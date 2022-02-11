On-Time Rent Payments Sag amid Massive Spike in Rents

I mean, who would have thought?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
How have on-time rent collections been doing in this era of spiking rents? Across the 100 largest markets in the US, in multifamily buildings the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments jumped by 12% year-over-year. The median asking rent for two-bedroom rents jumped by 14%. In 34 cities, asking rents spiked by 15% to 28% year-over-year.
Turns out, there is a perplexing deterioration of on-time rent payments that started in mid-2019 and has continued through the end of 2021, interrupted only by the months when the big stimulus checks – not the little one – went out that allowed more households to make timely rent payments.
Only 92% of renter households had made their rent payment for December by the end of December, the lowest percentage since April 2019, down from 93.8% in December 2020, and down from 95.9% in December 2019.
What stands out is the down-trend over those 33 months, interrupted by the months when the big stimulus checks poured into household coffers.
What also stands out is that the $600 stimmies that went out at the end of December 2020 and in January 2021 didn’t cut it, in terms of rents. They were likely used to deal with the credit-card hangover from holiday essentials.
Most of the eviction bans have now ended, but rent-and-landlord-support programs by various government entities to deal with the eviction bans, and the end of eviction bans, are still going on. This came on top of the now-ended flows of free money via extra unemployment benefits, PPP loans, stimulus checks, and other programs.
This data is based on actual rent collections from 11.8 million market-rate apartments in multifamily buildings (not single-family rentals) that are managed by corporate landlords. These apartments house about one quarter of the total 44 million renter households in the US.
This special pandemic-era rent-collection tracker was provided by the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), based on data from companies that sell property-management software to larger landlords. This rent collection data does not include mom-and-pop operations, single-family rentals, subsidized affordable units, privatized military housing units, and student housing.
“While the tracker is intended to serve as an indicator of resident financial challenges, it is also intended to track the recovery as well, including the effectiveness of government stimulus and subsidies,” the NMHC said. But the trend has been worsening.
Many of these apartments are in expensive urban centers, offer glitzy amenities, and cater to young people with good incomes and to empty-nesters with good incomes, following an apartment-tower construction boom in those areas. So tenants are not necessarily the down-trodden.
Massive rent increases anyone?
This rent collection trend comes amid a massive surge in market rents in many cities. Across the 100 largest markets in the US, in multifamily buildings – many of them managed by the very landlords in the above rent collection data – the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments jumped by 12% year-over-year. In 34 cities, asking rents spiked by 15% to 28% year-over-year.
Those are massive increases. A 20% increase of a $2,000 rent payment means the household must come up with $400 per month more just to spend on rent.
Some of them are big expensive cities, such as Boston, Miami, Austin, and New York. Others are in smaller cities with much lower rents where renters now get raked over the coals.
The whole list of those cities and their rent increases are in my open letter to Powell: Dear Mr. Fed Chair Powell Sir, Rents Are Blowing Out and People are Hurting. The winner was Fresno, CA, where the media asking rent for 1-BR apartments spiked by 28% year-over-year, and by 41% in two years:
Could there be a relationship between these stunning rent increases and the deteriorating timeliness of rent payments across the universe of 11.8 million renters in apartment buildings?
Lacking data to prove it, my gut tells me that when rents are raised this sharply, and when rents already constitute a large part of the household budget, then there are going to be issues. These rent increases cannot just be brushed aside. Even in households where pay went up 6%, a 20% rent increase is a tough nut to crack. And a larger portion of tenants appear to be falling behind.
Rents are going to be crashing. They are way too high already.
Supply and demand…..maybe if more people who can’t afford rent move in with friends with space.
Have seen that quite a lot already.
If you look at Wolf’s past housing reports, Newark, NJ had one of the biggest rent increases nationally. Now it has given almost all of those increases back. What goes up, must come down. The money just isn’t there in peoples’ paychecks.
Once house prices start falling, all of those people subsidizing their renters while riding out the bubble increases will be rushing to the exits. This includes all of the short term rentals which sit largely vacant. It was worth it when prices were rising, not so much when they’re falling. All of this will put heavy pressure on not only purchase prices, but rents.
Household formation stats cratered in the wake of the 2008 implosion and they will again in the wake of genius moves like 40% rent spikes in places like Fresno (even with remote working growth, a 40% hike in agricultural Fresno is just idiotic and will be undone by implosion 2.0 in household formation (ie, people will be compelled to room together/leave Fresno)).
At a national level, a similar, parallel development is the absolute gutting of birth rates…when people are seeing home prices/rents spike and their incomes lag far behind/cease, they stop reproducing…just like rats in a stress filled, overcrowded lab maze.
If people are so financially stressed that they have stopped screwing, ratifying absurd rent hikes via new household formation is the last thing likely to be sustained.
