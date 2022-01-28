WHOOSH Goes the Fed’s Lowest Lowball Inflation Measure. And Eats Up All Income Gains Plus Some

Powell should pay attention here so he’s better prepared at the next press conference when asked about the impact of inflation on regular Americans.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Fed chair Jerome Powell’s reaction today after he saw the consequences of his reckless monetary policies. Imagined by cartoonist Marco Ricolli for WOLF STREET.
The “core PCE” price index, which excludes food and energy and which understates inflation by the most of all of the government’s inflation measures and which is therefore wisely used by the Fed for its inflation target, spiked by 0.50% in December from November, and by 4.9% year-over-year, the worst inflation reading since 1983, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. As measured by this lowest lowball inflation measure, inflation, is well over double the Fed’s inflation target:
The overall PCE inflation index, which includes food and energy, spiked by 0.45% in December from November, and by 5.8% year-over-year, the worst reading since 1982.
So how did this inflation – the worst in 40 years – impact wages and salaries? Powell should pay attention here so that he is better prepared for the next post-meeting press conference when some wayward reporter asks him about the impact of inflation on regular Americans.
Adjusted for inflation, per-capita disposable income (income from all sources minus income-related taxes, on a per person basis) fell by 0.3% for the month and fell by 0.5% year-over-year, continuing the relentless decline that started last summer when inflation took off at a velocity not seen in decades. Note the pre-pandemic, pre-massive-inflation trend line (green):
Compensation from wages and salaries, not adjusted for inflation, and not including government transfer payments, rose by 0.7% in December, by 9.2% year-over-year. And those kinds of wage and salary gains would be something to celebrate. But they were eaten up entirely by inflation. On a per-household basis, after inflation, those wage and salary gains disappeared entirely, opening up an ever-wider gap between the money people earn with their labor, and what’s left over after inflation.
As inflation whittled down the purchasing power of labor, the rising number of households reduced the slice each household gets of the aggregate inflation-diminished income figures to where inflation-adjusted income from wages and salaries is now below where it was two years ago and below where it was three years ago:
As always, excellent information with great graphs.
Thank you, Wolf!
Wolf: what is the fixed inflow of money to the stock market from standard retirement vehicles like 401k, Roth’s, etc etc?
“And those kinds of wage and salary gains would be something to celebrate. But they were eaten up entirely by inflation.”
A few years ago I joined the ranks of the ‘fixed-income’ set. And inflation has impacted us so much that we have almost stopped eating at restaurants. Consequently, we eat most meals at home, which is fine of course. But I think that, if others are in the same boat, this will negatively impact restaurants. Or reduce eating out to food trucks visits and not sit-down restaurants.
Interesting interview with David Hunter on wealtheon predicting how this is going to play out. He has gotten a lot correct this year. He is predicting sp500 going on a fast blowoff top to 6000 as Fed misplays it’s hand and then having to over react taking sp500 down to 1200.
Is he correct? Who knows, but have a plan so you don’t make a big mistake.
David Hunter has been surprisingly accurate and criticized roundly for his predictions. We also subscribe to Jim Rickards newsletters & pay attention when Jeremy Grantham posts his newsletter.
I guess that makes us old school, too.
Rickards predicted deflation then inflation. Schiff predicted the opposite with a gold boom for miners and metal. There is an old you tube debate between them the about this. Rickards missed the mark on inflation and Schiff missed the mark on gold and miners but got inflation right. They both agree on a crash of some kind at the end. Rickards wanders off topic like a beagle in an interview.Peter Schiff says the same thing 5 different ways. I find them all entertaining. If Hunter is correct then jump in the S&P now to ride it to 6000 in the melt-up. They are all peddling something, and that is fine. I wish them success. Here is some advice that works every time but it ain’t very exciting. If you don’t know what to do, do nothing. Yogi Berra expanded that to include thinking. Wise man. I do not know what to do. I am in cash which is doing nothing. I do gamble with 2% of my cash trading SQQQ inverse shorts. It is not investing. A safe 5% return on my money is great for me. I do not need to out run inflation. Death will catch me way before inflation does.
