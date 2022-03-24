Retail Vacancy on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile More Than Doubles from Pre-Pandemic Levels

Among the tenants that decided not to re-open their stores along the Mag Mile were Macy’s, Uniqlo, and the Gap.
The retail vacancy rate along the Magnificent Mile, a well-known shopping district in downtown Chicago, was 9.3 percent in the fourth quarter, according to CoStar data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield.
That’s up from 5.9 percent a year earlier and nearly triple the 3.3 percent rate in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The skyrocketing vacancy rate in the area compares to Chicago’s overall vacancy rate, which actually has improved, to 9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, from 9.3 percent the previous year and 9.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The retail vacancy rate had increased throughout Chicago, as it did in most cities, as a result of Covid-related restrictions that forced retailers to close their stores – many permanently. But while the overall Chicago market, in terms of vacancy, has rebounded, that hasn’t been the case along the Mag Mile. The culprits: rents and crime.
Retail space along the 2.8 million-square-foot shopping district that sits along North Michigan Avenue averaged $94.14/sf at the end of last year, according to Cushman. The area historically has been a luxury shopping area. Among its tenants: Nordstrom, Patek Philippe, Hugo Boss and Hermes. The area’s rents compare with the $19.15/sf average for the city overall. Most retailers – outside of those in the luxury category – would be reluctant to pay Mag Mile rents.
Among the tenants that decided not to re-open their stores along the Mag Mile were Macy’s, which closed its location at 835 North Michigan, where it had leased 170,000 sf; Uniqlo, which closed its 61,000-sf store at 830 North Michigan; and the Gap, which closed its 49,000-sf store at 555 North Michigan.
The Gap’s departure has had a negative impact on a CMBS transaction that holds a $55.46 million loan against 555 and 545 North Michigan. The loan, securitized through Hamlet Securitization Trust, 2020-CRE1, has been transferred to special servicing because it’s expected to default. When it was underwritten in 2017, the expectation was that rents in the area would climb to $123 and the space void created by Gap’s expected departure would quickly be filled.
The Mag Mile has been plagued by increasing crime and a sharp decline in foot traffic caused by an increasing office vacancy rate. The number of crime complaints in Chicago was 8 percent higher in 2021 than 2020 and the number of crime complaints made during the first few months of this year already was 34 percent greater than all of 2021, according to Chicago Police Department data compiled by BofA Securities’ CMBS research team. So far this year, robbery, for instance, was up 10 percent from last year and thefts were up a staggering 61 percent.
Meanwhile, the area has seen a drop in office workers, which reduces foot traffic. Kastle Systems this week reported that Chicago’s actual office occupancy rate was only 34.6 percent. That’s up 1.1 percentage points from the previous week. And it compares with Chicago’s formal 20.3 percent vacancy rate for the fourth quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield. That was up from 16.4 percent a year earlier.
Community leaders are making efforts to address the issues. A panel formed by Chicago’s Urban Land Institute recently made several proposals to revive the Mag Mile after noting that Chicago’s sales tax revenue for the zip code that includes the shopping district saw a 23 percent decline in 2020. The panel’s proposal was first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business.
It suggested that the Chicago Police Department should increase its presence in the area, recommended the installation of more security cameras and the launching of a media campaign to convince potential shoppers that the area was safe.
The panel also suggested that developing a plaza for entertainment purposes would encourage more traffic to the area. The proposed site for the plaza would be the Department of Water Management's service yard and the firehouse, south of 835 North Michigan Ave., right along the Chicago River.
Bad news for the smash and grab thieves !
I wonder if there are reliable metrics for vacancy rates of Houses and Condos, just like there are for malls.
That will help figure out how many houses are owned purely for investment and not for shelter.
They will just move out toward the suburbs.
I’m surprised it hasn’t dropped even further… everyone remembers seeing that looting in particular on television & web. Not just once, but several times over.
Couldn’t pay me enough to go there and a few other major cities without seeing cops on every corner.
I think they have years before it returns to what it was, if ever.
People who are not rich need free places to live. We need to pass a law immediately that anyone who needs a place to live can move into any empty retail space! As a bonus, people living in these spaces can sell stuff since it’s zoned for retail.
So they want to launch “a media campaign to convince potential shoppers that the area was safe.” Well, it’s not, and engaging in a propaganda campaign to suggest otherwise won’t make it more safe. The VAT-like 10.25% sales tax in Chicago doesn’t help retail, either.
the launching of a media campaign to convince potential shoppers that the area was safe.
Yeah Right……
I have friends that owned a condo on Michigan Avenue. The last time they were there, they said the streets were pretty much empty. The shoppers were no where to be found — and they didn’t want to go out, especially after dark. They had the condo for many years, but recently sold it at a substantial loss.
Also, during this pandemic/crime spree, Lawry’s The Prime Rib (just off Michigan on Ontario) closed permanently. They blamed the permanent closure on Covid-19, but they’re still open in Beverly Hills, Dallas and Las Vegas.
I always looked forward to going there when I was in Chicago, but I can’t really say I’ll miss it because I have no plans to visit Chicago again anyway — for the same (real) reason Lawry’s is permanently closed.
You should lookup spring break in Miami on the news. It looks like a lawless city in the third world.
Retail crime has reached the level where consumers are opting out of luxury goods because it is dangerous to wear nice clothes or jewelry, or shop in the more expensive stores. This crime spree has been evolving and has relocated from the now closed malls to the luxury stores.