Rents can only come down to where there is still some profit to be made. Since most apartments go merry go round ownership to other investors, those new investors cant bring prices down much because the purchased at the top of the market. They will have to go bankrupt and that is the fastest way back to slum lords. The only possible solution is wages need to catch up asap before things get worse.
You are correct that buyers overpaid for the properties since after all, we are in a mania. It was made possible by a flood of cheap money and the lowest aggregate credit standards, ever.
So yes, many will eventually end up going bankrupt, the property will be auctioned at a (much) lower price, and a new landlord can then make money at lower rents. However, it may (likely IMO) be financed at higher rates.
There is little prospect of wages catching up to rents, absent a declining real estate market. I live in metro ATL, in one of the better municipalities, paying about $2,000 for a 2BR in a complex which opened in 2019.
According to the prior articles on this site, the average rent in ATL for a 2BR is slightly below mine, something like 5%.
I’m not sure what area is defined as “metro ATL” in the survey but whatever it is, there is no possibility of the typical person being able to afford this kind of rent longer term. It’s not like the median household income here is anywhere near enough to sustain it. I can only guess that people are already doubling or tripling up to cover it. That’s what I see in my complex, often. Either that, or they pay an outsized proportion of their income.
ATL isn’t even considered a high-priced market. It’s no longer cheap but only somewhat above the national median.
“The only possible solution is wages need to catch up asap before things get worse.”
Given the history of the last 20 years, I’m betting on the slumlords.
No “Fresno Economic Miracle” has occurred that could possibly support 40% rent hikes.
Idiot buyers paid idiot prices and are now desperate to pass the consequences onto their renters…who almost certainly will not/cannot ratify such spikes (they will room together or leave).
Those idiot buyers/landlords have an appointment in BK court.
It feels like consumers/renters are on borrowed time in this economy. Stimulus, ZIRP, and QE brought the home team back to tie it up in the bottom of the 9th (Q1 2020). Who knows many extra innings there are, but the away team wins this game at some point.
If this keeps up, living in a van down by the river will be a status symbol.
It already is. Check out #vanlife forums online. Some decked out Sprinter vans are over $100,000. That’s more than I paid for my first house.
I could have bought 5 houses
Maybe that’s why van prices increased more than any other vehicle type!
Not quite down by the the river, but RVs are popping up in driveways around Huntsville, AL, plugged into water and electricity, where parents are parking kids or their parents. Even if you could afford to add on it would take 1 1/2 to 2 years just to get a room added.
Are there rent increase maximums in most of these cities? Does the past 2 year period have any effect on these maximums? Retribution on past renters that differed or are catching could be an ominous foretell of things to come, but will they last? Sounds like a two edged sword.
I guess one reason for people getting late with their rents, is when inflation on other goods, smashes through their disposable income.
Food,phones,more important
Agree, and it’s going to be a factor in house debt slaves – I mean home owners – making their mortgage payments too.
Almost every week for the past year, there has been an article in my local paper about some “DYFK Capital Management LLC” buying out an apartment complex for 50% more than the selling price just 2-3 years earlier.
This is gonna be a bloodbath.
A very similar situation happened after WW2 for a very different reason. Truman set up a nationwide system of rent control boards that had to approve EVERY single increase in rent. Senators were filibustering (real filibusters back then) to force the rent control board to loosen up, and finally it was eliminated. Rents didn’t skyrocket after that, because mass-produced cheap housing developments finally caught up with the demand.
The big difference now is that the bankers have tied up all sides of the package. No way out. Levittowns can’t be built because all the supplies are locked up, and existing houses have all been bought up by the hedge funds.
Does the on-time rent payment decline portend a corporate bankruptcy wave and a resultant bank write-off episode?
And if the tide drops further, which corporations and finance providers are “swimming without a suit?”
Just trying to gauge the magnitude of “systemic risk” associated to this data…
Just in the nick of time…I think we will see the 40 year mortgage launched as the new industry standard to keep realtor commissions, house prices property taxes, rents, and the like propped up higher. The government is not going to allow any major price deflation in house prices this time around. Look at the auto industry…they have trucks that sell for $100K, but hey you can get an 8 year car loan to afford it!
I hope your real life experience accelerates during these troubling times.
Comments that claim rents will fall are amusing. Rents will keep rising instead. The folks who are behind on rent will be evicted and some of them will become homeless, some will start doing two jobs, some will downsize and some will get help from Govt., section 8, low cost housing etc. Govt. in one way or the other will take care of the folks who are behind. But rents will never drop. Fed and Govt. will not let that happen, anymore because it will affect the rich asset holders net worth.
