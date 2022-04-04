New Vehicle Sales Plunge as Chip Shortages, Production Cuts, Low Inventories Drag On. Back Where They’d Been in 1979

Toyota, whose sales plunged less than GM’s and Ford’s, was #1 in Q1.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Amid ongoing chip shortages and other shortages, production halts, and depleted inventories on dealer lots, auto sales in the US, as measured by the number of vehicles delivered to end users, plunged 25.9% in March compared to March last year, and by 22% compared to March 2019, to 1.25 million vehicles.
In Q1, sales fell by 15.8% from Q1 2021 and by 17.7% from Q1 2019, to 3.28 million vehicles, the worst Q1 since 2011.
In terms of the number of vehicles sold, the auto industry hadn’t grown in two decades before Covid, with the huge trough of the Financial Crisis in between. But since early 2021, supply-chain issues dogging the industry have been triggering on-and-off production halts at various plants around the world. And these production halts are continuing into April – though automakers are saying that components are starting to flow a little better. Q1 sales were right back where they’d been in 1979.
What has kept the industries revenues growing over the decades are higher prices, and this is hugely important now, with unit sales down so far. Higher retail prices are a mix of factors: More expensive models, higher MSRPs, and lower incentives by automakers. Multi-decade low incentives by automakers contribute to the weird phenomenon that many buyers are paying over sticker.
Buyers spent $45.7 billion on new vehicles in March, according to J.D. Power estimates. But this was down by $6.2 billion from March 2021, as higher prices alone weren’t enough to overcome the plunge in sales.
Production keeps getting slammed. For example, today GM halted production of its Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana for two weeks due to the semiconductor shortage.
When GM announced the plant shutdown last week, it said that chip supplies have improved so far this year. But there’s “still uncertainty and unpredictability in the semiconductor supply base, and we are actively working with our suppliers to mitigate potential issues moving forward.”
GM also said that production at its Lansing Grand River plant will be halted all week due to supply chains issues this time unrelated to semiconductors. The plant makes the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro.
Ford halted production for the whole week, starting today, at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, due to the semiconductor shortage. Production at the plant, which produces the Mustang, was already halted multiple times this year.
Toyota said that it would cut global vehicle production by 17% in April. Other automakers have similar supply chain problems.
Toyota reported on Friday that in March it sold 194,178 vehicles, down 23.5% year-over-year. In Q1, it sold 515,592 vehicles, down 14.7% year-over-year. Despite the massive drop, these sales plunged less than the sales of GM and Ford, and this made Toyota the largest automaker in the US for Q1, a hair ahead of GM.
GM, which reports sales only quarterly, said on Friday that its Q1 sales plunged by 20.1% year-over-year to 512,846 vehicles, with retail sales dropping further, and fleet sales rising 10% year-over-year. This put GM once again behind Toyota.
GM said that production has increased since to the end of September. Inventory on dealer lots and in transit have risen to a still very low 273,760 vehicles, but that was up from 128,757 units at the end of Q3 last year, and up from 199,662 vehicles at the end of Q4. GM expects inventories to “remain relatively low,” it said.
Ford reported today that its sales in March plunged by 25.6% year-over-year to 159,328 vehicles. Fleet sales (mostly to rental fleets) picked up, but retail sales plunged 30.1% year-over-year. For Q1, sales plunged by 17.1% to 432,132 vehicles
Given the inventory shortages, customers have taken to ordering vehicles and waiting for months. Ford said that retail customers ordered 50,000 F-Series trucks in March. F-series deliveries in March, given the supply issues, were only 44,906, including fleets. In other words, Ford’s backlog of F-Series retail orders grew during the month.
FCA, a unit of Stellantis, reported on Friday that its sales in Q1 plunged 14% to 405,221 vehicles. FCA owns the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo brands. By having plunged only 14% in Q1, sales outperformed the industry, “despite being impacted by the existing supply chain constraints facing our industry,” it said.
Tesla doesn’t report US sales at all. It only reports global sales, which jumped 68% to 310,048 vehicles in Q1, thanks to its new factory in Shanghai, “despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns,” Tesla said. For Q2, production has started at its plant in Texas and at its plant in Germany. But its factory in Shanghai was shut down on March 28, and remains shut down today amid the Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
It’s amusing to note that Musk has been eerily submissive to authorities in China that imposed the lockdown in Shanghai, and he has been mouse-quiet about it, in contrast to his big-mouth defiance in the US when authorities attempted to do the same during the lockdown in California. He sure knows how China’s authorities deal with billionaires that attempt to usurp its power structure – and not a thing from him about “free speech” in China, LOL.
Time to buy my new Plaid!!!!! Hahahahahahaha!!!!!
The net result is that many Americans are unable to buy cars today, that they could afford 5 years back. Seems like we are getting poorer, even though we have more Dollars!
Food for thought?
Was in my local Honda dealership in midwest. Took a picture of the empty NEW car showroom. Empty.