Retired couple here (in our 70’s) and we have cut back on eating out to maybe once every two weeks with the daughter and her husband. We get to see them and we spit the bill. Otherwise, we are cooking at home and that is getting pricier because of higher grocery cost. Fortunately, we are not big beef eaters and usually cook chicken or make a big pot of Texas chili or soup with lasts for a week.
Consumer spending stats seen today suggest a lot of people are pulling back. That would, I guess, be disinflationary: high prices curing high prices.
I haven’t eaten out for years. Meanwhile I’ve built my portfolio all around, home(s) equity, cash stash, net worth. One can eat well or sleep well, to me, and I like my sleep. And healthy foods aren’t too terribly expensive. I last ate beef/pork/lamb in 2003, drink only water, and in my mid 60s I can run up the side of this valley at 3 am in winter. Simple exercise gear bought once lasts decades.
Oh, and I just got my first (2.5%) wage raise since 2008. A tiny bonus is thrown on that is a joke. When the road gets narrower, I say, get better: evolve.
“I last ate beef/pork/lamb in 2003, drink only water, and in my mid 60s I can run up the side of this valley at 3 am in winter. Simple exercise gear bought once lasts decades.”
Impressive!!
If everybody lived the way you do, there would be no “Healthcare Crisis” in America. However, I’m guessing about 5% of the population could live the way you are.
“I last ate beef/pork/lamb in 2003, drink only water, and in my mid 60’s..”
Ph,
You ain’t gonna live longer, it will just feel like it….
Out here in flyover, I’m surrounded by small operations doing layers.
That flock gets changed out at 14 months.
Last year I could get them for free to butcher. Processors & trucking
was leaving them in a tough spot.
Can and/or make soup. Great bone broth as well.
1 day butchering, and the freezer is full & the canning starts.
Today we’re taking out 4 young roosters that are so full of desire to make the hens hide hours at a time. We have about 60 birds and let 3 or 4 hatch a new set every spring, to replenish the flock.
Selling at the farmstand by the endbof the driveway best eggs possible for $7/doz
I am wired to not enjoying being around a lot of action and people. I think it was because I wasn’t around a lot of people as a child.
Always enjoy solitary or maybe up to four people at one time. No sacrifice not hanging out in eating joints, bars and ballparks.
Give me something to read or a trail to hike or yard work to do and I am in my happy place.
I just found a local grocery clearing out what must be the remains of Christmas hams. Nice smoked spiral cut hams at 99 cents a pound. I filled the freezer to last a while. I love chicken thighs also found at .99 lb. You can eat reasonably cheap at home.
Beef is ridiculous, it’s an absolute price gouge at retail. My cousin said he just sold a load of cows for a little less than $2 at market, not much more than from years before.
We’re cooking more at home because our favorite places have all closed up. Not much choice. Still have a local Thai place that serves good dishes for a reasonable price. Mostly vegetarian.
I can serve up virtually anything of good restaurant quality .. at HOME!
If one has a decent spice cabinet/dry pantry/larder, and taking the time to master a few cooking skills, then one owns a pot of golden possibilities..
Miturn
Inflation stops expenditures as you note…..and raises the cost of business doing business.
This is why the Federal Reserve has a “stable prices” mandate. INFLATION is a bad bad thing. And once started, difficult to stop.
The Fed had NO BUSINESS promoting ANY inflation, then their policies were so reckless their course could only lead to this just beginning rampant inflation.
Wait till all the unions go on strike…..and they will.
I spend only on necessities … and have been for a while. I expect when stocks roll over, this will become very common.
“I spend only on necessities … and have been for a while.”
Historicus,
If inflation continues to rage, this sort of thrift will be self-imposed by necessity. And if fuel prices get high enough, people will, through necessity, cut back on driving and traveling. They might even get a chance to really know their neighbors!
Like Powell said…
inflation effects all Americans…
except some have very tough decisions to make.
What a stupid self contradicting statement.
