After Having Blown $31 Billion on Share Buybacks to Prop Up its Shares, Starbucks Ends Them, to Invest in “Our People and Our Stores.” The New Old CEO Gets It. Shares Tank

Great news, but not for the stock. Share buybacks gutted Starbucks. The SEC should again rule them illegal market manipulation, as it had until 1982.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
On his first day as the new old interim CEO of Starbucks, which has been in the news for a series of successful union votes by frustrated employees, Howard Schultz told employees in a letter this morning that the company would end its share buyback program. “This decision will allow us to invest more profit into our people and our stores – the only way to create long-term value for our stakeholders,” he wrote on his first day back in the job.
This follows a huge share buyback binge initiated in October by the now departed CEO Kevin Johnson, who’d had this job since 2017. In October, the company announced that it would pay $20 billion in share buybacks and dividends.
It promptly blew, wasted, and incinerated $3.5 billion in cash on buying back its own shares in Q4, according to its 10-Q filing. Since 2005, Starbucks has blown, wasted, and incinerated $30.8 billion on share buybacks, most of it ($22 billion) since 2017 under Kevin Johnson (data via YCharts).
With the buybacks, the company also hid the dilutive effects of shares issued to executives and others as part of the company’s stock-based compensation plans.
Distributing a portion of its profits to its shareholders in form of dividends is what a company is supposed to do. In Q4, Starbucks paid $576 million in dividends, and that was rich, given that it only had net income of $816 million. But ok.
But this came on top of the $3.5 billion it blew, wasted, and incinerated on share buybacks in Q4. The share buybacks were used to prop up the share price, given the lacking performance of the company’s operations. Those share buybacks were funded with borrowed money.
Over the years, these share buybacks, funded at least partially with borrowed money, left the company with more liabilities than assets: In Q4, the company’s negative shareholder equity worsened to $8.5 billion (“shareholders’ deficit,” as the company calls it). Share buybacks have gutted the company financially.
Share buybacks were considered illegal market manipulation until 1982, when the SEC issued Rule 10b-18 which provided corporations a “safe harbor” to buy back their own shares. And since then, companies have blown, wasted, and incinerated huge and ballooning amounts of cash – often borrowed cash – with the sole purpose of manipulating up the price of their shares.
Think of all the things Starbucks could have done since 2017 with the $22 billion in cash it blew, wasted, and incinerated on share buybacks. Two of the things it could have done were pointed out by the new old CEO Schultz today: take better care of its employees and stores.
“We all have a stake in our future,” Schultz wrote in the letter. “This serves as an invitation to come build it.”
Starbucks is facing a host of major issues. There is widespread employee discontent that has led to successful union votes at nine of its stores. Another 180 company-owned stores have filed petitions for union elections. This comes amid the general labor shortages that have made workers aware of their newly gained powers, and they want better compensation packages and working conditions. The company also faces large increases in costs of the products and services it buys. Dealing with these pressures is going to cost some real money.
Starbucks should have never incinerated the $30.8 billion in cash on share buybacks. And incinerating $22 billion since 2017 left it weakened, now that it is facing these operational pressures. And ending these share buybacks is a good thing for the company, and a new focus on employees and stores will also be a good thing for the company.
And it would be a good thing for the SEC to once again rule that share buybacks are illegal market manipulation.
But ending share buybacks may not be a good thing for the share price. Starbucks [SBUX] is down 4.7% at the moment, and down 31% from the high in July last year.
~Agreed!
Too little too late and simply an action of putting lipstick on a pig. The care about our employee part is pretty laughable.
CEO Schultz today: take better care of its **employees** and stores.
Meant to say take better care of it’s top employees aka executive team. Not to be misinterpreted to mean rank and file employees
My question with inflation as it is….what percentage of their former market is going to be able to afford their products? 60-70%???
Travelling in 3rd world countries, I have found as long as people can afford a once a week treat such as a beer, pizza, etc the masses are fairly well content.
Any ideas here if inflation gets to the point where these little treats to blow off some frustration or steam become unaffordable?