I’m not surprised by any of this and could see it coming for years. Stopped going to the malls alone a few years ago, it was scary, and that included the employees. The landlords wanted to squeeze out the last dime and they squeezed out the customers instead.
I expect luxury brands to take a big hit while the chaos continues. It’s not just the American infrastructure that looks bad now, it’s Americans too.
Petunia I see what you’re saying regarding ostentatious luxury and shopping for luxury goods in malls or other high-risk environments.
But some people are always wired with a need to feel superior to others, so Luxury won’t go away – it can still be bought online and used at home.
From some things I’ve read, it sounds like Luxury also went underground in 1950s-1970s Western Europe, when socialism was all the rage (more so than today even) and wealth had to be enjoyed privately lest it be a target of public outrage or government confiscation… (Also true in Communist Europe as well?)
And in the meantime, Asians have never looked better and Europeans too.
The leaders of these cities just DON’T SEE the non enforcement of the law and the ramifications.
Great cities built by engineers, tradesmen, great architects……..are flirting with vast vacancies and decay. Imagine the upkeep required of these structures, and now the money is shut off….the necessary repairs and upkeep postponed.
Shame on the “leaders” who did the easy thing for them…..and the WRONG thing for the cities, the people in the cities, and the nation.
Yeah… I have watched the City Council of New Orleans focus their attentions on non-smoking bars, restaurants, and casinos… and then on Confederate statues. Meanwhile the crime is getting so out of control that criminals are shooting up parades.
New Orleans has exactly two industries worth mentioning… shipping and tourism. Ship owners could care less about crime… but tourists???
I read the NOLA news and it is even worse than a few years ago. Now it seems to have migrated north to Baton Rouge as well.
The City of St. Louis competes with New Orleans for the murder capital of the US, and for the top 25 in the world. Of course it has a mayor who wants to defund the police and a Circuit Attorney who won’t prosecute violent crime. However, with much fanfare the Board of Aldermen just passed a groundbreaking ordinance requiring restaurants to list water, milk and juice above sugary soda on their beverage menus, supposedly to encourage people to make healthier drink choices. Nevermind that milk and juice aren’t exactly healthy choices. Meanwhile while you’re drinking your healthy beverages you can watch the carjackings and drive-by shootings through the restaurant window.
I was running low on fuel in a Ryder truck while traveling across the country and had to stop in East St. Louis. It was dusk, and I had to go inside the stop and rob to pay for the fuel. I remember the vibe was screaming ***DANGER***. I had never even heard of the place before that day. I was happy once the tank was filled and I was back in the truck with it running again.
Defund-the-police-bite-butt-itis.
Man, the whole Western World is dissolving. Up here in frigid Canada we have many strip malls showing brown paper behind windows as well (the Smart Centres). It’s hard not to be anticipating some more bad news when you see the rate at which these news are coming down the pike… Locking our mortgage to fixed on another note…
But the cost of living is skyrocketing. Something’s not adding up, is it?
This is what pandering and soft-on-crime DA’s leads to.
Thanks smash-and-grabbers. You ruined a nice thing and no, insurance companies don’t pay for it all.
Crime went up and they want to launch a media campaign that the area is safe 💀💀💀
You can’t fix stupid
Re-fund the Police?
That’s what these big cities have all said quietly needs to happen. But, the problem with that is the police won’t stop much crime due to possible legal repercussions on them personally and the Police Departments can’t find new recruits worth a damn.
I’m not sure what the solution should be to resolve the problem.
But it is a disservice to trick people into visiting an unsafe area.
“Blackstone looking for NYC office space as it plans major expansion.”
Winners and losers. And look who did so well.
Fed fails to stand to their post and do their duties…
Cui sciebant?
Cui bono?
“thefts were up a staggering 61 percent.”
I wonder how many of those thefts were ‘smash and grab.’ We’re heading back to a pre-Piggly Wiggly model (Piggy Wiggly innovated the ability for customers to do their own shopping and then pay at an exit cashier). Soon, the customer will have to ask a clerk for a sample an item before purchasing, because of not having direct access. Just like the ‘old days.’
We’re returning to the wild west (save for online shopping). I wonder if some vendors will go strictly online. Think of it.
Our local Ace Hardware has now locked up the public bathrooms because of theft and bans hoodies and sunglasses! And I live in a very rural area.
Japan, anyone?
Australia?
Unfortunately I hope things get so bad in the USA that people have to take real action to solve the problems by kicking out worthless politicians and DA’s that are more interested in pushing their perverted political bent and never, ever let them back in again, but that assumes people in the USA are smart enough and willing enough to take the time and effort to do so.
How many times have you heard about”Japan’s lost decade”?
How about “America’s lost forever year?” Is there anything in the USA that has improved over the past year?
Well compared to the USA, Japan is doing quite well thank you.
And Australia?
Australia is heaven compared to the crap going on in the USA despite our high prices and previous strict lock downs.
Just stay away though. We don’t want you or need you.
Retail stores closing is partly due to the online shopping effect
My wife almost never goes out shopping anymore. She buys 90% of everything online. Even groceries now. We signed up with free shipping from Amazon, Walmart, and shoprunner. When Walmart groceries delivery is out of something is when she actually goes will go to a competing store to find the item.
Seriously….we have 1 to 3 packages or delivery boxes at our house everyday. Our recycle bin, which is big, is not big enough. It is full by day 5 of each week.