Right Jay, some people have to decide fill up the car or fill up the grocery cart. Others must decide if 3 country clubs are just too many,
Eating out is probably the worst budget killer in the average American household. Almost 20 years ago I did the math and realized I was spending close to $300 per month just on coffees and snacks at local espresso shacks. I bought an espresso machine and started making my own every morning. Not only do I enjoy a home made coffee drink more, I don’t miss drive-thru lines and I love the financial savings. At this point in time, I have saved over $50,000 just by eliminating that habit.
Eating out is much, much more expensive than my own personal coffee example. Most people can’t actually afford it, but they do it anyway. I treat eating out as a luxury to be enjoyed on rare occasions, or in certain instances where I am so hungry and not home that I just have to get something. It is not uncommon for me to go 2 months without eating out a single time. I enjoy home-cooked food much more than what restaurants serve these days anyhow.
Most people are either economic illiterates or lack the discipline you describe.
I think the same way you do, I don’t waste my money on trivial expenditures.
I don’t care that others do, except that I know (yes know) many are concurrently wasting their own money and feeding at the public trough at taxpayer expense.
Something that I didn’t even mention but which is just as important as the budget implications is the poor quality of restaurant food and its deleterious effects on peoples’ health. It is laden with sodium and all sorts of nasty chemicals and things. There’s so much processed stuff in everything. The people who eat out most are generally the most unhealthy.
Totally agree DC:
My better half is a ”semi-retired” gourmet chef who loves to cook,,, and has taught me SO much that we eat a ton better at home than at any but the very best restaurants.
SO, we go out to enjoy the very best foods and service, with table cloths and cloth napkins, and to hell with the cost…
If we wanted to ”save” money, we would stay home, but WE want to enjoy a great meal, and do so two or three ++ times per year, birthdays and our anniversary, etc.,,,
And are very thankful, usually in the form of great ”tips” for the wait staff and cook staff,,, WE having been in those roles in our past lives…
Surely, WE have not been in any junk food palace in the last couple decades, and have no wish to go there ,,, ever…
My husband refuses to dine out….averse to being indoors with others, weather still too cold to sit outside….and he thinks I cook better than anything on offer at restaurants we’d likely visit …I also enjoy it….my kitchen time is my zen time…saves a fortune, too!
Our family does not eat out. Instead, we will order take out once in a while. We are not on a fixed income yet but it’s just ridiculously expensive to dine out. And I also don’t know why so many people are so willing to spend so much for food.
I feel bad for the restaurants as some of those that have been in business for a long time have had to close. But I can’t see spending 15.00 on eggs, toast and hash browns when it costs 1.00 to make myself.
Well that settles it. Peter Schiff was right, the Fed was wrong.
If the world was that simple, we could all get rich on a few trades. If I had that level of confidence, I would be all-in on a few simple trades, within minutes, and ready for delivery of my Maserati. In today’s brokerage environment, investors have almost zero-cost access to securities that would cash in.
In Schiff’s case it’s gold, right? Or was the last time I looked, about a decade ago when he was preaching the same chorus. That’s a long time to wait for a broken clock to be right, a huge opportunity cost paid.
As for whether any thesis remains right or settled, I note that time does actually keep moving into a fundamentally uncertain future (and us stumbling into its fog). Wars thought to be won, great victories of history, like anything, decay in their meaning and impact. (Exhibit A, B: New Deal, USA WW2 victory and aftermath.) But maybe you just got that Maserati?
Gold and silver should be the two best performers starting in 2023. They’ll lie about the inflation rate coming into the midterm elections then inflation will turn to hyperinflation starting in 2023. It could be too early to buy gold but its what to buy towards the end of 2022. There’s only 3 possibilities in 2023 recession, depression or hyperinflation. Hyperinflation seems to be the heavy favourite.
Fed has us addicted to debt. Rates go down houses for up. That cycle causes more debt and ever lower rates must be maintained.
Once you hit zero, then you have to start handing out subsidies for having children so you can afford a roof over their heads.
The 40 year trend in rates is down. It could go to 50 with 10 year sub 1%. Not a prediction, but it is one scenario. It’s a 40 year trend for a reason. Has that reason changed?
There won’t be anything close to hyperinflation in the US with the 10YR @ less than 2%. It will have to be a lot higher than that first. Unless of course, your definition of hyperinflation is different than mine.