Asked about that and they told me chip shortages.
This isn’t the America I knew.
OMG i thought it was just my location. I went to get my normal oil change. As i was sitting in the waiting/show room; i felt something different but it took me a while to figure it out. There were Zero cars on display in the waiting area which is always the exact same location as the show room. Even when i looked out the window i realized all the cars on the lot were Used.
Same here down under.
Local dealer has no to minimum stock on the forecourt.
Offered to buy my low Mile 2010 Honda Accord for more than I bought it for in 2015
Last year, went to Lexus of Memphis (service existing vehicle). Spent over an hour shooting the bull with a salesman on the lot. We talked about everything under the sun (including the most reckless fed ever). Why not? He had NOTHING to try and sell me. Nothing. Same thing a shy girl gets. Nothing. Not a damn thing.
Get used to it. No manufacturing base you get poor. Simple as that. Keep buying cheap crap sold at your local Walmart. Way to go Walton. You WON!!!!!!!!
I know TWO people who have bought new cars in the past month.
One friend of mine wanted to exchange her 2017 Toyota Highlander for a 2022 Highlander because it was about to run out of its warranty. She got the new one for $48,000 with a $21,000 trade-in, extended warranty, and a 3% five year loan. Not bad… 27 grand for a new car basically. She knew the 2017 Highlander would go for another five years but she was scared of losing the warranty because her radio console had gone out in 2021 and it cost (Toyota) $3,000 to replace it. Spooked her.
My cousin went out and bought himself a Cadillac Escalade for $120K because… he wanted one. Sigh… SMH.
She got a new car for exactly 48,000 and not a penny less. Dealers love that kind of attitude in buyers.
LOL… I am sure that Wolf can tell us all about it from his experiences.
But seriously… I think she did alright. She got what SHE wanted for MSRP and not a dime more. She had to look in five states to find one that wasn’t $5K-$10k ABOVE the MSRP… and when she found what she wanted it was only an hour from her house. She could have gotten a bit more for her trade-in but it needed new tires and some other things which apparently aren’t cheap on a Highlander. Plus her getting the loan before interest rates go to the moon is a good deal as well.
Meanwhile my cousin’s wife thinks he got himself a “deal” because he didn’t pay $30,000 over MSRP… just $15,000. Hmmm… that is one way to look at it I guess.
I’m looking at a Tacoma and will order to get the configuration I want….
Base model with the only upgrade to a v6 vice a 4 cyl… base model is pretty well equipped stock… 29k…
Toyota dealer emphasized msrp (no overcharge) with a 45 day delivery timeframe…
While waiting for my old Honda Accord to be serviced at the local dealer last week, I looked at the sticker price of a new Honda Accord Sport. The MSRP was approximately $29,000, and the Dealer’s sticker price was approximately $45,000. Of the latter amount, $5,000 was pure price gouge. The rest was for several grossly overpriced options, such as paint protection, “Crime Patrol,” etc.
Confused,
When people see these stickers, they should channel Nancy Reagan: “Just say no.” And walk out forevermore.
And if everyone did that, those stickers would come off in a hurry.
This is simply due to more demand less supply. Because supply is not growing, prices will keep going up till demand comes down enough to match the supply.
Demand at these prices may already be low. These are are horrible sales numbers. The industry would normally be in full-blown collapse mode with these sales numbers. It’s just that supply is even lower, and so low that we cannot see how low demand is at these prices.
There are signs that inventories are building in tiny increments. If this continues, we should get some clues as to how much demand there is at these prices. The first such clue will be the disappearance of the addendum stickers.
“He sure knows how China’s authorities deal with billionaires that attempt to usurp its power structure – and not a thing from him about “free speech” in China”
“Take another look and tell me:
Who’s zooming who? Who’s fooling who?”
Maybe institutional investors are buying cars and parking them, to repaint and flip or lease to the masses that can’t afford one?
Very clever, my Roman commoner.
Humour based on convergent themes with a touch of cynicism is always a winner.
Time for (1) a buyers’ strike, and (2) mergers, consolidations, and downsizing in the industry.
It doesn’t make me happy to say it, it just makes business sense.
I’m very concerned about a world that is suddenly fair toward zombie employers. But I won’t just keep eating these price rises.
My last car was a 1993, still running fine at last count. Latest is a 2000. Runs great, and it is not a phone masquerading as a car, with dumb distractions and massive conflicts of interest.
“I’m very concerned about a world that is suddenly fair toward zombie employers.”
Like this just started? Many people have been saying since 2008 this is where we’d end up. When the connected “rich” can’t fail but everyone else can, you’re going to have trouble at some point.
I hope they choke on those semiconductors made outside the US.
Of course the jerks who out sourced the production are all retired on a gazillion dollars of options, pensions and cash they stole from the shareholders for these crappy decisions.
