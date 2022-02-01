Layoffs, Quits, Hires, Job Openings: The Phenomenon of Labor Shortages and the Power-Shift from Employers to Workers

Even Powell is now citing this mind-boggling data to justify tightening.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The persistence of the mind-boggling phenomenon of a labor shortage, and the accompanying shift in power from employers to workers was documented today by the JOLTS data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Based on a monthly survey of 21,000 nonfarm businesses and government entities, it estimates how many job openings there were at the end of the month, how many people companies hired during the month, how many people quit voluntarily such as for switching jobs, and how many people were laid off or were otherwise involuntarily discharged.
Powell has started to mention these astronomical results of the JOLTS data – specifically the record job openings and the record quits – as aspects of the “very, very, very strong labor market” that is “historically tight,” as said at the FOMC press conference to prepare markets for the tightening that would include “a substantial amount of shrinkage” of the balance sheet. And today’s release was once again a doozie.
The total number of workers who were laid off or discharged involuntarily in December by companies or government entities fell to 1.17 million (seasonally adjusted), a record low in the data going back to the year 2000. In the private sector alone, layoffs and discharges dropped to a record low of 1.1 million, down by 41% from December 2019:
The rate of layoffs and discharges in the private sector – the number of layoffs and discharges as a percent of total private-sector employment – fell to a record low of 0.9%:
The number of workers who voluntarily quit jobs in December, at 4.34 million, remained in the astronomical zone since last June, and was up 24% from December 2019. The private sector accounted for over 95% of total “quits.”
These “quits” are people who decided to quit at their employer to work for another employer with more pay and/or better working conditions, where they became a “hire.” Or they decided to exit the labor force entirely to retire on their stock market laurels. Or they decided to take care of the kids, or to get rich quick with cryptos, or to take the plunge into the unknown and start their own businesses amid an explosion of new business.
These record numbers of quits over the past six months show that workers have discovered their power in the labor market – and they’ve already found, or a confident in finding better opportunities somewhere else.
The high number of quits also shows how aggressively employers are trying to hire people away from other employers, thereby poaching each other’s workers by offering better pay, benefits, and working conditions, and creating massive churn.
It is via this mechanism of churn that pay increases spread around the economy as each employer has to deal with the new reality when a worker leaves and the position needs to be filled, and as employers implement pay raises to retain workers.
When a company hires a worker away from another company, it is reported as a “quit” by the company that lost that worker, and as a “hire” by the company that got the worker. But the job opening itself just got shifted from one employer to another.
The quits rate in the private sector at 3.2%, remained in the record range of the past few months of 3.1% to 3.4%:
The tough job of hiring: 6.26 million people were hired in December, up by 24% from December 2019.
Many of these “hires” filled the jobs that the quits had vacated earlier: 4.34 million people had quit their jobs in December and 4.5 million people had quit in November! A much smaller number of “hires” filled jobs that had been newly created as companies tried to expand to meet demand.
The number of hires was held down by the tightness of the labor market and the difficulties companies face in this labor market trying to hire people, as they often have to entice people who are working somewhere else with better pay and benefits:
Job openings in the astronomical zone. At the end of December, there were 10.9 million job openings (seasonally adjusted), up by 62%, or by 4.2 million openings, from December 2019, at the upper end of the astronomical zone the developed in mid-2021. These job openings are not based on online job postings, but on what companies and government entities said their hiring needs were:
he might be talking about tightening, but the market clearly doesn’t believe it. if he does actually raise rates in march, we’re going to see fireworks in the bond and equity markets.
Jake W,
“but the market clearly doesn’t believe it.”
The market believes it just fine. The market has already priced in a 25-basis-point hike in March and sees a 30% change of a 50-basis-point hike in March (so we are not going to get a 50-basis-point hike). The market has priced in 4 hikes totaling 100 basis points in 2022. This is ratcheting up gradually.
right, on those particular futures, but i find it hard to believe that any investor would buy 10 year paper at 1.8% or “growth” stocks with p/es of 90 if they truly believed rate hikes were coming. who knows though?
I don’t believe hardly any individuals are buying 10YR maturity debt directly especially with the intent to hold it. I’d say virtually no one is doing it.
Buying funds or ETF more to speculate on interest rate changes, whether it’s an institution or individual.
Only “buy and hold” buyer likely to be pension funds and insurance companies hedging offsetting liabilities.
I am 95% sure that Fed is lying.
They are still buying bonds and talking about QT. What a hypocrisy.
You are 100% correct.
The market had it’s predictable tiny tantrum and the Fed has begun to predictably back track. Powell was lying.
I don’t see any noticeable reduction in purchases per chart on the FRED site. Powell appears to be pissing in our face and telling us it’s a refreshing rain.
Trust me, 50% of the time I’m correct every time.