What is crazy is the commodity index are shooting higher this past year. But the odd thing is that Gold and Silver have not budged. They are still not getting any love and have been going straight sideways for a year while inflation is over 6%. . Not sure why. Those are two commodities that have zero inflation? I guess it still costs less than $20 to get silver out of the ground? Ther e must not be any wage increases, equipment cost increase, or fuel costs increases for the miners?
That’s hilarious. Gold and silver are getting annihilated and the prospects for both are dim.
Most people that never actually listen to Schiff believe he is just hoarding gold and waiting for the crash. People only hear what they want to hear. For one thing, he is also in foreign stocks, which nobody ever mentions. All anybody mentions is the tired broken clock routine.
Goober
The Fed was very wrong for most of the country.
https://wolfstreet.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/US-wealth-effect-monitor-2021-10-02_category-per-household.png
I love that graph. Wolf, can you explain something to me? When I read the headlines and listen to all the talking points, I hear how 60% of Americans don’t have $1k of savings. They say the median income is $34k. When I hear this I like to thump my chest with pride as I figure with net assets of $200k I must be in the ‘upper half of the bottom 90%’. But looking at your graph and I think you mentioned that to be in that ‘upper’ class I would have to have over $400 in net assets. What gives?
Gooberville
Most of the people on this web site were right….and the Fed was wrong.
and what are the consequences for bad decision making at the Fed?
Time for the Taylor Rule……and solid connections between Fed Funds and inflation…..money supply growth and GDP growh.
Powell paying attention to anything other than his investments.
Good luck on that
“”Numbers released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which is part of the U.S. Federal Statistical System producing data and official statistics, show that the U.S. economy grew by an astonishing 6.9 percent annual rate from October to December 2021. That puts the growth of the U.S. economy for 2021 at 5.7 percent in 2021. Despite the ongoing pandemic, this is the fastest full-year growth since 1984.
At the same time, the U.S. added 6 million jobs in 2021, pegging the unemployment rate below 4%….” Different point of view, I suppose.
The US economy added 6 million jobs after losing 11 millions jobs. It’s still millions of jobs below where it had been. Go look at my charts.
All this would work a heck of a lot better without all this idiotic inflation that is now eating up the wage gains and that was brought about largely by the Fed’s reckless monetary policies.
Never forget the corrupt government handing out all of that free PPP money – almost a trillion dollars! – and paying people to stay home. That had a massive hand in it as well.
Estimates for the government …$100 billion of fraud…
they have recovered about $2 billion.
A lot of the money went OUT OF THE COUNTRY!!!
The government can just go borrow some more at near zero….
and that is the problem.
Fed STILL not worried … near zero Interest Rates , QE still flowing , no QT for months
Do you think they’re really not worried? Or do you think they’ve painted themselves into a corner? I mean, it really is a ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation.
They’re not worried. They became fantastically wealthy. And the longer they put off the tightening and the raising of rates, the more money it means for them. They are going to slow-mo this thing as much as possible. They are never going to get ahead of inflation.
Have to agree.
Not a bug but a feature …
True, there many things happening in the US that appear to be accepted by blind people, but are instead well planned and orchestrated.
, “it really is a ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation.”
It’s DAMNED because you DID stupid over the top policy moves.
Continuing is not an option. Hard measures now must be implemented by the responsible parties.
Biden must send FBI to storm Fed headquarters, arrest all their members for insider trading, perp walk them on live TV, blame inflation squarely on the Fed, bring on Volcker II and tell the nation the hard truth about our economy.
That will deliver a big win for him in November.
Fed is a crime syndicate.
I’d watch that on TV all day long.
And who is going to storm congress?
^ This!
And after another month and a half of this, the Fed might raise rates to 4-5% under inflation. That’s what I call “nimble”!
I’m looking for a chintzy quarter point hike, and then the FED acting like “look at us, we’re so aggressive.”
a quarter point is what the media calls “stunning and brave” and “a serious threat to the economy”
Inflation just went up about 24 1/4pts…….
and the hand wringing is about 2,3,or 4 1/4pt rate hikes?