IMHO all Starbucks products will remain affordable for all of their customers to buy, but will shrink in size. That would not be a bad thing for the customers – Starbuck’s “small” coffee is quite large, and their “large” is so large that one can take a bath in it. Its not good at all for customers health to consume that much coffee or sugary drinks. By keeping prices stable while reducing the servings, Starbucks will actually do good to their addicts … oops .. I meant customers.
I’ve heard Starbucks has new products in the pipeline called espresso and cappuccino.
Starbucks has always had espresso – when I went there, it was my favorite (most of their stuff is waaay to sweet); an Italian co-worker says it’s pretty good.
Pete’s Coffee is even sweeter.
Life is good at work – we have a Jura superautomatico espresso machine and a Nespresso.
I resemble that remark!
Notice how Starbucks names their sizes tall, grande, and venti without actually specifying how many ounces?
Brilliant move! Just downsize each cup by 1-2 ounces and keep the same name! Save a few trees with the smaller cups and keep the same names.
BTW, did you know that when buying an N cup coffee maker, you have to watch what size the cup is? European cups are 4.25 oz.. US cups are 8 oz. Buy an American made coffee maker to make the most coffee.
The cost of the good sold is nothing. Shaving that amount won’t save them much at all. It’s flavored water. The expense is in the real estate and the employees
Venti is 20 in Italian. They’ll have to rename that one diciotto – 18.
I don’t believe it will remain affordable for a noticeable proportion or majority who’ve made it a daily habit (or near it), though have no idea how WFH has affected this habit or how much of the company’s revenue it represents.
$5 per day or whatever it is adds up. It’s over $1,000 per year.
Same idea for many other expenditures, which aren’t actually affordable to a noticeable percentage of the customer base of other companies either.
It is a habit and an addiction.
Sleep in, wake up too late to make your own coffee at home and the Starbucks drive-though is convenient on the way to work. Most need some stimulant in the AM before work. It is an addiction.
Good coffee, I agree. However, the important thing to most of my co-worker addicts is that it is VERY repeatable quality. The same taste and quality every time. Compared to some local coffee places I have visited.
I still prefer my 20 cent per cup coffee at home (amortized over the life of my more expensive US coffee maker) but while traveling, Starbucks $3-$4 coffee is always consistent. Spending $4 per cup per day is less painful than buying a new good coffeemaker at home. Less painful until you add up all of the $4 spent.
Off topic, but while traveling, I am now heavily addicted to Dutch Bros. All of the caffeine and twice the sugar.
Worked a lot of retail jobs in my time, but hung in for over 4 years in my late teens/early 20s at Starbucks in the early 00’s. They paid a relatively decent wage, the benefits were far better than anything I’ve had since working in the medical field, and far more affordable. The tips covered my car payment, and I got to befriend all the locals and cops. Got out of many a ticket back then. There was always opportunities for advancement, tuition reimbursement and fringe bennies. Helped me get by in one of the most expensive areas in the country.
Knew something was up when employees were griping, quality went down and there were calls to unionize, but didn’t realize Shultz wasn’t CEO. Not sure what ended his tenure (or when) but can see him reinvesting in the labor force as priority.
Say what you will about Sbux and I’ll agree, but it was a pretty solid job for a non-professional BITD. We had a lot of moonlighters for the benefits alone.
I had a slightly different experience. I got $10/hr in 2019, when my other jobs were paying me $15/hr+. Benefits were nil as I didn’t hit the 20 hr requirement for 6 months they current have before they start. Tips were $1/hr. I got called in a lot asking me to pick up shifts and many times they scheduled me during my unavailable hours and I had to correct them. Managers were nice at my store and training was adequate. But it was no better than any of my other jobs.
I agree with Wolf, buybacks are mismanagement when you can just increase dividends, which would have the same effect, and using debt to finance them (similar to a cash advance on a credit card) leaves a company with debt with no asset to show for it.
And that’s why they are unionizing.
I made $10.50/hr in 2003. Our tips were $2.50-3.50/hr — it was a VERY high income & Old Money area, our store made the most tips regionally.
Regionally, wages were higher and I was a Shift Supervisor, but still, that’s one hell of a wage stagnation for you Jeremy.
When I started, we manually tamped espresso and hand adjusted/worked the burr grinders. Silly as it sounds there was a bit of an art to pulling an espresso shot. I had a suspicion bringing in those awful automatic press button espresso machines were gonna be an excuse to drive down wages. Place is practically a Dunkin Donuts now.