I don’t think the worry here is if the markets believe QE will end and the FED will raise interest rate. Powell did this in 2018. The question is how long after they stop QE and raise the interest rate before things start to break? Then after that, will they need to cut interest rate again and re-launch “non-QE” QE as well? People keep forgetting that the FED is trying to jawbone the interest higher without doing so themselves. They are hoping this will slow down inflation so they don’t need to hike interest rate above 6% or 7%. How will the US govt pay their bills if interest eats most of the tax revenues?
I’m not a betting man but I see with the huge amount of debt that everyone has, it will break by end of the year at 1.00% to 1.5%.
I think it will never break, not for a few decades. They will just keep printing and inflating everything in the process. Trade deficits will keep growing. Assets will keep growing. Rich will become ever richer and poor gets scr ewed. This will go on as long as USD remains the reserve currency, USA remains the sole superpower and there are no alternatives.
there are alternatives indeed. not accepting fiat currency. there is no requirement that countries agree to this.
It depends on what you mean by “break.” If it’s based on hard economic data, like a spiking unemployment rate, or 7%+ inflation plummeting to a sub-2% deflation scare, likely not any time soon. There’s a long way to go.
If “break” means the bond and/or equity markets throwing ugly tantrums & the FOMC insider-trading crooks pivoting to save their personal investment portfolios, that’s a different matter.
Mortgage rates are going up up up regardless of the Federal Reserve Interest rate. Over the past 12 months the Fed rate has been flatlined at ~0.08 while 30 year fixed mortgage has shot up from 2.73 to 3.55 per FRED website
The banks have already begun to take their profits
Even half the Fed doesn’t seem to believe it.
“The market has priced in 4 hikes totaling 100 basis points in 2022. This is ratcheting up gradually.”
Hah. What a joke. 1% rates by the end of the year while inflation rages in double digits (by old measures)? This is why nobody is taking the FED seriously at all. “Transitory” and “let it inflation run hot” are alive and well. That’s why the stock market is NOT taking Powell seriously, because Powell is not taking inflation seriously.
The fireworks already happened in January. The S&P 500 had a 12% correction bottoming at 4222 (down from 4818), while the Nasdaq was almost down 20%. The Apples, Googles & Berkshires of the world are holding up the averages. Many fast-growing but unprofitable tech stocks (Fastly, etc.) are down 70%+ from highs.
It appears the stock market has bottomed out for now, and it did so on its own without a Fraud Reserve policy pivot like in 2018-9. Imagine if Powell and Clarida didn’t panic over their plummeting investment portfolios back then or in Feb-March 2020 – maybe the markets would have recovered on their own, and the Fraud Reserve’s bloated balance sheet would be a few trillion dollars smaller, and inflation wouldn’t be above 7% today.
uhh, if that was a “correction” it was the shortest one in history. s&p is back to mid 4500s. i’m not seeing what you’re seeing.
How nifty. Guess it’s back off to the races. You’re all in, right?
In the past couple months I’ve received in my mail box mass-mailed multiple job offers. These were generic and not targeting me personally, but sent to everyone in my area. These were glossy appeals and couldn’t have been cheap. I’ve never seen such a thing before and I’m in my 60s.
USPS found a bag of mail missing for 82 years ?
I’ve got them too:
1.WE CAN DO IT !
with Rosie the Riveter
2.Construction workers…
Build and fight for Victory
Join the Seabees !!!
3.Longing won’t bring him back sooner…
GET A WAR JOB !
See your U.S. Employment Service
Next week I’ll probably get my grandfather’s US Office of Price Administration ration books ☺
And Rosie the Riveter probably made a dollar a day too!
During WWII industrial wages were regulated.Rosie (a real person,actually, who recently died) was making $2 per hour.
After V-J Day (capitulation of Japan) Gov contracts were canceled and wages plummeted from $2 to 50 cents within one week.
Gotta ask where you live if the job offers come addressed to dear occupant via snail mail.
Also gotta ask what kind of jobs were offered and working for what companies.
I have received USPS please-come-to-work-for-us post cards, addressed to “resident,” with info about USPS job openings, job fairs, etc.
I’ve even got job offer feelers through my LinkedIn account and I turned 78 a few months ago and have been retired for several years. Whether or not these kinds of activities would actually pan out is anyone’s guess. I guess the headhunters are scraping the bottom of the barrel. LOL!
This is something that the US is going to have to get used to because of demographics. I read this morning that the current birth rate is around 1.7. So if it wasn’t for immigration we would be shrinking right now and will eventually anyways.
The main reason population is growing is the elderly, retired demographic, not births. This is a long term trend that can’t turn around quickly because all the potential new workers for the next 18 years have already been born and they are less than the number that will retire over the next 18 years. Unless there are enough benefits and raises to entice retiries to stay in awhile longer, the workforce shortage will get more accute and there is nothing the government can do about it.
The job market is entirely artificial just like the economy and financial markets. Has nothing to with demographics. People don’t get to retire or stop working just because they reach some arbitrary age, especially since recently this age has been going down even as life expectancy increases.
There’s an article today on CNBC covering this topic where the author claims about 50% of those retired can’t afford it. I’d consider this a mild understatement, given that he didn’t even mention the asset mania and fake economy.
