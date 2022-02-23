Is 4% the “Magic Number” for Mortgage Rates to Prick the Housing Market (and Stocks)?

The Magic Number in 2018 was around 4.8%. In 2006, it was around 6%. But with today’s super-inflated home prices? Here are the signs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The average weekly contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances rose to 4.06 percent for the week ended February 18, the second week in a row above 4%, and the highest since July 2019, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today. The average rate for FHA-backed 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 4.09%.
So where is the magic number beyond which this super-inflated housing market starts to feel the pressure of higher mortgage rates?
But mortgage rates remain ridiculously low, in face of CPI inflation that has shot to 7.5% and is still being fueled by the Fed’s ongoing interest rate repression and QE – which makes this the most reckless Fed ever.
The “Magic Number” in 2018.
In the fall of 2018, as mortgage rates headed toward 5%, the housing market was beginning to wheeze, and stocks were spiraling down. The magic number at the time appears to have been about 4.8%, and when mortgage rates moved above it in September, all heck started breaking loose.
After the S&P 500 had dropped about 20% by December 24, 2018, and with the housing market weakening, Fed Chair Powell caved under Trump’s daily hammering and did the now infamous U-Turn.
However, back then in early 2019, inflation was below the Fed’s target, as measured by its yard stick “core PCE,” at 1.6%, and that provided Powell a fig leaf.
Now inflation is the worst in 40 years and spiraling higher, and “core PCE” inflation is 2.5 times the Fed’s target. It’s now inflation that is hammering Powell on a daily basis – him who’d made a fool of himself calling this monster he’d unleashed “temporary” when everyone already knew that it would spiral higher.
So where is the magic number this time beyond which the housing market starts to feel the pressure?
Mortgage applications to purchase a home have dropped sharply for three weeks in a row, coinciding with the surge in mortgage rates, and in the week ended February 18 reached lows briefly kissed in August 2021, and then during the lockdown, to enter the lower part of the range in 2019. The MBA’s index for purchase mortgage applications has now dropped by 28% from the January 2021 pandemic highs (data via Investing.com):
The “Magic Number” in 2006.
Not shown in the chart: Back during the peak of Housing Bubble 1, in January 2005, the MBA’s Purchase Mortgage Index had maxed out at 500 – twice today’s level – before it collapsed.
At that time, the Fed was in the middle of its rate-hike cycle, taking the federal funds rate from 1.0% in June 2004 to ultimately 5.25% by July 2006, which pushed the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate to 6.4%, at which time the housing market ever so slowly began to collapse.
The Nasdaq started heading lower in the summer of 2007, and little by little all heck broke loose in a global manner, punctuated by the collapse of Lehman in September 2008.
Higher mortgage rates, when home prices are already sky-high, are very tough on housing markets. And higher interest rates in general are tough on stocks.
So where was the magic number back then? Obviously 6.4% for the 30-year fixed mortgage rate, at those Housing Bubble 1 prices, was beyond the magic number.
Refi mortgage applications plunge.
Rising mortgage rates means that households are putting refinancing their mortgages on the back burner. This happens despite the historic explosion of home prices that brings with it a lot of home equity that could be drawn out via cash-out refis.
The MBA’s Refinance Mortgage Applications Index has now plunged to the lowest level since June 2019 and is down by 74% from the pandemic highs – and mortgage rates have just started rising and are still ridiculously low, given that CPI inflation has surged to 7.5% (data via Investing.com):
The Magic Number now.
First-time home buyers, facing these higher mortgage rates and sky-high prices, have already pulled back from this ridiculous Fed-inflated market, as investors and cash buyers have piled into the market.
In January, first-time buyers dropped to just 27% of total home purchases, down from 30% in December, and down from 34% in all of 2021, according the National Association of Realtors.
Going forward, “some moderate-income buyers who barely qualified for a mortgage when interest rates were lower will now be unable to afford a mortgage,” the NAR said.
With each increase in home prices, and with each increase in mortgage rates, more layers of potential buyers get wiped off the table. At first no one notices, but then the layers are starting to accumulate, and at some point, the regular buyers – such as first-time buyers – are starting to thin out. And that’s what we’re now seeing.
At first, cash buyers and investors may be able to make up the difference. And that’s what happened during Housing Bubble 1, which was in part driven by investors, who then become the core of the mortgage crisis when they walked away from multiple properties at once.
Individual investors or second-home buyers piled into the market, accounting for 22% of home purchases in January, up from 17% in December and up from 15% in January last year, according to the NAR.