Except dividends are a form of double taxation,but these stock buybacks are true fraud
Dividends are different than buybacks. Both reward the shareholder.
Dividends pay quarterly and are taxable yearly. Good for long term investors.
Buybacks drive up share price and are taxable when you sell the shares as a capital gain.
Company executives are paid with stock so the higher the share price, the more immediate gain for them. They don’t have to wait years for dividends.
Stock options do not pay dividends until they are exercised so I can see why company executives prefer having the stock price increase vs having to pay to exercise before receiving the dividend. Plus nobody exercises their shares if the option price is higher than the market sell price. The goal is to drive the stock price higher to preserve executive options.
Am I being too simplistic?
Executive compensation levels in the US are a corporate governance problem.
I’m ok with someone making a windfall when they actually did something that contributed real value. Bob Iger buying Marvel, Pixar and Lucas Film to integrate it with the other Disney intellectual property seems to be an example.
OTOH, I don’t believe these people should make a windfall just because the stock price benefits from an asset mania which is the lopsided majority of them.
SBUX had $3.9B in debt in 2017, now has $23B in debt. Effectively, they borrowed $20B to buy shares
It is unethical , immoral and obscene for corporate management to vote themselves gigantic stock bonuses while the average employee hourly wages hardly budge . We are rapidly moving towards a Marie Antoinette moment in the US
So, what is the average pay for a Starbux barrista?
Penny saved is penny gained…
It is much easier to SAVE this penny by shifting earnings from dividends (taxed as income) to share buybacks than to EARN that penny by peddling overpriced coffee.
If share price crashes once in a while – so f… what ??? If one is a properly domiciled big time investor then losses can be carried forward up to 10 years.
Countries with a ZERO capital gains tax:
Bahrain, Barbados, Belize, Cayman Islands, Isle of Man, Jamaica, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Singapore etc.
Cue:
“List of countries by tax rates – Wiki”
Now lets conduct a thought experiment.
Suppose every individual and every corporation starts paying 100% of taxes due.Will the budget deficit disappear ? I predict that it will keep growing at a faster rate 😁
What a bag of BS. All of sudden they discovered their employees? Lack of Free money killed buy backs. $20 cup of sugar and fat disguised as coffee is on the way and the spin is straight from Wharton. “It’s for the love of our employees that you pay $20”. Kiss my fat ass. Better pack a lunch, it’s huge.
I’ve only been to Starbucks 3 times in my life…
Two were out of desperation…
It just seems so “complicated”…
The first time, when I ordered a cup of coffee, I wasn’t prepared for the 6 follow up questions from the person taking the order…
I just wanted a cup of coffee…
If Starbucks went away, it wouldn’t bother me…
I don’t use them…
Lots of places to get a cup of coffee…
I have friend who likes it and I occasionally go there for that reason. I order hot chocolate which is pretty good, and simple.
I have a cousin the same…
She can’t pass one up…
Me, apparently I’m either not sophisticated enough or too cheap…
Or both….
I have to agree with you Dr. Doom. It’s not surprising that Schultz is now trying to be “champion” of the employees right after the unions show up. I suspect that won’t keep them at bay as once the unions get in the door, they spread like Covid.
It was common for my friends and family members to get a flavored whatever once in a while at Starbux, but now that quality went down and prices went haywire that’s not even being mentioned anymore.
The Fed is still pumping this market, and despite that Starbucks stock is pulling back, and their stock is 30% off the highs. (Consumer discretionary is out of favor). The goal of buybacks is to shrink the float and then eventually take the brand private. The money ends up in the oligarchs pockets, the company gets downsized to what it really was in the first instance, a niche retailer. Or they convert their market cap to crypto.
The Starbucks drive-thru lines, that I’ve historically seen spilling out into the road and disrupting traffic, always looked like a “going to the office” crowd.
I’m sure there’s all kinds of overlap, but they always seemed to be primarily selling “white collar” coffee.
Now that many of those customers are working from home (or hybrid) I wonder if Starbucks isn’t taking a hit from that? And, assuming some decrease in traffic, won’t that make it harder for them to raise wages significantly?