Speaking as a retiree I would be willing to pay 15 percent more for most things to get our country’s production back…..of course most folks might not agree.
Do you drive US brand cars? I don’t because Japanese cars are so much better quality. I used to love American cars, especially 1960’s GM products, and I owned many Cutlasses, Skylarks, etc. The newest American car I’ve owned was a ’71 Chevy Monte Carlo. Having driven newer US-brand rental cars and company cars and experienced breakdowns and just how poorly they drive, I am remain surprised that US car companies are still in business.
Toyotas are made in US, Hondas too, BMW’s etc
I think I have about 100,000 miles left in my vehicle, plus I will inherit at least one vehicle that has about 125,000 left in it. I should be good for next 25 years thank goodness.
Many of my friends and neighbors are in the same position as you. I have 64,500 miles on my 2005 Mustang convertible and it’s got new tires, brakes, A/C compressor, etc. It’s got a long way to go. Our other small SUV has 13,000 miles on it and that should last longer than me. No other new or used cars in our future unless one takes a hit and is totaled.
Some of my neighbors have cut back and reduced down to one car. Smart stuff if you can do it. Mostly retired folks around here and many don’r even drive anymore, including my handicapped wife.
This country’s manufacturers needs to build (rebuild) a base of critical products in the U.S. to minimize these kinds of supply problems, but that would take years to pull off.
The US is the largest producer of good anywhere in the world outside of China.
Stuff is being produced here but a little artificial scarcity goes a long way towards that GP line.
Just reached the age where I can now get free bus, train and tram travel in my local area and bus travel nationwide. With the price of diesel hitting, in US terms, $8 a gallon it’s a very attractive option especially as there is so much good quality public transport. English cities tend to be much more compact than American and the local bus stop is only three minutes walk away. On top of that, of course, driving into town centres tends to a bit nightmarish and very expensive so everyone gets the bus.
The other thing is, that with a local bus app on my iphone you know when the bus is coming so normally very little waiting time at the bus stop. The result is I now do only about 1500 miles a year in my 2009 Octavia (61,000 miles and 50 miles to the gallon, us numbers) unless I drive to France(1000 miles each way) on hols, of course…….which with roaring inflation, is looking less and less likely….
Over a trillion semiconductors are produced a year, and yet somehow enough can’t be produced to build 500K vehicles a quarter? Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
My only guess is that perhaps there are many semiconductors in a vehicle not just a 1 to 1 relationship? Also, I imagine the semiconductors in a vehicle have much greater complexity than most other semiconductors. But these are just my best educated guesses on a topic that I’m not super knowledgeable about.
There are many chips in cars. There is also a complicating factor in the US at least that the chips have to meet quite strict quality and reliability standards imposed by the Dept. of Transportation. Far more so than run of the mill computer processors.
In general the chips used in vehicles tend to be far lower in computing power than high end chips for performance computing, but they need to be sure to have exceptionally long lifetimes.
If the control unit running your anti-lock braking system (or numerous other systems) fails while you are driving the results can be fatal.
There are about 1000 semiconductors per combustion vehicle. So, an additional 500K vehicles/quarter = 2M vehicles a year = 2 billion semiconductors vs 1150 billion semiconductors produced last year (under extreme supply constraints). So, I believe something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
“March 2 (Reuters) – Carmakers including Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), BMW and Porsche are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by the Russian invasion, forcing them to curtail production.”
Shoulder deep in auto industry waste. A product of our own demise.
probably time to short auto group stocks, auto parts seem rich up here also
It’s funny you mentioned this…I am still waiting for his diehard fanboys to call him out on his BS hypocrisy..oh wait, that will never happen, he is busy polling, crying and then buying a large chuck of Twitter because it hurts his feeling while his fanbase are tripping over themselves defending every single one of his action…if there’s a ranking for modern false idol, he definitely deserve to be at the top.
“It’s amusing to note that Musk has been eerily submissive to authorities in China that imposed the lockdown in Shanghai, and he has been mouse-quiet about it, in contrast to his big-mouth defiance in the US when authorities attempted to do the same during the lockdown in California. He sure knows how China’s authorities deal with billionaires that attempt to usurp its power structure – and not a thing from him about “free speech” in China, LOL”
“For example, today GM halted production of its Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana for two weeks due to the semiconductor shortage.
When GM announced the plant shutdown last week, it said that chip supplies have improved so far this year. But there’s “still uncertainty and unpredictability in the semiconductor supply base, and we are actively working with our suppliers to mitigate potential issues moving forward.””
Sounds like a whole lotta BS in this one. A two week shutdown is even longer than past shutdowns. I’m not buying the “chip supplies have improved” nonsense.
“Experts” said this was all supposed to be over by the 3rd quarter of last year. 6 months later and now they’re saying it is going to last another year+. Sounds like everybody’s just been talking shit and nobody knows when, if ever, things will improve. Time to bring manufacturing back to the US, but so far CRICKETS.