It is beyond absurd.
the Taylor Rule would have Fed Funds about 6% right now…
and that would have shaken the boots of the cavalier Fed Governors.
That is what is needed. IMO
The real question is what is the political impact in the hallowed halls of Congress . The Fed’s bitch master has a problem they are ignoring, for now. Powell is their man. He’s got this. The next Whooooosh they hear might be the voters chucking them out on their grifter ass. We need a new set of grifter’s. Spread the wealth around by bringing in a new batch of grifter’s in a form of Congressional Grifter Equity. It’s the American way.
Little nuggets like this are the reason I drop-by here often. Simple, straight-forward but speaks to a systemic cluster of bad behavior… Samuel Clemens had it nailed many years ago… “There is no criminal Class in the United States other than the US Congress”
The effective duopoly in Congress ensures that nothing will ever fundamentally change.
It wouldn’t matter if there are more than two parties. The voters are equally at fault. Voters overwhelmingly want the government to do more of what’s failed spectacularly, believing it will be “different next time”. It’s called long term social decay.
It would matter a lot if there was a sane party. Voters would chose it if they could. Some places are >50% on a dole, but most are not – those people have no representation, not in media, not in academia, not by a party even outside of power. Those people would chose better if there was such a choice.
Don’t count on CONgress losing their jobs. I mean, what kind of braindead people are still voting for Nancy P. and Mitch M.? These two vile wastes of human flesh have presided over the death of this country. All of the bad stuff has happened right under their noses. You know why? Because they WANTED it. They should be facing the death penalty for treason.
their ages along should be a disqualifier. these geriatrics have had the reins of power long enough.
DR
” the political impact in the hallowed halls of Congress ”
The questioning at the last hearing from Sherrod Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee that allegedly oversees the Fed….weak, off topic, orchestrated.
Congress loves the low cost of the Trillion dollar spending bills….and that is a caution.
These fools and their .25 rate increases will do nothing to stem this tide. Powell should be incarcerated for such blatant malfeasance.
Of course the rate of inflation will magically move lower as the midterms approach. In 2023 the U.S. dollar will fall off a cliff as hyperinflation ravages America.
The best election poster is to post supermarket ads with prices from five, ten or twenty years ago.
Plenty available on historical newspaper sites, which you can often use your library’s subscription to so as to view for free.
Breach of fiduciary responsibility
Failure to follow the three mandates as laid out in the Federal Reserve Act Reformation of 1977
Max employment (success)
Stable Prices (fail)
Moderate Long Term interest rates (fail) All time lows are immoderately extreme.
“The Federal Reserve Act 1977 states that the Board of Governors and the FOMC should conduct monetary policy “so as to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates.””
Their “Dual mandate” game intentionally carves out the third mandate, the one that would have prevented what they did to get us in this mess.
Moderate long term interest rates keeps a balance between lender and borrower, it prohibits irresponsible long term debt creation by keeping a moderate cost to do so, thus it prevents current decisions making to pull wealth forward from the future to fluff the present.
The Fed intentionally flattened the yield curve, then they pointed to their work and said “see, people arent worried about inflation”.
Powell said the other day, “The government has no problem borrowing at these current low levels.” Missing was someone pointing out all the Treasuries and MBSs the Fed has and is purchasing to keep their foot on the interest rate scale.
The solution to your problem is to end interest rate targeting (price fixing). There is no “correct” price anything.
The way to prevent irresponsible borrowing is end government sponsored moral hazard. Let creditors who make foolish lending decisions suffer the consequences of their bad judgment. No bailouts and no lending guarantees.
Every Fed Head .. from Greasedspan on up!
There is velocity, there is acceleration, or the rate of increase in velocity and there is an increase in acceleration. Depending on where the data places the change in inflation, maybe a .5% bump in March is appropriate.
To quote Bernanke: the Fed can always re-inflate even if it has to ‘drop money from helicopters’.
In practice this would mean just ‘dropping’, depositing, money in every personal bank account.
So what if the stock market drops 30%? If everyone, including the majority who aren’t glued to market screens, wakes up with an extra 1 or 2 thousand in their account, wouldn’t that be net inflationary?
