Mortgage Rates Are Rising Much Faster than Treasury Yields. What’s the Deal?

Is this spread heading to what happened in the 1970s and 1980s when the Fed battled blow-out inflation?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate tracks the 10-year Treasury yield, running roughly in parallel but higher. It tracks the 10-year yield because the average 30-year mortgage gets paid off in just under 10 years, either through the sale of the home, or through a refi. But they don’t move in lockstep, and the difference between the two – the spread – has been widening sharply, with mortgage rates suddenly rising much faster than the 10-year yield.
The US Treasury 10-year yield has shot up since the Fed made its infamous “pivot” in the fall of 2021, from willfully ignoring and assiduously brushing off the incredibly spiking inflation to actually acknowledging, even if tepidly at first, its existence and persistence.
Back in August 2021, the 10-year yield was still at around 1.3%. Today it’s 2.34%, having gained 1.03 percentage points in seven months. Over the same period, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as tracked by Freddie Mac, jumped by 1.55 percentage points, from 2.87% to 4.42%:
The chart above shows what happened during the March 2020 chaos, when the Fed cut its policy rates to near 0% and announced a huge QE program which caused the 10-year Treasury yield (green line) to plunge, while mortgage rates just continued their methodical decline that lasted through December 2020.
That decline in mortgage rates was kicked off in late November 2018, when Powell, getting hammered on a daily basis by Trump, caved and communicated that the Fed would soon stop tightening.
At the time, inflation was below the Fed’s target, and the Fed was hiking rates that were already above CPI and it was reducing its balance sheet at a rate of about $50 billion a month (QT). Housing was getting hit, and stocks were tanking, and Trump, who’d taken ownership of the Dow, had had it.
The fact that the 10-year yield plunged in March 2020 while mortgage rates were only slowly declining caused the spread between the two to blow out. It maxed out at the end of April at 2.73 percentage points.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate continued to drop until it hit a historic low in December 2020 of 2.66%.
But the 10-year Treasury yield had started rising four months before mortgage rates started rising, bouncing off its historic low of 0.55% in August, causing the spread between the two to narrow. By December 2020, when mortgage rates had hit their low point, the 10-year Treasury yield had risen to 0.9%. And the spread continued to narrow into 2021.
Part of what contributed to the very low mortgage rates in 2021 was the narrow spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 30-year mortgage rates. At the time, it ran in the range between about 1.3 percentage points and 1.6 percentage points.
But in January 2022, the spread suddenly started widening, with mortgage rates rising much faster than Treasury yields. As of the latest weekly mortgage rate, the spread has reached 1.81 percentage points, after having hit 2.09 percentage points in early March. Note the increasing volatility of the spread:
Long-term patterns show just how much the spread can widen. The massive widening in March 2020 and during the Financial Crisis occurred because the Fed aggressively pushed down Treasury yields while mortgage rates lagged.
But in era between the mid-1970s and the mid-1980s, the Fed was aggressively pushing up Treasury yields to battle the markets with massive rate hikes. And mortgage rates in 1980 — like today — were running ahead of the 10-year Treasury yield as lenders were trying to deal with inflation. Eventually, Treasuries caught up, and then there were massive rate cuts, followed by more massive rate hikes, followed by massive rate cuts, and the spread blew out and shrank with huge volatility:
The current situation – an incredibly spiking inflation that the Fed is belatedly getting serious about – is much closer to the scenario of the 1970s and 1980s, than it is to the Financial Crisis and the March 2020 crisis. During the latter two, spreads widened because the Fed pushed down Treasury yields while mortgage rates lagged. Now the spread is widening because mortgage rates are running ahead and are rising faster than the 10-year yield. It’s likely that the spread will be very volatile, and potentially very wide for certain periods, with mortgage rates potentially outpacing Treasury yields by a wide margin during these periods, before Treasury yields catch up or mortgage rates back off.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I thing it’s reflecting that MBS tightening will be bigger than T-bond one in QT.
Meanwhile total Fed assets rose again by $8 billion this week after rising by $44 billion last week. So here we are speculating on QT in face of blatant money printing despite the untrustworthy Fed saying that it “MAY” consider QT in “FUTURE”.
All Jawboning with little actual action : 0.25% rate hike to control 8% inflation is a joke. Not to mention that inflation is measured by BLS with significant effort to misrepresent the real number that runs > 15%. God bless America.