Also keep in mind that its not just the property prices that are up, insurance, taxes, labor, construction cost, material cost, electricity cost, water cost, gas cost, plumber, gardener, cleaner, maintenance cost, everything is up and still rising. None of these are falling due to inflation, and all this cost will be passed on to the tenants.
“Comments that claim rents will fall are amusing. Rents will keep rising instead.”
What’s amusing is when people like you pipe off without even paying attention to Wolf’s expert charts and analysis. Not only will rents fall, they already have in many of the places where they spiked. Go back and read his articles instead of laughing foolishly with egg all over your face.
Maby that’s Not Egg ?
Per Wolf:
“Rents didn’t spike in all cities…In Newark, rents plunged 25% year-over-year, but just back to normal from the ridiculous peak a year ago when landlords got drunk with the notion that Manhattanites who could work from home would flee to Newark, and so they jacked up their asking prices to fleece those Manhattanites, and it didn’t work. Now rents are back where they’d been in 2019.
Milwaukee -16.7%
Richmond -12.6%
Minneapolis -8.5% …”
And on and on. The point is, rents can and do easily fall. Greedy landlords are going to get screwed, blued and tattooed. It doesn’t matter what they owe, what matters is what the market will bear.
Of course they can fall,,, and since it is ALL OPM
(( other suckers money )) it follows that it can all be tax loss carry forwards that will, somehow, allow all future profits to be tax free
OR, some such deal where the ”investors” get to take their losses against their current income, thus paying no taxes, etc., etc.
And then WE the PEONs will step in and cover the fatcats ”theoretical losses” anyway, eh
Hey Wolf,
Would you have historical data that shows mortgage or rent costs per income over the last 100 years or so? I am curious to see if, in the realm of percentages, if we have ever been here before. Thanks for all that you do! I remember the late 70’s was rough on my parents. They worked one full time job and one part time job each to afford the inflation. They both were skilled laborers in the rust belt before it was rusty.
Careful with that, some of the people who are struggling with rent for their own apartment right now, would have been sharing 5-10th floor walk-up rooms in firetrap tenement houses in city slums 100-120 years ago…
1. In swamp area, moratoriums are placed for too much rent raises. Most counties placed ~3% not more than that.
2. Poor house-lords have a hard time living with inflation and property taxes. Property means it has to be kept proper.
3. If drug lords come together to fix the prices, its called a cartel. Don’t worry, if you are bank, then they call you fed. If you are oil producing nation, they call you OPEC.
4. Dont worry about the fed rates. Worry about the traffic jams in the major arterial roadways by the big mutha tuckers.
5. If you are concerned with obesity? Fast during the coming food shortages.
6. Oil will hit $100 soon. Anyway its only $70 now because the value of money is so low.
7. Rookies are not going to invade. They will do peaceful voting and annex the parts they need. Ballot box is stronger than a StugIII
8. I was very charitable today. Gave $10 to a panhandler outside the liquor store. God Bless my good heart.
Back in the 70s, while going to school, a wino asked me for 25 cents so he could get “straightened out”. I gave him the quarter simply because he told me the truth!
CP:
#6. Oil (WTI and Brent) is over $90/bbl now, not $70.
=are in my open letter to Powell=
Is it a proper thing to do – to look heavenward and start questioning Our Lord of Easy Money ?
Especially now, when He is about to raise rates by Earth-shattering 0.00000001% ?
Because the answer will be,as usual, deafening silence.
The one and only exception to this rule happened just once.Adonai provided THE ultimate answer:
“For my Thoughts are not your Thoughts, neither are your Ways my Ways,” declares the Lord.
“As the Heavens are higher than the Earth, so are my Ways higher than your Ways and my Thoughts than your Thoughts.”
Amen.
“The rent is too damn high!”
Who should set the rents…. And to whom are they accountable?
Who guards the guards?
The left-wing progressive solution: enact another eviction moratorium! That will solve the crisis.
Every single move politicians make leads to worse and worse outcomes. We need to shrink the size of the government by 2/3. It’s gotten much, much too large. This doesn’t have to be accomplished by firing anybody, it just eliminates positions permanently as people retire and leave through attrition.
1) Larry Summers : there is no need to raise interest today, do it in March.
2) US 10Y minus DET 10Y = 1.6%, in March, after the hike : 2.1%, on the way to 3.5% – 4%. Gravity with Germany will pull them together.
3) US 10 – US 2Y = 0.4%. After raising interest rate by 0.5% : a minus 0.10%. That signal recession. The old signals are defective.
4) Hiking, while providing enough liquidity might prevent recession.
5) JP will ram inflation by raising rates, but liquidity will keep it alive with negative rates.
6) JJ need inflation for higher tax collection, negative dividends and debt reduction in real terms.
7) Smallness thrive on higher interest rates. Cut debt, collect more taxes.
8) Zero rates are good for perks and buybacks.
9) JJ lox economy.