Although you can do the reverse, drain personal liquidity via taxes, you can’t just suck it out of accounts overnight.
In which direction is there more risk of policy error, raising too fast or not fast enough?
“So what if the stock market drops 30%?”
Dow 26,000?
It was 20,000 in 2016
It was 22,000 in 2018
maybe it was too high at 36,000
If you punch into a dividend discount calculator the SP500 doesn’t even keep up with inflation rate at nominal 4% trend growth rate. Everyone thinks bonds stink, but stocks stink too
With dollar strong, it’s probably good to rotate some funds outside of over priced USA.
The USD is weak versus currencies that count.
DXY is about 95 now. It was 120 in 2000 and 2002. It was equivalent to 185 back in 1985. Don’t know what it was in the 1960’s but presumably higher, when the FX rate versus D-Mark and CHF were about 4:1.
The above does not incorporate interest rate or tax differentials.
‘The USD is weak versus currencies that count.’
Which currencies are those? Or is this a flashback to days of the D-mark?
Returning to the present: the dollar is strong against other dirty shirts and getting stronger but weakening against oil.
Holy Sh%t: just read this over at Zoo hedge
“We might need to bring back Paul Volcker,” Waldron said. “And have somebody that would be willing to kind of stay the course without regard to exactly what’s going on in the markets.”
But who is this guy? He’s number two at Goldman.
It’s from a piece posted yesterday with title: ‘Fed lacks will…’
It looks the pressure on Powell is coming from unusual directions. One other thing: if he was to bump .5, no one would take his jawboning lightly for the rest of his term.
I am just guessing Waldron probably has a big short on bonds and is getting impatient waiting on a rate increase. He probably makes so much money inflation is not effecting him.
Just time for a new “Fed’s Favorite Inflation Index”.
If you believe Steve Hanke core is going to be in this range for all of 2022. The money is already out sloshing around in the economy.
The professor Steve Hanke is armed with Milton Friedman’s Exchange Equation. He is a dangerous hombre. He has also got that wry mid-western dry biting humor he uses to educate even the dim witted among us. The lesson is simple, “its the money supply stupid”.
Late last year, my mother got her annual update on what Social Security would be paying her each month in 2022. She was very happy because she had heard about the adjustment upwards being the highest in decades. However, when she got the update, it showed that less money would be deposited into her checking account each month than in 2021. The Medicare plan deductions had eaten up the entire increase and then some.
She was not happy.
Very common situation.
Medicare Advantage: almost free.
That’s what you call “no lube.”
Real income almost flat to 2019, after this huge global shock, doesn’t look so bad to me. Yes, there was a big dip. There was a big shock. The Fed didn’t create that (though it was irresponsibly loose in years preceding the shock, in my view).
when you consider that we had to print $5 trillion to get that, it does look pretty bad to me.
It looks bad to you because it’s another piece of evidence the economy is falling apart, a fake economy held together by government spending and “printing”.
“Ponzi Economy” or “Ponziconomy” for short.
Funny how, over time, the old 2% ceiling has now been accepted as the Fed’s target and is kneaded into being accepted as an average. Next steps are getting it accepted as a bottom and then raise that up.
Sounds crazy. Just crazy enough to work. Headline reads…
“We need CPI > 2% or we are failing as a nation! What are you doing to help your country?”
Giving raises to my employees on the first of February. Also, giving notices to our tenants that rents will going up on the first of April. Just been informed by vendors that most materials will see increases on Feb 10 or so. Some vendors posting 38 week lead times for higher end windows. I sent out notices to customers three weeks ago announcing increases in my rates to them.
Even the dems I know are calling this Venezuela.
Somebody tell me how this ends well. It won’t.
When I ordered my home audio sub-woofers ten months ago (engineered & made in Florida) they were $2,000 per unit.
Recently, that has been changed to $2,500 per.
I really enjoy them and am glad I did not wait longer to pull the trigger and buy ’em.
The Bob who quote is perfect: “… most materials will see increases.”
Wolf could you do an article if you believe the price of oil will handicap anything the FED does moving forward?
Thank you as always.
By now I think this is all done on purpose. These people playing monetary Lords, are either complete idiots or crooks. In my view the later is more likely to be the truth.