Raj,
Garbage. I get so sick and tired of this ignorant, idiotic, or manipulative — you pick — BS.
1. For the week, total assets increased by $8 billion. For the entire 4-week period, the total amount of increase was $34 billion, or $8 billion a week. Why didn’t you show up and post this when the balance fell? Too painful, hahahaha?
2. The Fed buys securities to replace maturing securities. If it stops buying securities altogether, its balance sheet will decline, and that will be “Quantitative Tightening.” Coming soon.
3. You’re freaking clueless about the MBS, though I have pointed this out a gazillion times.
The Fed buys MBS in the To Be Announced (TBA) market, and the purchases take 2-3 months to settle, which is when the Fed books the purchases, so that what we see added to the balance sheet during the week was bought 2-3 months ago, so Nov-Jan. MBS come off the balance sheet via pass-through principal payments when mortgages are paid off or are paid down, and these pass-through principal payments speed up when rates fall, and they shrink when rates rise (fewer refis, like right now); but the Fed has to replace them, but they’re impossible to predict. And that’s why you see the jagged line in the balance sheet.
This is a good thing. Let’s hope it continues indefinitely.
I agree. Increase in rates will bring back some sanity to home prices in the real estate markets.
…or maybe not? Perhaps more and more people will start to hoard housing as a hedge against fiat?
It is the funds that are buying residential because it is so much better than commercial.
Corporate buyers may step up their buying as prices wobble.
They finance their acquisitions outside of conventional mortgage channels.
What you see in the headlines is about huge investors selling rental properties for billions of dollars to each other, with some trying to get out at the peak, and with others jumping with other people’s money.
Corporate buyers/REITS/funds are NOT buying individual houses that homeowners are trying to sell.
They’re buying entire portfolios of hundreds or thousands of already rented-out rental properties, for billions of dollars at a time, such as entire “build to rent” developments, or other massive portfolios of rental properties that are already rented out. They’re buying them from the homebuilders that built the build-to-rent developments (this is a HUGE thing now), and they’re buying portfolios of thousands of already-rented-out houses from big investors that are trying to get out.
On the bottom chart.
Looks like mortgage rate spreads at about 2.5% is gonna tank the market.
What is the significance of a 2.5 spread?
Lending party ended and GFC.
The feds sell MBS during QT, bond prices fall and rates go up. They are trying to drive rates up for a change.
The equity line that I had for years before I recently consolidated during a refinance was also tied to the 10-year yield. The loan couldn’t go below 4 percent, however there was no limit up.
Due to the low rates it stayed at 4 most of the time, but every once in it would go briefly over 4%.
Probably starting to happen right now for those equity line variable rates. I would imagine it will cause problems for those stuck with variable rate loans.
If a line was drawn for those type of loans it would be between the 10 and the 30 of the first Wolf chart with the same variability.
4%
Long way to go.
The Fed continues to pump. Bought $28,000 million mortgage backed securities this week.
“The beat goes on!”
b
Watching the money flows, the walk doesn’t even match the talk.
Brewski,
I get so sick and tired of this ignorant, idiotic, or manipulative — you pick — BS.
And, Ambrose Bierce, if you agree with Breski’s BS, you’re in the same ballpark.
1. For the week, total assets increased by $8 billion. For the entire 4-week period, the total amount of increase was $34 billion, or $8 billion a week. Why didn’t you show up and post this when the balance fell? Too painful, hahahaha?
2. The Fed buys securities to replace maturing securities. If it stops buying securities altogether, its balance sheet will decline, and that will be “Quantitative Tightening.” Coming soon.
3. You’re freaking clueless about the MBS, though I have pointed this out a gazillion times.
The Fed buys MBS in the To Be Announced (TBA) market, and the purchases take 2-3 months to settle, which is when the Fed books the purchases, so that what we see added to the balance sheet during the week was bought 2-3 months ago, so Nov-Jan. MBS come off the balance sheet via pass-through principal payments when mortgages are paid off or are paid down, and these pass-through principal payments speed up when rates fall, and they shrink when rates rise (fewer refis, like right now); but the Fed has to replace them, but they’re impossible to predict. And that’s why you see the jagged line in the balance sheet.
I am not a brilliant economist like you but can the explanation not be much much much simpler?
The driving force behind the mortgages are banks and lenders who want to make a buck. So any excuse to have the rate higher will be used immediately and when there is reason for lower rates, they will walk it slowly. We see the same thing with the gas-at-the-pump prices.
