warning light? That an epic extreme will be followed by no less epic swing in the opposite direction?
Unless, of course, there will be a paradigm shift – which to me looks very improbable in such area as housing.
Possible catalyst is severe stagflationary recession.
“By tracking the price of the same house, it tracks how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, thereby tracking the loss of the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses. In other words, it tracks house price inflation.”
So by this logic, if home prices decrease, could we say that the value of the dollar has increased? Essentially erasing that part of inflation (loss of purchasing power)? Or could we infer that with interest rates declining over time that the cost of borrowing is a key factor to consider in evaluating the purchasing power of the dollar.
If you hear gentle sobs from the SW it’s just me seeing that graph sitting in my rental house in Phoenix.
They are already Az cities poaching each other’s water, be glad you can walk away without the headache of carrying a ball and chain.
Why when house prices go up media calls it “price growth “ instead of just plain old “inflation”?
I’m wiped out, Party People. I cannot fathom another year like 2021.
I don’t know if the flattening in DC is due to prices or the lack of satisfactory inventory. There’s not a lot of appealing options on the market, but everything that’s coming up is going into 10+ offers with $100,000+ over asking.
The world’s gone mad.