All-cash purchases jumped to 27% of home purchases in January, up from 23% in December and up from 19% in January 2021, according to the NAR.
But in January, mortgage rates were still in the 3.5% to 3.7% range, well below the 4% line. And already, visible layers of first-time buyers started to get pushed out of the market that has been artificially inflated by the Fed’s reckless monetary policies, and that now faces rising but still artificially low mortgage rates.
So it looks like the Magic Number now for the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is a little north of 4%, a level when the layers of potential buyers, such as first time buyers, are disappearing from the market. This is already happening.
For now, as last time, over-enthusiastic investors are making up the difference, but if we’ve learned anything from the debacle 15 years ago, it’s that this investor enthusiasm too will fade in these ridiculously over-inflated markets when interest rates rise in face of spiking home prices as in the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles In America:
So if we assume that a 1% increase results in 10% decrease in collateral value, isn’t the magic number at the threshold where collateral values decrease by more than 20%? In other words, whenever mortgage rates increase by 2% or more from any collateral value peak?
Isn’t that when banks start to freak out since the collateral no longer covers the remaining debt obligation?
Peanut Gallery,
Assuming that this holds, it will affect only a relatively small number of homes — those purchased in the last year or two and financed with mortgages, not the overall pool of mortgages, many of which have been paid down by a lot.
About one-third of homes are free and clear. Another third have mortgages that have been paid down by a lot, and have large amounts of equity in them. They’re not at all at risk.
At risk are the most recent purchases at the most recent price spikes; and of course cash-out refis if they pushed the limits.
Good point.
Is there any good data out there on equity levels of homes now and past?
Looks like CoreLogic has some decent aggregate data on homeowner equity. Google search CoreLogic Homeowner Equity Insights written Dec 9, 2021.
The data was for Q3 2021, but it reads that only 2.1% of mortgaged homes had negative equity, down from 3% the previous year.
So what will then bring down collateral values in a meaningful way? It has to be that people lose their jobs and sell because they need the cash?
An increase in for sale inventory to change the balance between supply and demand, whether it’s from job losses or otherwise.
A crash or noticeable decline in other markets could also do it, though any decline in the bond market is going to be highly correlated to RE.
We don’t know where hidden leverage is out there ready to detonate like a neutron bomb.
Apart from job losses, a change in mindset of people can raise the inventory level.
Anyway, home prices are set in the margins.
Banks aren’t going to be worried on most loans because it’s the taxpayer at risk.
Besides, a bank isn’t a human being and the management responsible for credit policy doesn’t necessarily worry until the cycle has turned, loan quality deteriorates noticeably, their bonuses get cut, and lastly their job is at risk.
It’s still someone else’s money.
Moral hazard on steroids.
The banks have been neutered since the GFC. JPM has a loan to deposit ratio of 45% today vs. 85% in 2006. All the banks have way too much liquidity. In addition, it is not easy to qualify for a loan. You have to have skin in the game and have proven recurring cash flow.
I don’t doubt we will see some markets take a 10% to 25% haircut, but the banks will not be asking Janet Yellen for capital injections.
or $4 [gas]
I sure hope/wish/pray your headline will become a reality but I am also a realist. In SoCal, maybe it will never happen, nothing is going to prick this housing religion short of a Volcker style rate hike (which we will NEVER get).
I am sure I will see countless comments on here reinstating how strong the SoCal market still is and people are still tripping themselves over to pay over asking. If I have one genie wish though, I do wish house price would collapse by 30-40% just so I can see prices reflect somewhat of a reality baseline.
Maybe we will see this kind of price adjustment if we have a “Don’t Look up” moment in the makings or maybe it will just spike home prices even more…it’s exhausting trying to time and understand this insane market.
The entire USA population does not reside in SoCal.
RE prices in SoCal are a local problem.
Although RE prices are local but this time the prices went up all of usa. Not only in all usa but all over the world.
The reason was simple: Yield chasing and availability of cheap money which happened everywhere.
The CBs all over the world have really distorted the market.
I am in SoCal and have some homes.
I thought the same last time in 2008 ” home prices in socal” would never go down.
Not sure what would happen but people in general socal are struggling although housing market is hot.
Utilities are getting expensive day by day in SoCal and aa lot of homes need fire insurance in san diego where I reside. My friend is paying $7K/year just for home insurance.
It’s gonna be interesting to say the least.