The driving force for the Fed and government is to spend as little as possible on interest . If rates are high, those bonds are sold and interest need to be payed to a third party. If rates are low, nobody except the Fed will buy them so all money stays in the system. And whatever the treasury has to pay the coupon clippers of the Fed does not matter since that money , the profit of the Fed, is returned to the treasury.
The Fed is so far beyond clueless that it smells like a mobster setup for the 1% elite at the expense of everyone else.
Our friend XiXi can’t wait to see how this is all going to end I’m telling ya.
IF he wants to displace the US…….and he probably does (Thucydidies Trap)…THE he would also want his currency to be THE CURRENCY.
The negative rates courtesy of the Fed may just be what turns the WORLD off on the dollar.
Let’s see what wonders The FED pull out of their massive bag of tricks.
Will it work though?
Yeah, don’t they call this Build Back Better? Don’t worry, be happy. Everything you have experienced the past 2 years is just “Transitory”.
If this is aimed at a certain political party then let me also remind you that In 2020 the government flooded the economy with $4,000,000,000,000 to anyone and everyone
Although, I will not let either party off the hook since both unilaterally voted for the move
So if the fed buys the MBS how is the spread set? Other buyers? Jumbos? I have no idea myself.
The market decides at what prices these MBS get bought (at what price do I want to buy those MBS?). Price determines yield. If they pay higher prices for those MBS, yields are lower. If they pay lower prices for those MBS (right now), yields are higher. Higher yields mean falling prices of MBS. In other words, MBS prices are falling faster than Treasury prices.
Th only thing Powell is serious about is creating hyperinflation which will spread to the rest of the world.
No doubt there will be ripples in the system after massive
pandemic spending and the inflationary blow back, and then the giant rug pull on spending due next fall. The 1800s were cattle, land and gold. Crypto is Beyond Gold, and Beyond Meat obsolesces cattle, and there are NFTs you can live in, virtually? Wonder what the mortgage spreads are?
I can’t wait for crypto gamblers like you to be completely wiped out.
Crypto is one big SCAM and PONZI SCHEME.
I remember when Bitcoin was US$100 in 2013, and I tried to buy it with my allowance, and when I used my dad’s credit card, the bank froze his card and he had to call them because his subscription payments were being rejected.
But when Bitcoin was at US$70,000 and rising, the banks suddenly found a way to allow payments?!
No worries, the latest soundbite from the FED today was “FED reserve official doesn’t think housing is headed for a crash.” These people are desperately trying to keep house prices and rents out of reach of the young, the working class, the poor and the elderly. Since when was the FED’s mandate to actively promote inflation?
In Canada I can get a 3 year 3.4% GIC, fully CDIC insured, guaranteed up to $100,000 principal and interest. I would not buy bonds at these low rates.
So what are the chances that home supply starts ratcheting up with supply chain issues easing and the pandemic winding down with construction finally starting to complete work while interest rates start skyrocketing.
Another 2013 housing trough in a few years?
Wolf’s article on unfinished new homes that are about to hit the market is a good one.
Wolf, do mortgage rates really follow the 10 year anymore, or just car payments? It seem to me that mortgages are tied to MBS manipulations (and CMBS) since the mortgage market is tied to MBS now unlike the 70s and 80s. It seems to me that the Fed support for MBS was the key in recent years in keeping the rates low for so long.
Look at the first chart.
It’s not that one “follows” the other. It’s that they’re running roughly in parallel (similar maturities, different structure, different risks). And there is a spread between them. And that spread is changing.
@ Wolf –
How is the thirty year mortgage rate set? What are the determinants of it?
Lenders decide.
Here in Canada, one can get a “two year mortgage” for 1.50% interest. Meanwhile, the savings rate at the Big 6 is on average 0.10% interest.
RE: The Fed belatedly following the newfound reality of higher inflation
It is in the nature of governmental institutions to be conservative with their public “faces” and pronouncements. What does it benefit the Fed to agree that inflation is here? If it tip-toes behind, it can still look wise and perspicacious even though it’s really benefiting from 20/20 hindsight.
“Is this spread heading to what happened in the 1970s and 1980s when the Fed battled blow-out inflation?”
Very possible. The likelihood will increase if inflation continues to increase, which is also likely.
The Fed appears to be hoping inflation will get under control with only modest intervention. That’s unlikely. And hope can be such a cruel, cruel thing.