I was thinking how did we get to the place that a Fed chairman can blow up the world by one bad sentence. But it is what you get when you play God and leverage up the world. But maybe that’s what you have to do when you are in fourth quarter of reserve currency game.
Read somewhere that under the old way of how FED measured inflation, we are well at 11% or higher YoY. Wolf, would you happen to have those numbers?
If looking at real estate, especially in SoCal, one can only dream about inflation at 5% YoY, definitely in the double digits.
The real inflation on the ground is at least 20% plus. Manipulated govt metric is 7% plus I guess.
Good news, growth is strong, the Fed won’t be raising rates. The markets get it. Those comps are going to disappear, inflation is a moving target, pretty soon it stops moving or it falls.
is this for real?
“The Cause can not be the Solution. In fact, and nearly always, the solution is 180 degrees from the Cause.”
Johnson’s Razor
This is dumb. Of course the FED will be raising rates, but it will be woefully late and insignificant. But to say they won’t be raising at all if foolish. Will you be back here to eat your words in March?
We have a slowing economy
Just got my SoCal electric bill and even though we used virtually the same number of kilowatts it was 12.75% higher than last month. Must be the benefit of solar and wind?
It’s transitory.
…..
Next time it will be even higher!!! I promise
– Pow Team
Why should Powell care? Like James Cagney’s Cody Jarrett character, he’s “made it ma, top of the world”. It’s nothing but rainbow for Jerome from here out. When he retires the money will flow into his pockets. Powell is taking care of the only people who count.
By the way, He’s tearing his hair out in that cartoon because one of the maids showed him the price of caviar.
Just wait until the IRS makes their tax adjustments. Every Gov’t bureau will increase “fees” too, but they are not technically taxes.
Still it all comes out of the pocket doesn’t it.
But the Fed says it did all this ZIRP and QE
to *support* the economy. Is it possible things don’t work the way the Fed claims?
They’re “supporting” their bank accounts. They were frontrunning Wall St., day trading on their own future policies. They were using the US Treasury – the money of the people – to amass fantastic personal fortunes. There has never been a greater level of corruption. This is treason, and should be treated as such. Powell should be removed from office IMMEDIATELY. Instead, this corrupt-to-the-core Cadaver In Chief, has nominated him for reelection. He likes what he sees.
The DOW is up for the week, erasing the entirety of the losses. Weimar Boy Powell is a gutless, yellow-bellied coward. He is one of the weakest human beings we have ever seen in power. I bet his handshake is like a cold, wet noodle.
Day isn’t over bud. Markets have been moving to the opposite of the open every afternoon.
B of A called for 7 rate hikes this morning. Don’t give up on the Fed as an inflation fighter just yet. Employment is going to remain near a maximum for quite a while as far as I can tell, gives them a lot of room to act.
Day’s over now. Finished green
Multiple Wall St banks recently lifted their predictions for fed funds rates this year and next. Looks like 1.5-2% this year and 2.5-3% next would not be a big shock to investors now.
Maybe the FOMC’s forward guidance dot plot will reflect this at the next meeting or they may take another couple of meetings to catch up. As long as inflation and jobs reports stay hot, this tightening of forward guidance could continue for many months.
Next up is the Jan jobs report next week.
5 to 7 rate hikes, are these ppl high, there will be no meaningful rate hikes, what’s these banks angle on this malarkey, their selling garbage & this is there sales pitch
Powell is doing what is best for him and his friends personally.
DC
Now tell us how you really feel
Wow, this is some scary stuff! Higher prices, smaller containers, hard to get items. This spike seems like it was a sudden knock on the door. Is there a true genuine fix to this mess? The last chart really hits home.
Dominos pizza said they are getting hit with higher input prices. They said they will keep their $7.99 pizza on the menu. But it will only have 6 slices instead of 8 and they will put less topping on.
That sounds like 25% inflation to me.
People are foolish ,spent stimulus,now rents due student loans ,soon too stock market down. Stopped at a quick trip store delivery driver and clerk discussing buying more stock , 9% correction is a bounce then higher ,maybe 2-3 weeks ,afterward flush your money goodbye
Stopped at a quick trip store delivery driver and clerk discussing buying more stock , 9% correction is a bounce then higher ,maybe 2-3 weeks ,afterward flush your money goodbye.