What’s the hit to bottom line with unionization of all stores…
Higher pay, increased bennies, etc…
30% or so per store, maybe ?
Do they keep a lid on prices for the Arabica Paramours or do they accept much lower revenue and a falling stock price? Start cutting locations? Dividends?
That 30b would look good in the back pocket right now…
Unbelievable mismanagement to burn up $30B. And it often recycled through options into insiders’ pockets.
Milton Friedman’s 1970 NT Times Magazine article heralded the arrival of the “maximize shareholder value”-as-only-responsibility-of-a-firm era. Now the broader (though still vague) stakeholder value era is very trendy especially in large public companies. Dimon came out in favor of it awhile back. Now Blackrock’s Fink too. The idea is, huge gaps in problem solving fell through the cracks. The new mantra is ESG (environmental-social-governance). SEC is on the bandwagon with new climate change accounting rules. Shareholders might not be so pleased. But as an investor, I was pretty disgusted finally with these distorted buybacks while public companies often piled on debt behind it.
Starbucks was never my style.
“Unbelievable mismanagement to burn up $30B.”
Mismanagement? It was a feature. Follow the money.
The concept of “stakeholders” is to rationalize transferring defacto partial ownership to those who don’t actually own it. It’s a backdoor form of limited private socialism by turning corporations into semi-social services organizations.
C-suite is now in favor of it presumably to avoid a PR nightmare leading to a hatchet job on their compensation, which is exactly what should have happened to most of them a long time ago.
C-suite didn’t discover “religion”. It’s a form of bribery with shareholder (someone else’s) money.
Agreed. Philosophically, there are a lot of thorny problems with trying to be a “saint,” especially with others’ resources. But it makes a splendid smokescreen. Managers can cover incompetence with all sorts of new excuses. They had the “business judgment rule” which could explain way various choices that didn’t turn up profitable. But here, they can be “saving” ________ (fill in the blank with touchy-feely emotional claims) as a reason.
This has been the game since 1980’s……
Issue a gazillion options to the executives on the basis of tying their performance to the well being of stockholders…..as if a salary of $10,000,000 is not enough to get you motivated.
Buy back gazillions in your own stock on the basis its undervalued. In most cases the price being paid is well above the book value of the company.
Driving the company stock up in price to crazy levels. Executives sell their optioned stock and make a killing.
Except in rare cases…….all this is revolves around stealing from the shareholders who are powerless due to the board of directors being in on the options.
The executives are long gone before any financial harm strikes the shareholders.
Just about every company is doing it…..hollowing out their balance sheets with all these newly issued shares that are issued for pennies.
A ponzi scheme put on by those great folks complaining their costs are increasing.
No mention so far of the customer, or the culture.
Coffee, in the 1960s cost 5 to 10 cents per cup, refills free (can’t find the cents key on this typomatic). Using my add-a-zero method to convert that to today’s money, that would be 50 cents to a dollar.
And tuition at the local University of Michigan was $25 per semester, just half of what it was at UC Berkeley. So that’s $250 to $500 dollars today. Chump change. The common good superseded corporate profits. Imagine!
Coffee was a draw, close to a loss leader, which brought people through the doors. If you’re too young to remember, humans were then referred to as “people citizens” before consumerization, after which we all became consumers.
A couple comments say that working at Starbucks enabled them to move into ritzy neighborhoods, enabling them to rub elbows with posher patrons.
Now, as an old fart, I’ve been a steady customer of the Duke eye clinic which used to have the nicest lady with her coffee cart, giving it out free. No more -she’s been displaced by a Starbucks – $3 and UP per cup. Want a refill? Pay up or get lost.
Personally, I wish Schultz would buy back ALL his shares and go home.
If buy backs are banned, how can float of a stock be reduced? Pros and cons?
reverse split.
Put the Lambo in reverse and split for a jurisdiction that doesn’t have an extradition treaty.
I remember a joke about aspiring authors would spend all day there. Any successful book came out of that? 🤔
Zark Muckerberg,
I don’t know about the joke… but people who are working at home all-day-every-day like to get a change of scenery every now and then and maybe have some people nearby, in addition to getting a caffeine fix. The newly minted working-from-home crowd is discovering that too. Except they’re not going back to the cafe downtown, but to the cafe in their neighborhood.