It’s not just the result of “free” government money but an asset mania as Wolf’s article stated, including for those who now work for themselves but did not before.
The US has had a fake economy for about 13 years, back to 2008 when federal deficits exploded and QE induced financial zombification really grew.
Reduce the fiscal stimulus even back to pre-pandemic levels and the economy is going to be “sucking wind” because it’s fake. You don’t magically create real increased prosperity by closing down the economy and filling the vacuum with more debt.
Reduce the monetary stimulus and the financial markets will be “sucking wind” too or crater. It’s totally fake too.
Watch both happen and see what happens to the tight labor market.
The labour market may not be any better or worse without monetary stimulus. Maybe less work openings, but if no living wage is paid there will not be that many takers.
Starving working is no better than starving unemployed. Stability of society will nevertheless suffer.
Interesting how we have record quits and a housing market with very little supply. Must have something to do with the wide acceptance of full time work from home jobs, but I’m sure there is more to it.
Take this job and shove it.
Yes, there are supposedly millions of jobs available.
Nobody talks about what kind of jobs these are.
That they remain unfilled says something about these jobs.
Maybe people simply can not afford to take these jobs?
Could it be that the cost of surviving is higher than these jobs pay?
Something is missing in this big jobs picture.
My guess is simply “money”, the lack of.
people work to earn money to buy things. because of massive inflation, money no longer buys the things it used to. so people are giving up.
“because of massive inflation, money no longer buys the things it used to.”
Ergo, shifts in buying patterns, such as essentials over discretionary. At least one would think, but a lot of over-priced new vehicles found new homes recently.
Anyone out there in Wolfsville quit their old job to get into auto sales? If so, enjoy it while it lasts.
“Powell has started to mention the… ‘very, very, very strong labor market’… to prepare markets for tightening”
Have you looked at the St Louis FRED balance sheet chart lately. The Fed is not tapering. They should have reduced purchases to 60 billion in January, I see 126 billion. It is a bumpy curve and you might say I’ve cherry picked end points – but that is the month of January out to the 26th.
I can see you clearly hope the Fed will knock it off. They are not going to knock it off. They will stay loose and markets will continue to melt up.
I have learned not to listen to the Fed (their preferred tool doesn’t work on me) instead I pay attention to what they are doing. What they are doing is a continuation of ultra loose monetary policy.
What excuse will they use? That’s easy enough, Powell will simply say that tightening could push us into a recession and a little inflation is a small price to pay to guarantee we have no more recessions.
Everyone must do their part to keep us out of the recession by paying higher prices. And if it makes wealthy people wealthier, well… that’s a small price to pay in the eyes of the Fed.
They did reduce QE as promised. All of the open market transactions are logged on the New York Federal Reserve website, including exact CUSIPs acquired & sold. QE will continue at a $60 billion per month (TS + MBS) rate through mid-Feb, then $30B/m through mid-March.
The balance sheet may not line up exactly due to impacts from maturing securities, reinvesting principal, and other operational reasons.
Not defending the Fraud Reserve (should have ended QE a year ago) but the New York branch is legally required to enact the policy laid out by the FOMC in the implementation note.
Dec 29 to Jan 26 – they increased the balance sheet by $103 billion.
That is quite an overshoot above $60 billion. Not sure where you are looking but you are wrong. Go to the FRED web site and look for yourself.
Over the six months and the last three months there has been no meaningful reduction in purchases, they are averaging about $110 billion/month. There has been a tiny, but meaningless reduction, just noise.
The Fed is not now, nor will they ever tighten monetary policy. They will announce a continuation of loose policy with the justification that they must avoid a recession no matter the cost.
Sorry, but that’s the way it is.
The wage shortage is real.
Anecdote: My friend got laid off as a Language Teacher and he is now looking for a job for last 6 months but to no avail. Of course, lots of jobs available in food service filed but he won’t take it yet.
This is tough, especially if your friend only holds an endorsement (teaching credential) in one subject. When I taught, I held three endorsements, which made me more valuable (useful?) to my employer, a public school district. When layoffs came due to cut backs, I survived…to teach another day.
“Even Powell is now citing this mind-boggling data to justify tightening.”
Powell isn’t doing shit to control inflation, he’s intentionally following it instead of getting ahead of it to promote the coming years – decades – of dollar devaluation and impoverishment of the masses.
It’s clear that Powell’s got a plan alright – to pretend like he’s doing something while he intentionally destroys everybody but the most wealthy. Their assets will beat inflation, while you lose. Get used to it. He’s got young people in a financial vise, and hes slowly turning the screw on them.
When inflation is running double digits, and the FED funds rate is double digits behind it, it’s doing nothing to reign it in. And the lamestream media has the audacity to call these guys “hawks” now. They’re all spinning the same narrative and providing cover for the pigmen as they all share the spoils of their economic circle jerk. Having fun, everybody?
Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) up 7% in 3 days. Wow. The market does NOT believe Powell, and why should it? Fucking clown.