Ridiculous!
I want to know what the shoe shine boys says,
Uh oh, now there’s a “stealth omicron”. Booga booga!
The beat goes on….I just received 3 postcards in the mail today from real estate investment companies wanting to by my rental home.
Land grab is still on.
No grab, just trolling for suckers
If people DCA’d into low-cost index funds and Bitcoin for the past two years, they would come out way ahead of inflation… even with the recent Bitcoin dip. I have little sympathy for savers (cash hoarders) and people who blow all of their money on frivolous things. Your actions (or inaction in the case of savers) have consequences. Understand what the Fed is doing and play it accordingly. Some great deals out there right now!
people like you are what’s wrong with this country.
Sucker he front runs the market -wake up bought a farm with his Bitcoin investment did he let u in on it hahaha
wtf?
Slightly off topic but in the vein of income being eaten by the abyss, I’ve been seeing many posts on the WallStreetBets type forums of people complaining that they booked big gains last year, rolled them into new speculative positions that just got wiped out in the last few weeks, and now it’s about time to pay last year’s capital gains taxes on the gains that just got vaporized. Ouch!
They say you can’t fix “stupid”.
‘asks him about the impact of inflation on regular Americans’
Probably Mr. Powell’s vocabulary doesn’t include ‘regular’ Americans. When a WP reporter asked the impact on lower income groups, he mumbled and then blurted out ‘ some (?) of the socio-economic groups will bear more pain
Fed in denial of several things including increasing inflation#, loss of purchasing power of US$ inspite of wage increase, their responsibility in creating and increasing the wealth & income inequality, unlike any time in the recent past!
Fed has NO credibility left any way. His answers will be ‘wishy-washy’ in contrast to Greenspan’s conflicting,confusing (apparently his intention apparently) and incoherent answers!
The indexes ended green after zooming up in the last hour of the trade day. Guess they are fron running the ‘end of the month’ cash contribution- inflow to the pension funds! They also required by law, to re-balance 60-40 between stocks and bonds!
Mr Mkt has his own mind. Absolutely NO sound fundamentals to stay invested or add more cash, unless buying for hedges! wait n See!
yeah, once the algos are triggered, that’s what happens. algo trading should be made illegal.
Let’s re cap what Fed has done
The Fed’s actions have repeatedly led to adverse outcomes throughout history despite the best of intentions.
In the early 70’s it was the “Nifty Fifty” stocks,
Then Mexican and Argentine bonds a few years after that
“Portfolio Insurance” was the “thing” in the mid -80’s
Dot.com anything was a great investment in 1999
Real estate has been a boom/bust cycle roughly every other decade, but 2007 was a doozy
Today, it’s real estate, FAANNGT, debt, credit, private equity, SPAC’s, IPO’s, “Meme” stocks…or rather…”everthing.”
–
Now the 3rd largest ‘everything’ bubble of the 21st century is staring at them! Do Mr. Powell has ‘intestinal fortitude’ to do what’s right? Don’t hold your breath!
Great stuff Wolf but fed clearly has had no interest in protecting purchasing power as long as they inflate equity owners, they care most about bailing out owners which casts great doubt on NY expectation of tightening, they react like an unlaid teen when liquidity shows any sign of waning, so you can still make 15% buying agg commodities as they have no real intention of tightening, it’s not even clear they’d allow balance sheet roll offs, they will just keep amassing treasuries & real estate debt, they have no credibility and have adhered themselves into a corner,p no palatable way out.
Less than a year ago, inflation was 2%.
And over the last 10 years up to today including the surge over the last year, inflation averaged (geometric mean) <2.2% per year.
The 5 year breakeven inflation rate is below 3% while the 10 year breakeven inflation rate is below 2.5%.
There seems to be a lot of recency bias in people's expectations from the Fed. Extrapolating from the recent period of disinflation over the last decade and low to moderate inflation in the decades prior to that to the current period of high and accelerating inflation might not be prudent.