I want to leave socal for other part but need to wait for few more years till my kid graduate from high school.
jon-stay or move, you’ll be seeking water…(left san diego, where my family had been since 1910, primarily for that reason. Thought i’d adequately addressed securing a life necessity, but have seen the annual rainfall rates in what had been the second-wettest area in the state in steady decline since the late ’90’s. Our spring’s still good, but many open ones in the area that used to run dry in July are now gone by March/April due to declining recharge/increased ag&population demand). Good fortune to you…
may we all find a better day.
Regardless of whether it’s 4 or 4.3, judging from the slope of that graph it looks like interest rates are poised to blow through it. Fast. The Fed is always behind the curve so I expect we’ll see >5% rates before the official stats that the Fed follows will even start to show real stress. By then the bubble will be pricked.
1) Didier Sornette : most bubbles decay, they don’t end up in mighty collapse. JP might not need an extreme Paul Volcker act.
2) BCOM 2008/ 2020 prolong calamity.
3) BCOM : NDX might fix JP problems. Inflation might chew up RE & NDX real value.
4) Real stuff vs paper money & Buybacks.
5) NDX weekly is sinking inside the cloud. If the bottom of the cloud don’t hold, it might reach Aug 31 fz.
6) Germany pulled out in the last act, frustrating NG. By year end
NG might erect.
7) BCOM : NDX might rise towards the top of a channel, coming from 2008 top.
8) Thereafter the rising dollar will take care of both.
US gov constricted oil. ESG & NG destroyed nuke and coal…selling at half prices.
Thanks to their success, coal & nuke will dominate. Their junk, their dumps, pack more energy than NG.
New innovative co will extract energy from today junk.
Follow up.
The housing bubble will likely get pricked but it may not make houses more affordable for most. A significant housing down-turn implies a a meaningful recession. Many people will find the reduced home prices just as unaffordable because their ability to purchase will also have gone down. Partly due to increased interest rates, lack of employment, out of control inflation, etc.
Consider it an universal law: Housing is always expensive/barely affordable. People have to stretch. Looking back 30, 40 years, housing back then now looks insanely cheap. Trust me, it was not. Just an inflationary mirage.
Ben Sargent,
I concur, especially if there are high new car payments thrown into the mix. And fuel prices look like they’re inevitably going to rise…
Cannot know precisely when the housing bubble will be pricked but we certainly know the identity of the p**cks who created it.
GSH wrote:
“Consider it an universal law: Housing is always expensive/barely affordable. People have to stretch. Looking back 30, 40 years, housing back then now looks insanely cheap. Trust me, it was not. Just an inflationary mirage.”
I was skeptical about your assertion so I ran some numbers.
Since 2000:
Median household income is up 77%.
Median house sales price is up 147% so deposit required to buy one is up 147%.
PITI for median house is up 72% (mortage rates fell from 8% to 4% since 2000).
I had to double check this since it seemed unbelievable given the 25+% run up in house prices nationwide since the pandemic began.
But surprisingly the figures seem to confirm your assertion about monthly payments being about as (un)affordable as ever (tax breaks are less generous now) but it’s clearly now much harder to save up for a deposit than it was in 2000.
When the 30 yr is over the inflation rate…then the “hot” money might stop.
Like in 2006
Yep, 4.0% should put a pin in the “I need an 80%+ mortgage” buyer crowd.
The beginning of the realization that things will not grow to the sky is taking a chunk out of certain markets. Only an across the board slowdown in consumer spending with rates at 0% and inflation at 7% could cause a complete collapse.
Is it a coincidence that the number 4 is nearly homophonous to the word “death” in Chinese numerology? No…. But its an interesting factoid right? Anyone…? No? … Guess I’ll just go back and RTGDFA lol
Wolf, great article.
I think the idea of leverage comes more into play here. The situation here with the rising proportion of RE purchases by investors now maintaining support for even valuation of the market can spiral more easily if valuations start to dip. Investors in real estate (who also invest in stock market and perhaps corporate bonds) start to feel the heat of a general market decline not just real estate itself. They are leveraged in their own loans and need to make capital to cover other losses (due to the broader market declines) and manage debt interest payments they have. They may also feel the need to cash in on the bubble in RE before valuations drops more quickly. I think the more valuation is supported by investors in real estate, the greater the momentum in unwinding the market and the farther and faster it will fall ultimately. The trigger in this case can be other markets coming apart and the FOMO as prices start to fall to any significant degree (I think many recognize the bubble for what it is).
My 2 cents. Also loved the RTGDFA.