There is demand for cafes. People like sitting in them. Starbucks just happens to be biggest chain. But there are also lots of locally owned cafes. And they’re really a great place to hang out during the day for an hour or two every now and then. In addition, they’re great for business meetings when you work at home. The double-espresso and the lemon tart are table rent. Speaking from experience.
I am not sure about book, but one travel guide was born in Starbucks. The title is: How to get all-day free internet for a price of one coffee.
It was plagiarized a few dozen times, and made it into a Hollywood movie.
Buybacks (along with mortgage backed securities) are probably the financial original sin and should have never been legalized for obvious reasons, at least if you care about financial inequalities. They have always been for the purpose of market manipulation. But, really, this is a tax system malfunction (is “malfunction” the correct word when the action is intentional?). Start taxing the buybacks as the regular income they truly are and much of the abuse in the system would dry up very quickly. And if you think calling yourself an “investor” entitles you to a lower taxation rate, well, you’re part of the problem. As for Mr. Schultz, I don’t recall him as a crusader against buybacks and investing in “our people” when he ran for President a few years back.
But I’m not a good guide as to coffee. I’ve had maybe 20 cups of coffee since my waiting-for-my-newspapers-at-Dunkin-Donut days in 1969 (Dr. Pepper was my addiction of choice then before switching to cane sugar lemonade mixed with unsweetened tea about 10 years ago during the day before settling down with my evening Dos Equis served in my chilled Wolf Street mug). But I’ve obviously seen the Starbucks around. And I’ve wondered about these coffee drinkers, with the motors of their 3-Series idling, in line to steady themselves for what the day would bring. How is a $6 cup of coffee sustainable? I’d silently ask myself, being of the belief since 2006 that most commerce has just been the government propping things up.
Of course, maybe if I’d had a bit more coffee I’d have recognized I was staring at the greatest wealth creating period of time in history. That is, if you knew the government was going to seeming randomly inject trillions into a mature economy and knew when to get in and get out. Seems to me the smart money got out the day the CEO of Microsoft liquated his holdings in his own company. I didn’t need fancy coffee to hear myself thinking, “Houston, we have a problem”. I needed a good accountant who drank more coffee than I did.
I don’t get it. If you are unhappy with your retail job, quit and go somewhere else. If you are an investor and you don’t like the way the company is run, sell your stock and invest in one you do like. Why all the angst?
Look !
Another believer in “choices” without limits!
And “choices” that are virtually identical.
Did you finally get hired by Taco Bell?
Starbuck is just one of the many, many examples of the economic malpractice that so many US corps are engaging in. People see it and hate it, hence the angst.
The loose money was a smokescreen. Maybe now some truth will be revealed. I expect dozens of accounting scandals.
I wonder if the $3.5 B loss is as bitter tasting as their coffee?
My coffee is on sale at my grocery store for $12.99 per 32 or 28 ounces pre-bagged. It’s story is a nice one.
In 1978, Janie & Jim Cameron start a little coffee business. In 1993, they expand. In 2008, they open a large roasterie in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Here’s the good part: Two and a half years ago, Cameron’s was sold to a coffee company located in Columbia, Grupo Nutresa, — for $113 million. That’s how you run a coffee shop.
I’m enjoying a cup of organic Colombian, medium roast whole bean that’s six-fifty a pound. Life is good in Minneapolis.
I agree! shitty coffee. They can go broke for all I care.
Wolf,
As others have noted, Schultz is too late. The underlying business is slowly rotting away. Operating margins in slow decline. Net margins in brisk decline.
$1 B in LT debt matures in the next two months. $1.75 B matures in 2023. Of course the share buybacks had to cease. The dividend looks shaky too.
Looking at a bleak future of higher labor costs, higher raw material costs and crimped consumers. This one can’t be fixed unless Sgt. Schultz wants to shrink the company materially. Over 80% of revenues derived from company-operated stores.
Never did understand the devotion. The coffee is horrid.
> Schultz is too late.
His reappearance here is a confession of this. I’m not equating these, but remember when Ken Lay got back on top at Enron?
They started in Seattle where bad coffee comes from. If they were a Minneapolis startup the coffee would have been fantastic. /s